Banco do Brasil S A : Federal Government/Ministry of Defense/Brazilian Army

Transaction with Related Party

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Instruction 552/2014

Following next, the detailing required by Appendix C to CVM Instruction 552, as of 10/09/2014 - Appendix 30-XXXIII, art. 2. The referred Instruction included in the ICVM 480/09: (a) item XXXIII, art. 30; and (b) Annex 30-XXXIII:

I - transaction description, including:

a) the parties and their relation with BB; and Federal Government/Ministry of Defense/Brazilian Army b) the object and main terms and conditions. Contract No. 2021-001-00 signed on 11/29/2021, referring to the accreditation of Banco do Brasil for the provision of banking services for the payment of net amounts related to the payroll, by credit to the current account, of active soldiers, in inactivity and military pensioners linked to the Army Command, according to accreditation notice nº 001/2021. In return, Banco do Brasil, as well as other accredited financial institutions, will pay the Army Command the amount, in reais, of R$ 45.92 per beneficiary, with annual adjustment by the index IPCA for the last 12 months. The contractual term is 12 months, and may be extended for equal periods, up to a limit of 60 (sixty) months.

II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:

a) of BB's decision on the transaction, describing There was no participation. this participation; and

of the transaction negotiation as BB's There was no participation. representants, describing this participation;

- detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:

a) whether BB has requested proposals, There were no requests for proposals, as the undertaken any price-taking procedure, or processing of the payroll of active, inactive and otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction military pensioners is an exclusive right of the with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons Brazilian Army, which decided to open the why it did not do so or, if so, the procedures accreditation process. Banco do Brasil and the performed and their results other financial institutions remained free to choose whether or not to participate in the accreditation process. b) the reasons that led BB to carry out the The payroll of active and inactive soldiers and transaction with the related party and not with third military pensioners of the Brazilian Army is an parties; and important and non-exclusive asset, considering that Banco do Brasil processes several public and private payrolls. In addition to Banco do Brasil, several institutions participate in the accreditation process, including the five largest financial institutions in the country. c) a detailed description of the measures taken and The instrument is supported by Law No. 8,666 of procedures adopted to ensure the operation 1993. commutativity. The Brazilian Army makes it possible for civil servants to choose among accredited financial institutions to receiving their wages.

Banco do Brasil, as well as other accredited financial institutions, remunerates the Brazilian Army in the proportion stipulated by the public notice.

The instrument that formalized the transaction provides for the conditions of commutativity between the parties.

If the transaction is a loan granted by BB to the related party, the information provided must necessarily include:

I - an explanation of the reasons why BB chose to Not applicable