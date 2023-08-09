Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



Financial Statements

June 30, 2023



2

Index

Index

Index1

Financial Statements1

Balance sheet1

Statement of income2

Statement of comprehensive income3

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity4

Statements of cash flows6

Statement of value added7

Notes to the Financial Statements8

1 - The Bank and its operations8

2 - Presentation of financial statements9

3 - Description of significant accounting policies14

4 - Significant Judgments and accounting estimates21

5 - Acquisitions, disposals and corporate restructuring24

6 - Information by segment26

7 - Cash and due from banks30

8 - Compulsory deposits with Bacen31

9 - Interbank investments32

10 - Securities33

11 - Derivative financial instruments39

12 - Loan portfolio46

13 - Other assets56

14 - Investments58

15 - Property for use63

16 - Intangible64

17 - Customers resources66

18 - Financial institutions resources68

19 - Resources from issuance of debt securities70

20 - Other liabilities73

21 - Provisions and contingent liabilities75

22 - Taxes80

23 - Shareholder's equity83

24 - Service fee income90

25 - Personnel expenses91

26 - Other administrative expenses92

27 - Other income/expenses93

28 - Related party transactions94

29 - Employee benefits99

30 - Risk and capital management111

31 - Recurring and non-recurring net income122

32 - Other information122

33 - Subsequent events126

Independent Auditor's Report on the Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements127

Audit Committee Summary Report133

Declaration of the Executive Board members about the Financial Statements135

Declaration of the Executive Board members about the Report of Independent Auditors136

Members of Management137

Financial Statements

Balance sheet

Note

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Assets

Cash and due from banks

7

18,574,583

12,808,085

22,541,168

18,310,546

Financial assets

2,009,134,612

1,949,759,015

1,998,421,484

1,925,433,427

Compulsory deposits with Bacen

8

97,135,227

95,119,085

97,135,227

95,119,085

Interbank investments

9

490,260,839

478,461,195

432,512,501

415,873,438

Securities

10

410,212,582

403,227,004

441,532,787

428,447,097

Derivative financial instruments

11

4,885,367

1,622,016

4,879,095

1,638,069

Loan portfolio

12

907,552,540

877,064,044

921,558,247

891,283,323

Other financial assets

13

99,088,057

94,265,671

100,803,627

93,072,415

Allowance for losses associated with credit risk

(53,654,678)

(53,602,150)

(54,134,570)

(54,048,463)

Loan portfolio

12

(50,490,045)

(50,513,636)

(50,674,952)

(50,697,155)

Other financial assets

13

(3,164,633)

(3,088,514)

(3,459,618)

(3,351,308)

Tax assets

65,490,727

64,763,208

68,236,265

66,817,520

Current tax assets

10,158,701

11,030,120

11,287,112

11,523,496

Deferred tax assets (tax credit)

22

55,332,026

53,733,088

56,949,153

55,294,024

Investments

37,892,419

36,042,811

20,011,221

18,794,272

Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

14

37,925,077

36,075,468

20,025,065

18,800,024

Other investments

2,101

2,137

2,699

2,809

Impairment losses

(34,759)

(34,794)

(16,543)

(8,561)

Property for use

15

9,255,437

8,534,699

9,507,482

8,825,918

Property and equipment

22,386,571

21,157,959

22,878,210

21,689,521

Accumulated depreciation

(13,124,641)

(12,616,767)

(13,361,800)

(12,854,672)

Impairment losses

(6,493)

(6,493)

(8,928)

(8,931)

Intangible

16

10,908,362

10,976,590

10,985,059

11,090,645

Intangible assets

18,201,426

17,127,888

18,755,119

17,711,288

Accumulated amortization

(6,787,380)

(5,645,614)

(7,234,485)

(6,085,068)

Impairment losses

(505,684)

(505,684)

(535,575)

(535,575)

Other non-financial assets

13

26,790,702

33,684,686

27,584,234

34,174,900

Total assets

2,124,392,164

2,062,966,944

2,103,152,343

2,029,398,765

Liabilities

Financial liabilities

1,890,568,703

1,836,793,158

1,848,214,208

1,782,027,044

Customers resources

17

734,788,489

722,515,822

768,530,726

753,263,047

Financial institutions resources

18

737,113,077

736,890,036

662,304,759

652,922,721

Resources from issuance of debt securities

19

259,894,419

228,431,519

262,012,557

229,745,964

Derivative financial instruments

11

5,289,398

3,512,533

5,110,148

3,045,463

Other financial liabilities

20

153,483,320

145,443,248

150,256,018

143,049,849

Provisions

21

25,518,216

24,868,631

26,420,516

25,717,886

Provisions for civil, tax and labor claims

18,707,205

18,131,863

18,968,259

18,372,705

Other provisions

6,811,011

6,736,768

7,452,257

7,345,181

Tax liabilities

13,209,605

17,012,929

16,122,073

20,972,583

Current tax liabilities

1,933,487

3,613,093

4,635,382

7,422,707

Deferred tax liabilities

22

11,276,118

13,399,836

11,486,691

13,549,876

Other non-financial liabilities

20

37,895,356

30,452,907

44,715,299

36,652,409

Total liabilities

1,967,191,880

1,909,127,625

1,935,472,096

1,865,369,922

Shareholders' equity

Capital

23.b

120,000,000

90,000,023

120,000,000

90,000,023

Instruments qualifying to common equity tier 1 capital

23.c

--

--

7,100,000

7,100,000

Capital reserves

23.d

1,406,118

1,402,523

1,407,902

1,404,253

Profit reserves

23.d

50,914,037

70,510,416

50,541,777

70,142,173

Other comprehensive income

23.h

(14,853,400)

(8,224,561)

(14,853,400)

(8,224,561)

Treasury shares

23.l

(266,471)

(270,840)

(268,255)

(272,570)

Retained earnings/accumulated losses

--

421,758

--

421,758

Non-controlling interest

23.i

--

--

3,752,223

3,457,767

Total shareholders' equity

23

157,200,284

153,839,319

167,680,247

164,028,843

Total liabilities and equity

2,124,392,164

2,062,966,944

2,103,152,343

2,029,398,765

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

Statement of income

Note

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Income from financial intermediation

119,287,153

101,486,051

125,241,093

109,339,242

Loan portfolio

12.b

64,199,500

51,122,618

65,281,046

58,208,478

Interbank investments

9.b

31,326,378

31,172,974

30,005,899

29,341,984

Securities

10.b

20,839,830

16,836,431

26,915,523

19,301,242

Derivative financial instruments

11.b

(463,772)

(1,384,677)

(640,613)

(1,370,713)

Reserve requirement

8.b

3,715,645

2,600,555

3,715,645

2,600,555

Other financial assets

13.e

(330,428)

1,138,150

(36,407)

1,257,696

Expenses from financial intermediation

(80,100,082)

(67,763,398)

(80,862,739)

(72,899,347)

Financial institutions resources

18.d

(40,584,360)

(37,797,095)

(36,199,828)

(41,023,429)

Customers resources

17.c

(27,519,814)

(21,516,631)

(32,448,918)

(23,461,749)

Resources from issuance of debt securities

19.d

(11,345,176)

(7,864,924)

(11,683,770)

(7,961,902)

Other funding expenses

20.c

(650,732)

(584,748)

(530,223)

(452,267)

Allowance for losses associated with credit risk

(12,681,690)

(9,091,619)

(12,784,463)

(9,126,710)

Loan portfolio

12.f

(12,575,338)

(9,063,877)

(12,643,789)

(9,067,329)

Other financial assets

13.c

(106,352)

(27,742)

(140,674)

(59,381)

Net Income from financial intermediation

26,505,381

24,631,034

31,593,891

27,313,185

Other operating income/expenses

(2,523,130)

(2,839,371)

(3,470,355)

(2,732,482)

Service fee income

24

10,358,821

9,924,494

16,417,629

15,371,731

Personnel expenses

25

(10,297,869)

(9,665,217)

(11,409,187)

(10,533,582)

Other administrative expenses

26

(7,356,603)

(6,302,350)

(7,258,611)

(6,341,202)

Tax expenses

22.c

(2,673,466)

(2,348,867)

(3,996,018)

(3,281,721)

Net gains from equity method investments

14.a

7,476,261

5,607,701

3,487,349

2,604,171

Other income/expenses

27

(30,274)

(55,132)

(711,517)

(551,879)

Provisions

21.e

(3,593,804)

(4,082,784)

(3,667,783)

(4,099,204)

Provisions for civil, tax and labor claims

(3,652,873)

(3,975,370)

(3,726,596)

(3,992,096)

Other

59,069

(107,414)

58,813

(107,108)

Operating income

20,388,447

17,708,879

24,455,753

20,481,499

Net non-operating Income

30,682

177,010

158,089

653,831

Profit before taxation and profit sharing

20,419,129

17,885,889

24,613,842

21,135,330

Income tax and social contribution

22.a

(1,860,954)

(1,819,741)

(4,266,027)

(3,808,773)

Employee and directors profit sharing

(2,113,818)

(1,823,078)

(2,121,383)

(1,828,031)

Non-controlling interest

23.i

--

--

(1,665,563)

(1,129,005)

Net income

16,444,357

14,243,070

16,560,869

14,369,521

Net income attributable to shareholders

Shareholders of the bank

16,444,357

14,243,070

16,560,869

14,369,521

Non-controlling interests

--

--

1,665,563

1,129,005

Earnings per share

23.e

Weighted average number of shares - basic

2,853,992,740

2,853,771,411

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

2,853,687,430

2,853,510,658

Basic and diluted earnings per share (R$)

5.76

4.99

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

Statement of comprehensive income

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Net income attributable to controlling interests

16,444,357

14,243,070

16,560,869

14,369,521

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

--

--

1,665,563

1,129,005

Net income attributable to shareholders

16,444,357

14,243,070

18,226,432

15,498,526

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the Statement of Income

Financial assets available for sale

940,215

(1,185,753)

991,790

(1,233,212)

Unrealized gains/(losses) on financial assets available for sale

378,652

(703,242)

643,937

(728,490)

Realized (gains)/losses on financial assets available for sale - reclassified to profit or loss

815,797

349,233

638,657

361,479

Tax effect

(254,234)

(831,744)

(290,804)

(866,201)

Share in the comprehensive income of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

221,546

(63,952)

304,709

11,283

Unrealized gains/(losses) on financial assets available for sale

273,839

(22,821)

259,775

(18,197)

Unrealized gains/(losses) on cash flow hedge

(190,367)

(190,420)

(190,367)

(190,420)

Unrealized gains/(losses) on other comprehensive income

191,932

74,269

298,294

111,919

Tax effect

(53,858)

75,020

(62,993)

107,981

Investment Hedge Abroad

38,065

12,946

38,065

12,946

Unrealized gains/(losses) on hedge of investment abroad

72,583

24,686

72,583

24,686

Tax effect

(34,518)

(11,740)

(34,518)

(11,740)

Foreign currency exchange adjustments

(1,600,506)

(680,004)

(1,969,877)

(841,284)

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to the Statement of Income

Defined benefit pension plans

(6,228,159)

3,941,076

(6,228,159)

3,941,076

Gains/(losses) related to remeasurement of defined benefit pension plans

(11,843,190)

7,451,647

(11,843,190)

7,451,647

Tax effect

5,615,031

(3,510,571)

5,615,031

(3,510,571)

Other comprehensive income net of tax effects

(6,628,839)

2,024,313

(6,863,472)

1,890,809

Comprehensive income

9,815,518

16,267,383

11,362,960

17,389,335

Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interests

9,815,518

16,267,383

10,038,392

16,393,834

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

--

--

1,324,568

995,501

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

2

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Banco do Brasil

Note

Capital

Capital reserves

Profit reserves

Other comprehensive income

Treasury shares

Retained earnings/accumulated losses

Total

Legal reserve

Statutory reserves

Balances at Dec 31, 2021

90,000,023

1,399,561

10,237,793

41,273,377

(8,409,559)

(275,297)

--

134,225,898

Transition to CPC 50

--

--

--

--

(196,920)

--

321,003

124,083

Balance at January 01, 2022

90,000,023

1,399,561

10,237,793

41,273,377

(8,606,479)

(275,297)

321,003

134,349,981

Accumulated other comprehensive income of financial instruments, net of taxes

23.h

--

--

--

--

(1,219,384)

--

--

(1,219,384)

Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans, net of taxes

23.h

--

--

--

--

3,941,076

--

--

3,941,076

Foreign exchange variation of investments abroad

23.h

--

--

--

--

(680,004)

--

--

(680,004)

Cash flow hedge

23.h

--

--

--

--

(104,590)

--

--

(104,590)

Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans of nonconsolidated entities, net of taxes

23.h

--

--

--

--

(2)

--

--

(2)

Hedge of net investment abroad

23.h

--

--

--

--

12,946

--

--

12,946

Other comprehensive income

23.h

--

--

--

--

74,271

--

--

74,271

Share-based payment transactions

--

2,962

--

--

--

4,457

--

7,419

Expired dividends and interest on own capital

--

--

--

--

--

--

5,979

5,979

Net income

23.g

--

--

--

--

--

--

14,243,070

14,243,070

Allocation

- reserves

23.d

--

--

707,925

12,112,110

--

--

(12,820,035)

--

- Dividends

23.f

--

--

--

(443,296)

--

--

(571,257)

(1,014,553)

- Interest on own capital

23.f

--

--

--

(3,647,883)

--

--

(773,186)

(4,421,069)

Balances at June 30, 2022

90,000,023

1,402,523

10,945,718

49,294,308

(6,582,166)

(270,840)

405,574

145,195,140

Changes in the period

--

2,962

707,925

8,020,931

2,024,313

4,457

84,571

10,845,159

Balances at Dec 31, 2022

90,000,023

1,402,523

11,777,636

58,732,780

(8,095,198)

(270,840)

--

153,546,924

Application to CPC 50

--

--

--

--

(129,363)

--

421,758

292,395

Balance at January 01, 2023

90,000,023

1,402,523

11,777,636

58,732,780

(8,224,561)

(270,840)

421,758

153,839,319

Capital increase - capitalization of reserves

23.b

29,999,977

--

--

(29,999,977)

--

--

--

--

Accumulated other comprehensive income of financial instruments, net of taxes

23.h

--

--

--

--

1,072,802

--

--

1,072,802

Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans, net of taxes

23.h

--

--

--

--

(6,228,159)

--

--

(6,228,159)

Foreign exchange variation of investments abroad

23.h

--

--

--

--

(1,600,506)

--

--

(1,600,506)

Cash flow hedge

23.h

--

--

--

--

(104,702)

--

--

(104,702)

Hedge of net investment abroad

23.h

--

--

--

--

38,065

--

--

38,065

Change in participation in the capital of associates/subsidiaries

23.h

--

--

--

--

(820)

--

--

(820)

Other comprehensive income

23.h

--

--

--

--

194,481

--

--

194,481

Share-based payment transactions

--

3,595

--

--

--

4,369

--

7,964

Expired dividends and interest on own capital

--

--

--

--

--

--

5,422

5,422

Net income

23.g

--

--

--

--

--

--

16,444,357

16,444,357

Allocation

- reserves

23.d

--

--

822,218

14,704,846

--

--

(15,527,064)

--

- Dividends

23.f

--

--

--

(351,037)

--

--

(410,149)

(761,186)

- Interest on own capital

23.f

--

--

--

(4,772,429)

--

--

(934,324)

(5,706,753)

Balances at June 30, 2023

120,000,000

1,406,118

12,599,854

38,314,183

(14,853,400)

(266,471)

--

157,200,284

Changes in the period

29,999,977

3,595

822,218

(20,418,597)

(6,628,839)

4,369

(421,758)

3,360,965

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

BB Consolidated

Note

Capital

Instruments qualifying to common equity tier 1 capital

Capital reserves

Profit reserves

Other comprehensive income

Treasury shares

Retained earnings/accumulated losses

Non-controlling interest

Total

Legal reserve

Statutory reserves

Balances at Dec 31, 2021

90,000,023

8,100,000

1,401,177

10,237,793

40,942,497

(8,409,559)

(276,913)

--

2,862,168

144,857,186

Transition to CPC 50

--

--

--

--

--

(196,920)

--

321,003

62,902

186,985

Balance at January 01, 2022

90,000,023

8,100,000

1,401,177

10,237,793

40,942,497

(8,606,479)

(276,913)

321,003

2,925,070

145,044,171

Accumulated other comprehensive income of financial instruments, net of taxes

23.h

--

--

--

--

--

(1,219,384)

--

--

(9,872)

(1,229,256)

Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans, net of taxes

23.h

--

--

--

--

--

3,941,076

--

--

--

3,941,076

Foreign exchange variation of investments abroad

23.h

--

--

--

--

--

(680,004)

--

--

(161,280)

(841,284)

Cash flow hedge

23.h

--

--

--

--

--

(104,590)

--

--

--

(104,590)

Hedge of net investment abroad

23.h

--

--

--

--

--

12,946

--

--

--

12,946

Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans of nonconsolidated entities, net of taxes

23.h

--

--

--

--

--

(2)

--

--

--

(2)

Other comprehensive income

23.h

--

--

--

--

--

74,271

--

--

37,650

111,921

Share-based payment transactions

--

--

3,076

--

--

--

4,343

--

349

7,768

Expired dividends and interest on own capital

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

5,979

18

5,997

Change in noncontrolling interest

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

92,863

92,863

Net income

23.g

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

14,369,521

1,129,006

15,498,527

Interest on instruments qualifying to common equity

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(132,501)

--

(132,501)

Unrealized gains

--

--

--

--

(6,050)

--

--

6,050

--

--

Allocation

- reserves

23.d

--

--

--

707,925

12,112,110

--

--

(12,820,035)

--

--

- Dividends

23.f

--

--

--

--

(443,296)

--

--

(571,257)

(695,938)

(1,710,491)

- Interest on own capital

23.f

--

--

--

--

(3,647,883)

--

--

(773,186)

--

(4,421,069)

Balances at June 30, 2022

90,000,023

8,100,000

1,404,253

10,945,718

48,957,378

(6,582,166)

(272,570)

405,574

3,317,866

156,276,076

Changes in the period

--

--

3,076

707,925

8,014,881

2,024,313

4,343

84,571

392,796

11,231,905

Balances at Dec 31, 2022

90,000,023

7,100,000

1,404,253

11,777,636

58,364,537

(8,095,198)

(272,570)

--

3,309,533

163,588,214

Application to CPC 50

--

--

--

--

--

(129,363)

--

421,758

148,234

440,629

Balance at January 01, 2023

90,000,023

7,100,000

1,404,253

11,777,636

58,364,537

(8,224,561)

(272,570)

421,758

3,457,767

164,028,843

Capital increase - capitalization of reserves

23.b

29,999,977

--

--

--

(29,999,977)

--

--

--

--

--

Accumulated other comprehensive income of financial instruments, net of taxes

23.h

--

--

--

--

--

1,072,802

--

--

28,376

1,101,178

Accumulated other comprehensive income - benefit plans, net of taxes

23.h

--

--

--

--

--

(6,228,159)

--

--

--

(6,228,159)

Foreign exchange variation of investments abroad

23.h

--

--

--

--

--

(1,600,506)

--

--

(369,371)

(1,969,877)

Cash flow hedge

23.h

--

--

--

--

--

(104,702)

--

--

--

(104,702)

Hedge of net investment abroad

23.h

--

--

--

--

--

38,065

--

--

--

38,065

Change in participation in the capital of associates/subsidiaries

23.h

--

--

--

--

--

(820)

--

--

--

(820)

Other comprehensive income

23.h

--

--

--

--

--

194,481

--

--

106,362

300,843

Share-based payment transactions

--

--

3,649

--

--

--

4,315

--

274

8,238

Expired dividends and interest on own capital

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

5,422

--

5,422

Change in noncontrolling interest

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(3,562)

(3,562)

Net income

23.g

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

16,560,869

1,665,563

18,226,432

Interest on instruments qualifying to common equity

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(120,529)

--

(120,529)

Unrealized gains

--

--

--

--

(4,017)

--

--

4,017

--

--

Allocation

- reserves

23.d

--

--

--

822,218

14,704,846

--

--

(15,527,064)

--

--

- Dividends

23.f

--

--

--

--

(351,037)

--

--

(410,149)

(1,133,186)

(1,894,372)

- Interest on own capital

23.f

--

--

--

--

(4,772,429)

--

--

(934,324)

--

(5,706,753)

Balances at June 30, 2023

120,000,000

7,100,000

1,407,902

12,599,854

37,941,923

(14,853,400)

(268,255)

--

3,752,223

167,680,247

Changes in the period

29,999,977

--

3,649

822,218

(20,422,614)

(6,628,839)

4,315

(421,758)

294,456

3,651,404

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



6

2

Statements of cash flows

Note

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income

16,444,357

14,243,070

16,560,869

14,369,521

Adjustments to net income

10,166,236

7,169,966

18,475,141

13,107,597

Allowance for losses associated with credit risk

12

12,681,690

9,091,619

12,784,463

9,126,710

Depreciation and amortization

1,933,538

1,270,885

1,964,820

1,302,263

Exchange (gain) loss on the conversion of assets and liabilities into foreign currency

(4,586,412)

(4,109,848)

(6,839,087)

(5,708,915)

Share of (earnings) losses of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

14

(7,476,261)

(5,607,701)

(3,487,349)

(2,604,171)

(Gain) loss on the disposal of assets

(23,283)

(4,936)

(24,556)

(342,818)

Capital (gain) loss

(6,365)

(159,511)

(130,618)

(307,226)

Civil, tax and labor claims and other provisions

21.d

3,593,804

4,082,784

3,667,783

4,099,204

Adjustment of actuarial assets/liabilities and surplus allocation funds

29.d.4/f

(1,668,698)

(1,323,901)

(1,668,698)

(1,323,901)

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates in cash and cash equivalents

3,824,449

2,114,498

5,956,499

3,925,022

Non-controlling interests

--

--

1,665,563

1,129,005

Income tax and social contribution

1,860,954

1,819,741

4,266,027

3,808,773

Other adjustments

32,820

(3,664)

320,294

3,651

Adjusted net income

26,610,593

21,413,036

35,036,010

27,477,118

Changes in assets and liabilities

(40,411,006)

25,811,599

(38,315,240)

24,776,615

(Increase) decrease in Central Bank compulsory reserves

(2,016,142)

(18,352,439)

(2,016,142)

(18,352,439)

(Increase) decrease in short-term interbank investments

(19,681,628)

(5,929,214)

(24,435,600)

(15,128,064)

(Increase) decrease in trading securities

(3,075,237)

3,304,197

(1,294,508)

1,116,591

(Increase) decrease in derivatives

(1,448,422)

(1,063,654)

(1,138,277)

21,851

(Increase) decrease in loans, net of provision

(46,473,838)

(40,711,953)

(47,455,542)

(34,585,018)

(Increase) decrease in other financial assets

(6,287,781)

(9,337,757)

(8,866,661)

(10,325,306)

(Increase) decrease in other assets

5,066,172

(8,265,788)

7,416,673

(7,427,030)

Income tax and social contribution paid

(1,079,879)

(980,570)

(4,798,686)

(3,883,176)

(Decrease) increase in customer resources

13,912,339

48,001,781

16,907,351

49,660,658

(Decrease) increase in financial institution resources

4,808,839

36,930,833

14,924,971

41,222,264

(Decrease) increase in funds from issuance of securities

47,733,878

31,688,144

46,577,615

30,177,328

(Decrease) increase in other financial liabilities

(26,006,859)

(31,146,857)

(28,708,252)

(29,189,666)

(Decrease) increase in other liabilities

(5,862,448)

21,674,876

(5,428,182)

21,468,622

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(13,800,413)

47,224,635

(3,279,230)

52,253,733

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of securities available for sale

(57,870,006)

(114,040,158)

(74,242,327)

(132,511,664)

Disposal of securities available for sale

91,010,793

102,008,613

102,974,570

117,603,739

Purchase of securities held to maturity

(886,096)

(2,041,653)

(1,061,226)

(2,845,564)

Disposal of securities held to maturity

368,580

1,394,823

368,580

1,394,823

Dividends received from associates and joint ventures

6,684,913

3,938,394

2,610,730

1,286,443

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,490,914)

(498,347)

(1,478,117)

(514,204)

Disposal of property and equipment

135

688

1,162

1,885

Purchase of intangible assets

(1,095,438)

(415,311)

(1,099,828)

(416,429)

Capital investment on Broto S.A.

