Related Party Transactions

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Resolution 80/2022

Following next, the detailing required by Appendix F (art. 2) to CVM Resolution 80, as of 03/29/2022.

I - transaction description, including:

a) the parties and their relation with BB; and

Federal Government - Controlling Shareholder

b) the object and main terms and conditions.

The Federal Government authorized, through

Equalization Ordinance #695, on July 7, 2023, the

payment of equalization of interest rates on the

Average Daily Balances - ADB of the rural

financing granted by Banco do Brasil, amounting to

up to R$ 35,06 billion, in the 2023/2024 Crop Plan

(period from July/2023 to June/2024).

II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:

a)

of BB's decision on the transaction, describing

There was no participation.

this participation; and

b)

of the transaction negotiation as BB's

There was no participation.

representants, describing this participation;

III - detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:

a) whether BB has requested proposals,

Banco do Brasil has not requested a proposal from

undertaken any price-taking procedure, or

third parties, considering that the economic subsidy

otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction

as equalization of interest rates

for

rural credit

with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons

operations is granted exclusively

by

the Federal

why it did not do so or,

if so, the procedures

Government.

performed and their results

b) the reasons that led

BB to carry out the

The Federal Government is authorized by Law #

transaction with the related party and not with third

8,427, of 05.27.1992, to grant economic subsidies

parties; and

to rural producers and their cooperatives, in the

form of equalization of interest rates, through

financial institutions, public or private, authorized by

the Central Bank of Brazil to operate in rural credit..

c) a detailed description of the measures taken and

Considering that the process is provided by law, the

procedures adopted to ensure the operation

parties involved acknowledge it and are obligated to

commutativity.

execute it. The financial institutions interested to

participate in the process, join it and compete on

equal conditions during the negotiation. The

process considers several cost variables and

projections of results, in order to establish

remunerations compatible with the expectations of

shareholders. The result of the process is made

public by an Equalization Ordinance from the

Ministry of Finance/ Secretariat of the National

Treasury, published in the Official Gazette of the

Brazilian Federal Executive, which authorizes

ceilings for equalization payment, under the

negotiated remuneration conditions.

If the transaction is a loan granted by BB to the related party, the information provided must necessarily include:

I - an explanation of the reasons why BB chose to

Not applicable.

grant it, indicating any guarantees required;

II- analysis of the borrower's credit risk, including an

Not applicable.

independent risk classification, if any;

III - description of the way in which the interest rate

Not applicable.

was fixed, considering free risk market rate and the

borrower's credit risk;

IV - comparison between the loan's interest rate

Not applicable.

and other similar applications on the market,

explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;

V - comparison between the loan's interest rate and

Not applicable.

the rates of other loans received by the borrower,

explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;

Related Party Transactions

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

VI - description of the impact of the transaction on the financial liquidity condition and the BB's indebtedness level.

Not applicable.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 17 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2023 21:21:08 UTC.