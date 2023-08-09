Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

Financial Statements

June 30, 2023

2

Index

Index

Index1

Financial Statements1

Balance sheet1

Statement of income2

Statement of comprehensive income3

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity4

Statements of cash flows6

Statement of value added7

Notes to the Financial Statements8

1 - The Bank and its operations8

2 - Presentation of financial statements9

3 - Description of significant accounting policies14

4 - Significant Judgments and accounting estimates21

5 - Acquisitions, disposals and corporate restructuring24

6 - Information by segment26

7 - Cash and due from banks30

8 - Compulsory deposits with Bacen31

9 - Interbank investments32

10 - Securities33

11 - Derivative financial instruments39

12 - Loan portfolio46

13 - Other assets56

14 - Investments58

15 - Property for use63

16 - Intangible64

17 - Customers resources66

18 - Financial institutions resources68

19 - Resources from issuance of debt securities70

20 - Other liabilities73

21 - Provisions and contingent liabilities75

22 - Taxes80

23 - Shareholder's equity83

24 - Service fee income90

25 - Personnel expenses91

26 - Other administrative expenses92

27 - Other income/expenses93

28 - Related party transactions94

29 - Employee benefits99

30 - Risk and capital management111

31 - Recurring and non-recurring net income122

32 - Other information122

33 - Subsequent events126

Independent Auditor's Report on the Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements127

Audit Committee Summary Report133

Declaration of the Executive Board members about the Financial Statements135

Declaration of the Executive Board members about the Report of Independent Auditors136

Members of Management137

Financial Statements

Balance sheet

Note Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks 7 18,574,583 12,808,085 22,541,168 18,310,546 Financial assets 2,009,134,612 1,949,759,015 1,998,421,484 1,925,433,427 Compulsory deposits with Bacen 8 97,135,227 95,119,085 97,135,227 95,119,085 Interbank investments 9 490,260,839 478,461,195 432,512,501 415,873,438 Securities 10 410,212,582 403,227,004 441,532,787 428,447,097 Derivative financial instruments 11 4,885,367 1,622,016 4,879,095 1,638,069 Loan portfolio 12 907,552,540 877,064,044 921,558,247 891,283,323 Other financial assets 13 99,088,057 94,265,671 100,803,627 93,072,415 Allowance for losses associated with credit risk (53,654,678) (53,602,150) (54,134,570) (54,048,463) Loan portfolio 12 (50,490,045) (50,513,636) (50,674,952) (50,697,155) Other financial assets 13 (3,164,633) (3,088,514) (3,459,618) (3,351,308) Tax assets 65,490,727 64,763,208 68,236,265 66,817,520 Current tax assets 10,158,701 11,030,120 11,287,112 11,523,496 Deferred tax assets (tax credit) 22 55,332,026 53,733,088 56,949,153 55,294,024 Investments 37,892,419 36,042,811 20,011,221 18,794,272 Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 14 37,925,077 36,075,468 20,025,065 18,800,024 Other investments 2,101 2,137 2,699 2,809 Impairment losses (34,759) (34,794) (16,543) (8,561) Property for use 15 9,255,437 8,534,699 9,507,482 8,825,918 Property and equipment 22,386,571 21,157,959 22,878,210 21,689,521 Accumulated depreciation (13,124,641) (12,616,767) (13,361,800) (12,854,672) Impairment losses (6,493) (6,493) (8,928) (8,931) Intangible 16 10,908,362 10,976,590 10,985,059 11,090,645 Intangible assets 18,201,426 17,127,888 18,755,119 17,711,288 Accumulated amortization (6,787,380) (5,645,614) (7,234,485) (6,085,068) Impairment losses (505,684) (505,684) (535,575) (535,575) Other non-financial assets 13 26,790,702 33,684,686 27,584,234 34,174,900 Total assets 2,124,392,164 2,062,966,944 2,103,152,343 2,029,398,765 Liabilities Financial liabilities 1,890,568,703 1,836,793,158 1,848,214,208 1,782,027,044 Customers resources 17 734,788,489 722,515,822 768,530,726 753,263,047 Financial institutions resources 18 737,113,077 736,890,036 662,304,759 652,922,721 Resources from issuance of debt securities 19 259,894,419 228,431,519 262,012,557 229,745,964 Derivative financial instruments 11 5,289,398 3,512,533 5,110,148 3,045,463 Other financial liabilities 20 153,483,320 145,443,248 150,256,018 143,049,849 Provisions 21 25,518,216 24,868,631 26,420,516 25,717,886 Provisions for civil, tax and labor claims 18,707,205 18,131,863 18,968,259 18,372,705 Other provisions 6,811,011 6,736,768 7,452,257 7,345,181 Tax liabilities 13,209,605 17,012,929 16,122,073 20,972,583 Current tax liabilities 1,933,487 3,613,093 4,635,382 7,422,707 Deferred tax liabilities 22 11,276,118 13,399,836 11,486,691 13,549,876 Other non-financial liabilities 20 37,895,356 30,452,907 44,715,299 36,652,409 Total liabilities 1,967,191,880 1,909,127,625 1,935,472,096 1,865,369,922 Shareholders' equity Capital 23.b 120,000,000 90,000,023 120,000,000 90,000,023 Instruments qualifying to common equity tier 1 capital 23.c -- -- 7,100,000 7,100,000 Capital reserves 23.d 1,406,118 1,402,523 1,407,902 1,404,253 Profit reserves 23.d 50,914,037 70,510,416 50,541,777 70,142,173 Other comprehensive income 23.h (14,853,400) (8,224,561) (14,853,400) (8,224,561) Treasury shares 23.l (266,471) (270,840) (268,255) (272,570) Retained earnings/accumulated losses -- 421,758 -- 421,758 Non-controlling interest 23.i -- -- 3,752,223 3,457,767 Total shareholders' equity 23 157,200,284 153,839,319 167,680,247 164,028,843 Total liabilities and equity 2,124,392,164 2,062,966,944 2,103,152,343 2,029,398,765 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

Statement of income

Note Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Income from financial intermediation 119,287,153 101,486,051 125,241,093 109,339,242 Loan portfolio 12.b 64,199,500 51,122,618 65,281,046 58,208,478 Interbank investments 9.b 31,326,378 31,172,974 30,005,899 29,341,984 Securities 10.b 20,839,830 16,836,431 26,915,523 19,301,242 Derivative financial instruments 11.b (463,772) (1,384,677) (640,613) (1,370,713) Reserve requirement 8.b 3,715,645 2,600,555 3,715,645 2,600,555 Other financial assets 13.e (330,428) 1,138,150 (36,407) 1,257,696 Expenses from financial intermediation (80,100,082) (67,763,398) (80,862,739) (72,899,347) Financial institutions resources 18.d (40,584,360) (37,797,095) (36,199,828) (41,023,429) Customers resources 17.c (27,519,814) (21,516,631) (32,448,918) (23,461,749) Resources from issuance of debt securities 19.d (11,345,176) (7,864,924) (11,683,770) (7,961,902) Other funding expenses 20.c (650,732) (584,748) (530,223) (452,267) Allowance for losses associated with credit risk (12,681,690) (9,091,619) (12,784,463) (9,126,710) Loan portfolio 12.f (12,575,338) (9,063,877) (12,643,789) (9,067,329) Other financial assets 13.c (106,352) (27,742) (140,674) (59,381) Net Income from financial intermediation 26,505,381 24,631,034 31,593,891 27,313,185 Other operating income/expenses (2,523,130) (2,839,371) (3,470,355) (2,732,482) Service fee income 24 10,358,821 9,924,494 16,417,629 15,371,731 Personnel expenses 25 (10,297,869) (9,665,217) (11,409,187) (10,533,582) Other administrative expenses 26 (7,356,603) (6,302,350) (7,258,611) (6,341,202) Tax expenses 22.c (2,673,466) (2,348,867) (3,996,018) (3,281,721) Net gains from equity method investments 14.a 7,476,261 5,607,701 3,487,349 2,604,171 Other income/expenses 27 (30,274) (55,132) (711,517) (551,879) Provisions 21.e (3,593,804) (4,082,784) (3,667,783) (4,099,204) Provisions for civil, tax and labor claims (3,652,873) (3,975,370) (3,726,596) (3,992,096) Other 59,069 (107,414) 58,813 (107,108) Operating income 20,388,447 17,708,879 24,455,753 20,481,499 Net non-operating Income 30,682 177,010 158,089 653,831 Profit before taxation and profit sharing 20,419,129 17,885,889 24,613,842 21,135,330 Income tax and social contribution 22.a (1,860,954) (1,819,741) (4,266,027) (3,808,773) Employee and directors profit sharing (2,113,818) (1,823,078) (2,121,383) (1,828,031) Non-controlling interest 23.i -- -- (1,665,563) (1,129,005) Net income 16,444,357 14,243,070 16,560,869 14,369,521 Net income attributable to shareholders Shareholders of the bank 16,444,357 14,243,070 16,560,869 14,369,521 Non-controlling interests -- -- 1,665,563 1,129,005 Earnings per share 23.e Weighted average number of shares - basic 2,853,992,740 2,853,771,411 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 2,853,687,430 2,853,510,658 Basic and diluted earnings per share (R$) 5.76 4.99 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

Statement of comprehensive income

Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Net income attributable to controlling interests 16,444,357 14,243,070 16,560,869 14,369,521 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests -- -- 1,665,563 1,129,005 Net income attributable to shareholders 16,444,357 14,243,070 18,226,432 15,498,526 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the Statement of Income Financial assets available for sale 940,215 (1,185,753) 991,790 (1,233,212) Unrealized gains/(losses) on financial assets available for sale 378,652 (703,242) 643,937 (728,490) Realized (gains)/losses on financial assets available for sale - reclassified to profit or loss 815,797 349,233 638,657 361,479 Tax effect (254,234) (831,744) (290,804) (866,201) Share in the comprehensive income of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 221,546 (63,952) 304,709 11,283 Unrealized gains/(losses) on financial assets available for sale 273,839 (22,821) 259,775 (18,197) Unrealized gains/(losses) on cash flow hedge (190,367) (190,420) (190,367) (190,420) Unrealized gains/(losses) on other comprehensive income 191,932 74,269 298,294 111,919 Tax effect (53,858) 75,020 (62,993) 107,981 Investment Hedge Abroad 38,065 12,946 38,065 12,946 Unrealized gains/(losses) on hedge of investment abroad 72,583 24,686 72,583 24,686 Tax effect (34,518) (11,740) (34,518) (11,740) Foreign currency exchange adjustments (1,600,506) (680,004) (1,969,877) (841,284) Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to the Statement of Income Defined benefit pension plans (6,228,159) 3,941,076 (6,228,159) 3,941,076 Gains/(losses) related to remeasurement of defined benefit pension plans (11,843,190) 7,451,647 (11,843,190) 7,451,647 Tax effect 5,615,031 (3,510,571) 5,615,031 (3,510,571) Other comprehensive income net of tax effects (6,628,839) 2,024,313 (6,863,472) 1,890,809 Comprehensive income 9,815,518 16,267,383 11,362,960 17,389,335 Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interests 9,815,518 16,267,383 10,038,392 16,393,834 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests -- -- 1,324,568 995,501 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

2

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Banco do Brasil Note Capital Capital reserves Profit reserves Other comprehensive income Treasury shares Retained earnings/accumulated losses Total Legal reserve Statutory reserves Balances at Dec 31, 2021 90,000,023 1,399,561 10,237,793 41,273,377 (8,409,559) (275,297) -- 134,225,898 Transition to CPC 50 -- -- -- -- (196,920) -- 321,003 124,083 Balance at January 01, 2022 90,000,023 1,399,561 10,237,793 41,273,377 (8,606,479) (275,297) 321,003 134,349,981 Accumulated other comprehensive income of financial instruments, net of taxes 23.h -- -- -- -- (1,219,384) -- -- (1,219,384) Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans, net of taxes 23.h -- -- -- -- 3,941,076 -- -- 3,941,076 Foreign exchange variation of investments abroad 23.h -- -- -- -- (680,004) -- -- (680,004) Cash flow hedge 23.h -- -- -- -- (104,590) -- -- (104,590) Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans of nonconsolidated entities, net of taxes 23.h -- -- -- -- (2) -- -- (2) Hedge of net investment abroad 23.h -- -- -- -- 12,946 -- -- 12,946 Other comprehensive income 23.h -- -- -- -- 74,271 -- -- 74,271 Share-based payment transactions -- 2,962 -- -- -- 4,457 -- 7,419 Expired dividends and interest on own capital -- -- -- -- -- -- 5,979 5,979 Net income 23.g -- -- -- -- -- -- 14,243,070 14,243,070 Allocation - reserves 23.d -- -- 707,925 12,112,110 -- -- (12,820,035) -- - Dividends 23.f -- -- -- (443,296) -- -- (571,257) (1,014,553) - Interest on own capital 23.f -- -- -- (3,647,883) -- -- (773,186) (4,421,069) Balances at June 30, 2022 90,000,023 1,402,523 10,945,718 49,294,308 (6,582,166) (270,840) 405,574 145,195,140 Changes in the period -- 2,962 707,925 8,020,931 2,024,313 4,457 84,571 10,845,159 Balances at Dec 31, 2022 90,000,023 1,402,523 11,777,636 58,732,780 (8,095,198) (270,840) -- 153,546,924 Application to CPC 50 -- -- -- -- (129,363) -- 421,758 292,395 Balance at January 01, 2023 90,000,023 1,402,523 11,777,636 58,732,780 (8,224,561) (270,840) 421,758 153,839,319 Capital increase - capitalization of reserves 23.b 29,999,977 -- -- (29,999,977) -- -- -- -- Accumulated other comprehensive income of financial instruments, net of taxes 23.h -- -- -- -- 1,072,802 -- -- 1,072,802 Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans, net of taxes 23.h -- -- -- -- (6,228,159) -- -- (6,228,159) Foreign exchange variation of investments abroad 23.h -- -- -- -- (1,600,506) -- -- (1,600,506) Cash flow hedge 23.h -- -- -- -- (104,702) -- -- (104,702) Hedge of net investment abroad 23.h -- -- -- -- 38,065 -- -- 38,065 Change in participation in the capital of associates/subsidiaries 23.h -- -- -- -- (820) -- -- (820) Other comprehensive income 23.h -- -- -- -- 194,481 -- -- 194,481 Share-based payment transactions -- 3,595 -- -- -- 4,369 -- 7,964 Expired dividends and interest on own capital -- -- -- -- -- -- 5,422 5,422 Net income 23.g -- -- -- -- -- -- 16,444,357 16,444,357 Allocation - reserves 23.d -- -- 822,218 14,704,846 -- -- (15,527,064) -- - Dividends 23.f -- -- -- (351,037) -- -- (410,149) (761,186) - Interest on own capital 23.f -- -- -- (4,772,429) -- -- (934,324) (5,706,753) Balances at June 30, 2023 120,000,000 1,406,118 12,599,854 38,314,183 (14,853,400) (266,471) -- 157,200,284 Changes in the period 29,999,977 3,595 822,218 (20,418,597) (6,628,839) 4,369 (421,758) 3,360,965 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

BB Consolidated Note Capital Instruments qualifying to common equity tier 1 capital Capital reserves Profit reserves Other comprehensive income Treasury shares Retained earnings/accumulated losses Non-controlling interest Total Legal reserve Statutory reserves Balances at Dec 31, 2021 90,000,023 8,100,000 1,401,177 10,237,793 40,942,497 (8,409,559) (276,913) -- 2,862,168 144,857,186 Transition to CPC 50 -- -- -- -- -- (196,920) -- 321,003 62,902 186,985 Balance at January 01, 2022 90,000,023 8,100,000 1,401,177 10,237,793 40,942,497 (8,606,479) (276,913) 321,003 2,925,070 145,044,171 Accumulated other comprehensive income of financial instruments, net of taxes 23.h -- -- -- -- -- (1,219,384) -- -- (9,872) (1,229,256) Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans, net of taxes 23.h -- -- -- -- -- 3,941,076 -- -- -- 3,941,076 Foreign exchange variation of investments abroad 23.h -- -- -- -- -- (680,004) -- -- (161,280) (841,284) Cash flow hedge 23.h -- -- -- -- -- (104,590) -- -- -- (104,590) Hedge of net investment abroad 23.h -- -- -- -- -- 12,946 -- -- -- 12,946 Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans of nonconsolidated entities, net of taxes 23.h -- -- -- -- -- (2) -- -- -- (2) Other comprehensive income 23.h -- -- -- -- -- 74,271 -- -- 37,650 111,921 Share-based payment transactions -- -- 3,076 -- -- -- 4,343 -- 349 7,768 Expired dividends and interest on own capital -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 5,979 18 5,997 Change in noncontrolling interest -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 92,863 92,863 Net income 23.g -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 14,369,521 1,129,006 15,498,527 Interest on instruments qualifying to common equity -- -- -- -- -- -- -- (132,501) -- (132,501) Unrealized gains -- -- -- -- (6,050) -- -- 6,050 -- -- Allocation - reserves 23.d -- -- -- 707,925 12,112,110 -- -- (12,820,035) -- -- - Dividends 23.f -- -- -- -- (443,296) -- -- (571,257) (695,938) (1,710,491) - Interest on own capital 23.f -- -- -- -- (3,647,883) -- -- (773,186) -- (4,421,069) Balances at June 30, 2022 90,000,023 8,100,000 1,404,253 10,945,718 48,957,378 (6,582,166) (272,570) 405,574 3,317,866 156,276,076 Changes in the period -- -- 3,076 707,925 8,014,881 2,024,313 4,343 84,571 392,796 11,231,905 Balances at Dec 31, 2022 90,000,023 7,100,000 1,404,253 11,777,636 58,364,537 (8,095,198) (272,570) -- 3,309,533 163,588,214 Application to CPC 50 -- -- -- -- -- (129,363) -- 421,758 148,234 440,629 Balance at January 01, 2023 90,000,023 7,100,000 1,404,253 11,777,636 58,364,537 (8,224,561) (272,570) 421,758 3,457,767 164,028,843 Capital increase - capitalization of reserves 23.b 29,999,977 -- -- -- (29,999,977) -- -- -- -- -- Accumulated other comprehensive income of financial instruments, net of taxes 23.h -- -- -- -- -- 1,072,802 -- -- 28,376 1,101,178 Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans, net of taxes 23.h -- -- -- -- -- (6,228,159) -- -- -- (6,228,159) Foreign exchange variation of investments abroad 23.h -- -- -- -- -- (1,600,506) -- -- (369,371) (1,969,877) Cash flow hedge 23.h -- -- -- -- -- (104,702) -- -- -- (104,702) Hedge of net investment abroad 23.h -- -- -- -- -- 38,065 -- -- -- 38,065 Change in participation in the capital of associates/subsidiaries 23.h -- -- -- -- -- (820) -- -- -- (820) Other comprehensive income 23.h -- -- -- -- -- 194,481 -- -- 106,362 300,843 Share-based payment transactions -- -- 3,649 -- -- -- 4,315 -- 274 8,238 Expired dividends and interest on own capital -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 5,422 -- 5,422 Change in noncontrolling interest -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- (3,562) (3,562) Net income 23.g -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 16,560,869 1,665,563 18,226,432 Interest on instruments qualifying to common equity -- -- -- -- -- -- -- (120,529) -- (120,529) Unrealized gains -- -- -- -- (4,017) -- -- 4,017 -- -- Allocation - reserves 23.d -- -- -- 822,218 14,704,846 -- -- (15,527,064) -- -- - Dividends 23.f -- -- -- -- (351,037) -- -- (410,149) (1,133,186) (1,894,372) - Interest on own capital 23.f -- -- -- -- (4,772,429) -- -- (934,324) -- (5,706,753) Balances at June 30, 2023 120,000,000 7,100,000 1,407,902 12,599,854 37,941,923 (14,853,400) (268,255) -- 3,752,223 167,680,247 Changes in the period 29,999,977 -- 3,649 822,218 (20,422,614) (6,628,839) 4,315 (421,758) 294,456 3,651,404 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

6

2

Statements of cash flows

Note Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income 16,444,357 14,243,070 16,560,869 14,369,521 Adjustments to net income 10,166,236 7,169,966 18,475,141 13,107,597 Allowance for losses associated with credit risk 12 12,681,690 9,091,619 12,784,463 9,126,710 Depreciation and amortization 1,933,538 1,270,885 1,964,820 1,302,263 Exchange (gain) loss on the conversion of assets and liabilities into foreign currency (4,586,412) (4,109,848) (6,839,087) (5,708,915) Share of (earnings) losses of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 14 (7,476,261) (5,607,701) (3,487,349) (2,604,171) (Gain) loss on the disposal of assets (23,283) (4,936) (24,556) (342,818) Capital (gain) loss (6,365) (159,511) (130,618) (307,226) Civil, tax and labor claims and other provisions 21.d 3,593,804 4,082,784 3,667,783 4,099,204 Adjustment of actuarial assets/liabilities and surplus allocation funds 29.d.4/f (1,668,698) (1,323,901) (1,668,698) (1,323,901) Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates in cash and cash equivalents 3,824,449 2,114,498 5,956,499 3,925,022 Non-controlling interests -- -- 1,665,563 1,129,005 Income tax and social contribution 1,860,954 1,819,741 4,266,027 3,808,773 Other adjustments 32,820 (3,664) 320,294 3,651 Adjusted net income 26,610,593 21,413,036 35,036,010 27,477,118 Changes in assets and liabilities (40,411,006) 25,811,599 (38,315,240) 24,776,615 (Increase) decrease in Central Bank compulsory reserves (2,016,142) (18,352,439) (2,016,142) (18,352,439) (Increase) decrease in short-term interbank investments (19,681,628) (5,929,214) (24,435,600) (15,128,064) (Increase) decrease in trading securities (3,075,237) 3,304,197 (1,294,508) 1,116,591 (Increase) decrease in derivatives (1,448,422) (1,063,654) (1,138,277) 21,851 (Increase) decrease in loans, net of provision (46,473,838) (40,711,953) (47,455,542) (34,585,018) (Increase) decrease in other financial assets (6,287,781) (9,337,757) (8,866,661) (10,325,306) (Increase) decrease in other assets 5,066,172 (8,265,788) 7,416,673 (7,427,030) Income tax and social contribution paid (1,079,879) (980,570) (4,798,686) (3,883,176) (Decrease) increase in customer resources 13,912,339 48,001,781 16,907,351 49,660,658 (Decrease) increase in financial institution resources 4,808,839 36,930,833 14,924,971 41,222,264 (Decrease) increase in funds from issuance of securities 47,733,878 31,688,144 46,577,615 30,177,328 (Decrease) increase in other financial liabilities (26,006,859) (31,146,857) (28,708,252) (29,189,666) (Decrease) increase in other liabilities (5,862,448) 21,674,876 (5,428,182) 21,468,622 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (13,800,413) 47,224,635 (3,279,230) 52,253,733 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of securities available for sale (57,870,006) (114,040,158) (74,242,327) (132,511,664) Disposal of securities available for sale 91,010,793 102,008,613 102,974,570 117,603,739 Purchase of securities held to maturity (886,096) (2,041,653) (1,061,226) (2,845,564) Disposal of securities held to maturity 368,580 1,394,823 368,580 1,394,823 Dividends received from associates and joint ventures 6,684,913 3,938,394 2,610,730 1,286,443 Purchase of property and equipment (1,490,914) (498,347) (1,478,117) (514,204) Disposal of property and equipment 135 688 1,162 1,885 Purchase of intangible assets (1,095,438) (415,311) (1,099,828) (416,429) Capital investment on Broto S.A. (31,200) -- (31,200) -- Disposal of interest in Banco Digio S.A. -- -- -- 645,060 Capital (investment)/redemption in controlled interests abroad (52,871) -- -- -- CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 36,637,896 (9,652,951) 28,042,344 (15,355,911) Cash flows from financing activities (Decrease) increase in subordinated debts (6,927,646) (12,119,541) (6,916,721) (12,105,293) (Decrease) increase in equity and debt hybrid securities (7,702,707) (1,215,045) (7,683,411) (1,199,261) Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders -- -- (1,274,231) (624,715) Interest on own capital paid (6,498,168) (5,547,218) (6,498,168) (5,547,218) CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (21,128,521) (18,881,804) (22,372,531) (19,476,487) Net variation of cash and cash equivalents 1,708,962 18,689,880 2,390,583 17,421,335 At the beginning of the period 67,891,204 51,538,341 68,826,279 54,494,681 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates in cash and cash equivalents (3,824,449) (2,114,498) (5,956,499) (3,925,022) At the end of the period 65,775,717 68,113,723 65,260,363 67,990,994 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,708,962 18,689,880 2,390,583 17,421,335 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