(31,200)

--

(31,200)

--

Disposal of interest in Banco Digio S.A.

--

--

--

645,060

Capital (investment)/redemption in controlled interests abroad

(52,871)

--

--

--

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

36,637,896

(9,652,951)

28,042,344

(15,355,911)

Cash flows from financing activities

(Decrease) increase in subordinated debts

(6,927,646)

(12,119,541)

(6,916,721)

(12,105,293)

(Decrease) increase in equity and debt hybrid securities

(7,702,707)

(1,215,045)

(7,683,411)

(1,199,261)

Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders

--

--

(1,274,231)

(624,715)

Interest on own capital paid

(6,498,168)

(5,547,218)

(6,498,168)

(5,547,218)

CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(21,128,521)

(18,881,804)

(22,372,531)

(19,476,487)

Net variation of cash and cash equivalents

1,708,962

18,689,880

2,390,583

17,421,335

At the beginning of the period

67,891,204

51,538,341

68,826,279

54,494,681

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates in cash and cash equivalents

(3,824,449)

(2,114,498)

(5,956,499)

(3,925,022)

At the end of the period

65,775,717

68,113,723

65,260,363

67,990,994

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,708,962

18,689,880

2,390,583

17,421,335

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

Statement of value added

Note

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Income

115,232,884

99,753,512

126,519,237

112,982,018

Income from financial intermediation

119,287,153

101,486,051

125,241,093

109,339,242

Service fee income

10,358,821

9,924,494

16,417,629

15,371,731

Allowance for losses associated with credit risk

(12,681,690)

(9,091,619)

(12,784,463)

(9,126,710)

Capital gains

46,369

245,599

170,700

731,489

Other income/(expenses)

(1,777,769)

(2,811,013)

(2,525,722)

(3,333,734)

Expenses from financial intermediation

(80,100,082)

(67,763,398)

(80,862,739)

(72,899,347)

Inputs purchased from third parties

(4,438,326)

(4,101,708)

(4,278,131)

(4,069,700)

Materials, water, electric and gas

26

(247,724)

(291,316)

(263,663)

(303,743)

Expenses with outsourced services

26

(530,464)

(529,938)

(592,042)

(598,881)

Communications

26

(230,744)

(204,797)

(260,600)

(228,648)

Data processing

26

(746,426)

(505,209)

(444,631)

(328,016)

Transport

26

(289,501)

(275,994)

(319,160)

(302,474)

Security services

26

(641,921)

(582,732)

(660,492)

(599,093)

Financial system services

26

(340,159)

(439,380)

(390,291)

(491,234)

Advertising and marketing

26

(203,048)

(212,430)

(214,235)

(221,015)

Maintenance and upkeep

26

(584,286)

(511,391)

(385,907)

(364,570)

Other

(624,053)

(548,521)

(747,110)

(632,026)

Gross added value

30,694,476

27,888,406

41,378,367

36,012,971

Depreciation and amortization

(1,933,538)

(1,270,885)

(1,964,820)

(1,302,263)

Value added produced by entity

28,760,938

26,617,521

39,413,547

34,710,708

Value added received through transfer

7,476,261

5,607,701

3,487,349

2,604,171

Net gains from equity method investments

7,476,261

5,607,701

3,487,349

2,604,171

Added value to distribute

36,237,199

100.00%

32,225,222

100.00%

42,900,896

100.00%

37,314,879

100.00%

Value added distributed

36,237,199

100.00%

32,225,222

100.00%

42,900,896

100.00%

37,314,879

100.00%

Personnel

13,310,588

36.73%

11,985,562

37.19%

14,383,352

33.53%

12,813,528

34.34%

Salaries and fees

6,252,558

5,925,811

7,102,388

6,556,918

Employee and directors profit sharing

2,113,818

1,823,079

2,121,383

1,828,031

Benefits and staff training

1,826,751

1,675,311

1,921,902

1,758,257

FGTS (Government severance indemnity fund for employees)

409,383

385,302

424,457

401,050

Other charges

2,708,078

2,176,059

2,813,222

2,269,272

Taxes, rates and contributions

5,790,487

15.98%

5,345,872

16.59%

9,568,424

22.30%

8,312,625

22.28%

Federal

5,204,787

4,795,544

8,239,214

7,311,695

State

589

490

589

490

Municipal

585,111

549,838

1,328,621

1,000,440

Interest on third parties' capital

691,767

1.91%

650,718

2.02%

722,688

1.68%

690,200

1.85%

Rent

26

691,767

650,718

722,688

690,200

Interest on own capital

16,444,357

45.38%

14,243,070

44.20%

18,226,432

42.49%

15,498,526

41.53%

Federal government's interest on own capital

2,853,377

2,210,535

2,853,377

2,210,535

Other shareholders' interest on own capital

2,853,376

2,210,534

2,853,376

2,210,534

Federal government dividends

380,593

507,277

380,593

507,277

Dividends for other shareholders' dividends

380,593

507,276

380,593

507,276

Non-controlling interest's dividends

--

--

1,133,186

695,938

Interest on the instrument eligible to the federal government's common equity tier 1 capital

--

--

120,529

132,501

Retained earnings

9,976,418

8,807,448

9,972,401

8,801,398

Non-controlling interest in retained earnings

--

--

532,377

433,067

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



8

2

Notes to the Financial Statements

1 - The Bank and its operations

Banco do Brasil S.A. (Banco do Brasil or the Bank) is a publicly-traded company, which explores economic activity pursuant to art. 173 of the Brazilian Federal Constitution, subject to the rules of Brazilian Corporate Law, and is governed by Laws 4,595/1964, 13,303/2016 and the respective ruling Decree. The Brazilian Federal Government controls the Bank. Its headquarters and domicile are located at Setor de Autarquias Norte, Quadra 5, Lote B, Edifício Banco do Brasil, Brasília, Federal District, Brazil.

The Bank has its shares traded in the segment known as Novo Mercado of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3), under the ticker "BBAS3" and its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the over-the-counter market in the United States under the ticker "BDORY". The Bank's shareholders, managers and members of the Fiscal Council are subject to the provisions of B3's Novo Mercado Regulation. The provisions of Novo Mercado will prevail over the statutory provisions, in case of prejudice to the rights of the recipients of the public offers provided for in the Bylaws.

The Bank is a multiple bank with operations throughout the national territory also develops activities in important global financial centers. The Bank's and its subsidiaries' business activities include the following:

all active, passive and ancillary banking operations;

banking and financial services, including foreign exchange transactions and other services such as insurance, pension plans, capitalization bonds, securities brokerage, credit/debit card management, consortium management, investment funds and managed portfolios; and

all other types of transactions available to banks within Brazil's National Financial System.

The Bank also acts as an agent for execution of the Brazilian Federal Government's credit and financial policies, Brazilian Law requires the Bank to perform functions, specifically those under art. 19 of Law 4,595/1964:

act as financial agent for the National Treasury;

provide banking services on behalf of the Federal Government and other governmental agencies;

provide clearing services for checks and other documents;

buy and sell foreign currencies as determined by the National Monetary Council (CMN) for the Bank's own account and for the account of the Brazilian Central Bank (Bacen);

provide receipt and payment services for Bacen, in addition to other services;

finance the purchase and development of small and medium-sized farms; and

disseminate and provide credit; among others.

With a history of 214 years, the Bank operates in a responsible manner to promote social inclusion through the generation of jobs and income.

The Bank finances the production and commercialization of agricultural goods; foster rural investments such as storage, processing, industrialization of agricultural products and modernization of machinery and implements; and adjust rural properties to environmental law. Thus, the Bank supports the Brazilian agribusiness in all stages of the production chain.

The Bank offers to micro and small companies working capital, financings for investments, and foreign trade solutions, in addition to several other options related to cash flow, insurance and related, and services. The Bank provides financing alternatives and business models that promote the transition to an inclusive economy to several companies, including Individual Microentrepreneurs (Microempreendedores Individuais - MEI).

In foreign trade financing, the Bank operates government policy instruments regarding productive development, entrepreneurship, social and financial inclusion, including the Income Generation Program (Programa de Geração e Renda - Exportação - Proger) and the Export Financing Program (Programa de Financiamento às Exportações - Proex).

More information about the subsidiaries is included in Note 2, while Note 6 contains a description of the Bank's business segments.

2 - Presentation of financial statements

) Statement of compliance

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil applicable to institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil (Cosif), including accounting guidelines issued by the Brazilian Corporate Law in compliance with the rules and instructions of the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), when applicable. All relevant information specific to the financial statements is highlighted and corresponds to that used by Management in its administration.

The consolidated financial statements, prepared and disclosed according to the accounting standard "Cosif", permitted by article 77 of the CMN Resolution 4,966/2021, are disclosed "in addition" to the financial statements consolidated according to the international accounting reporting standard - IFRS, which were prepared in accordance with the provisions of CMN Resolution No. 4,818/2020.

These individual and consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issuance on August 8, 2023.

) Functional and presentation currency

These individual and consolidated financial statements are presented in Brazilian Reais, which is the Bank's functional and presentation currency. Unless otherwise indicated, the quantitative financial information is presented in thousands of Reais (R$ thousand).

) Going concern

Management has assessed the Bank's ability to continue its normal operations and is convinced that it has the resources to continue its business in the future. In addition, Management is not aware of any material uncertainty that could generate significant doubts about its ability to continue operating. Thus, these individual and consolidated financial statements were prepared based on the assumption of going concern.

) Changes in accounting policies

These individual and consolidated financial statements were prepared using the same policies and accounting methods used to prepare the individual and consolidated financial statements for the year ended Dec 31, 2022, except in the cases indicated in item "g" of this Note.

) Consolidated financial statements

The consolidated financial statements include the operations of the Bank performed by their domestic agencies and abroad and also include the operations of the Bank's controlled entities. The consolidated financial statements reflect the assets, liabilities, income and expenses of Banco do Brasil and its controlled entities, in accordance with CPC 36 (R3) - Consolidated financial statements.

In the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, amounts resulting from transactions between consolidated companies, including the equity interest held by one in another, balances of balance sheet accounts, revenues, expenses and unrealized profits, net of tax effects, were eliminated. Non-controlling interest in net equity and in income of the controlled entities were separately disclosed in the financial statements. Exchange gains and losses on branch operations are presented in the income groups in which the income and charges on these operations are recognized. Exchange gains and losses on the assets and liabilities of branches and subsidiaries abroad are presented in the grouping of Resources from financial institutions, aiming to hedge foreign exchange losses and gains on the passive financial instruments contracted to protect the Bank's net income over exchange rate fluctuations (Notes 14.a and 18.d).

In the consolidated financial statements, there was a reclassification of the Instrument qualifying as CET1 - hybrid capital and debt instrument to Shareholder's equity. This adjustment is also performed in the financial statements according to the International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS to improve the quality and transparency of these consolidated financial statements.

Equity interest included in the consolidated financial statements, segregated by business segments:

Activity

Country of incorporation

Functional currency

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

% of Total Share

Banking segment

Banco do Brasil AG

Banking

Austria

Real

100.00%

100.00%

BB Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil

Leasing

Brazil

Real

100.00%

100.00%

Banco do Brasil Securities LLC.

Broker

USA

Real

100.00%

100.00%

BB Securities Ltd.

Broker

England

Real

100.00%

100.00%

BB USA Holding Company, Inc.

Holding

USA

Real

100.00%

100.00%

BB Cayman Islands Holding

Holding

Cayman Islands

Real

100.00%

100.00%

Banco do Brasil Americas

Banking

USA

American Dollar

100.00%

100.00%

Banco Patagonia S.A.

Banking

Argentina

Argentinian Peso

80.39%

80.39%

Investment segment

BB Banco de Investimento S.A.

Investment bank

Brazil

Real

100.00%

100.00%

Segment of fund management

BB Gestão de Recursos - Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. - BB Asset

Asset management

Brazil

Real

100.00%

100.00%

Segment of insurance. private pension fund and capitalization

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. 1

Holding

Brazil

Real

66.36%

66.36%

BB Corretora de Seguros e Administradora de Bens S.A. 1

Broker

Brazil

Real

66.36%

66.36%

BB Seguros Participações S.A. 1

Holding

Brazil

Real

66.36%

66.36%

Segment of payment methods

BB Administradora de Cartões de Crédito S.A.

Service rendering

Brazil

Real

100.00%

100.00%

BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A.

Holding

Brazil

Real

100.00%

100.00%

Other segments

Ativos S.A. Securitizadora de Créditos Financeiros

Credits acquisition

Brazil

Real

100.00%

100.00%

Ativos S.A. Gestão de Cobrança e Recuperação de Crédito

Collection management

Brazil

Real

100.00%

100.00%

BB Administradora de Consórcios S.A.

Consortium

Brazil

Real

100.00%

100.00%

BB Tur Viagens e Turismo Ltda.

Tourism

Brazil

Real

100.00%

100.00%

BB Asset Management Ireland Limited 2

Asset management

Ireland

Real

--

100.00%

BB Tecnologia e Serviços 1

IT

Brazil

Real

99.99%

99.99%

Investment Funds

Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios - Bancos Emissores de Cartão de Crédito V 3

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

83.64%

84.09%

BB Impacto ASG I Fundo em Investimento em Multiestratégia Investimento no Exterior 3

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

100.00%

100.00%

BB Ventures I Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia - Investimento no Exterior 3

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

100.00%

100.00%

FIP Agventures II Multiestratégias 3

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

54.42%

54.45%

BB Multi Criptoativos Full IE LP FIC FI 4

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

--

63.96%

BB Asset Renda Fixa Plus FICFI 4

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

--

52.99%

BB Asset Renda Fixa Crédito Privado Longo Prazo 4

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

--

82.06%

BB Ações Seleção Fatorial Funci FI 4

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

57.71%

72.10%

BB MM Multiestratégia LP Funci FIC FI 4

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

58.40%

54.74%

BB Ações BRL Global Superdividendos Global X Superdividendos 4

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

93.96%

100.00%

BB Multigestor Crédito Privado FIC FIM 4

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

--

99.78%

BB Fx MM Allspring Climate Transition FI IE 4

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

99.99%

100.00%

BB Ações FX Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities 4

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

99.94%

100.00%

BB MM Global Select Equity Value IE FIC FI 4

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

--

100.00%

BB Multimercado High Alpha LP FIC FI 4

Investment funds

Brazil

Real

88.72%

--

1 - Refers to the percentage of the equity interest, considering the acquisition of shares by the invested entity held in treasury.

2 - Asset Manager closed on June 17, 2023.

3 - Investment funds in which the Bank substantially assumes or retains risks and benefits.

4 - Non-exclusive and open funds from the initial application of BB Asset's own resources, destined for sale to external investors, the referred entity does not have the intention to substantially assume or retain risks and benefits in these investment funds, which the Bank consolidates only in the months when most of the shares are still held by BB Asset.

The consolidated financial statements also include securitization vehicles and investment funds controlled by the Bank, directly or indirectly, described below.

Dollar Diversified Payment Rights Finance Company (SPE Dollar)

SPE Dollar was organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the following purposes:

· fund raising by issuance of securities in the international market;

· use of resources obtained by issuing securities to pay for the purchase, with the Bank, of the rights to payment orders issued by banking correspondents located in the U.S. and by the agency of BB New York, in U.S. dollars, for any agency in Brazil (Rights on Consignment); and

· making payments of principal and interest on securities issued and other payments defined in the contract of issuance of these securities.

The SPE pays the obligations under the securities with USD funds received from the payment orders. The SPE has no material assets or liabilities other than rights and obligations under the securities contracts. The SPE has no subsidiaries or employees.

Loans Finance Company Limited (SPE Loans)

SPE Loans was organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the following purposes:

· fund raising by issuance of securities in the international market;

· closing and booking repurchase agreements with the Bank;

· purchasing of protection against credit risk of the Bank through a credit derivative, which is actionable only in case of Bank's default in any of the obligations assumed in repurchase agreements.

The amounts, terms, currencies, rates and cash flows of the repurchase agreements are identical to those of the securities. The rights and income created from the repurchase agreements cover and match the obligations and expenses created by the securities. As a result, the SPE does not generate profit or loss. The SPE does not hold any assets and liabilities other those from the repurchase agreements, credit default swap and outstanding securities.

Information for comparability purposes

For comparison purposes, the reclassification was made hindsight approach was selected, so that CPC-50 rules were applied to invested companies which were impacted by such standard, which had been adopted from January 1st 2023, and whose impacts were reflected in the Bank's Financial statements, with effects seen on investments in equity interests and onto the net worth.

We demonstrate below the effects of the adjustments made on the balance sheet and income statements. Consequently, the comparative balances of Statement of comprehensive income, Statement of changes in shareholders' equity, Statement os cash flows and Statement of value added were adjusted, as well as the respective explanatory notes.

Balance sheet

2022

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

Original report

Adjustments

Restarted balances

Original report

Adjustments

Restarted balances

Investments

35,750,416

292,395

36,042,811

18,353,643

440,629

18,794,272

Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

35,783,073

292,395

36,075,468

18,359,395

440,629

18,800,024

Total Assets

2,062,674,549

292,395

2,062,966,944

2,028,958,136

440,629

2,029,398,765

Shareholders' Equity

153,546,924

292,395

153,839,319

163,588,214

440,629

164,028,843

Other comprehensive income

(8,095,198)

(129,363)

(8,224,561)

(8,095,198)

(129,363)

(8,224,561)

Retained earnings/accumulated losses

--

421,758

421,758

--

421,758

421,758

Non-controlling interest

--

--

--

3,309,533

148,234

3,457,767

Total liabilities and equity

2,062,674,549

292,395

2,062,966,944

2,028,958,136

440,629

2,029,398,765

Statement of income

1st half/2022

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

Original report

Adjustments

Restarted balances

Original report

Adjustments

Restarted balances

Other Operating Income/Expenses

(2,923,942)

84,571

(2,839,371)

(2,859,924)

127,442

(2,732,482)

Net gains from equity method investments

5,523,130

84,571

5,607,701

2,476,729

127,442

2,604,171

Operating income

17,624,308

84,571

17,708,879

20,354,057

127,442

20,481,499

Profit Before Taxation and Profit Sharing

17,801,318

84,571

17,885,889

21,007,888

127,442

21,135,330

Non-controlling Interest

--

--

--

(1,086,134)

(42,871)

(1,129,005)

Net income

14,158,499

84,571

14,243,070

14,284,950

84,571

14,329,521

Net Income Attributable to Shareholders

Shareholders of the bank

14,158,499

84,571

14,243,070

14,284,950

84,571

14,369,521

Non-controlling interests

--

--

--

1,086,134

42,871

1,129,005

) Convergence to international accounting standards

The Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) issues pronouncements and accounting interpretations aligned with international accounting standards and approved by the CVM. CMN approved the following pronouncements, fully observed by the Bank, when applicable:

CPC

Resolutions

CPC 00 (R2) - Conceptual framework for Financial Reporting

CMN Resolution 4,924/2021

CPC 01 (R1) - Impairment of Assets

CMN Resolution 4,924/2021

CPC 03 (R2) - Statement of Cash Flows

CMN Resolution 4,818/2020

CPC 05 (R1) - Related Party Disclosures

CMN Resolution 4,818/2020

CPC 10 (R1) - Share-based Payment

CMN Resolution 3,989/2011

CPC 23 - Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors

CMN Resolution 4,924/2021

CPC 24 - Events after the Reporting Period

CMN Resolution 4,818/2020

CPC 25 - Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets

CMN Resolution 3,823/2009

CPC 33 (R1) - Employee Benefits

CMN Resolution 4,877/2020

CPC 41 - Earnings per Share

CMN Resolution 4,818/2020

CPC 46 - Fair Value Measurement

CMN Resolution 4,924/2021

CPC 47 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers

CMN Resolution 4,924/2021

CMN also issued proprietary rules that partially incorporate the pronouncements issued by the CPC and are applicable to the individual and consolidated financial statements:

CMN Standard

Equivalent CPC

Pronouncement

CMN Resolution 4,524/2016 - recognition of foreign exchange hedging transactions for investments abroad.

CPC 48

CMN Resolution 4,534/2016 - accounting recognition and measurement of intangible asset components.

CPC 04 (R1)

CMN Resolution 4,535/2016 - Recognition and accounting record of the components of property and equipment in use.

CPC 27

CMN Resolution 4,817/2020 - accounting measurement and recognition of investments in associates, subsidiaries and joint ventures.

CPC 18 (R2) and CPC 45

In addition, it was published the CMN Resolution 3,533/2008, whose term began in January 2012, which established procedures for classification, recording and disclosure of sales operations or transfer of financial assets.

The Bank also applied the following pronouncements that are not in conflict with Bacen rules, as determined by article 22, paragraph 2, of Law No. 6,385/1976:

CPC Pronouncement

CPC 09 - Statement of Added Value (DVA)

CPC 12 - Present Value Adjustment

CPC 22 - Operating Segments

CPC 36 (R3) - Consolidated Financial Statements

) Recently issued standards, applicable or to be applied in future periods

Standards applicable from January 1st, 2023

CVM Resolution 42, of July 22, 2021. The standard makes it mandatory for publicly-held companies to adopt Technical Pronouncement CPC 50 - Insurance Contracts, which establishes the principles for recognition, measurement, and disclosure of insurance contracts, aiming to ensure that an entity provides relevant information that faithfully represents these contracts. In addition, the new standard seeks to resolve some existing inadequacies in the wide variety of accounting practices in the insurance market, which impaired the comparability of accounting information from insurers.

Although the standard is not applicable to financial institutions, since Bacen does not regulate the insurance market, the Bank has been monitoring the progress of its implementation in the operational companies of the BB Seguridade group, which have insurance contracts within the regulatory scope. The impacts on these companies were recognized in the Bank's financial statements through equity equivalence, since they do not conflict with Bacen regulations, as determined by art. 22, §2, of Law No. 6,385/1976.

Standards to be adopted in future periods

CMN Resolution 4,966, of November 25, 2021. The Resolution provides accounting concepts and criteria applicable to financial instruments, as well as designation and recognition of hedging (hedge accounting) by financial institutions and other institutions authorized to operate by Bacen, seeking to reduce the gaps between the accounting standards provided in Cosif and the international standards.

Resolution 4,966/2021 is effective as of January 1st, 2025, except for some normative items, which are effective as of January 1st, 2022.

The Bank started the assessment of the impacts of the adoption of the normative items in force as of January 1st, 2025, which will be subject to specific disclosure in the explanatory notes to the financial statements for the 2024 Results, as required by art. 78 of this Resolution, and has also prepared a plan for implementing the accounting regulation (plan), as required by article 76, being disclosed in the Financial Statements 2022.

CMN Resolution 4,975, of December 16, 2021. The standard establishes the accounting criteria applicable to leasing operations carried out by financial institutions and other institutions authorized to operate by Bacen as lessor and lessee. These institutions must observe CPC 06 (R2) - Leases, for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leasing operations, according to specific regulations.

CPC 06 (R2) abandons the classification of leasing into operational and financial for lessees, and starts a single accounting model, which consists of the recognition of assets and liabilities arising from leasing operations. The standard does not require a lessee to recognize assets and liabilities of low-value and short-term leases.

For lessors, there will be change in the accounting of finance leasing, but without changing the form of disclosure, since these operations are already presented at the present value of the total amounts receivable provided for in the contract, including the allowance for losses associated with the credit risk, in compliance with BCB Resolution 2/2020.

