Banco do Brasil S A : Fato Relevante - Payout 2022

Whenever the distribution occurs by IOC, the amount calculated based in the approved payout ratio corresponds to the gross amount, in which taxes may be incurred, according to current legislation.

The payout ratio defined by the Board of Directors considered the Policy's guidelines, especially the bank's results, its financial condition, cash needs, the Capital Plan and its targets and respective projections, the Risk Appetite and Tolerance Statement, perspectives of the potential markets and current markets where the bank operates, existing investment opportunities and the maintenance and expansion of its operational capacity.