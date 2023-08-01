Related Party Transactions

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Resolution 80/2022

Following next, the detailing required by Appendix F (art. 2) to CVM Resolution 80, as of 03/29/2022.

I - transaction description, including:

a) the parties and their relation with BB; and Federal Government - Secretary of the National Treasury - Controller. b) the object and main terms and conditions. Anticipated payment of BRL 1.0 billion related to the mutual agreement signed by BB and the Federal Government (997/PGFN/CAF), in the form of Hybrid Capital and Debt Instrument. II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process: a) of BB's decision on the transaction, describing Not applicable. this participation; and b) of the transaction negotiation as BB's Not applicable. representants, describing this participation;

III - detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:

a) whether BB has requested proposals, Not applicable. undertaken any price-taking procedure, or otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons why it did not do so or, if so, the procedures performed and their results b) the reasons that led BB to carry out the transaction with the related party and not with third The Board of Directors approved a request parties; and for early settlement of BRL 1.0 billion related to BB's Mutual Agreement with the Federal Government (997/PGFN/CAF), in the form of Hybrid Capital and Debt Instrument. The Central Bank of Brazil, on 06.29.2023, approved the request for early liquidation of BB, as provided for in CMN Resolution 4955 of 10.21.2021. On 07.27.2023 the operation of settlement was effected with the transfer of the amount to the National Treasury. c) a detailed description of the measures taken and procedures adopted to ensure the operation The operation respects the commutativity commutativity. and is formalized in accordance with the clauses agreed in the contract.

If the transaction is a loan granted by BB to the related party, the information provided must necessarily include: