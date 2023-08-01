Related Party Transactions
Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Resolution 80/2022
Following next, the detailing required by Appendix F (art. 2) to CVM Resolution 80, as of 03/29/2022.
I - transaction description, including:
a) the parties and their relation with BB; and
Federal Government - Secretary of the
National Treasury - Controller.
b) the object and main terms and conditions.
Anticipated payment of BRL 1.0 billion
related to the mutual agreement signed by
BB
and
the
Federal
Government
(997/PGFN/CAF), in the form of Hybrid
Capital and Debt Instrument.
II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:
a) of BB's decision on the transaction, describing
Not applicable.
this participation; and
b) of the transaction negotiation as BB's
Not applicable.
representants, describing this participation;
III - detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:
a) whether
BB has
requested proposals,
Not applicable.
undertaken any price-taking procedure, or
otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction
with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons
why it did not do so or, if so, the procedures
performed and their results
b) the reasons that led
BB to carry out the
transaction with the related party and not with third
The Board of Directors approved a request
parties; and
for early settlement of BRL 1.0 billion related
to BB's Mutual Agreement with the Federal
Government (997/PGFN/CAF), in the form of
Hybrid Capital and Debt Instrument. The
Central Bank of Brazil, on 06.29.2023,
approved the request for early liquidation of
BB, as provided for in CMN Resolution 4955
of 10.21.2021. On 07.27.2023 the operation
of settlement was effected with the transfer
of the amount to the National Treasury.
c) a detailed description of the measures taken and
procedures
adopted to
ensure the operation
The operation respects the commutativity
commutativity.
and is formalized in accordance with the
clauses agreed in the contract.
If the transaction is a loan granted by BB to the related party, the information provided must necessarily include:
I - an explanation of the reasons why BB chose to
Not applicable.
grant it, indicating any guarantees required;
II- analysis of the borrower's credit risk, including an
Not applicable.
independent risk classification, if any;
III - description of the way in which the interest rate
Not applicable.
was fixed, considering free risk market rate and the
borrower's credit risk;
IV - comparison between the loan's interest rate
Not applicable.
and other similar applications on the market,
explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;
V - comparison between the loan's interest rate and
Not applicable.
the rates of other loans received by the borrower,
explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;
VI - description of the impact of the transaction on
Not applicable.
the financial liquidity condition and the BB's
indebtedness level.