Statement of value added

Note Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Income 115,232,884 99,753,512 126,519,237 112,982,018 Income from financial intermediation 119,287,153 101,486,051 125,241,093 109,339,242 Service fee income 10,358,821 9,924,494 16,417,629 15,371,731 Allowance for losses associated with credit risk (12,681,690) (9,091,619) (12,784,463) (9,126,710) Capital gains 46,369 245,599 170,700 731,489 Other income/(expenses) (1,777,769) (2,811,013) (2,525,722) (3,333,734) Expenses from financial intermediation (80,100,082) (67,763,398) (80,862,739) (72,899,347) Inputs purchased from third parties (4,438,326) (4,101,708) (4,278,131) (4,069,700) Materials, water, electric and gas 26 (247,724) (291,316) (263,663) (303,743) Expenses with outsourced services 26 (530,464) (529,938) (592,042) (598,881) Communications 26 (230,744) (204,797) (260,600) (228,648) Data processing 26 (746,426) (505,209) (444,631) (328,016) Transport 26 (289,501) (275,994) (319,160) (302,474) Security services 26 (641,921) (582,732) (660,492) (599,093) Financial system services 26 (340,159) (439,380) (390,291) (491,234) Advertising and marketing 26 (203,048) (212,430) (214,235) (221,015) Maintenance and upkeep 26 (584,286) (511,391) (385,907) (364,570) Other (624,053) (548,521) (747,110) (632,026) Gross added value 30,694,476 27,888,406 41,378,367 36,012,971 Depreciation and amortization (1,933,538) (1,270,885) (1,964,820) (1,302,263) Value added produced by entity 28,760,938 26,617,521 39,413,547 34,710,708 Value added received through transfer 7,476,261 5,607,701 3,487,349 2,604,171 Net gains from equity method investments 7,476,261 5,607,701 3,487,349 2,604,171 Added value to distribute 36,237,199 100.00% 32,225,222 100.00% 42,900,896 100.00% 37,314,879 100.00% Value added distributed 36,237,199 100.00% 32,225,222 100.00% 42,900,896 100.00% 37,314,879 100.00% Personnel 13,310,588 36.73% 11,985,562 37.19% 14,383,352 33.53% 12,813,528 34.34% Salaries and fees 6,252,558 5,925,811 7,102,388 6,556,918 Employee and directors profit sharing 2,113,818 1,823,079 2,121,383 1,828,031 Benefits and staff training 1,826,751 1,675,311 1,921,902 1,758,257 FGTS (Government severance indemnity fund for employees) 409,383 385,302 424,457 401,050 Other charges 2,708,078 2,176,059 2,813,222 2,269,272 Taxes, rates and contributions 5,790,487 15.98% 5,345,872 16.59% 9,568,424 22.30% 8,312,625 22.28% Federal 5,204,787 4,795,544 8,239,214 7,311,695 State 589 490 589 490 Municipal 585,111 549,838 1,328,621 1,000,440 Interest on third parties' capital 691,767 1.91% 650,718 2.02% 722,688 1.68% 690,200 1.85% Rent 26 691,767 650,718 722,688 690,200 Interest on own capital 16,444,357 45.38% 14,243,070 44.20% 18,226,432 42.49% 15,498,526 41.53% Federal government's interest on own capital 2,853,377 2,210,535 2,853,377 2,210,535 Other shareholders' interest on own capital 2,853,376 2,210,534 2,853,376 2,210,534 Federal government dividends 380,593 507,277 380,593 507,277 Dividends for other shareholders' dividends 380,593 507,276 380,593 507,276 Non-controlling interest's dividends -- -- 1,133,186 695,938 Interest on the instrument eligible to the federal government's common equity tier 1 capital -- -- 120,529 132,501 Retained earnings 9,976,418 8,807,448 9,972,401 8,801,398 Non-controlling interest in retained earnings -- -- 532,377 433,067 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

8

2

Notes to the Financial Statements

1 - The Bank and its operations

Banco do Brasil S.A. (Banco do Brasil or the Bank) is a publicly-traded company, which explores economic activity pursuant to art. 173 of the Brazilian Federal Constitution, subject to the rules of Brazilian Corporate Law, and is governed by Laws 4,595/1964, 13,303/2016 and the respective ruling Decree. The Brazilian Federal Government controls the Bank. Its headquarters and domicile are located at Setor de Autarquias Norte, Quadra 5, Lote B, Edifício Banco do Brasil, Brasília, Federal District, Brazil.

The Bank has its shares traded in the segment known as Novo Mercado of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3), under the ticker "BBAS3" and its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the over-the-counter market in the United States under the ticker "BDORY". The Bank's shareholders, managers and members of the Fiscal Council are subject to the provisions of B3's Novo Mercado Regulation. The provisions of Novo Mercado will prevail over the statutory provisions, in case of prejudice to the rights of the recipients of the public offers provided for in the Bylaws.

The Bank is a multiple bank with operations throughout the national territory also develops activities in important global financial centers. The Bank's and its subsidiaries' business activities include the following:

all active, passive and ancillary banking operations;

banking and financial services, including foreign exchange transactions and other services such as insurance, pension plans, capitalization bonds, securities brokerage, credit/debit card management, consortium management, investment funds and managed portfolios; and

all other types of transactions available to banks within Brazil's National Financial System.

The Bank also acts as an agent for execution of the Brazilian Federal Government's credit and financial policies, Brazilian Law requires the Bank to perform functions, specifically those under art. 19 of Law 4,595/1964:

act as financial agent for the National Treasury;

provide banking services on behalf of the Federal Government and other governmental agencies;

provide clearing services for checks and other documents;

buy and sell foreign currencies as determined by the National Monetary Council (CMN) for the Bank's own account and for the account of the Brazilian Central Bank (Bacen);

provide receipt and payment services for Bacen, in addition to other services;

finance the purchase and development of small and medium-sized farms; and

disseminate and provide credit; among others.

With a history of 214 years, the Bank operates in a responsible manner to promote social inclusion through the generation of jobs and income.

The Bank finances the production and commercialization of agricultural goods; foster rural investments such as storage, processing, industrialization of agricultural products and modernization of machinery and implements; and adjust rural properties to environmental law. Thus, the Bank supports the Brazilian agribusiness in all stages of the production chain.

The Bank offers to micro and small companies working capital, financings for investments, and foreign trade solutions, in addition to several other options related to cash flow, insurance and related, and services. The Bank provides financing alternatives and business models that promote the transition to an inclusive economy to several companies, including Individual Microentrepreneurs (Microempreendedores Individuais - MEI).

In foreign trade financing, the Bank operates government policy instruments regarding productive development, entrepreneurship, social and financial inclusion, including the Income Generation Program (Programa de Geração e Renda - Exportação - Proger) and the Export Financing Program (Programa de Financiamento às Exportações - Proex).

More information about the subsidiaries is included in Note 2, while Note 6 contains a description of the Bank's business segments.

2 - Presentation of financial statements

) Statement of compliance

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil applicable to institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil (Cosif), including accounting guidelines issued by the Brazilian Corporate Law in compliance with the rules and instructions of the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), when applicable. All relevant information specific to the financial statements is highlighted and corresponds to that used by Management in its administration.

The consolidated financial statements, prepared and disclosed according to the accounting standard "Cosif", permitted by article 77 of the CMN Resolution 4,966/2021, are disclosed "in addition" to the financial statements consolidated according to the international accounting reporting standard - IFRS, which were prepared in accordance with the provisions of CMN Resolution No. 4,818/2020.

These individual and consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issuance on August 8, 2023.

) Functional and presentation currency

These individual and consolidated financial statements are presented in Brazilian Reais, which is the Bank's functional and presentation currency. Unless otherwise indicated, the quantitative financial information is presented in thousands of Reais (R$ thousand).

) Going concern

Management has assessed the Bank's ability to continue its normal operations and is convinced that it has the resources to continue its business in the future. In addition, Management is not aware of any material uncertainty that could generate significant doubts about its ability to continue operating. Thus, these individual and consolidated financial statements were prepared based on the assumption of going concern.

) Changes in accounting policies

These individual and consolidated financial statements were prepared using the same policies and accounting methods used to prepare the individual and consolidated financial statements for the year ended Dec 31, 2022, except in the cases indicated in item "g" of this Note.

) Consolidated financial statements

The consolidated financial statements include the operations of the Bank performed by their domestic agencies and abroad and also include the operations of the Bank's controlled entities. The consolidated financial statements reflect the assets, liabilities, income and expenses of Banco do Brasil and its controlled entities, in accordance with CPC 36 (R3) - Consolidated financial statements.

In the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, amounts resulting from transactions between consolidated companies, including the equity interest held by one in another, balances of balance sheet accounts, revenues, expenses and unrealized profits, net of tax effects, were eliminated. Non-controlling interest in net equity and in income of the controlled entities were separately disclosed in the financial statements. Exchange gains and losses on branch operations are presented in the income groups in which the income and charges on these operations are recognized. Exchange gains and losses on the assets and liabilities of branches and subsidiaries abroad are presented in the grouping of Resources from financial institutions, aiming to hedge foreign exchange losses and gains on the passive financial instruments contracted to protect the Bank's net income over exchange rate fluctuations (Notes 14.a and 18.d).

In the consolidated financial statements, there was a reclassification of the Instrument qualifying as CET1 - hybrid capital and debt instrument to Shareholder's equity. This adjustment is also performed in the financial statements according to the International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS to improve the quality and transparency of these consolidated financial statements.

Equity interest included in the consolidated financial statements, segregated by business segments:

Activity Country of incorporation Functional currency June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 % of Total Share Banking segment Banco do Brasil AG Banking Austria Real 100.00% 100.00% BB Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil Leasing Brazil Real 100.00% 100.00% Banco do Brasil Securities LLC. Broker USA Real 100.00% 100.00% BB Securities Ltd. Broker England Real 100.00% 100.00% BB USA Holding Company, Inc. Holding USA Real 100.00% 100.00% BB Cayman Islands Holding Holding Cayman Islands Real 100.00% 100.00% Banco do Brasil Americas Banking USA American Dollar 100.00% 100.00% Banco Patagonia S.A. Banking Argentina Argentinian Peso 80.39% 80.39% Investment segment BB Banco de Investimento S.A. Investment bank Brazil Real 100.00% 100.00% Segment of fund management BB Gestão de Recursos - Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. - BB Asset Asset management Brazil Real 100.00% 100.00% Segment of insurance. private pension fund and capitalization BB Seguridade Participações S.A. 1 Holding Brazil Real 66.36% 66.36% BB Corretora de Seguros e Administradora de Bens S.A. 1 Broker Brazil Real 66.36% 66.36% BB Seguros Participações S.A. 1 Holding Brazil Real 66.36% 66.36% Segment of payment methods BB Administradora de Cartões de Crédito S.A. Service rendering Brazil Real 100.00% 100.00% BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A. Holding Brazil Real 100.00% 100.00% Other segments Ativos S.A. Securitizadora de Créditos Financeiros Credits acquisition Brazil Real 100.00% 100.00% Ativos S.A. Gestão de Cobrança e Recuperação de Crédito Collection management Brazil Real 100.00% 100.00% BB Administradora de Consórcios S.A. Consortium Brazil Real 100.00% 100.00% BB Tur Viagens e Turismo Ltda. Tourism Brazil Real 100.00% 100.00% BB Asset Management Ireland Limited 2 Asset management Ireland Real -- 100.00% BB Tecnologia e Serviços 1 IT Brazil Real 99.99% 99.99% Investment Funds Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios - Bancos Emissores de Cartão de Crédito V 3 Investment funds Brazil Real 83.64% 84.09% BB Impacto ASG I Fundo em Investimento em Multiestratégia Investimento no Exterior 3 Investment funds Brazil Real 100.00% 100.00% BB Ventures I Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia - Investimento no Exterior 3 Investment funds Brazil Real 100.00% 100.00% FIP Agventures II Multiestratégias 3 Investment funds Brazil Real 54.42% 54.45% BB Multi Criptoativos Full IE LP FIC FI 4 Investment funds Brazil Real -- 63.96% BB Asset Renda Fixa Plus FICFI 4 Investment funds Brazil Real -- 52.99% BB Asset Renda Fixa Crédito Privado Longo Prazo 4 Investment funds Brazil Real -- 82.06% BB Ações Seleção Fatorial Funci FI 4 Investment funds Brazil Real 57.71% 72.10% BB MM Multiestratégia LP Funci FIC FI 4 Investment funds Brazil Real 58.40% 54.74% BB Ações BRL Global Superdividendos Global X Superdividendos 4 Investment funds Brazil Real 93.96% 100.00% BB Multigestor Crédito Privado FIC FIM 4 Investment funds Brazil Real -- 99.78% BB Fx MM Allspring Climate Transition FI IE 4 Investment funds Brazil Real 99.99% 100.00% BB Ações FX Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities 4 Investment funds Brazil Real 99.94% 100.00% BB MM Global Select Equity Value IE FIC FI 4 Investment funds Brazil Real -- 100.00% BB Multimercado High Alpha LP FIC FI 4 Investment funds Brazil Real 88.72% --

1 - Refers to the percentage of the equity interest, considering the acquisition of shares by the invested entity held in treasury.

2 - Asset Manager closed on June 17, 2023.

3 - Investment funds in which the Bank substantially assumes or retains risks and benefits.

4 - Non-exclusive and open funds from the initial application of BB Asset's own resources, destined for sale to external investors, the referred entity does not have the intention to substantially assume or retain risks and benefits in these investment funds, which the Bank consolidates only in the months when most of the shares are still held by BB Asset.

The consolidated financial statements also include securitization vehicles and investment funds controlled by the Bank, directly or indirectly, described below.

Dollar Diversified Payment Rights Finance Company (SPE Dollar)

SPE Dollar was organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the following purposes:

· fund raising by issuance of securities in the international market;

· use of resources obtained by issuing securities to pay for the purchase, with the Bank, of the rights to payment orders issued by banking correspondents located in the U.S. and by the agency of BB New York, in U.S. dollars, for any agency in Brazil (Rights on Consignment); and

· making payments of principal and interest on securities issued and other payments defined in the contract of issuance of these securities.

The SPE pays the obligations under the securities with USD funds received from the payment orders. The SPE has no material assets or liabilities other than rights and obligations under the securities contracts. The SPE has no subsidiaries or employees.

Loans Finance Company Limited (SPE Loans)

SPE Loans was organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the following purposes:

· fund raising by issuance of securities in the international market;

· closing and booking repurchase agreements with the Bank;

· purchasing of protection against credit risk of the Bank through a credit derivative, which is actionable only in case of Bank's default in any of the obligations assumed in repurchase agreements.

The amounts, terms, currencies, rates and cash flows of the repurchase agreements are identical to those of the securities. The rights and income created from the repurchase agreements cover and match the obligations and expenses created by the securities. As a result, the SPE does not generate profit or loss. The SPE does not hold any assets and liabilities other those from the repurchase agreements, credit default swap and outstanding securities.

Information for comparability purposes

For comparison purposes, the reclassification was made hindsight approach was selected, so that CPC-50 rules were applied to invested companies which were impacted by such standard, which had been adopted from January 1st 2023, and whose impacts were reflected in the Bank's Financial statements, with effects seen on investments in equity interests and onto the net worth.

We demonstrate below the effects of the adjustments made on the balance sheet and income statements. Consequently, the comparative balances of Statement of comprehensive income, Statement of changes in shareholders' equity, Statement os cash flows and Statement of value added were adjusted, as well as the respective explanatory notes.

Balance sheet

2022 Banco do Brasil Consolidated Original report Adjustments Restarted balances Original report Adjustments Restarted balances Investments 35,750,416 292,395 36,042,811 18,353,643 440,629 18,794,272 Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 35,783,073 292,395 36,075,468 18,359,395 440,629 18,800,024 Total Assets 2,062,674,549 292,395 2,062,966,944 2,028,958,136 440,629 2,029,398,765 Shareholders' Equity 153,546,924 292,395 153,839,319 163,588,214 440,629 164,028,843 Other comprehensive income (8,095,198) (129,363) (8,224,561) (8,095,198) (129,363) (8,224,561) Retained earnings/accumulated losses -- 421,758 421,758 -- 421,758 421,758 Non-controlling interest -- -- -- 3,309,533 148,234 3,457,767 Total liabilities and equity 2,062,674,549 292,395 2,062,966,944 2,028,958,136 440,629 2,029,398,765

Statement of income

1st half/2022 Banco do Brasil Consolidated Original report Adjustments Restarted balances Original report Adjustments Restarted balances Other Operating Income/Expenses (2,923,942) 84,571 (2,839,371) (2,859,924) 127,442 (2,732,482) Net gains from equity method investments 5,523,130 84,571 5,607,701 2,476,729 127,442 2,604,171 Operating income 17,624,308 84,571 17,708,879 20,354,057 127,442 20,481,499 Profit Before Taxation and Profit Sharing 17,801,318 84,571 17,885,889 21,007,888 127,442 21,135,330 Non-controlling Interest -- -- -- (1,086,134) (42,871) (1,129,005) Net income 14,158,499 84,571 14,243,070 14,284,950 84,571 14,329,521 Net Income Attributable to Shareholders Shareholders of the bank 14,158,499 84,571 14,243,070 14,284,950 84,571 14,369,521 Non-controlling interests -- -- -- 1,086,134 42,871 1,129,005

) Convergence to international accounting standards

The Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) issues pronouncements and accounting interpretations aligned with international accounting standards and approved by the CVM. CMN approved the following pronouncements, fully observed by the Bank, when applicable:

CPC Resolutions CPC 00 (R2) - Conceptual framework for Financial Reporting CMN Resolution 4,924/2021 CPC 01 (R1) - Impairment of Assets CMN Resolution 4,924/2021 CPC 03 (R2) - Statement of Cash Flows CMN Resolution 4,818/2020 CPC 05 (R1) - Related Party Disclosures CMN Resolution 4,818/2020 CPC 10 (R1) - Share-based Payment CMN Resolution 3,989/2011 CPC 23 - Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors CMN Resolution 4,924/2021 CPC 24 - Events after the Reporting Period CMN Resolution 4,818/2020 CPC 25 - Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets CMN Resolution 3,823/2009 CPC 33 (R1) - Employee Benefits CMN Resolution 4,877/2020 CPC 41 - Earnings per Share CMN Resolution 4,818/2020 CPC 46 - Fair Value Measurement CMN Resolution 4,924/2021 CPC 47 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers CMN Resolution 4,924/2021

CMN also issued proprietary rules that partially incorporate the pronouncements issued by the CPC and are applicable to the individual and consolidated financial statements:

CMN Standard Equivalent CPC Pronouncement CMN Resolution 4,524/2016 - recognition of foreign exchange hedging transactions for investments abroad. CPC 48 CMN Resolution 4,534/2016 - accounting recognition and measurement of intangible asset components. CPC 04 (R1) CMN Resolution 4,535/2016 - Recognition and accounting record of the components of property and equipment in use. CPC 27 CMN Resolution 4,817/2020 - accounting measurement and recognition of investments in associates, subsidiaries and joint ventures. CPC 18 (R2) and CPC 45

In addition, it was published the CMN Resolution 3,533/2008, whose term began in January 2012, which established procedures for classification, recording and disclosure of sales operations or transfer of financial assets.

The Bank also applied the following pronouncements that are not in conflict with Bacen rules, as determined by article 22, paragraph 2, of Law No. 6,385/1976:

CPC Pronouncement CPC 09 - Statement of Added Value (DVA) CPC 12 - Present Value Adjustment CPC 22 - Operating Segments CPC 36 (R3) - Consolidated Financial Statements

) Recently issued standards, applicable or to be applied in future periods

Standards applicable from January 1st, 2023

CVM Resolution 42, of July 22, 2021. The standard makes it mandatory for publicly-held companies to adopt Technical Pronouncement CPC 50 - Insurance Contracts, which establishes the principles for recognition, measurement, and disclosure of insurance contracts, aiming to ensure that an entity provides relevant information that faithfully represents these contracts. In addition, the new standard seeks to resolve some existing inadequacies in the wide variety of accounting practices in the insurance market, which impaired the comparability of accounting information from insurers.

Although the standard is not applicable to financial institutions, since Bacen does not regulate the insurance market, the Bank has been monitoring the progress of its implementation in the operational companies of the BB Seguridade group, which have insurance contracts within the regulatory scope. The impacts on these companies were recognized in the Bank's financial statements through equity equivalence, since they do not conflict with Bacen regulations, as determined by art. 22, §2, of Law No. 6,385/1976.

Standards to be adopted in future periods

CMN Resolution 4,966, of November 25, 2021. The Resolution provides accounting concepts and criteria applicable to financial instruments, as well as designation and recognition of hedging (hedge accounting) by financial institutions and other institutions authorized to operate by Bacen, seeking to reduce the gaps between the accounting standards provided in Cosif and the international standards.

Resolution 4,966/2021 is effective as of January 1st, 2025, except for some normative items, which are effective as of January 1st, 2022.

The Bank started the assessment of the impacts of the adoption of the normative items in force as of January 1st, 2025, which will be subject to specific disclosure in the explanatory notes to the financial statements for the 2024 Results, as required by art. 78 of this Resolution, and has also prepared a plan for implementing the accounting regulation (plan), as required by article 76, being disclosed in the Financial Statements 2022.

CMN Resolution 4,975, of December 16, 2021. The standard establishes the accounting criteria applicable to leasing operations carried out by financial institutions and other institutions authorized to operate by Bacen as lessor and lessee. These institutions must observe CPC 06 (R2) - Leases, for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leasing operations, according to specific regulations.

CPC 06 (R2) abandons the classification of leasing into operational and financial for lessees, and starts a single accounting model, which consists of the recognition of assets and liabilities arising from leasing operations. The standard does not require a lessee to recognize assets and liabilities of low-value and short-term leases.

For lessors, there will be change in the accounting of finance leasing, but without changing the form of disclosure, since these operations are already presented at the present value of the total amounts receivable provided for in the contract, including the allowance for losses associated with the credit risk, in compliance with BCB Resolution 2/2020.

CMN Resolution 4,975/2021 is effective as of January 1st, 2025.

The Bank has started to assess the impacts of the adoption of the new regulation, which will be concluded by the effective date.

3 - Description of significant accounting policies

The accounting practices adopted by Banco do Brasil are applied consistently in all periods presented in these financial statements and applied to all the entities of the Group Banco do Brasil.

a ) Statement of income

In accrual basis accounting, revenues and expenses are reported in the closing process of the period in which they are incurred, regardless of receipt or payment. The operations with floating rates are adjusted pro rata die, based on the variation of the indexes agreed, and operations with fixed rates are recorded at future redemption value, adjusted for the unearned income or prepaid expenses for future periods. The operations indexed to foreign currencies are converted at the reporting date using current rates.

b ) Present value measurement

Financial assets and liabilities are presented at present value due to the application of the accrual basis in the recognition of their interest income and expenses.

Non-contractual liabilities are primarily represented by provisions for lawsuit and legal obligations, for which the disbursement date is uncertain and is not under the Bank's control. They are measured at present value because they are initially recognized at estimated disbursement value on the valuation date and are updated monthly.

c ) Cash and cash equivalents

They comprise cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments readily convertible into cash, with a maximum maturity of three months from the date of acquisition, to be used in short-term commitments, and subject to an insignificant risk of change in value. The balances of cash and cash equivalents in local currency, foreign currency, investments in repurchase agreements - bank position, investments in interbank deposits and investments in foreign currencies were considered.

d ) Interbank investments

Interbank investments are recorded at their investment or acquisition amount, plus income accrued up to the balance sheet date and adjustments for allowance for losses.

e ) Securities

Securities are recorded at the actually paid amount and are classified according to the intention of the Bank's Management into three different categories, according to Bacen Circular 3,068/2001:

Trading Securities : these are securities purchased to be actively and frequently traded. They are adjusted monthly to fair value. The increases and decreases in value are recorded in income and expense accounts for the period;

Securities available for sale : these are securities that may be traded at any time but are not acquired to be actively and frequently traded. They are adjusted monthly to market value and their increases and decreases in value are recorded, net of tax effects, in Accumulated other comprehensive income in Shareholders' equity; and

Securities held to maturity : these are securities that the Bank owns and has the financial capacity and intent to hold to maturity. These securities are not adjusted to market value. The Bank's financial capacity to hold to maturity is supported by a cash flow projection that does not consider the possibility of sale of these securities.

