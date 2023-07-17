Related Party Transactions

Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Resolution 80/2022

Following next, the detailing required by Appendix F (art. 2) to CVM Resolution 80, as of 03/29/2022.

I - transaction description, including:

a) the parties and their relation with BB; and Federal Government - Controlling Shareholder b) the object and main terms and conditions. The Federal Government authorized, through Equalization Ordinance #695, on July 7, 2023, the payment of equalization of interest rates on the Average Daily Balances - ADB of the rural financing granted by Banco do Brasil, amounting to up to R$ 35,06 billion, in the 2023/2024 Crop Plan (period from July/2023 to June/2024). II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:

a) of BB's decision on the transaction, describing There was no participation. this participation; and b) of the transaction negotiation as BB's There was no participation. representants, describing this participation;

III - detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:

a) whether BB has requested proposals, Banco do Brasil has not requested a proposal from undertaken any price-taking procedure, or third parties, considering that the economic subsidy otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction as equalization of interest rates for rural credit with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons operations is granted exclusively by the Federal why it did not do so or, if so, the procedures Government. performed and their results b) the reasons that led BB to carry out the The Federal Government is authorized by Law # transaction with the related party and not with third 8,427, of 05.27.1992, to grant economic subsidies parties; and to rural producers and their cooperatives, in the form of equalization of interest rates, through financial institutions, public or private, authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil to operate in rural credit.. c) a detailed description of the measures taken and Considering that the process is provided by law, the procedures adopted to ensure the operation parties involved acknowledge it and are obligated to commutativity. execute it. The financial institutions interested to participate in the process, join it and compete on equal conditions during the negotiation. The process considers several cost variables and projections of results, in order to establish remunerations compatible with the expectations of shareholders. The result of the process is made public by an Equalization Ordinance from the Ministry of Finance/ Secretariat of the National Treasury, published in the Official Gazette of the Brazilian Federal Executive, which authorizes ceilings for equalization payment, under the negotiated remuneration conditions.

