Banco do Brasil S A : Federal Government/Ministry of Defense/Brazilian Army
12/07/2021 | 05:52pm EST
Transaction with Related Party
Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
Free English Translation
Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Instruction 552/2014
Following next, the detailing required by Appendix C to CVM Instruction 552, as of 10/09/2014 - Appendix 30-XXXIII, art. 2. The referred Instruction included in the ICVM 480/09: (a) item XXXIII, art. 30; and (b) Annex 30-XXXIII:
I - transaction description, including:
a) the parties and their relation with BB; and
Federal Government/Ministry of Defense/Brazilian
Army
b) the object and main terms and conditions.
Contract No. 2021-001-00 signed on 11/29/2021,
referring to the accreditation of Banco do Brasil for
the provision of banking services for the payment
of net amounts related to the payroll, by credit to
the current account, of active soldiers, in inactivity
and military pensioners linked to the Army
Command, according to accreditation notice nº
001/2021.
In return, Banco do Brasil, as well as other
accredited financial institutions, will pay the Army
Command the amount, in reais, of R$ 45.92 per
beneficiary, with annual adjustment by the index
IPCA for the last 12 months.
The contractual term is 12 months, and may be
extended for equal periods, up to a limit of 60
(sixty) months.
II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:
a) of BB's decision on the transaction, describing There was no participation. this participation; and
of the transaction negotiation as BB's There was no participation. representants, describing this participation;
- detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:
a) whether BB has requested proposals,
There were no requests for proposals, as the
undertaken any price-taking procedure, or
processing of the
payroll
of active,
inactive
and
otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction
military pensioners is an
exclusive
right of
the
with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons
Brazilian Army,
which
decided
to open
the
why it did not do so or,
if so, the procedures
accreditation process. Banco do
Brasil and
the
performed and their results
other financial institutions remained free to choose
whether or not to participate in the accreditation
process.
b) the reasons that led
BB to carry out the
The payroll of active and inactive soldiers and
transaction with the related party and not with third
military pensioners of the Brazilian Army is an
parties; and
important and non-exclusive asset, considering
that Banco do Brasil processes several public and
private payrolls. In addition to Banco do Brasil,
several institutions participate in the accreditation
process, including the five largest financial
institutions in the country.
c) a detailed description of the measures taken and
The instrument is supported by Law No. 8,666 of
procedures adopted to ensure the operation
1993.
commutativity.
The Brazilian Army makes it possible for civil
servants to choose among accredited financial
institutions to receiving their wages.
Banco do Brasil, as well as other accredited financial institutions, remunerates the Brazilian Army in the proportion stipulated by the public notice.
The instrument that formalized the transaction provides for the conditions of commutativity between the parties.
If the transaction is a loan granted by BB to the related party, the information provided must necessarily include:
I - an explanation of the reasons why BB chose to Not applicable
Transaction with Related Party
Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
Free English Translation
grant it, indicating any guarantees required;
II- analysis of the borrower's credit risk, including an
Not applicable.
independent risk classification, if any;
III - description of the way in which the interest rate
Not applicable
was fixed, considering free risk market rate and the
borrower's credit risk;
IV - comparison between the loan's interest rate
Not applicable.
and other similar applications on the market,
explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;
V - comparison between the loan's interest rate and
Not applicable.
the rates of other loans received by the borrower,
explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;
VI - description of the impact of the transaction on
Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:51:05 UTC.