The fair value methodology used for securities was established following consistent, verifiable criteria, which consider the average price of trading on the day of calculation or, if not available, the indicative price reported by Anbima (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association), or relationship between the unit price and the latest business value in the last 30 day, or the net expected realizable value obtained through pricing models, using credit risk curves, expected credit losses, future values of interest rates, foreign exchange rates, price and currency indices, and similar financial instruments.

Earnings from bonds and securities are appropriated to income for the period, observing the accrual basis of accounting until the date of maturity or final sale.

Impairment of securities classified as available for sale and held to maturity, if considered not to be temporary, are recorded directly in expense for the period and a new cost basis for the asset is determined.

Upon sale, the difference between the sale amount and the cost of purchase plus accrued income is considered as a result of the transaction and is recorded on the date of the transaction as a gain or loss on securities.

f ) Derivative financial instruments

Derivative financial instruments are adjusted to market value at each monthly trial balance and balance sheet date. Increases or decreases in value are recorded in the appropriate income or expense accounts.

The fair value methodology used for derivative financial instruments was established following consistent and verifiable criteria, which consider the closing price, or adjustment, when applicable, on the day of calculation or, if not available, pricing models that estimate the expected net realizable value, or the price of a similar financial instrument, considering at least, the payment or maturity date, the currency or index, and the credit risk associated with the counterparty.

Derivative financial instruments used to offset, in whole or in part, the risks arising from exposure to variations in the fair value or asset cash flow or financial liabilities, commitment or future transaction, are considered hedge instruments and are classified according to their nature:

Market risk hedge : increases or decreases in value of the financial instruments, as well as of the hedged item, are recorded in income/expense accounts for the period;

Cash flow hedge : the effective portion of the increases or decreases in value of the derivative financial instruments classified in this category are recorded, net of tax effects, in Accumulated other comprehensive income in Shareholders' equity. The effective amount is that in which the variation of the hedged item, directly related to the corresponding risk, is offset by the variation in the financial instrument used for the hedge, considering the accumulated effect of the transaction. Other variations in these instruments are recorded directly in the statement of income for the period; and

Hedge of net investment abroad : the financial instruments classified in this category are intended to offset the risks arising from exposure to foreign exchange variation of investments abroad whose functional currency is different from the national currency and must be recorded in accordance with the accounting procedures defined for the hedge of cash flow.

g ) Loan portfolio for loan losses associated with credit risk

The loan portfolio consists of loan operations, leases, advances on foreign exchange contracts and other receivables with loan characteristics which are classified according to Management's judgment with respect to the level of risk, taking into consideration market conditions, past experience and specific risks in relation to the transaction, to borrowers and guarantors, observing the parameters established by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999, which requires periodic analyses of the portfolio and its classification into nine levels, ranging from AA (minimum risk) to H (maximum risk), as well as the classification of transactions more than 15 days overdue as non-performing. For atypical transactions with a term of more than 36 months, there is a double counting on the days-past-due intervals defined for the nine levels of risk, as permitted by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.

Income from loans overdue for more than 60 days, regardless of their risk level, will only be recognized as income when effectively received.

The operations classified as level H risk are written off against the existing allowance after six months of classification in this level of risk, and they are delayed more than 180 days.

Renegotiated transactions are maintained, at a minimum, at the same level at which they were rated on the date of renegotiation. The renegotiations of loans already written off against the allowance are rated as H level and any gains from renegotiation are recognized as income when effectively received. Reclassification to a lower risk category is allowed when there is significant amortization of the transaction or when new material facts justify a change in risk level, according to CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.

Allowance for loan losses, considered sufficient by management, satisfies the minimum requirement established by the aforementioned CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.

Financial leasing operations are presented at the present value of the total amounts receivable provided in the contract, including the provision for losses associated with credit risk.

h ) Taxes

Taxes are calculated based on the rates shown in the table below:

Taxes Rate Income tax (15.00% + additional 10.00%) 25.00% Social Contribution on Net Income - CSLL 20.00% Social Integration Program/Public servant fund program(PIS/Pasep) 1 0.65% Contribution to Social Security Financing - (Cofins) 4.00% Tax on services of any kind - (ISSQN) Up to 5.00%

1 - For non-financial firms that have opted for the non-cumulative regime of calculation, the PIS/PASEP rate is 1.65% and the Cofins rate is 7.6%.

Deferred tax assets (tax credits) and deferred tax liabilities are recognized by applying the current tax rates on their respective bases. For the constitution, maintenance and write-off of the deferred tax assets, the criteria established by CMN Resolution No. 4,842/2020 are observed, supported by a study of realization capacity.

i ) Investments, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

Investments : investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures in which the Bank has significant influence or an ownership interest of 20% or more of the voting shares, and in other companies which are part of a group or are under common control are accounted for by the equity method based on the Shareholders' equity of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures.

The cash flows related to dividends and interest on equity received are presented separately in the statement of cash flows, being consistently classified, from period to period, as arising from investment activities.

In the consolidated financial statements, the subsidiaries are fully consolidated, and the associates and joint ventures are accounted under the equity method.

Property and equipment : property and equipment are stated at acquisition cost less the impairment losses and depreciation, calculated using the straight-line method by the useful life of the asset. Depreciation of property and equipment in use is recorded in the Other administrative expenses account.

Intangible : intangible assets consist of rights over intangible assets used in the running of the Bank, including acquired goodwill.

An asset meets the criteria for identification as an intangible asset, when it is separable, i.e, it can be separated from the entity and sold, transferred or licensed, rented or exchanged, individually or jointly with a contract, related assets or liabilities, regardless of the intention for use by the entity; or results from contractual rights or other legal rights, regardless of whether these rights are transferable or separable from the entity or other rights and obligations.

Goodwill based on expected future profitability is amortized against the income for the period, in accordance with the annual income projections contained in the economic-financial studies that supported the purchase price of the businesses and are annually to the impairment test of the recoverable value of assets.

The other intangible assets with finite useful lives compromise: disbursements for the acquisition of rights to provide banking services (rights to managing payrolls), amortized over the terms of contracts; software, amortized on a straight-line basis by the useful life from the date it is available for use. Intangible assets are adjusted by allowance for impairment losses, if applicable. The amortization of intangible assets is recorded in the Other administrative expenses account.

j ) Impairment of non-financial assets

Non-financial assets are reviewed to see if there is any indication that they may have depreciated, whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable.

If there is any indication of devaluation, the Bank estimates the asset's recoverable value, which is the higher of its fair value, less costs to sell it, and its value in use.

If the recoverable amount of the asset is less than its carrying amount, the asset's carrying amount is reduced to its recoverable amount through a provision for impairment, which is recognized in the Income statement.

Methodologies in assessing the recoverable amount of the main non-financial assets:

Property and equipment in use

Land and buildings - To determine the recoverable amounts of land and buildings, data from market indices, statistical tests based on data from sales of owned properties and technical evaluations are used in accordance with the rules of the Brazilian Association of Technical Standards - ABNT.

Data processing equipment - when available, the Bank uses market values to determine the recoverable amount of relevant data processing equipment, considering market rates for similar goods, substitutes or the same type of goods, based on internal or external sources. If Banco do Brasil cannot obtain reliable data to estimate the market price, the Bank the Bank assesses whether the expected benefits from the use of these assets still justify its best recovery value, qualifying the information that justifies this analysis.

Other items of property and equipment - these items are individually insignificant or fully depreciated. Although subject to evaluation of impairment indicators, the Bank does not determine their recoverable amount on an individual basis due to cost benefit considerations. However, the Bank controls these assets through a systematized register and conducts an annual inventory counts and writes off assets that are lost or showing signs of deterioration.

Intangible

Rights due to the acquisition of payrolls - the recoverability of acquired payroll contracts is determined based on the contribution margin of the client relationships generated under each contract. The objective is to determine if the projections that justified the initial acquisition correspond to actual performance. An impairment loss is recognized on underperforming contracts.

Software - the Bank continuously invests in the modernization and adequacy of its internally developed software to accompany new technologies and meet the demands of the business. Since there is no similar software in the market, and because of the significant cost associated with developing models to calculate value in use, the Bank evaluates the ongoing utility of its software to test for impairment, that consists of evaluating its usefulness for the company so that, whenever a software goes out of use, its value is written off in accounting.

The losses recorded in the Statement of Income to adjust the recoverable value of these assets, if any, are stated in the respective notes.

Investments and goodwill on the acquisition of investments

The methodology for determining the recoverable amount of investments and goodwill based on expected future profitability consists of measuring the expected result of the investment through discounted cash flow. To measure this result, the assumptions adopted are based on i) projections of the companies' operations, results and investment plans; ii) macroeconomic scenarios developed by the Bank; and iii) internal methodology for calculating the cost of capital based on the Capital Asset Pricing Model - CAPM.

k ) Employee benefits

Employee benefits related to short-term benefits for current employees are recognized on the accrual basis as the services are provided. Post-employment benefits, comprising supplementary retirement benefits and medical assistance for which the Bank is responsible, are assessed in accordance with criteria established by CPC 33 (R1) - Employee benefits, approved by CVM Resolution 110/2022 and by the CMN Resolution 4,877/2020. The evaluations are carried out at least every six months or less when applicable.

In defined-contribution plans, the actuarial risk and the investment risk are borne by the plan participants. Accordingly, cost accounting is based on each period's contribution amount representing the Bank's obligation. Consequently, no actuarial calculation is required when measuring the obligation or expense, and there are neither actuarial gains nor losses.

In defined benefit plans, the actuarial risk and the investment risk value of plan assets fall substantially on the sponsoring entity. Accordingly, cost accounting requires the measurement of plan obligations and expenses, with a possibility of actuarial gains and losses, leading to the register of a liability when the amount of the actuarial obligation exceeds the value of plan assets, or an asset when the amount of assets exceeds the value of plan obligations. In the latter instance, the asset should be recorded only when there is evidence that it can effectively reduce the contributions from the sponsor or will be refundable in the future.

The Bank recognizes the components of defined benefit cost in the period in which the actuarial valuation was performed, in accordance with criteria established by CPC 33 (R1), as follows:

· the current service cost and the net interest on the net defined benefit liability (asset) are recognized in profit or loss; and

· the remeasurements of the net defined benefit liability (asset) resulting from changes in actuarial assumptions are recognized in Accumulated other comprehensive income in Shareholders' equity, net of tax effects. And, according to the normative provision, these effects recognized directly in equity should not be reclassified to the result in subsequent periods.

Contributions to be paid by the Bank to medical assistance plans in some cases will continue after the employee's retirement. Therefore, the Bank's obligations are evaluated by the present actuarial value of the contributions to be paid over the expected period in which the plan participants and beneficiaries will be covered by the plan. Such obligations are evaluated and recognized under the same criteria used for defined benefit plans.

l ) Deposits and Securities sold under repurchase agreements

Deposits and Securities sold under repurchase agreements are recorded at the amount of the liabilities and include, when applicable, related charges up to the balance sheet date, on a daily pro rata die basis.

m ) Provisions, contingent assets and liabilities and legal obligations

The Bank recognizes a provision when:

· the Bank has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event;

· it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation; and

· the amount of the obligation can be reasonably estimated.

The Bank recognizes provisions based on its best estimate of the probable losses.

The Bank continually monitors lawsuits in progress to evaluate, among other factors:

· the nature and complexity;

· the progress of the proceedings;

· the opinion of the Bank's lawyers; and

· the Bank's experience with similar proceedings.

In determining whether a loss is probable, the Bank considers:

· the likelihood of loss resulting from claims that occurred prior to or on the reporting date that were identified after that date but prior to issuance of the financial statements; and

· the need to disclose claims or events occurring after the reporting date but prior to the issuance of the financial statements.

Contingent assets are not recognized in the financial statements. However, when there is evidence assuring their realization, usually represented by the final judgment of the lawsuit and by the confirmation of the capacity for its recovery by receipt or offsetting by another receivable, they are recognized as assets.

The Bank recognizes tax liabilities for taxes that are the object of legal discussions regarding their constitutionality. In these cases, the Bank recognizes an obligation to the government and a judicial deposit in the same amount, however, no payment is made until the Courts reach a final decision.

n ) Debt instrument issue expense

Expenses related to transactions involving the issue of debt instruments are capitalized and presented as a reduction of the corresponding liability. The expenses are recognized in the income statement over the term of the transaction.

o ) Assets held for sale

Investments held for sale

They refer to investments in associates, subsidiaries and joint ventures that the Bank expects to realize through their sale, are available for immediate sale and their disposal is highly probable. From the moment the Bank decides to sell them, these assets are measured at the lower of:

(i) the net book value, less provisions for impairment losses; and

(ii) fair value, measured in accordance with specific regulations, net of selling expenses.

Any difference between the net book value of the asset and the fair value less costs to sell is recognized in profit or loss for the period.

Non-financial assets held for sale

These not covered by the concept of financial assets, according to specific regulations, and refer mainly to properties not in use received in the settlement of credit operations that are difficult or doubtful to resolve.

They are initially recognized in the appropriate account grouping item of current or noncurrent assets realizable in the long term, according to the expected sale term, on the date of their receipt by the Bank, being valued at the lowest value between:

(i) the gross book value of the respective credit operation that is difficult or doubtful to resolve; and

(ii) the fair value of the asset, assessed in accordance with specific regulations, net of selling expenses.

Any difference between the book value of the respective difficult or doubtful financial instrument, net of provisions, and the fair value is recognized in the income statement for the period.

p ) Other assets and liabilities

Other assets are stated at their realizable amounts, including, when applicable, related income and monetary and exchange variations on a pro rata die basis, and allowance for losses, when deemed appropriate. Other liabilities are stated at their known and measurable amounts, plus, when applicable, related charges and monetary and exchange variations on a pro rata die basis.

q ) Earnings per share

Two different methods are used to calculate earnings per share:

· basic earnings per share: calculated by dividing net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during each of the periods presented; and

· diluted earnings per share: calculated by dividing net income attributed to the Bank's shareholders by the weighted average of outstanding common shares, adjusted to reflect the effect of all dilutable common shares.

r ) Conversion of operations in foreign currency

Functional and presentation currency - These individual and consolidated financial statements are presented in Brazilian Reais, which is the Bank's functional and presentation currency. The functional currency is the currency of the main economic environment in which an entity operates. For all of the Group entities, the functional currency is the Real (except for BB Americas and Banco Patagonia).

The financial statements of branches and subsidiaries abroad follow the accounting criteria in force in Brazil and are converted into the Real currency, preliminarily under the equity method, as provided for in CMN Resolution 4,817/2020.

The investees abroad whose Real is the functional currency have their financial statements translated based on the daily balances of each accounting sub-heading, considering the daily variation of the exchange rate, and their effects are recognized in contra-entry to the investee's income.

For investees abroad whose functional currency is other than the Brazilian Real, assets and liabilities are translated at the exchange rate on the respective balance sheet date and income and expenses are translated at the average exchange rate for the period, and their effects are recognized in Other Comprehensive Income, in the investor's Shareholders' Equity.

s ) Non-recurring results

As defined by BCB Resolution 2/2020, non-recurring results are those that are not related or are only incidentally related to the institution's typical activities and are not expected to occur frequently in future years. The information on the recurring and non-recurring results is included in Note 31.

4 - Significant Judgments and accounting estimates

The preparation of financial statements requires the application of certain relevant assumptions and judgments that involve a high degree of uncertainty and that may have a material impact on these statements. Accordingly, it requires Management to make judgments and use estimates that affect the recognized amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. These adopted estimates and assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis, with the revisions recognized in the period in which the estimate is reassessed, with prospective effects. It should be noted that actual results may differ from these estimates.

There are certain alternatives to accounting treatments. The Bank's results may differ if alternative accounting principles had been used. Management believes its choice of accounting principles to be appropriate and that the individual and consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position and results of the Bank's operations.

Significant classes of assets and liabilities subject to estimates and the use of assumptions cover items for which fair value valuation is required. The following components of the consolidated financial statements require the highest degree of judgment and use of estimates:

0. ) Fair value of financial instruments

When it is impossible to determine the fair value of financial assets and liabilities based on price derivatives from an active market, they are measured using valuation techniques based on mathematical models. The inputs to these models come from observable market data, whenever available. If there is not enough information to apply the aforementioned criteria, other technical and judgmental parameters are adopted, duly approved by the Organization's Risk Governance.

The methodologies used to assess the fair value of certain financial instruments are shown in Note 30.a.

) Allowance for losses associated with credit risk of the loan portfolio

The loan portfolio is classified according to Management's judgment on the risk level. Economic situation, past experience and specific risks in relation to the operation, to debtors and guarantors, are taken into account, observing the parameters established by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999, which requires periodic portfolio analysis and its classification into nine risk levels (rating), AA (minimum risk) and H (maximum risk), as well as the classification of operations overdue for more than 15 days as non-performing. For non-performing loan with a maturity of more than 36 months, double counting over the delay intervals defined for the nine risk levels is carried out, as provided by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.

Allowance for losses is constituted or reversed according to the risk levels established by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999, considering the risk levels attributed to the operations.

The allowance is considered sufficient by Management and meets the minimum requirement established by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.

) Permanent loss of securities

Securities are subject to periodic evaluation by the Permanent Loss Assessment Forum, which is responsible for identifying problematic assets, pursuant to CMN Resolution 4,557/2017, proposing the marking of new problematic assets, assessing the need of an asset to be subject to impairment test and the impact of any loss within the scope of the Conglomerate.

A problematic asset is characterized when there is a pending settlement for more than ninety days or there are indications that the asset will not be realized without the need to resort to guarantees and collateral. Indications that the asset will not be realized are: when the Bank considers that the debtor no longer has the financial capacity to honor its obligation, if the Bank recognizes a significant deterioration in the credit quality of the debtor, if the operation is subject to renegotiation that implies a concession of advantages to the debtor as a result of the deterioration of its creditworthiness or of its mitigators (debt restructuring), if the Bank asks for bankruptcy or other similar attitude towards the debtor, or if the debtor requests any type of judicial measure that limits, delay or prevent the fulfillment of its obligations under the agreed conditions.

The problematic assets can be reverted to the condition of normal course assets as long as there is evidence that the debtor has resumed its ability to honor its obligations under the agreed conditions. It is analyzed whether the debtor is not responsible for any pending arrears for more than ninety days, whether the asset no longer meets the criteria of problematic assets, whether continuous and effective payments have occurred in a period of not less than 3 months and whether the debtor's financial situation has improved to such an extent that the realization of the asset is probable.

) Impairment of non-financial assets

At each reporting date, based on internal and external sources of information, the Bank determines if there are any indicators that a non-financial asset may be impaired. If an indicator does exist, the Bank calculates the asset's recoverable amount, which is the highest of: (i) its fair value less costs to sell it; and (ii) its value in use.

Regardless any indicator of impairment, the Bank tests the recoverable value of intangible assets not yet available for use and of goodwill in the acquisition of investments, at least annually, always at the same period.

If the asset's recoverable amount is less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount is reduced to its recoverable amount by recording an impairment loss.

Determining the recoverable amount of non-financial assets requires Management to exercise judgment and make assumptions. These estimates are based on market prices, present value calculations, other pricing techniques, or a combination of these methods.

) Income taxes

Income and gains generated by the Bank are subject to income taxes in the jurisdictions in which the Bank operates. The determination of income taxes requires interpretation and the use of estimates. In the ordinary course of business, the final amount of income tax payable is uncertain for many different types of transactions and calculations. In these cases, the use of different interpretations and estimates may have resulted in different tax amounts being recorded.

Brazilian tax authorities can review the calculations made by the Bank and its subsidiaries for up to five years subsequent to the date on which a tax becomes due. During this process, the tax authorities may question the procedures adopted by the Bank, mainly with respect to the interpretation of tax legislation. However, Management believe that will not be required any significant adjustments to the income tax recorded in these financial statements.

) Recognition and assessment of deferred taxes

Deferred tax assets are calculated on temporary differences and tax loss carryforwards. They are only recognized when the Bank expects to generate sufficient taxable income in the future to offset the amounts. The expected realization of the Bank's deferred tax assets is based on projections of future income and technical analyses in line with current tax legislation

The Bank reviews the estimates involved in the recognition and valuation of deferred tax assets based on current expectations and projections about future events and trends. The most important assumptions affecting these estimates relate to:

changes in the amounts deposited, delinquencies and customer base;

changes in tax law;

changes in interest rates;

changes in inflation rates;

legal claims with an adverse impact on the Bank;

credit, market and other risks associated with lending and investing activities;

changes in the fair value of Brazilian securities, especially Brazilian government securities; and

changes in domestic and global economic conditions.

) Pensions and other employee benefits

The Bank sponsors defined contribution and defined benefit pension plans, accounted for in accordance with CPC 33 (R1). Actuarial valuations for defined benefit plans are based on a series of assumptions, including:

interest rates;

mortality tables;

annual rate applied to the revision of retirement benefits;

inflation index;

annual salary adjustment; and

the method used to calculate vested benefit obligations for active employees.

Changes in these assumptions can have significant impact on the amounts determined.

) Provisions, contingent assets and liabilities and legal obligations

The recognition, measurement and disclosure of provisions, contingent assets and liabilities and legal obligations are carried out in accordance with the criteria defined by CPC 25.

Contingent assets are not recognized in the financial statements, however, they are recognized as assets when there is evidence assuring their realization, usually represented by the final judgment of the lawsuit and by the confirmation of the capacity for its recovery by receipt or offsetting by another receivable.

Contingent liabilities are recognized in the financial statements when, based on the opinion of legal advisor and Management, the risk of loss of legal or administrative proceedings is considered probable, with a probable outflow of financial resource for the settlement of the obligation and when the amounts involved are measurable with sufficient assurance, being quantified when judicial noticed and revised monthly as follows:

Aggregated Method : cases that are similar and recurring in nature and whose values are not considered individually significant. Provisions are based on statistical data. It covers civil or labor judicial proceedings (except labor claims filed by trade unions and all proceedings classified as strategic) with probable value of award, estimated by legal advisors, up to R$ 1 million. The aggregated method covers all processes, regardless of the assessment carried out by the legal advisors.

Individual Method : cases considered unusual or whose value is considered relevant by our legal advisor. Provisions are based on the amount claimed; probability of an unfavorable decision; evidence presented; evaluation of legal precedents; other facts raised during the process; judicial decisions made during the course of the case; and the classification and the risk of loss of legal actions.

Contingent liabilities subject to individual method considered as possible losses are not recognized in the financial statements, they are disclosed in notes, while those classified as remote do not require any provision or disclosure.

Legal obligations (fiscal and social security) are derived from tax obligations provided in the legislation are fully recognized in the financial statements.

5 - Acquisitions, disposals and corporate restructuring

0. ) Disposal of indirect equity interest

On October 8, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the sale of the entire indirect equity interest held in Banco Digio S.A., by BB Elo Cartão Participações S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank. The sale contract of 49.99% interest, for R$ 645 million, was signed on that date with Bradescard Elo Participações S.A., a company owned by Banco Bradesco S.A.

The transaction was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense on November 24, 2021, and by the Central Bank of Brazil on February 04, 2022, being effective on February 25, 2022, after concluding the corporate movements and the consequent financial settlement of the operation, providing a net result of R$ 222,981 thousand, as shown below:

1st half/2022 1) Capital gain of BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A. 1 337,850 2) Taxes (114,869) 3) Impact on the Consolidated Income, net of tax effects (1+2) 222,981

1 - Recognized in the Statement of Income as "Non-operating income".

) Corporate Reorganization of the Interbank Payments Chamber - CIP Associação

On February 25, 2022, according to the Extraordinary General Meeting held on the same date by the members of the Interbank Payments Chamber (CIP Associação), the corporate reorganization "demutualization" of CIP Associação was approved, through its partial spin-off and merger of the assets spun off by CIP S.A.

CIP Associação is a non-profit civil association that integrates the Brazilian Payments System (SPB) and acts as an infrastructure for the financial market, offering solutions and services that integrate technology, innovation and security to financial transactions carried out in the country. The Bank holds a 12.9062% interest in its capital stock, recognized at the historical cost of R$ 7,055 thousand.

CIP S.A. is a corporation that did not carry out its own activity and did not have liabilities or obligations of any nature, being a legal entity with a for-profit purpose that will incorporate the portion to be spun off from CIP Associação. The partial spin-off has the purpose of demutualizing CIP Associação, so that its economic activities are no longer carried out through an associative legal structure, being developed by CIP S.A., in the form of a corporation.

The equity of CIP Associação, based on the financial statements of December 31, 2021, was R$ 1,921,165 thousand, of which R$ 1,915,544 thousand (99.7073860%) was spun off and transferred to CIP S.A., as appraisal report prepared by a specialized company.

