Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023
In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated
Financial Statements
June 30, 2023
2
Index
Statement of comprehensive income3
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity4
Notes to the Financial Statements8
1 - The Bank and its operations8
2 - Presentation of financial statements9
3 - Description of significant accounting policies14
4 - Significant Judgments and accounting estimates21
5 - Acquisitions, disposals and corporate restructuring24
8 - Compulsory deposits with Bacen31
11 - Derivative financial instruments39
18 - Financial institutions resources68
19 - Resources from issuance of debt securities70
21 - Provisions and contingent liabilities75
26 - Other administrative expenses92
28 - Related party transactions94
30 - Risk and capital management111
31 - Recurring and non-recurring net income122
Independent Auditor's Report on the Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements127
Audit Committee Summary Report133
Declaration of the Executive Board members about the Financial Statements135
Declaration of the Executive Board members about the Report of Independent Auditors136
Financial Statements
Balance sheet
Note
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
7
18,574,583
12,808,085
22,541,168
18,310,546
Financial assets
2,009,134,612
1,949,759,015
1,998,421,484
1,925,433,427
Compulsory deposits with Bacen
8
97,135,227
95,119,085
97,135,227
95,119,085
Interbank investments
9
490,260,839
478,461,195
432,512,501
415,873,438
Securities
10
410,212,582
403,227,004
441,532,787
428,447,097
Derivative financial instruments
11
4,885,367
1,622,016
4,879,095
1,638,069
Loan portfolio
12
907,552,540
877,064,044
921,558,247
891,283,323
Other financial assets
13
99,088,057
94,265,671
100,803,627
93,072,415
Allowance for losses associated with credit risk
(53,654,678)
(53,602,150)
(54,134,570)
(54,048,463)
Loan portfolio
12
(50,490,045)
(50,513,636)
(50,674,952)
(50,697,155)
Other financial assets
13
(3,164,633)
(3,088,514)
(3,459,618)
(3,351,308)
Tax assets
65,490,727
64,763,208
68,236,265
66,817,520
Current tax assets
10,158,701
11,030,120
11,287,112
11,523,496
Deferred tax assets (tax credit)
22
55,332,026
53,733,088
56,949,153
55,294,024
Investments
37,892,419
36,042,811
20,011,221
18,794,272
Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
14
37,925,077
36,075,468
20,025,065
18,800,024
Other investments
2,101
2,137
2,699
2,809
Impairment losses
(34,759)
(34,794)
(16,543)
(8,561)
Property for use
15
9,255,437
8,534,699
9,507,482
8,825,918
Property and equipment
22,386,571
21,157,959
22,878,210
21,689,521
Accumulated depreciation
(13,124,641)
(12,616,767)
(13,361,800)
(12,854,672)
Impairment losses
(6,493)
(6,493)
(8,928)
(8,931)
Intangible
16
10,908,362
10,976,590
10,985,059
11,090,645
Intangible assets
18,201,426
17,127,888
18,755,119
17,711,288
Accumulated amortization
(6,787,380)
(5,645,614)
(7,234,485)
(6,085,068)
Impairment losses
(505,684)
(505,684)
(535,575)
(535,575)
Other non-financial assets
13
26,790,702
33,684,686
27,584,234
34,174,900
Total assets
2,124,392,164
2,062,966,944
2,103,152,343
2,029,398,765
Liabilities
Financial liabilities
1,890,568,703
1,836,793,158
1,848,214,208
1,782,027,044
Customers resources
17
734,788,489
722,515,822
768,530,726
753,263,047
Financial institutions resources
18
737,113,077
736,890,036
662,304,759
652,922,721
Resources from issuance of debt securities
19
259,894,419
228,431,519
262,012,557
229,745,964
Derivative financial instruments
11
5,289,398
3,512,533
5,110,148
3,045,463
Other financial liabilities
20
153,483,320
145,443,248
150,256,018
143,049,849
Provisions
21
25,518,216
24,868,631
26,420,516
25,717,886
Provisions for civil, tax and labor claims
18,707,205
18,131,863
18,968,259
18,372,705
Other provisions
6,811,011
6,736,768
7,452,257
7,345,181
Tax liabilities
13,209,605
17,012,929
16,122,073
20,972,583
Current tax liabilities
1,933,487
3,613,093
4,635,382
7,422,707
Deferred tax liabilities
22
11,276,118
13,399,836
11,486,691
13,549,876
Other non-financial liabilities
20
37,895,356
30,452,907
44,715,299
36,652,409
Total liabilities
1,967,191,880
1,909,127,625
1,935,472,096
1,865,369,922
Shareholders' equity
Capital
23.b
120,000,000
90,000,023
120,000,000
90,000,023
Instruments qualifying to common equity tier 1 capital
23.c
--
--
7,100,000
7,100,000
Capital reserves
23.d
1,406,118
1,402,523
1,407,902
1,404,253
Profit reserves
23.d
50,914,037
70,510,416
50,541,777
70,142,173
Other comprehensive income
23.h
(14,853,400)
(8,224,561)
(14,853,400)
(8,224,561)
Treasury shares
23.l
(266,471)
(270,840)
(268,255)
(272,570)
Retained earnings/accumulated losses
--
421,758
--
421,758
Non-controlling interest
23.i
--
--
3,752,223
3,457,767
Total shareholders' equity
23
157,200,284
153,839,319
167,680,247
164,028,843
Total liabilities and equity
2,124,392,164
2,062,966,944
2,103,152,343
2,029,398,765
See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.
Statement of income
Note
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Income from financial intermediation
119,287,153
101,486,051
125,241,093
109,339,242
Loan portfolio
12.b
64,199,500
51,122,618
65,281,046
58,208,478
Interbank investments
9.b
31,326,378
31,172,974
30,005,899
29,341,984
Securities
10.b
20,839,830
16,836,431
26,915,523
19,301,242
Derivative financial instruments
11.b
(463,772)
(1,384,677)
(640,613)
(1,370,713)
Reserve requirement
8.b
3,715,645
2,600,555
3,715,645
2,600,555
Other financial assets
13.e
(330,428)
1,138,150
(36,407)
1,257,696
Expenses from financial intermediation
(80,100,082)
(67,763,398)
(80,862,739)
(72,899,347)
Financial institutions resources
18.d
(40,584,360)
(37,797,095)
(36,199,828)
(41,023,429)
Customers resources
17.c
(27,519,814)
(21,516,631)
(32,448,918)
(23,461,749)
Resources from issuance of debt securities
19.d
(11,345,176)
(7,864,924)
(11,683,770)
(7,961,902)
Other funding expenses
20.c
(650,732)
(584,748)
(530,223)
(452,267)
Allowance for losses associated with credit risk
(12,681,690)
(9,091,619)
(12,784,463)
(9,126,710)
Loan portfolio
12.f
(12,575,338)
(9,063,877)
(12,643,789)
(9,067,329)
Other financial assets
13.c
(106,352)
(27,742)
(140,674)
(59,381)
Net Income from financial intermediation
26,505,381
24,631,034
31,593,891
27,313,185
Other operating income/expenses
(2,523,130)
(2,839,371)
(3,470,355)
(2,732,482)
Service fee income
24
10,358,821
9,924,494
16,417,629
15,371,731
Personnel expenses
25
(10,297,869)
(9,665,217)
(11,409,187)
(10,533,582)
Other administrative expenses
26
(7,356,603)
(6,302,350)
(7,258,611)
(6,341,202)
Tax expenses
22.c
(2,673,466)
(2,348,867)
(3,996,018)
(3,281,721)
Net gains from equity method investments
14.a
7,476,261
5,607,701
3,487,349
2,604,171
Other income/expenses
27
(30,274)
(55,132)
(711,517)
(551,879)
Provisions
21.e
(3,593,804)
(4,082,784)
(3,667,783)
(4,099,204)
Provisions for civil, tax and labor claims
(3,652,873)
(3,975,370)
(3,726,596)
(3,992,096)
Other
59,069
(107,414)
58,813
(107,108)
Operating income
20,388,447
17,708,879
24,455,753
20,481,499
Net non-operating Income
30,682
177,010
158,089
653,831
Profit before taxation and profit sharing
20,419,129
17,885,889
24,613,842
21,135,330
Income tax and social contribution
22.a
(1,860,954)
(1,819,741)
(4,266,027)
(3,808,773)
Employee and directors profit sharing
(2,113,818)
(1,823,078)
(2,121,383)
(1,828,031)
Non-controlling interest
23.i
--
--
(1,665,563)
(1,129,005)
Net income
16,444,357
14,243,070
16,560,869
14,369,521
Net income attributable to shareholders
Shareholders of the bank
16,444,357
14,243,070
16,560,869
14,369,521
Non-controlling interests
--
--
1,665,563
1,129,005
Earnings per share
23.e
Weighted average number of shares - basic
2,853,992,740
2,853,771,411
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
2,853,687,430
2,853,510,658
Basic and diluted earnings per share (R$)
5.76
4.99
See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.
Statement of comprehensive income
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Net income attributable to controlling interests
16,444,357
14,243,070
16,560,869
14,369,521
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
--
--
1,665,563
1,129,005
Net income attributable to shareholders
16,444,357
14,243,070
18,226,432
15,498,526
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the Statement of Income
Financial assets available for sale
940,215
(1,185,753)
991,790
(1,233,212)
Unrealized gains/(losses) on financial assets available for sale
378,652
(703,242)
643,937
(728,490)
Realized (gains)/losses on financial assets available for sale - reclassified to profit or loss
815,797
349,233
638,657
361,479
Tax effect
(254,234)
(831,744)
(290,804)
(866,201)
Share in the comprehensive income of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
221,546
(63,952)
304,709
11,283
Unrealized gains/(losses) on financial assets available for sale
273,839
(22,821)
259,775
(18,197)
Unrealized gains/(losses) on cash flow hedge
(190,367)
(190,420)
(190,367)
(190,420)
Unrealized gains/(losses) on other comprehensive income
191,932
74,269
298,294
111,919
Tax effect
(53,858)
75,020
(62,993)
107,981
Investment Hedge Abroad
38,065
12,946
38,065
12,946
Unrealized gains/(losses) on hedge of investment abroad
72,583
24,686
72,583
24,686
Tax effect
(34,518)
(11,740)
(34,518)
(11,740)
Foreign currency exchange adjustments
(1,600,506)
(680,004)
(1,969,877)
(841,284)
Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to the Statement of Income
Defined benefit pension plans
(6,228,159)
3,941,076
(6,228,159)
3,941,076
Gains/(losses) related to remeasurement of defined benefit pension plans
(11,843,190)
7,451,647
(11,843,190)
7,451,647
Tax effect
5,615,031
(3,510,571)
5,615,031
(3,510,571)
Other comprehensive income net of tax effects
(6,628,839)
2,024,313
(6,863,472)
1,890,809
Comprehensive income
9,815,518
16,267,383
11,362,960
17,389,335
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interests
9,815,518
16,267,383
10,038,392
16,393,834
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
--
--
1,324,568
995,501
See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.
2
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
Banco do Brasil
Note
Capital
Capital reserves
Profit reserves
Other comprehensive income
Treasury shares
Retained earnings/accumulated losses
Total
Legal reserve
Statutory reserves
Balances at Dec 31, 2021
90,000,023
1,399,561
10,237,793
41,273,377
(8,409,559)
(275,297)
--
134,225,898
Transition to CPC 50
--
--
--
--
(196,920)
--
321,003
124,083
Balance at January 01, 2022
90,000,023
1,399,561
10,237,793
41,273,377
(8,606,479)
(275,297)
321,003
134,349,981
Accumulated other comprehensive income of financial instruments, net of taxes
23.h
--
--
--
--
(1,219,384)
--
--
(1,219,384)
Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans, net of taxes
23.h
--
--
--
--
3,941,076
--
--
3,941,076
Foreign exchange variation of investments abroad
23.h
--
--
--
--
(680,004)
--
--
(680,004)
Cash flow hedge
23.h
--
--
--
--
(104,590)
--
--
(104,590)
Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans of nonconsolidated entities, net of taxes
23.h
--
--
--
--
(2)
--
--
(2)
Hedge of net investment abroad
23.h
--
--
--
--
12,946
--
--
12,946
Other comprehensive income
23.h
--
--
--
--
74,271
--
--
74,271
Share-based payment transactions
--
2,962
--
--
--
4,457
--
7,419
Expired dividends and interest on own capital
--
--
--
--
--
--
5,979
5,979
Net income
23.g
--
--
--
--
--
--
14,243,070
14,243,070
Allocation
- reserves
23.d
--
--
707,925
12,112,110
--
--
(12,820,035)
--
- Dividends
23.f
--
--
--
(443,296)
--
--
(571,257)
(1,014,553)
- Interest on own capital
23.f
--
--
--
(3,647,883)
--
--
(773,186)
(4,421,069)
Balances at June 30, 2022
90,000,023
1,402,523
10,945,718
49,294,308
(6,582,166)
(270,840)
405,574
145,195,140
Changes in the period
--
2,962
707,925
8,020,931
2,024,313
4,457
84,571
10,845,159
Balances at Dec 31, 2022
90,000,023
1,402,523
11,777,636
58,732,780
(8,095,198)
(270,840)
--
153,546,924
Application to CPC 50
--
--
--
--
(129,363)
--
421,758
292,395
Balance at January 01, 2023
90,000,023
1,402,523
11,777,636
58,732,780
(8,224,561)
(270,840)
421,758
153,839,319
Capital increase - capitalization of reserves
23.b
29,999,977
--
--
(29,999,977)
--
--
--
--
Accumulated other comprehensive income of financial instruments, net of taxes
23.h
--
--
--
--
1,072,802
--
--
1,072,802
Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans, net of taxes
23.h
--
--
--
--
(6,228,159)
--
--
(6,228,159)
Foreign exchange variation of investments abroad
23.h
--
--
--
--
(1,600,506)
--
--
(1,600,506)
Cash flow hedge
23.h
--
--
--
--
(104,702)
--
--
(104,702)
Hedge of net investment abroad
23.h
--
--
--
--
38,065
--
--
38,065
Change in participation in the capital of associates/subsidiaries
23.h
--
--
--
--
(820)
--
--
(820)
Other comprehensive income
23.h
--
--
--
--
194,481
--
--
194,481
Share-based payment transactions
--
3,595
--
--
--
4,369
--
7,964
Expired dividends and interest on own capital
--
--
--
--
--
--
5,422
5,422
Net income
23.g
--
--
--
--
--
--
16,444,357
16,444,357
Allocation
- reserves
23.d
--
--
822,218
14,704,846
--
--
(15,527,064)
--
- Dividends
23.f
--
--
--
(351,037)
--
--
(410,149)
(761,186)
- Interest on own capital
23.f
--
--
--
(4,772,429)
--
--
(934,324)
(5,706,753)
Balances at June 30, 2023
120,000,000
1,406,118
12,599,854
38,314,183
(14,853,400)
(266,471)
--
157,200,284
Changes in the period
29,999,977
3,595
822,218
(20,418,597)
(6,628,839)
4,369
(421,758)
3,360,965
See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.
BB Consolidated
Note
Capital
Instruments qualifying to common equity tier 1 capital
Capital reserves
Profit reserves
Other comprehensive income
Treasury shares
Retained earnings/accumulated losses
Non-controlling interest
Total
Legal reserve
Statutory reserves
Balances at Dec 31, 2021
90,000,023
8,100,000
1,401,177
10,237,793
40,942,497
(8,409,559)
(276,913)
--
2,862,168
144,857,186
Transition to CPC 50
--
--
--
--
--
(196,920)
--
321,003
62,902
186,985
Balance at January 01, 2022
90,000,023
8,100,000
1,401,177
10,237,793
40,942,497
(8,606,479)
(276,913)
321,003
2,925,070
145,044,171
Accumulated other comprehensive income of financial instruments, net of taxes
23.h
--
--
--
--
--
(1,219,384)
--
--
(9,872)
(1,229,256)
Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans, net of taxes
23.h
--
--
--
--
--
3,941,076
--
--
--
3,941,076
Foreign exchange variation of investments abroad
23.h
--
--
--
--
--
(680,004)
--
--
(161,280)
(841,284)
Cash flow hedge
23.h
--
--
--
--
--
(104,590)
--
--
--
(104,590)
Hedge of net investment abroad
23.h
--
--
--
--
--
12,946
--
--
--
12,946
Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans of nonconsolidated entities, net of taxes
23.h
--
--
--
--
--
(2)
--
--
--
(2)
Other comprehensive income
23.h
--
--
--
--
--
74,271
--
--
37,650
111,921
Share-based payment transactions
--
--
3,076
--
--
--
4,343
--
349
7,768
Expired dividends and interest on own capital
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
5,979
18
5,997
Change in noncontrolling interest
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
92,863
92,863
Net income
23.g
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
14,369,521
1,129,006
15,498,527
Interest on instruments qualifying to common equity
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
(132,501)
--
(132,501)
Unrealized gains
--
--
--
--
(6,050)
--
--
6,050
--
--
Allocation
- reserves
23.d
--
--
--
707,925
12,112,110
--
--
(12,820,035)
--
--
- Dividends
23.f
--
--
--
--
(443,296)
--
--
(571,257)
(695,938)
(1,710,491)
- Interest on own capital
23.f
--
--
--
--
(3,647,883)
--
--
(773,186)
--
(4,421,069)
Balances at June 30, 2022
90,000,023
8,100,000
1,404,253
10,945,718
48,957,378
(6,582,166)
(272,570)
405,574
3,317,866
156,276,076
Changes in the period
--
--
3,076
707,925
8,014,881
2,024,313
4,343
84,571
392,796
11,231,905
Balances at Dec 31, 2022
90,000,023
7,100,000
1,404,253
11,777,636
58,364,537
(8,095,198)
(272,570)
--
3,309,533
163,588,214
Application to CPC 50
--
--
--
--
--
(129,363)
--
421,758
148,234
440,629
Balance at January 01, 2023
90,000,023
7,100,000
1,404,253
11,777,636
58,364,537
(8,224,561)
(272,570)
421,758
3,457,767
164,028,843
Capital increase - capitalization of reserves
23.b
29,999,977
--
--
--
(29,999,977)
--
--
--
--
--
Accumulated other comprehensive income of financial instruments, net of taxes
23.h
--
--
--
--
--
1,072,802
--
--
28,376
1,101,178
Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans, net of taxes
23.h
--
--
--
--
--
(6,228,159)
--
--
--
(6,228,159)
Foreign exchange variation of investments abroad
23.h
--
--
--
--
--
(1,600,506)
--
--
(369,371)
(1,969,877)
Cash flow hedge
23.h
--
--
--
--
--
(104,702)
--
--
--
(104,702)
Hedge of net investment abroad
23.h
--
--
--
--
--
38,065
--
--
--
38,065
Change in participation in the capital of associates/subsidiaries
23.h
--
--
--
--
--
(820)
--
--
--
(820)
Other comprehensive income
23.h
--
--
--
--
--
194,481
--
--
106,362
300,843
Share-based payment transactions
--
--
3,649
--
--
--
4,315
--
274
8,238
Expired dividends and interest on own capital
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
5,422
--
5,422
Change in noncontrolling interest
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
(3,562)
(3,562)
Net income
23.g
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
16,560,869
1,665,563
18,226,432
Interest on instruments qualifying to common equity
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
(120,529)
--
(120,529)
Unrealized gains
--
--
--
--
(4,017)
--
--
4,017
--
--
Allocation
- reserves
23.d
--
--
--
822,218
14,704,846
--
--
(15,527,064)
--
--
- Dividends
23.f
--
--
--
--
(351,037)
--
--
(410,149)
(1,133,186)
(1,894,372)
- Interest on own capital
23.f
--
--
--
--
(4,772,429)
--
--
(934,324)
--
(5,706,753)
Balances at June 30, 2023
120,000,000
7,100,000
1,407,902
12,599,854
37,941,923
(14,853,400)
(268,255)
--
3,752,223
167,680,247
Changes in the period
29,999,977
--
3,649
822,218
(20,422,614)
(6,628,839)
4,315
(421,758)
294,456
3,651,404
See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.
6
2
Statements of cash flows
Note
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
16,444,357
14,243,070
16,560,869
14,369,521
Adjustments to net income
10,166,236
7,169,966
18,475,141
13,107,597
Allowance for losses associated with credit risk
12
12,681,690
9,091,619
12,784,463
9,126,710
Depreciation and amortization
1,933,538
1,270,885
1,964,820
1,302,263
Exchange (gain) loss on the conversion of assets and liabilities into foreign currency
(4,586,412)
(4,109,848)
(6,839,087)
(5,708,915)
Share of (earnings) losses of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
14
(7,476,261)
(5,607,701)
(3,487,349)
(2,604,171)
(Gain) loss on the disposal of assets
(23,283)
(4,936)
(24,556)
(342,818)
Capital (gain) loss
(6,365)
(159,511)
(130,618)
(307,226)
Civil, tax and labor claims and other provisions
21.d
3,593,804
4,082,784
3,667,783
4,099,204
Adjustment of actuarial assets/liabilities and surplus allocation funds
29.d.4/f
(1,668,698)
(1,323,901)
(1,668,698)
(1,323,901)
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates in cash and cash equivalents
3,824,449
2,114,498
5,956,499
3,925,022
Non-controlling interests
--
--
1,665,563
1,129,005
Income tax and social contribution
1,860,954
1,819,741
4,266,027
3,808,773
Other adjustments
32,820
(3,664)
320,294
3,651
Adjusted net income
26,610,593
21,413,036
35,036,010
27,477,118
Changes in assets and liabilities
(40,411,006)
25,811,599
(38,315,240)
24,776,615
(Increase) decrease in Central Bank compulsory reserves
(2,016,142)
(18,352,439)
(2,016,142)
(18,352,439)
(Increase) decrease in short-term interbank investments
(19,681,628)
(5,929,214)
(24,435,600)
(15,128,064)
(Increase) decrease in trading securities
(3,075,237)
3,304,197
(1,294,508)
1,116,591
(Increase) decrease in derivatives
(1,448,422)
(1,063,654)
(1,138,277)
21,851
(Increase) decrease in loans, net of provision
(46,473,838)
(40,711,953)
(47,455,542)
(34,585,018)
(Increase) decrease in other financial assets
(6,287,781)
(9,337,757)
(8,866,661)
(10,325,306)
(Increase) decrease in other assets
5,066,172
(8,265,788)
7,416,673
(7,427,030)
Income tax and social contribution paid
(1,079,879)
(980,570)
(4,798,686)
(3,883,176)
(Decrease) increase in customer resources
13,912,339
48,001,781
16,907,351
49,660,658
(Decrease) increase in financial institution resources
4,808,839
36,930,833
14,924,971
41,222,264
(Decrease) increase in funds from issuance of securities
47,733,878
31,688,144
46,577,615
30,177,328
(Decrease) increase in other financial liabilities
(26,006,859)
(31,146,857)
(28,708,252)
(29,189,666)
(Decrease) increase in other liabilities
(5,862,448)
21,674,876
(5,428,182)
21,468,622
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(13,800,413)
47,224,635
(3,279,230)
52,253,733
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of securities available for sale
(57,870,006)
(114,040,158)
(74,242,327)
(132,511,664)
Disposal of securities available for sale
91,010,793
102,008,613
102,974,570
117,603,739
Purchase of securities held to maturity
(886,096)
(2,041,653)
(1,061,226)
(2,845,564)
Disposal of securities held to maturity
368,580
1,394,823
368,580
1,394,823
Dividends received from associates and joint ventures
6,684,913
3,938,394
2,610,730
1,286,443
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,490,914)
(498,347)
(1,478,117)
(514,204)
Disposal of property and equipment
135
688
1,162
1,885
Purchase of intangible assets
(1,095,438)
(415,311)
(1,099,828)
(416,429)
Capital investment on Broto S.A.
(31,200)
--
(31,200)
--
Disposal of interest in Banco Digio S.A.
--
--
--
645,060
Capital (investment)/redemption in controlled interests abroad
(52,871)
--
--
--
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
36,637,896
(9,652,951)
28,042,344
(15,355,911)
Cash flows from financing activities
(Decrease) increase in subordinated debts
(6,927,646)
(12,119,541)
(6,916,721)
(12,105,293)
(Decrease) increase in equity and debt hybrid securities
(7,702,707)
(1,215,045)
(7,683,411)
(1,199,261)
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders
--
--
(1,274,231)
(624,715)
Interest on own capital paid
(6,498,168)
(5,547,218)
(6,498,168)
(5,547,218)
CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(21,128,521)
(18,881,804)
(22,372,531)
(19,476,487)
Net variation of cash and cash equivalents
1,708,962
18,689,880
2,390,583
17,421,335
At the beginning of the period
67,891,204
51,538,341
68,826,279
54,494,681
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates in cash and cash equivalents
(3,824,449)
(2,114,498)
(5,956,499)
(3,925,022)
At the end of the period
65,775,717
68,113,723
65,260,363
67,990,994
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,708,962
18,689,880
2,390,583
17,421,335
See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.
