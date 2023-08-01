Related Party Transactions

Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Resolution 80/2022

Following next, the detailing required by Appendix F (art. 2) to CVM Resolution 80, as of 03/29/2022.

I - transaction description, including:

a) the parties and their relation with BB; and

Federal Government - Secretary of the

National Treasury - Controller.

b) the object and main terms and conditions.

Anticipated payment of BRL 1.0 billion

related to the mutual agreement signed by

BB

and

the

Federal

Government

(997/PGFN/CAF), in the form of Hybrid

Capital and Debt Instrument.

II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:

a) of BB's decision on the transaction, describing

Not applicable.

this participation; and

b) of the transaction negotiation as BB's

Not applicable.

representants, describing this participation;

III - detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:

a) whether

BB has

requested proposals,

Not applicable.

undertaken any price-taking procedure, or

otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction

with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons

why it did not do so or, if so, the procedures

performed and their results

b) the reasons that led

BB to carry out the

transaction with the related party and not with third

The Board of Directors approved a request

parties; and

for early settlement of BRL 1.0 billion related

to BB's Mutual Agreement with the Federal

Government (997/PGFN/CAF), in the form of

Hybrid Capital and Debt Instrument. The

Central Bank of Brazil, on 06.29.2023,

approved the request for early liquidation of

BB, as provided for in CMN Resolution 4955

of 10.21.2021. On 07.27.2023 the operation

of settlement was effected with the transfer

of the amount to the National Treasury.

c) a detailed description of the measures taken and

procedures

adopted to

ensure the operation

The operation respects the commutativity

commutativity.

and is formalized in accordance with the

clauses agreed in the contract.

If the transaction is a loan granted by BB to the related party, the information provided must necessarily include:

I - an explanation of the reasons why BB chose to

Not applicable.

grant it, indicating any guarantees required;

II- analysis of the borrower's credit risk, including an

Not applicable.

independent risk classification, if any;

III - description of the way in which the interest rate

Not applicable.

was fixed, considering free risk market rate and the

borrower's credit risk;

IV - comparison between the loan's interest rate

Not applicable.

and other similar applications on the market,

explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;

V - comparison between the loan's interest rate and

Not applicable.

the rates of other loans received by the borrower,

explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;

VI - description of the impact of the transaction on

Not applicable.

the financial liquidity condition and the BB's

indebtedness level.

