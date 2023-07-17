Related Party Transactions
Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Resolution 80/2022
Following next, the detailing required by Appendix F (art. 2) to CVM Resolution 80, as of 03/29/2022.
I - transaction description, including:
a) the parties and their relation with BB; and
Federal Government - Controlling Shareholder
b) the object and main terms and conditions.
The Federal Government authorized, through
Equalization Ordinance #695, on July 7, 2023, the
payment of equalization of interest rates on the
Average Daily Balances - ADB of the rural
financing granted by Banco do Brasil, amounting to
up to R$ 35,06 billion, in the 2023/2024 Crop Plan
(period from July/2023 to June/2024).
II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:
a)
of BB's decision on the transaction, describing
There was no participation.
this participation; and
b)
of the transaction negotiation as BB's
There was no participation.
representants, describing this participation;
III - detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:
a) whether BB has requested proposals,
Banco do Brasil has not requested a proposal from
undertaken any price-taking procedure, or
third parties, considering that the economic subsidy
otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction
as equalization of interest rates
for
rural credit
with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons
operations is granted exclusively
by
the Federal
why it did not do so or,
if so, the procedures
Government.
performed and their results
b) the reasons that led
BB to carry out the
The Federal Government is authorized by Law #
transaction with the related party and not with third
8,427, of 05.27.1992, to grant economic subsidies
parties; and
to rural producers and their cooperatives, in the
form of equalization of interest rates, through
financial institutions, public or private, authorized by
the Central Bank of Brazil to operate in rural credit..
c) a detailed description of the measures taken and
Considering that the process is provided by law, the
procedures adopted to ensure the operation
parties involved acknowledge it and are obligated to
commutativity.
execute it. The financial institutions interested to
participate in the process, join it and compete on
equal conditions during the negotiation. The
process considers several cost variables and
projections of results, in order to establish
remunerations compatible with the expectations of
shareholders. The result of the process is made
public by an Equalization Ordinance from the
Ministry of Finance/ Secretariat of the National
Treasury, published in the Official Gazette of the
Brazilian Federal Executive, which authorizes
ceilings for equalization payment, under the
negotiated remuneration conditions.
If the transaction is a loan granted by BB to the related party, the information provided must necessarily include:
I - an explanation of the reasons why BB chose to
Not applicable.
grant it, indicating any guarantees required;
II- analysis of the borrower's credit risk, including an
Not applicable.
independent risk classification, if any;
III - description of the way in which the interest rate
Not applicable.
was fixed, considering free risk market rate and the
borrower's credit risk;
IV - comparison between the loan's interest rate
Not applicable.
and other similar applications on the market,
explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;
V - comparison between the loan's interest rate and
Not applicable.
the rates of other loans received by the borrower,
explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;
VI - description of the impact of the transaction on the financial liquidity condition and the BB's indebtedness level.
Not applicable.