Due to the demutualization, with the spun-off portion being transferred to the entity resulting from the spin-off, the associates received common shares issued by CIP S.A. in proportion to their respective shares in CIP Associação,which in the case of the Bank is 12.9062%.

In this context, the Bank considered CIP S.A. as an associated equity interest, due to the existence of significant influence, characterized by the representation on the Board of Directors of this investee, recognizing the book value of the spun-off assets by equity method, in the financial statements of the 1st half/2022, whose effects on the result are shown below:

1st half/2022 1) Book value of the spun-off assets, proportional to the interest held by the Bank of 12.9062% 1 247,224 2) Cost value resulting from the spin-off (99.7073860% of the historical cost value recorded at the Bank) 7,035 3) Capital gain (1-2) 2 240,189 4) Taxes (108,085) 5) Impact on the Consolidated income, net of tax effects (3+4) 132,104

1 - According to the appraisal report prepared by a specialized company, considering the equity value of CIP Associação, calculated based on the financial statements of December 31, 2021.

2 - Recognized in the Statement of Income as "Non-operating income".

) Incorporation of Broto

On January 04, 2023, according to the General Shareholders' Meeting, held on the same date by the Bank and the Brasilseg Companhia de Seguros S.A. (Brasilseg), indirect associated company through BB Seguridade Participações S.A., the incorporation of Broto S.A. was approved, after obtaining regulatory authorizations from Bacen, Sest and Cade. Broto began to conduct the business of the Broto Digital Platform (Broto Platform), which operates as a marketplace focused on the agribusiness production chain, previously managed by Brasilseg.

the Bank holds 100% of the preferred shares without voting rights, which are equivalent to 50% of Broto's total capital, and Brasilseg, 100% of the common shares, completing 100% of the capital of that share. Due to the 50% interest in the total capital of the new company, Brasilseg contributed with of a portion in cash and another part through the transfer of assets and rights wich were associated to Broto Plataform, previously held by the Insurer, totaling an investment of R$ 31.2 million. This same amount was paid by the Bank to subscribe the shares corresponding to the other 50% of the total capital of the new company.

The corporate documents provide for the granting, by Brasilseg, of a call option to BB on the totality of the shares held by it in Broto, exercisable upon payment of the entire amount contributed by the Insurer to Broto, adjusted by the CDI accumulated in the period, within a period of up to 12 months from the date of signature of the shareholders' agreement, renewable for an equal period.

From its incorporation, the investment was initially recognized at cost and subsequently measured using the equity method.

6 - Information by segment

The segment information was prepared based on internal reports used by the Executive Board of Directors to assess performance and make decision about the allocation of fund for investment and other purposes. The framework also takes into account the regulatory environment and the similarities between goods and services. The information was prepared based on internal management reports (Management Information), reviewed regularly by Management.

The Bank's operations were mainly in Brazil, divided into five segments: banking, investments, fund management, insurance (insurance, pension and capitalization) and payment methods. The Bank also engages in other activities, including consortium business and other services aggregated in "Other Segments".

The measurement of managerial income and of managerial assets and liabilities by segment takes into account all income and expenses as well as all assets and liabilities recorded by the controlled companies (Note 2). There were no common income or expenses nor common assets or liabilities allocated between the segments, for any distribution criteria.

Transactions between segments were eliminated in the column "Intersegment transactions". They were conducted at the same terms and conditions as those practiced with unrelated parties for similar transactions. These transactions do not involve any unusual payment risks.

None of the Bank's customers individually account for more than 10% of the Bank's income.

0. ) Banking segment

The result was mainly from operations in Brazil with a wide array of products and services, including deposits, loans and services provided to customers through different distribution channels, located in the country and abroad.

The banking segment includes business with the retail, wholesale and public sector, which were carried out by the Bank's network and customer service teams. It also engages in business with micro-entrepreneurs and low-income population, undertaken through banking correspondents.

) Investments segment

This segment was responsible for operations in the domestic capital markets, acting in intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets, as well as being responsible for equity investments and the rendering of some financial services.

The income from financial intermediation of this segment were the accrued interest on securities investments net of interest expenses from third party funding costs. The principal equity investments were those in the associates, subsidiary companies and joint ventures. Financial service fee income were from economic/financial advisory services and the underwriting of fixed and variable income.

) Fund management segment

This segment comprises purchase, sale and custody of securities, portfolio management, and management of investment funds and clubs. Income consists mainly of commissions and management fees for services charged to investors.

) Insurance, pension and capitalization segment

In this segment, products and services offered were related to life, property and automobile insurance, private pension and capitalization plans.

The income were mainly from revenues from insurance premiums issued, contributions to private pension plans, capitalization bonds and investments in securities. The amounts offset by selling cost, technical insurance provision and expenses related to benefits and redemptions.

) Payment method segment

This segment comprises funding, transmission, processing and settlement of operations via electronic means.

Revenues were mainly from commissions and management fees charged to businesses and financial institutions for the services rendered, as well as income from rent, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals.

f) Other segments

Other segments comprise the consortium management and other services segments, which have been aggregated as they were not individually significant.

Their revenues were originated mainly from rendering services not covered in previous segments, such as: credit recovery; consortium management; development, manufacturing, sale, lease and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs and computing supplies.

g) Information of external customers by geographic region

1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Brazil Abroad Brazil Abroad Income from external customers 141,616,109 9,587,800 120,917,799 12,587,341 Income from financial intermediation 116,575,608 8,665,485 97,610,662 11,728,580 Loan portfolio 64,539,063 741,983 49,923,043 8,285,435 Interbank investments 27,732,149 2,273,750 29,163,820 178,164 Securities 21,769,597 5,145,926 16,823,089 2,478,153 Derivative financial instruments (740,515) 99,902 (1,555,805) 185,092 Reserve requirement 3,715,645 -- 2,600,555 -- Other financial assets (440,331) 403,924 655,960 601,736 Other income 25,040,501 922,315 23,307,137 858,761 Service fee income 15,640,702 776,927 14,702,781 668,950 Share of earnings (losses) of associates and joint ventures 3,487,349 -- 2,604,171 -- Other 5,912,450 145,388 6,000,185 189,811 Non current assets¹ 40,373,196 130,566 33,912,438 235,595 1 - Except for financial instruments, deferred tax assets and post-employment benefit assets.

Revenues from abroad were mainly obtained by operations held by the branches in South America in the 1st half/2023 (Europe in the 1st half/2022).

h) Breakdown of managerial income by segment and reconciliation with accounting income

1st half/2023 Managerial Information by Segment Banking Investments Fund Management Insurance, pension and capitalization Payment methods Other segments Intersegment transactions BB Consolidated Income from financial intermediation 124,658,819 628,644 164,742 58,229 238,597 283,091 (791,029) 125,241,093 Loan portfolio 65,290,036 -- -- -- -- -- (8,990) 65,281,046 Interbank investments 30,391,114 202 110,535 -- -- 286,087 (782,039) 30,005,899 Securities 25,745,679 821,831 54,203 58,229 238,597 (3,016) -- 26,915,523 Derivative financial instruments (447,408) (193,389) -- -- -- 184 -- (640,613) Reserve requirement 3,715,645 -- -- -- -- -- -- 3,715,645 Other financial assets (36,247) -- 4 -- -- (164) -- (36,407) Expenses from financial intermediation (81,339,795) (397,299) -- -- -- (320,179) 1,194,534 (80,862,739) Financial institutions resources (36,997,063) (397,299) -- -- -- -- 1,194,534 (36,199,828) Customers resources (32,448,918) -- -- -- -- -- -- (32,448,918) Resources from issuance of debt securities (11,363,591) -- -- -- -- (320,179) -- (11,683,770) Other funding expenses (530,223) -- -- -- -- -- -- (530,223) Allowance for losses associated with credit risk (12,751,256) (12,649) -- -- (630) (19,928) -- (12,784,463) Loan portfolio (12,643,789) -- -- -- -- -- -- (12,643,789) Other financial assets (107,467) (12,649) -- -- (630) (19,928) -- (140,674) Other income 17,034,001 162,528 1,642,378 4,987,609 1,203,824 2,761,216 (1,828,740) 25,962,816 Service fee income 11,052,482 106,427 1,636,471 2,400,442 24,167 2,001,499 (803,859) 16,417,629 Share of earnings (losses) of associates and joint ventures 279,242 (12,833) -- 2,293,453 927,487 -- -- 3,487,349 Other 5,702,277 68,934 5,907 293,714 252,170 759,717 (1,024,881) 6,057,838 Other expenses (28,206,653) (95,129) (266,405) (542,208) (125,814) (1,464,108) 1,425,235 (29,275,082) Personnel expenses (11,053,555) (13,280) (71,721) (41,458) (3,172) (229,147) 3,146 (11,409,187) Other administrative expenses (5,686,293) (20,083) (32,893) (58,867) (672) (307,449) 812,466 (5,293,791) Amortization (1,166,797) -- -- (415) -- (2,214) -- (1,169,426) Depreciation (777,001) -- -- (10) -- (18,383) -- (795,394) Tax expenses (3,232,989) (24,700) (117,991) (295,915) (38,702) (285,721) -- (3,996,018) Other (6,290,018) (37,066) (43,800) (145,543) (83,268) (621,194) 609,623 (6,611,266) Provisions (3,623,214) (4) (14,104) (11,065) (118) (19,278) -- (3,667,783) Provisions for civil, tax and labor claims (3,682,428) (4) (14,104) (11,065) (118) (18,877) -- (3,726,596) Other 59,214 -- -- -- -- (401) -- 58,813 Profit before taxation and profit sharing 15,771,902 286,091 1,526,611 4,492,565 1,315,859 1,220,814 -- 24,613,842 Income tax and social contribution (2,234,653) (133,654) (601,325) (740,123) (167,658) (388,614) -- (4,266,027) Employee and directors profit sharing (2,113,818) -- (1,211) -- -- (6,354) -- (2,121,383) Non-controlling interest (397,823) -- -- (1,255,808) -- (11,932) -- (1,665,563) Net income 11,025,608 152,437 924,075 2,496,634 1,148,201 813,914 -- 16,560,869 Balance sheet Interbank investments 436,877,453 2,051 1,138,063 4,353,880 1,728,273 6,332,542 (17,919,761) 432,512,501 Securities and derivative financial instruments 435,998,807 4,299,721 1,663,931 1,401,822 3,502,809 484,766 (939,974) 446,411,882 Loan portfolio net of provisions 871,002,899 -- -- -- -- -- (119,604) 870,883,295 Investments 26,950,622 1,032,991 -- 7,970,209 4,880,597 23 (20,823,221) 20,011,221 Other assets 329,597,548 932,710 782,544 2,744,989 723,999 8,585,904 (10,034,250) 333,333,444 Total assets 2,100,427,329 6,267,473 3,584,538 16,470,900 10,835,678 15,403,235 (49,836,810) 2,103,152,343 Liabilities 1,935,020,122 5,382,554 2,154,185 8,121,013 231,006 11,917,174 (27,353,958) 1,935,472,096 Customers resources 768,604,126 -- -- -- -- -- (73,400) 768,530,726 Financial institutions resources 675,630,042 4,593,792 -- -- -- 119,604 (18,038,679) 662,304,759 Resources from issuance of debt securities 252,793,641 -- -- -- -- 9,218,916 -- 262,012,557 Provisions 26,007,185 804 56,902 27,355 173 373,332 (45,235) 26,420,516 Other liabilities 211,985,128 787,958 2,097,283 8,093,658 230,833 2,205,322 (9,196,644) 216,203,538 Shareholders' equity 165,407,207 884,919 1,430,353 8,349,887 10,604,672 3,486,061 (22,482,852) 167,680,247 Total liabilities and equity 2,100,427,329 6,267,473 3,584,538 16,470,900 10,835,678 15,403,235 (49,836,810) 2,103,152,343

1st half/2022 Managerial Information by Segment Banking Investments Fund Management Insurance, pension and capitalization Payment methods Other segments Intersegment transactions BB Consolidated Income from financial intermediation 109,076,180 265,435 128,681 1,866 197,328 143,903 (474,151) 109,339,242 Loan portfolio 58,216,512 -- -- -- -- -- (8,034) 58,208,478 Interbank investments 29,547,886 3,680 108,167 -- -- 148,368 (466,117) 29,341,984 Securities 18,821,821 264,148 20,514 1,866 197,328 (4,435) -- 19,301,242 Derivative financial instruments (1,368,320) (2,393) -- -- -- -- -- (1,370,713) Reserve requirement 2,600,555 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2,600,555 Other financial assets 1,257,726 -- -- -- -- (30) -- 1,257,696 Expenses from financial intermediation (73,337,031) (206,002) -- -- -- (95,294) 738,980 (72,899,347) Financial institutions resources (41,556,407) (206,002) -- -- -- -- 738,980 (41,023,429) Customers resources (23,461,749) -- -- -- -- -- -- (23,461,749) Resources from issuance of debt securities (7,866,608) -- -- -- -- (95,294) -- (7,961,902) Other funding expenses (452,267) -- -- -- -- -- -- (452,267) Allowance for losses associated with credit risk (9,107,807) (15,018) (4) -- -- (3,881) -- (9,126,710) Loan portfolio (9,067,329) -- -- -- -- -- -- (9,067,329) Other financial assets (40,478) (15,018) (4) -- -- (3,881) -- (59,381) Other income 16,401,375 258,194 1,637,796 3,848,300 1,234,498 2,071,893 (1,286,158) 24,165,898 Service fee income 10,523,256 185,198 1,632,213 2,137,160 24,257 1,532,925 (663,278) 15,371,731 Share of earnings (losses) of associates and joint ventures 424,542 10,997 -- 1,505,174 663,458 -- -- 2,604,171 Other 5,453,577 61,999 5,583 205,966 546,783 538,968 (622,880) 6,189,996 Other expenses (25,204,257) (66,465) (233,745) (503,630) (54,332) (1,203,449) 1,021,329 (26,244,549) Personnel expenses (10,224,628) (9,791) (57,107) (33,938) (3,009) (207,488) 2,379 (10,533,582) Other administrative expenses (5,305,577) (19,517) (31,946) (50,967) (1,987) (288,153) 659,207 (5,038,940) Amortization (576,082) -- -- (428) -- (2,213) -- (578,723) Depreciation (708,956) -- -- (9) -- (14,574) -- (723,539) Tax expenses (2,643,553) (19,800) (114,895) (253,739) (27,306) (222,428) -- (3,281,721) Other (5,745,461) (17,357) (29,797) (164,549) (22,030) (468,593) 359,743 (6,088,044) Provisions (4,098,225) 751 9,771 43 -- (11,544) -- (4,099,204) Provisions for civil, tax and labor claims (3,991,117) 751 9,771 43 -- (11,544) -- (3,992,096) Other (107,108) -- -- -- -- -- -- (107,108) Profit before taxation and profit sharing 13,730,235 236,895 1,542,499 3,346,579 1,377,494 901,628 -- 21,135,330 Income tax and social contribution (1,892,311) (96,838) (614,952) (627,619) (273,264) (303,789) -- (3,808,773) Employee and directors profit sharing (1,823,079) -- (1,363) -- -- (3,589) -- (1,828,031) Non-controlling interest (213,877) -- -- (914,475) -- (653) -- (1,129,005) Net income 9,800,968 140,057 926,184 1,804,485 1,104,230 593,597 -- 14,369,521 Balance sheet Interbank investments 543,528,683 5,226 2,060,630 4,019,065 1,997,461 6,046,167 (17,995,883) 539,661,349 Securities and derivative financial instruments 404,477,863 3,868,621 642,533 17,033 3,484,340 313,588 (964,597) 411,839,381 Loan portfolio net of provisions 769,500,151 -- -- -- -- -- (133,186) 769,366,965 Investments 25,321,449 997,682 -- 7,329,427 4,572,058 25 (19,421,363) 18,799,278 Other assets 349,189,588 832,888 462,511 2,128,242 649,163 4,531,672 (5,426,731) 352,367,333 Total assets 2,092,017,734 5,704,417 3,165,674 13,493,767 10,703,022 10,891,452 (43,941,760) 2,092,034,306 Liabilities 1,938,013,221 4,840,776 1,819,304 5,932,746 323,552 7,716,469 (23,031,261) 1,935,614,807 Customers resources 718,670,496 -- -- -- -- -- (210,012) 718,460,484 Financial institutions resources 772,100,514 4,023,046 -- -- -- 133,186 (18,128,846) 758,127,900 Resources from issuance of debt securities 209,732,375 -- -- -- -- 5,852,060 -- 215,584,435 Provisions 38,260,865 839 6,756 17,839 60 303,837 (1,749) 38,588,447 Other liabilities 199,248,971 816,891 1,812,548 5,914,907 323,492 1,427,386 (4,690,654) 204,853,541 Shareholders' equity 154,004,513 863,641 1,346,370 7,561,021 10,379,470 3,174,983 (20,910,499) 156,419,499 Total liabilities and equity 2,092,017,734 5,704,417 3,165,674 13,493,767 10,703,022 10,891,452 (43,941,760) 2,092,034,306

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

1

2

7 - Cash and due from banks

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Cash and due from banks 18,574,583 12,808,085 22,541,168 18,310,546 Local currency 10,788,908 8,405,499 10,791,808 8,407,179 Foreign currency 7,785,675 4,402,586 11,749,360 9,903,367 Interbank investments ¹ 47,201,134 55,083,119 42,719,195 50,515,733 Securities purchased under resale agreements - guaranteed by securities not repledged/re-sold -- 9,999 2,128,967 4,107,564 Interbank deposits 46,479,146 55,073,120 39,868,240 46,408,169 Foreign currency 721,988 -- 721,988 -- Total 65,775,717 67,891,204 65,260,363 68,826,279 1 - Investments whose original maturity is less than or equal to 90 days and with insignificant risk of change in fair value.

8 - Compulsory deposits with Bacen

0. ) Breakdown

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Savings deposits 41,126,478 40,035,817 41,126,478 40,035,817 Demand deposits 17,650,372 20,204,006 17,650,372 20,204,006 Time deposits 35,086,793 32,959,214 35,086,793 32,959,214 Instant payment account 2,082,221 1,394,199 2,082,221 1,394,199 Electronic currency deposits 348,134 472,046 348,134 472,046 Resources for microfinance 141,231 53,803 141,231 53,803 Discretionary deposits at the Central Bank 699,998 -- 699,998 -- Current assets 97,135,227 95,119,085 97,135,227 95,119,085 Non-current assets -- -- -- -- Total 97,135,227 95,119,085 97,135,227 95,119,085

b) Reserve requirement

Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Savings deposits 1,593,809 1,381,079 1,593,809 1,381,079 Time deposit requirements 2,121,836 1,219,476 2,121,836 1,219,476 Total 3,715,645 2,600,555 3,715,645 2,600,555

9 - Interbank investments

0. ) Breakdown

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Securities purchased under resale agreement 381,662,035 356,434,683 383,702,744 360,620,668 Reverse repos - own resources -- 378,662 2,276,054 4,564,647 Treasury financial bills -- 9,999 3,036 13,635 National Treasury bills -- 368,663 194,133 368,662 National Treasury notes -- -- 41,444 -- Other securities -- -- 2,037,441 4,182,350 Reverse repos - financed position 381,662,035 356,056,021 381,426,690 356,056,021 National Treasury notes 217,616,434 247,312,465 217,575,076 247,312,465 Treasury financial bills 79,838,702 -- 79,838,702 -- National Treasury bills 83,126,363 107,411,310 82,932,376 107,411,310 Other securities 1,080,536 1,332,246 1,080,536 1,332,246 Interbank deposits ¹ 108,598,804 122,026,512 48,809,757 55,252,770 Total 490,260,839 478,461,195 432,512,501 415,873,438 Current assets 452,067,761 423,567,157 429,052,445 412,684,827 Non-current assets 38,193,078 54,894,038 3,460,056 3,188,611 1 - It includes, in the Consolidated, the amount of R$ 2.552.248 thousand (R$ 3.192.995 thousand on Dec 31, 2022) related to investments abroad determined by the local monetary authorities.

) Income from short-term interbank investments

Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Income from securities purchased under resale agreement 27,326,228 29,043,533 28,640,497 29,247,096 Funded position 27,288,406 28,984,157 27,288,406 28,984,157 Own portfolio position 37,822 59,376 1,352,091 262,939 Income from investments in interbank deposits 4,000,150 2,129,441 1,365,402 94,888 Total 31,326,378 31,172,974 30,005,899 29,341,984

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

1

2

10 - Securities

0. ) Portfolio of securities by classification category, quantity, type of paper and maturity ranges:

) Summary by category and completion period

Classification Category Banco do Brasil June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Current Non-current Total Portifolio Participation Current Non-current Total Portifolio Participation 1 - Trading securities ¹ 5,360,722 -- 5,360,722 1% 2,285,510 -- 2,285,510 1% 2 - Available for sale securities 28,257,136 324,910,602 353,167,738 86% 33,241,159 321,691,442 354,932,601 88% 3 - Held to maturity securities 19,714,437 31,969,685 51,684,122 13% 17,661,521 28,347,372 46,008,893 11% Portfolio book value 53,332,295 356,880,287 410,212,582 100% 53,188,190 350,038,814 403,227,004 100% Mark to market - held to maturity (38,931) (127,672) (166,603) (169,873) (378,183) (548,056) Portfolio fair value 53,293,364 356,752,615 410,045,979 53,018,317 349,660,631 402,678,948 1 - Trading securities are presented in current assets, regardless of maturity, in accordance with Bacen Circular 3,068/2001.