Statement of value added
Note
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Income
115,232,884
99,753,512
126,519,237
112,982,018
Income from financial intermediation
119,287,153
101,486,051
125,241,093
109,339,242
Service fee income
10,358,821
9,924,494
16,417,629
15,371,731
Allowance for losses associated with credit risk
(12,681,690)
(9,091,619)
(12,784,463)
(9,126,710)
Capital gains
46,369
245,599
170,700
731,489
Other income/(expenses)
(1,777,769)
(2,811,013)
(2,525,722)
(3,333,734)
Expenses from financial intermediation
(80,100,082)
(67,763,398)
(80,862,739)
(72,899,347)
Inputs purchased from third parties
(4,438,326)
(4,101,708)
(4,278,131)
(4,069,700)
Materials, water, electric and gas
26
(247,724)
(291,316)
(263,663)
(303,743)
Expenses with outsourced services
26
(530,464)
(529,938)
(592,042)
(598,881)
Communications
26
(230,744)
(204,797)
(260,600)
(228,648)
Data processing
26
(746,426)
(505,209)
(444,631)
(328,016)
Transport
26
(289,501)
(275,994)
(319,160)
(302,474)
Security services
26
(641,921)
(582,732)
(660,492)
(599,093)
Financial system services
26
(340,159)
(439,380)
(390,291)
(491,234)
Advertising and marketing
26
(203,048)
(212,430)
(214,235)
(221,015)
Maintenance and upkeep
26
(584,286)
(511,391)
(385,907)
(364,570)
Other
(624,053)
(548,521)
(747,110)
(632,026)
Gross added value
30,694,476
27,888,406
41,378,367
36,012,971
Depreciation and amortization
(1,933,538)
(1,270,885)
(1,964,820)
(1,302,263)
Value added produced by entity
28,760,938
26,617,521
39,413,547
34,710,708
Value added received through transfer
7,476,261
5,607,701
3,487,349
2,604,171
Net gains from equity method investments
7,476,261
5,607,701
3,487,349
2,604,171
Added value to distribute
36,237,199
100.00%
32,225,222
100.00%
42,900,896
100.00%
37,314,879
100.00%
Value added distributed
36,237,199
100.00%
32,225,222
100.00%
42,900,896
100.00%
37,314,879
100.00%
Personnel
13,310,588
36.73%
11,985,562
37.19%
14,383,352
33.53%
12,813,528
34.34%
Salaries and fees
6,252,558
5,925,811
7,102,388
6,556,918
Employee and directors profit sharing
2,113,818
1,823,079
2,121,383
1,828,031
Benefits and staff training
1,826,751
1,675,311
1,921,902
1,758,257
FGTS (Government severance indemnity fund for employees)
409,383
385,302
424,457
401,050
Other charges
2,708,078
2,176,059
2,813,222
2,269,272
Taxes, rates and contributions
5,790,487
15.98%
5,345,872
16.59%
9,568,424
22.30%
8,312,625
22.28%
Federal
5,204,787
4,795,544
8,239,214
7,311,695
State
589
490
589
490
Municipal
585,111
549,838
1,328,621
1,000,440
Interest on third parties' capital
691,767
1.91%
650,718
2.02%
722,688
1.68%
690,200
1.85%
Rent
26
691,767
650,718
722,688
690,200
Interest on own capital
16,444,357
45.38%
14,243,070
44.20%
18,226,432
42.49%
15,498,526
41.53%
Federal government's interest on own capital
2,853,377
2,210,535
2,853,377
2,210,535
Other shareholders' interest on own capital
2,853,376
2,210,534
2,853,376
2,210,534
Federal government dividends
380,593
507,277
380,593
507,277
Dividends for other shareholders' dividends
380,593
507,276
380,593
507,276
Non-controlling interest's dividends
--
--
1,133,186
695,938
Interest on the instrument eligible to the federal government's common equity tier 1 capital
--
--
120,529
132,501
Retained earnings
9,976,418
8,807,448
9,972,401
8,801,398
Non-controlling interest in retained earnings
--
--
532,377
433,067
See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.
8
2
Notes to the Financial Statements
1 - The Bank and its operations
Banco do Brasil S.A. (Banco do Brasil or the Bank) is a publicly-traded company, which explores economic activity pursuant to art. 173 of the Brazilian Federal Constitution, subject to the rules of Brazilian Corporate Law, and is governed by Laws 4,595/1964, 13,303/2016 and the respective ruling Decree. The Brazilian Federal Government controls the Bank. Its headquarters and domicile are located at Setor de Autarquias Norte, Quadra 5, Lote B, Edifício Banco do Brasil, Brasília, Federal District, Brazil.
The Bank has its shares traded in the segment known as Novo Mercado of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3), under the ticker "BBAS3" and its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the over-the-counter market in the United States under the ticker "BDORY". The Bank's shareholders, managers and members of the Fiscal Council are subject to the provisions of B3's Novo Mercado Regulation. The provisions of Novo Mercado will prevail over the statutory provisions, in case of prejudice to the rights of the recipients of the public offers provided for in the Bylaws.
The Bank is a multiple bank with operations throughout the national territory also develops activities in important global financial centers. The Bank's and its subsidiaries' business activities include the following:
all active, passive and ancillary banking operations;
banking and financial services, including foreign exchange transactions and other services such as insurance, pension plans, capitalization bonds, securities brokerage, credit/debit card management, consortium management, investment funds and managed portfolios; and
all other types of transactions available to banks within Brazil's National Financial System.
The Bank also acts as an agent for execution of the Brazilian Federal Government's credit and financial policies, Brazilian Law requires the Bank to perform functions, specifically those under art. 19 of Law 4,595/1964:
act as financial agent for the National Treasury;
provide banking services on behalf of the Federal Government and other governmental agencies;
provide clearing services for checks and other documents;
buy and sell foreign currencies as determined by the National Monetary Council (CMN) for the Bank's own account and for the account of the Brazilian Central Bank (Bacen);
provide receipt and payment services for Bacen, in addition to other services;
finance the purchase and development of small and medium-sized farms; and
disseminate and provide credit; among others.
With a history of 214 years, the Bank operates in a responsible manner to promote social inclusion through the generation of jobs and income.
The Bank finances the production and commercialization of agricultural goods; foster rural investments such as storage, processing, industrialization of agricultural products and modernization of machinery and implements; and adjust rural properties to environmental law. Thus, the Bank supports the Brazilian agribusiness in all stages of the production chain.
The Bank offers to micro and small companies working capital, financings for investments, and foreign trade solutions, in addition to several other options related to cash flow, insurance and related, and services. The Bank provides financing alternatives and business models that promote the transition to an inclusive economy to several companies, including Individual Microentrepreneurs (Microempreendedores Individuais - MEI).
In foreign trade financing, the Bank operates government policy instruments regarding productive development, entrepreneurship, social and financial inclusion, including the Income Generation Program (Programa de Geração e Renda - Exportação - Proger) and the Export Financing Program (Programa de Financiamento às Exportações - Proex).
More information about the subsidiaries is included in Note 2, while Note 6 contains a description of the Bank's business segments.
2 - Presentation of financial statements
) Statement of compliance
These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil applicable to institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil (Cosif), including accounting guidelines issued by the Brazilian Corporate Law in compliance with the rules and instructions of the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), when applicable. All relevant information specific to the financial statements is highlighted and corresponds to that used by Management in its administration.
The consolidated financial statements, prepared and disclosed according to the accounting standard "Cosif", permitted by article 77 of the CMN Resolution 4,966/2021, are disclosed "in addition" to the financial statements consolidated according to the international accounting reporting standard - IFRS, which were prepared in accordance with the provisions of CMN Resolution No. 4,818/2020.
These individual and consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issuance on August 8, 2023.
) Functional and presentation currency
These individual and consolidated financial statements are presented in Brazilian Reais, which is the Bank's functional and presentation currency. Unless otherwise indicated, the quantitative financial information is presented in thousands of Reais (R$ thousand).
) Going concern
Management has assessed the Bank's ability to continue its normal operations and is convinced that it has the resources to continue its business in the future. In addition, Management is not aware of any material uncertainty that could generate significant doubts about its ability to continue operating. Thus, these individual and consolidated financial statements were prepared based on the assumption of going concern.
) Changes in accounting policies
These individual and consolidated financial statements were prepared using the same policies and accounting methods used to prepare the individual and consolidated financial statements for the year ended Dec 31, 2022, except in the cases indicated in item "g" of this Note.
) Consolidated financial statements
The consolidated financial statements include the operations of the Bank performed by their domestic agencies and abroad and also include the operations of the Bank's controlled entities. The consolidated financial statements reflect the assets, liabilities, income and expenses of Banco do Brasil and its controlled entities, in accordance with CPC 36 (R3) - Consolidated financial statements.
In the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, amounts resulting from transactions between consolidated companies, including the equity interest held by one in another, balances of balance sheet accounts, revenues, expenses and unrealized profits, net of tax effects, were eliminated. Non-controlling interest in net equity and in income of the controlled entities were separately disclosed in the financial statements. Exchange gains and losses on branch operations are presented in the income groups in which the income and charges on these operations are recognized. Exchange gains and losses on the assets and liabilities of branches and subsidiaries abroad are presented in the grouping of Resources from financial institutions, aiming to hedge foreign exchange losses and gains on the passive financial instruments contracted to protect the Bank's net income over exchange rate fluctuations (Notes 14.a and 18.d).
In the consolidated financial statements, there was a reclassification of the Instrument qualifying as CET1 - hybrid capital and debt instrument to Shareholder's equity. This adjustment is also performed in the financial statements according to the International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS to improve the quality and transparency of these consolidated financial statements.
Equity interest included in the consolidated financial statements, segregated by business segments:
Activity
Country of incorporation
Functional currency
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
% of Total Share
Banking segment
Banco do Brasil AG
Banking
Austria
Real
100.00%
100.00%
BB Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil
Leasing
Brazil
Real
100.00%
100.00%
Banco do Brasil Securities LLC.
Broker
USA
Real
100.00%
100.00%
BB Securities Ltd.
Broker
England
Real
100.00%
100.00%
BB USA Holding Company, Inc.
Holding
USA
Real
100.00%
100.00%
BB Cayman Islands Holding
Holding
Cayman Islands
Real
100.00%
100.00%
Banco do Brasil Americas
Banking
USA
American Dollar
100.00%
100.00%
Banco Patagonia S.A.
Banking
Argentina
Argentinian Peso
80.39%
80.39%
Investment segment
BB Banco de Investimento S.A.
Investment bank
Brazil
Real
100.00%
100.00%
Segment of fund management
BB Gestão de Recursos - Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. - BB Asset
Asset management
Brazil
Real
100.00%
100.00%
Segment of insurance. private pension fund and capitalization
BB Seguridade Participações S.A. 1
Holding
Brazil
Real
66.36%
66.36%
BB Corretora de Seguros e Administradora de Bens S.A. 1
Broker
Brazil
Real
66.36%
66.36%
BB Seguros Participações S.A. 1
Holding
Brazil
Real
66.36%
66.36%
Segment of payment methods
BB Administradora de Cartões de Crédito S.A.
Service rendering
Brazil
Real
100.00%
100.00%
BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A.
Holding
Brazil
Real
100.00%
100.00%
Other segments
Ativos S.A. Securitizadora de Créditos Financeiros
Credits acquisition
Brazil
Real
100.00%
100.00%
Ativos S.A. Gestão de Cobrança e Recuperação de Crédito
Collection management
Brazil
Real
100.00%
100.00%
BB Administradora de Consórcios S.A.
Consortium
Brazil
Real
100.00%
100.00%
BB Tur Viagens e Turismo Ltda.
Tourism
Brazil
Real
100.00%
100.00%
BB Asset Management Ireland Limited 2
Asset management
Ireland
Real
--
100.00%
BB Tecnologia e Serviços 1
IT
Brazil
Real
99.99%
99.99%
Investment Funds
Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios - Bancos Emissores de Cartão de Crédito V 3
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
83.64%
84.09%
BB Impacto ASG I Fundo em Investimento em Multiestratégia Investimento no Exterior 3
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
100.00%
100.00%
BB Ventures I Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia - Investimento no Exterior 3
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
100.00%
100.00%
FIP Agventures II Multiestratégias 3
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
54.42%
54.45%
BB Multi Criptoativos Full IE LP FIC FI 4
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
--
63.96%
BB Asset Renda Fixa Plus FICFI 4
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
--
52.99%
BB Asset Renda Fixa Crédito Privado Longo Prazo 4
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
--
82.06%
BB Ações Seleção Fatorial Funci FI 4
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
57.71%
72.10%
BB MM Multiestratégia LP Funci FIC FI 4
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
58.40%
54.74%
BB Ações BRL Global Superdividendos Global X Superdividendos 4
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
93.96%
100.00%
BB Multigestor Crédito Privado FIC FIM 4
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
--
99.78%
BB Fx MM Allspring Climate Transition FI IE 4
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
99.99%
100.00%
BB Ações FX Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities 4
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
99.94%
100.00%
BB MM Global Select Equity Value IE FIC FI 4
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
--
100.00%
BB Multimercado High Alpha LP FIC FI 4
Investment funds
Brazil
Real
88.72%
--
1 - Refers to the percentage of the equity interest, considering the acquisition of shares by the invested entity held in treasury.
2 - Asset Manager closed on June 17, 2023.
3 - Investment funds in which the Bank substantially assumes or retains risks and benefits.
4 - Non-exclusive and open funds from the initial application of BB Asset's own resources, destined for sale to external investors, the referred entity does not have the intention to substantially assume or retain risks and benefits in these investment funds, which the Bank consolidates only in the months when most of the shares are still held by BB Asset.
The consolidated financial statements also include securitization vehicles and investment funds controlled by the Bank, directly or indirectly, described below.
Dollar Diversified Payment Rights Finance Company (SPE Dollar)
SPE Dollar was organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the following purposes:
· fund raising by issuance of securities in the international market;
· use of resources obtained by issuing securities to pay for the purchase, with the Bank, of the rights to payment orders issued by banking correspondents located in the U.S. and by the agency of BB New York, in U.S. dollars, for any agency in Brazil (Rights on Consignment); and
· making payments of principal and interest on securities issued and other payments defined in the contract of issuance of these securities.
The SPE pays the obligations under the securities with USD funds received from the payment orders. The SPE has no material assets or liabilities other than rights and obligations under the securities contracts. The SPE has no subsidiaries or employees.
Loans Finance Company Limited (SPE Loans)
SPE Loans was organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the following purposes:
· fund raising by issuance of securities in the international market;
· closing and booking repurchase agreements with the Bank;
· purchasing of protection against credit risk of the Bank through a credit derivative, which is actionable only in case of Bank's default in any of the obligations assumed in repurchase agreements.
The amounts, terms, currencies, rates and cash flows of the repurchase agreements are identical to those of the securities. The rights and income created from the repurchase agreements cover and match the obligations and expenses created by the securities. As a result, the SPE does not generate profit or loss. The SPE does not hold any assets and liabilities other those from the repurchase agreements, credit default swap and outstanding securities.
Information for comparability purposes
For comparison purposes, the reclassification was made hindsight approach was selected, so that CPC-50 rules were applied to invested companies which were impacted by such standard, which had been adopted from January 1st 2023, and whose impacts were reflected in the Bank's Financial statements, with effects seen on investments in equity interests and onto the net worth.
We demonstrate below the effects of the adjustments made on the balance sheet and income statements. Consequently, the comparative balances of Statement of comprehensive income, Statement of changes in shareholders' equity, Statement os cash flows and Statement of value added were adjusted, as well as the respective explanatory notes.
Balance sheet
2022
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
Original report
Adjustments
Restarted balances
Original report
Adjustments
Restarted balances
Investments
35,750,416
292,395
36,042,811
18,353,643
440,629
18,794,272
Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
35,783,073
292,395
36,075,468
18,359,395
440,629
18,800,024
Total Assets
2,062,674,549
292,395
2,062,966,944
2,028,958,136
440,629
2,029,398,765
Shareholders' Equity
153,546,924
292,395
153,839,319
163,588,214
440,629
164,028,843
Other comprehensive income
(8,095,198)
(129,363)
(8,224,561)
(8,095,198)
(129,363)
(8,224,561)
Retained earnings/accumulated losses
--
421,758
421,758
--
421,758
421,758
Non-controlling interest
--
--
--
3,309,533
148,234
3,457,767
Total liabilities and equity
2,062,674,549
292,395
2,062,966,944
2,028,958,136
440,629
2,029,398,765
Statement of income
1st half/2022
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
Original report
Adjustments
Restarted balances
Original report
Adjustments
Restarted balances
Other Operating Income/Expenses
(2,923,942)
84,571
(2,839,371)
(2,859,924)
127,442
(2,732,482)
Net gains from equity method investments
5,523,130
84,571
5,607,701
2,476,729
127,442
2,604,171
Operating income
17,624,308
84,571
17,708,879
20,354,057
127,442
20,481,499
Profit Before Taxation and Profit Sharing
17,801,318
84,571
17,885,889
21,007,888
127,442
21,135,330
Non-controlling Interest
--
--
--
(1,086,134)
(42,871)
(1,129,005)
Net income
14,158,499
84,571
14,243,070
14,284,950
84,571
14,329,521
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders
Shareholders of the bank
14,158,499
84,571
14,243,070
14,284,950
84,571
14,369,521
Non-controlling interests
--
--
--
1,086,134
42,871
1,129,005
) Convergence to international accounting standards
The Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) issues pronouncements and accounting interpretations aligned with international accounting standards and approved by the CVM. CMN approved the following pronouncements, fully observed by the Bank, when applicable:
CPC
Resolutions
CPC 00 (R2) - Conceptual framework for Financial Reporting
CMN Resolution 4,924/2021
CPC 01 (R1) - Impairment of Assets
CMN Resolution 4,924/2021
CPC 03 (R2) - Statement of Cash Flows
CMN Resolution 4,818/2020
CPC 05 (R1) - Related Party Disclosures
CMN Resolution 4,818/2020
CPC 10 (R1) - Share-based Payment
CMN Resolution 3,989/2011
CPC 23 - Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors
CMN Resolution 4,924/2021
CPC 24 - Events after the Reporting Period
CMN Resolution 4,818/2020
CPC 25 - Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets
CMN Resolution 3,823/2009
CPC 33 (R1) - Employee Benefits
CMN Resolution 4,877/2020
CPC 41 - Earnings per Share
CMN Resolution 4,818/2020
CPC 46 - Fair Value Measurement
CMN Resolution 4,924/2021
CPC 47 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers
CMN Resolution 4,924/2021
CMN also issued proprietary rules that partially incorporate the pronouncements issued by the CPC and are applicable to the individual and consolidated financial statements:
CMN Standard
Equivalent CPC
Pronouncement
CMN Resolution 4,524/2016 - recognition of foreign exchange hedging transactions for investments abroad.
CPC 48
CMN Resolution 4,534/2016 - accounting recognition and measurement of intangible asset components.
CPC 04 (R1)
CMN Resolution 4,535/2016 - Recognition and accounting record of the components of property and equipment in use.
CPC 27
CMN Resolution 4,817/2020 - accounting measurement and recognition of investments in associates, subsidiaries and joint ventures.
CPC 18 (R2) and CPC 45
In addition, it was published the CMN Resolution 3,533/2008, whose term began in January 2012, which established procedures for classification, recording and disclosure of sales operations or transfer of financial assets.
The Bank also applied the following pronouncements that are not in conflict with Bacen rules, as determined by article 22, paragraph 2, of Law No. 6,385/1976:
CPC Pronouncement
CPC 09 - Statement of Added Value (DVA)
CPC 12 - Present Value Adjustment
CPC 22 - Operating Segments
CPC 36 (R3) - Consolidated Financial Statements
) Recently issued standards, applicable or to be applied in future periods
Standards applicable from January 1st, 2023
CVM Resolution 42, of July 22, 2021. The standard makes it mandatory for publicly-held companies to adopt Technical Pronouncement CPC 50 - Insurance Contracts, which establishes the principles for recognition, measurement, and disclosure of insurance contracts, aiming to ensure that an entity provides relevant information that faithfully represents these contracts. In addition, the new standard seeks to resolve some existing inadequacies in the wide variety of accounting practices in the insurance market, which impaired the comparability of accounting information from insurers.
Although the standard is not applicable to financial institutions, since Bacen does not regulate the insurance market, the Bank has been monitoring the progress of its implementation in the operational companies of the BB Seguridade group, which have insurance contracts within the regulatory scope. The impacts on these companies were recognized in the Bank's financial statements through equity equivalence, since they do not conflict with Bacen regulations, as determined by art. 22, §2, of Law No. 6,385/1976.
Standards to be adopted in future periods
CMN Resolution 4,966, of November 25, 2021. The Resolution provides accounting concepts and criteria applicable to financial instruments, as well as designation and recognition of hedging (hedge accounting) by financial institutions and other institutions authorized to operate by Bacen, seeking to reduce the gaps between the accounting standards provided in Cosif and the international standards.
Resolution 4,966/2021 is effective as of January 1st, 2025, except for some normative items, which are effective as of January 1st, 2022.
The Bank started the assessment of the impacts of the adoption of the normative items in force as of January 1st, 2025, which will be subject to specific disclosure in the explanatory notes to the financial statements for the 2024 Results, as required by art. 78 of this Resolution, and has also prepared a plan for implementing the accounting regulation (plan), as required by article 76, being disclosed in the Financial Statements 2022.
CMN Resolution 4,975, of December 16, 2021. The standard establishes the accounting criteria applicable to leasing operations carried out by financial institutions and other institutions authorized to operate by Bacen as lessor and lessee. These institutions must observe CPC 06 (R2) - Leases, for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leasing operations, according to specific regulations.
CPC 06 (R2) abandons the classification of leasing into operational and financial for lessees, and starts a single accounting model, which consists of the recognition of assets and liabilities arising from leasing operations. The standard does not require a lessee to recognize assets and liabilities of low-value and short-term leases.
For lessors, there will be change in the accounting of finance leasing, but without changing the form of disclosure, since these operations are already presented at the present value of the total amounts receivable provided for in the contract, including the allowance for losses associated with the credit risk, in compliance with BCB Resolution 2/2020.
CMN Resolution 4,975/2021 is effective as of January 1st, 2025.
The Bank has started to assess the impacts of the adoption of the new regulation, which will be concluded by the effective date.
3 - Description of significant accounting policies
The accounting practices adopted by Banco do Brasil are applied consistently in all periods presented in these financial statements and applied to all the entities of the Group Banco do Brasil.
a ) Statement of income
In accrual basis accounting, revenues and expenses are reported in the closing process of the period in which they are incurred, regardless of receipt or payment. The operations with floating rates are adjusted pro rata die, based on the variation of the indexes agreed, and operations with fixed rates are recorded at future redemption value, adjusted for the unearned income or prepaid expenses for future periods. The operations indexed to foreign currencies are converted at the reporting date using current rates.
b ) Present value measurement
Financial assets and liabilities are presented at present value due to the application of the accrual basis in the recognition of their interest income and expenses.
Non-contractual liabilities are primarily represented by provisions for lawsuit and legal obligations, for which the disbursement date is uncertain and is not under the Bank's control. They are measured at present value because they are initially recognized at estimated disbursement value on the valuation date and are updated monthly.
c ) Cash and cash equivalents
They comprise cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments readily convertible into cash, with a maximum maturity of three months from the date of acquisition, to be used in short-term commitments, and subject to an insignificant risk of change in value. The balances of cash and cash equivalents in local currency, foreign currency, investments in repurchase agreements - bank position, investments in interbank deposits and investments in foreign currencies were considered.
d ) Interbank investments
Interbank investments are recorded at their investment or acquisition amount, plus income accrued up to the balance sheet date and adjustments for allowance for losses.
e ) Securities
Securities are recorded at the actually paid amount and are classified according to the intention of the Bank's Management into three different categories, according to Bacen Circular 3,068/2001:
Trading Securities: these are securities purchased to be actively and frequently traded. They are adjusted monthly to fair value. The increases and decreases in value are recorded in income and expense accounts for the period;
Securities available for sale: these are securities that may be traded at any time but are not acquired to be actively and frequently traded. They are adjusted monthly to market value and their increases and decreases in value are recorded, net of tax effects, in Accumulated other comprehensive income in Shareholders' equity; and
Securities held to maturity: these are securities that the Bank owns and has the financial capacity and intent to hold to maturity. These securities are not adjusted to market value. The Bank's financial capacity to hold to maturity is supported by a cash flow projection that does not consider the possibility of sale of these securities.
The fair value methodology used for securities was established following consistent, verifiable criteria, which consider the average price of trading on the day of calculation or, if not available, the indicative price reported by Anbima (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association), or relationship between the unit price and the latest business value in the last 30 day, or the net expected realizable value obtained through pricing models, using credit risk curves, expected credit losses, future values of interest rates, foreign exchange rates, price and currency indices, and similar financial instruments.
Earnings from bonds and securities are appropriated to income for the period, observing the accrual basis of accounting until the date of maturity or final sale.
Impairment of securities classified as available for sale and held to maturity, if considered not to be temporary, are recorded directly in expense for the period and a new cost basis for the asset is determined.
Upon sale, the difference between the sale amount and the cost of purchase plus accrued income is considered as a result of the transaction and is recorded on the date of the transaction as a gain or loss on securities.
f ) Derivative financial instruments
Derivative financial instruments are adjusted to market value at each monthly trial balance and balance sheet date. Increases or decreases in value are recorded in the appropriate income or expense accounts.