CMN Resolution 4,975/2021 is effective as of January 1st, 2025.

The Bank has started to assess the impacts of the adoption of the new regulation, which will be concluded by the effective date.

3 - Description of significant accounting policies

The accounting practices adopted by Banco do Brasil are applied consistently in all periods presented in these financial statements and applied to all the entities of the Group Banco do Brasil.

a ) Statement of income

In accrual basis accounting, revenues and expenses are reported in the closing process of the period in which they are incurred, regardless of receipt or payment. The operations with floating rates are adjusted pro rata die, based on the variation of the indexes agreed, and operations with fixed rates are recorded at future redemption value, adjusted for the unearned income or prepaid expenses for future periods. The operations indexed to foreign currencies are converted at the reporting date using current rates.

b ) Present value measurement

Financial assets and liabilities are presented at present value due to the application of the accrual basis in the recognition of their interest income and expenses.

Non-contractual liabilities are primarily represented by provisions for lawsuit and legal obligations, for which the disbursement date is uncertain and is not under the Bank's control. They are measured at present value because they are initially recognized at estimated disbursement value on the valuation date and are updated monthly.

c ) Cash and cash equivalents

They comprise cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments readily convertible into cash, with a maximum maturity of three months from the date of acquisition, to be used in short-term commitments, and subject to an insignificant risk of change in value. The balances of cash and cash equivalents in local currency, foreign currency, investments in repurchase agreements - bank position, investments in interbank deposits and investments in foreign currencies were considered.

d ) Interbank investments

Interbank investments are recorded at their investment or acquisition amount, plus income accrued up to the balance sheet date and adjustments for allowance for losses.

e ) Securities

Securities are recorded at the actually paid amount and are classified according to the intention of the Bank's Management into three different categories, according to Bacen Circular 3,068/2001:

Trading Securities: these are securities purchased to be actively and frequently traded. They are adjusted monthly to fair value. The increases and decreases in value are recorded in income and expense accounts for the period;

Securities available for sale: these are securities that may be traded at any time but are not acquired to be actively and frequently traded. They are adjusted monthly to market value and their increases and decreases in value are recorded, net of tax effects, in Accumulated other comprehensive income in Shareholders' equity; and

Securities held to maturity: these are securities that the Bank owns and has the financial capacity and intent to hold to maturity. These securities are not adjusted to market value. The Bank's financial capacity to hold to maturity is supported by a cash flow projection that does not consider the possibility of sale of these securities.

The fair value methodology used for securities was established following consistent, verifiable criteria, which consider the average price of trading on the day of calculation or, if not available, the indicative price reported by Anbima (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association), or relationship between the unit price and the latest business value in the last 30 day, or the net expected realizable value obtained through pricing models, using credit risk curves, expected credit losses, future values of interest rates, foreign exchange rates, price and currency indices, and similar financial instruments.

Earnings from bonds and securities are appropriated to income for the period, observing the accrual basis of accounting until the date of maturity or final sale.

Impairment of securities classified as available for sale and held to maturity, if considered not to be temporary, are recorded directly in expense for the period and a new cost basis for the asset is determined.

Upon sale, the difference between the sale amount and the cost of purchase plus accrued income is considered as a result of the transaction and is recorded on the date of the transaction as a gain or loss on securities.

f ) Derivative financial instruments

Derivative financial instruments are adjusted to market value at each monthly trial balance and balance sheet date. Increases or decreases in value are recorded in the appropriate income or expense accounts.

The fair value methodology used for derivative financial instruments was established following consistent and verifiable criteria, which consider the closing price, or adjustment, when applicable, on the day of calculation or, if not available, pricing models that estimate the expected net realizable value, or the price of a similar financial instrument, considering at least, the payment or maturity date, the currency or index, and the credit risk associated with the counterparty.

Derivative financial instruments used to offset, in whole or in part, the risks arising from exposure to variations in the fair value or asset cash flow or financial liabilities, commitment or future transaction, are considered hedge instruments and are classified according to their nature:

Market risk hedge: increases or decreases in value of the financial instruments, as well as of the hedged item, are recorded in income/expense accounts for the period;

Cash flow hedge: the effective portion of the increases or decreases in value of the derivative financial instruments classified in this category are recorded, net of tax effects, in Accumulated other comprehensive income in Shareholders' equity. The effective amount is that in which the variation of the hedged item, directly related to the corresponding risk, is offset by the variation in the financial instrument used for the hedge, considering the accumulated effect of the transaction. Other variations in these instruments are recorded directly in the statement of income for the period; and

Hedge of net investment abroad: the financial instruments classified in this category are intended to offset the risks arising from exposure to foreign exchange variation of investments abroad whose functional currency is different from the national currency and must be recorded in accordance with the accounting procedures defined for the hedge of cash flow.

g ) Loan portfolio for loan losses associated with credit risk

The loan portfolio consists of loan operations, leases, advances on foreign exchange contracts and other receivables with loan characteristics which are classified according to Management's judgment with respect to the level of risk, taking into consideration market conditions, past experience and specific risks in relation to the transaction, to borrowers and guarantors, observing the parameters established by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999, which requires periodic analyses of the portfolio and its classification into nine levels, ranging from AA (minimum risk) to H (maximum risk), as well as the classification of transactions more than 15 days overdue as non-performing. For atypical transactions with a term of more than 36 months, there is a double counting on the days-past-due intervals defined for the nine levels of risk, as permitted by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.

Income from loans overdue for more than 60 days, regardless of their risk level, will only be recognized as income when effectively received.

The operations classified as level H risk are written off against the existing allowance after six months of classification in this level of risk, and they are delayed more than 180 days.

Renegotiated transactions are maintained, at a minimum, at the same level at which they were rated on the date of renegotiation. The renegotiations of loans already written off against the allowance are rated as H level and any gains from renegotiation are recognized as income when effectively received. Reclassification to a lower risk category is allowed when there is significant amortization of the transaction or when new material facts justify a change in risk level, according to CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.

Allowance for loan losses, considered sufficient by management, satisfies the minimum requirement established by the aforementioned CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.

Financial leasing operations are presented at the present value of the total amounts receivable provided in the contract, including the provision for losses associated with credit risk.

h ) Taxes

Taxes are calculated based on the rates shown in the table below:

Taxes

Rate

Income tax (15.00% + additional 10.00%)

25.00%

Social Contribution on Net Income - CSLL

20.00%

Social Integration Program/Public servant fund program(PIS/Pasep) 1

0.65%

Contribution to Social Security Financing - (Cofins)

4.00%

Tax on services of any kind - (ISSQN)

Up to 5.00%

1 - For non-financial firms that have opted for the non-cumulative regime of calculation, the PIS/PASEP rate is 1.65% and the Cofins rate is 7.6%.

Deferred tax assets (tax credits) and deferred tax liabilities are recognized by applying the current tax rates on their respective bases. For the constitution, maintenance and write-off of the deferred tax assets, the criteria established by CMN Resolution No. 4,842/2020 are observed, supported by a study of realization capacity.

i ) Investments, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

Investments: investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures in which the Bank has significant influence or an ownership interest of 20% or more of the voting shares, and in other companies which are part of a group or are under common control are accounted for by the equity method based on the Shareholders' equity of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures.

The cash flows related to dividends and interest on equity received are presented separately in the statement of cash flows, being consistently classified, from period to period, as arising from investment activities.

In the consolidated financial statements, the subsidiaries are fully consolidated, and the associates and joint ventures are accounted under the equity method.

Property and equipment: property and equipment are stated at acquisition cost less the impairment losses and depreciation, calculated using the straight-line method by the useful life of the asset. Depreciation of property and equipment in use is recorded in the Other administrative expenses account.

Intangible: intangible assets consist of rights over intangible assets used in the running of the Bank, including acquired goodwill.

An asset meets the criteria for identification as an intangible asset, when it is separable, i.e, it can be separated from the entity and sold, transferred or licensed, rented or exchanged, individually or jointly with a contract, related assets or liabilities, regardless of the intention for use by the entity; or results from contractual rights or other legal rights, regardless of whether these rights are transferable or separable from the entity or other rights and obligations.

Goodwill based on expected future profitability is amortized against the income for the period, in accordance with the annual income projections contained in the economic-financial studies that supported the purchase price of the businesses and are annually to the impairment test of the recoverable value of assets.

The other intangible assets with finite useful lives compromise: disbursements for the acquisition of rights to provide banking services (rights to managing payrolls), amortized over the terms of contracts; software, amortized on a straight-line basis by the useful life from the date it is available for use. Intangible assets are adjusted by allowance for impairment losses, if applicable. The amortization of intangible assets is recorded in the Other administrative expenses account.

j ) Impairment of non-financial assets

Non-financial assets are reviewed to see if there is any indication that they may have depreciated, whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable.

If there is any indication of devaluation, the Bank estimates the asset's recoverable value, which is the higher of its fair value, less costs to sell it, and its value in use.

If the recoverable amount of the asset is less than its carrying amount, the asset's carrying amount is reduced to its recoverable amount through a provision for impairment, which is recognized in the Income statement.

Methodologies in assessing the recoverable amount of the main non-financial assets:

Property and equipment in use

Land and buildings - To determine the recoverable amounts of land and buildings, data from market indices, statistical tests based on data from sales of owned properties and technical evaluations are used in accordance with the rules of the Brazilian Association of Technical Standards - ABNT.

Data processing equipment - when available, the Bank uses market values to determine the recoverable amount of relevant data processing equipment, considering market rates for similar goods, substitutes or the same type of goods, based on internal or external sources. If Banco do Brasil cannot obtain reliable data to estimate the market price, the Bank the Bank assesses whether the expected benefits from the use of these assets still justify its best recovery value, qualifying the information that justifies this analysis.

Other items of property and equipment - these items are individually insignificant or fully depreciated. Although subject to evaluation of impairment indicators, the Bank does not determine their recoverable amount on an individual basis due to cost benefit considerations. However, the Bank controls these assets through a systematized register and conducts an annual inventory counts and writes off assets that are lost or showing signs of deterioration.

Intangible

Rights due to the acquisition of payrolls - the recoverability of acquired payroll contracts is determined based on the contribution margin of the client relationships generated under each contract. The objective is to determine if the projections that justified the initial acquisition correspond to actual performance. An impairment loss is recognized on underperforming contracts.

Software - the Bank continuously invests in the modernization and adequacy of its internally developed software to accompany new technologies and meet the demands of the business. Since there is no similar software in the market, and because of the significant cost associated with developing models to calculate value in use, the Bank evaluates the ongoing utility of its software to test for impairment, that consists of evaluating its usefulness for the company so that, whenever a software goes out of use, its value is written off in accounting.

The losses recorded in the Statement of Income to adjust the recoverable value of these assets, if any, are stated in the respective notes.

Investments and goodwill on the acquisition of investments

The methodology for determining the recoverable amount of investments and goodwill based on expected future profitability consists of measuring the expected result of the investment through discounted cash flow. To measure this result, the assumptions adopted are based on i) projections of the companies' operations, results and investment plans; ii) macroeconomic scenarios developed by the Bank; and iii) internal methodology for calculating the cost of capital based on the Capital Asset Pricing Model - CAPM.

k ) Employee benefits

Employee benefits related to short-term benefits for current employees are recognized on the accrual basis as the services are provided. Post-employment benefits, comprising supplementary retirement benefits and medical assistance for which the Bank is responsible, are assessed in accordance with criteria established by CPC 33 (R1) - Employee benefits, approved by CVM Resolution 110/2022 and by the CMN Resolution 4,877/2020. The evaluations are carried out at least every six months or less when applicable.

In defined-contribution plans, the actuarial risk and the investment risk are borne by the plan participants. Accordingly, cost accounting is based on each period's contribution amount representing the Bank's obligation. Consequently, no actuarial calculation is required when measuring the obligation or expense, and there are neither actuarial gains nor losses.

In defined benefit plans, the actuarial risk and the investment risk value of plan assets fall substantially on the sponsoring entity. Accordingly, cost accounting requires the measurement of plan obligations and expenses, with a possibility of actuarial gains and losses, leading to the register of a liability when the amount of the actuarial obligation exceeds the value of plan assets, or an asset when the amount of assets exceeds the value of plan obligations. In the latter instance, the asset should be recorded only when there is evidence that it can effectively reduce the contributions from the sponsor or will be refundable in the future.

The Bank recognizes the components of defined benefit cost in the period in which the actuarial valuation was performed, in accordance with criteria established by CPC 33 (R1), as follows:

· the current service cost and the net interest on the net defined benefit liability (asset) are recognized in profit or loss; and

· the remeasurements of the net defined benefit liability (asset) resulting from changes in actuarial assumptions are recognized in Accumulated other comprehensive income in Shareholders' equity, net of tax effects. And, according to the normative provision, these effects recognized directly in equity should not be reclassified to the result in subsequent periods.

Contributions to be paid by the Bank to medical assistance plans in some cases will continue after the employee's retirement. Therefore, the Bank's obligations are evaluated by the present actuarial value of the contributions to be paid over the expected period in which the plan participants and beneficiaries will be covered by the plan. Such obligations are evaluated and recognized under the same criteria used for defined benefit plans.

l ) Deposits and Securities sold under repurchase agreements

Deposits and Securities sold under repurchase agreements are recorded at the amount of the liabilities and include, when applicable, related charges up to the balance sheet date, on a daily pro rata die basis.

m ) Provisions, contingent assets and liabilities and legal obligations

The Bank recognizes a provision when:

· the Bank has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event;

· it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation; and

· the amount of the obligation can be reasonably estimated.

The Bank recognizes provisions based on its best estimate of the probable losses.

The Bank continually monitors lawsuits in progress to evaluate, among other factors:

· the nature and complexity;

· the progress of the proceedings;

· the opinion of the Bank's lawyers; and

· the Bank's experience with similar proceedings.

In determining whether a loss is probable, the Bank considers:

· the likelihood of loss resulting from claims that occurred prior to or on the reporting date that were identified after that date but prior to issuance of the financial statements; and

· the need to disclose claims or events occurring after the reporting date but prior to the issuance of the financial statements.

Contingent assets are not recognized in the financial statements. However, when there is evidence assuring their realization, usually represented by the final judgment of the lawsuit and by the confirmation of the capacity for its recovery by receipt or offsetting by another receivable, they are recognized as assets.

The Bank recognizes tax liabilities for taxes that are the object of legal discussions regarding their constitutionality. In these cases, the Bank recognizes an obligation to the government and a judicial deposit in the same amount, however, no payment is made until the Courts reach a final decision.

n ) Debt instrument issue expense

Expenses related to transactions involving the issue of debt instruments are capitalized and presented as a reduction of the corresponding liability. The expenses are recognized in the income statement over the term of the transaction.

o ) Assets held for sale

Investments held for sale

They refer to investments in associates, subsidiaries and joint ventures that the Bank expects to realize through their sale, are available for immediate sale and their disposal is highly probable. From the moment the Bank decides to sell them, these assets are measured at the lower of:

(i) the net book value, less provisions for impairment losses; and

(ii) fair value, measured in accordance with specific regulations, net of selling expenses.

Any difference between the net book value of the asset and the fair value less costs to sell is recognized in profit or loss for the period.

Non-financial assets held for sale

These not covered by the concept of financial assets, according to specific regulations, and refer mainly to properties not in use received in the settlement of credit operations that are difficult or doubtful to resolve.

They are initially recognized in the appropriate account grouping item of current or noncurrent assets realizable in the long term, according to the expected sale term, on the date of their receipt by the Bank, being valued at the lowest value between:

(i) the gross book value of the respective credit operation that is difficult or doubtful to resolve; and

(ii) the fair value of the asset, assessed in accordance with specific regulations, net of selling expenses.

Any difference between the book value of the respective difficult or doubtful financial instrument, net of provisions, and the fair value is recognized in the income statement for the period.

p ) Other assets and liabilities

Other assets are stated at their realizable amounts, including, when applicable, related income and monetary and exchange variations on a pro rata die basis, and allowance for losses, when deemed appropriate. Other liabilities are stated at their known and measurable amounts, plus, when applicable, related charges and monetary and exchange variations on a pro rata die basis.

q ) Earnings per share

Two different methods are used to calculate earnings per share:

· basic earnings per share: calculated by dividing net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during each of the periods presented; and

· diluted earnings per share: calculated by dividing net income attributed to the Bank's shareholders by the weighted average of outstanding common shares, adjusted to reflect the effect of all dilutable common shares.

r ) Conversion of operations in foreign currency

Functional and presentation currency - These individual and consolidated financial statements are presented in Brazilian Reais, which is the Bank's functional and presentation currency. The functional currency is the currency of the main economic environment in which an entity operates. For all of the Group entities, the functional currency is the Real (except for BB Americas and Banco Patagonia).

The financial statements of branches and subsidiaries abroad follow the accounting criteria in force in Brazil and are converted into the Real currency, preliminarily under the equity method, as provided for in CMN Resolution 4,817/2020.

The investees abroad whose Real is the functional currency have their financial statements translated based on the daily balances of each accounting sub-heading, considering the daily variation of the exchange rate, and their effects are recognized in contra-entry to the investee's income.

For investees abroad whose functional currency is other than the Brazilian Real, assets and liabilities are translated at the exchange rate on the respective balance sheet date and income and expenses are translated at the average exchange rate for the period, and their effects are recognized in Other Comprehensive Income, in the investor's Shareholders' Equity.

s ) Non-recurring results

As defined by BCB Resolution 2/2020, non-recurring results are those that are not related or are only incidentally related to the institution's typical activities and are not expected to occur frequently in future years. The information on the recurring and non-recurring results is included in Note 31.

4 - Significant Judgments and accounting estimates

The preparation of financial statements requires the application of certain relevant assumptions and judgments that involve a high degree of uncertainty and that may have a material impact on these statements. Accordingly, it requires Management to make judgments and use estimates that affect the recognized amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. These adopted estimates and assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis, with the revisions recognized in the period in which the estimate is reassessed, with prospective effects. It should be noted that actual results may differ from these estimates.

There are certain alternatives to accounting treatments. The Bank's results may differ if alternative accounting principles had been used. Management believes its choice of accounting principles to be appropriate and that the individual and consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position and results of the Bank's operations.

Significant classes of assets and liabilities subject to estimates and the use of assumptions cover items for which fair value valuation is required. The following components of the consolidated financial statements require the highest degree of judgment and use of estimates:

0. ) Fair value of financial instruments

When it is impossible to determine the fair value of financial assets and liabilities based on price derivatives from an active market, they are measured using valuation techniques based on mathematical models. The inputs to these models come from observable market data, whenever available. If there is not enough information to apply the aforementioned criteria, other technical and judgmental parameters are adopted, duly approved by the Organization's Risk Governance.

The methodologies used to assess the fair value of certain financial instruments are shown in Note 30.a.

) Allowance for losses associated with credit risk of the loan portfolio

The loan portfolio is classified according to Management's judgment on the risk level. Economic situation, past experience and specific risks in relation to the operation, to debtors and guarantors, are taken into account, observing the parameters established by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999, which requires periodic portfolio analysis and its classification into nine risk levels (rating), AA (minimum risk) and H (maximum risk), as well as the classification of operations overdue for more than 15 days as non-performing. For non-performing loan with a maturity of more than 36 months, double counting over the delay intervals defined for the nine risk levels is carried out, as provided by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.

Allowance for losses is constituted or reversed according to the risk levels established by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999, considering the risk levels attributed to the operations.

The allowance is considered sufficient by Management and meets the minimum requirement established by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999.

) Permanent loss of securities

Securities are subject to periodic evaluation by the Permanent Loss Assessment Forum, which is responsible for identifying problematic assets, pursuant to CMN Resolution 4,557/2017, proposing the marking of new problematic assets, assessing the need of an asset to be subject to impairment test and the impact of any loss within the scope of the Conglomerate.

A problematic asset is characterized when there is a pending settlement for more than ninety days or there are indications that the asset will not be realized without the need to resort to guarantees and collateral. Indications that the asset will not be realized are: when the Bank considers that the debtor no longer has the financial capacity to honor its obligation, if the Bank recognizes a significant deterioration in the credit quality of the debtor, if the operation is subject to renegotiation that implies a concession of advantages to the debtor as a result of the deterioration of its creditworthiness or of its mitigators (debt restructuring), if the Bank asks for bankruptcy or other similar attitude towards the debtor, or if the debtor requests any type of judicial measure that limits, delay or prevent the fulfillment of its obligations under the agreed conditions.

The problematic assets can be reverted to the condition of normal course assets as long as there is evidence that the debtor has resumed its ability to honor its obligations under the agreed conditions. It is analyzed whether the debtor is not responsible for any pending arrears for more than ninety days, whether the asset no longer meets the criteria of problematic assets, whether continuous and effective payments have occurred in a period of not less than 3 months and whether the debtor's financial situation has improved to such an extent that the realization of the asset is probable.

) Impairment of non-financial assets

At each reporting date, based on internal and external sources of information, the Bank determines if there are any indicators that a non-financial asset may be impaired. If an indicator does exist, the Bank calculates the asset's recoverable amount, which is the highest of: (i) its fair value less costs to sell it; and (ii) its value in use.

Regardless any indicator of impairment, the Bank tests the recoverable value of intangible assets not yet available for use and of goodwill in the acquisition of investments, at least annually, always at the same period.

If the asset's recoverable amount is less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount is reduced to its recoverable amount by recording an impairment loss.

Determining the recoverable amount of non-financial assets requires Management to exercise judgment and make assumptions. These estimates are based on market prices, present value calculations, other pricing techniques, or a combination of these methods.

) Income taxes

Income and gains generated by the Bank are subject to income taxes in the jurisdictions in which the Bank operates. The determination of income taxes requires interpretation and the use of estimates. In the ordinary course of business, the final amount of income tax payable is uncertain for many different types of transactions and calculations. In these cases, the use of different interpretations and estimates may have resulted in different tax amounts being recorded.

Brazilian tax authorities can review the calculations made by the Bank and its subsidiaries for up to five years subsequent to the date on which a tax becomes due. During this process, the tax authorities may question the procedures adopted by the Bank, mainly with respect to the interpretation of tax legislation. However, Management believe that will not be required any significant adjustments to the income tax recorded in these financial statements.

) Recognition and assessment of deferred taxes

Deferred tax assets are calculated on temporary differences and tax loss carryforwards. They are only recognized when the Bank expects to generate sufficient taxable income in the future to offset the amounts. The expected realization of the Bank's deferred tax assets is based on projections of future income and technical analyses in line with current tax legislation

The Bank reviews the estimates involved in the recognition and valuation of deferred tax assets based on current expectations and projections about future events and trends. The most important assumptions affecting these estimates relate to:

changes in the amounts deposited, delinquencies and customer base;

changes in tax law;

changes in interest rates;

changes in inflation rates;

legal claims with an adverse impact on the Bank;

credit, market and other risks associated with lending and investing activities;

changes in the fair value of Brazilian securities, especially Brazilian government securities; and

changes in domestic and global economic conditions.

) Pensions and other employee benefits

The Bank sponsors defined contribution and defined benefit pension plans, accounted for in accordance with CPC 33 (R1). Actuarial valuations for defined benefit plans are based on a series of assumptions, including:

interest rates;

mortality tables;

annual rate applied to the revision of retirement benefits;

inflation index;

annual salary adjustment; and

the method used to calculate vested benefit obligations for active employees.

Changes in these assumptions can have significant impact on the amounts determined.

) Provisions, contingent assets and liabilities and legal obligations

The recognition, measurement and disclosure of provisions, contingent assets and liabilities and legal obligations are carried out in accordance with the criteria defined by CPC 25.

Contingent assets are not recognized in the financial statements, however, they are recognized as assets when there is evidence assuring their realization, usually represented by the final judgment of the lawsuit and by the confirmation of the capacity for its recovery by receipt or offsetting by another receivable.