) Breakdown of the portfolio by category, type of bonds and maturity

Maturity in days Banco do Brasil June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Fair value Total Total 0 to 30 31 to 180 181 to 360 More than 360 Cost value Fair value Fair value Cost value Fair value Fair value 1 - Trading securities 5,721 31,911 79,828 5,243,262 5,357,905 5,360,722 2,817 2,328,089 2,285,510 (42,579) Federal government bonds 5,334 30,113 79,828 4,375,763 4,469,063 4,491,038 21,975 572,246 573,384 1,138 Treasury financial bills -- 1,479 -- 2,426,332 2,427,286 2,427,811 525 12,895 12,906 11 National Treasury bills 5,334 28,634 79,828 1,005,908 1,110,286 1,119,704 9,418 505,337 506,340 1,003 National Treasury notes -- -- -- 943,523 931,491 943,523 12,032 54,014 54,138 124 Private securities 387 1,798 -- 867,499 888,842 869,684 (19,158) 1,755,843 1,712,126 (43,717) Debentures -- -- -- 121,217 137,972 121,217 (16,755) 478,868 443,139 (35,729) Shares in investment funds 387 -- -- -- 6 387 381 10 418 408 Real estate receivables certificates -- -- -- 290,499 284,575 290,499 5,924 503,385 504,612 1,227 Agrobusiness receivable certificates -- 1,798 -- 455,783 466,289 457,581 (8,708) 773,580 763,957 (9,623) 2 - Available for sale securities 5,728,945 5,574,095 16,954,096 324,910,602 354,625,877 353,167,738 (1,458,139) 357,733,552 354,932,601 (2,800,951) Federal government bonds 2,350,050 3,703,324 15,255,592 278,629,688 301,745,240 299,938,654 (1,806,586) 309,014,604 305,577,965 (3,436,639) Treasury financial bills -- 2,988,695 8,568,593 254,760,697 266,045,937 266,317,985 272,048 272,032,990 272,089,972 56,982 National Treasury bills 2,248,848 -- 4,331,360 3,974,974 10,743,236 10,555,182 (188,054) 16,130,519 15,549,177 (581,342) National Treasury notes -- -- -- 11,060,977 11,701,699 11,060,977 (640,722) 6,744,032 5,477,265 (1,266,767) Agricultural debt securities -- -- 15 -- 34 15 (19) 139 101 (38) Brazilian foreign debt securities -- -- -- 8,239,618 9,327,247 8,239,618 (1,087,629) 9,319,635 7,881,685 (1,437,950) Foreign Government bonds 101,202 714,629 2,355,624 547,757 3,878,545 3,719,212 (159,333) 4,732,787 4,529,247 (203,540) Other -- -- -- 45,665 48,542 45,665 (2,877) 54,502 50,518 (3,984) Private securities 3,378,895 1,870,771 1,698,504 46,280,914 52,880,637 53,229,084 348,447 48,718,948 49,354,636 635,688 Debentures -- 939,507 1,345,209 37,675,516 41,089,701 39,960,232 (1,129,469) 37,429,419 37,174,513 (254,906) Promissory notes -- 196,721 -- 3,432,888 3,676,503 3,629,609 (46,894) 3,829,534 3,832,957 3,423 Shares in investment funds 3,266,483 -- -- 1,794,199 3,250,158 5,060,682 1,810,524 2,886,210 4,346,580 1,460,370 Shares 112,412 -- -- -- 92,007 112,412 20,405 98,661 94,403 (4,258) Certificate of Deposit -- 734,543 244,952 -- 970,446 979,495 9,049 -- -- -- Eurobonds -- -- 108,343 3,215,693 3,643,103 3,324,036 (319,067) 4,412,106 3,844,736 (567,370) Real estate receivables certificates -- -- -- 263 287 263 (24) 314 258 (56) Agrobusiness receivable certificates -- -- -- 104,988 100,508 104,988 4,480 -- -- -- Other -- -- -- 57,367 57,924 57,367 (557) 62,704 61,189 (1,515)

Maturity in days Banco do Brasil June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Fair value Total Total 0 to 30 31 to 180 181 to 360 More than 360 Cost value Fair value Fair value Cost value Fair value Fair value 3 - Held to maturity securities 8,385,097 6,962,844 4,327,565 31,842,013 51,684,122 51,517,519 (166,603) 46,008,893 45,460,837 (548,056) Federal government bonds 7,594,561 -- 3,989,707 3,978,158 15,687,180 15,562,426 (124,754) 15,474,960 14,933,950 (541,010) National Treasury bills 7,594,561 -- 2,824,800 2,689,606 13,258,510 13,108,967 (149,543) 12,832,079 12,279,951 (552,128) Brazilian foreign debt securities -- -- 1,164,907 1,288,552 2,428,670 2,453,459 24,789 2,642,881 2,653,999 11,118 Private securities 790,536 6,962,844 337,858 27,863,855 35,996,942 35,955,093 (41,849) 30,533,933 30,526,887 (7,046) Debentures 3,937 276,979 225,763 5,340,790 6,270,741 5,847,469 (423,272) 6,848,656 6,687,147 (161,509) Rural product bills - commodities 762,105 6,602,598 38,299 11,309,556 18,276,049 18,712,558 436,509 11,895,475 12,058,186 162,711 Certificate of Deposit 24,494 24,185 -- -- 48,432 48,679 247 20,926 21,038 112 Certificates of agribusiness credit rights -- 59,082 73,796 11,213,507 11,401,717 11,346,385 (55,332) 11,768,873 11,760,514 (8,359) Real estate receivables certificates -- -- -- 2 3 2 (1) 3 2 (1) Total 14,119,763 12,568,850 21,361,489 361,995,877 411,667,904 410,045,979 (1,621,925) 406,070,534 402,678,948 (3,391,586)

) Breakdown of the portfolio by financial statement classification and maturity date

Maturity in days Banco do Brasil June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Fair value Total Total 0 to 30 31 to 180 181 to 360 More than 360 Cost value Fair value Fair value Cost value Fair value Fair value Total by portfolio 14,119,763 12,568,850 21,361,489 361,995,877 411,667,904 410,045,979 (1,621,925) 406,070,534 402,678,948 (3,391,586) Own portfolio 14,095,268 10,455,202 10,069,140 152,611,881 188,089,301 187,231,491 (857,810) 160,935,865 158,661,955 (2,273,910) Subject to repurchase agreements -- 2,089,463 10,238,495 201,966,382 215,053,495 214,294,340 (759,155) 235,475,294 234,556,389 (918,905) Pledged in guarantee 24,495 24,185 1,053,854 7,417,614 8,525,108 8,520,148 (4,960) 9,659,375 9,460,604 (198,771)

) Summary of the consolidated by category and completion period

Classification Category Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Current Non-current Total Portifolio Participation Current Non-current Total Portifolio Participation 1 - Trading securities ¹ 11,624,753 -- 11,624,753 3% 10,330,260 -- 10,330,260 1% 2 - Available for sale securities 45,263,311 331,531,366 376,794,677 85% 44,909,992 324,970,445 369,880,437 88% 3 - Held to maturity securities 20,060,694 33,052,663 53,113,357 12% 19,045,821 29,190,579 48,236,400 11% Portfolio book value 76,948,758 364,584,029 441,532,787 100% 74,286,073 354,161,024 428,447,097 100% Mark to market - held to maturity (41,040) (140,814) (181,854) (180,699) (393,346) (574,045) Portfolio fair value 76,907,718 364,443,215 441,350,933 74,105,374 353,767,678 427,873,052 1 - Trading securities are presented in current assets, regardless of maturity, in accordance with Bacen Circular 3,068/2001.

) Breakdown of the consolidated portfolio by category, type of bonds and maturity

Maturity in days Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Fair value Total Total 0 to 30 31 to 180 181 to 360 More than 360 Cost value Fair value Fair value Cost value Fair value Fair value 1 - Trading securities 524,590 104,394 157,043 10,838,726 11,349,503 11,624,753 275,250 10,349,834 10,330,260 (19,574) Federal government bonds 176,794 102,596 149,621 6,225,668 6,455,795 6,654,679 198,884 2,143,133 2,258,875 115,742 Treasury financial bills 509 2,547 -- 4,139,209 4,080,454 4,142,265 61,811 1,194,920 1,199,103 4,183 National Treasury bills 5,334 28,634 79,828 1,005,908 1,110,286 1,119,704 9,418 505,337 506,340 1,003 National Treasury notes -- -- -- 943,523 931,491 943,523 12,032 135,787 137,934 2,147 Brazilian foreign debt securities -- -- 23,559 96,585 121,920 120,144 (1,776) 154,677 150,672 (4,005) Foreign Government bonds 170,951 71,415 46,234 40,443 211,644 329,043 117,399 152,412 264,826 112,414 Private securities 347,796 1,798 7,422 4,613,058 4,893,708 4,970,074 76,366 8,206,701 8,071,385 (135,316) Debentures -- -- -- 547,017 583,345 547,017 (36,328) 2,109,240 2,008,139 (101,101) Shares in investment funds 278,999 -- -- -- 191,428 278,999 87,571 351,121 442,450 91,329 Shares 68,797 -- -- -- 68,745 68,797 52 54,935 54,974 39 Eurobonds -- -- 7,422 262,287 272,339 269,709 (2,630) 248,703 246,331 (2,372) Real estate receivables certificates -- -- -- 2,121,369 2,096,783 2,121,369 24,586 2,491,726 2,433,845 (57,881) Agrobusiness receivable certificates -- 1,798 -- 1,586,814 1,585,497 1,588,612 3,115 2,946,169 2,880,839 (65,330) Other -- -- -- 95,571 95,571 95,571 -- 4,807 4,807 -- 2 - Available for sale securities 15,000,866 7,801,371 22,461,074 331,531,366 378,316,562 376,794,677 (1,521,885) 372,898,765 369,880,437 (3,018,328) Federal government bonds 12,238,503 5,665,392 16,312,620 281,082,190 317,194,220 315,298,705 (1,895,515) 318,942,879 315,329,345 (3,613,534) Treasury financial bills -- 3,687,695 9,240,739 255,028,877 267,684,518 267,957,311 272,793 272,372,872 272,430,113 57,241 National Treasury bills 2,248,848 -- 4,331,360 3,974,974 10,743,236 10,555,182 (188,054) 16,130,519 15,549,177 (581,342) National Treasury notes -- -- -- 11,060,977 11,701,699 11,060,977 (640,722) 6,744,032 5,477,265 (1,266,767) Agricultural debt securities -- -- 15 -- 34 15 (19) 139 101 (38) Brazilian foreign debt securities -- -- 50,417 8,658,638 9,843,388 8,709,055 (1,134,333) 9,878,395 8,388,834 (1,489,561) Foreign Government bonds 9,989,655 1,977,697 2,690,089 2,311,996 17,171,733 16,969,437 (202,296) 13,761,396 13,432,313 (329,083) Other -- -- -- 46,728 49,612 46,728 (2,884) 55,526 51,542 (3,984) Private securities 2,762,363 2,135,979 6,148,454 50,449,176 61,122,342 61,495,972 373,630 53,955,886 54,551,092 595,206 Debentures -- 1,101,276 4,685,629 38,190,097 45,110,042 43,977,002 (1,133,040) 41,274,278 41,026,492 (247,786) Promissory notes -- 196,721 -- 3,432,888 3,676,503 3,629,609 (46,894) 3,829,534 3,832,957 3,423 Shares in investment funds 2,633,931 83,542 113,975 1,985,688 2,831,866 4,817,136 1,985,270 2,294,090 3,870,703 1,576,613 Shares 127,886 -- -- -- 122,499 127,886 5,387 138,408 109,683 (28,725) Certificate of Deposit -- 754,253 244,952 -- 990,157 999,205 9,048 18,752 18,752 -- Eurobonds -- -- 108,343 3,371,858 3,825,593 3,480,201 (345,392) 4,618,831 4,024,409 (594,422) Real estate receivables certificates -- -- -- 2,579 2,882 2,579 (303) 2,833 2,429 (404) Agrobusiness receivable certificates -- 187 -- 105,604 101,318 105,791 4,473 1,316 1,297 (19) Other 546 -- 995,555 3,360,462 4,461,482 4,356,563 (104,919) 1,777,844 1,664,370 (113,474)

Maturity in days Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Fair value Total Total 0 to 30 31 to 180 181 to 360 More than 360 Cost value Fair value Fair value Cost value Fair value Fair value 3 - Held to maturity securities 8,385,098 7,066,191 4,568,365 32,911,849 53,113,357 52,931,503 (181,854) 48,236,400 47,662,355 (574,045) Federal government bonds 7,594,561 103,347 4,230,507 5,224,370 17,294,214 17,152,785 (141,429) 17,975,810 17,405,106 (570,704) National Treasury bills 7,594,561 -- 2,824,800 2,689,606 13,258,510 13,108,967 (149,543) 12,832,079 12,279,951 (552,128) Brazilian foreign debt securities -- -- 1,164,907 1,288,552 2,428,671 2,453,459 24,788 2,642,881 2,654,000 11,119 Foreign Government bonds -- 103,347 240,800 1,246,212 1,607,033 1,590,359 (16,674) 2,500,850 2,471,155 (29,695) Private securities 790,537 6,962,844 337,858 27,687,479 35,819,143 35,778,718 (40,425) 30,260,590 30,257,249 (3,341) Debentures 3,937 276,979 225,763 5,164,414 6,092,942 5,671,093 (421,849) 6,575,312 6,417,508 (157,804) Rural product bills - commodities 762,105 6,602,598 38,299 11,309,556 18,276,049 18,712,558 436,509 11,895,475 12,058,186 162,711 Certificate of Deposit 24,495 24,185 -- -- 48,432 48,680 248 20,927 21,039 112 Certificates of agribusiness credit rights -- 59,082 73,796 11,213,507 11,401,717 11,346,385 (55,332) 11,768,873 11,760,514 (8,359) Real estate receivables certificates -- -- -- 2 3 2 (1) 3 2 (1) Total 23,910,554 14,971,956 27,186,482 375,281,941 442,779,422 441,350,933 (1,428,489) 431,484,999 427,873,052 (3,611,947)

) Breakdown of the consolidated portfolio by financial statement classification and maturity date

Maturity in days Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Fair value Total Total 0 to 30 31 to 180 181 to 360 More than 360 Cost value Fair value Fair value Cost value Fair value Fair value Total by portfolio 23,910,554 14,971,956 27,186,482 375,281,941 442,779,422 441,350,933 (1,428,489) 431,484,999 427,873,052 (3,611,947) Own portfolio 23,809,056 12,857,750 15,888,770 183,288,837 236,508,152 235,844,413 (663,739) 208,348,628 205,853,400 (2,495,228) Subject to repurchase agreements -- 2,089,464 10,243,863 184,228,998 197,321,352 196,562,325 (759,027) 212,635,779 211,717,369 (918,410) Pledged in guarantee 101,498 24,742 1,053,849 7,764,106 8,949,918 8,944,195 (5,723) 10,500,592 10,302,283 (198,309)

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

1

2

) Securities

Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Fixed-income securities 21,996,186 17,456,858 28,146,545 19,921,450 Variable-income securities (1,156,356) (620,427) (1,231,022) (620,208) Total 20,839,830 16,836,431 26,915,523 19,301,242

) Reclassification of securities

There was no reclassification of securities in the 1st half/2023.

In order to reflect the business dynamics for the products involved, the following reclassifications were carried out in 2022.

• from category I - securities for trading to Category II - securities available for sale: R$ 11,476,114 thousand, basically in foreign government securities. The adjustment did not have an impact on the result nor on shareholders' equity.

• from category II - securities available for sale to Category III - securities held to maturity: R$ 10,953,163 thousand in Agribusiness Credit Rights Certificates (CDCA) and R$ 10,154,455 thousand in Rural Product Notes - Commodities (CPR). The financial capacity to maintain these assets until their respective maturities is attested. The adjustment did not have an impact on income or equity. The accumulated effect of mark-to-market on equity for these securities, up to the reclassification date, is negative by R$ 3,142 thousand, net of taxes.

11 - Derivative financial instruments

The Bank uses derivative financial instruments to manage, at the consolidated level, credit risk and to meet clients' needs, classifying its own positions as hedge (market risk and investment abroad) and trading, both within limits approved by committees of the Bank. The hedge strategy of the equity positions is in line with macroeconomic analyses, and it is approved by the Executive Board of Directors.

The derivative financial instruments used by the Bank are compatible with the defined objectives, observing the best risk and return ratio and considering the economic scenario. The risk categories of the derivative financial instruments are considered in the management of these instruments and the consolidated view of different risk factors are adopted.

The Bank assesses the liquidity of derivative financial instruments and identifies, in advance, means of reversing positions. Systems and processes that allow the recording, monitoring and controlling of operations with derivative financial instruments are used.

In the options market, long positions have the Bank as holder, while short positions have the Bank as writer.

The main risks inherent to derivative financial instruments resulting from the business of the Bank and its subsidiaries are credit, market, liquidity and operational, which has its management process presented in note 30. The hedge accounting strategies are intended to mitigate market risks, such as changes in interest rates and changes in exchange rates.

The models used to manage derivatives' risks are reviewed periodically and the decisions made follow the best risk/return relationship, estimating possible losses based on the analysis of macroeconomic scenarios.

The Bank uses appropriate tools and systems to manage the derivatives. New derivatives trades standardized or not, are subjected to a prior risk analysis.

Positioning strategies comply with established limits and risk exposure. Positions are reassessed daily and at the beginning of each day an evaluation of strategies and performances is conducted.

Strategies are developed based on:

analysis of economic scenarios;

technical analysis (graphical) and fundamental analysis;

simulation of expected results;

Value-at-risk simulation (VaR, EVE, Stress).

The Bank carries out transactions with derivative financial instruments to hedge its own positions to meet the needs of our clients and to take intentional positions, according to limits, accountability and previously established procedures.

The objectives to be achieved with hedge operations are defined on a consolidated basis, ensuring the effectiveness of each operation and observing the regulations of each jurisdiction. Mechanisms for evaluating and monitoring the effectiveness of hedge operations are used in order to offset the effects of changes in market value, cash flow or exchange rate changes of the hedged item.

The risk assessment of the subsidiaries is undertaken on an individual basis and its management is done on a consolidated basis.

The Bank uses statistical methods and simulations to measure the risks of its positions, including derivatives, using values at risk, sensibility and stress analysis models.

The VaR is used to estimate the potential loss, under usual market conditions, daily measured in monetary values, considering a confidence interval of 99.21%, a 10-day time horizon and a historical series of 252 business days.

In order to calculate the VaR, the Bank uses the Historical Simulation methodology, which assumes that the retrospective behavior of observed (historical) returns of risk factors constitutes relevant information to the measurement of market risks.

Accordingly, the calculated VaR for the Bank derivatives portfolio, on June 30, 2023, was R$ 133,585 thousand (R$ 156,176 thousand on December 31, 2022).

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

Total credit exposure from swap is R$ 802,891 thousand on June 30, 2023 (R$ 834,639 thousand on December 31, 2022).

1

2

0. ) Compositions

) Breakdown of the portfolio of derivatives for trading by index

By Index Banco do Brasil BB Consolidated June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Notional value Cost value Fair value Notional value Cost value Fair value Notional value Cost value Fair value Notional value Cost value Fair value Futures Purchase commitments 11,344,217 -- -- 12,147,162 -- -- 12,051,281 -- -- 12,495,923 -- -- Interbank deposits 9,435,928 -- -- 7,633,088 -- -- 9,435,928 -- -- 7,633,088 -- -- Currencies 1,245,493 -- -- 1,373,069 -- -- 1,952,557 -- -- 1,721,830 -- -- Commodities 59,417 -- -- 61,016 -- -- 59,417 -- -- 61,016 -- -- Bovespa Index -- -- -- 3,889 -- -- -- -- -- 3,889 -- -- On-shore USD rates 600,772 -- -- 3,076,100 -- -- 600,772 -- -- 3,076,100 -- -- T-Note 2,607 -- -- -- -- -- 2,607 -- -- -- -- -- Sales commitments 31,227,648 -- -- 22,992,210 -- -- 31,674,036 -- -- 23,172,978 -- -- Interbank deposits 7,022,003 -- -- 7,184,693 -- -- 7,022,003 -- -- 7,184,693 -- -- Currencies 13,572,704 -- -- 3,067,181 -- -- 14,019,092 -- -- 3,247,949 -- -- Libor 6,716,244 -- -- 4,776,315 -- -- 6,716,244 -- -- 4,776,315 -- -- Commodities 2,309,422 -- -- 1,435,281 -- -- 2,309,422 -- -- 1,435,281 -- -- On-shore USD rates 1,607,275 -- -- 3,355,606 -- -- 1,607,275 -- -- 3,355,606 -- -- T-Note -- -- -- 3,173,134 -- -- -- -- -- 3,173,134 -- -- Forwards Asset position 17,965,574 2,607,088 2,471,283 14,811,098 721,247 371,489 18,389,013 2,612,639 2,476,834 15,281,186 744,683 395,025 Term securities 1,451,588 1,451,588 1,451,588 -- -- -- 1,451,588 1,451,588 1,451,588 -- -- -- Term currencies 15,227,044 1,072,538 933,562 13,820,009 629,387 301,499 15,650,483 1,078,089 939,113 14,290,097 652,823 325,035 Term commodities 1,286,942 82,962 86,133 991,089 91,860 69,990 1,286,942 82,962 86,133 991,089 91,860 69,990 Liability position 22,674,810 (3,230,449) (2,947,513) 23,635,787 (1,971,278) (1,072,640) 22,735,904 (3,230,914) (2,947,978) 23,681,976 (1,972,065) (1,073,427) Term securities 1,451,588 (1,451,588) (1,451,588) -- -- -- 1,451,588 (1,451,588) (1,451,588) -- -- -- Term currencies 19,740,087 (1,646,038) (1,363,207) 22,530,604 (1,742,394) (824,185) 19,801,181 (1,646,503) (1,363,672) 22,576,793 (1,743,181) (824,972) Term commodities 1,483,135 (132,823) (132,718) 1,105,183 (228,884) (248,455) 1,483,135 (132,823) (132,718) 1,105,183 (228,884) (248,455) Options Purchase commitments - long position 3,638,335 212,555 7,420 4,924,396 260,830 77,997 3,638,335 212,555 7,420 4,924,396 260,830 77,997 Foreign currency 3,638,335 212,555 7,420 4,924,396 260,830 77,997 3,638,335 212,555 7,420 4,924,396 260,830 77,997 Sale commitments - long position 650,774 19,262 32,678 303,582 11,246 11,045 650,774 19,262 32,678 303,582 11,246 11,045 Foreign currency 650,774 19,262 32,678 303,582 11,246 11,045 650,774 19,262 32,678 303,582 11,246 11,045 Purchase commitments - short position 1,135,727 (29,080) (29,381) 906,949 (23,735) (39,849) 957,873 (26,737) (25,880) 444,308 (19,173) (27,825) Foreign currency 665,110 (21,068) (17,909) 334,992 (15,122) (23,945) 665,110 (21,068) (17,692) 334,992 (15,122) (23,945) Pre-fixed 177,854 (2,343) (3,284) 462,641 (4,562) (12,024) -- -- -- -- -- -- Bovespa Index 21,309 (1,278) (2,342) 34,007 (1,905) (2,022) 21,309 (1,278) (2,342) 34,007 (1,905) (2,022) Commodities 271,454 (4,391) (5,846) 75,309 (2,146) (1,858) 271,454 (4,391) (5,846) 75,309 (2,146) (1,858)

By Index Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Notional value Cost value Fair value Notional value Cost value Fair value Notional value Cost value Fair value Notional value Cost value Fair value Sale commitments - short position 4,492,274 (405,182) (757,097) 5,678,150 (733,241) (953,597) 4,314,420 (229,670) (582,733) 5,215,508 (270,205) (497,751) Foreign currency 3,569,483 (206,071) (563,841) 4,860,396 (257,306) (489,982) 3,569,483 (206,071) (559,333) 4,860,396 (257,306) (489,982) Pre-fixed 177,854 (175,512) (169,856) 462,642 (463,036) (455,846) -- -- -- -- -- -- Bovespa Index 7,800 (230) (31) 23,964 (739) (628) 7,800 (230) (31) 23,964 (739) (628) Interbank deposit -- -- -- 7,302 (52) -- -- -- -- 7,302 (52) -- Commodities 737,137 (23,369) (23,369) 323,846 (12,108) (7,141) 737,137 (23,369) (23,369) 323,846 (12,108) (7,141) Swap Asset position 22,138,421 1,966,113 2,337,576 22,869,098 1,001,555 1,134,782 22,138,421 1,966,113 2,337,576 22,401,501 1,001,538 1,134,779 Interbank deposits 16,733,315 1,723,285 1,911,901 12,848,783 810,085 775,695 16,733,315 1,723,285 1,911,901 12,848,783 810,085 775,695 Foreign currency 4,233,534 156,075 308,810 8,299,526 110,174 289,198 4,233,534 156,075 308,810 8,299,526 110,174 289,198 Pre-fixed 1,171,572 86,753 116,865 1,720,789 81,296 69,889 1,171,572 86,753 116,865 1,253,192 81,279 69,886 Liability position 13,267,764 (1,120,048) (1,445,703) 8,869,326 (1,021,623) (1,305,602) 13,089,910 (1,120,048) (1,445,701) 8,869,326 (1,021,623) (1,305,602) Interbank deposits 5,181,283 (360,785) (450,046) 1,475,272 (118,414) (130,415) 5,003,429 (360,785) (450,044) 1,475,272 (118,414) (130,415) Foreign currency 5,357,250 (522,930) (675,099) 5,578,198 (793,673) (1,053,142) 5,357,250 (522,930) (675,099) 5,578,198 (793,673) (1,053,142) Pre-fixed 1,622,965 (106,548) (141,980) 969,776 (35,606) (30,033) 1,622,965 (106,548) (141,980) 969,776 (35,606) (30,033) IPCA 1,106,266 (129,785) (178,578) 846,080 (73,930) (92,012) 1,106,266 (129,785) (178,578) 846,080 (73,930) (92,012) Other Derivatives¹ Asset position Foreign currency 2,381,413 19,065 36,410 1,663,993 39,087 26,703 2,381,413 19,065 24,587 1,099,157 39,087 19,223 Liability position Foreign currency 4,130,741 (97,784) (109,704) 6,130,599 (115,844) (140,845) 3,899,300 (97,784) (107,856) 6,130,599 (115,849) (140,858) 1 - Related to transactions carried out in the Forex market abroad, recorded as Non Deliverable Forwards (NDF) which object is an exchange rate of a specific currency and is traded in the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

) Breakdown of the derivatives portfolio by maturity (notional value)

Maturity in days Banco do Brasil Consolidated 0 to 30 31 to 180 181 to 360 More than 360 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 0 to 30 31 to 180 181 to 360 More than 360 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Futures 12,878,147 12,249,694 8,860,516 8,583,508 42,571,865 35,139,372 14,031,598 12,249,695 8,860,516 8,583,508 43,725,317 35,668,901 Forwards 9,247,667 18,212,377 9,102,230 4,078,110 40,640,384 38,446,885 9,732,200 18,212,377 9,102,230 4,078,110 41,124,917 38,963,162 Options 1,931,250 5,100,801 953,352 1,931,707 9,917,110 11,813,077 1,931,250 4,745,093 953,352 1,931,707 9,561,402 10,887,794 Swap 9,565,939 8,679,951 5,519,615 11,640,680 35,406,185 31,738,424 9,565,939 8,502,097 5,519,615 11,640,680 35,228,331 31,270,827 Other 1,945,523 3,517,909 1,031,604 17,118 6,512,154 7,794,592 1,714,082 3,517,909 1,031,604 17,118 6,280,713 7,229,756

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

1

2

) Breakdown of the derivative portfolio by trading market and counterparty (notional value on June 30, 2023)

Banco do Brasil Consolidated Futures Forwards Options Swaps Other Futures Forwards Options Swaps Other Stock Exchange B3 28,473,675 -- 1,008,591 -- -- 28,473,675 -- 1,008,591 -- -- Abroad 14,098,190 -- -- -- -- 15,251,642 -- -- -- -- Over-the-counter Financial Institutions -- 2,903,176 355,708 27,404,621 6,512,154 -- 3,387,709 -- 27,226,767 6,280,713 Clients -- 37,737,208 8,552,811 8,001,564 -- -- 37,737,208 8,552,811 8,001,564 --

) Breakdown of margin given as guarantee for transactions with derivative financial instruments

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Treasury financial bills 2,430,911 1,730,237 2,430,911 1,730,237

) Derivative financial instruments segregated by current and non-current

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current Non-current Current Non-current Current Non-current Current Non-current Assets Forwards 2,392,179 79,104 352,548 18,941 2,397,730 79,104 376,084 18,941 Options 39,308 790 69,490 19,552 39,308 790 69,490 19,552 Swap 1,671,496 666,080 763,110 371,672 1,671,496 666,080 763,107 371,672 Credit derivatives 36,410 -- 26,639 64 24,587 -- 19,159 64 Other Derivatives 4,139,393 745,974 1,211,787 410,229 4,133,121 745,974 1,227,840 410,229 Liabilities Forwards (2,687,213) (260,300) (938,096) (134,544) (2,687,678) (260,300) (938,883) (134,544) Options (625,986) (160,492) (960,863) (32,583) (479,702) (128,911) (492,993) (32,583) Swap (454,228) (991,475) (120,131) (1,185,471) (454,226) (991,475) (120,131) (1,185,471) Other Derivatives (108,929) (775) (140,710) (135) (107,081) (775) (140,723) (135) Total (3,876,356) (1,413,042) (2,159,800) (1,352,733) (3,728,687) (1,381,461) (1,692,730) (1,352,733)

) Income from derivative financial instruments

Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022

Futures 841,938 (10,456) 645,509 (32,257) Forwards (1,039,211) (2,612,869) (1,014,100) (2,586,563) Options (475,403) (34,508) (460,335) 14,780 Swaps 168,306 1,278,401 168,310 1,278,319 Credit derivatives 11 10,638 11 10,638 Other Derivatives 40,587 (15,883) 19,992 (55,630) Total (463,772) (1,384,677) (640,613) (1,370,713)

c) Hedge accounting

The Bank carries out fair value hedge and a net investment hedge in order to manage interest rate risk and exchange rate risk presented by own operations. The Bank documents the identification of the hedged item, the hedging instrument and the methodology to be used to assess its effectiveness from the conception of the accounting hedge structure.

