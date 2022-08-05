Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
08/05/2022
37.79 BRL   +1.86%
05:44pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Federal Government
PU
08/04BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - May
PU
08/02Brazil's Cielo Q2 net profit doubles, beating forecasts
RE
Banco do Brasil S A : Federal Government

08/05/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Related Party Transactions

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Resolution 80/2022

Following next, the detailing required by Appendix F (art. 2) to CVM Resolution 80, as of 03/29/2022.

I - transaction description, including:

a) the parties and their relation with BB; and

Federal Government - Secretary of the

National Treasury.

b) the object and main terms and conditions.

Antecipated payment of BRL 1.0 billion

related to the mutual agreement signed by

BB

and

the

Federal

Government

(997/PGFN/CAF), in the form of Hybrid

Capital and Debt Instrument.

II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:

a) of BB's decision on the transaction, describing

Not applicable.

this participation; and

b) of the transaction negotiation as BB's

Not applicable.

representants, describing this participation;

III - detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:

a) whether BB has

requested proposals,

Not applicable.

undertaken any price-taking procedure, or

otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction

with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons

why it did not do so or, if so, the procedures

performed and their results

b) the reasons that led

BB to carry out the

The Board of Directors approved a request

transaction with the related party and not with third

for early settlement of BRL 1.0 billion related

parties; and

to BB's Mutual Agreement with the Federal

Government (997/PGFN/CAF), in the form of

Hybrid Capital and Debt Instrument. The

Central Bank of Brazil, on 07.19.2022,

approved the request for early liquidation of

BB, as provided for in CMN Resolution 4955

of

10.21.2021.

On 07.28.2022,

the

settlement operation was realized with the

transfer of the amount to the Treasury.

c) a detailed description of the measures taken and

The operation respects the commutativity

procedures adopted to ensure the operation

and

is formalized

in accordance with

the

commutativity.

clauses agreed in the contract.

If the transaction is a loan granted by BB to the related party, the information provided must necessarily include:

I - an explanation of the reasons why BB chose to

Not applicable.

grant it, indicating any guarantees required;

II- analysis of the borrower's credit risk, including an

Not applicable.

independent risk classification, if any;

III - description of the way in which the interest rate

Not applicable.

was fixed, considering free risk market rate and the

borrower's credit risk;

IV - comparison between the loan's interest rate

Not applicable.

and other similar applications on the market,

explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;

V - comparison between the loan's interest rate and

Not applicable.

the rates of other loans received by the borrower,

explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;

VI - description of the impact of the transaction on

Not applicable.

the financial liquidity condition and the BB's

indebtedness level.

Related Party Transactions

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186 Free English Translation

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 21:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 66 895 M 12 835 M 12 835 M
Net income 2022 25 746 M 4 940 M 4 940 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,32x
Yield 2022 9,49%
Capitalization 106 B 20 312 M 20 312 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 86 466
Free-Float 49,6%