The fair value methodology used for derivative financial instruments was established following consistent and verifiable criteria, which consider the closing price, or adjustment, when applicable, on the day of calculation or, if not available, pricing models that estimate the expected net realizable value, or the price of a similar financial instrument, considering at least, the payment or maturity date, the currency or index, and the credit risk associated with the counterparty.
Derivative financial instruments used to offset, in whole or in part, the risks arising from exposure to variations in the fair value or asset cash flow or financial liabilities, commitment or future transaction, are considered hedge instruments and are classified according to their nature:
Market risk hedge: increases or decreases in value of the financial instruments, as well as of the hedged item, are recorded in income/expense accounts for the period;
Cash flow hedge: the effective portion of the increases or decreases in value of the derivative financial instruments classified in this category are recorded, net of tax effects, in Accumulated other comprehensive income in Shareholders' equity. The effective amount is that in which the variation of the hedged item, directly related to the corresponding risk, is offset by the variation in the financial instrument used for the hedge, considering the accumulated effect of the transaction. Other variations in these instruments are recorded directly in the statement of income for the period; and
Hedge of net investment abroad: the financial instruments classified in this category are intended to offset the risks arising from exposure to foreign exchange variation of investments abroad whose functional currency is different from the national currency and must be recorded in accordance with the accounting procedures defined for the hedge of cash flow.
g ) Loan portfolio for loan losses associated with credit risk
The loan portfolio consists of loan operations, leases, advances on foreign exchange contracts and other receivables with loan characteristics which are classified according to Management's judgment with respect to the level of risk, taking into consideration market conditions, past experience and specific risks in relation to the transaction, to borrowers and guarantors, observing the parameters established by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999, which requires periodic analyses of the portfolio and its classification into nine levels, ranging from AA (minimum risk) to H (maximum risk), as well as the classification of transactions more than 15 days overdue as non-performing. For atypical transactions with a term of more than 36 months, there is a double counting on the days-past-due intervals defined for the nine levels of risk, as permitted by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.
Income from loans overdue for more than 60 days, regardless of their risk level, will only be recognized as income when effectively received.
The operations classified as level H risk are written off against the existing allowance after six months of classification in this level of risk, and they are delayed more than 180 days.
Renegotiated transactions are maintained, at a minimum, at the same level at which they were rated on the date of renegotiation. The renegotiations of loans already written off against the allowance are rated as H level and any gains from renegotiation are recognized as income when effectively received. Reclassification to a lower risk category is allowed when there is significant amortization of the transaction or when new material facts justify a change in risk level, according to CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.
Allowance for loan losses, considered sufficient by management, satisfies the minimum requirement established by the aforementioned CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.
Financial leasing operations are presented at the present value of the total amounts receivable provided in the contract, including the provision for losses associated with credit risk.
h ) Taxes
Taxes are calculated based on the rates shown in the table below:
Taxes
Rate
Income tax (15.00% + additional 10.00%)
25.00%
Social Contribution on Net Income - CSLL
20.00%
Social Integration Program/Public servant fund program(PIS/Pasep) 1
0.65%
Contribution to Social Security Financing - (Cofins)
4.00%
Tax on services of any kind - (ISSQN)
Up to 5.00%
1 - For non-financial firms that have opted for the non-cumulative regime of calculation, the PIS/PASEP rate is 1.65% and the Cofins rate is 7.6%.
Deferred tax assets (tax credits) and deferred tax liabilities are recognized by applying the current tax rates on their respective bases. For the constitution, maintenance and write-off of the deferred tax assets, the criteria established by CMN Resolution No. 4,842/2020 are observed, supported by a study of realization capacity.
i ) Investments, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
Investments: investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures in which the Bank has significant influence or an ownership interest of 20% or more of the voting shares, and in other companies which are part of a group or are under common control are accounted for by the equity method based on the Shareholders' equity of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures.
The cash flows related to dividends and interest on equity received are presented separately in the statement of cash flows, being consistently classified, from period to period, as arising from investment activities.
In the consolidated financial statements, the subsidiaries are fully consolidated, and the associates and joint ventures are accounted under the equity method.
Property and equipment: property and equipment are stated at acquisition cost less the impairment losses and depreciation, calculated using the straight-line method by the useful life of the asset. Depreciation of property and equipment in use is recorded in the Other administrative expenses account.
Intangible: intangible assets consist of rights over intangible assets used in the running of the Bank, including acquired goodwill.
An asset meets the criteria for identification as an intangible asset, when it is separable, i.e, it can be separated from the entity and sold, transferred or licensed, rented or exchanged, individually or jointly with a contract, related assets or liabilities, regardless of the intention for use by the entity; or results from contractual rights or other legal rights, regardless of whether these rights are transferable or separable from the entity or other rights and obligations.
Goodwill based on expected future profitability is amortized against the income for the period, in accordance with the annual income projections contained in the economic-financial studies that supported the purchase price of the businesses and are annually to the impairment test of the recoverable value of assets.
The other intangible assets with finite useful lives compromise: disbursements for the acquisition of rights to provide banking services (rights to managing payrolls), amortized over the terms of contracts; software, amortized on a straight-line basis by the useful life from the date it is available for use. Intangible assets are adjusted by allowance for impairment losses, if applicable. The amortization of intangible assets is recorded in the Other administrative expenses account.
j ) Impairment of non-financial assets
Non-financial assets are reviewed to see if there is any indication that they may have depreciated, whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable.
If there is any indication of devaluation, the Bank estimates the asset's recoverable value, which is the higher of its fair value, less costs to sell it, and its value in use.
If the recoverable amount of the asset is less than its carrying amount, the asset's carrying amount is reduced to its recoverable amount through a provision for impairment, which is recognized in the Income statement.
Methodologies in assessing the recoverable amount of the main non-financial assets:
Property and equipment in use
Land and buildings - To determine the recoverable amounts of land and buildings, data from market indices, statistical tests based on data from sales of owned properties and technical evaluations are used in accordance with the rules of the Brazilian Association of Technical Standards - ABNT.
Data processing equipment - when available, the Bank uses market values to determine the recoverable amount of relevant data processing equipment, considering market rates for similar goods, substitutes or the same type of goods, based on internal or external sources. If Banco do Brasil cannot obtain reliable data to estimate the market price, the Bank the Bank assesses whether the expected benefits from the use of these assets still justify its best recovery value, qualifying the information that justifies this analysis.
Other items of property and equipment - these items are individually insignificant or fully depreciated. Although subject to evaluation of impairment indicators, the Bank does not determine their recoverable amount on an individual basis due to cost benefit considerations. However, the Bank controls these assets through a systematized register and conducts an annual inventory counts and writes off assets that are lost or showing signs of deterioration.
Intangible
Rights due to the acquisition of payrolls - the recoverability of acquired payroll contracts is determined based on the contribution margin of the client relationships generated under each contract. The objective is to determine if the projections that justified the initial acquisition correspond to actual performance. An impairment loss is recognized on underperforming contracts.
Software - the Bank continuously invests in the modernization and adequacy of its internally developed software to accompany new technologies and meet the demands of the business. Since there is no similar software in the market, and because of the significant cost associated with developing models to calculate value in use, the Bank evaluates the ongoing utility of its software to test for impairment, that consists of evaluating its usefulness for the company so that, whenever a software goes out of use, its value is written off in accounting.
The losses recorded in the Statement of Income to adjust the recoverable value of these assets, if any, are stated in the respective notes.
Investments and goodwill on the acquisition of investments
The methodology for determining the recoverable amount of investments and goodwill based on expected future profitability consists of measuring the expected result of the investment through discounted cash flow. To measure this result, the assumptions adopted are based on i) projections of the companies' operations, results and investment plans; ii) macroeconomic scenarios developed by the Bank; and iii) internal methodology for calculating the cost of capital based on the Capital Asset Pricing Model - CAPM.
k ) Employee benefits
Employee benefits related to short-term benefits for current employees are recognized on the accrual basis as the services are provided. Post-employment benefits, comprising supplementary retirement benefits and medical assistance for which the Bank is responsible, are assessed in accordance with criteria established by CPC 33 (R1) - Employee benefits, approved by CVM Resolution 110/2022 and by the CMN Resolution 4,877/2020. The evaluations are carried out at least every six months or less when applicable.
In defined-contribution plans, the actuarial risk and the investment risk are borne by the plan participants. Accordingly, cost accounting is based on each period's contribution amount representing the Bank's obligation. Consequently, no actuarial calculation is required when measuring the obligation or expense, and there are neither actuarial gains nor losses.
In defined benefit plans, the actuarial risk and the investment risk value of plan assets fall substantially on the sponsoring entity. Accordingly, cost accounting requires the measurement of plan obligations and expenses, with a possibility of actuarial gains and losses, leading to the register of a liability when the amount of the actuarial obligation exceeds the value of plan assets, or an asset when the amount of assets exceeds the value of plan obligations. In the latter instance, the asset should be recorded only when there is evidence that it can effectively reduce the contributions from the sponsor or will be refundable in the future.
The Bank recognizes the components of defined benefit cost in the period in which the actuarial valuation was performed, in accordance with criteria established by CPC 33 (R1), as follows:
· the current service cost and the net interest on the net defined benefit liability (asset) are recognized in profit or loss; and
· the remeasurements of the net defined benefit liability (asset) resulting from changes in actuarial assumptions are recognized in Accumulated other comprehensive income in Shareholders' equity, net of tax effects. And, according to the normative provision, these effects recognized directly in equity should not be reclassified to the result in subsequent periods.
Contributions to be paid by the Bank to medical assistance plans in some cases will continue after the employee's retirement. Therefore, the Bank's obligations are evaluated by the present actuarial value of the contributions to be paid over the expected period in which the plan participants and beneficiaries will be covered by the plan. Such obligations are evaluated and recognized under the same criteria used for defined benefit plans.
l ) Deposits and Securities sold under repurchase agreements
Deposits and Securities sold under repurchase agreements are recorded at the amount of the liabilities and include, when applicable, related charges up to the balance sheet date, on a daily pro rata die basis.
m ) Provisions, contingent assets and liabilities and legal obligations
The Bank recognizes a provision when:
· the Bank has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event;
· it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation; and
· the amount of the obligation can be reasonably estimated.
The Bank recognizes provisions based on its best estimate of the probable losses.
The Bank continually monitors lawsuits in progress to evaluate, among other factors:
· the nature and complexity;
· the progress of the proceedings;
· the opinion of the Bank's lawyers; and
· the Bank's experience with similar proceedings.
In determining whether a loss is probable, the Bank considers:
· the likelihood of loss resulting from claims that occurred prior to or on the reporting date that were identified after that date but prior to issuance of the financial statements; and
· the need to disclose claims or events occurring after the reporting date but prior to the issuance of the financial statements.
Contingent assets are not recognized in the financial statements. However, when there is evidence assuring their realization, usually represented by the final judgment of the lawsuit and by the confirmation of the capacity for its recovery by receipt or offsetting by another receivable, they are recognized as assets.
The Bank recognizes tax liabilities for taxes that are the object of legal discussions regarding their constitutionality. In these cases, the Bank recognizes an obligation to the government and a judicial deposit in the same amount, however, no payment is made until the Courts reach a final decision.
n ) Debt instrument issue expense
Expenses related to transactions involving the issue of debt instruments are capitalized and presented as a reduction of the corresponding liability. The expenses are recognized in the income statement over the term of the transaction.
o ) Assets held for sale
Investments held for sale
They refer to investments in associates, subsidiaries and joint ventures that the Bank expects to realize through their sale, are available for immediate sale and their disposal is highly probable. From the moment the Bank decides to sell them, these assets are measured at the lower of:
(i) the net book value, less provisions for impairment losses; and
(ii) fair value, measured in accordance with specific regulations, net of selling expenses.
Any difference between the net book value of the asset and the fair value less costs to sell is recognized in profit or loss for the period.
Non-financial assets held for sale
These not covered by the concept of financial assets, according to specific regulations, and refer mainly to properties not in use received in the settlement of credit operations that are difficult or doubtful to resolve.
They are initially recognized in the appropriate account grouping item of current or noncurrent assets realizable in the long term, according to the expected sale term, on the date of their receipt by the Bank, being valued at the lowest value between:
(i) the gross book value of the respective credit operation that is difficult or doubtful to resolve; and
(ii) the fair value of the asset, assessed in accordance with specific regulations, net of selling expenses.
Any difference between the book value of the respective difficult or doubtful financial instrument, net of provisions, and the fair value is recognized in the income statement for the period.
p ) Other assets and liabilities
Other assets are stated at their realizable amounts, including, when applicable, related income and monetary and exchange variations on a pro rata die basis, and allowance for losses, when deemed appropriate. Other liabilities are stated at their known and measurable amounts, plus, when applicable, related charges and monetary and exchange variations on a pro rata die basis.
q ) Earnings per share
Two different methods are used to calculate earnings per share:
· basic earnings per share: calculated by dividing net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during each of the periods presented; and
· diluted earnings per share: calculated by dividing net income attributed to the Bank's shareholders by the weighted average of outstanding common shares, adjusted to reflect the effect of all dilutable common shares.
r ) Conversion of operations in foreign currency
Functional and presentation currency - These individual and consolidated financial statements are presented in Brazilian Reais, which is the Bank's functional and presentation currency. The functional currency is the currency of the main economic environment in which an entity operates. For all of the Group entities, the functional currency is the Real (except for BB Americas and Banco Patagonia).
The financial statements of branches and subsidiaries abroad follow the accounting criteria in force in Brazil and are converted into the Real currency, preliminarily under the equity method, as provided for in CMN Resolution 4,817/2020.
The investees abroad whose Real is the functional currency have their financial statements translated based on the daily balances of each accounting sub-heading, considering the daily variation of the exchange rate, and their effects are recognized in contra-entry to the investee's income.
For investees abroad whose functional currency is other than the Brazilian Real, assets and liabilities are translated at the exchange rate on the respective balance sheet date and income and expenses are translated at the average exchange rate for the period, and their effects are recognized in Other Comprehensive Income, in the investor's Shareholders' Equity.
s ) Non-recurring results
As defined by BCB Resolution 2/2020, non-recurring results are those that are not related or are only incidentally related to the institution's typical activities and are not expected to occur frequently in future years. The information on the recurring and non-recurring results is included in Note 31.
4 - Significant Judgments and accounting estimates
The preparation of financial statements requires the application of certain relevant assumptions and judgments that involve a high degree of uncertainty and that may have a material impact on these statements. Accordingly, it requires Management to make judgments and use estimates that affect the recognized amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. These adopted estimates and assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis, with the revisions recognized in the period in which the estimate is reassessed, with prospective effects. It should be noted that actual results may differ from these estimates.
There are certain alternatives to accounting treatments. The Bank's results may differ if alternative accounting principles had been used. Management believes its choice of accounting principles to be appropriate and that the individual and consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position and results of the Bank's operations.
Significant classes of assets and liabilities subject to estimates and the use of assumptions cover items for which fair value valuation is required. The following components of the consolidated financial statements require the highest degree of judgment and use of estimates:
0. ) Fair value of financial instruments
When it is impossible to determine the fair value of financial assets and liabilities based on price derivatives from an active market, they are measured using valuation techniques based on mathematical models. The inputs to these models come from observable market data, whenever available. If there is not enough information to apply the aforementioned criteria, other technical and judgmental parameters are adopted, duly approved by the Organization's Risk Governance.
The methodologies used to assess the fair value of certain financial instruments are shown in Note 30.a.
) Allowance for losses associated with credit risk of the loan portfolio
The loan portfolio is classified according to Management's judgment on the risk level. Economic situation, past experience and specific risks in relation to the operation, to debtors and guarantors, are taken into account, observing the parameters established by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999, which requires periodic portfolio analysis and its classification into nine risk levels (rating), AA (minimum risk) and H (maximum risk), as well as the classification of operations overdue for more than 15 days as non-performing. For non-performing loan with a maturity of more than 36 months, double counting over the delay intervals defined for the nine risk levels is carried out, as provided by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.
Allowance for losses is constituted or reversed according to the risk levels established by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999, considering the risk levels attributed to the operations.
The allowance is considered sufficient by Management and meets the minimum requirement established by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.
) Permanent loss of securities
Securities are subject to periodic evaluation by the Permanent Loss Assessment Forum, which is responsible for identifying problematic assets, pursuant to CMN Resolution 4,557/2017, proposing the marking of new problematic assets, assessing the need of an asset to be subject to impairment test and the impact of any loss within the scope of the Conglomerate.
A problematic asset is characterized when there is a pending settlement for more than ninety days or there are indications that the asset will not be realized without the need to resort to guarantees and collateral. Indications that the asset will not be realized are: when the Bank considers that the debtor no longer has the financial capacity to honor its obligation, if the Bank recognizes a significant deterioration in the credit quality of the debtor, if the operation is subject to renegotiation that implies a concession of advantages to the debtor as a result of the deterioration of its creditworthiness or of its mitigators (debt restructuring), if the Bank asks for bankruptcy or other similar attitude towards the debtor, or if the debtor requests any type of judicial measure that limits, delay or prevent the fulfillment of its obligations under the agreed conditions.
The problematic assets can be reverted to the condition of normal course assets as long as there is evidence that the debtor has resumed its ability to honor its obligations under the agreed conditions. It is analyzed whether the debtor is not responsible for any pending arrears for more than ninety days, whether the asset no longer meets the criteria of problematic assets, whether continuous and effective payments have occurred in a period of not less than 3 months and whether the debtor's financial situation has improved to such an extent that the realization of the asset is probable.
) Impairment of non-financial assets
At each reporting date, based on internal and external sources of information, the Bank determines if there are any indicators that a non-financial asset may be impaired. If an indicator does exist, the Bank calculates the asset's recoverable amount, which is the highest of: (i) its fair value less costs to sell it; and (ii) its value in use.
Regardless any indicator of impairment, the Bank tests the recoverable value of intangible assets not yet available for use and of goodwill in the acquisition of investments, at least annually, always at the same period.
If the asset's recoverable amount is less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount is reduced to its recoverable amount by recording an impairment loss.
Determining the recoverable amount of non-financial assets requires Management to exercise judgment and make assumptions. These estimates are based on market prices, present value calculations, other pricing techniques, or a combination of these methods.
) Income taxes
Income and gains generated by the Bank are subject to income taxes in the jurisdictions in which the Bank operates. The determination of income taxes requires interpretation and the use of estimates. In the ordinary course of business, the final amount of income tax payable is uncertain for many different types of transactions and calculations. In these cases, the use of different interpretations and estimates may have resulted in different tax amounts being recorded.
Brazilian tax authorities can review the calculations made by the Bank and its subsidiaries for up to five years subsequent to the date on which a tax becomes due. During this process, the tax authorities may question the procedures adopted by the Bank, mainly with respect to the interpretation of tax legislation. However, Management believe that will not be required any significant adjustments to the income tax recorded in these financial statements.
) Recognition and assessment of deferred taxes
Deferred tax assets are calculated on temporary differences and tax loss carryforwards. They are only recognized when the Bank expects to generate sufficient taxable income in the future to offset the amounts. The expected realization of the Bank's deferred tax assets is based on projections of future income and technical analyses in line with current tax legislation
The Bank reviews the estimates involved in the recognition and valuation of deferred tax assets based on current expectations and projections about future events and trends. The most important assumptions affecting these estimates relate to:
changes in the amounts deposited, delinquencies and customer base;
changes in tax law;
changes in interest rates;
changes in inflation rates;
legal claims with an adverse impact on the Bank;
credit, market and other risks associated with lending and investing activities;
changes in the fair value of Brazilian securities, especially Brazilian government securities; and
changes in domestic and global economic conditions.
) Pensions and other employee benefits
The Bank sponsors defined contribution and defined benefit pension plans, accounted for in accordance with CPC 33 (R1). Actuarial valuations for defined benefit plans are based on a series of assumptions, including:
interest rates;
mortality tables;
annual rate applied to the revision of retirement benefits;
inflation index;
annual salary adjustment; and
the method used to calculate vested benefit obligations for active employees.
Changes in these assumptions can have significant impact on the amounts determined.
) Provisions, contingent assets and liabilities and legal obligations
The recognition, measurement and disclosure of provisions, contingent assets and liabilities and legal obligations are carried out in accordance with the criteria defined by CPC 25.
Contingent assets are not recognized in the financial statements, however, they are recognized as assets when there is evidence assuring their realization, usually represented by the final judgment of the lawsuit and by the confirmation of the capacity for its recovery by receipt or offsetting by another receivable.
Contingent liabilities are recognized in the financial statements when, based on the opinion of legal advisor and Management, the risk of loss of legal or administrative proceedings is considered probable, with a probable outflow of financial resource for the settlement of the obligation and when the amounts involved are measurable with sufficient assurance, being quantified when judicial noticed and revised monthly as follows:
Aggregated Method: cases that are similar and recurring in nature and whose values are not considered individually significant. Provisions are based on statistical data. It covers civil or labor judicial proceedings (except labor claims filed by trade unions and all proceedings classified as strategic) with probable value of award, estimated by legal advisors, up to R$ 1 million. The aggregated method covers all processes, regardless of the assessment carried out by the legal advisors.
Individual Method: cases considered unusual or whose value is considered relevant by our legal advisor. Provisions are based on the amount claimed; probability of an unfavorable decision; evidence presented; evaluation of legal precedents; other facts raised during the process; judicial decisions made during the course of the case; and the classification and the risk of loss of legal actions.
Contingent liabilities subject to individual method considered as possible losses are not recognized in the financial statements, they are disclosed in notes, while those classified as remote do not require any provision or disclosure.
Legal obligations (fiscal and social security) are derived from tax obligations provided in the legislation are fully recognized in the financial statements.
5 - Acquisitions, disposals and corporate restructuring
0. ) Disposal of indirect equity interest
On October 8, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the sale of the entire indirect equity interest held in Banco Digio S.A., by BB Elo Cartão Participações S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank. The sale contract of 49.99% interest, for R$ 645 million, was signed on that date with Bradescard Elo Participações S.A., a company owned by Banco Bradesco S.A.
The transaction was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense on November 24, 2021, and by the Central Bank of Brazil on February 04, 2022, being effective on February 25, 2022, after concluding the corporate movements and the consequent financial settlement of the operation, providing a net result of R$ 222,981 thousand, as shown below:
1st half/2022
1) Capital gain of BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A. 1
337,850
2) Taxes
(114,869)
3) Impact on the Consolidated Income, net of tax effects (1+2)
222,981
1 - Recognized in the Statement of Income as "Non-operating income".
) Corporate Reorganization of the Interbank Payments Chamber - CIP Associação
On February 25, 2022, according to the Extraordinary General Meeting held on the same date by the members of the Interbank Payments Chamber (CIP Associação), the corporate reorganization "demutualization" of CIP Associação was approved, through its partial spin-off and merger of the assets spun off by CIP S.A.
CIP Associação is a non-profit civil association that integrates the Brazilian Payments System (SPB) and acts as an infrastructure for the financial market, offering solutions and services that integrate technology, innovation and security to financial transactions carried out in the country. The Bank holds a 12.9062% interest in its capital stock, recognized at the historical cost of R$ 7,055 thousand.
CIP S.A. is a corporation that did not carry out its own activity and did not have liabilities or obligations of any nature, being a legal entity with a for-profit purpose that will incorporate the portion to be spun off from CIP Associação. The partial spin-off has the purpose of demutualizing CIP Associação, so that its economic activities are no longer carried out through an associative legal structure, being developed by CIP S.A., in the form of a corporation.
The equity of CIP Associação, based on the financial statements of December 31, 2021, was R$ 1,921,165 thousand, of which R$ 1,915,544 thousand (99.7073860%) was spun off and transferred to CIP S.A., as appraisal report prepared by a specialized company.
Due to the demutualization, with the spun-off portion being transferred to the entity resulting from the spin-off, the associates received common shares issued by CIP S.A. in proportion to their respective shares in CIP Associação,which in the case of the Bank is 12.9062%.
In this context, the Bank considered CIP S.A. as an associated equity interest, due to the existence of significant influence, characterized by the representation on the Board of Directors of this investee, recognizing the book value of the spun-off assets by equity method, in the financial statements of the 1st half/2022, whose effects on the result are shown below:
1st half/2022
1) Book value of the spun-off assets, proportional to the interest held by the Bank of 12.9062% 1
247,224
2) Cost value resulting from the spin-off (99.7073860% of the historical cost value recorded at the Bank)
7,035
3) Capital gain (1-2) 2
240,189
4) Taxes
(108,085)
5) Impact on the Consolidated income, net of tax effects (3+4)
132,104
1 - According to the appraisal report prepared by a specialized company, considering the equity value of CIP Associação, calculated based on the financial statements of December 31, 2021.
2 - Recognized in the Statement of Income as "Non-operating income".