The structure of risk limits extends to risk factor level, with specific limits aimed at improving the monitoring and understanding process, as well as avoiding the concentration of these risks.

The structures designated for the interest rate risk and exchange rate risk categories are carried out considering the risks in their entirety when there are compatible hedging instruments. By Management decision, in some cases, the risks are hedged by the term and risk factor limit of the hedging instrument.

In order to protect the fair value and exchange rate risk of instruments designated as the hedge item, the Bank uses derivative financial instruments (Futures and Swap).

At the beginning of the hedging relationship and continuously, the Bank evaluates and monitors their strategies to ensure that they are highly effective, i.e, the hedging instruments offset the changes in fair value attributed to the respective hedged items during the period established for the hedging relationship.

The evaluation of the effectiveness of hedge structures is carried out prospectively and retrospectively (in the course of operations). For this, some methodologies are used, such as:

Dollar Offset Method (or Ratio Analysis), based on comparing the variation in the fair value of the hedging instrument with the variation in the fair value of the hedge item;

Correlation coefficient between the variation in the present value of the hedging instrument and the variations in the present value of the hedge item;

Beta coefficient of the regression between the regressor (represented by the change in the present value of the hedging instrument) and the regression (represented by the change in the present value of the hedge item).

In risk management, hedging instruments and hedge items are expected to move in opposite directions and in the same proportions, with the objective of neutralizing risk factors. Currently, the designated coverage ratio is 100% of the risk factor that is eligible for coverage. The sources of ineffectiveness, in general, are related to counterparty credit risk, the risk of early settlement of the hedge item and possible term mismatches between the hedging instrument and the hedge item.

c.1) Fair value hedge

The Bank's fair value hedging strategy consists of protecting exposure to changes in the fair value of interest payments and receipts relating to recognized assets and liabilities.

The fair value management methodology adopted by the Bank segregates transactions by risk factor (e.g. exchange rate risk, risk interest, inflation risk, etc.). Transactions generate exposures that are consolidated by risk factor and compared to pre-established internal limits.

The Bank uses interest rate swap contracts related to fixed assets and liabilities to protect the fair value variation in the receipt and payment of interest.

The Bank applies the fair value hedge as follows:

· The Bank has pre-fixed interest rate risk generated by Federal Public Securities (LTN) classified as "available for sale" and "held to maturity". The Bank contracts DI futures or interest rate swaps and designates them as a hedging instrument in an accounting hedge structure, changing the exposure from fixed to post-fixed interest rates.

· The Bank has Fixed Consumer Direct Credit (CDC) loans on its portfolio. To manage this risk, interest rate futures (DI) operations are contracted and designated as fair value hedge of the corresponding loans, changing the exposure from fixed to post-fixed interest rates.

· The Bank has interest rate risk and foreign currency exposure generated by liabilities from issuance of securities and loans to financial institutions carried out abroad. The Bank designates swap operations (cross currency interest rate swap) as a hedging instrument in accounting hedge structure, changing exposure between foreign currencies and interest rates to manage this risk.

Portfolio of derivatives designated as fair value hedge

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

Hedge instruments 1 Liabilities (13,344,702) (13,207,111) (13,344,702) (13,207,111) Swaps (7,732,822) (7,966,434) (7,732,822) (7,966,434) Futures (5,611,880) (5,240,677) (5,611,880) (5,240,677) Hedged items Assets 15,581,765 15,189,252 15,581,765 15,189,252 Securities 13,161,075 12,579,618 13,161,075 12,579,618 Interbank deposits 2,371,696 2,563,590 2,371,696 2,563,590 Loans 48,994 46,044 48,994 46,044 Liabilities (2,038,922) (1,816,981) (2,038,922) (1,816,981) Obrigações por títulos e valores mobiliários no exterior (2,038,922) (1,816,981) (2,038,922) (1,816,981)

1 - It refers to the notional amount of derivative financial instruments.

In fair value protection structures, gains or losses, both on hedging instruments and on hedge items (attributable to the type of risk being protected) are recognized directly in profit or loss.

Income gains and losses with hedging instruments and hedged items

Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022

Hedge items gains/(losses) 188,684 239,676 188,684 239,676 Hedging instruments (losses)/gains (155,101) (201,672) (155,101) (201,672) Net effect 33,583 38,004 33,583 38,004

c.2) Hedge of net investment in a foreign operation

The hedging strategy for net investment in a foreign operation consists of protecting exposure to the exchange variation of the US dollar against the real due to the Bank's investment in BB Americas, whose functional currency is different from the real. The hedging instrument used is US dollar futures contracts. These operations are renewed monthly and the designated amount is updated every six months in view of changes in the investment amount considered in the hedge structure.

Portfolio of derivatives designated as hedge of net investment in a foreign operation

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

Hedge instruments Liabilities (959,701) (702,764) (959,701) (702,764) Futures (959,701) (702,764) (959,701) (702,764) Hedged items Assets 961,231 701,011 961,231 701,011 Investment abroad 961,231 701,011 961,231 701,011

In structures for hedge of net investment in a foreign operation, the effective portion of the variation in the value of the hedging instrument is recognized in a separate account in shareholders' equity - "Other Comprehensive Income - Hedge of net investment in a foreign operation" (note 23.h). The ineffective portion is recognized directly in profit or loss.

Income gains and losses with hedging instruments and hedged items

Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022

Hedge items (losses)/gains (72,583) (24,686) (72,583) (24,686) Hedging instruments gains/(losses) 72,583 24,686 72,583 24,686 Net effect 1 -- -- -- --

1 - In the 1st half/2023, the amount of R$ 14,331 thousand (R$ 332 thousand in the 1st half/2022) was recognized in the result of derivative financial instruments due to the ineffective portion of the accounting hedge structure.

12 - Loan portfolio

0. ) Loan portfolio by modality

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Loans 809,034,685 785,045,939 820,915,760 797,071,709 Loans and discounted credit rights 339,439,011 325,323,165 345,399,710 332,007,261 Financing 134,488,805 129,166,304 135,355,611 130,219,409 Rural financing 287,161,536 283,439,401 287,161,536 283,439,401 Real estate financing 47,799,092 46,955,266 52,852,662 51,243,835 Loan operations linked to assignment ¹ 146,241 161,803 146,241 161,803 Other receivables with loan characteristics 98,517,855 92,018,105 100,116,949 93,796,888 Credit card operations 47,763,310 47,723,600 49,362,404 49,502,383 Advances on exchange contracts (Note 13.d) 24,922,258 23,910,738 24,922,258 23,910,738 Receivables acquisition 12,008,533 10,160,141 12,008,533 10,160,141 Other receivables purchase under assignment ² 10,582,385 7,411,448 10,582,385 7,411,448 Guarantees honored 75,686 31,023 75,686 31,023 Sundry 3,165,683 2,781,155 3,165,683 2,781,155 Leasing -- -- 525,538 414,726 Total loan portfolio 907,552,540 877,064,044 921,558,247 891,283,323 Current assets 380,728,430 380,417,858 387,190,553 387,613,409 Non-current assets 526,824,110 496,646,186 534,367,694 503,669,914 Allowance for losses associated with credit risk (50,490,045) (50,513,636) (50,674,952) (50,697,155) Loan operations (48,136,612) (47,673,426) (48,299,811) (47,831,412) Allowance for other losses - other receivables with loan characteristics (2,353,433) (2,840,210) (2,371,129) (2,862,338) Allowance for lease losses -- -- (4,012) (3,405) Total loan portfolio net of provisions 857,062,495 826,550,408 870,883,295 840,586,168 1 - Loan operations assigned with retention of the risks and benefits of the financial assets involved in the transaction. 2 - Loans acquired with retention of the risks and benefits by the assignor of the financial assets.

) Loan portfolio

Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Loans income 63,802,957 50,932,985 64,875,799 57,994,089 Loans and discounted credit rights 36,854,299 30,066,470 37,324,499 36,575,195 Rural financing 12,945,189 8,087,098 12,945,189 8,087,098 Recovery of loans previously written-off as loss ¹ 3,675,922 3,869,255 4,038,966 4,246,520 Financing 2,763,777 1,389,244 2,791,269 1,426,806 Equalization of rates - agricultural crop- Law 8,427/1992 2,767,185 2,724,586 2,767,185 2,724,586 Real estate financing 2,015,134 1,833,154 2,201,450 1,950,010 Export financing 1,768,734 1,408,666 1,768,734 1,408,666 Receivables acquisition 904,290 655,852 904,290 655,852 Advances to depositors 162,445 99,835 185,918 113,917 Guarantees honored 926 5,921 926 5,921 Income from foreign currency financing ² (147,971) 741,821 (145,654) 748,435 Other 93,027 51,083 93,027 51,083 Leasing transactions income/(expenses) -- -- 47,533 24,756 Transfer of financial assets income/(expenses) 3 396,543 189,633 357,714 189,633 Total 64,199,500 51,122,618 65,281,046 58,208,478 1 - It was received from assignments without recourse of written off credits to entities outside the financial system the amount of R$ 546,523 thousand in the 1st half/2023 (with impact on the income of R$ 300,587 thousand, net of taxes) and R$ 255,859 thousand in the 1st half/2022 (with impact on the income of R$ 140,722 thousand, net of taxes), in accordance with CMN Resolution 2,836/2001. The book value of these transactions was R$ 901,510 thousand and R$ 670,018 thousand, respectively. 2 - Includes negative foreign exchange variation, related to Foreign operations, in the amount of R$ 366,252 thousand in the 1st half/2023 and positive foreign exchange variation in the amount of R$ 731,196 thousand in the 1st half/2022. 3 - In the 1st half/2023 includes the amount of R$ 243,829 thousand (R$ 128,911 thousand, net of taxes) and the amount of R$ 23,581 thousand (R$ 12,366 thousand, net of taxes) in the 1st half/2022, the result of credit operations assignments without recourse to entities outside of the financial system, in accordance with CMN Resolution 2,836/2001. These assignments generated a positive impact on the result of R$ 27,212 thousand (R$ 6,404 thousand in the 1st half/2022), net of allowance for loan losses. The book value of these transactions was R$ 308,528 thousand and R$ 34,991 thousand respectively.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

1

2

) Breakdown of the loan portfolio by sector

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 % Dec 31, 2022 % June 30, 2023 % Dec 31, 2022 % Public sector 57,956,455 6.5 57,312,373 6.6 58,148,435 6.4 57,543,027 6.5 Public administration 53,135,932 5.9 52,611,541 6.0 53,309,888 5.8 52,816,209 5.9 Oil sector 2,616,388 0.3 2,625,600 0.3 2,616,388 0.3 2,625,600 0.3 Electric power 837,206 0.1 846,818 0.1 837,206 0.1 846,818 0.1 Services 634,491 0.1 539,490 0.1 634,491 0.1 539,490 0.1 Other activities 732,438 0.1 688,924 0.1 750,462 0.1 714,910 0.1 Private sector 849,596,085 93.5 819,751,671 93.4 863,409,812 93.6 833,740,296 93.5 Individuals 578,875,000 63.8 561,431,074 63,9 583,096,789 63.3 565,735,713 63.5 Companies 270,721,085 29.7 258,320,597 29.5 280,313,023 30.3 268,004,583 30.0 Agribusiness of plant origin 39,172,781 4.3 38,320,954 4.4 40,224,206 4.4 39,441,363 4.4 Services 28,956,929 3.2 30,515,894 3.5 30,745,181 3.3 32,044,525 3.6 Mining and metallurgy 19,502,287 2.1 18,969,630 2.2 20,223,004 2.2 19,739,757 2.2 Electric power 16,573,859 1.8 13,442,627 1.5 16,694,095 1.8 13,563,642 1.5 Retail commerce 16,249,531 1.8 16,005,395 1.8 16,428,741 1.8 16,260,340 1.8 Agribusiness of animal origin 15,816,187 1.7 13,810,246 1.6 16,202,445 1.8 14,291,895 1.6 Transportation 14,921,811 1.6 14,599,737 1.7 15,125,786 1.6 14,795,926 1.7 Financial services 13,657,504 1.5 11,933,408 1.4 14,198,099 1.5 12,511,545 1.4 Automotive sector 12,855,137 1.4 12,322,553 1.4 13,217,147 1.4 12,955,178 1.5 Agricultural inputs 12,324,262 1.4 11,637,687 1.3 12,414,384 1.3 11,716,655 1.3 Fuel 10,878,290 1.2 10,296,060 1.2 11,386,653 1.2 10,829,193 1.2 Electronics 10,242,906 1.1 9,798,005 1.1 10,266,553 1.1 9,842,819 1.1 Specific activities of construction 9,741,048 1.1 9,647,623 1.1 9,912,507 1.1 9,857,040 1.1 Chemical 8,936,495 1.0 8,493,827 1.0 9,566,309 1.0 9,234,899 1.0 Wholesale and various industries 7,990,305 0.9 7,934,975 0.9 8,834,907 1.0 8,583,571 1.0 Real estate agents 7,526,028 0.8 6,212,892 0.7 8,549,830 0.9 7,136,047 0.8 Textile and clothing 7,303,166 0.8 7,059,904 0.8 7,365,282 0.8 7,101,570 0.8 Woodworking and furniture market 5,546,151 0.6 5,202,494 0.6 5,568,764 0.6 5,220,448 0.6 Pulp and paper 3,920,579 0.4 3,863,295 0.4 4,031,110 0.4 3,984,616 0.4 Heavy construction 2,931,553 0.3 2,517,630 0.3 3,421,879 0.4 2,986,726 0.3 Telecommunications 2,426,905 0.3 2,133,451 0.2 2,542,417 0.3 2,248,711 0.3 Other activities 3,247,371 0.4 3,602,310 0.4 3,393,724 0.4 3,658,117 0.4 Total 907,552,540 100.0 877,064,044 100.0 921,558,247 100.0 891,283,323 100.0

) Loan portfolio by risk level and maturity

Banco do Brasil AA A B C D E F G H June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Loans not past due Installments falling due 01 to 30 33,016,496 15,541,418 12,636,024 11,077,992 1,351,974 127,387 61,225 38,785 259,968 74,111,269 65,590,882 31 to 60 23,336,397 5,156,399 5,185,553 4,057,323 430,444 104,117 58,390 55,473 285,958 38,670,054 32,376,024 61 to 90 24,517,401 4,521,092 4,338,593 3,359,103 386,999 201,833 33,725 67,383 224,240 37,650,369 27,984,508 91 to 180 59,967,761 11,338,659 8,944,985 7,781,747 1,037,454 310,275 360,075 200,968 808,924 90,750,848 89,914,871 181 to 360 74,214,964 13,510,540 14,464,748 11,990,535 1,675,854 633,109 669,774 135,576 1,236,772 118,531,872 144,458,517 More than 360 317,877,192 62,349,006 55,618,246 43,744,983 8,936,732 5,412,244 1,644,804 2,195,470 13,108,277 510,886,954 482,477,019 Installments overdue Up to 14 days 213,365 57,410 128,111 243,937 70,749 20,799 5,512 62,824 38,933 841,640 1,236,918 Subtotal 533,143,576 112,474,524 101,316,260 82,255,620 13,890,206 6,809,764 2,833,505 2,756,479 15,963,072 871,443,006 844,038,739 Loans past due Installments falling due 01 to 30 -- -- 69,763 451,347 261,006 141,105 128,790 119,536 487,998 1,659,545 1,816,607 31 to 60 -- -- 31,013 125,406 95,883 61,881 55,933 45,899 171,568 587,583 573,091 61 to 90 -- -- 26,210 113,648 88,054 58,198 53,167 39,587 166,155 545,019 481,337 91 to 180 -- -- 64,297 257,314 230,983 166,222 131,827 107,116 447,236 1,404,995 1,300,745 181 to 360 -- -- 132,708 412,788 406,019 281,547 218,312 222,969 818,829 2,493,172 2,255,134 More than 360 -- -- 1,123,357 2,424,163 2,426,446 2,015,877 1,356,953 1,302,613 5,287,747 15,937,156 14,133,933 Installments overdue 01 to 14 -- -- 9,151 43,357 41,885 33,679 20,718 17,861 73,234 239,885 201,343 15 to 30 -- -- 197,449 340,654 158,931 49,048 37,731 28,740 116,689 929,242 940,802 31 to 60 -- -- 19,632 605,209 236,323 130,350 77,916 52,670 256,527 1,378,627 1,294,398 61 to 90 -- -- 1 28,846 657,724 131,354 82,462 91,147 263,465 1,254,999 1,124,623 91 to 180 -- -- -- 11,500 67,864 601,480 863,802 1,193,464 884,286 3,622,396 3,198,486 181 to 360 -- -- -- 586 3 44,193 80,606 103,767 5,345,189 5,574,344 5,277,586 More than 360 -- -- 295 1,120 228 149 867 3,283 476,629 482,571 427,220 Subtotal -- -- 1,673,876 4,815,938 4,671,349 3,715,083 3,109,084 3,328,652 14,795,552 36,109,534 33,025,305 Total 533,143,576 112,474,524 102,990,136 87,071,558 18,561,555 10,524,847 5,942,589 6,085,131 30,758,624 907,552,540 877,064,044

Consolidated AA A B C D E F G H June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Loans not past due Installments falling due 01 to 30 33,074,732 17,586,399 14,350,224 11,079,398 1,353,115 127,510 61,278 38,804 260,806 77,932,266 70,232,531 31 to 60 23,491,249 5,458,669 5,212,838 4,057,778 430,459 104,209 58,395 55,480 286,020 39,155,097 32,997,620 61 to 90 24,643,729 4,743,642 4,353,932 3,359,602 387,030 201,888 33,740 67,411 224,345 38,015,319 28,256,028 91 to 180 60,078,545 11,882,877 8,991,957 7,783,482 1,037,599 310,429 363,724 201,080 809,270 91,458,963 90,565,177 181 to 360 74,484,999 13,956,134 14,589,588 11,994,117 1,676,253 633,352 669,962 135,767 1,237,988 119,378,160 145,205,704 More than 360 318,997,565 63,278,671 60,974,133 43,763,918 8,939,246 5,519,288 1,646,577 2,196,682 13,114,372 518,430,452 489,478,907 Installments overdue Up to 14 days 213,365 61,108 247,402 244,194 70,901 20,949 5,519 62,825 38,946 965,209 1,376,466 Subtotal 534,984,184 116,967,500 108,720,074 82,282,489 13,894,603 6,917,625 2,839,195 2,758,049 15,971,747 885,335,466 858,112,433 Loans past due Installments falling due 01 to 30 -- -- 69,763 451,347 261,006 141,109 128,790 119,536 488,002 1,659,553 1,816,637 31 to 60 -- -- 31,013 125,406 95,883 61,886 55,933 45,899 171,572 587,592 573,122 61 to 90 -- -- 26,210 113,648 88,054 58,202 53,167 39,587 166,159 545,027 481,367 91 to 180 -- -- 64,297 257,314 230,983 166,234 131,827 107,116 447,248 1,405,019 1,300,824 181 to 360 -- -- 132,708 412,788 406,019 281,569 218,312 222,969 818,851 2,493,216 2,255,178 More than 360 -- -- 1,123,357 2,424,163 2,426,446 2,015,934 1,356,955 1,302,614 5,287,773 15,937,242 14,134,047 Installments overdue 01 to 14 -- -- 9,151 43,357 41,885 33,679 20,718 17,861 73,238 239,889 201,343 15 to 30 -- -- 245,002 341,439 159,479 49,298 37,803 28,761 116,780 978,562 1,012,471 31 to 60 -- -- 19,632 616,716 236,870 130,607 78,152 52,695 256,664 1,391,336 1,315,118 61 to 90 -- -- 1 28,846 661,539 131,718 82,670 91,341 263,599 1,259,714 1,134,347 91 to 180 -- -- -- 11,500 67,864 609,137 866,787 1,196,164 886,129 3,637,581 3,213,316 181 to 360 -- -- -- 586 3 44,193 80,606 103,767 5,356,479 5,585,634 5,277,792 More than 360 -- -- 295 1,120 228 149 867 3,283 496,474 502,416 455,328 Subtotal -- -- 1,721,429 4,828,230 4,676,259 3,723,715 3,112,587 3,331,593 14,828,968 36,222,781 33,170,890 Total 534,984,184 116,967,500 110,441,503 87,110,719 18,570,862 10,641,340 5,951,782 6,089,642 30,800,715 921,558,247 891,283,323

) Allowance for loan losses by risk level

Level of risk % Minimum provision Banco do Brasil June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Value of loans Minimum required allowance Supplementary allowance ¹ Total Value of loans Minimum required allowance Supplementary allowance ¹ Total AA 533,143,576 -- -- -- 436,399,915 -- -- -- A 0.5 112,474,524 (562,372) (38,275) (600,647) 106,608,756 (533,044) (49,428) (582,472) B 1.0 102,990,136 (1,029,901) (351,981) (1,381,882) 171,618,246 (1,716,182) (736,256) (2,452,438) C 3.0 87,071,558 (2,612,146) (2,484,756) (5,096,902) 91,129,069 (2,733,872) (2,432,222) (5,166,094) D 10.0 18,561,555 (1,856,156) (383,697) (2,239,853) 19,908,361 (1,990,836) (473,670) (2,464,506) E 30.0 10,524,847 (3,157,454) - (3,157,454) 10,181,043 (3,054,313) (199) (3,054,512) F 50.0 5,942,589 (2,971,295) (23,796) (2,995,091) 6,608,658 (3,304,329) (50,590) (3,354,919) G 70.0 6,085,131 (4,259,592) -- (4,259,592) 3,904,338 (2,733,037) -- (2,733,037) H 100.0 30,758,624 (30,758,624) -- (30,758,624) 30,705,658 (30,705,658) -- (30,705,658) Total 907,552,540 (47,207,540) (3,282,505) (50,490,045) 877,064,044 (46,771,271) (3,742,365) (50,513,636) 1 - It refers to the supplementary allowance over and above the minimum required by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999. This provision is established based on the internal scale of risk level.