Contingent liabilities are recognized in the financial statements when, based on the opinion of legal advisor and Management, the risk of loss of legal or administrative proceedings is considered probable, with a probable outflow of financial resource for the settlement of the obligation and when the amounts involved are measurable with sufficient assurance, being quantified when judicial noticed and revised monthly as follows:

Aggregated Method: cases that are similar and recurring in nature and whose values are not considered individually significant. Provisions are based on statistical data. It covers civil or labor judicial proceedings (except labor claims filed by trade unions and all proceedings classified as strategic) with probable value of award, estimated by legal advisors, up to R$ 1 million. The aggregated method covers all processes, regardless of the assessment carried out by the legal advisors.

Individual Method: cases considered unusual or whose value is considered relevant by our legal advisor. Provisions are based on the amount claimed; probability of an unfavorable decision; evidence presented; evaluation of legal precedents; other facts raised during the process; judicial decisions made during the course of the case; and the classification and the risk of loss of legal actions.

Contingent liabilities subject to individual method considered as possible losses are not recognized in the financial statements, they are disclosed in notes, while those classified as remote do not require any provision or disclosure.

Legal obligations (fiscal and social security) are derived from tax obligations provided in the legislation are fully recognized in the financial statements.

5 - Acquisitions, disposals and corporate restructuring

0. ) Disposal of indirect equity interest

On October 8, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the sale of the entire indirect equity interest held in Banco Digio S.A., by BB Elo Cartão Participações S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank. The sale contract of 49.99% interest, for R$ 645 million, was signed on that date with Bradescard Elo Participações S.A., a company owned by Banco Bradesco S.A.

The transaction was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense on November 24, 2021, and by the Central Bank of Brazil on February 04, 2022, being effective on February 25, 2022, after concluding the corporate movements and the consequent financial settlement of the operation, providing a net result of R$ 222,981 thousand, as shown below:

1st half/2022

1) Capital gain of BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A. 1

337,850

2) Taxes

(114,869)

3) Impact on the Consolidated Income, net of tax effects (1+2)

222,981

1 - Recognized in the Statement of Income as "Non-operating income".

) Corporate Reorganization of the Interbank Payments Chamber - CIP Associação

On February 25, 2022, according to the Extraordinary General Meeting held on the same date by the members of the Interbank Payments Chamber (CIP Associação), the corporate reorganization "demutualization" of CIP Associação was approved, through its partial spin-off and merger of the assets spun off by CIP S.A.

CIP Associação is a non-profit civil association that integrates the Brazilian Payments System (SPB) and acts as an infrastructure for the financial market, offering solutions and services that integrate technology, innovation and security to financial transactions carried out in the country. The Bank holds a 12.9062% interest in its capital stock, recognized at the historical cost of R$ 7,055 thousand.

CIP S.A. is a corporation that did not carry out its own activity and did not have liabilities or obligations of any nature, being a legal entity with a for-profit purpose that will incorporate the portion to be spun off from CIP Associação. The partial spin-off has the purpose of demutualizing CIP Associação, so that its economic activities are no longer carried out through an associative legal structure, being developed by CIP S.A., in the form of a corporation.

The equity of CIP Associação, based on the financial statements of December 31, 2021, was R$ 1,921,165 thousand, of which R$ 1,915,544 thousand (99.7073860%) was spun off and transferred to CIP S.A., as appraisal report prepared by a specialized company.

Due to the demutualization, with the spun-off portion being transferred to the entity resulting from the spin-off, the associates received common shares issued by CIP S.A. in proportion to their respective shares in CIP Associação,which in the case of the Bank is 12.9062%.

In this context, the Bank considered CIP S.A. as an associated equity interest, due to the existence of significant influence, characterized by the representation on the Board of Directors of this investee, recognizing the book value of the spun-off assets by equity method, in the financial statements of the 1st half/2022, whose effects on the result are shown below:

1st half/2022

1) Book value of the spun-off assets, proportional to the interest held by the Bank of 12.9062% 1

247,224

2) Cost value resulting from the spin-off (99.7073860% of the historical cost value recorded at the Bank)

7,035

3) Capital gain (1-2) 2

240,189

4) Taxes

(108,085)

5) Impact on the Consolidated income, net of tax effects (3+4)

132,104

1 - According to the appraisal report prepared by a specialized company, considering the equity value of CIP Associação, calculated based on the financial statements of December 31, 2021.

2 - Recognized in the Statement of Income as "Non-operating income".

) Incorporation of Broto

On January 04, 2023, according to the General Shareholders' Meeting, held on the same date by the Bank and the Brasilseg Companhia de Seguros S.A. (Brasilseg), indirect associated company through BB Seguridade Participações S.A., the incorporation of Broto S.A. was approved, after obtaining regulatory authorizations from Bacen, Sest and Cade. Broto began to conduct the business of the Broto Digital Platform (Broto Platform), which operates as a marketplace focused on the agribusiness production chain, previously managed by Brasilseg.

the Bank holds 100% of the preferred shares without voting rights, which are equivalent to 50% of Broto's total capital, and Brasilseg, 100% of the common shares, completing 100% of the capital of that share. Due to the 50% interest in the total capital of the new company, Brasilseg contributed with of a portion in cash and another part through the transfer of assets and rights wich were associated to Broto Plataform, previously held by the Insurer, totaling an investment of R$ 31.2 million. This same amount was paid by the Bank to subscribe the shares corresponding to the other 50% of the total capital of the new company.

The corporate documents provide for the granting, by Brasilseg, of a call option to BB on the totality of the shares held by it in Broto, exercisable upon payment of the entire amount contributed by the Insurer to Broto, adjusted by the CDI accumulated in the period, within a period of up to 12 months from the date of signature of the shareholders' agreement, renewable for an equal period.

From its incorporation, the investment was initially recognized at cost and subsequently measured using the equity method.

6 - Information by segment

The segment information was prepared based on internal reports used by the Executive Board of Directors to assess performance and make decision about the allocation of fund for investment and other purposes. The framework also takes into account the regulatory environment and the similarities between goods and services. The information was prepared based on internal management reports (Management Information), reviewed regularly by Management.

The Bank's operations were mainly in Brazil, divided into five segments: banking, investments, fund management, insurance (insurance, pension and capitalization) and payment methods. The Bank also engages in other activities, including consortium business and other services aggregated in "Other Segments".

The measurement of managerial income and of managerial assets and liabilities by segment takes into account all income and expenses as well as all assets and liabilities recorded by the controlled companies (Note 2). There were no common income or expenses nor common assets or liabilities allocated between the segments, for any distribution criteria.

Transactions between segments were eliminated in the column "Intersegment transactions". They were conducted at the same terms and conditions as those practiced with unrelated parties for similar transactions. These transactions do not involve any unusual payment risks.

None of the Bank's customers individually account for more than 10% of the Bank's income.

0. ) Banking segment

The result was mainly from operations in Brazil with a wide array of products and services, including deposits, loans and services provided to customers through different distribution channels, located in the country and abroad.

The banking segment includes business with the retail, wholesale and public sector, which were carried out by the Bank's network and customer service teams. It also engages in business with micro-entrepreneurs and low-income population, undertaken through banking correspondents.

) Investments segment

This segment was responsible for operations in the domestic capital markets, acting in intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets, as well as being responsible for equity investments and the rendering of some financial services.

The income from financial intermediation of this segment were the accrued interest on securities investments net of interest expenses from third party funding costs. The principal equity investments were those in the associates, subsidiary companies and joint ventures. Financial service fee income were from economic/financial advisory services and the underwriting of fixed and variable income.

) Fund management segment

This segment comprises purchase, sale and custody of securities, portfolio management, and management of investment funds and clubs. Income consists mainly of commissions and management fees for services charged to investors.

) Insurance, pension and capitalization segment

In this segment, products and services offered were related to life, property and automobile insurance, private pension and capitalization plans.

The income were mainly from revenues from insurance premiums issued, contributions to private pension plans, capitalization bonds and investments in securities. The amounts offset by selling cost, technical insurance provision and expenses related to benefits and redemptions.

) Payment method segment

This segment comprises funding, transmission, processing and settlement of operations via electronic means.

Revenues were mainly from commissions and management fees charged to businesses and financial institutions for the services rendered, as well as income from rent, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals.

f) Other segments

Other segments comprise the consortium management and other services segments, which have been aggregated as they were not individually significant.

Their revenues were originated mainly from rendering services not covered in previous segments, such as: credit recovery; consortium management; development, manufacturing, sale, lease and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs and computing supplies.

g) Information of external customers by geographic region

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Brazil

Abroad

Brazil

Abroad

Income from external customers

141,616,109

9,587,800

120,917,799

12,587,341

Income from financial intermediation

116,575,608

8,665,485

97,610,662

11,728,580

Loan portfolio

64,539,063

741,983

49,923,043

8,285,435

Interbank investments

27,732,149

2,273,750

29,163,820

178,164

Securities

21,769,597

5,145,926

16,823,089

2,478,153

Derivative financial instruments

(740,515)

99,902

(1,555,805)

185,092

Reserve requirement

3,715,645

--

2,600,555

--

Other financial assets

(440,331)

403,924

655,960

601,736

Other income

25,040,501

922,315

23,307,137

858,761

Service fee income

15,640,702

776,927

14,702,781

668,950

Share of earnings (losses) of associates and joint ventures

3,487,349

--

2,604,171

--

Other

5,912,450

145,388

6,000,185

189,811

Non current assets¹

40,373,196

130,566

33,912,438

235,595

1 - Except for financial instruments, deferred tax assets and post-employment benefit assets.

Revenues from abroad were mainly obtained by operations held by the branches in South America in the 1st half/2023 (Europe in the 1st half/2022).

h) Breakdown of managerial income by segment and reconciliation with accounting income

1st half/2023

Managerial Information by Segment

Banking

Investments

Fund Management

Insurance, pension and capitalization

Payment methods

Other segments

Intersegment transactions

BB Consolidated

Income from financial intermediation

124,658,819

628,644

164,742

58,229

238,597

283,091

(791,029)

125,241,093

Loan portfolio

65,290,036

--

--

--

--

--

(8,990)

65,281,046

Interbank investments

30,391,114

202

110,535

--

--

286,087

(782,039)

30,005,899

Securities

25,745,679

821,831

54,203

58,229

238,597

(3,016)

--

26,915,523

Derivative financial instruments

(447,408)

(193,389)

--

--

--

184

--

(640,613)

Reserve requirement

3,715,645

--

--

--

--

--

--

3,715,645

Other financial assets

(36,247)

--

4

--

--

(164)

--

(36,407)

Expenses from financial intermediation

(81,339,795)

(397,299)

--

--

--

(320,179)

1,194,534

(80,862,739)

Financial institutions resources

(36,997,063)

(397,299)

--

--

--

--

1,194,534

(36,199,828)

Customers resources

(32,448,918)

--

--

--

--

--

--

(32,448,918)

Resources from issuance of debt securities

(11,363,591)

--

--

--

--

(320,179)

--

(11,683,770)

Other funding expenses

(530,223)

--

--

--

--

--

--

(530,223)

Allowance for losses associated with credit risk

(12,751,256)

(12,649)

--

--

(630)

(19,928)

--

(12,784,463)

Loan portfolio

(12,643,789)

--

--

--

--

--

--

(12,643,789)

Other financial assets

(107,467)

(12,649)

--

--

(630)

(19,928)

--

(140,674)

Other income

17,034,001

162,528

1,642,378

4,987,609

1,203,824

2,761,216

(1,828,740)

25,962,816

Service fee income

11,052,482

106,427

1,636,471

2,400,442

24,167

2,001,499

(803,859)

16,417,629

Share of earnings (losses) of associates and joint ventures

279,242

(12,833)

--

2,293,453

927,487

--

--

3,487,349

Other

5,702,277

68,934

5,907

293,714

252,170

759,717

(1,024,881)

6,057,838

Other expenses

(28,206,653)

(95,129)

(266,405)

(542,208)

(125,814)

(1,464,108)

1,425,235

(29,275,082)

Personnel expenses

(11,053,555)

(13,280)

(71,721)

(41,458)

(3,172)

(229,147)

3,146

(11,409,187)

Other administrative expenses

(5,686,293)

(20,083)

(32,893)

(58,867)

(672)

(307,449)

812,466

(5,293,791)

Amortization

(1,166,797)

--

--

(415)

--

(2,214)

--

(1,169,426)

Depreciation

(777,001)

--

--

(10)

--

(18,383)

--

(795,394)

Tax expenses

(3,232,989)

(24,700)

(117,991)

(295,915)

(38,702)

(285,721)

--

(3,996,018)

Other

(6,290,018)

(37,066)

(43,800)

(145,543)

(83,268)

(621,194)

609,623

(6,611,266)

Provisions

(3,623,214)

(4)

(14,104)

(11,065)

(118)

(19,278)

--

(3,667,783)

Provisions for civil, tax and labor claims

(3,682,428)

(4)

(14,104)

(11,065)

(118)

(18,877)

--

(3,726,596)

Other

59,214

--

--

--

--

(401)

--

58,813

Profit before taxation and profit sharing

15,771,902

286,091

1,526,611

4,492,565

1,315,859

1,220,814

--

24,613,842

Income tax and social contribution

(2,234,653)

(133,654)

(601,325)

(740,123)

(167,658)

(388,614)

--

(4,266,027)

Employee and directors profit sharing

(2,113,818)

--

(1,211)

--

--

(6,354)

--

(2,121,383)

Non-controlling interest

(397,823)

--

--

(1,255,808)

--

(11,932)

--

(1,665,563)

Net income

11,025,608

152,437

924,075

2,496,634

1,148,201

813,914

--

16,560,869

Balance sheet

Interbank investments

436,877,453

2,051

1,138,063

4,353,880

1,728,273

6,332,542

(17,919,761)

432,512,501

Securities and derivative financial instruments

435,998,807

4,299,721

1,663,931

1,401,822

3,502,809

484,766

(939,974)

446,411,882

Loan portfolio net of provisions

871,002,899

--

--

--

--

--

(119,604)

870,883,295

Investments

26,950,622

1,032,991

--

7,970,209

4,880,597

23

(20,823,221)

20,011,221

Other assets

329,597,548

932,710

782,544

2,744,989

723,999

8,585,904

(10,034,250)

333,333,444

Total assets

2,100,427,329

6,267,473

3,584,538

16,470,900

10,835,678

15,403,235

(49,836,810)

2,103,152,343

Liabilities

1,935,020,122

5,382,554

2,154,185

8,121,013

231,006

11,917,174

(27,353,958)

1,935,472,096

Customers resources

768,604,126

--

--

--

--

--

(73,400)

768,530,726

Financial institutions resources

675,630,042

4,593,792

--

--

--

119,604

(18,038,679)

662,304,759

Resources from issuance of debt securities

252,793,641

--

--

--

--

9,218,916

--

262,012,557

Provisions

26,007,185

804

56,902

27,355

173

373,332

(45,235)

26,420,516

Other liabilities

211,985,128

787,958

2,097,283

8,093,658

230,833

2,205,322

(9,196,644)

216,203,538

Shareholders' equity

165,407,207

884,919

1,430,353

8,349,887

10,604,672

3,486,061

(22,482,852)

167,680,247

Total liabilities and equity

2,100,427,329

6,267,473

3,584,538

16,470,900

10,835,678

15,403,235

(49,836,810)

2,103,152,343

1st half/2022

Managerial Information by Segment

Banking

Investments

Fund Management

Insurance, pension and capitalization

Payment methods

Other segments

Intersegment transactions

BB Consolidated

Income from financial intermediation

109,076,180

265,435

128,681

1,866

197,328

143,903

(474,151)

109,339,242

Loan portfolio

58,216,512

--

--

--

--

--

(8,034)

58,208,478

Interbank investments

29,547,886

3,680

108,167

--

--

148,368

(466,117)

29,341,984

Securities

18,821,821

264,148

20,514

1,866

197,328

(4,435)

--

19,301,242

Derivative financial instruments

(1,368,320)

(2,393)

--

--

--

--

--

(1,370,713)

Reserve requirement

2,600,555

--

--

--

--

--

--

2,600,555

Other financial assets

1,257,726

--

--

--

--

(30)

--

1,257,696

Expenses from financial intermediation

(73,337,031)

(206,002)

--

--

--

(95,294)

738,980

(72,899,347)

Financial institutions resources

(41,556,407)

(206,002)

--

--

--

--

738,980

(41,023,429)

Customers resources

(23,461,749)

--

--

--

--

--

--

(23,461,749)

Resources from issuance of debt securities

(7,866,608)

--

--

--

--

(95,294)

--

(7,961,902)

Other funding expenses

(452,267)

--

--

--

--

--

--

(452,267)

Allowance for losses associated with credit risk

(9,107,807)

(15,018)

(4)

--

--

(3,881)

--

(9,126,710)

Loan portfolio

(9,067,329)

--

--

--

--

--

--

(9,067,329)

Other financial assets

(40,478)

(15,018)

(4)

--

--

(3,881)

--

(59,381)

Other income

16,401,375

258,194

1,637,796

3,848,300

1,234,498

2,071,893

(1,286,158)

24,165,898

Service fee income

10,523,256

185,198

1,632,213

2,137,160

24,257

1,532,925

(663,278)

15,371,731

Share of earnings (losses) of associates and joint ventures

424,542

10,997

--

1,505,174

663,458

--

--

2,604,171

Other

5,453,577

61,999

5,583

205,966

546,783

538,968

(622,880)

6,189,996

Other expenses

(25,204,257)

(66,465)

(233,745)

(503,630)

(54,332)

(1,203,449)

1,021,329

(26,244,549)

Personnel expenses

(10,224,628)

(9,791)

(57,107)

(33,938)

(3,009)

(207,488)

2,379

(10,533,582)

Other administrative expenses

(5,305,577)

(19,517)

(31,946)

(50,967)

(1,987)

(288,153)

659,207

(5,038,940)

Amortization

(576,082)

--

--

(428)

--

(2,213)

--

(578,723)

Depreciation

(708,956)

--

--

(9)

--

(14,574)

--

(723,539)

Tax expenses

(2,643,553)

(19,800)

(114,895)

(253,739)

(27,306)

(222,428)

--

(3,281,721)

Other

(5,745,461)

(17,357)

(29,797)

(164,549)

(22,030)

(468,593)

359,743

(6,088,044)

Provisions

(4,098,225)

751

9,771

43

--

(11,544)

--

(4,099,204)

Provisions for civil, tax and labor claims

(3,991,117)

751

9,771

43

--

(11,544)

--

(3,992,096)

Other

(107,108)

--

--

--

--

--

--

(107,108)

Profit before taxation and profit sharing

13,730,235

236,895

1,542,499

3,346,579

1,377,494

901,628

--

21,135,330

Income tax and social contribution

(1,892,311)

(96,838)

(614,952)

(627,619)

(273,264)

(303,789)

--

(3,808,773)

Employee and directors profit sharing

(1,823,079)

--

(1,363)

--

--

(3,589)

--

(1,828,031)

Non-controlling interest

(213,877)

--

--

(914,475)

--

(653)

--

(1,129,005)

Net income

9,800,968

140,057

926,184

1,804,485

1,104,230

593,597

--

14,369,521

Balance sheet

Interbank investments

543,528,683

5,226

2,060,630

4,019,065

1,997,461

6,046,167

(17,995,883)

539,661,349

Securities and derivative financial instruments

404,477,863

3,868,621

642,533

17,033

3,484,340

313,588

(964,597)

411,839,381

Loan portfolio net of provisions

769,500,151

--

--

--

--

--

(133,186)

769,366,965

Investments

25,321,449

997,682

--

7,329,427

4,572,058

25

(19,421,363)

18,799,278

Other assets

349,189,588

832,888

462,511

2,128,242

649,163

4,531,672

(5,426,731)

352,367,333

Total assets

2,092,017,734

5,704,417

3,165,674

13,493,767

10,703,022

10,891,452

(43,941,760)

2,092,034,306

Liabilities

1,938,013,221

4,840,776

1,819,304

5,932,746

323,552

7,716,469

(23,031,261)

1,935,614,807

Customers resources

718,670,496

--

--

--

--

--

(210,012)

718,460,484

Financial institutions resources

772,100,514

4,023,046

--

--

--

133,186

(18,128,846)

758,127,900

Resources from issuance of debt securities

209,732,375

--

--

--

--

5,852,060

--

215,584,435

Provisions

38,260,865

839

6,756

17,839

60

303,837

(1,749)

38,588,447

Other liabilities

199,248,971

816,891

1,812,548

5,914,907

323,492

1,427,386

(4,690,654)

204,853,541

Shareholders' equity

154,004,513

863,641

1,346,370

7,561,021

10,379,470

3,174,983

(20,910,499)

156,419,499

Total liabilities and equity

2,092,017,734

5,704,417

3,165,674

13,493,767

10,703,022

10,891,452

(43,941,760)

2,092,034,306

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



1

2

7 - Cash and due from banks

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Cash and due from banks

18,574,583

12,808,085

22,541,168

18,310,546

Local currency

10,788,908

8,405,499

10,791,808

8,407,179

Foreign currency

7,785,675

4,402,586

11,749,360

9,903,367

Interbank investments ¹

47,201,134

55,083,119

42,719,195

50,515,733

Securities purchased under resale agreements - guaranteed by securities not repledged/re-sold

--

9,999

2,128,967

4,107,564

Interbank deposits

46,479,146

55,073,120

39,868,240

46,408,169

Foreign currency

721,988

--

721,988

--

Total

65,775,717

67,891,204

65,260,363

68,826,279

1 - Investments whose original maturity is less than or equal to 90 days and with insignificant risk of change in fair value.

8 - Compulsory deposits with Bacen

0. ) Breakdown

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Savings deposits

41,126,478

40,035,817

41,126,478

40,035,817

Demand deposits

17,650,372

20,204,006

17,650,372

20,204,006

Time deposits

35,086,793

32,959,214

35,086,793

32,959,214

Instant payment account

2,082,221

1,394,199

2,082,221

1,394,199

Electronic currency deposits

348,134

472,046

348,134

472,046

Resources for microfinance

141,231

53,803

141,231

53,803

Discretionary deposits at the Central Bank

699,998

--

699,998

--

Current assets

97,135,227

95,119,085

97,135,227

95,119,085

Non-current assets

--

--

--

--

Total

97,135,227

95,119,085

97,135,227

95,119,085

b) Reserve requirement

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Savings deposits

1,593,809

1,381,079

1,593,809

1,381,079

Time deposit requirements

2,121,836

1,219,476

2,121,836

1,219,476

Total

3,715,645

2,600,555

3,715,645

2,600,555

9 - Interbank investments

0. ) Breakdown

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Securities purchased under resale agreement

381,662,035

356,434,683

383,702,744

360,620,668

Reverse repos - own resources

--

378,662

2,276,054

4,564,647

Treasury financial bills

--

9,999

3,036

13,635

National Treasury bills

--

368,663

194,133

368,662

National Treasury notes

--

--

41,444

--

Other securities

--

--

2,037,441

4,182,350

Reverse repos - financed position

381,662,035

356,056,021

381,426,690

356,056,021

National Treasury notes

217,616,434

247,312,465

217,575,076

247,312,465

Treasury financial bills

79,838,702

--

79,838,702

--

National Treasury bills

83,126,363

107,411,310

82,932,376

107,411,310

Other securities

1,080,536

1,332,246

1,080,536

1,332,246

Interbank deposits ¹

108,598,804

122,026,512

48,809,757

55,252,770

Total

490,260,839

478,461,195

432,512,501

415,873,438

Current assets

452,067,761

423,567,157

429,052,445

412,684,827

Non-current assets

38,193,078

54,894,038

3,460,056

3,188,611

1 - It includes, in the Consolidated, the amount of R$ 2.552.248 thousand (R$ 3.192.995 thousand on Dec 31, 2022) related to investments abroad determined by the local monetary authorities.