) Incorporation of Broto
On January 04, 2023, according to the General Shareholders' Meeting, held on the same date by the Bank and the Brasilseg Companhia de Seguros S.A. (Brasilseg), indirect associated company through BB Seguridade Participações S.A., the incorporation of Broto S.A. was approved, after obtaining regulatory authorizations from Bacen, Sest and Cade. Broto began to conduct the business of the Broto Digital Platform (Broto Platform), which operates as a marketplace focused on the agribusiness production chain, previously managed by Brasilseg.
the Bank holds 100% of the preferred shares without voting rights, which are equivalent to 50% of Broto's total capital, and Brasilseg, 100% of the common shares, completing 100% of the capital of that share. Due to the 50% interest in the total capital of the new company, Brasilseg contributed with of a portion in cash and another part through the transfer of assets and rights wich were associated to Broto Plataform, previously held by the Insurer, totaling an investment of R$ 31.2 million. This same amount was paid by the Bank to subscribe the shares corresponding to the other 50% of the total capital of the new company.
The corporate documents provide for the granting, by Brasilseg, of a call option to BB on the totality of the shares held by it in Broto, exercisable upon payment of the entire amount contributed by the Insurer to Broto, adjusted by the CDI accumulated in the period, within a period of up to 12 months from the date of signature of the shareholders' agreement, renewable for an equal period.
From its incorporation, the investment was initially recognized at cost and subsequently measured using the equity method.
6 - Information by segment
The segment information was prepared based on internal reports used by the Executive Board of Directors to assess performance and make decision about the allocation of fund for investment and other purposes. The framework also takes into account the regulatory environment and the similarities between goods and services. The information was prepared based on internal management reports (Management Information), reviewed regularly by Management.
The Bank's operations were mainly in Brazil, divided into five segments: banking, investments, fund management, insurance (insurance, pension and capitalization) and payment methods. The Bank also engages in other activities, including consortium business and other services aggregated in "Other Segments".
The measurement of managerial income and of managerial assets and liabilities by segment takes into account all income and expenses as well as all assets and liabilities recorded by the controlled companies (Note 2). There were no common income or expenses nor common assets or liabilities allocated between the segments, for any distribution criteria.
Transactions between segments were eliminated in the column "Intersegment transactions". They were conducted at the same terms and conditions as those practiced with unrelated parties for similar transactions. These transactions do not involve any unusual payment risks.
None of the Bank's customers individually account for more than 10% of the Bank's income.
0. ) Banking segment
The result was mainly from operations in Brazil with a wide array of products and services, including deposits, loans and services provided to customers through different distribution channels, located in the country and abroad.
The banking segment includes business with the retail, wholesale and public sector, which were carried out by the Bank's network and customer service teams. It also engages in business with micro-entrepreneurs and low-income population, undertaken through banking correspondents.
) Investments segment
This segment was responsible for operations in the domestic capital markets, acting in intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets, as well as being responsible for equity investments and the rendering of some financial services.
The income from financial intermediation of this segment were the accrued interest on securities investments net of interest expenses from third party funding costs. The principal equity investments were those in the associates, subsidiary companies and joint ventures. Financial service fee income were from economic/financial advisory services and the underwriting of fixed and variable income.
) Fund management segment
This segment comprises purchase, sale and custody of securities, portfolio management, and management of investment funds and clubs. Income consists mainly of commissions and management fees for services charged to investors.
) Insurance, pension and capitalization segment
In this segment, products and services offered were related to life, property and automobile insurance, private pension and capitalization plans.
The income were mainly from revenues from insurance premiums issued, contributions to private pension plans, capitalization bonds and investments in securities. The amounts offset by selling cost, technical insurance provision and expenses related to benefits and redemptions.
) Payment method segment
This segment comprises funding, transmission, processing and settlement of operations via electronic means.
Revenues were mainly from commissions and management fees charged to businesses and financial institutions for the services rendered, as well as income from rent, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals.
f) Other segments
Other segments comprise the consortium management and other services segments, which have been aggregated as they were not individually significant.
Their revenues were originated mainly from rendering services not covered in previous segments, such as: credit recovery; consortium management; development, manufacturing, sale, lease and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs and computing supplies.
g) Information of external customers by geographic region
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Brazil
Abroad
Brazil
Abroad
Income from external customers
141,616,109
9,587,800
120,917,799
12,587,341
Income from financial intermediation
116,575,608
8,665,485
97,610,662
11,728,580
Loan portfolio
64,539,063
741,983
49,923,043
8,285,435
Interbank investments
27,732,149
2,273,750
29,163,820
178,164
Securities
21,769,597
5,145,926
16,823,089
2,478,153
Derivative financial instruments
(740,515)
99,902
(1,555,805)
185,092
Reserve requirement
3,715,645
--
2,600,555
--
Other financial assets
(440,331)
403,924
655,960
601,736
Other income
25,040,501
922,315
23,307,137
858,761
Service fee income
15,640,702
776,927
14,702,781
668,950
Share of earnings (losses) of associates and joint ventures
3,487,349
--
2,604,171
--
Other
5,912,450
145,388
6,000,185
189,811
Non current assets¹
40,373,196
130,566
33,912,438
235,595
1 - Except for financial instruments, deferred tax assets and post-employment benefit assets.
Revenues from abroad were mainly obtained by operations held by the branches in South America in the 1st half/2023 (Europe in the 1st half/2022).
h) Breakdown of managerial income by segment and reconciliation with accounting income
1st half/2023
Managerial Information by Segment
Banking
Investments
Fund Management
Insurance, pension and capitalization
Payment methods
Other segments
Intersegment transactions
BB Consolidated
Income from financial intermediation
124,658,819
628,644
164,742
58,229
238,597
283,091
(791,029)
125,241,093
Loan portfolio
65,290,036
--
--
--
--
--
(8,990)
65,281,046
Interbank investments
30,391,114
202
110,535
--
--
286,087
(782,039)
30,005,899
Securities
25,745,679
821,831
54,203
58,229
238,597
(3,016)
--
26,915,523
Derivative financial instruments
(447,408)
(193,389)
--
--
--
184
--
(640,613)
Reserve requirement
3,715,645
--
--
--
--
--
--
3,715,645
Other financial assets
(36,247)
--
4
--
--
(164)
--
(36,407)
Expenses from financial intermediation
(81,339,795)
(397,299)
--
--
--
(320,179)
1,194,534
(80,862,739)
Financial institutions resources
(36,997,063)
(397,299)
--
--
--
--
1,194,534
(36,199,828)
Customers resources
(32,448,918)
--
--
--
--
--
--
(32,448,918)
Resources from issuance of debt securities
(11,363,591)
--
--
--
--
(320,179)
--
(11,683,770)
Other funding expenses
(530,223)
--
--
--
--
--
--
(530,223)
Allowance for losses associated with credit risk
(12,751,256)
(12,649)
--
--
(630)
(19,928)
--
(12,784,463)
Loan portfolio
(12,643,789)
--
--
--
--
--
--
(12,643,789)
Other financial assets
(107,467)
(12,649)
--
--
(630)
(19,928)
--
(140,674)
Other income
17,034,001
162,528
1,642,378
4,987,609
1,203,824
2,761,216
(1,828,740)
25,962,816
Service fee income
11,052,482
106,427
1,636,471
2,400,442
24,167
2,001,499
(803,859)
16,417,629
Share of earnings (losses) of associates and joint ventures
279,242
(12,833)
--
2,293,453
927,487
--
--
3,487,349
Other
5,702,277
68,934
5,907
293,714
252,170
759,717
(1,024,881)
6,057,838
Other expenses
(28,206,653)
(95,129)
(266,405)
(542,208)
(125,814)
(1,464,108)
1,425,235
(29,275,082)
Personnel expenses
(11,053,555)
(13,280)
(71,721)
(41,458)
(3,172)
(229,147)
3,146
(11,409,187)
Other administrative expenses
(5,686,293)
(20,083)
(32,893)
(58,867)
(672)
(307,449)
812,466
(5,293,791)
Amortization
(1,166,797)
--
--
(415)
--
(2,214)
--
(1,169,426)
Depreciation
(777,001)
--
--
(10)
--
(18,383)
--
(795,394)
Tax expenses
(3,232,989)
(24,700)
(117,991)
(295,915)
(38,702)
(285,721)
--
(3,996,018)
Other
(6,290,018)
(37,066)
(43,800)
(145,543)
(83,268)
(621,194)
609,623
(6,611,266)
Provisions
(3,623,214)
(4)
(14,104)
(11,065)
(118)
(19,278)
--
(3,667,783)
Provisions for civil, tax and labor claims
(3,682,428)
(4)
(14,104)
(11,065)
(118)
(18,877)
--
(3,726,596)
Other
59,214
--
--
--
--
(401)
--
58,813
Profit before taxation and profit sharing
15,771,902
286,091
1,526,611
4,492,565
1,315,859
1,220,814
--
24,613,842
Income tax and social contribution
(2,234,653)
(133,654)
(601,325)
(740,123)
(167,658)
(388,614)
--
(4,266,027)
Employee and directors profit sharing
(2,113,818)
--
(1,211)
--
--
(6,354)
--
(2,121,383)
Non-controlling interest
(397,823)
--
--
(1,255,808)
--
(11,932)
--
(1,665,563)
Net income
11,025,608
152,437
924,075
2,496,634
1,148,201
813,914
--
16,560,869
Balance sheet
Interbank investments
436,877,453
2,051
1,138,063
4,353,880
1,728,273
6,332,542
(17,919,761)
432,512,501
Securities and derivative financial instruments
435,998,807
4,299,721
1,663,931
1,401,822
3,502,809
484,766
(939,974)
446,411,882
Loan portfolio net of provisions
871,002,899
--
--
--
--
--
(119,604)
870,883,295
Investments
26,950,622
1,032,991
--
7,970,209
4,880,597
23
(20,823,221)
20,011,221
Other assets
329,597,548
932,710
782,544
2,744,989
723,999
8,585,904
(10,034,250)
333,333,444
Total assets
2,100,427,329
6,267,473
3,584,538
16,470,900
10,835,678
15,403,235
(49,836,810)
2,103,152,343
Liabilities
1,935,020,122
5,382,554
2,154,185
8,121,013
231,006
11,917,174
(27,353,958)
1,935,472,096
Customers resources
768,604,126
--
--
--
--
--
(73,400)
768,530,726
Financial institutions resources
675,630,042
4,593,792
--
--
--
119,604
(18,038,679)
662,304,759
Resources from issuance of debt securities
252,793,641
--
--
--
--
9,218,916
--
262,012,557
Provisions
26,007,185
804
56,902
27,355
173
373,332
(45,235)
26,420,516
Other liabilities
211,985,128
787,958
2,097,283
8,093,658
230,833
2,205,322
(9,196,644)
216,203,538
Shareholders' equity
165,407,207
884,919
1,430,353
8,349,887
10,604,672
3,486,061
(22,482,852)
167,680,247
Total liabilities and equity
2,100,427,329
6,267,473
3,584,538
16,470,900
10,835,678
15,403,235
(49,836,810)
2,103,152,343
1st half/2022
Managerial Information by Segment
Banking
Investments
Fund Management
Insurance, pension and capitalization
Payment methods
Other segments
Intersegment transactions
BB Consolidated
Income from financial intermediation
109,076,180
265,435
128,681
1,866
197,328
143,903
(474,151)
109,339,242
Loan portfolio
58,216,512
--
--
--
--
--
(8,034)
58,208,478
Interbank investments
29,547,886
3,680
108,167
--
--
148,368
(466,117)
29,341,984
Securities
18,821,821
264,148
20,514
1,866
197,328
(4,435)
--
19,301,242
Derivative financial instruments
(1,368,320)
(2,393)
--
--
--
--
--
(1,370,713)
Reserve requirement
2,600,555
--
--
--
--
--
--
2,600,555
Other financial assets
1,257,726
--
--
--
--
(30)
--
1,257,696
Expenses from financial intermediation
(73,337,031)
(206,002)
--
--
--
(95,294)
738,980
(72,899,347)
Financial institutions resources
(41,556,407)
(206,002)
--
--
--
--
738,980
(41,023,429)
Customers resources
(23,461,749)
--
--
--
--
--
--
(23,461,749)
Resources from issuance of debt securities
(7,866,608)
--
--
--
--
(95,294)
--
(7,961,902)
Other funding expenses
(452,267)
--
--
--
--
--
--
(452,267)
Allowance for losses associated with credit risk
(9,107,807)
(15,018)
(4)
--
--
(3,881)
--
(9,126,710)
Loan portfolio
(9,067,329)
--
--
--
--
--
--
(9,067,329)
Other financial assets
(40,478)
(15,018)
(4)
--
--
(3,881)
--
(59,381)
Other income
16,401,375
258,194
1,637,796
3,848,300
1,234,498
2,071,893
(1,286,158)
24,165,898
Service fee income
10,523,256
185,198
1,632,213
2,137,160
24,257
1,532,925
(663,278)
15,371,731
Share of earnings (losses) of associates and joint ventures
424,542
10,997
--
1,505,174
663,458
--
--
2,604,171
Other
5,453,577
61,999
5,583
205,966
546,783
538,968
(622,880)
6,189,996
Other expenses
(25,204,257)
(66,465)
(233,745)
(503,630)
(54,332)
(1,203,449)
1,021,329
(26,244,549)
Personnel expenses
(10,224,628)
(9,791)
(57,107)
(33,938)
(3,009)
(207,488)
2,379
(10,533,582)
Other administrative expenses
(5,305,577)
(19,517)
(31,946)
(50,967)
(1,987)
(288,153)
659,207
(5,038,940)
Amortization
(576,082)
--
--
(428)
--
(2,213)
--
(578,723)
Depreciation
(708,956)
--
--
(9)
--
(14,574)
--
(723,539)
Tax expenses
(2,643,553)
(19,800)
(114,895)
(253,739)
(27,306)
(222,428)
--
(3,281,721)
Other
(5,745,461)
(17,357)
(29,797)
(164,549)
(22,030)
(468,593)
359,743
(6,088,044)
Provisions
(4,098,225)
751
9,771
43
--
(11,544)
--
(4,099,204)
Provisions for civil, tax and labor claims
(3,991,117)
751
9,771
43
--
(11,544)
--
(3,992,096)
Other
(107,108)
--
--
--
--
--
--
(107,108)
Profit before taxation and profit sharing
13,730,235
236,895
1,542,499
3,346,579
1,377,494
901,628
--
21,135,330
Income tax and social contribution
(1,892,311)
(96,838)
(614,952)
(627,619)
(273,264)
(303,789)
--
(3,808,773)
Employee and directors profit sharing
(1,823,079)
--
(1,363)
--
--
(3,589)
--
(1,828,031)
Non-controlling interest
(213,877)
--
--
(914,475)
--
(653)
--
(1,129,005)
Net income
9,800,968
140,057
926,184
1,804,485
1,104,230
593,597
--
14,369,521
Balance sheet
Interbank investments
543,528,683
5,226
2,060,630
4,019,065
1,997,461
6,046,167
(17,995,883)
539,661,349
Securities and derivative financial instruments
404,477,863
3,868,621
642,533
17,033
3,484,340
313,588
(964,597)
411,839,381
Loan portfolio net of provisions
769,500,151
--
--
--
--
--
(133,186)
769,366,965
Investments
25,321,449
997,682
--
7,329,427
4,572,058
25
(19,421,363)
18,799,278
Other assets
349,189,588
832,888
462,511
2,128,242
649,163
4,531,672
(5,426,731)
352,367,333
Total assets
2,092,017,734
5,704,417
3,165,674
13,493,767
10,703,022
10,891,452
(43,941,760)
2,092,034,306
Liabilities
1,938,013,221
4,840,776
1,819,304
5,932,746
323,552
7,716,469
(23,031,261)
1,935,614,807
Customers resources
718,670,496
--
--
--
--
--
(210,012)
718,460,484
Financial institutions resources
772,100,514
4,023,046
--
--
--
133,186
(18,128,846)
758,127,900
Resources from issuance of debt securities
209,732,375
--
--
--
--
5,852,060
--
215,584,435
Provisions
38,260,865
839
6,756
17,839
60
303,837
(1,749)
38,588,447
Other liabilities
199,248,971
816,891
1,812,548
5,914,907
323,492
1,427,386
(4,690,654)
204,853,541
Shareholders' equity
154,004,513
863,641
1,346,370
7,561,021
10,379,470
3,174,983
(20,910,499)
156,419,499
Total liabilities and equity
2,092,017,734
5,704,417
3,165,674
13,493,767
10,703,022
10,891,452
(43,941,760)
2,092,034,306
1
2
7 - Cash and due from banks
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Cash and due from banks
18,574,583
12,808,085
22,541,168
18,310,546
Local currency
10,788,908
8,405,499
10,791,808
8,407,179
Foreign currency
7,785,675
4,402,586
11,749,360
9,903,367
Interbank investments ¹
47,201,134
55,083,119
42,719,195
50,515,733
Securities purchased under resale agreements - guaranteed by securities not repledged/re-sold
--
9,999
2,128,967
4,107,564
Interbank deposits
46,479,146
55,073,120
39,868,240
46,408,169
Foreign currency
721,988
--
721,988
--
Total
65,775,717
67,891,204
65,260,363
68,826,279
1 - Investments whose original maturity is less than or equal to 90 days and with insignificant risk of change in fair value.
8 - Compulsory deposits with Bacen
0. ) Breakdown
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Savings deposits
41,126,478
40,035,817
41,126,478
40,035,817
Demand deposits
17,650,372
20,204,006
17,650,372
20,204,006
Time deposits
35,086,793
32,959,214
35,086,793
32,959,214
Instant payment account
2,082,221
1,394,199
2,082,221
1,394,199
Electronic currency deposits
348,134
472,046
348,134
472,046
Resources for microfinance
141,231
53,803
141,231
53,803
Discretionary deposits at the Central Bank
699,998
--
699,998
--
Current assets
97,135,227
95,119,085
97,135,227
95,119,085
Non-current assets
--
--
--
--
Total
97,135,227
95,119,085
97,135,227
95,119,085
b) Reserve requirement
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Savings deposits
1,593,809
1,381,079
1,593,809
1,381,079
Time deposit requirements
2,121,836
1,219,476
2,121,836
1,219,476
Total
3,715,645
2,600,555
3,715,645
2,600,555
9 - Interbank investments
0. ) Breakdown
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Securities purchased under resale agreement
381,662,035
356,434,683
383,702,744
360,620,668
Reverse repos - own resources
--
378,662
2,276,054
4,564,647
Treasury financial bills
--
9,999
3,036
13,635
National Treasury bills
--
368,663
194,133
368,662
National Treasury notes
--
--
41,444
--
Other securities
--
--
2,037,441
4,182,350
Reverse repos - financed position
381,662,035
356,056,021
381,426,690
356,056,021
National Treasury notes
217,616,434
247,312,465
217,575,076
247,312,465
Treasury financial bills
79,838,702
--
79,838,702
--
National Treasury bills
83,126,363
107,411,310
82,932,376
107,411,310
Other securities
1,080,536
1,332,246
1,080,536
1,332,246
Interbank deposits ¹
108,598,804
122,026,512
48,809,757
55,252,770
Total
490,260,839
478,461,195
432,512,501
415,873,438
Current assets
452,067,761
423,567,157
429,052,445
412,684,827
Non-current assets
38,193,078
54,894,038
3,460,056
3,188,611
1 - It includes, in the Consolidated, the amount of R$ 2.552.248 thousand (R$ 3.192.995 thousand on Dec 31, 2022) related to investments abroad determined by the local monetary authorities.
) Income from short-term interbank investments
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Income from securities purchased under resale agreement
27,326,228
29,043,533
28,640,497
29,247,096
Funded position
27,288,406
28,984,157
27,288,406
28,984,157
Own portfolio position
37,822
59,376
1,352,091
262,939
Income from investments in interbank deposits
4,000,150
2,129,441
1,365,402
94,888
Total
31,326,378
31,172,974
30,005,899
29,341,984
1
2
10 - Securities
0. ) Portfolio of securities by classification category, quantity, type of paper and maturity ranges:
) Summary by category and completion period
Classification Category
Banco do Brasil
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Current
Non-current
Total
Portifolio Participation
Current
Non-current
Total
Portifolio Participation
1 - Trading securities ¹
5,360,722
--
5,360,722
1%
2,285,510
--
2,285,510
1%
2 - Available for sale securities
28,257,136
324,910,602
353,167,738
86%
33,241,159
321,691,442
354,932,601
88%
3 - Held to maturity securities
19,714,437
31,969,685
51,684,122
13%
17,661,521
28,347,372
46,008,893
11%
Portfolio book value
53,332,295
356,880,287
410,212,582
100%
53,188,190
350,038,814
403,227,004
100%
Mark to market - held to maturity
(38,931)
(127,672)
(166,603)
(169,873)
(378,183)
(548,056)
Portfolio fair value
53,293,364
356,752,615
410,045,979
53,018,317
349,660,631
402,678,948
1 - Trading securities are presented in current assets, regardless of maturity, in accordance with Bacen Circular 3,068/2001.
) Breakdown of the portfolio by category, type of bonds and maturity
Maturity in days
Banco do Brasil
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Fair value
Total
Total
0 to 30
31 to 180
181 to 360
More than 360
Cost value
Fair value
Fair value
Cost value
Fair value
Fair value
1 - Trading securities
5,721
31,911
79,828
5,243,262
5,357,905
5,360,722
2,817
2,328,089
2,285,510
(42,579)
Federal government bonds
5,334
30,113
79,828
4,375,763
4,469,063
4,491,038
21,975
572,246
573,384
1,138
Treasury financial bills
--
1,479
--
2,426,332
2,427,286
2,427,811
525
12,895
12,906
11
National Treasury bills
5,334
28,634
79,828
1,005,908
1,110,286
1,119,704
9,418
505,337
506,340
1,003
National Treasury notes
--
--
--
943,523
931,491
943,523
12,032
54,014
54,138
124
Private securities
387
1,798
--
867,499
888,842
869,684
(19,158)
1,755,843
1,712,126
(43,717)
Debentures
--
--
--
121,217
137,972
121,217
(16,755)
478,868
443,139
(35,729)
Shares in investment funds
387
--
--
--
6
387
381
10
418
408
Real estate receivables certificates
--
--
--
290,499
284,575
290,499
5,924
503,385
504,612
1,227
Agrobusiness receivable certificates
--
1,798
--
455,783
466,289
457,581
(8,708)
773,580
763,957
(9,623)
2 - Available for sale securities
5,728,945
5,574,095
16,954,096
324,910,602
354,625,877
353,167,738
(1,458,139)
357,733,552
354,932,601
(2,800,951)
Federal government bonds
2,350,050
3,703,324
15,255,592
278,629,688
301,745,240
299,938,654
(1,806,586)
309,014,604
305,577,965
(3,436,639)
Treasury financial bills
--
2,988,695
8,568,593
254,760,697
266,045,937
266,317,985
272,048
272,032,990
272,089,972
56,982
National Treasury bills
2,248,848
--
4,331,360
3,974,974
10,743,236
10,555,182
(188,054)
16,130,519
15,549,177
(581,342)
National Treasury notes
--
--
--
11,060,977
11,701,699
11,060,977
(640,722)
6,744,032
5,477,265
(1,266,767)
Agricultural debt securities
--
--
15
--
34
15
(19)
139
101
(38)
Brazilian foreign debt securities
--
--
--
8,239,618
9,327,247
8,239,618
(1,087,629)
9,319,635
7,881,685
(1,437,950)
Foreign Government bonds
101,202
714,629
2,355,624
547,757
3,878,545
3,719,212
(159,333)
4,732,787
4,529,247
(203,540)
Other
--
--
--
45,665
48,542
45,665
(2,877)
54,502
50,518
(3,984)
Private securities
3,378,895
1,870,771
1,698,504
46,280,914
52,880,637
53,229,084
348,447
48,718,948
49,354,636
635,688
Debentures
--
939,507
1,345,209
37,675,516
41,089,701
39,960,232
(1,129,469)
37,429,419
37,174,513
(254,906)
Promissory notes
--
196,721
--
3,432,888
3,676,503
3,629,609
(46,894)
3,829,534
3,832,957
3,423
Shares in investment funds
3,266,483
--
--
1,794,199
3,250,158
5,060,682
1,810,524
2,886,210
4,346,580
1,460,370
Shares
112,412
--
--
--
92,007
112,412
20,405
98,661
94,403
(4,258)
Certificate of Deposit
--
734,543
244,952
--
970,446
979,495
9,049
--
--
--
Eurobonds
--
--
108,343
3,215,693
3,643,103
3,324,036
(319,067)
4,412,106
3,844,736
(567,370)
Real estate receivables certificates
--
--
--
263
287
263
(24)
314
258
(56)
Agrobusiness receivable certificates
--
--
--
104,988
100,508
104,988
4,480
--
--
--
Other
--
--
--
57,367
57,924
57,367
(557)
62,704
61,189
(1,515)
Maturity in days
Banco do Brasil
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Fair value
Total
Total
0 to 30
31 to 180
181 to 360
More than 360
Cost value
Fair value
Fair value
Cost value
Fair value
Fair value
3 - Held to maturity securities
8,385,097
6,962,844
4,327,565
31,842,013
51,684,122
51,517,519
(166,603)
46,008,893
45,460,837
(548,056)
Federal government bonds
7,594,561
--
3,989,707
3,978,158
15,687,180
15,562,426
(124,754)
15,474,960
14,933,950
(541,010)
National Treasury bills
7,594,561
--
2,824,800
2,689,606
13,258,510
13,108,967
(149,543)
12,832,079
12,279,951
(552,128)
Brazilian foreign debt securities
--
--
1,164,907
1,288,552
2,428,670
2,453,459
24,789
2,642,881
2,653,999
11,118
Private securities
790,536
6,962,844
337,858
27,863,855
35,996,942
35,955,093
(41,849)
30,533,933
30,526,887
(7,046)
Debentures
3,937
276,979
225,763
5,340,790
6,270,741
5,847,469
(423,272)
6,848,656
6,687,147
(161,509)
Rural product bills - commodities
762,105
6,602,598
38,299
11,309,556
18,276,049
18,712,558
436,509
11,895,475
12,058,186
162,711
Certificate of Deposit
24,494
24,185
--
--
48,432
48,679
247
20,926
21,038
112
Certificates of agribusiness credit rights
--
59,082
73,796
11,213,507
11,401,717
11,346,385
(55,332)
11,768,873
11,760,514
(8,359)
Real estate receivables certificates
--
--
--
2
3
2
(1)
3
2
(1)
Total
14,119,763
12,568,850
21,361,489
361,995,877
411,667,904
410,045,979
(1,621,925)
406,070,534
402,678,948
(3,391,586)
) Breakdown of the portfolio by financial statement classification and maturity date
Maturity in days
Banco do Brasil
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Fair value
Total
Total
0 to 30
31 to 180
181 to 360
More than 360
Cost value
Fair value
Fair value
Cost value
Fair value
Fair value
Total by portfolio
14,119,763
12,568,850
21,361,489
361,995,877
411,667,904
410,045,979
(1,621,925)
406,070,534
402,678,948
(3,391,586)
Own portfolio
14,095,268
10,455,202
10,069,140
152,611,881
188,089,301
187,231,491
(857,810)
160,935,865
158,661,955
(2,273,910)
Subject to repurchase agreements
--
2,089,463
10,238,495
201,966,382
215,053,495
214,294,340
(759,155)
235,475,294
234,556,389
(918,905)
Pledged in guarantee
24,495
24,185
1,053,854
7,417,614
8,525,108
8,520,148
(4,960)
9,659,375
9,460,604
(198,771)
) Summary of the consolidated by category and completion period
Classification Category
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Current
Non-current
Total
Portifolio Participation
Current
Non-current
Total
Portifolio Participation
1 - Trading securities ¹
11,624,753
--
11,624,753
3%
10,330,260
--
10,330,260
1%
2 - Available for sale securities
45,263,311
331,531,366
376,794,677
85%
44,909,992
324,970,445
369,880,437
88%
3 - Held to maturity securities
20,060,694
33,052,663
53,113,357
12%
19,045,821
29,190,579
48,236,400
11%
Portfolio book value
76,948,758
364,584,029
441,532,787
100%
74,286,073
354,161,024
428,447,097
100%
Mark to market - held to maturity
(41,040)
(140,814)
(181,854)
(180,699)
(393,346)
(574,045)
Portfolio fair value
76,907,718
364,443,215
441,350,933
74,105,374
353,767,678
427,873,052
1 - Trading securities are presented in current assets, regardless of maturity, in accordance with Bacen Circular 3,068/2001.