Level of risk % Minimum provision Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Value of loans Minimum required allowance Supplementary allowance ¹ Total Value of loans Minimum required allowance Supplementary allowance ¹ Total AA 534,984,184 -- -- -- 438,682,871 -- -- -- A 0.5 116,967,500 (584,838) (38,380) (623,218) 111,424,928 (557,125) (49,545) (606,670) B 1.0 110,441,503 (1,104,415) (352,458) (1,456,873) 178,500,365 (1,785,004) (736,716) (2,521,720) C 3.0 87,110,719 (2,613,321) (2,485,204) (5,098,525) 91,171,254 (2,735,138) (2,432,314) (5,167,452) D 10.0 18,570,862 (1,857,086) (383,697) (2,240,783) 19,926,696 (1,992,670) (473,671) (2,466,341) E 30.0 10,641,340 (3,192,402) -- (3,192,402) 10,302,684 (3,090,805) (199) (3,091,004) F 50.0 5,951,782 (2,975,891) (23,796) (2,999,687) 6,614,094 (3,307,047) (50,590) (3,357,637) G 70.0 6,089,642 (4,262,749) -- (4,262,749) 3,913,666 (2,739,566) -- (2,739,566) H 100.0 30,800,715 (30,800,715) -- (30,800,715) 30,746,765 (30,746,765) -- (30,746,765) Total 921,558,247 (47,391,417) (3,283,535) (50,674,952) 891,283,323 (46,954,120) (3,743,035) (50,697,155) 1 - It refers to the supplementary allowance over and above the minimum required by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999. This provision is established based on the internal scale of risk level.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

1

2

) Changes in allowance for losses associated with credit risk

Includes loans, leases and other receivables with characteristics of credit.

Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Opening balance (50,513,636) (44,470,150) (50,697,155) (44,665,729) (Addition)/reversal (12,575,338) (9,063,877) (12,643,789) (9,067,329) Minimum required allowance (13,035,198) (9,355,869) (13,103,289) (9,360,532) Supplementary allowance ¹ 459,860 291,992 459,500 293,203 Exchange fluctuation - foreign allowances 31,621 52,873 85,777 51,276 Write off 12,567,308 9,562,435 12,580,215 9,580,593 Closing balance (50,490,045) (43,918,719) (50,674,952) (44,101,189) 1 - It refers to the supplementary allowance over and above the minimum required by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999. This provision is established based on the internal scale of risk level.

) Leasing portfolio by maturity

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Up to 1 year ¹ -- -- 173,339 139,655 More than 1 year and up to 5 years -- -- 344,605 273,152 over 5 years -- -- 7,594 1,919 Total present value -- -- 525,538 414,726 1 - It includes amounts related to overdue installments.

) Concentration of loans

June 30, 2023 % of credit portfolio Dec 31, 2022 % of credit portfolio Largest debtor 8,984,762 1.0 10,190,482 1.1 10 largest debtors 49,222,395 5.3 49,248,817 5.5 20 largest debtors 72,264,688 7.8 72,798,377 8.2 50 largest debtors 107,008,389 11.6 105,856,445 11.9 100 largest debtors 128,525,550 13.9 126,661,450 14.2

) Renegotiated credits

Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Credits renegotiated during the period 48,830,573 38,135,788 48,830,573 38,135,788 Renegotiated when past due ¹ 11,189,315 6,959,358 11,189,315 6,959,358 Renovated ² 37,641,258 31,176,430 37,641,258 31,176,430 Changes on credits renegotiated when past due Opening balance 32,689,826 28,512,842 32,689,826 28,512,842 Contracts ¹ 11,189,315 6,959,358 11,189,315 6,959,358 Interest (received) and appropriated ³ (7,763,521) (3,480,430) (7,763,521) (3,480,430) Write off (1,997,184) (2,047,584) (1,997,184) (2,047,584) Closing balance ⁴ 34,118,436 29,944,186 34,118,436 29,944,186 Allowance for loan losses of the portfolio renegotiated when past due 17,241,876 16,342,526 17,241,876 16,342,526 (%) Allowance for loan losses on the portfolio 50.5% 54.6% 50.5% 54.6% 90 days default of the portfolio renegotiated when past due 4,439,171 2,115,556 4,439,171 2,115,556 (%) Portfolio default 13.0% 7.1% 13.0% 7.1% 1 - Renegotiated credit under debt composition as a result of payment delay by the clients. 2 - Renegotiated current credits (i.e. not past due) in the form of the extension or renewal of the credit or the granting of new loans for partial or full settlement of previous contracts or any other type of agreement that changes the maturity or the payment terms, originally agreed. 3 - In the 1st half/2023 it includes renegotiated credits swapped for securities, within the scope of judicial recovery. 4 - It includes the amount of R$ 994 thousand (R$ 6,602 thousand as on June 30, 2022) related to renegotiated rural credits. The amount of R$ 16,747,613 thousand (R$ 11,858,167 thousand as of June 30, 2022), related to deferred credits from rural portfolio governed by specific legislation, is not included.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

1

2

) Supplementary information

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Undrawn credit lines 197,708,823 188,245,045 197,889,468 188,489,507 Guarantees provided ¹ 12,552,199 12,490,464 11,693,283 11,775,904 Contracted credit opened for import 1,671,727 1,012,264 1,803,919 1,047,202 Confirmed export credit 636,141 621,031 636,141 621,031 Linked resources 1,399,931 295,316 1,399,931 295,316 1 - For these operations, the Bank maintains an allowance recorded in Provisions (Note 21.c).

) Loans by line of credit from Fund for Workers' Assistance (Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador - FAT)

TADE ¹ June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Loans and discounted credit rights 730 1,505 Proger Urbano Capital de Giro 01/2016 e 01/2020 730 1,505 Financing 275,665 336,580 Proger Urbano Investimento 18/2005 255,495 307,479 FAT Taxista 02/2009 20,170 29,101 Rural financing 202 186 Pronaf Investimento 05/2005 46 22 Pronaf Custeio 04/2005 156 163 Proger Rural Investimento 13/2005 -- 1 Total 276,597 338,271 1 - TADE - Allocation Term of Special Deposits.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

1

2

l) Programs established to deal with the effects of COVID-19

The CMN Resolution 4,846/2020 allows financial institutions to participate in the government emergency employment support program (Programa Emergencial de Suporte a Empregos - Pese), under Law 14,043/2020.

According to this Program, financial institutions can provide funding to payroll of entrepreneurs, business companies and cooperative companies, except credit companies. Every financing operation have 85% of resources coming from the national Treasury Secretariat (STN) and the remaining 15% from the Financial Institution counterparty. The same percentage will be applied to the risk of default on credit operations and to possible financial losses.

Law 14,042/2020 established the Emergency Program for Credit Access in the form of receivables guarantee (Peac-Maquininhas). The program is intended to grant loans guaranteed by fiduciary assignment of receivables. In this modality, operations will be carried out entirely with resources from the Federal Government.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In accordance with CMN Resolution 4,855/2020, the Bank presents the balances of credit operations contracted within the scope of programs established to deal with the effects of COVID-19, whose credit risk is partially or fully assumed by the Federal Government, as well as the classification by risk level and the amount of allowance constituted for each level.

1

2

Level of risk % Minimum provision June 30, 2023 Dec 31,2022 Value of loans Minimum required allowance Supplementary allowance ¹ Total Value of loans Minimum required allowance Supplementary allowance ¹ Total AA 2 287,022 -- -- -- 611,769 -- -- -- A 0.5 2,399 (12) (3) (15) 11,882 (59) (15) (74) B 1.0 1,853 (19) (12) (31) 8,635 (86) (65) (151) C 3.0 1,489 (45) (55) (100) 6,997 (210) (256) (466) D 10.0 96 (10) (1) (11) 233 (23) (4) (27) E 30.0 52 (16) -- (16) 433 (130) -- (130) F 50.0 105 (53) -- (53) 114 (57) -- (57) G 70.0 149 (104) -- (104) 327 (229) -- (229) H 100.0 1,167 (1,167) -- (1,167) 1,995 (1,995) -- (1,995) Total 294,332 (1,426) (71) (1,497) 642,385 (2,789) (340) (3,129) 1 - Refers to the supplementary allowance over and above the minimum required by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999. This provision is established based on the internal scale of risk level. 2 - Basically, refers to operations whose credit risk is assumed by the Federal Government.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

1

2

13 - Other assets

0. ) Breakdown

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Financials 99,088,057 94,265,671 100,803,627 93,072,415 Sundry debtors from escrow deposits 36,196,703 34,975,776 37,070,635 35,713,450 Foreign exchange portfolio (Note 13.d) 30,978,380 28,876,176 31,111,446 28,986,562 Fund of allocation of surplus - Previ (Note 29.f) 11,579,611 11,315,371 11,579,611 11,315,371 Accrued income 7,621,924 9,786,343 5,805,337 5,458,198 Notes and credits receivable ¹ 2,925,978 2,988,819 4,532,897 4,576,765 Fundo de Compensação de Variações Salariais 3,259,413 3,129,805 3,259,413 3,129,805 Other 6,526,048 3,193,381 7,444,288 3,892,264 Current assets 66,329,150 61,068,678 65,872,396 57,882,675 Non-current assets 32,758,907 33,196,993 34,931,231 35,189,740 Non-financial 26,790,702 33,684,686 27,584,234 34,174,900 Actuarial assets (Note 29.e) 21,176,808 28,830,246 21,176,808 28,830,246 Sundry debtors 3,997,137 3,136,680 4,305,244 3,426,316 Held for sale - Received 437,770 542,241 439,080 543,813 Prepaid expenses 520,810 529,205 567,492 583,778 Held for sale - Own 27,870 38,754 37,617 45,755 Assets not for own use and materials in stock 3,889 4,511 37,219 52,431 Other 626,418 603,049 1,020,774 692,561 Current assets 5,538,420 4,757,584 6,206,765 5,177,038 Non-current assets 21,252,282 28,927,102 21,377,469 28,997,862 1 - It includes sundry receivables from the Brazilian National Treasury, in the amount of R$ 428,922 thousand (R$ 446,270 thousand on December 31, 2022). Mainly refers to amounts of subsidies in operations with funds MCR 6-2, MCR 6-4 (Rural Credit Manual) and are supported by specific legislation, such as CMN resolutions, the Bahia Cocoa Agriculture Recovery Program (CMN Resolution 2,960/2002) and regional funds (FDNE and FDCO). It also includes receivables from the National Treasury from interest rate equalization of agricultural crops Law 8,427/1992, of R$ 1,214,457 thousand (R$ 1,358,911 thousand on December 31, 2022).

) Allowance for losses associated with credit risk

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Notes and credits receivable (1,555,532) (1,567,983) (1,850,309) (1,830,569) Sundry debtors (711,068) (739,029) (711,276) (739,237) Accrued income (872,316) (758,027) (872,316) (758,027) Other (25,717) (23,475) (25,717) (23,475) Total (3,164,633) (3,088,514) (3,459,618) (3,351,308)

) Changes in allowance for losses associated with credit risk

Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Opening balance (3,088,514) (2,936,741) (3,351,308) (3,246,817) (Addition)/reversal (106,352) (27,742) (140,674) (59,381) Exchange fluctuation - foreign allowances -- -- 1,525 101,185 Write-off/other adjustments 30,233 (2,005) 30,839 (1,939) Closing balance (3,164,633) (2,966,488) (3,459,618) (3,206,952)

) Foreign exchange portfolio

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Asset position Exchange purchases pending settlement 26,888,710 28,464,575 26,970,656 28,464,575 Receivables from sales of foreign exchange 24,113,077 26,267,604 24,164,197 26,377,990 Foreign currency receivables 1,098 1,018 1,098 1,018 (Advances received in national/foreign currency) (20,024,505) (25,857,021) (20,024,505) (25,857,021) Total 30,978,380 28,876,176 31,111,446 28,986,562 Current assets 29,402,039 27,087,296 29,535,105 27,197,682 Non-current assets 1,576,341 1,788,880 1,576,341 1,788,880 Liability position Exchange purchase liabilities 28,375,890 28,313,228 28,409,974 28,345,035 Exchange sales pending settlement 23,444,779 26,728,740 23,543,596 26,798,262 Foreign currency payables 1,562 1,401 56,889 62,295 Subtotal (Note 20.a) 51,822,231 55,043,369 52,010,459 55,205,592 (Advances on exchange contracts) (Note 12.a) (24,922,258) (23,910,738) (24,922,258) (23,910,738) Total 26,899,973 31,132,631 27,088,201 31,294,854 Current liabilities 23,011,915 28,930,687 23,200,143 29,092,910 Non-current liabilities 3,888,058 2,201,944 3,888,058 2,201,944 Net foreign exchange portfolio 4,078,407 (2,256,455) 4,023,245 (2,308,292) Off balance accounts Credit opened for imports 1,981,916 1,458,847 2,114,107 1,493,785 Confirmed export credit 636,141 621,031 636,141 621,031

) Other financial assets

Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Foreign exchange results (463,406) 835,190 (169,385) 954,736 Other 132,978 302,960 132,978 302,960 Total (330,428) 1,138,150 (36,407) 1,257,696

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

1

2

14 - Investments

b ) Changes in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

Banco do Brasil Share capital Adjusted shareholders' equity ¹ Net income/(loss) ¹ Number of shares (in thousands) Ownership interest in share capital % Book value Changes - 1st half/2023 Book value Equity income 1st half/2023 Common Preferred Dec 31, 2022 Dividends Other events ² Equity income June 30, 2023 1st half/2022 Domestic 29,374,268 (4,013,632) 223,771 5,915,566 31,499,973 5,099,336 BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A. 7,734,513 10,563,570 1,131,433 17,703 -- 100.00% 9,438,903 -- (6,766) 1,131,433 10,563,570 1,087,978 BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ³ ⁴ 6,269,692 8,349,886 3,732,835 1,325,000 -- 66.36% 4,914,650 (2,130,119) 259,637 2,496,635 5,540,803 1,804,485 BB Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil 3,261,860 4,807,811 176,268 3,000 -- 100.00% 4,798,998 (167,455) -- 176,268 4,807,811 138,892 Banco Votorantim S.A. 8,480,372 12,904,218 528,571 1,096,653 600,952 50.00% 6,459,314 (190,000) (84,149) 264,289 6,449,454 400,136 BB Banco de Investimento S.A. 417,788 884,919 231,755 3,790 -- 100.00% 853,239 (231,754) 31,679 231,755 884,919 234,358 BB Tecnologia e Serviços 218,635 397,332 70,040 248,458 248,586 99.99% 321,592 -- -- 70,977 392,569 30,218 BB Administradora de Consórcios S.A. 727,543 894,465 580,597 14 -- 100.00% 727,543 (413,675) -- 580,597 894,465 441,068 BB Gestão de Recursos - Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. 1,191,207 1,430,353 923,903 100,000 -- 100.00% 1,385,469 (880,629) 1,610 923,903 1,430,353 923,624 BB Administradora de Cartões de Crédito S.A. 9,300 41,100 16,767 398,158 -- 100.00% 24,333 -- -- 16,767 41,100 16,368 Other investments 450,227 -- 21,760 22,942 494,929 22,209 Overseas ⁵ 6,701,200 (218,306) (1,618,485) 1,560,695 6,425,104 508,365 Banco Patagonia S.A. 13,506 3,897,058 2,028,612 578,117 -- 80.39% 3,221,752 (218,306) (1,501,414) 1,630,790 3,132,822 876,744 BB Cayman Islands Holding 1,187,451 1,006,778 26,007 211,023 -- 100.00% 1,216,880 -- (236,109) 26,007 1,006,778 (20,893) Banco do Brasil AG 403,143 930,797 (43,725) 638 -- 100.00% 1,027,450 -- (52,928) (43,725) 930,797 (60,008) BB Securities LLC 27,903 363,081 8,629 5,000 -- 100.00% 438,870 -- (84,418) 8,629 363,081 528 Banco do Brasil Americas 778,301 890,287 112,968 11,086 -- 100.00% 650,027 -- 127,292 112,968 890,287 11,954 BB USA Holding Company -- 748 (46) -- -- 100.00% 857 -- (63) (46) 748 -- Goodwill on acquisition of investments abroad 145,364 (44,773) -- 100,591 -- Profit/(loss) with foreign exchange in the affiliates and associates ⁵ -- -- 173,928 (173,928) -- (299,960) Total investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 36,075,468 (4,231,938) (1,394,714) 7,476,261 37,925,077 5,607,701 (Allowance for losses) (34,777) -- 34 -- (34,743) 1 - It includes harmonization adjustments in accounting and considers the unrealized profits on transactions with the Banco do Brasil. 2 - These basically refer to the exchange fluctuation and equity valuation adjustments of available-for-sale securities and the foreign exchange variation on investments abroad. 3 - The investment value considering the quoted market price is R$ 40,770,250 thousand (R$ 44,665,750 thousand on December/2022). 4 - Refers to the percentage of the equity interest, considering the acquisition of shares by the invested entity held in treasury. 5 - The net income and equity income of subsidiaries abroad are stated without the effects of foreign exchange variation. These investments are subject to structural hedge and their foreign exchange impacts are reclassified to expenses with funds from financial institutions (Note 18.d.) in the consolidation process.

BB Consolidated Share capital Adjusted shareholders' equity ¹ Net income/(loss) ¹ Number of shares (in thousands) Ownership interest in share capital % Book value Changes - 1st half/2023 Book value Equity income 1st half/2023 Common Preferred Dec 31, 2022 Dividends Other events ² Equity income June 30, 2023 1st half/2022 Associates ³ and joint ventures ⁴ Banco Votorantim S.A. 8,480,372 12,904,218 528,571 1,096,653 600,952 50.00% 6,459,314 (190,000) (84,149) 264,289 6,449,454 400,136 Cateno Gestão de Contas de Pagamento S.A. ⁵ 414,000 9,397,377 670,281 1,878,028 939,014 30.00% 2,865,938 (247,810) -- 201,085 2,819,213 136,723 Cielo S.A. ⁶ 5,699,993 11,674,576 1,149,362 778,320 -- 28.89% 3,156,938 (113,721) (2,647) 332,032 3,372,602 227,031 Brasilprev Seguros e Previdência S.A. ⁷ 3,529,492 7,527,142 1,150,634 879 1,759 74.99% 4,813,026 (374,975) 343,694 862,860 5,644,605 664,816 BB Mapfre Participações S.A. ⁷ 1,469,848 2,488,290 1,782,930 944,858 1,889,339 74.99% 1,693,724 (1,217,088) 52,313 1,337,019 1,865,968 753,685 Brasilcap Capitalização S.A. ⁷ 353,827 664,622 125,926 107,989 159,308 66.77% 433,843 (97,592) 23,288 84,213 443,752 78,239 Elo Participações Ltda. ⁸ 347,309 2,396,319 788,895 173,620 -- 49.99% 1,254,088 (486,475) 35,937 394,369 1,197,919 299,703 UBS BB Serviços de Assessoria Financeira e Participações S.A. 1,425,605 1,445,708 (18,334) 1,954,245 -- 49.99% 734,280 -- (2,406) (9,165) 722,709 6,388 Other investments 537,929 (12,772) 31,368 20,647 577,172 37,450 Unrealized gains ⁹ (3,149,056) -- 80,727 -- (3,068,329) -- Total 18,800,024 (2,740,433) 478,125 3,487,349 20,025,065 2,604,171 (Allowance for losses) (8,544) -- (7,983) -- (16,527) -- 1 - It includes harmonization adjustments in accounting and considers the unrealized profits on transactions with the Banco do Brasil. 2 - These basically refer to the corporate restructuring, harmonization adjustments in accounting practices and equity valuation adjustments of available-for-sale securities. 2 - It refers basically to equity valuation adjustments of available-for-sale securities. 3 - The Bank has significant influence over the investee through board seats or other measures. 4 - The Bank has joint control over the investees' relevant activities through contractual arrangements. 5 - Indirect interest of the Bank in Cateno, through its subsidiary BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A. The total share of the Bank is 50.22 % (Cielo S.A. holds 70.00 % of direct interest in Cateno). 6 - it refers to the percentage of the equity interest, considering the acquisition of shares by the invested entity held in treasury. The investment value considering the quoted market price is R$ 3,572,489 thousand (R$ 4,078,397 thousand on December/2022). 7 - Equity interest held by BB Seguros Participações S.A. It includes harmonization adjustments in accounting practices. 8 - The equity of Elo Participações Ltda. is calculated in proportion to the monthly contribution of BB Elo Cartões in the business of the company, according to agreement of November 01, 2017, between BB Elo Cartões and Bradescard. In 2022, the participation held in Banco Digio S.A. was sold to Bradescard. 9 - Unrealized profit arising from a new strategic partnership between BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A. and Cielo S.A., forming Cateno Gestão de Contas de Pagamento S.A. and unrealized profit arising from strategic partnership between BB-BI and UBS A.G. c ) Qualitative information of associates and joint ventures Company Place of incorporation Description Segment Strategic participation 1 Country Headquarter location Banco Votorantim S.A. Brasil São Paulo (SP) Performs various types of bank activities, such as consumer lending, leasing and investment fund management. Banking Yes Brasilprev Seguros e Previdência S.A. Brasil São Paulo (SP) Commercializes life insurance with survivor coverage and with private retirement and benefit plans. Insurance Yes Cielo S.A. Brasil Barueri (SP) Provides services related to credit and debit cards and payments services. Electronic payments Yes Cateno Gestão de Contas de Pagamentos S.A. Brasil Barueri (SP) Provides services related to the management of transactions arisen from credit and debit card operations. Electronic payments Yes BB Mapfre Participações S.A. Brasil São Paulo (SP) Acts as a holding company for other companies which deal with life, real estate, and agricultural insurance. Insurance Yes Elo Participações Ltda. Brasil Barueri (SP) Acts as a holding company which consolidates the joint business related to electronic payment services. Electronic payments Yes UBS BB Serviços de Assessoria Financeira e Participações S.A. Brasil São Paulo (SP) Operates in investment banking and securities brokerage activities in the institutional segment in Brazil and in certain South American countries. Investments Yes Brasilcap Capitalização S.A. Brasil Rio de Janeiro (RJ) Commercializes capitalization plans and other products and services that capitalization companies are allowed to provide. Insurance Yes 1 - Strategic investments are made in companies with activities that complement or support those of the Bank and its subsidiaries.

d ) Summarized financial information of associates and joint ventures, not adjusted for the equity interest percentage held by the Bank

June 30, 2023 Banco Votorantim S.A. Brasilprev Seguros e Previdência S.A. Cielo S.A. Cateno Gestão de Contas de Pagamento S.A. BB Mapfre Participações S.A. Elo Participações Ltda. UBS BB S.A. Brasilcap S.A. Current assets 55,556,066 354,597,732 92,840,134 2,066,803 22,685,538 673,513 253,805 9,372,338 Non-current assets 78,422,291 19,148,322 9,343,250 8,360,263 555,219 2,240,332 1,339,463 3,244,552 Current liabilities 80,132,675 42,000,154 87,121,760 1,029,689 20,267,725 223,613 147,560 10,762,895 Non-current liabilities 40,941,464 325,304,506 3,386,061 -- -- 162,532 -- 1,189,373 Contingent Liabilities 699,753 34,622 306,272 4,554 741,145 92,150 355 1,176,812 Income from financial intermediation 1,709,279 466,722 (135,982) -- 443,386 -- 4,131 204,623 Service fee income 624,971 1,668,665 3,615,269 2,261,133 -- -- 14,436 -- Other operating income/expenses (764,092) 2,666,768 5,127,590 3,276,646 1,962,393 885,672 (13,283) 6,206 Income taxes 189,975 (582,583) (112,340) (345,233) (607,368) (3,705) 6,248 (81,671) Net income - 1st half/2023 564,748 876,727 1,149,362 670,281 1,782,930 860,785 (18,334) 125,926 Harmonization adjustments in accounting and unrealized profit (36,177) 273,907 -- -- -- (71,890) -- -- Adjusted net income - 1st half/2023 528,571 1,150,634 1,149,362 670,281 1,782,930 788,895 (18,334) 125,926 Ownership percentage 50.00% 74.99% 28.89% 30.00% 74.99% 49.99% 49.99% 66.77% Equity income 264,289 862,860 332,032 201,085 1,337,019 394,369 (9,165) 84,213 Other comprehensive income (84,151) 12,202 (2,560) -- 39,867 -- (2,406) 23,287 Total comprehensive income 444,420 1,162,836 1,146,802 670,281 1,822,797 788,895 (20,740) 149,213 Shareholders' equity 12,904,218 6,441,394 11,675,563 9,397,377 2,973,032 2,527,700 1,445,708 664,622 Harmonization adjustments in accounting -- 1,085,748 (987) -- (484,742) (131,381) -- -- Adjusted shareholders' equity 12,904,218 7,527,142 11,674,576 9,397,377 2,488,290 2,396,319 1,445,708 664,622 Ownership percentage 50.00% 74.99% 28.89% 30.00% 74.99% 49.99% 49.99% 66.77% Carrying amount of the investment 6,452,109 5,644,605 3,372,602 2,819,213 1,865,968 1,197,919 722,709 443,752 Unrealized profit (2,655) -- -- (2,509,136) -- -- (559,193) --