) Income from short-term interbank investments

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Income from securities purchased under resale agreement

27,326,228

29,043,533

28,640,497

29,247,096

Funded position

27,288,406

28,984,157

27,288,406

28,984,157

Own portfolio position

37,822

59,376

1,352,091

262,939

Income from investments in interbank deposits

4,000,150

2,129,441

1,365,402

94,888

Total

31,326,378

31,172,974

30,005,899

29,341,984

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



1

2

10 - Securities

0. ) Portfolio of securities by classification category, quantity, type of paper and maturity ranges:

) Summary by category and completion period

Classification Category

Banco do Brasil

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Current

Non-current

Total

Portifolio Participation

Current

Non-current

Total

Portifolio Participation

1 - Trading securities ¹

5,360,722

--

5,360,722

1%

2,285,510

--

2,285,510

1%

2 - Available for sale securities

28,257,136

324,910,602

353,167,738

86%

33,241,159

321,691,442

354,932,601

88%

3 - Held to maturity securities

19,714,437

31,969,685

51,684,122

13%

17,661,521

28,347,372

46,008,893

11%

Portfolio book value

53,332,295

356,880,287

410,212,582

100%

53,188,190

350,038,814

403,227,004

100%

Mark to market - held to maturity

(38,931)

(127,672)

(166,603)

(169,873)

(378,183)

(548,056)

Portfolio fair value

53,293,364

356,752,615

410,045,979

53,018,317

349,660,631

402,678,948

1 - Trading securities are presented in current assets, regardless of maturity, in accordance with Bacen Circular 3,068/2001.

) Breakdown of the portfolio by category, type of bonds and maturity

Maturity in days

Banco do Brasil

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Fair value

Total

Total

0 to 30

31 to 180

181 to 360

More than 360

Cost value

Fair value

Fair value

Cost value

Fair value

Fair value

1 - Trading securities

5,721

31,911

79,828

5,243,262

5,357,905

5,360,722

2,817

2,328,089

2,285,510

(42,579)

Federal government bonds

5,334

30,113

79,828

4,375,763

4,469,063

4,491,038

21,975

572,246

573,384

1,138

Treasury financial bills

--

1,479

--

2,426,332

2,427,286

2,427,811

525

12,895

12,906

11

National Treasury bills

5,334

28,634

79,828

1,005,908

1,110,286

1,119,704

9,418

505,337

506,340

1,003

National Treasury notes

--

--

--

943,523

931,491

943,523

12,032

54,014

54,138

124

Private securities

387

1,798

--

867,499

888,842

869,684

(19,158)

1,755,843

1,712,126

(43,717)

Debentures

--

--

--

121,217

137,972

121,217

(16,755)

478,868

443,139

(35,729)

Shares in investment funds

387

--

--

--

6

387

381

10

418

408

Real estate receivables certificates

--

--

--

290,499

284,575

290,499

5,924

503,385

504,612

1,227

Agrobusiness receivable certificates

--

1,798

--

455,783

466,289

457,581

(8,708)

773,580

763,957

(9,623)

2 - Available for sale securities

5,728,945

5,574,095

16,954,096

324,910,602

354,625,877

353,167,738

(1,458,139)

357,733,552

354,932,601

(2,800,951)

Federal government bonds

2,350,050

3,703,324

15,255,592

278,629,688

301,745,240

299,938,654

(1,806,586)

309,014,604

305,577,965

(3,436,639)

Treasury financial bills

--

2,988,695

8,568,593

254,760,697

266,045,937

266,317,985

272,048

272,032,990

272,089,972

56,982

National Treasury bills

2,248,848

--

4,331,360

3,974,974

10,743,236

10,555,182

(188,054)

16,130,519

15,549,177

(581,342)

National Treasury notes

--

--

--

11,060,977

11,701,699

11,060,977

(640,722)

6,744,032

5,477,265

(1,266,767)

Agricultural debt securities

--

--

15

--

34

15

(19)

139

101

(38)

Brazilian foreign debt securities

--

--

--

8,239,618

9,327,247

8,239,618

(1,087,629)

9,319,635

7,881,685

(1,437,950)

Foreign Government bonds

101,202

714,629

2,355,624

547,757

3,878,545

3,719,212

(159,333)

4,732,787

4,529,247

(203,540)

Other

--

--

--

45,665

48,542

45,665

(2,877)

54,502

50,518

(3,984)

Private securities

3,378,895

1,870,771

1,698,504

46,280,914

52,880,637

53,229,084

348,447

48,718,948

49,354,636

635,688

Debentures

--

939,507

1,345,209

37,675,516

41,089,701

39,960,232

(1,129,469)

37,429,419

37,174,513

(254,906)

Promissory notes

--

196,721

--

3,432,888

3,676,503

3,629,609

(46,894)

3,829,534

3,832,957

3,423

Shares in investment funds

3,266,483

--

--

1,794,199

3,250,158

5,060,682

1,810,524

2,886,210

4,346,580

1,460,370

Shares

112,412

--

--

--

92,007

112,412

20,405

98,661

94,403

(4,258)

Certificate of Deposit

--

734,543

244,952

--

970,446

979,495

9,049

--

--

--

Eurobonds

--

--

108,343

3,215,693

3,643,103

3,324,036

(319,067)

4,412,106

3,844,736

(567,370)

Real estate receivables certificates

--

--

--

263

287

263

(24)

314

258

(56)

Agrobusiness receivable certificates

--

--

--

104,988

100,508

104,988

4,480

--

--

--

Other

--

--

--

57,367

57,924

57,367

(557)

62,704

61,189

(1,515)

Maturity in days

Banco do Brasil

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Fair value

Total

Total

0 to 30

31 to 180

181 to 360

More than 360

Cost value

Fair value

Fair value

Cost value

Fair value

Fair value

3 - Held to maturity securities

8,385,097

6,962,844

4,327,565

31,842,013

51,684,122

51,517,519

(166,603)

46,008,893

45,460,837

(548,056)

Federal government bonds

7,594,561

--

3,989,707

3,978,158

15,687,180

15,562,426

(124,754)

15,474,960

14,933,950

(541,010)

National Treasury bills

7,594,561

--

2,824,800

2,689,606

13,258,510

13,108,967

(149,543)

12,832,079

12,279,951

(552,128)

Brazilian foreign debt securities

--

--

1,164,907

1,288,552

2,428,670

2,453,459

24,789

2,642,881

2,653,999

11,118

Private securities

790,536

6,962,844

337,858

27,863,855

35,996,942

35,955,093

(41,849)

30,533,933

30,526,887

(7,046)

Debentures

3,937

276,979

225,763

5,340,790

6,270,741

5,847,469

(423,272)

6,848,656

6,687,147

(161,509)

Rural product bills - commodities

762,105

6,602,598

38,299

11,309,556

18,276,049

18,712,558

436,509

11,895,475

12,058,186

162,711

Certificate of Deposit

24,494

24,185

--

--

48,432

48,679

247

20,926

21,038

112

Certificates of agribusiness credit rights

--

59,082

73,796

11,213,507

11,401,717

11,346,385

(55,332)

11,768,873

11,760,514

(8,359)

Real estate receivables certificates

--

--

--

2

3

2

(1)

3

2

(1)

Total

14,119,763

12,568,850

21,361,489

361,995,877

411,667,904

410,045,979

(1,621,925)

406,070,534

402,678,948

(3,391,586)

) Breakdown of the portfolio by financial statement classification and maturity date

Maturity in days

Banco do Brasil

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Fair value

Total

Total

0 to 30

31 to 180

181 to 360

More than 360

Cost value

Fair value

Fair value

Cost value

Fair value

Fair value

Total by portfolio

14,119,763

12,568,850

21,361,489

361,995,877

411,667,904

410,045,979

(1,621,925)

406,070,534

402,678,948

(3,391,586)

Own portfolio

14,095,268

10,455,202

10,069,140

152,611,881

188,089,301

187,231,491

(857,810)

160,935,865

158,661,955

(2,273,910)

Subject to repurchase agreements

--

2,089,463

10,238,495

201,966,382

215,053,495

214,294,340

(759,155)

235,475,294

234,556,389

(918,905)

Pledged in guarantee

24,495

24,185

1,053,854

7,417,614

8,525,108

8,520,148

(4,960)

9,659,375

9,460,604

(198,771)

) Summary of the consolidated by category and completion period

Classification Category

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Current

Non-current

Total

Portifolio Participation

Current

Non-current

Total

Portifolio Participation

1 - Trading securities ¹

11,624,753

--

11,624,753

3%

10,330,260

--

10,330,260

1%

2 - Available for sale securities

45,263,311

331,531,366

376,794,677

85%

44,909,992

324,970,445

369,880,437

88%

3 - Held to maturity securities

20,060,694

33,052,663

53,113,357

12%

19,045,821

29,190,579

48,236,400

11%

Portfolio book value

76,948,758

364,584,029

441,532,787

100%

74,286,073

354,161,024

428,447,097

100%

Mark to market - held to maturity

(41,040)

(140,814)

(181,854)

(180,699)

(393,346)

(574,045)

Portfolio fair value

76,907,718

364,443,215

441,350,933

74,105,374

353,767,678

427,873,052

1 - Trading securities are presented in current assets, regardless of maturity, in accordance with Bacen Circular 3,068/2001.

) Breakdown of the consolidated portfolio by category, type of bonds and maturity

Maturity in days

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Fair value

Total

Total

0 to 30

31 to 180

181 to 360

More than 360

Cost value

Fair value

Fair value

Cost value

Fair value

Fair value

1 - Trading securities

524,590

104,394

157,043

10,838,726

11,349,503

11,624,753

275,250

10,349,834

10,330,260

(19,574)

Federal government bonds

176,794

102,596

149,621

6,225,668

6,455,795

6,654,679

198,884

2,143,133

2,258,875

115,742

Treasury financial bills

509

2,547

--

4,139,209

4,080,454

4,142,265

61,811

1,194,920

1,199,103

4,183

National Treasury bills

5,334

28,634

79,828

1,005,908

1,110,286

1,119,704

9,418

505,337

506,340

1,003

National Treasury notes

--

--

--

943,523

931,491

943,523

12,032

135,787

137,934

2,147

Brazilian foreign debt securities

--

--

23,559

96,585

121,920

120,144

(1,776)

154,677

150,672

(4,005)

Foreign Government bonds

170,951

71,415

46,234

40,443

211,644

329,043

117,399

152,412

264,826

112,414

Private securities

347,796

1,798

7,422

4,613,058

4,893,708

4,970,074

76,366

8,206,701

8,071,385

(135,316)

Debentures

--

--

--

547,017

583,345

547,017

(36,328)

2,109,240

2,008,139

(101,101)

Shares in investment funds

278,999

--

--

--

191,428

278,999

87,571

351,121

442,450

91,329

Shares

68,797

--

--

--

68,745

68,797

52

54,935

54,974

39

Eurobonds

--

--

7,422

262,287

272,339

269,709

(2,630)

248,703

246,331

(2,372)

Real estate receivables certificates

--

--

--

2,121,369

2,096,783

2,121,369

24,586

2,491,726

2,433,845

(57,881)

Agrobusiness receivable certificates

--

1,798

--

1,586,814

1,585,497

1,588,612

3,115

2,946,169

2,880,839

(65,330)

Other

--

--

--

95,571

95,571

95,571

--

4,807

4,807

--

2 - Available for sale securities

15,000,866

7,801,371

22,461,074

331,531,366

378,316,562

376,794,677

(1,521,885)

372,898,765

369,880,437

(3,018,328)

Federal government bonds

12,238,503

5,665,392

16,312,620

281,082,190

317,194,220

315,298,705

(1,895,515)

318,942,879

315,329,345

(3,613,534)

Treasury financial bills

--

3,687,695

9,240,739

255,028,877

267,684,518

267,957,311

272,793

272,372,872

272,430,113

57,241

National Treasury bills

2,248,848

--

4,331,360

3,974,974

10,743,236

10,555,182

(188,054)

16,130,519

15,549,177

(581,342)

National Treasury notes

--

--

--

11,060,977

11,701,699

11,060,977

(640,722)

6,744,032

5,477,265

(1,266,767)

Agricultural debt securities

--

--

15

--

34

15

(19)

139

101

(38)

Brazilian foreign debt securities

--

--

50,417

8,658,638

9,843,388

8,709,055

(1,134,333)

9,878,395

8,388,834

(1,489,561)

Foreign Government bonds

9,989,655

1,977,697

2,690,089

2,311,996

17,171,733

16,969,437

(202,296)

13,761,396

13,432,313

(329,083)

Other

--

--

--

46,728

49,612

46,728

(2,884)

55,526

51,542

(3,984)

Private securities

2,762,363

2,135,979

6,148,454

50,449,176

61,122,342

61,495,972

373,630

53,955,886

54,551,092

595,206

Debentures

--

1,101,276

4,685,629

38,190,097

45,110,042

43,977,002

(1,133,040)

41,274,278

41,026,492

(247,786)

Promissory notes

--

196,721

--

3,432,888

3,676,503

3,629,609

(46,894)

3,829,534

3,832,957

3,423

Shares in investment funds

2,633,931

83,542

113,975

1,985,688

2,831,866

4,817,136

1,985,270

2,294,090

3,870,703

1,576,613

Shares

127,886

--

--

--

122,499

127,886

5,387

138,408

109,683

(28,725)

Certificate of Deposit

--

754,253

244,952

--

990,157

999,205

9,048

18,752

18,752

--

Eurobonds

--

--

108,343

3,371,858

3,825,593

3,480,201

(345,392)

4,618,831

4,024,409

(594,422)

Real estate receivables certificates

--

--

--

2,579

2,882

2,579

(303)

2,833

2,429

(404)

Agrobusiness receivable certificates

--

187

--

105,604

101,318

105,791

4,473

1,316

1,297

(19)

Other

546

--

995,555

3,360,462

4,461,482

4,356,563

(104,919)

1,777,844

1,664,370

(113,474)

Maturity in days

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Fair value

Total

Total

0 to 30

31 to 180

181 to 360

More than 360

Cost value

Fair value

Fair value

Cost value

Fair value

Fair value

3 - Held to maturity securities

8,385,098

7,066,191

4,568,365

32,911,849

53,113,357

52,931,503

(181,854)

48,236,400

47,662,355

(574,045)

Federal government bonds

7,594,561

103,347

4,230,507

5,224,370

17,294,214

17,152,785

(141,429)

17,975,810

17,405,106

(570,704)

National Treasury bills

7,594,561

--

2,824,800

2,689,606

13,258,510

13,108,967

(149,543)

12,832,079

12,279,951

(552,128)

Brazilian foreign debt securities

--

--

1,164,907

1,288,552

2,428,671

2,453,459

24,788

2,642,881

2,654,000

11,119

Foreign Government bonds

--

103,347

240,800

1,246,212

1,607,033

1,590,359

(16,674)

2,500,850

2,471,155

(29,695)

Private securities

790,537

6,962,844

337,858

27,687,479

35,819,143

35,778,718

(40,425)

30,260,590

30,257,249

(3,341)

Debentures

3,937

276,979

225,763

5,164,414

6,092,942

5,671,093

(421,849)

6,575,312

6,417,508

(157,804)

Rural product bills - commodities

762,105

6,602,598

38,299

11,309,556

18,276,049

18,712,558

436,509

11,895,475

12,058,186

162,711

Certificate of Deposit

24,495

24,185

--

--

48,432

48,680

248

20,927

21,039

112

Certificates of agribusiness credit rights

--

59,082

73,796

11,213,507

11,401,717

11,346,385

(55,332)

11,768,873

11,760,514

(8,359)

Real estate receivables certificates

--

--

--

2

3

2

(1)

3

2

(1)

Total

23,910,554

14,971,956

27,186,482

375,281,941

442,779,422

441,350,933

(1,428,489)

431,484,999

427,873,052

(3,611,947)

) Breakdown of the consolidated portfolio by financial statement classification and maturity date

Maturity in days

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Fair value

Total

Total

0 to 30

31 to 180

181 to 360

More than 360

Cost value

Fair value

Fair value

Cost value

Fair value

Fair value

Total by portfolio

23,910,554

14,971,956

27,186,482

375,281,941

442,779,422

441,350,933

(1,428,489)

431,484,999

427,873,052

(3,611,947)

Own portfolio

23,809,056

12,857,750

15,888,770

183,288,837

236,508,152

235,844,413

(663,739)

208,348,628

205,853,400

(2,495,228)

Subject to repurchase agreements

--

2,089,464

10,243,863

184,228,998

197,321,352

196,562,325

(759,027)

212,635,779

211,717,369

(918,410)

Pledged in guarantee

101,498

24,742

1,053,849

7,764,106

8,949,918

8,944,195

(5,723)

10,500,592

10,302,283

(198,309)

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



1

2

) Securities

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Fixed-income securities

21,996,186

17,456,858

28,146,545

19,921,450

Variable-income securities

(1,156,356)

(620,427)

(1,231,022)

(620,208)

Total

20,839,830

16,836,431

26,915,523

19,301,242

) Reclassification of securities

There was no reclassification of securities in the 1st half/2023.

In order to reflect the business dynamics for the products involved, the following reclassifications were carried out in 2022.

• from category I - securities for trading to Category II - securities available for sale: R$ 11,476,114 thousand, basically in foreign government securities. The adjustment did not have an impact on the result nor on shareholders' equity.

• from category II - securities available for sale to Category III - securities held to maturity: R$ 10,953,163 thousand in Agribusiness Credit Rights Certificates (CDCA) and R$ 10,154,455 thousand in Rural Product Notes - Commodities (CPR). The financial capacity to maintain these assets until their respective maturities is attested. The adjustment did not have an impact on income or equity. The accumulated effect of mark-to-market on equity for these securities, up to the reclassification date, is negative by R$ 3,142 thousand, net of taxes.

11 - Derivative financial instruments

The Bank uses derivative financial instruments to manage, at the consolidated level, credit risk and to meet clients' needs, classifying its own positions as hedge (market risk and investment abroad) and trading, both within limits approved by committees of the Bank. The hedge strategy of the equity positions is in line with macroeconomic analyses, and it is approved by the Executive Board of Directors.

The derivative financial instruments used by the Bank are compatible with the defined objectives, observing the best risk and return ratio and considering the economic scenario. The risk categories of the derivative financial instruments are considered in the management of these instruments and the consolidated view of different risk factors are adopted.

The Bank assesses the liquidity of derivative financial instruments and identifies, in advance, means of reversing positions. Systems and processes that allow the recording, monitoring and controlling of operations with derivative financial instruments are used.

In the options market, long positions have the Bank as holder, while short positions have the Bank as writer.

The main risks inherent to derivative financial instruments resulting from the business of the Bank and its subsidiaries are credit, market, liquidity and operational, which has its management process presented in note 30. The hedge accounting strategies are intended to mitigate market risks, such as changes in interest rates and changes in exchange rates.

The models used to manage derivatives' risks are reviewed periodically and the decisions made follow the best risk/return relationship, estimating possible losses based on the analysis of macroeconomic scenarios.

The Bank uses appropriate tools and systems to manage the derivatives. New derivatives trades standardized or not, are subjected to a prior risk analysis.

Positioning strategies comply with established limits and risk exposure. Positions are reassessed daily and at the beginning of each day an evaluation of strategies and performances is conducted.

Strategies are developed based on:

analysis of economic scenarios;

technical analysis (graphical) and fundamental analysis;

simulation of expected results;

Value-at-risk simulation (VaR, EVE, Stress).

The Bank carries out transactions with derivative financial instruments to hedge its own positions to meet the needs of our clients and to take intentional positions, according to limits, accountability and previously established procedures.

The objectives to be achieved with hedge operations are defined on a consolidated basis, ensuring the effectiveness of each operation and observing the regulations of each jurisdiction. Mechanisms for evaluating and monitoring the effectiveness of hedge operations are used in order to offset the effects of changes in market value, cash flow or exchange rate changes of the hedged item.

The risk assessment of the subsidiaries is undertaken on an individual basis and its management is done on a consolidated basis.

The Bank uses statistical methods and simulations to measure the risks of its positions, including derivatives, using values at risk, sensibility and stress analysis models.

The VaR is used to estimate the potential loss, under usual market conditions, daily measured in monetary values, considering a confidence interval of 99.21%, a 10-day time horizon and a historical series of 252 business days.

In order to calculate the VaR, the Bank uses the Historical Simulation methodology, which assumes that the retrospective behavior of observed (historical) returns of risk factors constitutes relevant information to the measurement of market risks.

Accordingly, the calculated VaR for the Bank derivatives portfolio, on June 30, 2023, was R$ 133,585 thousand (R$ 156,176 thousand on December 31, 2022).

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



Total credit exposure from swap is R$ 802,891 thousand on June 30, 2023 (R$ 834,639 thousand on December 31, 2022).