) Breakdown of the consolidated portfolio by category, type of bonds and maturity
Maturity in days
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Fair value
Total
Total
0 to 30
31 to 180
181 to 360
More than 360
Cost value
Fair value
Fair value
Cost value
Fair value
Fair value
1 - Trading securities
524,590
104,394
157,043
10,838,726
11,349,503
11,624,753
275,250
10,349,834
10,330,260
(19,574)
Federal government bonds
176,794
102,596
149,621
6,225,668
6,455,795
6,654,679
198,884
2,143,133
2,258,875
115,742
Treasury financial bills
509
2,547
--
4,139,209
4,080,454
4,142,265
61,811
1,194,920
1,199,103
4,183
National Treasury bills
5,334
28,634
79,828
1,005,908
1,110,286
1,119,704
9,418
505,337
506,340
1,003
National Treasury notes
--
--
--
943,523
931,491
943,523
12,032
135,787
137,934
2,147
Brazilian foreign debt securities
--
--
23,559
96,585
121,920
120,144
(1,776)
154,677
150,672
(4,005)
Foreign Government bonds
170,951
71,415
46,234
40,443
211,644
329,043
117,399
152,412
264,826
112,414
Private securities
347,796
1,798
7,422
4,613,058
4,893,708
4,970,074
76,366
8,206,701
8,071,385
(135,316)
Debentures
--
--
--
547,017
583,345
547,017
(36,328)
2,109,240
2,008,139
(101,101)
Shares in investment funds
278,999
--
--
--
191,428
278,999
87,571
351,121
442,450
91,329
Shares
68,797
--
--
--
68,745
68,797
52
54,935
54,974
39
Eurobonds
--
--
7,422
262,287
272,339
269,709
(2,630)
248,703
246,331
(2,372)
Real estate receivables certificates
--
--
--
2,121,369
2,096,783
2,121,369
24,586
2,491,726
2,433,845
(57,881)
Agrobusiness receivable certificates
--
1,798
--
1,586,814
1,585,497
1,588,612
3,115
2,946,169
2,880,839
(65,330)
Other
--
--
--
95,571
95,571
95,571
--
4,807
4,807
--
2 - Available for sale securities
15,000,866
7,801,371
22,461,074
331,531,366
378,316,562
376,794,677
(1,521,885)
372,898,765
369,880,437
(3,018,328)
Federal government bonds
12,238,503
5,665,392
16,312,620
281,082,190
317,194,220
315,298,705
(1,895,515)
318,942,879
315,329,345
(3,613,534)
Treasury financial bills
--
3,687,695
9,240,739
255,028,877
267,684,518
267,957,311
272,793
272,372,872
272,430,113
57,241
National Treasury bills
2,248,848
--
4,331,360
3,974,974
10,743,236
10,555,182
(188,054)
16,130,519
15,549,177
(581,342)
National Treasury notes
--
--
--
11,060,977
11,701,699
11,060,977
(640,722)
6,744,032
5,477,265
(1,266,767)
Agricultural debt securities
--
--
15
--
34
15
(19)
139
101
(38)
Brazilian foreign debt securities
--
--
50,417
8,658,638
9,843,388
8,709,055
(1,134,333)
9,878,395
8,388,834
(1,489,561)
Foreign Government bonds
9,989,655
1,977,697
2,690,089
2,311,996
17,171,733
16,969,437
(202,296)
13,761,396
13,432,313
(329,083)
Other
--
--
--
46,728
49,612
46,728
(2,884)
55,526
51,542
(3,984)
Private securities
2,762,363
2,135,979
6,148,454
50,449,176
61,122,342
61,495,972
373,630
53,955,886
54,551,092
595,206
Debentures
--
1,101,276
4,685,629
38,190,097
45,110,042
43,977,002
(1,133,040)
41,274,278
41,026,492
(247,786)
Promissory notes
--
196,721
--
3,432,888
3,676,503
3,629,609
(46,894)
3,829,534
3,832,957
3,423
Shares in investment funds
2,633,931
83,542
113,975
1,985,688
2,831,866
4,817,136
1,985,270
2,294,090
3,870,703
1,576,613
Shares
127,886
--
--
--
122,499
127,886
5,387
138,408
109,683
(28,725)
Certificate of Deposit
--
754,253
244,952
--
990,157
999,205
9,048
18,752
18,752
--
Eurobonds
--
--
108,343
3,371,858
3,825,593
3,480,201
(345,392)
4,618,831
4,024,409
(594,422)
Real estate receivables certificates
--
--
--
2,579
2,882
2,579
(303)
2,833
2,429
(404)
Agrobusiness receivable certificates
--
187
--
105,604
101,318
105,791
4,473
1,316
1,297
(19)
Other
546
--
995,555
3,360,462
4,461,482
4,356,563
(104,919)
1,777,844
1,664,370
(113,474)
Maturity in days
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Fair value
Total
Total
0 to 30
31 to 180
181 to 360
More than 360
Cost value
Fair value
Fair value
Cost value
Fair value
Fair value
3 - Held to maturity securities
8,385,098
7,066,191
4,568,365
32,911,849
53,113,357
52,931,503
(181,854)
48,236,400
47,662,355
(574,045)
Federal government bonds
7,594,561
103,347
4,230,507
5,224,370
17,294,214
17,152,785
(141,429)
17,975,810
17,405,106
(570,704)
National Treasury bills
7,594,561
--
2,824,800
2,689,606
13,258,510
13,108,967
(149,543)
12,832,079
12,279,951
(552,128)
Brazilian foreign debt securities
--
--
1,164,907
1,288,552
2,428,671
2,453,459
24,788
2,642,881
2,654,000
11,119
Foreign Government bonds
--
103,347
240,800
1,246,212
1,607,033
1,590,359
(16,674)
2,500,850
2,471,155
(29,695)
Private securities
790,537
6,962,844
337,858
27,687,479
35,819,143
35,778,718
(40,425)
30,260,590
30,257,249
(3,341)
Debentures
3,937
276,979
225,763
5,164,414
6,092,942
5,671,093
(421,849)
6,575,312
6,417,508
(157,804)
Rural product bills - commodities
762,105
6,602,598
38,299
11,309,556
18,276,049
18,712,558
436,509
11,895,475
12,058,186
162,711
Certificate of Deposit
24,495
24,185
--
--
48,432
48,680
248
20,927
21,039
112
Certificates of agribusiness credit rights
--
59,082
73,796
11,213,507
11,401,717
11,346,385
(55,332)
11,768,873
11,760,514
(8,359)
Real estate receivables certificates
--
--
--
2
3
2
(1)
3
2
(1)
Total
23,910,554
14,971,956
27,186,482
375,281,941
442,779,422
441,350,933
(1,428,489)
431,484,999
427,873,052
(3,611,947)
) Breakdown of the consolidated portfolio by financial statement classification and maturity date
Maturity in days
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Fair value
Total
Total
0 to 30
31 to 180
181 to 360
More than 360
Cost value
Fair value
Fair value
Cost value
Fair value
Fair value
Total by portfolio
23,910,554
14,971,956
27,186,482
375,281,941
442,779,422
441,350,933
(1,428,489)
431,484,999
427,873,052
(3,611,947)
Own portfolio
23,809,056
12,857,750
15,888,770
183,288,837
236,508,152
235,844,413
(663,739)
208,348,628
205,853,400
(2,495,228)
Subject to repurchase agreements
--
2,089,464
10,243,863
184,228,998
197,321,352
196,562,325
(759,027)
212,635,779
211,717,369
(918,410)
Pledged in guarantee
101,498
24,742
1,053,849
7,764,106
8,949,918
8,944,195
(5,723)
10,500,592
10,302,283
(198,309)
1
2
) Securities
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Fixed-income securities
21,996,186
17,456,858
28,146,545
19,921,450
Variable-income securities
(1,156,356)
(620,427)
(1,231,022)
(620,208)
Total
20,839,830
16,836,431
26,915,523
19,301,242
) Reclassification of securities
There was no reclassification of securities in the 1st half/2023.
In order to reflect the business dynamics for the products involved, the following reclassifications were carried out in 2022.
• from category I - securities for trading to Category II - securities available for sale: R$ 11,476,114 thousand, basically in foreign government securities. The adjustment did not have an impact on the result nor on shareholders' equity.
• from category II - securities available for sale to Category III - securities held to maturity: R$ 10,953,163 thousand in Agribusiness Credit Rights Certificates (CDCA) and R$ 10,154,455 thousand in Rural Product Notes - Commodities (CPR). The financial capacity to maintain these assets until their respective maturities is attested. The adjustment did not have an impact on income or equity. The accumulated effect of mark-to-market on equity for these securities, up to the reclassification date, is negative by R$ 3,142 thousand, net of taxes.
11 - Derivative financial instruments
The Bank uses derivative financial instruments to manage, at the consolidated level, credit risk and to meet clients' needs, classifying its own positions as hedge (market risk and investment abroad) and trading, both within limits approved by committees of the Bank. The hedge strategy of the equity positions is in line with macroeconomic analyses, and it is approved by the Executive Board of Directors.
The derivative financial instruments used by the Bank are compatible with the defined objectives, observing the best risk and return ratio and considering the economic scenario. The risk categories of the derivative financial instruments are considered in the management of these instruments and the consolidated view of different risk factors are adopted.
The Bank assesses the liquidity of derivative financial instruments and identifies, in advance, means of reversing positions. Systems and processes that allow the recording, monitoring and controlling of operations with derivative financial instruments are used.
In the options market, long positions have the Bank as holder, while short positions have the Bank as writer.
The main risks inherent to derivative financial instruments resulting from the business of the Bank and its subsidiaries are credit, market, liquidity and operational, which has its management process presented in note 30. The hedge accounting strategies are intended to mitigate market risks, such as changes in interest rates and changes in exchange rates.
The models used to manage derivatives' risks are reviewed periodically and the decisions made follow the best risk/return relationship, estimating possible losses based on the analysis of macroeconomic scenarios.
The Bank uses appropriate tools and systems to manage the derivatives. New derivatives trades standardized or not, are subjected to a prior risk analysis.
Positioning strategies comply with established limits and risk exposure. Positions are reassessed daily and at the beginning of each day an evaluation of strategies and performances is conducted.
Strategies are developed based on:
analysis of economic scenarios;
technical analysis (graphical) and fundamental analysis;
simulation of expected results;
Value-at-risk simulation (VaR, EVE, Stress).
The Bank carries out transactions with derivative financial instruments to hedge its own positions to meet the needs of our clients and to take intentional positions, according to limits, accountability and previously established procedures.
The objectives to be achieved with hedge operations are defined on a consolidated basis, ensuring the effectiveness of each operation and observing the regulations of each jurisdiction. Mechanisms for evaluating and monitoring the effectiveness of hedge operations are used in order to offset the effects of changes in market value, cash flow or exchange rate changes of the hedged item.
The risk assessment of the subsidiaries is undertaken on an individual basis and its management is done on a consolidated basis.
The Bank uses statistical methods and simulations to measure the risks of its positions, including derivatives, using values at risk, sensibility and stress analysis models.
The VaR is used to estimate the potential loss, under usual market conditions, daily measured in monetary values, considering a confidence interval of 99.21%, a 10-day time horizon and a historical series of 252 business days.
In order to calculate the VaR, the Bank uses the Historical Simulation methodology, which assumes that the retrospective behavior of observed (historical) returns of risk factors constitutes relevant information to the measurement of market risks.
Accordingly, the calculated VaR for the Bank derivatives portfolio, on June 30, 2023, was R$ 133,585 thousand (R$ 156,176 thousand on December 31, 2022).
In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023
In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023
Total credit exposure from swap is R$ 802,891 thousand on June 30, 2023 (R$ 834,639 thousand on December 31, 2022).
1
2
0. ) Compositions
) Breakdown of the portfolio of derivatives for trading by index
By Index
Banco do Brasil
BB Consolidated
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Notional value
Cost value
Fair value
Notional value
Cost value
Fair value
Notional value
Cost value
Fair value
Notional value
Cost value
Fair value
Futures
Purchase commitments
11,344,217
--
--
12,147,162
--
--
12,051,281
--
--
12,495,923
--
--
Interbank deposits
9,435,928
--
--
7,633,088
--
--
9,435,928
--
--
7,633,088
--
--
Currencies
1,245,493
--
--
1,373,069
--
--
1,952,557
--
--
1,721,830
--
--
Commodities
59,417
--
--
61,016
--
--
59,417
--
--
61,016
--
--
Bovespa Index
--
--
--
3,889
--
--
--
--
--
3,889
--
--
On-shore USD rates
600,772
--
--
3,076,100
--
--
600,772
--
--
3,076,100
--
--
T-Note
2,607
--
--
--
--
--
2,607
--
--
--
--
--
Sales commitments
31,227,648
--
--
22,992,210
--
--
31,674,036
--
--
23,172,978
--
--
Interbank deposits
7,022,003
--
--
7,184,693
--
--
7,022,003
--
--
7,184,693
--
--
Currencies
13,572,704
--
--
3,067,181
--
--
14,019,092
--
--
3,247,949
--
--
Libor
6,716,244
--
--
4,776,315
--
--
6,716,244
--
--
4,776,315
--
--
Commodities
2,309,422
--
--
1,435,281
--
--
2,309,422
--
--
1,435,281
--
--
On-shore USD rates
1,607,275
--
--
3,355,606
--
--
1,607,275
--
--
3,355,606
--
--
T-Note
--
--
--
3,173,134
--
--
--
--
--
3,173,134
--
--
Forwards
Asset position
17,965,574
2,607,088
2,471,283
14,811,098
721,247
371,489
18,389,013
2,612,639
2,476,834
15,281,186
744,683
395,025
Term securities
1,451,588
1,451,588
1,451,588
--
--
--
1,451,588
1,451,588
1,451,588
--
--
--
Term currencies
15,227,044
1,072,538
933,562
13,820,009
629,387
301,499
15,650,483
1,078,089
939,113
14,290,097
652,823
325,035
Term commodities
1,286,942
82,962
86,133
991,089
91,860
69,990
1,286,942
82,962
86,133
991,089
91,860
69,990
Liability position
22,674,810
(3,230,449)
(2,947,513)
23,635,787
(1,971,278)
(1,072,640)
22,735,904
(3,230,914)
(2,947,978)
23,681,976
(1,972,065)
(1,073,427)
Term securities
1,451,588
(1,451,588)
(1,451,588)
--
--
--
1,451,588
(1,451,588)
(1,451,588)
--
--
--
Term currencies
19,740,087
(1,646,038)
(1,363,207)
22,530,604
(1,742,394)
(824,185)
19,801,181
(1,646,503)
(1,363,672)
22,576,793
(1,743,181)
(824,972)
Term commodities
1,483,135
(132,823)
(132,718)
1,105,183
(228,884)
(248,455)
1,483,135
(132,823)
(132,718)
1,105,183
(228,884)
(248,455)
Options
Purchase commitments - long position
3,638,335
212,555
7,420
4,924,396
260,830
77,997
3,638,335
212,555
7,420
4,924,396
260,830
77,997
Foreign currency
3,638,335
212,555
7,420
4,924,396
260,830
77,997
3,638,335
212,555
7,420
4,924,396
260,830
77,997
Sale commitments - long position
650,774
19,262
32,678
303,582
11,246
11,045
650,774
19,262
32,678
303,582
11,246
11,045
Foreign currency
650,774
19,262
32,678
303,582
11,246
11,045
650,774
19,262
32,678
303,582
11,246
11,045
Purchase commitments - short position
1,135,727
(29,080)
(29,381)
906,949
(23,735)
(39,849)
957,873
(26,737)
(25,880)
444,308
(19,173)
(27,825)
Foreign currency
665,110
(21,068)
(17,909)
334,992
(15,122)
(23,945)
665,110
(21,068)
(17,692)
334,992
(15,122)
(23,945)
Pre-fixed
177,854
(2,343)
(3,284)
462,641
(4,562)
(12,024)
--
--
--
--
--
--
Bovespa Index
21,309
(1,278)
(2,342)
34,007
(1,905)
(2,022)
21,309
(1,278)
(2,342)
34,007
(1,905)
(2,022)
Commodities
271,454
(4,391)
(5,846)
75,309
(2,146)
(1,858)
271,454
(4,391)
(5,846)
75,309
(2,146)
(1,858)
By Index
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Notional value
Cost value
Fair value
Notional value
Cost value
Fair value
Notional value
Cost value
Fair value
Notional value
Cost value
Fair value
Sale commitments - short position
4,492,274
(405,182)
(757,097)
5,678,150
(733,241)
(953,597)
4,314,420
(229,670)
(582,733)
5,215,508
(270,205)
(497,751)
Foreign currency
3,569,483
(206,071)
(563,841)
4,860,396
(257,306)
(489,982)
3,569,483
(206,071)
(559,333)
4,860,396
(257,306)
(489,982)
Pre-fixed
177,854
(175,512)
(169,856)
462,642
(463,036)
(455,846)
--
--
--
--
--
--
Bovespa Index
7,800
(230)
(31)
23,964
(739)
(628)
7,800
(230)
(31)
23,964
(739)
(628)
Interbank deposit
--
--
--
7,302
(52)
--
--
--
--
7,302
(52)
--
Commodities
737,137
(23,369)
(23,369)
323,846
(12,108)
(7,141)
737,137
(23,369)
(23,369)
323,846
(12,108)
(7,141)
Swap
Asset position
22,138,421
1,966,113
2,337,576
22,869,098
1,001,555
1,134,782
22,138,421
1,966,113
2,337,576
22,401,501
1,001,538
1,134,779
Interbank deposits
16,733,315
1,723,285
1,911,901
12,848,783
810,085
775,695
16,733,315
1,723,285
1,911,901
12,848,783
810,085
775,695
Foreign currency
4,233,534
156,075
308,810
8,299,526
110,174
289,198
4,233,534
156,075
308,810
8,299,526
110,174
289,198
Pre-fixed
1,171,572
86,753
116,865
1,720,789
81,296
69,889
1,171,572
86,753
116,865
1,253,192
81,279
69,886
Liability position
13,267,764
(1,120,048)
(1,445,703)
8,869,326
(1,021,623)
(1,305,602)
13,089,910
(1,120,048)
(1,445,701)
8,869,326
(1,021,623)
(1,305,602)
Interbank deposits
5,181,283
(360,785)
(450,046)
1,475,272
(118,414)
(130,415)
5,003,429
(360,785)
(450,044)
1,475,272
(118,414)
(130,415)
Foreign currency
5,357,250
(522,930)
(675,099)
5,578,198
(793,673)
(1,053,142)
5,357,250
(522,930)
(675,099)
5,578,198
(793,673)
(1,053,142)
Pre-fixed
1,622,965
(106,548)
(141,980)
969,776
(35,606)
(30,033)
1,622,965
(106,548)
(141,980)
969,776
(35,606)
(30,033)
IPCA
1,106,266
(129,785)
(178,578)
846,080
(73,930)
(92,012)
1,106,266
(129,785)
(178,578)
846,080
(73,930)
(92,012)
Other Derivatives¹
Asset position
Foreign currency
2,381,413
19,065
36,410
1,663,993
39,087
26,703
2,381,413
19,065
24,587
1,099,157
39,087
19,223
Liability position
Foreign currency
4,130,741
(97,784)
(109,704)
6,130,599
(115,844)
(140,845)
3,899,300
(97,784)
(107,856)
6,130,599
(115,849)
(140,858)
1 - Related to transactions carried out in the Forex market abroad, recorded as Non Deliverable Forwards (NDF) which object is an exchange rate of a specific currency and is traded in the over-the-counter (OTC) market.
) Breakdown of the derivatives portfolio by maturity (notional value)
Maturity in days
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
0 to 30
31 to 180
181 to 360
More than 360
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
0 to 30
31 to 180
181 to 360
More than 360
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Futures
12,878,147
12,249,694
8,860,516
8,583,508
42,571,865
35,139,372
14,031,598
12,249,695
8,860,516
8,583,508
43,725,317
35,668,901
Forwards
9,247,667
18,212,377
9,102,230
4,078,110
40,640,384
38,446,885
9,732,200
18,212,377
9,102,230
4,078,110
41,124,917
38,963,162
Options
1,931,250
5,100,801
953,352
1,931,707
9,917,110
11,813,077
1,931,250
4,745,093
953,352
1,931,707
9,561,402
10,887,794
Swap
9,565,939
8,679,951
5,519,615
11,640,680
35,406,185
31,738,424
9,565,939
8,502,097
5,519,615
11,640,680
35,228,331
31,270,827
Other
1,945,523
3,517,909
1,031,604
17,118
6,512,154
7,794,592
1,714,082
3,517,909
1,031,604
17,118
6,280,713
7,229,756
1
2
) Breakdown of the derivative portfolio by trading market and counterparty (notional value on June 30, 2023)
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
Futures
Forwards
Options
Swaps
Other
Futures
Forwards
Options
Swaps
Other
Stock Exchange
B3
28,473,675
--
1,008,591
--
--
28,473,675
--
1,008,591
--
--
Abroad
14,098,190
--
--
--
--
15,251,642
--
--
--
--
Over-the-counter
Financial Institutions
--
2,903,176
355,708
27,404,621
6,512,154
--
3,387,709
--
27,226,767
6,280,713
Clients
--
37,737,208
8,552,811
8,001,564
--
--
37,737,208
8,552,811
8,001,564
--
) Breakdown of margin given as guarantee for transactions with derivative financial instruments
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Treasury financial bills
2,430,911
1,730,237
2,430,911
1,730,237
) Derivative financial instruments segregated by current and non-current
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Current
Non-current
Current
Non-current
Current
Non-current
Current
Non-current
Assets
Forwards
2,392,179
79,104
352,548
18,941
2,397,730
79,104
376,084
18,941
Options
39,308
790
69,490
19,552
39,308
790
69,490
19,552
Swap
1,671,496
666,080
763,110
371,672
1,671,496
666,080
763,107
371,672
Credit derivatives
36,410
--
26,639
64
24,587
--
19,159
64
Other Derivatives
4,139,393
745,974
1,211,787
410,229
4,133,121
745,974
1,227,840
410,229
Liabilities
Forwards
(2,687,213)
(260,300)
(938,096)
(134,544)
(2,687,678)
(260,300)
(938,883)
(134,544)
Options
(625,986)
(160,492)
(960,863)
(32,583)
(479,702)
(128,911)
(492,993)
(32,583)
Swap
(454,228)
(991,475)
(120,131)
(1,185,471)
(454,226)
(991,475)
(120,131)
(1,185,471)
Other Derivatives
(108,929)
(775)
(140,710)
(135)
(107,081)
(775)
(140,723)
(135)
Total
(3,876,356)
(1,413,042)
(2,159,800)
(1,352,733)
(3,728,687)
(1,381,461)
(1,692,730)
(1,352,733)
) Income from derivative financial instruments
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Futures
841,938
(10,456)
645,509
(32,257)
Forwards
(1,039,211)
(2,612,869)
(1,014,100)
(2,586,563)
Options
(475,403)
(34,508)
(460,335)
14,780
Swaps
168,306
1,278,401
168,310
1,278,319
Credit derivatives
11
10,638
11
10,638
Other Derivatives
40,587
(15,883)
19,992
(55,630)
Total
(463,772)
(1,384,677)
(640,613)
(1,370,713)
c) Hedge accounting
The Bank carries out fair value hedge and a net investment hedge in order to manage interest rate risk and exchange rate risk presented by own operations. The Bank documents the identification of the hedged item, the hedging instrument and the methodology to be used to assess its effectiveness from the conception of the accounting hedge structure.