December 31, 2022 Banco Votorantim S.A. Brasilprev Seguros e Previdência S.A. Cielo S.A. Cateno Gestão de Contas de Pagamento S.A. BB Mapfre Participações S.A. Elo Participações Ltda. UBS BB S.A. Brasilcap S.A. Current assets 54,495,025 332,103,907 103,862,851 2,174,296 15,303,319 1,030,474 274,734 7,419,202 Non-current assets 69,247,459 19,536,891 11,155,265 8,554,026 7,983,730 2,235,890 1,388,809 4,072,526 Current liabilities 72,906,936 39,358,053 98,946,425 1,175,150 13,260,125 461,727 194,688 9,702,087 Non-current liabilities 37,913,582 305,795,400 5,143,098 -- 7,283,582 164,576 -- 1,140,908 Contingent Liabilities 663,938 24,175 2,060,146 12,858 708,942 87,808 10,255 1,129,821 Income from financial intermediation 3,293,585 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Service fee income 1,394,109 3,244,640 3,733,623 4,445,328 -- -- 89,481 -- Other operating income/expenses (3,052,194) (974,582) (2,877,880) (1,486,266) 3,884,099 1,399,953 (61,215) 302,351 Income taxes (55,838) (763,227) (15,314) (523,584) (1,058,694) 40,873 16,205 (121,960) Net income - 2022 1,494,934 1,679,756 1,569,528 1,010,735 2,732,334 1,387,419 44,472 180,391 Harmonization adjustments in accounting and unrealized profit 730 (3,063) -- -- -- (113,205) -- -- Adjusted net income - 2022 1,495,664 1,676,693 1,569,528 1,010,735 2,732,334 1,274,214 44,472 180,391 Ownership percentage 50.00% 74.99% 28.89% 30.00% 74.99% 49.99% 49.99% 66.77% Equity income 748,562 1,257,352 453,604 303,212 2,048,977 636,980 22,231 120,478 Other comprehensive income (364,242) (1,017) -- -- 6,075 -- (3,230) 14,175 Total comprehensive income 1,131,422 1,675,676 1,569,528 1,010,735 2,738,409 1,274,214 41,242 194,565 Shareholders' equity 12,921,966 6,487,345 10,928,592 9,553,172 2,743,342 2,640,061 1,468,855 648,733 Harmonization adjustments in accounting -- (68,814) -- -- (484,742) (131,384) -- -- Adjusted shareholders' equity 12,921,966 6,418,531 10,928,592 9,553,172 2,258,600 2,508,677 1,468,855 648,733 Ownership percentage 50.00% 74.99% 28.89% 30.00% 74.99% 49.99% 49.99% 66.77% Carrying amount of the investment 6,460,983 4,813,026 3,156,938 2,865,938 1,693,724 1,254,088 734,280 433,843 Unrealized profit (1,667) -- -- (2,567,039) -- -- (582,017) --

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

1

2

15 - Property for use

Banco do Brasil Dec 31, 2022 1st half/2023 June 30, 2023 Annual depreciation rate Book value Changes Depreciation Cost value Accumulated depreciation Impairment losses Book value Buildings 4 to 10% 3,338,402 296,433 (220,940) 9,083,490 (5,668,195) (1,400) 3,413,895 Data processing systems 10 to 20% 1,600,984 904,265 (339,689) 5,839,056 (3,673,496) -- 2,165,560 Furniture and equipment 10% 2,068,798 184,962 (173,627) 4,442,634 (2,362,463) (38) 2,080,133 Constructions in progress -- 860,745 70,598 -- 931,343 -- -- 931,343 Land -- 314,244 (132) -- 314,112 -- -- 314,112 Communication and security equipament 10% 250,767 28,062 (24,090) 747,508 (487,714) (5,055) 254,739 Facilities 10% 99,083 6,399 (11,491) 1,019,220 (925,229) -- 93,991 Vehicles 10% 858 195 (204) 8,393 (7,544) -- 849 Furniture and equipment in stock -- 818 (3) -- 815 -- -- 815 Total 8,534,699 1,490,779 (770,041) 22,386,571 (13,124,641) (6,493) 9,255,437

Consolidated Dec 31, 2022 1st half/2023 June 30, 2023 Annual depreciation rate Book value Changes Depreciation Reversal of the provision Cost value Accumulated depreciation Impairment losses Book value Buildings 4 to 10% 3,383,758 282,950 (223,000) -- 9,149,645 (5,702,221) (3,716) 3,443,708 Data processing systems 10 to 20% 1,654,856 921,616 (348,341) 3 5,990,834 (3,762,699) (1) 2,228,134 Furniture and equipment 10% 2,202,771 198,778 (186,427) -- 4,681,871 (2,466,593) (156) 2,215,122 Constructions in progress -- 896,898 41,383 -- -- 938,281 -- -- 938,281 Land -- 318,764 (1,159) -- -- 317,605 -- -- 317,605 Communication and security equipament 10% 259,417 26,261 (25,206) -- 759,297 (493,770) (5,055) 260,472 Facilities 10% 105,517 6,370 (11,914) -- 1,028,250 (928,277) -- 99,973 Vehicles 10% 3,119 759 (506) -- 11,612 (8,240) -- 3,372 Furniture and equipment in stock -- 818 (3) -- -- 815 -- -- 815 Total 8,825,918 1,476,955 (795,394) 3 22,878,210 (13,361,800) (8,928) 9,507,482

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

1

2

16 - Intangible

0. ) Changes and breakdown

Banco do Brasil BB Consolidated Rights to manage payroll Software Other intangible assets Total Rights to manage payroll Software Goodwill Other intangible assets ¹ Total Annual amortization rate Contract 10% Contract Contract 10% Technical study Contract Balances at Dec 31, 2022 7,169,459 3,807,131 -- 10,976,590 7,169,459 3,837,724 76,020 7,442 11,090,645 Changes Additions 202,625 917,478 -- 1,120,103 202,625 921,870 -- -- 1,124,495 Exchange fluctuation -- (4,573) -- (4,573) -- (6,593) (26,683) (2,712) (35,988) Write offs -- (24,665) -- (24,665) -- (24,667) -- -- (24,667) Amortization (930,696) (228,397) -- (1,159,093) (930,696) (234,326) (4,404) -- (1,169,426) Balances at June 30, 2023 6,441,388 4,466,974 -- 10,908,362 6,441,388 4,494,008 44,933 4,730 10,985,059 Cost value 9,817,277 8,345,553 38,596 18,201,426 9,817,277 8,451,293 443,223 43,326 18,755,119 Accumulated amortization (2,910,920) (3,861,961) (14,499) (6,787,380) (2,910,920) (3,940,667) (368,399) (14,499) (7,234,485) Impairment losses (464,969) (16,618) (24,097) (505,684) (464,969) (16,618) (29,891) (24,097) (535,575) Estimate for amortization 6,441,388 4,466,974 -- 10,908,362 6,441,388 4,494,008 44,933 -- 10,980,329 2023 939,025 223,349 -- 1,162,374 939,025 224,700 3,381 -- 1,167,106 2024 1,842,698 446,697 -- 2,289,395 1,842,698 449,401 6,761 -- 2,298,860 2025 1,381,811 446,697 -- 1,828,508 1,381,811 449,401 6,761 -- 1,837,973 2026 1,283,291 446,697 -- 1,729,988 1,283,291 449,401 6,761 -- 1,739,453 2027 910,785 446,697 -- 1,357,482 910,785 449,401 6,761 -- 1,366,947 After 2027 83,778 2,456,837 -- 2,540,615 83,778 2,471,704 14,508 -- 2,569,990 1 - Includes the value related to the intangible asset with an undefined useful life.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023

1

2

) Goodwill impairment test

The recoverable amount of goodwill based on expected future profitability is determined by the value in use, which is the discounted value of the cash flow projections of the invested entity (cash-generating unit). For the evaluation of the banks, the free cash flow for shareholders discounted by the cost of equity capital calculated for each institution was used.

Assumptions used to project these cash flows are based on public information, budgets and/or business plans of the purchased entities. These assumptions consider current and past performance, as well as expected market and macroeconomic growth.

The cash flow of the entity below was actively projected for five years and considered perpetual from the last period with fixed growth rates. For the periods that exceed the terms of the budget or business plan, the growth estimates are in line with those adopted by the entity. The nominal discount rate is determined annually based on the CAPM (Capital Asset Pricing Model) adjusted for the market and the currency of each country.

Entity (cash-generating unit) Growth rate p.a. 1 Discount rate p.a. 2 Banco Patagonia 20.30 % 28.08 %

1 - Nominal growth in perpetuity.

2 - Geometric average used in economic evaluations.

According to the sensitivity analysis performed, there is no indication that changes in the assumptions would cause the book value of the cash-generating units to exceed the recoverable amount.

In the periods presented, there was no impairment loss on goodwill based on expected future profitability.

17 - Customers resources

0. ) Deposits

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Demand deposits 96,396,878 99,190,849 105,334,153 107,860,381 Individuals 45,780,125 48,798,924 52,000,525 54,726,166 Corporations 31,430,302 38,806,649 34,084,878 41,753,015 Restricted ¹ 14,152,039 6,842,535 14,302,317 6,974,301 Associated 341,147 626,841 327,025 399,495 Government 2,861,775 2,657,506 2,861,775 2,657,506 Foreign currency 512,975 373,940 512,975 373,940 Financial system institutions 805,336 676,442 735,052 573,841 National Treasury Special 294,937 89,504 294,937 89,504 Domiciled abroad 102,931 147,738 99,358 141,843 Other 115,311 170,770 115,311 170,770 Savings deposits 205,952,535 213,435,806 205,952,535 213,435,806 Individuals 197,272,347 205,138,491 197,272,347 205,138,491 Corporations 8,289,982 7,888,637 8,289,982 7,888,637 Associated 375,805 393,359 375,805 393,359 Financial system institutions 14,401 15,319 14,401 15,319 Time deposits 432,102,956 409,472,691 456,907,918 431,550,384 Judicial 230,803,486 213,653,955 230,961,968 213,827,828 National currency 178,975,147 170,561,047 178,975,147 170,561,047 Foreign currency 11,608,877 14,890,470 36,255,357 36,794,290 Special Regime ² 5,938,181 5,782,821 5,938,181 5,782,821 Third party collaterals ³ 2,537,543 2,266,895 2,537,543 2,266,895 Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador - FAT (Note 17.d) 387,122 459,744 387,122 459,744 Funproger (Note 17.e) 614,522 565,502 614,522 565,502 Other 1,238,078 1,292,257 1,238,078 1,292,257 Other deposits 336,120 416,476 336,120 416,476 Total 734,788,489 722,515,822 768,530,726 753,263,047 Current liabilities 573,267,297 563,624,485 605,821,550 593,072,021 Non-current liabilities 161,521,192 158,891,337 162,709,176 160,191,026 1 - It includes the amount of R$ 1,505,355 thousand (R$ 2,084,491 thousand as of December 31, 2022) relating to DAF resources - Demonstrativos da Distribuição de Arrecadação Federal e Ordens Bancárias do Tesouro. 2 - Special deposits for the Justice Courts, to comply with the Constitutional Transitory Acts pursuant to Constitutional Amendment No. 99/2017. 3 - Cooperation agreements made between the Court houses or councils to attend Brazilian Justice National Council Resolution No. 98/2009.

) Segregation of deposits by repayment date

Banco do Brasil Without maturity up to 90 days from 91 to 360 days 1 to 3 years 3 to 5 years June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Time deposits ¹ 238,063,547 8,876,766 23,641,451 91,845,640 69,675,552 432,102,956 409,472,691 Savings deposits 205,952,535 -- -- -- -- 205,952,535 213,435,806 Demand deposits 96,396,878 -- -- -- -- 96,396,878 99,190,849 Other deposits 336,120 -- -- -- -- 336,120 416,476 Total 540,749,080 8,876,766 23,641,451 91,845,640 69,675,552 734,788,489 722,515,822 1 - It includes the amount of R$ 111,259,868 thousand (R$ 101,050,296 thousand as of December 31, 2022), of time deposits with early repurchase clause (liquidity commitment), classified based on the contractual maturity dates.

Consolidated Without maturity up to 90 days from 91 to 360 days 1 to 3 years 3 to 5 years June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Time deposits ¹ 238,063,547 29,387,410 26,747,786 92,560,631 70,148,544 456,907,918 431,550,384 Savings deposits 205,952,535 -- -- -- -- 205,952,535 213,435,806 Demand deposits 105,334,153 -- -- -- -- 105,334,153 107,860,381 Other deposits 336,120 -- -- -- -- 336,120 416,476 Total 549,686,355 29,387,410 26,747,786 92,560,631 70,148,544 768,530,726 753,263,047 1 - Includes the amount of R$ 111,259,868 thousand (R$ 101,050,296 thousand as of December 31, 2022), of time deposits with early repurchase clause (liquidity commitment), classified based on the contractual maturity dates.

) Expenses with customers resources

Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Savings deposits (7,888,202) (7,498,810) (7,888,202) (7,498,810) Time deposits (19,631,612) (14,017,821) (24,560,716) (15,962,939) Judicial (11,676,241) (8,425,011) (11,680,739) (8,428,280) Other (7,955,371) (5,592,810) (12,879,977) (7,534,659) Total (27,519,814) (21,516,631) (32,448,918) (23,461,749)

) Workers Assistance Fund (FAT)

Resolution/TADE ¹ Repayment of FAT Funds June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Type ² Initial date Available TMS ³ Invested TJLP and TLP ⁴ Total Available TMS ³ Invested TJLP and TLP ⁴ Total Proger Rural and Pronaf 14 85 99 771 104 875 Pronaf Custeio 04/2005 RA 11/2005 2 77 79 5 81 86 Pronaf Investimento 05/2005 RA 11/2005 12 8 20 747 22 769 Rural Investimento 13/2005 RA 11/2005 -- -- -- 19 1 20 Proger Urbano 61,586 296,498 358,084 69,202 352,970 422,172 Urbano Investimento 18/2005 RA 11/2005 61,147 295,665 356,812 68,557 351,395 419,952 Urbano Capital de Giro 2020 01/2020 RA 04/2020 439 833 1,272 645 1,575 2,220 Other 6,422 22,517 28,939 4,971 31,726 36,697 FAT Taxista 02/2009 RA 09/2009 6,422 22,517 28,939 4,971 31,726 36,697 Total 68,022 319,100 387,122 74,944 384,800 459,744 1 - TADE - Allocation Term of Special Deposits. 2 - RA - Automatic Return (monthly, 2% of the total balance). 3 - Funds remunerated by the Taxa Média Selic (average selic rate - TMS). 4 - Funds remunerated by Long-term interest rate (TJLP) for resources released until Dec 31,2017 and Long-Term Rate (TLP) for those released as of Jan 1st,2018.

FAT is a special accounting and financial fund, established by Law 7,998/1990, associated with the Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego (Ministry of Labor and Employment) and managed by the Executive Council of the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador (Fund for Workers' Assistance) - Codefat. Codefat is a collective, tripartite, equal level organization, composed of representatives of workers, employers and government, who acts as manager of the FAT.

The main actions to promote employment using FAT funds are structured around the Employment and Earnings Generating Program (Proger), which resources are invested through special deposits, established by Law 8,352/1991, in official federal financial institutions. These programs include, among others, the urban Proger program (Investment and Working Capital), Popular Entrepreneur, the National Program for Strengthening Family Farming - Pronaf, in addition to special lines such as FAT Taxista, FAT Turismo Investimento and FAT Turismo Capital de Giro.

The FAT special deposits invested in Banco do Brasil are daily accrued the Average Selic Rate (TMS), when not lent out. As they are invested in the financing, they will be remunerated by the Long Term Rate (TLP) as of January 1, 2018 and TJLP (Long Term Interest Rate) for funds released through December 31, 2017, until maturity. The accruals are paid to FAT on a monthly basis, as established in Codefat Resolutions 439/2005, 489/2006 and 801/2017.

) Endorsement fund for the generation of employment and income (Funproger)

The Endorsement fund for the generation of employment and income (Funproger) is a special accounting fund established on November 23, 1999 by Law 9,872/1999, amended by Law 10,360/2001 and by Law 11,110/2005 and regulated by Codefat Resolution 409/2004, and its amendments. It is managed by Banco do Brasil under the supervision of Codefat.

The objective of Funproger is to provide endorsement to entrepreneurs who do not have the necessary guarantees to contract financing by Proger Urbano and Programa Nacional de Microcrédito Produtivo Orientado, through the payment of a commission. The Funproger equity where incorporated from the spread between TMS and TJLP accrued over FAT special deposits. Other sources of funds are the operations accruals and the income paid by Banco do Brasil, the fund manager.

18 - Financial institutions resources

0. ) Breakdown

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Securities sold urder repurchase agreements (Note 18.b) 592,738,506 587,256,553 574,831,776 564,453,599 Borrowings and onlendings (Note 18.c) 118,986,828 126,040,364 62,495,048 64,386,265 Interbank deposits 25,241,424 23,431,548 24,831,616 23,921,286 Liabilities for operations linked to assignments 146,319 161,571 146,319 161,571 Total 737,113,077 736,890,036 662,304,759 652,922,721 Current liabilities 667,736,890 646,829,144 630,572,428 616,608,090 Non-current liabilities 69,376,187 90,060,892 31,732,331 36,314,631

) Securities sold under repurchase agreements

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Own portfolio 212,157,007 232,532,806 194,485,622 209,729,852 Treasury financial bills 196,392,437 212,925,699 182,679,240 194,439,807 National Treasury bills -- 7 -- 7 Securities abroad 8,144,429 9,082,607 4,186,241 4,765,545 Private securities 7,620,141 10,524,493 7,620,141 10,524,493 Third-party portfolio 380,581,499 354,723,747 380,346,154 354,723,747 National Treasury notes 217,616,434 247,312,446 217,575,076 247,312,446 National Treasury bills 83,126,363 107,411,301 83,126,363 107,411,301 Treasury financial bills 79,838,702 -- 79,644,715 -- Total 592,738,506 587,256,553 574,831,776 564,453,599 Current liabilities 576,962,600 567,116,216 563,014,058 548,630,323 Non-current liabilities 15,775,905 20,140,337 11,817,717 15,823,276

) Borrowings and onlendings

Borrowings

Banco do Brasil up to 90 days from 91 to 360 days from 1 to 3 years from 3 to 5 years over 5 years June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Overseas Borrowings from BB Group companies abroad 24,507 16,213,087 14,840,090 -- -- 31,077,684 32,910,406 Borrowings from bankers abroad 2,721,143 10,644,707 4,873,843 1,475,626 -- 19,715,319 19,747,625 Imports 130,676 150,402 33,821 47,481 9,965 372,345 382,413 Exports -- -- -- -- -- -- 3,286 Total 2,876,326 27,008,196 19,747,754 1,523,107 9,965 51,165,348 53,043,730 Current liabilities 29,884,522 18,700,197 Non-current liabilities 21,280,826 34,343,533

Consolidated up to 90 days from 91 to 360 days from 1 to 3 years from 3 to 5 years over 5 years June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Overseas Borrowings from bankers abroad 2,863,179 10,646,354 4,895,791 1,475,626 -- 19,880,950 20,009,370 Imports 130,676 150,402 33,821 47,481 9,965 372,345 382,413 Exports -- -- -- -- -- -- 3,286 Total 2,993,855 10,796,756 4,929,612 1,523,107 9,965 20,253,295 20,395,069 Current liabilities 13,790,611 14,445,189 Non-current liabilities 6,462,684 5,949,880

Onlendings

Domestic - official institutions

Programs Finance charges Banco do Brasil Consolidado June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 National Treasury - rural credits resources 170,930 132,828 170,930 132,828 Pronaf TMS (if available) or Fixed 0.50% p.a. to 4.00% p.a. (if applied) 40,369 6,900 40,369 6,900 Cacau (cocoa) IGP-M + 8.00% p.a. or TJLP + 0.60% p.a. or Fixed 6.35% p.a. 106,691 111,388 106,691 111,388 Recoop Fixed 5.75% p.a. to 8.25% p.a. or IGP-DI + 1.00% p.a. or IGP-DI + 2.00% p.a. 9,845 9,842 9,845 9,842 Other 14,025 4,698 14,025 4,698 BNDES Fixed 0.00% p.a. to 8.12% p.a. TJLP + 0.50% p.a. to 1.13% p.a. IPCA + 4.20% p.a. to 7.77% p.a. IGPM +2.00 p.a. to 7.26% p.a. Selic + 2.08% p.a. FX Variation + 1.40% p.a. to 2.30% p.a. 12,595,167 13,318,066 12,595,167 13,318,066 Caixa Econômica Federal Fixed 4.85% p.a. (average) 27,129,287 27,332,771 27,129,287 27,332,771 Finame Fixed 0.00% p.a. to 10.72% p.a. TJLP + 0.90% p.a. to 2.10% p.a. Selic + 1.70% p.a. to 2.45% p.a. IGPM + 5.00% p.a. to 6,50% p.a. FX Variation + 1.40% p.a. to 3.00% p.a. 2,068,964 2,933,975 2,068,964 2,933,975 Other official institutions 277,405 273,557 277,405 273,557 Funcafé TMS (if available) Fixed 7.00% p.a. and 11.00% p.a. Funding 4.00% p.a. and 8.00% p.a. 277,379 273,530 277,379 273,530 Other 26 27 26 27 Total 42,241,753 43,991,197 42,241,753 43,991,197 Current liabilities 31,189,244 32,158,951 31,189,244 32,158,951 Non-current liabilities 11,052,509 11,832,246 11,052,509 11,832,246

Overseas

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Funds obtained under the terms of Resolution BCB 278/2022 25,579,727 29,005,438 -- -- Total 25,579,727 29,005,438 -- -- Current liabilities 6,845,127 7,776,584 -- -- Non-current liabilities 18,734,600 21,228,854 -- --

) Expenses from financial institutions resources

Banco do Brasil Consolidated 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 1st half/2023 1st half/2022 Securities sold under repurchase agreements (41,153,125) (37,548,732) (40,071,241) (36,785,483) Third-party portfolio (27,286,319) (28,982,720) (27,131,177) (28,399,957) Own portfolio (13,866,806) (8,566,012) (12,940,064) (8,385,526) Interbank deposits ¹ 156,109 (1,841,313) 1,290,034 (7,370,227) Borrowings ¹ 2,220,773 2,785,394 3,339,177 3,918,833 Onlendings ¹ (820,456) (97,310) 403,791 608,542 Overseas ¹ 743,227 1,416,064 1,967,474 2,121,916 Caixa Econômica Federal (951,604) (844,917) (951,604) (844,917) BNDES (515,987) (557,741) (515,987) (557,741) Finame (43,213) (73,032) (43,213) (73,032) National Treasury (4,551) (7,736) (4,551) (7,736) Other (48,328) (29,948) (48,328) (29,948) Foreign exchange profit/(loss) on overseas investments ² (987,661) (1,095,134) (1,161,589) (1,395,094) Total (40,584,360) (37,797,095) (36,199,828) (41,023,429) 1 - The credit balances presented arise from the negative exchange variation of the period (the appreciation of the Real against the Dollar). 2 - Foreign exchange on assets and liabilities of branches and subsidiaries abroad, reclassified to expenses with funds from financial institutions aiming to hedge foreign exchange variation on financial liability instruments contracted to protect the Bank's net income over exchange rate fluctuations.

19 - Resources from issuance of debt securities

0. ) Breakdown

Banco do Brasil Consolidated June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Funds from issuance of securities (Note 19.b) 213,373,782 166,468,848 222,591,920 174,913,838 Subordinated debt abroad (Note 19.c) 46,520,637 61,962,671 39,420,637 54,832,126 Total 259,894,419 228,431,519 262,012,557 229,745,964 Current liabilities 122,775,195 72,843,784 122,795,945 72,864,685 Non-current liabilities 137,119,224 155,587,735 139,216,612 156,881,279

) Funds from issuance of securities