1

2

0. ) Compositions

) Breakdown of the portfolio of derivatives for trading by index

By Index

Banco do Brasil

BB Consolidated

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Notional value

Cost value

Fair value

Notional value

Cost value

Fair value

Notional value

Cost value

Fair value

Notional value

Cost value

Fair value

Futures

Purchase commitments

11,344,217

--

--

12,147,162

--

--

12,051,281

--

--

12,495,923

--

--

Interbank deposits

9,435,928

--

--

7,633,088

--

--

9,435,928

--

--

7,633,088

--

--

Currencies

1,245,493

--

--

1,373,069

--

--

1,952,557

--

--

1,721,830

--

--

Commodities

59,417

--

--

61,016

--

--

59,417

--

--

61,016

--

--

Bovespa Index

--

--

--

3,889

--

--

--

--

--

3,889

--

--

On-shore USD rates

600,772

--

--

3,076,100

--

--

600,772

--

--

3,076,100

--

--

T-Note

2,607

--

--

--

--

--

2,607

--

--

--

--

--

Sales commitments

31,227,648

--

--

22,992,210

--

--

31,674,036

--

--

23,172,978

--

--

Interbank deposits

7,022,003

--

--

7,184,693

--

--

7,022,003

--

--

7,184,693

--

--

Currencies

13,572,704

--

--

3,067,181

--

--

14,019,092

--

--

3,247,949

--

--

Libor

6,716,244

--

--

4,776,315

--

--

6,716,244

--

--

4,776,315

--

--

Commodities

2,309,422

--

--

1,435,281

--

--

2,309,422

--

--

1,435,281

--

--

On-shore USD rates

1,607,275

--

--

3,355,606

--

--

1,607,275

--

--

3,355,606

--

--

T-Note

--

--

--

3,173,134

--

--

--

--

--

3,173,134

--

--

Forwards

Asset position

17,965,574

2,607,088

2,471,283

14,811,098

721,247

371,489

18,389,013

2,612,639

2,476,834

15,281,186

744,683

395,025

Term securities

1,451,588

1,451,588

1,451,588

--

--

--

1,451,588

1,451,588

1,451,588

--

--

--

Term currencies

15,227,044

1,072,538

933,562

13,820,009

629,387

301,499

15,650,483

1,078,089

939,113

14,290,097

652,823

325,035

Term commodities

1,286,942

82,962

86,133

991,089

91,860

69,990

1,286,942

82,962

86,133

991,089

91,860

69,990

Liability position

22,674,810

(3,230,449)

(2,947,513)

23,635,787

(1,971,278)

(1,072,640)

22,735,904

(3,230,914)

(2,947,978)

23,681,976

(1,972,065)

(1,073,427)

Term securities

1,451,588

(1,451,588)

(1,451,588)

--

--

--

1,451,588

(1,451,588)

(1,451,588)

--

--

--

Term currencies

19,740,087

(1,646,038)

(1,363,207)

22,530,604

(1,742,394)

(824,185)

19,801,181

(1,646,503)

(1,363,672)

22,576,793

(1,743,181)

(824,972)

Term commodities

1,483,135

(132,823)

(132,718)

1,105,183

(228,884)

(248,455)

1,483,135

(132,823)

(132,718)

1,105,183

(228,884)

(248,455)

Options

Purchase commitments - long position

3,638,335

212,555

7,420

4,924,396

260,830

77,997

3,638,335

212,555

7,420

4,924,396

260,830

77,997

Foreign currency

3,638,335

212,555

7,420

4,924,396

260,830

77,997

3,638,335

212,555

7,420

4,924,396

260,830

77,997

Sale commitments - long position

650,774

19,262

32,678

303,582

11,246

11,045

650,774

19,262

32,678

303,582

11,246

11,045

Foreign currency

650,774

19,262

32,678

303,582

11,246

11,045

650,774

19,262

32,678

303,582

11,246

11,045

Purchase commitments - short position

1,135,727

(29,080)

(29,381)

906,949

(23,735)

(39,849)

957,873

(26,737)

(25,880)

444,308

(19,173)

(27,825)

Foreign currency

665,110

(21,068)

(17,909)

334,992

(15,122)

(23,945)

665,110

(21,068)

(17,692)

334,992

(15,122)

(23,945)

Pre-fixed

177,854

(2,343)

(3,284)

462,641

(4,562)

(12,024)

--

--

--

--

--

--

Bovespa Index

21,309

(1,278)

(2,342)

34,007

(1,905)

(2,022)

21,309

(1,278)

(2,342)

34,007

(1,905)

(2,022)

Commodities

271,454

(4,391)

(5,846)

75,309

(2,146)

(1,858)

271,454

(4,391)

(5,846)

75,309

(2,146)

(1,858)

By Index

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Notional value

Cost value

Fair value

Notional value

Cost value

Fair value

Notional value

Cost value

Fair value

Notional value

Cost value

Fair value

Sale commitments - short position

4,492,274

(405,182)

(757,097)

5,678,150

(733,241)

(953,597)

4,314,420

(229,670)

(582,733)

5,215,508

(270,205)

(497,751)

Foreign currency

3,569,483

(206,071)

(563,841)

4,860,396

(257,306)

(489,982)

3,569,483

(206,071)

(559,333)

4,860,396

(257,306)

(489,982)

Pre-fixed

177,854

(175,512)

(169,856)

462,642

(463,036)

(455,846)

--

--

--

--

--

--

Bovespa Index

7,800

(230)

(31)

23,964

(739)

(628)

7,800

(230)

(31)

23,964

(739)

(628)

Interbank deposit

--

--

--

7,302

(52)

--

--

--

--

7,302

(52)

--

Commodities

737,137

(23,369)

(23,369)

323,846

(12,108)

(7,141)

737,137

(23,369)

(23,369)

323,846

(12,108)

(7,141)

Swap

Asset position

22,138,421

1,966,113

2,337,576

22,869,098

1,001,555

1,134,782

22,138,421

1,966,113

2,337,576

22,401,501

1,001,538

1,134,779

Interbank deposits

16,733,315

1,723,285

1,911,901

12,848,783

810,085

775,695

16,733,315

1,723,285

1,911,901

12,848,783

810,085

775,695

Foreign currency

4,233,534

156,075

308,810

8,299,526

110,174

289,198

4,233,534

156,075

308,810

8,299,526

110,174

289,198

Pre-fixed

1,171,572

86,753

116,865

1,720,789

81,296

69,889

1,171,572

86,753

116,865

1,253,192

81,279

69,886

Liability position

13,267,764

(1,120,048)

(1,445,703)

8,869,326

(1,021,623)

(1,305,602)

13,089,910

(1,120,048)

(1,445,701)

8,869,326

(1,021,623)

(1,305,602)

Interbank deposits

5,181,283

(360,785)

(450,046)

1,475,272

(118,414)

(130,415)

5,003,429

(360,785)

(450,044)

1,475,272

(118,414)

(130,415)

Foreign currency

5,357,250

(522,930)

(675,099)

5,578,198

(793,673)

(1,053,142)

5,357,250

(522,930)

(675,099)

5,578,198

(793,673)

(1,053,142)

Pre-fixed

1,622,965

(106,548)

(141,980)

969,776

(35,606)

(30,033)

1,622,965

(106,548)

(141,980)

969,776

(35,606)

(30,033)

IPCA

1,106,266

(129,785)

(178,578)

846,080

(73,930)

(92,012)

1,106,266

(129,785)

(178,578)

846,080

(73,930)

(92,012)

Other Derivatives¹

Asset position

Foreign currency

2,381,413

19,065

36,410

1,663,993

39,087

26,703

2,381,413

19,065

24,587

1,099,157

39,087

19,223

Liability position

Foreign currency

4,130,741

(97,784)

(109,704)

6,130,599

(115,844)

(140,845)

3,899,300

(97,784)

(107,856)

6,130,599

(115,849)

(140,858)

1 - Related to transactions carried out in the Forex market abroad, recorded as Non Deliverable Forwards (NDF) which object is an exchange rate of a specific currency and is traded in the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

) Breakdown of the derivatives portfolio by maturity (notional value)

Maturity in days

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

0 to 30

31 to 180

181 to 360

More than 360

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

0 to 30

31 to 180

181 to 360

More than 360

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Futures

12,878,147

12,249,694

8,860,516

8,583,508

42,571,865

35,139,372

14,031,598

12,249,695

8,860,516

8,583,508

43,725,317

35,668,901

Forwards

9,247,667

18,212,377

9,102,230

4,078,110

40,640,384

38,446,885

9,732,200

18,212,377

9,102,230

4,078,110

41,124,917

38,963,162

Options

1,931,250

5,100,801

953,352

1,931,707

9,917,110

11,813,077

1,931,250

4,745,093

953,352

1,931,707

9,561,402

10,887,794

Swap

9,565,939

8,679,951

5,519,615

11,640,680

35,406,185

31,738,424

9,565,939

8,502,097

5,519,615

11,640,680

35,228,331

31,270,827

Other

1,945,523

3,517,909

1,031,604

17,118

6,512,154

7,794,592

1,714,082

3,517,909

1,031,604

17,118

6,280,713

7,229,756

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



1

2

) Breakdown of the derivative portfolio by trading market and counterparty (notional value on June 30, 2023)

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

Futures

Forwards

Options

Swaps

Other

Futures

Forwards

Options

Swaps

Other

Stock Exchange

B3

28,473,675

--

1,008,591

--

--

28,473,675

--

1,008,591

--

--

Abroad

14,098,190

--

--

--

--

15,251,642

--

--

--

--

Over-the-counter

Financial Institutions

--

2,903,176

355,708

27,404,621

6,512,154

--

3,387,709

--

27,226,767

6,280,713

Clients

--

37,737,208

8,552,811

8,001,564

--

--

37,737,208

8,552,811

8,001,564

--

) Breakdown of margin given as guarantee for transactions with derivative financial instruments

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Treasury financial bills

2,430,911

1,730,237

2,430,911

1,730,237

) Derivative financial instruments segregated by current and non-current

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Current

Non-current

Current

Non-current

Current

Non-current

Current

Non-current

Assets

Forwards

2,392,179

79,104

352,548

18,941

2,397,730

79,104

376,084

18,941

Options

39,308

790

69,490

19,552

39,308

790

69,490

19,552

Swap

1,671,496

666,080

763,110

371,672

1,671,496

666,080

763,107

371,672

Credit derivatives

36,410

--

26,639

64

24,587

--

19,159

64

Other Derivatives

4,139,393

745,974

1,211,787

410,229

4,133,121

745,974

1,227,840

410,229

Liabilities

Forwards

(2,687,213)

(260,300)

(938,096)

(134,544)

(2,687,678)

(260,300)

(938,883)

(134,544)

Options

(625,986)

(160,492)

(960,863)

(32,583)

(479,702)

(128,911)

(492,993)

(32,583)

Swap

(454,228)

(991,475)

(120,131)

(1,185,471)

(454,226)

(991,475)

(120,131)

(1,185,471)

Other Derivatives

(108,929)

(775)

(140,710)

(135)

(107,081)

(775)

(140,723)

(135)

Total

(3,876,356)

(1,413,042)

(2,159,800)

(1,352,733)

(3,728,687)

(1,381,461)

(1,692,730)

(1,352,733)

) Income from derivative financial instruments

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Futures

841,938

(10,456)

645,509

(32,257)

Forwards

(1,039,211)

(2,612,869)

(1,014,100)

(2,586,563)

Options

(475,403)

(34,508)

(460,335)

14,780

Swaps

168,306

1,278,401

168,310

1,278,319

Credit derivatives

11

10,638

11

10,638

Other Derivatives

40,587

(15,883)

19,992

(55,630)

Total

(463,772)

(1,384,677)

(640,613)

(1,370,713)

c) Hedge accounting

The Bank carries out fair value hedge and a net investment hedge in order to manage interest rate risk and exchange rate risk presented by own operations. The Bank documents the identification of the hedged item, the hedging instrument and the methodology to be used to assess its effectiveness from the conception of the accounting hedge structure.

The structure of risk limits extends to risk factor level, with specific limits aimed at improving the monitoring and understanding process, as well as avoiding the concentration of these risks.

The structures designated for the interest rate risk and exchange rate risk categories are carried out considering the risks in their entirety when there are compatible hedging instruments. By Management decision, in some cases, the risks are hedged by the term and risk factor limit of the hedging instrument.

In order to protect the fair value and exchange rate risk of instruments designated as the hedge item, the Bank uses derivative financial instruments (Futures and Swap).

At the beginning of the hedging relationship and continuously, the Bank evaluates and monitors their strategies to ensure that they are highly effective, i.e, the hedging instruments offset the changes in fair value attributed to the respective hedged items during the period established for the hedging relationship. 

The evaluation of the effectiveness of hedge structures is carried out prospectively and retrospectively (in the course of operations). For this, some methodologies are used, such as:

Dollar Offset Method (or Ratio Analysis), based on comparing the variation in the fair value of the hedging instrument with the variation in the fair value of the hedge item;

Correlation coefficient between the variation in the present value of the hedging instrument and the variations in the present value of the hedge item;

Beta coefficient of the regression between the regressor (represented by the change in the present value of the hedging instrument) and the regression (represented by the change in the present value of the hedge item).

In risk management, hedging instruments and hedge items are expected to move in opposite directions and in the same proportions, with the objective of neutralizing risk factors. Currently, the designated coverage ratio is 100% of the risk factor that is eligible for coverage. The sources of ineffectiveness, in general, are related to counterparty credit risk, the risk of early settlement of the hedge item and possible term mismatches between the hedging instrument and the hedge item.

c.1) Fair value hedge

The Bank's fair value hedging strategy consists of protecting exposure to changes in the fair value of interest payments and receipts relating to recognized assets and liabilities.

The fair value management methodology adopted by the Bank segregates transactions by risk factor (e.g. exchange rate risk, risk interest, inflation risk, etc.). Transactions generate exposures that are consolidated by risk factor and compared to pre-established internal limits.

The Bank uses interest rate swap contracts related to fixed assets and liabilities to protect the fair value variation in the receipt and payment of interest.

The Bank applies the fair value hedge as follows: 

· The Bank has pre-fixed interest rate risk generated by Federal Public Securities (LTN) classified as "available for sale" and "held to maturity". The Bank contracts DI futures or interest rate swaps and designates them as a hedging instrument in an accounting hedge structure, changing the exposure from fixed to post-fixed interest rates.

· The Bank has Fixed Consumer Direct Credit (CDC) loans on its portfolio. To manage this risk, interest rate futures (DI) operations are contracted and designated as fair value hedge of the corresponding loans, changing the exposure from fixed to post-fixed interest rates.

· The Bank has interest rate risk and foreign currency exposure generated by liabilities from issuance of securities and loans to financial institutions carried out abroad. The Bank designates swap operations (cross currency interest rate swap) as a hedging instrument in accounting hedge structure, changing exposure between foreign currencies and interest rates to manage this risk.

Portfolio of derivatives designated as fair value hedge

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Hedge instruments 1

Liabilities

(13,344,702)

(13,207,111)

(13,344,702)

(13,207,111)

Swaps

(7,732,822)

(7,966,434)

(7,732,822)

(7,966,434)

Futures

(5,611,880)

(5,240,677)

(5,611,880)

(5,240,677)

Hedged items

Assets

15,581,765

15,189,252

15,581,765

15,189,252

Securities

13,161,075

12,579,618

13,161,075

12,579,618

Interbank deposits

2,371,696

2,563,590

2,371,696

2,563,590

Loans

48,994

46,044

48,994

46,044

Liabilities

(2,038,922)

(1,816,981)

(2,038,922)

(1,816,981)

Obrigações por títulos e valores mobiliários no exterior

(2,038,922)

(1,816,981)

(2,038,922)

(1,816,981)

1 - It refers to the notional amount of derivative financial instruments.

In fair value protection structures, gains or losses, both on hedging instruments and on hedge items (attributable to the type of risk being protected) are recognized directly in profit or loss.

Income gains and losses with hedging instruments and hedged items

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Hedge items gains/(losses)

188,684

239,676

188,684

239,676

Hedging instruments (losses)/gains

(155,101)

(201,672)

(155,101)

(201,672)

Net effect

33,583

38,004

33,583

38,004

c.2) Hedge of net investment in a foreign operation

The hedging strategy for net investment in a foreign operation consists of protecting exposure to the exchange variation of the US dollar against the real due to the Bank's investment in BB Americas, whose functional currency is different from the real. The hedging instrument used is US dollar futures contracts. These operations are renewed monthly and the designated amount is updated every six months in view of changes in the investment amount considered in the hedge structure.

Portfolio of derivatives designated as hedge of net investment in a foreign operation

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Hedge instruments

Liabilities

(959,701)

(702,764)

(959,701)

(702,764)

Futures

(959,701)

(702,764)

(959,701)

(702,764)

Hedged items

Assets

961,231

701,011

961,231

701,011

Investment abroad

961,231

701,011

961,231

701,011

In structures for hedge of net investment in a foreign operation, the effective portion of the variation in the value of the hedging instrument is recognized in a separate account in shareholders' equity - "Other Comprehensive Income - Hedge of net investment in a foreign operation" (note 23.h). The ineffective portion is recognized directly in profit or loss.

Income gains and losses with hedging instruments and hedged items

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Hedge items (losses)/gains

(72,583)

(24,686)

(72,583)

(24,686)

Hedging instruments gains/(losses)

72,583

24,686

72,583

24,686

Net effect 1

--

--

--

--

1 - In the 1st half/2023, the amount of R$ 14,331 thousand (R$ 332 thousand in the 1st half/2022) was recognized in the result of derivative financial instruments due to the ineffective portion of the accounting hedge structure.

12 - Loan portfolio

0. ) Loan portfolio by modality

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Loans

809,034,685

785,045,939

820,915,760

797,071,709

Loans and discounted credit rights

339,439,011

325,323,165

345,399,710

332,007,261

Financing

134,488,805

129,166,304

135,355,611

130,219,409

Rural financing

287,161,536

283,439,401

287,161,536

283,439,401

Real estate financing

47,799,092

46,955,266

52,852,662

51,243,835

Loan operations linked to assignment ¹

146,241

161,803

146,241

161,803

Other receivables with loan characteristics

98,517,855

92,018,105

100,116,949

93,796,888

Credit card operations

47,763,310

47,723,600

49,362,404

49,502,383

Advances on exchange contracts (Note 13.d)

24,922,258

23,910,738

24,922,258

23,910,738

Receivables acquisition

12,008,533

10,160,141

12,008,533

10,160,141

Other receivables purchase under assignment ²

10,582,385

7,411,448

10,582,385

7,411,448

Guarantees honored

75,686

31,023

75,686

31,023

Sundry

3,165,683

2,781,155

3,165,683

2,781,155

Leasing

--

--

525,538

414,726

Total loan portfolio

907,552,540

877,064,044

921,558,247

891,283,323

Current assets

380,728,430

380,417,858

387,190,553

387,613,409

Non-current assets

526,824,110

496,646,186

534,367,694

503,669,914

Allowance for losses associated with credit risk

(50,490,045)

(50,513,636)

(50,674,952)

(50,697,155)

Loan operations

(48,136,612)

(47,673,426)

(48,299,811)

(47,831,412)

Allowance for other losses - other receivables with loan characteristics

(2,353,433)

(2,840,210)

(2,371,129)

(2,862,338)

Allowance for lease losses

--

--

(4,012)

(3,405)

Total loan portfolio net of provisions

857,062,495

826,550,408

870,883,295

840,586,168

1 - Loan operations assigned with retention of the risks and benefits of the financial assets involved in the transaction.

2 - Loans acquired with retention of the risks and benefits by the assignor of the financial assets.

) Loan portfolio

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Loans income

63,802,957

50,932,985

64,875,799

57,994,089

Loans and discounted credit rights

36,854,299

30,066,470

37,324,499

36,575,195

Rural financing

12,945,189

8,087,098

12,945,189

8,087,098

Recovery of loans previously written-off as loss ¹

3,675,922

3,869,255

4,038,966

4,246,520

Financing

2,763,777

1,389,244

2,791,269

1,426,806

Equalization of rates - agricultural crop- Law 8,427/1992

2,767,185

2,724,586

2,767,185

2,724,586

Real estate financing

2,015,134

1,833,154

2,201,450

1,950,010

Export financing

1,768,734

1,408,666

1,768,734

1,408,666

Receivables acquisition

904,290

655,852

904,290

655,852

Advances to depositors

162,445

99,835

185,918

113,917

Guarantees honored

926

5,921

926

5,921

Income from foreign currency financing ²

(147,971)

741,821

(145,654)

748,435

Other

93,027

51,083

93,027

51,083

Leasing transactions income/(expenses)

--

--

47,533

24,756

Transfer of financial assets income/(expenses) 3

396,543

189,633

357,714

189,633

Total

64,199,500

51,122,618

65,281,046

58,208,478

1 - It was received from assignments without recourse of written off credits to entities outside the financial system the amount of R$ 546,523 thousand in the 1st half/2023 (with impact on the income of R$ 300,587 thousand, net of taxes) and R$ 255,859 thousand in the 1st half/2022 (with impact on the income of R$ 140,722 thousand, net of taxes), in accordance with CMN Resolution 2,836/2001. The book value of these transactions was R$ 901,510 thousand and R$ 670,018 thousand, respectively.

2 - Includes negative foreign exchange variation, related to Foreign operations, in the amount of R$ 366,252 thousand in the 1st half/2023 and positive foreign exchange variation in the amount of R$ 731,196 thousand in the 1st half/2022.

3 - In the 1st half/2023 includes the amount of R$ 243,829 thousand (R$ 128,911 thousand, net of taxes) and the amount of R$ 23,581 thousand (R$ 12,366 thousand, net of taxes) in the 1st half/2022, the result of credit operations assignments without recourse to entities outside of the financial system, in accordance with CMN Resolution 2,836/2001. These assignments generated a positive impact on the result of R$ 27,212 thousand (R$ 6,404 thousand in the 1st half/2022), net of allowance for loan losses. The book value of these transactions was R$ 308,528 thousand and R$ 34,991 thousand respectively.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