The structure of risk limits extends to risk factor level, with specific limits aimed at improving the monitoring and understanding process, as well as avoiding the concentration of these risks.
The structures designated for the interest rate risk and exchange rate risk categories are carried out considering the risks in their entirety when there are compatible hedging instruments. By Management decision, in some cases, the risks are hedged by the term and risk factor limit of the hedging instrument.
In order to protect the fair value and exchange rate risk of instruments designated as the hedge item, the Bank uses derivative financial instruments (Futures and Swap).
At the beginning of the hedging relationship and continuously, the Bank evaluates and monitors their strategies to ensure that they are highly effective, i.e, the hedging instruments offset the changes in fair value attributed to the respective hedged items during the period established for the hedging relationship.
The evaluation of the effectiveness of hedge structures is carried out prospectively and retrospectively (in the course of operations). For this, some methodologies are used, such as:
Dollar Offset Method (or Ratio Analysis), based on comparing the variation in the fair value of the hedging instrument with the variation in the fair value of the hedge item;
Correlation coefficient between the variation in the present value of the hedging instrument and the variations in the present value of the hedge item;
Beta coefficient of the regression between the regressor (represented by the change in the present value of the hedging instrument) and the regression (represented by the change in the present value of the hedge item).
In risk management, hedging instruments and hedge items are expected to move in opposite directions and in the same proportions, with the objective of neutralizing risk factors. Currently, the designated coverage ratio is 100% of the risk factor that is eligible for coverage. The sources of ineffectiveness, in general, are related to counterparty credit risk, the risk of early settlement of the hedge item and possible term mismatches between the hedging instrument and the hedge item.
c.1) Fair value hedge
The Bank's fair value hedging strategy consists of protecting exposure to changes in the fair value of interest payments and receipts relating to recognized assets and liabilities.
The fair value management methodology adopted by the Bank segregates transactions by risk factor (e.g. exchange rate risk, risk interest, inflation risk, etc.). Transactions generate exposures that are consolidated by risk factor and compared to pre-established internal limits.
The Bank uses interest rate swap contracts related to fixed assets and liabilities to protect the fair value variation in the receipt and payment of interest.
The Bank applies the fair value hedge as follows:
· The Bank has pre-fixed interest rate risk generated by Federal Public Securities (LTN) classified as "available for sale" and "held to maturity". The Bank contracts DI futures or interest rate swaps and designates them as a hedging instrument in an accounting hedge structure, changing the exposure from fixed to post-fixed interest rates.
· The Bank has Fixed Consumer Direct Credit (CDC) loans on its portfolio. To manage this risk, interest rate futures (DI) operations are contracted and designated as fair value hedge of the corresponding loans, changing the exposure from fixed to post-fixed interest rates.
· The Bank has interest rate risk and foreign currency exposure generated by liabilities from issuance of securities and loans to financial institutions carried out abroad. The Bank designates swap operations (cross currency interest rate swap) as a hedging instrument in accounting hedge structure, changing exposure between foreign currencies and interest rates to manage this risk.
Portfolio of derivatives designated as fair value hedge
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Hedge instruments 1
Liabilities
(13,344,702)
(13,207,111)
(13,344,702)
(13,207,111)
Swaps
(7,732,822)
(7,966,434)
(7,732,822)
(7,966,434)
Futures
(5,611,880)
(5,240,677)
(5,611,880)
(5,240,677)
Hedged items
Assets
15,581,765
15,189,252
15,581,765
15,189,252
Securities
13,161,075
12,579,618
13,161,075
12,579,618
Interbank deposits
2,371,696
2,563,590
2,371,696
2,563,590
Loans
48,994
46,044
48,994
46,044
Liabilities
(2,038,922)
(1,816,981)
(2,038,922)
(1,816,981)
Obrigações por títulos e valores mobiliários no exterior
(2,038,922)
(1,816,981)
(2,038,922)
(1,816,981)
1 - It refers to the notional amount of derivative financial instruments.
In fair value protection structures, gains or losses, both on hedging instruments and on hedge items (attributable to the type of risk being protected) are recognized directly in profit or loss.
Income gains and losses with hedging instruments and hedged items
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Hedge items gains/(losses)
188,684
239,676
188,684
239,676
Hedging instruments (losses)/gains
(155,101)
(201,672)
(155,101)
(201,672)
Net effect
33,583
38,004
33,583
38,004
c.2) Hedge of net investment in a foreign operation
The hedging strategy for net investment in a foreign operation consists of protecting exposure to the exchange variation of the US dollar against the real due to the Bank's investment in BB Americas, whose functional currency is different from the real. The hedging instrument used is US dollar futures contracts. These operations are renewed monthly and the designated amount is updated every six months in view of changes in the investment amount considered in the hedge structure.
Portfolio of derivatives designated as hedge of net investment in a foreign operation
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Hedge instruments
Liabilities
(959,701)
(702,764)
(959,701)
(702,764)
Futures
(959,701)
(702,764)
(959,701)
(702,764)
Hedged items
Assets
961,231
701,011
961,231
701,011
Investment abroad
961,231
701,011
961,231
701,011
In structures for hedge of net investment in a foreign operation, the effective portion of the variation in the value of the hedging instrument is recognized in a separate account in shareholders' equity - "Other Comprehensive Income - Hedge of net investment in a foreign operation" (note 23.h). The ineffective portion is recognized directly in profit or loss.
Income gains and losses with hedging instruments and hedged items
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Hedge items (losses)/gains
(72,583)
(24,686)
(72,583)
(24,686)
Hedging instruments gains/(losses)
72,583
24,686
72,583
24,686
Net effect 1
--
--
--
--
1 - In the 1st half/2023, the amount of R$ 14,331 thousand (R$ 332 thousand in the 1st half/2022) was recognized in the result of derivative financial instruments due to the ineffective portion of the accounting hedge structure.
12 - Loan portfolio
0. ) Loan portfolio by modality
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Loans
809,034,685
785,045,939
820,915,760
797,071,709
Loans and discounted credit rights
339,439,011
325,323,165
345,399,710
332,007,261
Financing
134,488,805
129,166,304
135,355,611
130,219,409
Rural financing
287,161,536
283,439,401
287,161,536
283,439,401
Real estate financing
47,799,092
46,955,266
52,852,662
51,243,835
Loan operations linked to assignment ¹
146,241
161,803
146,241
161,803
Other receivables with loan characteristics
98,517,855
92,018,105
100,116,949
93,796,888
Credit card operations
47,763,310
47,723,600
49,362,404
49,502,383
Advances on exchange contracts (Note 13.d)
24,922,258
23,910,738
24,922,258
23,910,738
Receivables acquisition
12,008,533
10,160,141
12,008,533
10,160,141
Other receivables purchase under assignment ²
10,582,385
7,411,448
10,582,385
7,411,448
Guarantees honored
75,686
31,023
75,686
31,023
Sundry
3,165,683
2,781,155
3,165,683
2,781,155
Leasing
--
--
525,538
414,726
Total loan portfolio
907,552,540
877,064,044
921,558,247
891,283,323
Current assets
380,728,430
380,417,858
387,190,553
387,613,409
Non-current assets
526,824,110
496,646,186
534,367,694
503,669,914
Allowance for losses associated with credit risk
(50,490,045)
(50,513,636)
(50,674,952)
(50,697,155)
Loan operations
(48,136,612)
(47,673,426)
(48,299,811)
(47,831,412)
Allowance for other losses - other receivables with loan characteristics
(2,353,433)
(2,840,210)
(2,371,129)
(2,862,338)
Allowance for lease losses
--
--
(4,012)
(3,405)
Total loan portfolio net of provisions
857,062,495
826,550,408
870,883,295
840,586,168
1 - Loan operations assigned with retention of the risks and benefits of the financial assets involved in the transaction.
2 - Loans acquired with retention of the risks and benefits by the assignor of the financial assets.
) Loan portfolio
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Loans income
63,802,957
50,932,985
64,875,799
57,994,089
Loans and discounted credit rights
36,854,299
30,066,470
37,324,499
36,575,195
Rural financing
12,945,189
8,087,098
12,945,189
8,087,098
Recovery of loans previously written-off as loss ¹
3,675,922
3,869,255
4,038,966
4,246,520
Financing
2,763,777
1,389,244
2,791,269
1,426,806
Equalization of rates - agricultural crop- Law 8,427/1992
2,767,185
2,724,586
2,767,185
2,724,586
Real estate financing
2,015,134
1,833,154
2,201,450
1,950,010
Export financing
1,768,734
1,408,666
1,768,734
1,408,666
Receivables acquisition
904,290
655,852
904,290
655,852
Advances to depositors
162,445
99,835
185,918
113,917
Guarantees honored
926
5,921
926
5,921
Income from foreign currency financing ²
(147,971)
741,821
(145,654)
748,435
Other
93,027
51,083
93,027
51,083
Leasing transactions income/(expenses)
--
--
47,533
24,756
Transfer of financial assets income/(expenses) 3
396,543
189,633
357,714
189,633
Total
64,199,500
51,122,618
65,281,046
58,208,478
1 - It was received from assignments without recourse of written off credits to entities outside the financial system the amount of R$ 546,523 thousand in the 1st half/2023 (with impact on the income of R$ 300,587 thousand, net of taxes) and R$ 255,859 thousand in the 1st half/2022 (with impact on the income of R$ 140,722 thousand, net of taxes), in accordance with CMN Resolution 2,836/2001. The book value of these transactions was R$ 901,510 thousand and R$ 670,018 thousand, respectively.
2 - Includes negative foreign exchange variation, related to Foreign operations, in the amount of R$ 366,252 thousand in the 1st half/2023 and positive foreign exchange variation in the amount of R$ 731,196 thousand in the 1st half/2022.
3 - In the 1st half/2023 includes the amount of R$ 243,829 thousand (R$ 128,911 thousand, net of taxes) and the amount of R$ 23,581 thousand (R$ 12,366 thousand, net of taxes) in the 1st half/2022, the result of credit operations assignments without recourse to entities outside of the financial system, in accordance with CMN Resolution 2,836/2001. These assignments generated a positive impact on the result of R$ 27,212 thousand (R$ 6,404 thousand in the 1st half/2022), net of allowance for loan losses. The book value of these transactions was R$ 308,528 thousand and R$ 34,991 thousand respectively.
1
2
) Breakdown of the loan portfolio by sector
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
%
Dec 31, 2022
%
June 30, 2023
%
Dec 31, 2022
%
Public sector
57,956,455
6.5
57,312,373
6.6
58,148,435
6.4
57,543,027
6.5
Public administration
53,135,932
5.9
52,611,541
6.0
53,309,888
5.8
52,816,209
5.9
Oil sector
2,616,388
0.3
2,625,600
0.3
2,616,388
0.3
2,625,600
0.3
Electric power
837,206
0.1
846,818
0.1
837,206
0.1
846,818
0.1
Services
634,491
0.1
539,490
0.1
634,491
0.1
539,490
0.1
Other activities
732,438
0.1
688,924
0.1
750,462
0.1
714,910
0.1
Private sector
849,596,085
93.5
819,751,671
93.4
863,409,812
93.6
833,740,296
93.5
Individuals
578,875,000
63.8
561,431,074
63,9
583,096,789
63.3
565,735,713
63.5
Companies
270,721,085
29.7
258,320,597
29.5
280,313,023
30.3
268,004,583
30.0
Agribusiness of plant origin
39,172,781
4.3
38,320,954
4.4
40,224,206
4.4
39,441,363
4.4
Services
28,956,929
3.2
30,515,894
3.5
30,745,181
3.3
32,044,525
3.6
Mining and metallurgy
19,502,287
2.1
18,969,630
2.2
20,223,004
2.2
19,739,757
2.2
Electric power
16,573,859
1.8
13,442,627
1.5
16,694,095
1.8
13,563,642
1.5
Retail commerce
16,249,531
1.8
16,005,395
1.8
16,428,741
1.8
16,260,340
1.8
Agribusiness of animal origin
15,816,187
1.7
13,810,246
1.6
16,202,445
1.8
14,291,895
1.6
Transportation
14,921,811
1.6
14,599,737
1.7
15,125,786
1.6
14,795,926
1.7
Financial services
13,657,504
1.5
11,933,408
1.4
14,198,099
1.5
12,511,545
1.4
Automotive sector
12,855,137
1.4
12,322,553
1.4
13,217,147
1.4
12,955,178
1.5
Agricultural inputs
12,324,262
1.4
11,637,687
1.3
12,414,384
1.3
11,716,655
1.3
Fuel
10,878,290
1.2
10,296,060
1.2
11,386,653
1.2
10,829,193
1.2
Electronics
10,242,906
1.1
9,798,005
1.1
10,266,553
1.1
9,842,819
1.1
Specific activities of construction
9,741,048
1.1
9,647,623
1.1
9,912,507
1.1
9,857,040
1.1
Chemical
8,936,495
1.0
8,493,827
1.0
9,566,309
1.0
9,234,899
1.0
Wholesale and various industries
7,990,305
0.9
7,934,975
0.9
8,834,907
1.0
8,583,571
1.0
Real estate agents
7,526,028
0.8
6,212,892
0.7
8,549,830
0.9
7,136,047
0.8
Textile and clothing
7,303,166
0.8
7,059,904
0.8
7,365,282
0.8
7,101,570
0.8
Woodworking and furniture market
5,546,151
0.6
5,202,494
0.6
5,568,764
0.6
5,220,448
0.6
Pulp and paper
3,920,579
0.4
3,863,295
0.4
4,031,110
0.4
3,984,616
0.4
Heavy construction
2,931,553
0.3
2,517,630
0.3
3,421,879
0.4
2,986,726
0.3
Telecommunications
2,426,905
0.3
2,133,451
0.2
2,542,417
0.3
2,248,711
0.3
Other activities
3,247,371
0.4
3,602,310
0.4
3,393,724
0.4
3,658,117
0.4
Total
907,552,540
100.0
877,064,044
100.0
921,558,247
100.0
891,283,323
100.0
) Loan portfolio by risk level and maturity
Banco do Brasil
AA
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Loans not past due
Installments falling due
01 to 30
33,016,496
15,541,418
12,636,024
11,077,992
1,351,974
127,387
61,225
38,785
259,968
74,111,269
65,590,882
31 to 60
23,336,397
5,156,399
5,185,553
4,057,323
430,444
104,117
58,390
55,473
285,958
38,670,054
32,376,024
61 to 90
24,517,401
4,521,092
4,338,593
3,359,103
386,999
201,833
33,725
67,383
224,240
37,650,369
27,984,508
91 to 180
59,967,761
11,338,659
8,944,985
7,781,747
1,037,454
310,275
360,075
200,968
808,924
90,750,848
89,914,871
181 to 360
74,214,964
13,510,540
14,464,748
11,990,535
1,675,854
633,109
669,774
135,576
1,236,772
118,531,872
144,458,517
More than 360
317,877,192
62,349,006
55,618,246
43,744,983
8,936,732
5,412,244
1,644,804
2,195,470
13,108,277
510,886,954
482,477,019
Installments overdue
Up to 14 days
213,365
57,410
128,111
243,937
70,749
20,799
5,512
62,824
38,933
841,640
1,236,918
Subtotal
533,143,576
112,474,524
101,316,260
82,255,620
13,890,206
6,809,764
2,833,505
2,756,479
15,963,072
871,443,006
844,038,739
Loans past due
Installments falling due
01 to 30
--
--
69,763
451,347
261,006
141,105
128,790
119,536
487,998
1,659,545
1,816,607
31 to 60
--
--
31,013
125,406
95,883
61,881
55,933
45,899
171,568
587,583
573,091
61 to 90
--
--
26,210
113,648
88,054
58,198
53,167
39,587
166,155
545,019
481,337
91 to 180
--
--
64,297
257,314
230,983
166,222
131,827
107,116
447,236
1,404,995
1,300,745
181 to 360
--
--
132,708
412,788
406,019
281,547
218,312
222,969
818,829
2,493,172
2,255,134
More than 360
--
--
1,123,357
2,424,163
2,426,446
2,015,877
1,356,953
1,302,613
5,287,747
15,937,156
14,133,933
Installments overdue
01 to 14
--
--
9,151
43,357
41,885
33,679
20,718
17,861
73,234
239,885
201,343
15 to 30
--
--
197,449
340,654
158,931
49,048
37,731
28,740
116,689
929,242
940,802
31 to 60
--
--
19,632
605,209
236,323
130,350
77,916
52,670
256,527
1,378,627
1,294,398
61 to 90
--
--
1
28,846
657,724
131,354
82,462
91,147
263,465
1,254,999
1,124,623
91 to 180
--
--
--
11,500
67,864
601,480
863,802
1,193,464
884,286
3,622,396
3,198,486
181 to 360
--
--
--
586
3
44,193
80,606
103,767
5,345,189
5,574,344
5,277,586
More than 360
--
--
295
1,120
228
149
867
3,283
476,629
482,571
427,220
Subtotal
--
--
1,673,876
4,815,938
4,671,349
3,715,083
3,109,084
3,328,652
14,795,552
36,109,534
33,025,305
Total
533,143,576
112,474,524
102,990,136
87,071,558
18,561,555
10,524,847
5,942,589
6,085,131
30,758,624
907,552,540
877,064,044
Consolidated
AA
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Loans not past due
Installments falling due
01 to 30
33,074,732
17,586,399
14,350,224
11,079,398
1,353,115
127,510
61,278
38,804
260,806
77,932,266
70,232,531
31 to 60
23,491,249
5,458,669
5,212,838
4,057,778
430,459
104,209
58,395
55,480
286,020
39,155,097
32,997,620
61 to 90
24,643,729
4,743,642
4,353,932
3,359,602
387,030
201,888
33,740
67,411
224,345
38,015,319
28,256,028
91 to 180
60,078,545
11,882,877
8,991,957
7,783,482
1,037,599
310,429
363,724
201,080
809,270
91,458,963
90,565,177
181 to 360
74,484,999
13,956,134
14,589,588
11,994,117
1,676,253
633,352
669,962
135,767
1,237,988
119,378,160
145,205,704
More than 360
318,997,565
63,278,671
60,974,133
43,763,918
8,939,246
5,519,288
1,646,577
2,196,682
13,114,372
518,430,452
489,478,907
Installments overdue
Up to 14 days
213,365
61,108
247,402
244,194
70,901
20,949
5,519
62,825
38,946
965,209
1,376,466
Subtotal
534,984,184
116,967,500
108,720,074
82,282,489
13,894,603
6,917,625
2,839,195
2,758,049
15,971,747
885,335,466
858,112,433
Loans past due
Installments falling due
01 to 30
--
--
69,763
451,347
261,006
141,109
128,790
119,536
488,002
1,659,553
1,816,637
31 to 60
--
--
31,013
125,406
95,883
61,886
55,933
45,899
171,572
587,592
573,122
61 to 90
--
--
26,210
113,648
88,054
58,202
53,167
39,587
166,159
545,027
481,367
91 to 180
--
--
64,297
257,314
230,983
166,234
131,827
107,116
447,248
1,405,019
1,300,824
181 to 360
--
--
132,708
412,788
406,019
281,569
218,312
222,969
818,851
2,493,216
2,255,178
More than 360
--
--
1,123,357
2,424,163
2,426,446
2,015,934
1,356,955
1,302,614
5,287,773
15,937,242
14,134,047
Installments overdue
01 to 14
--
--
9,151
43,357
41,885
33,679
20,718
17,861
73,238
239,889
201,343
15 to 30
--
--
245,002
341,439
159,479
49,298
37,803
28,761
116,780
978,562
1,012,471
31 to 60
--
--
19,632
616,716
236,870
130,607
78,152
52,695
256,664
1,391,336
1,315,118
61 to 90
--
--
1
28,846
661,539
131,718
82,670
91,341
263,599
1,259,714
1,134,347
91 to 180
--
--
--
11,500
67,864
609,137
866,787
1,196,164
886,129
3,637,581
3,213,316
181 to 360
--
--
--
586
3
44,193
80,606
103,767
5,356,479
5,585,634
5,277,792
More than 360
--
--
295
1,120
228
149
867
3,283
496,474
502,416
455,328
Subtotal
--
--
1,721,429
4,828,230
4,676,259
3,723,715
3,112,587
3,331,593
14,828,968
36,222,781
33,170,890
Total
534,984,184
116,967,500
110,441,503
87,110,719
18,570,862
10,641,340
5,951,782
6,089,642
30,800,715
921,558,247
891,283,323
) Allowance for loan losses by risk level
Level of risk
% Minimum provision
Banco do Brasil
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Value of loans
Minimum required allowance
Supplementary allowance ¹
Total
Value of loans
Minimum required allowance
Supplementary allowance ¹
Total
AA
533,143,576
--
--
--
436,399,915
--
--
--
A
0.5
112,474,524
(562,372)
(38,275)
(600,647)
106,608,756
(533,044)
(49,428)
(582,472)
B
1.0
102,990,136
(1,029,901)
(351,981)
(1,381,882)
171,618,246
(1,716,182)
(736,256)
(2,452,438)
C
3.0
87,071,558
(2,612,146)
(2,484,756)
(5,096,902)
91,129,069
(2,733,872)
(2,432,222)
(5,166,094)
D
10.0
18,561,555
(1,856,156)
(383,697)
(2,239,853)
19,908,361
(1,990,836)
(473,670)
(2,464,506)
E
30.0
10,524,847
(3,157,454)
-
(3,157,454)
10,181,043
(3,054,313)
(199)
(3,054,512)
F
50.0
5,942,589
(2,971,295)
(23,796)
(2,995,091)
6,608,658
(3,304,329)
(50,590)
(3,354,919)
G
70.0
6,085,131
(4,259,592)
--
(4,259,592)
3,904,338
(2,733,037)
--
(2,733,037)
H
100.0
30,758,624
(30,758,624)
--
(30,758,624)
30,705,658
(30,705,658)
--
(30,705,658)
Total
907,552,540
(47,207,540)
(3,282,505)
(50,490,045)
877,064,044
(46,771,271)
(3,742,365)
(50,513,636)
1 - It refers to the supplementary allowance over and above the minimum required by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999. This provision is established based on the internal scale of risk level.
Level of risk
% Minimum provision
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Value of loans
Minimum required allowance
Supplementary allowance ¹
Total
Value of loans
Minimum required allowance
Supplementary allowance ¹
Total
AA
534,984,184
--
--
--
438,682,871
--
--
--
A
0.5
116,967,500
(584,838)
(38,380)
(623,218)
111,424,928
(557,125)
(49,545)
(606,670)
B
1.0
110,441,503
(1,104,415)
(352,458)
(1,456,873)
178,500,365
(1,785,004)
(736,716)
(2,521,720)
C
3.0
87,110,719
(2,613,321)
(2,485,204)
(5,098,525)
91,171,254
(2,735,138)
(2,432,314)
(5,167,452)
D
10.0
18,570,862
(1,857,086)
(383,697)
(2,240,783)
19,926,696
(1,992,670)
(473,671)
(2,466,341)
E
30.0
10,641,340
(3,192,402)
--
(3,192,402)
10,302,684
(3,090,805)
(199)
(3,091,004)
F
50.0
5,951,782
(2,975,891)
(23,796)
(2,999,687)
6,614,094
(3,307,047)
(50,590)
(3,357,637)
G
70.0
6,089,642
(4,262,749)
--
(4,262,749)
3,913,666
(2,739,566)
--
(2,739,566)
H
100.0
30,800,715
(30,800,715)
--
(30,800,715)
30,746,765
(30,746,765)
--
(30,746,765)
Total
921,558,247
(47,391,417)
(3,283,535)
(50,674,952)
891,283,323
(46,954,120)
(3,743,035)
(50,697,155)
1 - It refers to the supplementary allowance over and above the minimum required by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999. This provision is established based on the internal scale of risk level.