1

2

) Breakdown of the loan portfolio by sector

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

%

Dec 31, 2022

%

June 30, 2023

%

Dec 31, 2022

%

Public sector

57,956,455

6.5

57,312,373

6.6

58,148,435

6.4

57,543,027

6.5

Public administration

53,135,932

5.9

52,611,541

6.0

53,309,888

5.8

52,816,209

5.9

Oil sector

2,616,388

0.3

2,625,600

0.3

2,616,388

0.3

2,625,600

0.3

Electric power

837,206

0.1

846,818

0.1

837,206

0.1

846,818

0.1

Services

634,491

0.1

539,490

0.1

634,491

0.1

539,490

0.1

Other activities

732,438

0.1

688,924

0.1

750,462

0.1

714,910

0.1

Private sector

849,596,085

93.5

819,751,671

93.4

863,409,812

93.6

833,740,296

93.5

Individuals

578,875,000

63.8

561,431,074

63,9

583,096,789

63.3

565,735,713

63.5

Companies

270,721,085

29.7

258,320,597

29.5

280,313,023

30.3

268,004,583

30.0

Agribusiness of plant origin

39,172,781

4.3

38,320,954

4.4

40,224,206

4.4

39,441,363

4.4

Services

28,956,929

3.2

30,515,894

3.5

30,745,181

3.3

32,044,525

3.6

Mining and metallurgy

19,502,287

2.1

18,969,630

2.2

20,223,004

2.2

19,739,757

2.2

Electric power

16,573,859

1.8

13,442,627

1.5

16,694,095

1.8

13,563,642

1.5

Retail commerce

16,249,531

1.8

16,005,395

1.8

16,428,741

1.8

16,260,340

1.8

Agribusiness of animal origin

15,816,187

1.7

13,810,246

1.6

16,202,445

1.8

14,291,895

1.6

Transportation

14,921,811

1.6

14,599,737

1.7

15,125,786

1.6

14,795,926

1.7

Financial services

13,657,504

1.5

11,933,408

1.4

14,198,099

1.5

12,511,545

1.4

Automotive sector

12,855,137

1.4

12,322,553

1.4

13,217,147

1.4

12,955,178

1.5

Agricultural inputs

12,324,262

1.4

11,637,687

1.3

12,414,384

1.3

11,716,655

1.3

Fuel

10,878,290

1.2

10,296,060

1.2

11,386,653

1.2

10,829,193

1.2

Electronics

10,242,906

1.1

9,798,005

1.1

10,266,553

1.1

9,842,819

1.1

Specific activities of construction

9,741,048

1.1

9,647,623

1.1

9,912,507

1.1

9,857,040

1.1

Chemical

8,936,495

1.0

8,493,827

1.0

9,566,309

1.0

9,234,899

1.0

Wholesale and various industries

7,990,305

0.9

7,934,975

0.9

8,834,907

1.0

8,583,571

1.0

Real estate agents

7,526,028

0.8

6,212,892

0.7

8,549,830

0.9

7,136,047

0.8

Textile and clothing

7,303,166

0.8

7,059,904

0.8

7,365,282

0.8

7,101,570

0.8

Woodworking and furniture market

5,546,151

0.6

5,202,494

0.6

5,568,764

0.6

5,220,448

0.6

Pulp and paper

3,920,579

0.4

3,863,295

0.4

4,031,110

0.4

3,984,616

0.4

Heavy construction

2,931,553

0.3

2,517,630

0.3

3,421,879

0.4

2,986,726

0.3

Telecommunications

2,426,905

0.3

2,133,451

0.2

2,542,417

0.3

2,248,711

0.3

Other activities

3,247,371

0.4

3,602,310

0.4

3,393,724

0.4

3,658,117

0.4

Total

907,552,540

100.0

877,064,044

100.0

921,558,247

100.0

891,283,323

100.0

) Loan portfolio by risk level and maturity

Banco do Brasil

AA

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Loans not past due

Installments falling due

01 to 30

33,016,496

15,541,418

12,636,024

11,077,992

1,351,974

127,387

61,225

38,785

259,968

74,111,269

65,590,882

31 to 60

23,336,397

5,156,399

5,185,553

4,057,323

430,444

104,117

58,390

55,473

285,958

38,670,054

32,376,024

61 to 90

24,517,401

4,521,092

4,338,593

3,359,103

386,999

201,833

33,725

67,383

224,240

37,650,369

27,984,508

91 to 180

59,967,761

11,338,659

8,944,985

7,781,747

1,037,454

310,275

360,075

200,968

808,924

90,750,848

89,914,871

181 to 360

74,214,964

13,510,540

14,464,748

11,990,535

1,675,854

633,109

669,774

135,576

1,236,772

118,531,872

144,458,517

More than 360

317,877,192

62,349,006

55,618,246

43,744,983

8,936,732

5,412,244

1,644,804

2,195,470

13,108,277

510,886,954

482,477,019

Installments overdue

Up to 14 days

213,365

57,410

128,111

243,937

70,749

20,799

5,512

62,824

38,933

841,640

1,236,918

Subtotal

533,143,576

112,474,524

101,316,260

82,255,620

13,890,206

6,809,764

2,833,505

2,756,479

15,963,072

871,443,006

844,038,739

Loans past due

Installments falling due

01 to 30

--

--

69,763

451,347

261,006

141,105

128,790

119,536

487,998

1,659,545

1,816,607

31 to 60

--

--

31,013

125,406

95,883

61,881

55,933

45,899

171,568

587,583

573,091

61 to 90

--

--

26,210

113,648

88,054

58,198

53,167

39,587

166,155

545,019

481,337

91 to 180

--

--

64,297

257,314

230,983

166,222

131,827

107,116

447,236

1,404,995

1,300,745

181 to 360

--

--

132,708

412,788

406,019

281,547

218,312

222,969

818,829

2,493,172

2,255,134

More than 360

--

--

1,123,357

2,424,163

2,426,446

2,015,877

1,356,953

1,302,613

5,287,747

15,937,156

14,133,933

Installments overdue

01 to 14

--

--

9,151

43,357

41,885

33,679

20,718

17,861

73,234

239,885

201,343

15 to 30

--

--

197,449

340,654

158,931

49,048

37,731

28,740

116,689

929,242

940,802

31 to 60

--

--

19,632

605,209

236,323

130,350

77,916

52,670

256,527

1,378,627

1,294,398

61 to 90

--

--

1

28,846

657,724

131,354

82,462

91,147

263,465

1,254,999

1,124,623

91 to 180

--

--

--

11,500

67,864

601,480

863,802

1,193,464

884,286

3,622,396

3,198,486

181 to 360

--

--

--

586

3

44,193

80,606

103,767

5,345,189

5,574,344

5,277,586

More than 360

--

--

295

1,120

228

149

867

3,283

476,629

482,571

427,220

Subtotal

--

--

1,673,876

4,815,938

4,671,349

3,715,083

3,109,084

3,328,652

14,795,552

36,109,534

33,025,305

Total

533,143,576

112,474,524

102,990,136

87,071,558

18,561,555

10,524,847

5,942,589

6,085,131

30,758,624

907,552,540

877,064,044

Consolidated

AA

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Loans not past due

Installments falling due

01 to 30

33,074,732

17,586,399

14,350,224

11,079,398

1,353,115

127,510

61,278

38,804

260,806

77,932,266

70,232,531

31 to 60

23,491,249

5,458,669

5,212,838

4,057,778

430,459

104,209

58,395

55,480

286,020

39,155,097

32,997,620

61 to 90

24,643,729

4,743,642

4,353,932

3,359,602

387,030

201,888

33,740

67,411

224,345

38,015,319

28,256,028

91 to 180

60,078,545

11,882,877

8,991,957

7,783,482

1,037,599

310,429

363,724

201,080

809,270

91,458,963

90,565,177

181 to 360

74,484,999

13,956,134

14,589,588

11,994,117

1,676,253

633,352

669,962

135,767

1,237,988

119,378,160

145,205,704

More than 360

318,997,565

63,278,671

60,974,133

43,763,918

8,939,246

5,519,288

1,646,577

2,196,682

13,114,372

518,430,452

489,478,907

Installments overdue

Up to 14 days

213,365

61,108

247,402

244,194

70,901

20,949

5,519

62,825

38,946

965,209

1,376,466

Subtotal

534,984,184

116,967,500

108,720,074

82,282,489

13,894,603

6,917,625

2,839,195

2,758,049

15,971,747

885,335,466

858,112,433

Loans past due

Installments falling due

01 to 30

--

--

69,763

451,347

261,006

141,109

128,790

119,536

488,002

1,659,553

1,816,637

31 to 60

--

--

31,013

125,406

95,883

61,886

55,933

45,899

171,572

587,592

573,122

61 to 90

--

--

26,210

113,648

88,054

58,202

53,167

39,587

166,159

545,027

481,367

91 to 180

--

--

64,297

257,314

230,983

166,234

131,827

107,116

447,248

1,405,019

1,300,824

181 to 360

--

--

132,708

412,788

406,019

281,569

218,312

222,969

818,851

2,493,216

2,255,178

More than 360

--

--

1,123,357

2,424,163

2,426,446

2,015,934

1,356,955

1,302,614

5,287,773

15,937,242

14,134,047

Installments overdue

01 to 14

--

--

9,151

43,357

41,885

33,679

20,718

17,861

73,238

239,889

201,343

15 to 30

--

--

245,002

341,439

159,479

49,298

37,803

28,761

116,780

978,562

1,012,471

31 to 60

--

--

19,632

616,716

236,870

130,607

78,152

52,695

256,664

1,391,336

1,315,118

61 to 90

--

--

1

28,846

661,539

131,718

82,670

91,341

263,599

1,259,714

1,134,347

91 to 180

--

--

--

11,500

67,864

609,137

866,787

1,196,164

886,129

3,637,581

3,213,316

181 to 360

--

--

--

586

3

44,193

80,606

103,767

5,356,479

5,585,634

5,277,792

More than 360

--

--

295

1,120

228

149

867

3,283

496,474

502,416

455,328

Subtotal

--

--

1,721,429

4,828,230

4,676,259

3,723,715

3,112,587

3,331,593

14,828,968

36,222,781

33,170,890

Total

534,984,184

116,967,500

110,441,503

87,110,719

18,570,862

10,641,340

5,951,782

6,089,642

30,800,715

921,558,247

891,283,323

) Allowance for loan losses by risk level

Level of risk

% Minimum provision

Banco do Brasil

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Value of loans

Minimum required allowance

Supplementary allowance ¹

Total

Value of loans

Minimum required allowance

Supplementary allowance ¹

Total

AA

533,143,576

--

--

--

436,399,915

--

--

--

A

0.5

112,474,524

(562,372)

(38,275)

(600,647)

106,608,756

(533,044)

(49,428)

(582,472)

B

1.0

102,990,136

(1,029,901)

(351,981)

(1,381,882)

171,618,246

(1,716,182)

(736,256)

(2,452,438)

C

3.0

87,071,558

(2,612,146)

(2,484,756)

(5,096,902)

91,129,069

(2,733,872)

(2,432,222)

(5,166,094)

D

10.0

18,561,555

(1,856,156)

(383,697)

(2,239,853)

19,908,361

(1,990,836)

(473,670)

(2,464,506)

E

30.0

10,524,847

(3,157,454)

-

(3,157,454)

10,181,043

(3,054,313)

(199)

(3,054,512)

F

50.0

5,942,589

(2,971,295)

(23,796)

(2,995,091)

6,608,658

(3,304,329)

(50,590)

(3,354,919)

G

70.0

6,085,131

(4,259,592)

--

(4,259,592)

3,904,338

(2,733,037)

--

(2,733,037)

H

100.0

30,758,624

(30,758,624)

--

(30,758,624)

30,705,658

(30,705,658)

--

(30,705,658)

Total

907,552,540

(47,207,540)

(3,282,505)

(50,490,045)

877,064,044

(46,771,271)

(3,742,365)

(50,513,636)

1 - It refers to the supplementary allowance over and above the minimum required by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999. This provision is established based on the internal scale of risk level.

Level of risk

% Minimum provision

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Value of loans

Minimum required allowance

Supplementary allowance ¹

Total

Value of loans

Minimum required allowance

Supplementary allowance ¹

Total

AA

534,984,184

--

--

--

438,682,871

--

--

--

A

0.5

116,967,500

(584,838)

(38,380)

(623,218)

111,424,928

(557,125)

(49,545)

(606,670)

B

1.0

110,441,503

(1,104,415)

(352,458)

(1,456,873)

178,500,365

(1,785,004)

(736,716)

(2,521,720)

C

3.0

87,110,719

(2,613,321)

(2,485,204)

(5,098,525)

91,171,254

(2,735,138)

(2,432,314)

(5,167,452)

D

10.0

18,570,862

(1,857,086)

(383,697)

(2,240,783)

19,926,696

(1,992,670)

(473,671)

(2,466,341)

E

30.0

10,641,340

(3,192,402)

--

(3,192,402)

10,302,684

(3,090,805)

(199)

(3,091,004)

F

50.0

5,951,782

(2,975,891)

(23,796)

(2,999,687)

6,614,094

(3,307,047)

(50,590)

(3,357,637)

G

70.0

6,089,642

(4,262,749)

--

(4,262,749)

3,913,666

(2,739,566)

--

(2,739,566)

H

100.0

30,800,715

(30,800,715)

--

(30,800,715)

30,746,765

(30,746,765)

--

(30,746,765)

Total

921,558,247

(47,391,417)

(3,283,535)

(50,674,952)

891,283,323

(46,954,120)

(3,743,035)

(50,697,155)

1 - It refers to the supplementary allowance over and above the minimum required by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999. This provision is established based on the internal scale of risk level.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



1

2

) Changes in allowance for losses associated with credit risk

Includes loans, leases and other receivables with characteristics of credit.

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Opening balance

(50,513,636)

(44,470,150)

(50,697,155)

(44,665,729)

(Addition)/reversal

(12,575,338)

(9,063,877)

(12,643,789)

(9,067,329)

Minimum required allowance

(13,035,198)

(9,355,869)

(13,103,289)

(9,360,532)

Supplementary allowance ¹

459,860

291,992

459,500

293,203

Exchange fluctuation - foreign allowances

31,621

52,873

85,777

51,276

Write off

12,567,308

9,562,435

12,580,215

9,580,593

Closing balance

(50,490,045)

(43,918,719)

(50,674,952)

(44,101,189)

1 - It refers to the supplementary allowance over and above the minimum required by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999. This provision is established based on the internal scale of risk level.

) Leasing portfolio by maturity

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Up to 1 year ¹

--

--

173,339

139,655

More than 1 year and up to 5 years

--

--

344,605

273,152

over 5 years

--

--

7,594

1,919

Total present value

--

--

525,538

414,726

1 - It includes amounts related to overdue installments.

) Concentration of loans

June 30, 2023

% of credit portfolio

Dec 31, 2022

% of credit portfolio

Largest debtor

8,984,762

1.0

10,190,482

1.1

10 largest debtors

49,222,395

5.3

49,248,817

5.5

20 largest debtors

72,264,688

7.8

72,798,377

8.2

50 largest debtors

107,008,389

11.6

105,856,445

11.9

100 largest debtors

128,525,550

13.9

126,661,450

14.2

) Renegotiated credits

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Credits renegotiated during the period

48,830,573

38,135,788

48,830,573

38,135,788

Renegotiated when past due ¹

11,189,315

6,959,358

11,189,315

6,959,358

Renovated ²

37,641,258

31,176,430

37,641,258

31,176,430

Changes on credits renegotiated when past due

Opening balance

32,689,826

28,512,842

32,689,826

28,512,842

Contracts ¹

11,189,315

6,959,358

11,189,315

6,959,358

Interest (received) and appropriated ³

(7,763,521)

(3,480,430)

(7,763,521)

(3,480,430)

Write off

(1,997,184)

(2,047,584)

(1,997,184)

(2,047,584)

Closing balance ⁴

34,118,436

29,944,186

34,118,436

29,944,186

Allowance for loan losses of the portfolio renegotiated when past due

17,241,876

16,342,526

17,241,876

16,342,526

(%) Allowance for loan losses on the portfolio

50.5%

54.6%

50.5%

54.6%

90 days default of the portfolio renegotiated when past due

4,439,171

2,115,556

4,439,171

2,115,556

(%) Portfolio default

13.0%

7.1%

13.0%

7.1%

1 - Renegotiated credit under debt composition as a result of payment delay by the clients.

2 - Renegotiated current credits (i.e. not past due) in the form of the extension or renewal of the credit or the granting of new loans for partial or full settlement of previous contracts or any other type of agreement that changes the maturity or the payment terms, originally agreed.

3 - In the 1st half/2023 it includes renegotiated credits swapped for securities, within the scope of judicial recovery.

4 - It includes the amount of R$ 994 thousand (R$ 6,602 thousand as on June 30, 2022) related to renegotiated rural credits. The amount of R$ 16,747,613 thousand (R$ 11,858,167 thousand as of June 30, 2022), related to deferred credits from rural portfolio governed by specific legislation, is not included.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



1

2

) Supplementary information

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Undrawn credit lines

197,708,823

188,245,045

197,889,468

188,489,507

Guarantees provided ¹

12,552,199

12,490,464

11,693,283

11,775,904

Contracted credit opened for import

1,671,727

1,012,264

1,803,919

1,047,202

Confirmed export credit

636,141

621,031

636,141

621,031

Linked resources

1,399,931

295,316

1,399,931

295,316

1 - For these operations, the Bank maintains an allowance recorded in Provisions (Note 21.c).

) Loans by line of credit from Fund for Workers' Assistance (Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador - FAT)

TADE ¹

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Loans and discounted credit rights

730

1,505

Proger Urbano Capital de Giro

01/2016 e 01/2020

730

1,505

Financing

275,665

336,580

Proger Urbano Investimento

18/2005

255,495

307,479

FAT Taxista

02/2009

20,170

29,101

Rural financing

202

186

Pronaf Investimento

05/2005

46

22

Pronaf Custeio

04/2005

156

163

Proger Rural Investimento

13/2005

--

1

Total

276,597

338,271

1 - TADE - Allocation Term of Special Deposits.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



1

2

l) Programs established to deal with the effects of COVID-19

The CMN Resolution 4,846/2020 allows financial institutions to participate in the government emergency employment support program (Programa Emergencial de Suporte a Empregos - Pese), under Law 14,043/2020.

According to this Program, financial institutions can provide funding to payroll of entrepreneurs, business companies and cooperative companies, except credit companies. Every financing operation have 85% of resources coming from the national Treasury Secretariat (STN) and the remaining 15% from the Financial Institution counterparty. The same percentage will be applied to the risk of default on credit operations and to possible financial losses.

Law 14,042/2020 established the Emergency Program for Credit Access in the form of receivables guarantee (Peac-Maquininhas). The program is intended to grant loans guaranteed by fiduciary assignment of receivables. In this modality, operations will be carried out entirely with resources from the Federal Government.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In accordance with CMN Resolution 4,855/2020, the Bank presents the balances of credit operations contracted within the scope of programs established to deal with the effects of COVID-19, whose credit risk is partially or fully assumed by the Federal Government, as well as the classification by risk level and the amount of allowance constituted for each level.

1

2

Level of risk

% Minimum provision

June 30, 2023

Dec 31,2022

Value of loans

Minimum required allowance

Supplementary allowance ¹

Total

Value of loans

Minimum required allowance

Supplementary allowance ¹

Total

AA 2

287,022

--

--

--

611,769

--

--

--

A

0.5

2,399

(12)

(3)

(15)

11,882

(59)

(15)

(74)

B

1.0

1,853

(19)

(12)

(31)

8,635

(86)

(65)

(151)

C

3.0

1,489

(45)

(55)

(100)

6,997

(210)

(256)

(466)

D

10.0

96

(10)

(1)

(11)

233

(23)

(4)

(27)

E

30.0

52

(16)

--

(16)

433

(130)

--

(130)

F

50.0

105

(53)

--

(53)

114

(57)

--

(57)

G

70.0

149

(104)

--

(104)

327

(229)

--

(229)

H

100.0

1,167

(1,167)

--

(1,167)

1,995

(1,995)

--

(1,995)

Total

294,332

(1,426)

(71)

(1,497)

642,385

(2,789)

(340)

(3,129)

1 - Refers to the supplementary allowance over and above the minimum required by CMN Resolution 2,682/1999. This provision is established based on the internal scale of risk level.

2 - Basically, refers to operations whose credit risk is assumed by the Federal Government.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



1

2

13 - Other assets

0. ) Breakdown

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Financials

99,088,057

94,265,671

100,803,627

93,072,415

Sundry debtors from escrow deposits

36,196,703

34,975,776

37,070,635

35,713,450

Foreign exchange portfolio (Note 13.d)

30,978,380

28,876,176

31,111,446

28,986,562

Fund of allocation of surplus - Previ (Note 29.f)

11,579,611

11,315,371

11,579,611

11,315,371

Accrued income

7,621,924

9,786,343

5,805,337

5,458,198

Notes and credits receivable ¹

2,925,978

2,988,819

4,532,897

4,576,765

Fundo de Compensação de Variações Salariais

3,259,413

3,129,805

3,259,413

3,129,805

Other

6,526,048

3,193,381

7,444,288

3,892,264

Current assets

66,329,150

61,068,678

65,872,396

57,882,675

Non-current assets

32,758,907

33,196,993

34,931,231

35,189,740

Non-financial

26,790,702

33,684,686

27,584,234

34,174,900

Actuarial assets (Note 29.e)

21,176,808

28,830,246

21,176,808

28,830,246

Sundry debtors

3,997,137

3,136,680

4,305,244

3,426,316

Held for sale - Received

437,770

542,241

439,080

543,813

Prepaid expenses

520,810

529,205

567,492

583,778

Held for sale - Own

27,870

38,754

37,617

45,755

Assets not for own use and materials in stock

3,889

4,511

37,219

52,431

Other

626,418

603,049

1,020,774

692,561

Current assets

5,538,420

4,757,584

6,206,765

5,177,038

Non-current assets

21,252,282

28,927,102

21,377,469

28,997,862

1 - It includes sundry receivables from the Brazilian National Treasury, in the amount of R$ 428,922 thousand (R$ 446,270 thousand on December 31, 2022). Mainly refers to amounts of subsidies in operations with funds MCR 6-2, MCR 6-4 (Rural Credit Manual) and are supported by specific legislation, such as CMN resolutions, the Bahia Cocoa Agriculture Recovery Program (CMN Resolution 2,960/2002) and regional funds (FDNE and FDCO). It also includes receivables from the National Treasury from interest rate equalization of agricultural crops Law 8,427/1992, of R$ 1,214,457 thousand (R$ 1,358,911 thousand on December 31, 2022).

) Allowance for losses associated with credit risk

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Notes and credits receivable

(1,555,532)

(1,567,983)

(1,850,309)

(1,830,569)

Sundry debtors

(711,068)

(739,029)

(711,276)

(739,237)

Accrued income

(872,316)

(758,027)

(872,316)

(758,027)

Other

(25,717)

(23,475)

(25,717)

(23,475)

Total

(3,164,633)

(3,088,514)

(3,459,618)

(3,351,308)

) Changes in allowance for losses associated with credit risk

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Opening balance

(3,088,514)

(2,936,741)

(3,351,308)

(3,246,817)

(Addition)/reversal

(106,352)

(27,742)

(140,674)

(59,381)

Exchange fluctuation - foreign allowances

--

--

1,525

101,185

Write-off/other adjustments

30,233

(2,005)

30,839

(1,939)

Closing balance

(3,164,633)

(2,966,488)

(3,459,618)

(3,206,952)

) Foreign exchange portfolio

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Asset position

Exchange purchases pending settlement

26,888,710

28,464,575

26,970,656

28,464,575

Receivables from sales of foreign exchange

24,113,077

26,267,604

24,164,197

26,377,990

Foreign currency receivables

1,098

1,018

1,098

1,018

(Advances received in national/foreign currency)

(20,024,505)

(25,857,021)

(20,024,505)

(25,857,021)

Total

30,978,380

28,876,176

31,111,446

28,986,562

Current assets

29,402,039

27,087,296

29,535,105

27,197,682

Non-current assets

1,576,341

1,788,880

1,576,341

1,788,880

Liability position

Exchange purchase liabilities

28,375,890

28,313,228

28,409,974

28,345,035

Exchange sales pending settlement

23,444,779

26,728,740

23,543,596

26,798,262

Foreign currency payables

1,562

1,401

56,889

62,295

Subtotal (Note 20.a)

51,822,231

55,043,369

52,010,459

55,205,592

(Advances on exchange contracts) (Note 12.a)

(24,922,258)

(23,910,738)

(24,922,258)

(23,910,738)

Total

26,899,973

31,132,631

27,088,201

31,294,854

Current liabilities

23,011,915

28,930,687

23,200,143

29,092,910

Non-current liabilities

3,888,058

2,201,944

3,888,058

2,201,944

Net foreign exchange portfolio

4,078,407

(2,256,455)

4,023,245

(2,308,292)

Off balance accounts

Credit opened for imports

1,981,916

1,458,847

2,114,107

1,493,785

Confirmed export credit

636,141

621,031

636,141

621,031

) Other financial assets

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Foreign exchange results

(463,406)

835,190

(169,385)

954,736

Other

132,978

302,960

132,978

302,960

Total

(330,428)

1,138,150

(36,407)

1,257,696

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



1

2

14 - Investments

b ) Changes in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

Banco do Brasil

Share capital

Adjusted shareholders' equity ¹

Net income/(loss) ¹

Number of shares (in thousands)

Ownership interest in share capital %

Book value

Changes - 1st half/2023

Book value

Equity income

1st half/2023

Common

Preferred

Dec 31, 2022

Dividends

Other events ²

Equity income

June 30, 2023

1st half/2022

Domestic

29,374,268

(4,013,632)

223,771

5,915,566

31,499,973

5,099,336

BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A.

7,734,513

10,563,570

1,131,433

17,703

--

100.00%

9,438,903

--

(6,766)

1,131,433

10,563,570

1,087,978

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ³ ⁴

6,269,692

8,349,886

3,732,835

1,325,000

--

66.36%

4,914,650

(2,130,119)

259,637

2,496,635

5,540,803

1,804,485

BB Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil

3,261,860

4,807,811

176,268

3,000

--

100.00%

4,798,998

(167,455)

--

176,268

4,807,811

138,892

Banco Votorantim S.A.

8,480,372

12,904,218

528,571

1,096,653

600,952

50.00%

6,459,314

(190,000)

(84,149)

264,289

6,449,454

400,136

BB Banco de Investimento S.A.

417,788

884,919

231,755

3,790

--

100.00%

853,239

(231,754)

31,679

231,755

884,919

234,358

BB Tecnologia e Serviços

218,635

397,332

70,040

248,458

248,586

99.99%

321,592

--

--

70,977

392,569

30,218

BB Administradora de Consórcios S.A.

727,543

894,465

580,597

14

--

100.00%

727,543

(413,675)

--

580,597

894,465

441,068

BB Gestão de Recursos - Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A.

1,191,207

1,430,353

923,903

100,000

--

100.00%

1,385,469

(880,629)

1,610

923,903

1,430,353

923,624

BB Administradora de Cartões de Crédito S.A.

9,300

41,100

16,767

398,158

--

100.00%

24,333

--

--

16,767

41,100

16,368

Other investments

450,227

--

21,760

22,942

494,929

22,209

Overseas ⁵

6,701,200

(218,306)

(1,618,485)

1,560,695

6,425,104

508,365

Banco Patagonia S.A.

13,506

3,897,058

2,028,612

578,117

--

80.39%

3,221,752

(218,306)

(1,501,414)

1,630,790

3,132,822

876,744

BB Cayman Islands Holding

1,187,451

1,006,778

26,007

211,023

--

100.00%

1,216,880

--

(236,109)

26,007

1,006,778

(20,893)

Banco do Brasil AG

403,143

930,797

(43,725)

638

--

100.00%

1,027,450

--

(52,928)

(43,725)

930,797

(60,008)

BB Securities LLC

27,903

363,081

8,629

5,000

--

100.00%

438,870

--

(84,418)

8,629

363,081

528

Banco do Brasil Americas

778,301

890,287

112,968

11,086

--

100.00%

650,027

--

127,292

112,968

890,287

11,954

BB USA Holding Company

--

748

(46)

--

--

100.00%

857

--

(63)

(46)

748

--

Goodwill on acquisition of investments abroad

145,364

(44,773)

--

100,591

--

Profit/(loss) with foreign exchange in the affiliates and associates ⁵

--

--

173,928

(173,928)

--

(299,960)

Total investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

36,075,468

(4,231,938)

(1,394,714)

7,476,261

37,925,077

5,607,701

(Allowance for losses)

(34,777)

--

34

--

(34,743)

1 - It includes harmonization adjustments in accounting and considers the unrealized profits on transactions with the Banco do Brasil.