1
2
) Changes in allowance for losses associated with credit risk
Includes loans, leases and other receivables with characteristics of credit.
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Opening balance
(50,513,636)
(44,470,150)
(50,697,155)
(44,665,729)
(Addition)/reversal
(12,575,338)
(9,063,877)
(12,643,789)
(9,067,329)
Minimum required allowance
(13,035,198)
(9,355,869)
(13,103,289)
(9,360,532)
Supplementary allowance ¹
459,860
291,992
459,500
293,203
Exchange fluctuation - foreign allowances
31,621
52,873
85,777
51,276
Write off
12,567,308
9,562,435
12,580,215
9,580,593
Closing balance
(50,490,045)
(43,918,719)
(50,674,952)
(44,101,189)
1 - It refers to the supplementary allowance over and above the minimum required by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999. This provision is established based on the internal scale of risk level.
) Leasing portfolio by maturity
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Up to 1 year ¹
--
--
173,339
139,655
More than 1 year and up to 5 years
--
--
344,605
273,152
over 5 years
--
--
7,594
1,919
Total present value
--
--
525,538
414,726
1 - It includes amounts related to overdue installments.
) Concentration of loans
June 30, 2023
% of credit portfolio
Dec 31, 2022
% of credit portfolio
Largest debtor
8,984,762
1.0
10,190,482
1.1
10 largest debtors
49,222,395
5.3
49,248,817
5.5
20 largest debtors
72,264,688
7.8
72,798,377
8.2
50 largest debtors
107,008,389
11.6
105,856,445
11.9
100 largest debtors
128,525,550
13.9
126,661,450
14.2
) Renegotiated credits
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Credits renegotiated during the period
48,830,573
38,135,788
48,830,573
38,135,788
Renegotiated when past due ¹
11,189,315
6,959,358
11,189,315
6,959,358
Renovated ²
37,641,258
31,176,430
37,641,258
31,176,430
Changes on credits renegotiated when past due
Opening balance
32,689,826
28,512,842
32,689,826
28,512,842
Contracts ¹
11,189,315
6,959,358
11,189,315
6,959,358
Interest (received) and appropriated ³
(7,763,521)
(3,480,430)
(7,763,521)
(3,480,430)
Write off
(1,997,184)
(2,047,584)
(1,997,184)
(2,047,584)
Closing balance ⁴
34,118,436
29,944,186
34,118,436
29,944,186
Allowance for loan losses of the portfolio renegotiated when past due
17,241,876
16,342,526
17,241,876
16,342,526
(%) Allowance for loan losses on the portfolio
50.5%
54.6%
50.5%
54.6%
90 days default of the portfolio renegotiated when past due
4,439,171
2,115,556
4,439,171
2,115,556
(%) Portfolio default
13.0%
7.1%
13.0%
7.1%
1 - Renegotiated credit under debt composition as a result of payment delay by the clients.
2 - Renegotiated current credits (i.e. not past due) in the form of the extension or renewal of the credit or the granting of new loans for partial or full settlement of previous contracts or any other type of agreement that changes the maturity or the payment terms, originally agreed.
3 - In the 1st half/2023 it includes renegotiated credits swapped for securities, within the scope of judicial recovery.
4 - It includes the amount of R$ 994 thousand (R$ 6,602 thousand as on June 30, 2022) related to renegotiated rural credits. The amount of R$ 16,747,613 thousand (R$ 11,858,167 thousand as of June 30, 2022), related to deferred credits from rural portfolio governed by specific legislation, is not included.
1
2
) Supplementary information
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Undrawn credit lines
197,708,823
188,245,045
197,889,468
188,489,507
Guarantees provided ¹
12,552,199
12,490,464
11,693,283
11,775,904
Contracted credit opened for import
1,671,727
1,012,264
1,803,919
1,047,202
Confirmed export credit
636,141
621,031
636,141
621,031
Linked resources
1,399,931
295,316
1,399,931
295,316
1 - For these operations, the Bank maintains an allowance recorded in Provisions (Note 21.c).
) Loans by line of credit from Fund for Workers' Assistance (Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador - FAT)
TADE ¹
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Loans and discounted credit rights
730
1,505
Proger Urbano Capital de Giro
01/2016 e 01/2020
730
1,505
Financing
275,665
336,580
Proger Urbano Investimento
18/2005
255,495
307,479
FAT Taxista
02/2009
20,170
29,101
Rural financing
202
186
Pronaf Investimento
05/2005
46
22
Pronaf Custeio
04/2005
156
163
Proger Rural Investimento
13/2005
--
1
Total
276,597
338,271
1 - TADE - Allocation Term of Special Deposits.
1
2
l) Programs established to deal with the effects of COVID-19
The CMN Resolution 4,846/2020 allows financial institutions to participate in the government emergency employment support program (Programa Emergencial de Suporte a Empregos - Pese), under Law 14,043/2020.
According to this Program, financial institutions can provide funding to payroll of entrepreneurs, business companies and cooperative companies, except credit companies. Every financing operation have 85% of resources coming from the national Treasury Secretariat (STN) and the remaining 15% from the Financial Institution counterparty. The same percentage will be applied to the risk of default on credit operations and to possible financial losses.
Law 14,042/2020 established the Emergency Program for Credit Access in the form of receivables guarantee (Peac-Maquininhas). The program is intended to grant loans guaranteed by fiduciary assignment of receivables. In this modality, operations will be carried out entirely with resources from the Federal Government.
In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023
In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023
In accordance with CMN Resolution 4,855/2020, the Bank presents the balances of credit operations contracted within the scope of programs established to deal with the effects of COVID-19, whose credit risk is partially or fully assumed by the Federal Government, as well as the classification by risk level and the amount of allowance constituted for each level.
1
2
Level of risk
% Minimum provision
June 30, 2023
Dec 31,2022
Value of loans
Minimum required allowance
Supplementary allowance ¹
Total
Value of loans
Minimum required allowance
Supplementary allowance ¹
Total
AA 2
287,022
--
--
--
611,769
--
--
--
A
0.5
2,399
(12)
(3)
(15)
11,882
(59)
(15)
(74)
B
1.0
1,853
(19)
(12)
(31)
8,635
(86)
(65)
(151)
C
3.0
1,489
(45)
(55)
(100)
6,997
(210)
(256)
(466)
D
10.0
96
(10)
(1)
(11)
233
(23)
(4)
(27)
E
30.0
52
(16)
--
(16)
433
(130)
--
(130)
F
50.0
105
(53)
--
(53)
114
(57)
--
(57)
G
70.0
149
(104)
--
(104)
327
(229)
--
(229)
H
100.0
1,167
(1,167)
--
(1,167)
1,995
(1,995)
--
(1,995)
Total
294,332
(1,426)
(71)
(1,497)
642,385
(2,789)
(340)
(3,129)
1 - Refers to the supplementary allowance over and above the minimum required by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999. This provision is established based on the internal scale of risk level.
2 - Basically, refers to operations whose credit risk is assumed by the Federal Government.
1
2
13 - Other assets
0. ) Breakdown
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Financials
99,088,057
94,265,671
100,803,627
93,072,415
Sundry debtors from escrow deposits
36,196,703
34,975,776
37,070,635
35,713,450
Foreign exchange portfolio (Note 13.d)
30,978,380
28,876,176
31,111,446
28,986,562
Fund of allocation of surplus - Previ (Note 29.f)
11,579,611
11,315,371
11,579,611
11,315,371
Accrued income
7,621,924
9,786,343
5,805,337
5,458,198
Notes and credits receivable ¹
2,925,978
2,988,819
4,532,897
4,576,765
Fundo de Compensação de Variações Salariais
3,259,413
3,129,805
3,259,413
3,129,805
Other
6,526,048
3,193,381
7,444,288
3,892,264
Current assets
66,329,150
61,068,678
65,872,396
57,882,675
Non-current assets
32,758,907
33,196,993
34,931,231
35,189,740
Non-financial
26,790,702
33,684,686
27,584,234
34,174,900
Actuarial assets (Note 29.e)
21,176,808
28,830,246
21,176,808
28,830,246
Sundry debtors
3,997,137
3,136,680
4,305,244
3,426,316
Held for sale - Received
437,770
542,241
439,080
543,813
Prepaid expenses
520,810
529,205
567,492
583,778
Held for sale - Own
27,870
38,754
37,617
45,755
Assets not for own use and materials in stock
3,889
4,511
37,219
52,431
Other
626,418
603,049
1,020,774
692,561
Current assets
5,538,420
4,757,584
6,206,765
5,177,038
Non-current assets
21,252,282
28,927,102
21,377,469
28,997,862
1 - It includes sundry receivables from the Brazilian National Treasury, in the amount of R$ 428,922 thousand (R$ 446,270 thousand on December 31, 2022). Mainly refers to amounts of subsidies in operations with funds MCR 6-2, MCR 6-4 (Rural Credit Manual) and are supported by specific legislation, such as CMN resolutions, the Bahia Cocoa Agriculture Recovery Program (CMN Resolution 2,960/2002) and regional funds (FDNE and FDCO). It also includes receivables from the National Treasury from interest rate equalization of agricultural crops Law 8,427/1992, of R$ 1,214,457 thousand (R$ 1,358,911 thousand on December 31, 2022).
) Allowance for losses associated with credit risk
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Notes and credits receivable
(1,555,532)
(1,567,983)
(1,850,309)
(1,830,569)
Sundry debtors
(711,068)
(739,029)
(711,276)
(739,237)
Accrued income
(872,316)
(758,027)
(872,316)
(758,027)
Other
(25,717)
(23,475)
(25,717)
(23,475)
Total
(3,164,633)
(3,088,514)
(3,459,618)
(3,351,308)
) Changes in allowance for losses associated with credit risk
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Opening balance
(3,088,514)
(2,936,741)
(3,351,308)
(3,246,817)
(Addition)/reversal
(106,352)
(27,742)
(140,674)
(59,381)
Exchange fluctuation - foreign allowances
--
--
1,525
101,185
Write-off/other adjustments
30,233
(2,005)
30,839
(1,939)
Closing balance
(3,164,633)
(2,966,488)
(3,459,618)
(3,206,952)
) Foreign exchange portfolio
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Asset position
Exchange purchases pending settlement
26,888,710
28,464,575
26,970,656
28,464,575
Receivables from sales of foreign exchange
24,113,077
26,267,604
24,164,197
26,377,990
Foreign currency receivables
1,098
1,018
1,098
1,018
(Advances received in national/foreign currency)
(20,024,505)
(25,857,021)
(20,024,505)
(25,857,021)
Total
30,978,380
28,876,176
31,111,446
28,986,562
Current assets
29,402,039
27,087,296
29,535,105
27,197,682
Non-current assets
1,576,341
1,788,880
1,576,341
1,788,880
Liability position
Exchange purchase liabilities
28,375,890
28,313,228
28,409,974
28,345,035
Exchange sales pending settlement
23,444,779
26,728,740
23,543,596
26,798,262
Foreign currency payables
1,562
1,401
56,889
62,295
Subtotal (Note 20.a)
51,822,231
55,043,369
52,010,459
55,205,592
(Advances on exchange contracts) (Note 12.a)
(24,922,258)
(23,910,738)
(24,922,258)
(23,910,738)
Total
26,899,973
31,132,631
27,088,201
31,294,854
Current liabilities
23,011,915
28,930,687
23,200,143
29,092,910
Non-current liabilities
3,888,058
2,201,944
3,888,058
2,201,944
Net foreign exchange portfolio
4,078,407
(2,256,455)
4,023,245
(2,308,292)
Off balance accounts
Credit opened for imports
1,981,916
1,458,847
2,114,107
1,493,785
Confirmed export credit
636,141
621,031
636,141
621,031
) Other financial assets
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Foreign exchange results
(463,406)
835,190
(169,385)
954,736
Other
132,978
302,960
132,978
302,960
Total
(330,428)
1,138,150
(36,407)
1,257,696
1
2
14 - Investments
b ) Changes in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
Banco do Brasil
Share capital
Adjusted shareholders' equity ¹
Net income/(loss) ¹
Number of shares (in thousands)
Ownership interest in share capital %
Book value
Changes - 1st half/2023
Book value
Equity income
1st half/2023
Common
Preferred
Dec 31, 2022
Dividends
Other events ²
Equity income
June 30, 2023
1st half/2022
Domestic
29,374,268
(4,013,632)
223,771
5,915,566
31,499,973
5,099,336
BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A.
7,734,513
10,563,570
1,131,433
17,703
--
100.00%
9,438,903
--
(6,766)
1,131,433
10,563,570
1,087,978
BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ³ ⁴
6,269,692
8,349,886
3,732,835
1,325,000
--
66.36%
4,914,650
(2,130,119)
259,637
2,496,635
5,540,803
1,804,485
BB Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil
3,261,860
4,807,811
176,268
3,000
--
100.00%
4,798,998
(167,455)
--
176,268
4,807,811
138,892
Banco Votorantim S.A.
8,480,372
12,904,218
528,571
1,096,653
600,952
50.00%
6,459,314
(190,000)
(84,149)
264,289
6,449,454
400,136
BB Banco de Investimento S.A.
417,788
884,919
231,755
3,790
--
100.00%
853,239
(231,754)
31,679
231,755
884,919
234,358
BB Tecnologia e Serviços
218,635
397,332
70,040
248,458
248,586
99.99%
321,592
--
--
70,977
392,569
30,218
BB Administradora de Consórcios S.A.
727,543
894,465
580,597
14
--
100.00%
727,543
(413,675)
--
580,597
894,465
441,068
BB Gestão de Recursos - Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A.
1,191,207
1,430,353
923,903
100,000
--
100.00%
1,385,469
(880,629)
1,610
923,903
1,430,353
923,624
BB Administradora de Cartões de Crédito S.A.
9,300
41,100
16,767
398,158
--
100.00%
24,333
--
--
16,767
41,100
16,368
Other investments
450,227
--
21,760
22,942
494,929
22,209
Overseas ⁵
6,701,200
(218,306)
(1,618,485)
1,560,695
6,425,104
508,365
Banco Patagonia S.A.
13,506
3,897,058
2,028,612
578,117
--
80.39%
3,221,752
(218,306)
(1,501,414)
1,630,790
3,132,822
876,744
BB Cayman Islands Holding
1,187,451
1,006,778
26,007
211,023
--
100.00%
1,216,880
--
(236,109)
26,007
1,006,778
(20,893)
Banco do Brasil AG
403,143
930,797
(43,725)
638
--
100.00%
1,027,450
--
(52,928)
(43,725)
930,797
(60,008)
BB Securities LLC
27,903
363,081
8,629
5,000
--
100.00%
438,870
--
(84,418)
8,629
363,081
528
Banco do Brasil Americas
778,301
890,287
112,968
11,086
--
100.00%
650,027
--
127,292
112,968
890,287
11,954
BB USA Holding Company
--
748
(46)
--
--
100.00%
857
--
(63)
(46)
748
--
Goodwill on acquisition of investments abroad
145,364
(44,773)
--
100,591
--
Profit/(loss) with foreign exchange in the affiliates and associates ⁵
--
--
173,928
(173,928)
--
(299,960)
Total investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
36,075,468
(4,231,938)
(1,394,714)
7,476,261
37,925,077
5,607,701
(Allowance for losses)
(34,777)
--
34
--
(34,743)
1 - It includes harmonization adjustments in accounting and considers the unrealized profits on transactions with the Banco do Brasil.
2 - These basically refer to the exchange fluctuation and equity valuation adjustments of available-for-sale securities and the foreign exchange variation on investments abroad.
3 - The investment value considering the quoted market price is R$ 40,770,250 thousand (R$ 44,665,750 thousand on December/2022).
4 - Refers to the percentage of the equity interest, considering the acquisition of shares by the invested entity held in treasury.
5 - The net income and equity income of subsidiaries abroad are stated without the effects of foreign exchange variation. These investments are subject to structural hedge and their foreign exchange impacts are reclassified to expenses with funds from financial institutions (Note 18.d.) in the consolidation process.
BB Consolidated
Share capital
Adjusted shareholders' equity ¹
Net income/(loss) ¹
Number of shares (in thousands)
Ownership interest in share capital %
Book value
Changes - 1st half/2023
Book value
Equity income
1st half/2023
Common
Preferred
Dec 31, 2022
Dividends
Other events ²
Equity income
June 30, 2023
1st half/2022
Associates ³ and joint ventures ⁴
Banco Votorantim S.A.
8,480,372
12,904,218
528,571
1,096,653
600,952
50.00%
6,459,314
(190,000)
(84,149)
264,289
6,449,454
400,136
Cateno Gestão de Contas de Pagamento S.A. ⁵
414,000
9,397,377
670,281
1,878,028
939,014
30.00%
2,865,938
(247,810)
--
201,085
2,819,213
136,723
Cielo S.A. ⁶
5,699,993
11,674,576
1,149,362
778,320
--
28.89%
3,156,938
(113,721)
(2,647)
332,032
3,372,602
227,031
Brasilprev Seguros e Previdência S.A. ⁷
3,529,492
7,527,142
1,150,634
879
1,759
74.99%
4,813,026
(374,975)
343,694
862,860
5,644,605
664,816
BB Mapfre Participações S.A. ⁷
1,469,848
2,488,290
1,782,930
944,858
1,889,339
74.99%
1,693,724
(1,217,088)
52,313
1,337,019
1,865,968
753,685
Brasilcap Capitalização S.A. ⁷
353,827
664,622
125,926
107,989
159,308
66.77%
433,843
(97,592)
23,288
84,213
443,752
78,239
Elo Participações Ltda. ⁸
347,309
2,396,319
788,895
173,620
--
49.99%
1,254,088
(486,475)
35,937
394,369
1,197,919
299,703
UBS BB Serviços de Assessoria Financeira e Participações S.A.
1,425,605
1,445,708
(18,334)
1,954,245
--
49.99%
734,280
--
(2,406)
(9,165)
722,709
6,388
Other investments
537,929
(12,772)
31,368
20,647
577,172
37,450
Unrealized gains ⁹
(3,149,056)
--
80,727
--
(3,068,329)
--
Total
18,800,024
(2,740,433)
478,125
3,487,349
20,025,065
2,604,171
(Allowance for losses)
(8,544)
--
(7,983)
--
(16,527)
--
1 - It includes harmonization adjustments in accounting and considers the unrealized profits on transactions with the Banco do Brasil.
2 - These basically refer to the corporate restructuring, harmonization adjustments in accounting practices and equity valuation adjustments of available-for-sale securities.
2 - It refers basically to equity valuation adjustments of available-for-sale securities.
3 - The Bank has significant influence over the investee through board seats or other measures.
4 - The Bank has joint control over the investees' relevant activities through contractual arrangements.
5 - Indirect interest of the Bank in Cateno, through its subsidiary BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A. The total share of the Bank is 50.22 % (Cielo S.A. holds 70.00 % of direct interest in Cateno).
6 - it refers to the percentage of the equity interest, considering the acquisition of shares by the invested entity held in treasury. The investment value considering the quoted market price is R$ 3,572,489 thousand (R$ 4,078,397 thousand on December/2022).
7 - Equity interest held by BB Seguros Participações S.A. It includes harmonization adjustments in accounting practices.
8 - The equity of Elo Participações Ltda. is calculated in proportion to the monthly contribution of BB Elo Cartões in the business of the company, according to agreement of November 01, 2017, between BB Elo Cartões and Bradescard. In 2022, the participation held in Banco Digio S.A. was sold to Bradescard.
9 - Unrealized profit arising from a new strategic partnership between BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A. and Cielo S.A., forming Cateno Gestão de Contas de Pagamento S.A. and unrealized profit arising from strategic partnership between BB-BI and UBS A.G.
c ) Qualitative information of associates and joint ventures
1 - Strategic investments are made in companies with activities that complement or support those of the Bank and its subsidiaries.
d ) Summarized financial information of associates and joint ventures, not adjusted for the equity interest percentage held by the Bank
June 30, 2023
Banco
Votorantim S.A.
Brasilprev Seguros e Previdência S.A.
Cielo S.A.
Cateno Gestão de Contas de Pagamento S.A.
BB Mapfre Participações S.A.
Elo
Participações Ltda.
UBS BB S.A.
Brasilcap S.A.
Current assets
55,556,066
354,597,732
92,840,134
2,066,803
22,685,538
673,513
253,805
9,372,338
Non-current assets
78,422,291
19,148,322
9,343,250
8,360,263
555,219
2,240,332
1,339,463
3,244,552
Current liabilities
80,132,675
42,000,154
87,121,760
1,029,689
20,267,725
223,613
147,560
10,762,895
Non-current liabilities
40,941,464
325,304,506
3,386,061
--
--
162,532
--
1,189,373
Contingent Liabilities
699,753
34,622
306,272
4,554
741,145
92,150
355
1,176,812
Income from financial intermediation
1,709,279
466,722
(135,982)
--
443,386
--
4,131
204,623
Service fee income
624,971
1,668,665
3,615,269
2,261,133
--
--
14,436
--
Other operating income/expenses
(764,092)
2,666,768
5,127,590
3,276,646
1,962,393
885,672
(13,283)
6,206
Income taxes
189,975
(582,583)
(112,340)
(345,233)
(607,368)
(3,705)
6,248
(81,671)
Net income - 1st half/2023
564,748
876,727
1,149,362
670,281
1,782,930
860,785
(18,334)
125,926
Harmonization adjustments in accounting and unrealized profit
(36,177)
273,907
--
--
--
(71,890)
--
--
Adjusted net income - 1st half/2023
528,571
1,150,634
1,149,362
670,281
1,782,930
788,895
(18,334)
125,926
Ownership percentage
50.00%
74.99%
28.89%
30.00%
74.99%
49.99%
49.99%
66.77%
Equity income
264,289
862,860
332,032
201,085
1,337,019
394,369
(9,165)
84,213
Other comprehensive income
(84,151)
12,202
(2,560)
--
39,867
--
(2,406)
23,287
Total comprehensive income
444,420
1,162,836
1,146,802
670,281
1,822,797
788,895
(20,740)
149,213
Shareholders' equity
12,904,218
6,441,394
11,675,563
9,397,377
2,973,032
2,527,700
1,445,708
664,622
Harmonization adjustments in accounting
--
1,085,748
(987)
--
(484,742)
(131,381)
--
--
Adjusted shareholders' equity
12,904,218
7,527,142
11,674,576
9,397,377
2,488,290
2,396,319
1,445,708
664,622
Ownership percentage
50.00%
74.99%
28.89%
30.00%
74.99%
49.99%
49.99%
66.77%
Carrying amount of the investment
6,452,109
5,644,605
3,372,602
2,819,213
1,865,968
1,197,919
722,709
443,752
Unrealized profit
(2,655)
--
--
(2,509,136)
--
--
(559,193)
--
December 31, 2022
Banco
Votorantim S.A.
Brasilprev Seguros e Previdência S.A.
Cielo S.A.
Cateno Gestão de Contas de Pagamento S.A.
BB Mapfre Participações S.A.
Elo
Participações Ltda.
UBS BB S.A.
Brasilcap S.A.
Current assets
54,495,025
332,103,907
103,862,851
2,174,296
15,303,319
1,030,474
274,734
7,419,202
Non-current assets
69,247,459
19,536,891
11,155,265
8,554,026
7,983,730
2,235,890
1,388,809
4,072,526
Current liabilities
72,906,936
39,358,053
98,946,425
1,175,150
13,260,125
461,727
194,688
9,702,087
Non-current liabilities
37,913,582
305,795,400
5,143,098
--
7,283,582
164,576
--
1,140,908
Contingent Liabilities
663,938
24,175
2,060,146
12,858
708,942
87,808
10,255
1,129,821
Income from financial intermediation
3,293,585
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Service fee income
1,394,109
3,244,640
3,733,623
4,445,328
--
--
89,481
--
Other operating income/expenses
(3,052,194)
(974,582)
(2,877,880)
(1,486,266)
3,884,099
1,399,953
(61,215)
302,351
Income taxes
(55,838)
(763,227)
(15,314)
(523,584)
(1,058,694)
40,873
16,205
(121,960)
Net income - 2022
1,494,934
1,679,756
1,569,528
1,010,735
2,732,334
1,387,419
44,472
180,391
Harmonization adjustments in accounting and unrealized profit
730
(3,063)
--
--
--
(113,205)
--
--
Adjusted net income - 2022
1,495,664
1,676,693
1,569,528
1,010,735
2,732,334
1,274,214
44,472
180,391
Ownership percentage
50.00%
74.99%
28.89%
30.00%
74.99%
49.99%
49.99%
66.77%
Equity income
748,562
1,257,352
453,604
303,212
2,048,977
636,980
22,231
120,478
Other comprehensive income
(364,242)
(1,017)
--
--
6,075
--
(3,230)
14,175
Total comprehensive income
1,131,422
1,675,676
1,569,528
1,010,735
2,738,409
1,274,214
41,242
194,565
Shareholders' equity
12,921,966
6,487,345
10,928,592
9,553,172
2,743,342
2,640,061
1,468,855
648,733
Harmonization adjustments in accounting
--
(68,814)
--
--
(484,742)
(131,384)
--
--
Adjusted shareholders' equity
12,921,966
6,418,531
10,928,592
9,553,172
2,258,600
2,508,677
1,468,855
648,733
Ownership percentage
50.00%
74.99%
28.89%
30.00%
74.99%
49.99%
49.99%
66.77%
Carrying amount of the investment
6,460,983
4,813,026
3,156,938
2,865,938
1,693,724
1,254,088
734,280
433,843
Unrealized profit
(1,667)
--
--
(2,567,039)
--
--
(582,017)
--
1
2
15 - Property for use
Banco do Brasil
Dec 31, 2022
1st half/2023
June 30, 2023
Annual depreciation rate
Book value
Changes
Depreciation
Cost value
Accumulated depreciation
Impairment losses
Book value
Buildings
4 to 10%
3,338,402
296,433
(220,940)
9,083,490
(5,668,195)
(1,400)
3,413,895
Data processing systems
10 to 20%
1,600,984
904,265
(339,689)
5,839,056
(3,673,496)
--
2,165,560
Furniture and equipment
10%
2,068,798
184,962
(173,627)
4,442,634
(2,362,463)
(38)
2,080,133
Constructions in progress
--
860,745
70,598
--
931,343
--
--
931,343
Land
--
314,244
(132)
--
314,112
--
--
314,112
Communication and security equipament
10%
250,767
28,062
(24,090)
747,508
(487,714)
(5,055)
254,739
Facilities
10%
99,083
6,399
(11,491)
1,019,220
(925,229)
--
93,991
Vehicles
10%
858
195
(204)
8,393
(7,544)
--
849
Furniture and equipment in stock
--
818
(3)
--
815
--
--
815
Total
8,534,699
1,490,779
(770,041)
22,386,571
(13,124,641)
(6,493)
9,255,437
Consolidated
Dec 31, 2022
1st half/2023
June 30, 2023
Annual depreciation rate
Book value
Changes
Depreciation
Reversal of the provision
Cost value
Accumulated depreciation
Impairment losses
Book value
Buildings
4 to 10%
3,383,758
282,950
(223,000)
--
9,149,645
(5,702,221)
(3,716)
3,443,708
Data processing systems
10 to 20%
1,654,856
921,616
(348,341)
3
5,990,834
(3,762,699)
(1)
2,228,134
Furniture and equipment
10%
2,202,771
198,778
(186,427)
--
4,681,871
(2,466,593)
(156)
2,215,122
Constructions in progress
--
896,898
41,383
--
--
938,281
--
--
938,281
Land
--
318,764
(1,159)
--
--
317,605
--
--
317,605
Communication and security equipament
10%
259,417
26,261
(25,206)
--
759,297
(493,770)
(5,055)
260,472
Facilities
10%
105,517
6,370
(11,914)
--
1,028,250
(928,277)
--
99,973
Vehicles
10%
3,119
759
(506)
--
11,612
(8,240)
--
3,372
Furniture and equipment in stock
--
818
(3)
--
--
815
--
--
815
Total
8,825,918
1,476,955
(795,394)
3
22,878,210
(13,361,800)
(8,928)
9,507,482
1
2
16 - Intangible
0. ) Changes and breakdown
Banco do Brasil
BB Consolidated
Rights to manage payroll
Software
Other intangible assets
Total
Rights to manage payroll
Software
Goodwill
Other intangible assets ¹
Total
Annual amortization rate
Contract
10%
Contract
Contract
10%
Technical study
Contract
Balances at Dec 31, 2022
7,169,459
3,807,131
--
10,976,590
7,169,459
3,837,724
76,020
7,442
11,090,645
Changes
Additions
202,625
917,478
--
1,120,103
202,625
921,870
--
--
1,124,495
Exchange fluctuation
--
(4,573)
--
(4,573)
--
(6,593)
(26,683)
(2,712)
(35,988)
Write offs
--
(24,665)
--
(24,665)
--
(24,667)
--
--
(24,667)
Amortization
(930,696)
(228,397)
--
(1,159,093)
(930,696)
(234,326)
(4,404)
--
(1,169,426)
Balances at June 30, 2023
6,441,388
4,466,974
--
10,908,362
6,441,388
4,494,008
44,933
4,730
10,985,059
Cost value
9,817,277
8,345,553
38,596
18,201,426
9,817,277
8,451,293
443,223
43,326
18,755,119
Accumulated amortization
(2,910,920)
(3,861,961)
(14,499)
(6,787,380)
(2,910,920)
(3,940,667)
(368,399)
(14,499)
(7,234,485)
Impairment losses
(464,969)
(16,618)
(24,097)
(505,684)
(464,969)
(16,618)
(29,891)
(24,097)
(535,575)
Estimate for amortization
6,441,388
4,466,974
--
10,908,362
6,441,388
4,494,008
44,933
--
10,980,329
2023
939,025
223,349
--
1,162,374
939,025
224,700
3,381
--
1,167,106
2024
1,842,698
446,697
--
2,289,395
1,842,698
449,401
6,761
--
2,298,860
2025
1,381,811
446,697
--
1,828,508
1,381,811
449,401
6,761
--
1,837,973
2026
1,283,291
446,697
--
1,729,988
1,283,291
449,401
6,761
--
1,739,453
2027
910,785
446,697
--
1,357,482
910,785
449,401
6,761
--
1,366,947
After 2027
83,778
2,456,837
--
2,540,615
83,778
2,471,704
14,508
--
2,569,990
1 - Includes the value related to the intangible asset with an undefined useful life.
1
2
) Goodwill impairment test
The recoverable amount of goodwill based on expected future profitability is determined by the value in use, which is the discounted value of the cash flow projections of the invested entity (cash-generating unit). For the evaluation of the banks, the free cash flow for shareholders discounted by the cost of equity capital calculated for each institution was used.
Assumptions used to project these cash flows are based on public information, budgets and/or business plans of the purchased entities. These assumptions consider current and past performance, as well as expected market and macroeconomic growth.
The cash flow of the entity below was actively projected for five years and considered perpetual from the last period with fixed growth rates. For the periods that exceed the terms of the budget or business plan, the growth estimates are in line with those adopted by the entity. The nominal discount rate is determined annually based on the CAPM (Capital Asset Pricing Model) adjusted for the market and the currency of each country.
Entity (cash-generating unit)
Growth rate p.a. 1
Discount rate p.a. 2
Banco Patagonia
20.30 %
28.08 %
1 - Nominal growth in perpetuity.
2 - Geometric average used in economic evaluations.
According to the sensitivity analysis performed, there is no indication that changes in the assumptions would cause the book value of the cash-generating units to exceed the recoverable amount.
In the periods presented, there was no impairment loss on goodwill based on expected future profitability.
17 - Customers resources
0. ) Deposits
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Demand deposits
96,396,878
99,190,849
105,334,153
107,860,381
Individuals
45,780,125
48,798,924
52,000,525
54,726,166
Corporations
31,430,302
38,806,649
34,084,878
41,753,015
Restricted ¹
14,152,039
6,842,535
14,302,317
6,974,301
Associated
341,147
626,841
327,025
399,495
Government
2,861,775
2,657,506
2,861,775
2,657,506
Foreign currency
512,975
373,940
512,975
373,940
Financial system institutions
805,336
676,442
735,052
573,841
National Treasury Special
294,937
89,504
294,937
89,504
Domiciled abroad
102,931
147,738
99,358
141,843
Other
115,311
170,770
115,311
170,770
Savings deposits
205,952,535
213,435,806
205,952,535
213,435,806
Individuals
197,272,347
205,138,491
197,272,347
205,138,491
Corporations
8,289,982
7,888,637
8,289,982
7,888,637
Associated
375,805
393,359
375,805
393,359
Financial system institutions
14,401
15,319
14,401
15,319
Time deposits
432,102,956
409,472,691
456,907,918
431,550,384
Judicial
230,803,486
213,653,955
230,961,968
213,827,828
National currency
178,975,147
170,561,047
178,975,147
170,561,047
Foreign currency
11,608,877
14,890,470
36,255,357
36,794,290
Special Regime ²
5,938,181
5,782,821
5,938,181
5,782,821
Third party collaterals ³
2,537,543
2,266,895
2,537,543
2,266,895
Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador - FAT (Note 17.d)
387,122
459,744
387,122
459,744
Funproger (Note 17.e)
614,522
565,502
614,522
565,502
Other
1,238,078
1,292,257
1,238,078
1,292,257
Other deposits
336,120
416,476
336,120
416,476
Total
734,788,489
722,515,822
768,530,726
753,263,047
Current liabilities
573,267,297
563,624,485
605,821,550
593,072,021
Non-current liabilities
161,521,192
158,891,337
162,709,176
160,191,026
1 - It includes the amount of R$ 1,505,355 thousand (R$ 2,084,491 thousand as of December 31, 2022) relating to DAF resources - Demonstrativos da Distribuição de Arrecadação Federal e Ordens Bancárias do Tesouro.
2 - Special deposits for the Justice Courts, to comply with the Constitutional Transitory Acts pursuant to Constitutional Amendment No. 99/2017.
3 - Cooperation agreements made between the Court houses or councils to attend Brazilian Justice National Council Resolution No. 98/2009.
) Segregation of deposits by repayment date
Banco do Brasil
Without maturity
up to 90 days
from 91 to 360 days
1 to 3 years
3 to 5 years
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Time deposits ¹
238,063,547
8,876,766
23,641,451
91,845,640
69,675,552
432,102,956
409,472,691
Savings deposits
205,952,535
--
--
--
--
205,952,535
213,435,806
Demand deposits
96,396,878
--
--
--
--
96,396,878
99,190,849
Other deposits
336,120
--
--
--
--
336,120
416,476
Total
540,749,080
8,876,766
23,641,451
91,845,640
69,675,552
734,788,489
722,515,822
1 - It includes the amount of R$ 111,259,868 thousand (R$ 101,050,296 thousand as of December 31, 2022), of time deposits with early repurchase clause (liquidity commitment), classified based on the contractual maturity dates.
Consolidated
Without maturity
up to 90 days
from 91 to 360 days
1 to 3 years
3 to 5 years
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Time deposits ¹
238,063,547
29,387,410
26,747,786
92,560,631
70,148,544
456,907,918
431,550,384
Savings deposits
205,952,535
--
--
--
--
205,952,535
213,435,806
Demand deposits
105,334,153
--
--
--
--
105,334,153
107,860,381
Other deposits
336,120
--
--
--
--
336,120
416,476
Total
549,686,355
29,387,410
26,747,786
92,560,631
70,148,544
768,530,726
753,263,047
1 - Includes the amount of R$ 111,259,868 thousand (R$ 101,050,296 thousand as of December 31, 2022), of time deposits with early repurchase clause (liquidity commitment), classified based on the contractual maturity dates.
) Expenses with customers resources
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Savings deposits
(7,888,202)
(7,498,810)
(7,888,202)
(7,498,810)
Time deposits
(19,631,612)
(14,017,821)
(24,560,716)
(15,962,939)
Judicial
(11,676,241)
(8,425,011)
(11,680,739)
(8,428,280)
Other
(7,955,371)
(5,592,810)
(12,879,977)
(7,534,659)
Total
(27,519,814)
(21,516,631)
(32,448,918)
(23,461,749)
) Workers Assistance Fund (FAT)
Resolution/TADE ¹
Repayment of FAT Funds
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Type ²
Initial date
Available TMS ³
Invested TJLP and TLP ⁴
Total
Available TMS ³
Invested TJLP and TLP ⁴
Total
Proger Rural and Pronaf
14
85
99
771
104
875
Pronaf Custeio
04/2005
RA
11/2005
2
77
79
5
81
86
Pronaf Investimento
05/2005
RA
11/2005
12
8
20
747
22
769
Rural Investimento
13/2005
RA
11/2005
--
--
--
19
1
20
Proger Urbano
61,586
296,498
358,084
69,202
352,970
422,172
Urbano Investimento
18/2005
RA
11/2005
61,147
295,665
356,812
68,557
351,395
419,952
Urbano Capital de Giro 2020
01/2020
RA
04/2020
439
833
1,272
645
1,575
2,220
Other
6,422
22,517
28,939
4,971
31,726
36,697
FAT Taxista
02/2009
RA
09/2009
6,422
22,517
28,939
4,971
31,726
36,697
Total
68,022
319,100
387,122
74,944
384,800
459,744
1 - TADE - Allocation Term of Special Deposits.
2 - RA - Automatic Return (monthly, 2% of the total balance).
3 - Funds remunerated by the Taxa Média Selic (average selic rate - TMS).
4 - Funds remunerated by Long-term interest rate (TJLP) for resources released until Dec 31,2017 and Long-Term Rate (TLP) for those released as of Jan 1st,2018.
FAT is a special accounting and financial fund, established by Law 7,998/1990, associated with the Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego (Ministry of Labor and Employment) and managed by the Executive Council of the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador (Fund for Workers' Assistance) - Codefat. Codefat is a collective, tripartite, equal level organization, composed of representatives of workers, employers and government, who acts as manager of the FAT.
The main actions to promote employment using FAT funds are structured around the Employment and Earnings Generating Program (Proger), which resources are invested through special deposits, established by Law 8,352/1991, in official federal financial institutions. These programs include, among others, the urban Proger program (Investment and Working Capital), Popular Entrepreneur, the National Program for Strengthening Family Farming - Pronaf, in addition to special lines such as FAT Taxista, FAT Turismo Investimento and FAT Turismo Capital de Giro.
The FAT special deposits invested in Banco do Brasil are daily accrued the Average Selic Rate (TMS), when not lent out. As they are invested in the financing, they will be remunerated by the Long Term Rate (TLP) as of January 1, 2018 and TJLP (Long Term Interest Rate) for funds released through December 31, 2017, until maturity. The accruals are paid to FAT on a monthly basis, as established in Codefat Resolutions 439/2005, 489/2006 and 801/2017.
) Endorsement fund for the generation of employment and income (Funproger)
The Endorsement fund for the generation of employment and income (Funproger) is a special accounting fund established on November 23, 1999 by Law 9,872/1999, amended by Law 10,360/2001 and by Law 11,110/2005 and regulated by Codefat Resolution 409/2004, and its amendments. It is managed by Banco do Brasil under the supervision of Codefat.
The objective of Funproger is to provide endorsement to entrepreneurs who do not have the necessary guarantees to contract financing by Proger Urbano and Programa Nacional de Microcrédito Produtivo Orientado, through the payment of a commission. The Funproger equity where incorporated from the spread between TMS and TJLP accrued over FAT special deposits. Other sources of funds are the operations accruals and the income paid by Banco do Brasil, the fund manager.
18 - Financial institutions resources
0. ) Breakdown
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Securities sold urder repurchase agreements (Note 18.b)
592,738,506
587,256,553
574,831,776
564,453,599
Borrowings and onlendings (Note 18.c)
118,986,828
126,040,364
62,495,048
64,386,265
Interbank deposits
25,241,424
23,431,548
24,831,616
23,921,286
Liabilities for operations linked to assignments
146,319
161,571
146,319
161,571
Total
737,113,077
736,890,036
662,304,759
652,922,721
Current liabilities
667,736,890
646,829,144
630,572,428
616,608,090
Non-current liabilities
69,376,187
90,060,892
31,732,331
36,314,631
) Securities sold under repurchase agreements
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Own portfolio
212,157,007
232,532,806
194,485,622
209,729,852
Treasury financial bills
196,392,437
212,925,699
182,679,240
194,439,807
National Treasury bills
--
7
--
7
Securities abroad
8,144,429
9,082,607
4,186,241
4,765,545
Private securities
7,620,141
10,524,493
7,620,141
10,524,493
Third-party portfolio
380,581,499
354,723,747
380,346,154
354,723,747
National Treasury notes
217,616,434
247,312,446
217,575,076
247,312,446
National Treasury bills
83,126,363
107,411,301
83,126,363
107,411,301
Treasury financial bills
79,838,702
--
79,644,715
--
Total
592,738,506
587,256,553
574,831,776
564,453,599
Current liabilities
576,962,600
567,116,216
563,014,058
548,630,323
Non-current liabilities
15,775,905
20,140,337
11,817,717
15,823,276
) Borrowings and onlendings
Borrowings
Banco do Brasil
up to 90 days
from 91 to 360 days
from 1 to 3 years
from 3 to 5 years
over 5 years
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Overseas
Borrowings from BB Group companies abroad
24,507
16,213,087
14,840,090
--
--
31,077,684
32,910,406
Borrowings from bankers abroad
2,721,143
10,644,707
4,873,843
1,475,626
--
19,715,319
19,747,625
Imports
130,676
150,402
33,821
47,481
9,965
372,345
382,413
Exports
--
--
--
--
--
--
3,286
Total
2,876,326
27,008,196
19,747,754
1,523,107
9,965
51,165,348
53,043,730
Current liabilities
29,884,522
18,700,197
Non-current liabilities
21,280,826
34,343,533
Consolidated
up to 90 days
from 91 to 360 days
from 1 to 3 years
from 3 to 5 years
over 5 years
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Overseas
Borrowings from bankers abroad
2,863,179
10,646,354
4,895,791
1,475,626
--
19,880,950
20,009,370
Imports
130,676
150,402
33,821
47,481
9,965
372,345
382,413
Exports
--
--
--
--
--
--
3,286
Total
2,993,855
10,796,756
4,929,612
1,523,107
9,965
20,253,295
20,395,069
Current liabilities
13,790,611
14,445,189
Non-current liabilities
6,462,684
5,949,880
Onlendings
Domestic - official institutions
Programs
Finance charges
Banco do Brasil
Consolidado
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
National Treasury - rural credits resources
170,930
132,828
170,930
132,828
Pronaf
TMS (if available) or
Fixed 0.50% p.a. to 4.00% p.a. (if applied)
40,369
6,900
40,369
6,900
Cacau (cocoa)
IGP-M + 8.00% p.a. or
TJLP + 0.60% p.a. or
Fixed 6.35% p.a.
106,691
111,388
106,691
111,388
Recoop
Fixed 5.75% p.a. to 8.25% p.a. or
IGP-DI + 1.00% p.a. or
IGP-DI + 2.00% p.a.
9,845
9,842
9,845
9,842
Other
14,025
4,698
14,025
4,698
BNDES
Fixed 0.00% p.a. to 8.12% p.a.
TJLP + 0.50% p.a. to 1.13% p.a.
IPCA + 4.20% p.a. to 7.77% p.a.
IGPM +2.00 p.a. to 7.26% p.a.
Selic + 2.08% p.a.
FX Variation + 1.40% p.a. to 2.30% p.a.
12,595,167
13,318,066
12,595,167
13,318,066
Caixa Econômica Federal
Fixed 4.85% p.a. (average)
27,129,287
27,332,771
27,129,287
27,332,771
Finame
Fixed 0.00% p.a. to 10.72% p.a.
TJLP + 0.90% p.a. to 2.10% p.a.
Selic + 1.70% p.a. to 2.45% p.a.
IGPM + 5.00% p.a. to 6,50% p.a.
FX Variation + 1.40% p.a. to 3.00% p.a.
2,068,964
2,933,975
2,068,964
2,933,975
Other official institutions
277,405
273,557
277,405
273,557
Funcafé
TMS (if available)
Fixed 7.00% p.a. and 11.00% p.a.
Funding 4.00% p.a. and 8.00% p.a.
277,379
273,530
277,379
273,530
Other
26
27
26
27
Total
42,241,753
43,991,197
42,241,753
43,991,197
Current liabilities
31,189,244
32,158,951
31,189,244
32,158,951
Non-current liabilities
11,052,509
11,832,246
11,052,509
11,832,246
Overseas
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Funds obtained under the terms of Resolution BCB 278/2022
25,579,727
29,005,438
--
--
Total
25,579,727
29,005,438
--
--
Current liabilities
6,845,127
7,776,584
--
--
Non-current liabilities
18,734,600
21,228,854
--
--
) Expenses from financial institutions resources
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
1st half/2023
1st half/2022
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
(41,153,125)
(37,548,732)
(40,071,241)
(36,785,483)
Third-party portfolio
(27,286,319)
(28,982,720)
(27,131,177)
(28,399,957)
Own portfolio
(13,866,806)
(8,566,012)
(12,940,064)
(8,385,526)
Interbank deposits ¹
156,109
(1,841,313)
1,290,034
(7,370,227)
Borrowings ¹
2,220,773
2,785,394
3,339,177
3,918,833
Onlendings ¹
(820,456)
(97,310)
403,791
608,542
Overseas ¹
743,227
1,416,064
1,967,474
2,121,916
Caixa Econômica Federal
(951,604)
(844,917)
(951,604)
(844,917)
BNDES
(515,987)
(557,741)
(515,987)
(557,741)
Finame
(43,213)
(73,032)
(43,213)
(73,032)
National Treasury
(4,551)
(7,736)
(4,551)
(7,736)
Other
(48,328)
(29,948)
(48,328)
(29,948)
Foreign exchange profit/(loss) on overseas investments ²
(987,661)
(1,095,134)
(1,161,589)
(1,395,094)
Total
(40,584,360)
(37,797,095)
(36,199,828)
(41,023,429)
1 - The credit balances presented arise from the negative exchange variation of the period (the appreciation of the Real against the Dollar).
2 - Foreign exchange on assets and liabilities of branches and subsidiaries abroad, reclassified to expenses with funds from financial institutions aiming to hedge foreign exchange variation on financial liability instruments contracted to protect the Bank's net income over exchange rate fluctuations.
19 - Resources from issuance of debt securities
0. ) Breakdown
Banco do Brasil
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Funds from issuance of securities (Note 19.b)
213,373,782
166,468,848
222,591,920
174,913,838
Subordinated debt abroad (Note 19.c)
46,520,637
61,962,671
39,420,637
54,832,126
Total
259,894,419
228,431,519
262,012,557
229,745,964
Current liabilities
122,775,195
72,843,784
122,795,945
72,864,685
Non-current liabilities
137,119,224
155,587,735
139,216,612
156,881,279
) Funds from issuance of securities
Funding
Currency
Issued value
Remuneration p.a.
Issue date
Maturity
Consolidated
June 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Banco do Brasil
213,373,782
166,468,848
Global Medium - Term Notes Program ¹
20,222,183
21,530,405
USD
1,000,000
4.63%
2017
2025
4,914,424
5,318,171
BRL
293,085
10.15%
2017
2027
304,107
279,647
USD
750,000
4.88%
2018
2023
--
3,951,059
COL
160,000,000
8.51%
2018
2025
192,116
160,824
USD
750,000
4.75%
2019
2024
3,661,527
3,963,523
BRL
398,000
9.50%
2019
2026
400,566
373,471
MXN
1,900,000
8.50%
2019
2026
547,523
516,440
COL
520,000,000
6.50%
2019
2027
594,610
486,600
USD
750,000
3.25%
2021
2026
3,548,720
3,826,343
USD
500,000
4.88%
2022
2029
2,452,714
2,654,327
USD
750,000
6.25%
2023
2030
3,605,876
--
Certificates of deposits ²
8,673,008
5,967,236
Short term
0 to 6.51%
7,514,456
5,826,764
Long term
0 to 6.52%
2026
1,158,552
140,472
Certificates of structured operations
16,183
38,486
Short term
9.39% to 14.37% of DI
15,771
38,156
Long term
11.65% to 12.75% of DI
2024
412
330
Letters of credit - real estate
70.00% to 98.00% of DI
100.00% dto TR + 7.7151%
13,974,361
12,197,438
Short term
3,076,609
2,167,110
Long term
2026
10,897,752
10,030,328
Letters of credit agribusiness
75.00% to 103.50% of DI
Fixed 5.36 to 13.32%
161,467,922
122,248,775
Short term
84,123,996
55,703,522
Long term
2025
77,343,926
66,545,253
Financial letters
98.25 of DI
100.00% of DI + 0.65%
9,020,125
4,486,508
Short term
4,791,274
--
Long term
2026
4,228,851
4,486,508
Banco Patagonia
Badlar
20,750
31,910
Short term
20,750
31,910
Special purpose entities SPE abroad ³
9,218,916
8,434,779
Securitization of future flow of payment orders from abroad ³
USD
200,000
Libor 3M + 1.20%
2019
2024
320,442
520,283
USD
200,000
3.70%
2019
2026
579,088
727,813
USD
750,000
Sofr 3m + 2.75%
2022/2023
2029
3,608,971
2,084,623
USD
150,000
6.65%
2022
2032
721,838
784,998
Structured notes ³
USD
500,000
Libor 6m + 2.50%
2014/2015
2034
2,440,746
2,641,160
USD
320,000
Libor 6m + 3.20%
2015
2030
1,547,831
1,675,902
Eliminated amount on consolidation ⁴
(21,528)
(21,699)
Total
222,591,920
174,913,838
Current liabilities
103,941,730
68,540,766
Non-current liabilities
118,650,190
106,373,072
1 - In September 2021, there was an exchange of securities with the repurchase of "Senior Notes" and an issue included in the "Global Medium - Term Notes" Program. The Issues are presented by their outstanding value since partial repurchases occurred.
2-Securities issued abroad in USD.
3