2 - These basically refer to the exchange fluctuation and equity valuation adjustments of available-for-sale securities and the foreign exchange variation on investments abroad.

3 - The investment value considering the quoted market price is R$ 40,770,250 thousand (R$ 44,665,750 thousand on December/2022).

4 - Refers to the percentage of the equity interest, considering the acquisition of shares by the invested entity held in treasury.

5 - The net income and equity income of subsidiaries abroad are stated without the effects of foreign exchange variation. These investments are subject to structural hedge and their foreign exchange impacts are reclassified to expenses with funds from financial institutions (Note 18.d.) in the consolidation process.

BB Consolidated

Share capital

Adjusted shareholders' equity ¹

Net income/(loss) ¹

Number of shares (in thousands)

Ownership interest in share capital %

Book value

Changes - 1st half/2023

Book value

Equity income

1st half/2023

Common

Preferred

Dec 31, 2022

Dividends

Other events ²

Equity income

June 30, 2023

1st half/2022

Associates ³ and joint ventures ⁴

Banco Votorantim S.A.

8,480,372

12,904,218

528,571

1,096,653

600,952

50.00%

6,459,314

(190,000)

(84,149)

264,289

6,449,454

400,136

Cateno Gestão de Contas de Pagamento S.A. ⁵

414,000

9,397,377

670,281

1,878,028

939,014

30.00%

2,865,938

(247,810)

--

201,085

2,819,213

136,723

Cielo S.A. ⁶

5,699,993

11,674,576

1,149,362

778,320

--

28.89%

3,156,938

(113,721)

(2,647)

332,032

3,372,602

227,031

Brasilprev Seguros e Previdência S.A. ⁷

3,529,492

7,527,142

1,150,634

879

1,759

74.99%

4,813,026

(374,975)

343,694

862,860

5,644,605

664,816

BB Mapfre Participações S.A. ⁷

1,469,848

2,488,290

1,782,930

944,858

1,889,339

74.99%

1,693,724

(1,217,088)

52,313

1,337,019

1,865,968

753,685

Brasilcap Capitalização S.A. ⁷

353,827

664,622

125,926

107,989

159,308

66.77%

433,843

(97,592)

23,288

84,213

443,752

78,239

Elo Participações Ltda. ⁸

347,309

2,396,319

788,895

173,620

--

49.99%

1,254,088

(486,475)

35,937

394,369

1,197,919

299,703

UBS BB Serviços de Assessoria Financeira e Participações S.A.

1,425,605

1,445,708

(18,334)

1,954,245

--

49.99%

734,280

--

(2,406)

(9,165)

722,709

6,388

Other investments

537,929

(12,772)

31,368

20,647

577,172

37,450

Unrealized gains ⁹

(3,149,056)

--

80,727

--

(3,068,329)

--

Total

18,800,024

(2,740,433)

478,125

3,487,349

20,025,065

2,604,171

(Allowance for losses)

(8,544)

--

(7,983)

--

(16,527)

--

1 - It includes harmonization adjustments in accounting and considers the unrealized profits on transactions with the Banco do Brasil.

2 - These basically refer to the corporate restructuring, harmonization adjustments in accounting practices and equity valuation adjustments of available-for-sale securities.

2 - It refers basically to equity valuation adjustments of available-for-sale securities.

3 - The Bank has significant influence over the investee through board seats or other measures.

4 - The Bank has joint control over the investees' relevant activities through contractual arrangements.

5 - Indirect interest of the Bank in Cateno, through its subsidiary BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A. The total share of the Bank is 50.22 % (Cielo S.A. holds 70.00 % of direct interest in Cateno).

6 - it refers to the percentage of the equity interest, considering the acquisition of shares by the invested entity held in treasury. The investment value considering the quoted market price is R$ 3,572,489 thousand (R$ 4,078,397 thousand on December/2022).

7 - Equity interest held by BB Seguros Participações S.A. It includes harmonization adjustments in accounting practices.

8 - The equity of Elo Participações Ltda. is calculated in proportion to the monthly contribution of BB Elo Cartões in the business of the company, according to agreement of November 01, 2017, between BB Elo Cartões and Bradescard. In 2022, the participation held in Banco Digio S.A. was sold to Bradescard.

9 - Unrealized profit arising from a new strategic partnership between BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A. and Cielo S.A., forming Cateno Gestão de Contas de Pagamento S.A. and unrealized profit arising from strategic partnership between BB-BI and UBS A.G.

c ) Qualitative information of associates and joint ventures

Company

Place of incorporation

Description

Segment

Strategic

participation 1

Country

Headquarter

location

Banco Votorantim S.A.

Brasil

São Paulo (SP)

Performs various types of bank activities, such as consumer lending, leasing and investment fund management.

Banking

Yes

Brasilprev Seguros e Previdência S.A.

Brasil

São Paulo (SP)

Commercializes life insurance with survivor coverage and with private retirement and benefit plans.

Insurance

Yes

Cielo S.A.

Brasil

Barueri (SP)

Provides services related to credit and debit cards and payments services.

Electronic payments

Yes

Cateno Gestão de Contas de Pagamentos S.A.

Brasil

Barueri (SP)

Provides services related to the management of transactions arisen from credit and debit card operations.

Electronic payments

Yes

BB Mapfre Participações S.A.

Brasil

São Paulo (SP)

Acts as a holding company for other companies which deal with life, real estate, and agricultural insurance.

Insurance

Yes

Elo Participações Ltda.

Brasil

Barueri (SP)

Acts as a holding company which consolidates the joint business related to electronic payment services.

Electronic payments

Yes

UBS BB Serviços de Assessoria Financeira e Participações S.A.

Brasil

São Paulo (SP)

Operates in investment banking and securities brokerage activities in the institutional segment in Brazil and in certain South American countries.

Investments

Yes

Brasilcap Capitalização S.A.

Brasil

Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Commercializes capitalization plans and other products and services that capitalization companies are allowed to provide.

Insurance

Yes

1 - Strategic investments are made in companies with activities that complement or support those of the Bank and its subsidiaries.

d ) Summarized financial information of associates and joint ventures, not adjusted for the equity interest percentage held by the Bank

June 30, 2023

Banco

Votorantim S.A.

Brasilprev Seguros e Previdência S.A.

Cielo S.A.

Cateno Gestão de Contas de Pagamento S.A.

BB Mapfre Participações S.A.

Elo

Participações Ltda.

UBS BB S.A.

Brasilcap S.A.

Current assets

55,556,066

354,597,732

92,840,134

2,066,803

22,685,538

673,513

253,805

9,372,338

Non-current assets

78,422,291

19,148,322

9,343,250

8,360,263

555,219

2,240,332

1,339,463

3,244,552

Current liabilities

80,132,675

42,000,154

87,121,760

1,029,689

20,267,725

223,613

147,560

10,762,895

Non-current liabilities

40,941,464

325,304,506

3,386,061

--

--

162,532

--

1,189,373

Contingent Liabilities

699,753

34,622

306,272

4,554

741,145

92,150

355

1,176,812

Income from financial intermediation

1,709,279

466,722

(135,982)

--

443,386

--

4,131

204,623

Service fee income

624,971

1,668,665

3,615,269

2,261,133

--

--

14,436

--

Other operating income/expenses

(764,092)

2,666,768

5,127,590

3,276,646

1,962,393

885,672

(13,283)

6,206

Income taxes

189,975

(582,583)

(112,340)

(345,233)

(607,368)

(3,705)

6,248

(81,671)

Net income - 1st half/2023

564,748

876,727

1,149,362

670,281

1,782,930

860,785

(18,334)

125,926

Harmonization adjustments in accounting and unrealized profit

(36,177)

273,907

--

--

--

(71,890)

--

--

Adjusted net income - 1st half/2023

528,571

1,150,634

1,149,362

670,281

1,782,930

788,895

(18,334)

125,926

Ownership percentage

50.00%

74.99%

28.89%

30.00%

74.99%

49.99%

49.99%

66.77%

Equity income

264,289

862,860

332,032

201,085

1,337,019

394,369

(9,165)

84,213

Other comprehensive income

(84,151)

12,202

(2,560)

--

39,867

--

(2,406)

23,287

Total comprehensive income

444,420

1,162,836

1,146,802

670,281

1,822,797

788,895

(20,740)

149,213

Shareholders' equity

12,904,218

6,441,394

11,675,563

9,397,377

2,973,032

2,527,700

1,445,708

664,622

Harmonization adjustments in accounting

--

1,085,748

(987)

--

(484,742)

(131,381)

--

--

Adjusted shareholders' equity

12,904,218

7,527,142

11,674,576

9,397,377

2,488,290

2,396,319

1,445,708

664,622

Ownership percentage

50.00%

74.99%

28.89%

30.00%

74.99%

49.99%

49.99%

66.77%

Carrying amount of the investment

6,452,109

5,644,605

3,372,602

2,819,213

1,865,968

1,197,919

722,709

443,752

Unrealized profit

(2,655)

--

--

(2,509,136)

--

--

(559,193)

--

December 31, 2022

Banco

Votorantim S.A.

Brasilprev Seguros e Previdência S.A.

Cielo S.A.

Cateno Gestão de Contas de Pagamento S.A.

BB Mapfre Participações S.A.

Elo

Participações Ltda.

UBS BB S.A.

Brasilcap S.A.

Current assets

54,495,025

332,103,907

103,862,851

2,174,296

15,303,319

1,030,474

274,734

7,419,202

Non-current assets

69,247,459

19,536,891

11,155,265

8,554,026

7,983,730

2,235,890

1,388,809

4,072,526

Current liabilities

72,906,936

39,358,053

98,946,425

1,175,150

13,260,125

461,727

194,688

9,702,087

Non-current liabilities

37,913,582

305,795,400

5,143,098

--

7,283,582

164,576

--

1,140,908

Contingent Liabilities

663,938

24,175

2,060,146

12,858

708,942

87,808

10,255

1,129,821

Income from financial intermediation

3,293,585

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Service fee income

1,394,109

3,244,640

3,733,623

4,445,328

--

--

89,481

--

Other operating income/expenses

(3,052,194)

(974,582)

(2,877,880)

(1,486,266)

3,884,099

1,399,953

(61,215)

302,351

Income taxes

(55,838)

(763,227)

(15,314)

(523,584)

(1,058,694)

40,873

16,205

(121,960)

Net income - 2022

1,494,934

1,679,756

1,569,528

1,010,735

2,732,334

1,387,419

44,472

180,391

Harmonization adjustments in accounting and unrealized profit

730

(3,063)

--

--

--

(113,205)

--

--

Adjusted net income - 2022

1,495,664

1,676,693

1,569,528

1,010,735

2,732,334

1,274,214

44,472

180,391

Ownership percentage

50.00%

74.99%

28.89%

30.00%

74.99%

49.99%

49.99%

66.77%

Equity income

748,562

1,257,352

453,604

303,212

2,048,977

636,980

22,231

120,478

Other comprehensive income

(364,242)

(1,017)

--

--

6,075

--

(3,230)

14,175

Total comprehensive income

1,131,422

1,675,676

1,569,528

1,010,735

2,738,409

1,274,214

41,242

194,565

Shareholders' equity

12,921,966

6,487,345

10,928,592

9,553,172

2,743,342

2,640,061

1,468,855

648,733

Harmonization adjustments in accounting

--

(68,814)

--

--

(484,742)

(131,384)

--

--

Adjusted shareholders' equity

12,921,966

6,418,531

10,928,592

9,553,172

2,258,600

2,508,677

1,468,855

648,733

Ownership percentage

50.00%

74.99%

28.89%

30.00%

74.99%

49.99%

49.99%

66.77%

Carrying amount of the investment

6,460,983

4,813,026

3,156,938

2,865,938

1,693,724

1,254,088

734,280

433,843

Unrealized profit

(1,667)

--

--

(2,567,039)

--

--

(582,017)

--

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



1

2

15 - Property for use

Banco do Brasil

Dec 31, 2022

1st half/2023

June 30, 2023

Annual depreciation rate

Book value

Changes

Depreciation

Cost value

Accumulated depreciation

Impairment losses

Book value

Buildings

4 to 10%

3,338,402

296,433

(220,940)

9,083,490

(5,668,195)

(1,400)

3,413,895

Data processing systems

10 to 20%

1,600,984

904,265

(339,689)

5,839,056

(3,673,496)

--

2,165,560

Furniture and equipment

10%

2,068,798

184,962

(173,627)

4,442,634

(2,362,463)

(38)

2,080,133

Constructions in progress

--

860,745

70,598

--

931,343

--

--

931,343

Land

--

314,244

(132)

--

314,112

--

--

314,112

Communication and security equipament

10%

250,767

28,062

(24,090)

747,508

(487,714)

(5,055)

254,739

Facilities

10%

99,083

6,399

(11,491)

1,019,220

(925,229)

--

93,991

Vehicles

10%

858

195

(204)

8,393

(7,544)

--

849

Furniture and equipment in stock

--

818

(3)

--

815

--

--

815

Total

8,534,699

1,490,779

(770,041)

22,386,571

(13,124,641)

(6,493)

9,255,437

Consolidated

Dec 31, 2022

1st half/2023

June 30, 2023

Annual depreciation rate

Book value

Changes

Depreciation

Reversal of the provision

Cost value

Accumulated depreciation

Impairment losses

Book value

Buildings

4 to 10%

3,383,758

282,950

(223,000)

--

9,149,645

(5,702,221)

(3,716)

3,443,708

Data processing systems

10 to 20%

1,654,856

921,616

(348,341)

3

5,990,834

(3,762,699)

(1)

2,228,134

Furniture and equipment

10%

2,202,771

198,778

(186,427)

--

4,681,871

(2,466,593)

(156)

2,215,122

Constructions in progress

--

896,898

41,383

--

--

938,281

--

--

938,281

Land

--

318,764

(1,159)

--

--

317,605

--

--

317,605

Communication and security equipament

10%

259,417

26,261

(25,206)

--

759,297

(493,770)

(5,055)

260,472

Facilities

10%

105,517

6,370

(11,914)

--

1,028,250

(928,277)

--

99,973

Vehicles

10%

3,119

759

(506)

--

11,612

(8,240)

--

3,372

Furniture and equipment in stock

--

818

(3)

--

--

815

--

--

815

Total

8,825,918

1,476,955

(795,394)

3

22,878,210

(13,361,800)

(8,928)

9,507,482

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



1

2

16 - Intangible

0. ) Changes and breakdown

Banco do Brasil

BB Consolidated

Rights to manage payroll

Software

Other intangible assets

Total

Rights to manage payroll

Software

Goodwill

Other intangible assets ¹

Total

Annual amortization rate

Contract

10%

Contract

Contract

10%

Technical study

Contract

Balances at Dec 31, 2022

7,169,459

3,807,131

--

10,976,590

7,169,459

3,837,724

76,020

7,442

11,090,645

Changes

Additions

202,625

917,478

--

1,120,103

202,625

921,870

--

--

1,124,495

Exchange fluctuation

--

(4,573)

--

(4,573)

--

(6,593)

(26,683)

(2,712)

(35,988)

Write offs

--

(24,665)

--

(24,665)

--

(24,667)

--

--

(24,667)

Amortization

(930,696)

(228,397)

--

(1,159,093)

(930,696)

(234,326)

(4,404)

--

(1,169,426)

Balances at June 30, 2023

6,441,388

4,466,974

--

10,908,362

6,441,388

4,494,008

44,933

4,730

10,985,059

Cost value

9,817,277

8,345,553

38,596

18,201,426

9,817,277

8,451,293

443,223

43,326

18,755,119

Accumulated amortization

(2,910,920)

(3,861,961)

(14,499)

(6,787,380)

(2,910,920)

(3,940,667)

(368,399)

(14,499)

(7,234,485)

Impairment losses

(464,969)

(16,618)

(24,097)

(505,684)

(464,969)

(16,618)

(29,891)

(24,097)

(535,575)

Estimate for amortization

6,441,388

4,466,974

--

10,908,362

6,441,388

4,494,008

44,933

--

10,980,329

2023

939,025

223,349

--

1,162,374

939,025

224,700

3,381

--

1,167,106

2024

1,842,698

446,697

--

2,289,395

1,842,698

449,401

6,761

--

2,298,860

2025

1,381,811

446,697

--

1,828,508

1,381,811

449,401

6,761

--

1,837,973

2026

1,283,291

446,697

--

1,729,988

1,283,291

449,401

6,761

--

1,739,453

2027

910,785

446,697

--

1,357,482

910,785

449,401

6,761

--

1,366,947

After 2027

83,778

2,456,837

--

2,540,615

83,778

2,471,704

14,508

--

2,569,990

1 - Includes the value related to the intangible asset with an undefined useful life.

In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Financial Statements - June 30, 2023



1

2

) Goodwill impairment test

The recoverable amount of goodwill based on expected future profitability is determined by the value in use, which is the discounted value of the cash flow projections of the invested entity (cash-generating unit). For the evaluation of the banks, the free cash flow for shareholders discounted by the cost of equity capital calculated for each institution was used.

Assumptions used to project these cash flows are based on public information, budgets and/or business plans of the purchased entities. These assumptions consider current and past performance, as well as expected market and macroeconomic growth.

The cash flow of the entity below was actively projected for five years and considered perpetual from the last period with fixed growth rates. For the periods that exceed the terms of the budget or business plan, the growth estimates are in line with those adopted by the entity. The nominal discount rate is determined annually based on the CAPM (Capital Asset Pricing Model) adjusted for the market and the currency of each country.

Entity (cash-generating unit)

Growth rate p.a. 1

Discount rate p.a. 2

Banco Patagonia

20.30 %

28.08 %

1 - Nominal growth in perpetuity.

2 - Geometric average used in economic evaluations.

According to the sensitivity analysis performed, there is no indication that changes in the assumptions would cause the book value of the cash-generating units to exceed the recoverable amount.

In the periods presented, there was no impairment loss on goodwill based on expected future profitability.

17 - Customers resources

0. ) Deposits

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Demand deposits

96,396,878

99,190,849

105,334,153

107,860,381

Individuals

45,780,125

48,798,924

52,000,525

54,726,166

Corporations

31,430,302

38,806,649

34,084,878

41,753,015

Restricted ¹

14,152,039

6,842,535

14,302,317

6,974,301

Associated

341,147

626,841

327,025

399,495

Government

2,861,775

2,657,506

2,861,775

2,657,506

Foreign currency

512,975

373,940

512,975

373,940

Financial system institutions

805,336

676,442

735,052

573,841

National Treasury Special

294,937

89,504

294,937

89,504

Domiciled abroad

102,931

147,738

99,358

141,843

Other

115,311

170,770

115,311

170,770

Savings deposits

205,952,535

213,435,806

205,952,535

213,435,806

Individuals

197,272,347

205,138,491

197,272,347

205,138,491

Corporations

8,289,982

7,888,637

8,289,982

7,888,637

Associated

375,805

393,359

375,805

393,359

Financial system institutions

14,401

15,319

14,401

15,319

Time deposits

432,102,956

409,472,691

456,907,918

431,550,384

Judicial

230,803,486

213,653,955

230,961,968

213,827,828

National currency

178,975,147

170,561,047

178,975,147

170,561,047

Foreign currency

11,608,877

14,890,470

36,255,357

36,794,290

Special Regime ²

5,938,181

5,782,821

5,938,181

5,782,821

Third party collaterals ³

2,537,543

2,266,895

2,537,543

2,266,895

Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador - FAT (Note 17.d)

387,122

459,744

387,122

459,744

Funproger (Note 17.e)

614,522

565,502

614,522

565,502

Other

1,238,078

1,292,257

1,238,078

1,292,257

Other deposits

336,120

416,476

336,120

416,476

Total

734,788,489

722,515,822

768,530,726

753,263,047

Current liabilities

573,267,297

563,624,485

605,821,550

593,072,021

Non-current liabilities

161,521,192

158,891,337

162,709,176

160,191,026

1 - It includes the amount of R$ 1,505,355 thousand (R$ 2,084,491 thousand as of December 31, 2022) relating to DAF resources - Demonstrativos da Distribuição de Arrecadação Federal e Ordens Bancárias do Tesouro.

2 - Special deposits for the Justice Courts, to comply with the Constitutional Transitory Acts pursuant to Constitutional Amendment No. 99/2017.

3 - Cooperation agreements made between the Court houses or councils to attend Brazilian Justice National Council Resolution No. 98/2009.

) Segregation of deposits by repayment date

Banco do Brasil

Without maturity

up to 90 days

from 91 to 360 days

1 to 3 years

3 to 5 years

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Time deposits ¹

238,063,547

8,876,766

23,641,451

91,845,640

69,675,552

432,102,956

409,472,691

Savings deposits

205,952,535

--

--

--

--

205,952,535

213,435,806

Demand deposits

96,396,878

--

--

--

--

96,396,878

99,190,849

Other deposits

336,120

--

--

--

--

336,120

416,476

Total

540,749,080

8,876,766

23,641,451

91,845,640

69,675,552

734,788,489

722,515,822

1 - It includes the amount of R$ 111,259,868 thousand (R$ 101,050,296 thousand as of December 31, 2022), of time deposits with early repurchase clause (liquidity commitment), classified based on the contractual maturity dates.

Consolidated

Without maturity

up to 90 days

from 91 to 360 days

1 to 3 years

3 to 5 years

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Time deposits ¹

238,063,547

29,387,410

26,747,786

92,560,631

70,148,544

456,907,918

431,550,384

Savings deposits

205,952,535

--

--

--

--

205,952,535

213,435,806

Demand deposits

105,334,153

--

--

--

--

105,334,153

107,860,381

Other deposits

336,120

--

--

--

--

336,120

416,476

Total

549,686,355

29,387,410

26,747,786

92,560,631

70,148,544

768,530,726

753,263,047

1 - Includes the amount of R$ 111,259,868 thousand (R$ 101,050,296 thousand as of December 31, 2022), of time deposits with early repurchase clause (liquidity commitment), classified based on the contractual maturity dates.

) Expenses with customers resources

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Savings deposits

(7,888,202)

(7,498,810)

(7,888,202)

(7,498,810)

Time deposits

(19,631,612)

(14,017,821)

(24,560,716)

(15,962,939)

Judicial

(11,676,241)

(8,425,011)

(11,680,739)

(8,428,280)

Other

(7,955,371)

(5,592,810)

(12,879,977)

(7,534,659)

Total

(27,519,814)

(21,516,631)

(32,448,918)

(23,461,749)

) Workers Assistance Fund (FAT)

Resolution/TADE ¹

Repayment of FAT Funds

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Type ²

Initial date

Available TMS ³

Invested TJLP and TLP ⁴

Total

Available TMS ³

Invested TJLP and TLP ⁴

Total

Proger Rural and Pronaf

14

85

99

771

104

875

Pronaf Custeio

04/2005

RA

11/2005

2

77

79

5

81

86

Pronaf Investimento

05/2005

RA

11/2005

12

8

20

747

22

769

Rural Investimento

13/2005

RA

11/2005

--

--

--

19

1

20

Proger Urbano

61,586

296,498

358,084

69,202

352,970

422,172

Urbano Investimento

18/2005

RA

11/2005

61,147

295,665

356,812

68,557

351,395

419,952

Urbano Capital de Giro 2020

01/2020

RA

04/2020

439

833

1,272

645

1,575

2,220

Other

6,422

22,517

28,939

4,971

31,726

36,697

FAT Taxista

02/2009

RA

09/2009

6,422

22,517

28,939

4,971

31,726

36,697

Total

68,022

319,100

387,122

74,944

384,800

459,744

1 - TADE - Allocation Term of Special Deposits.

2 - RA - Automatic Return (monthly, 2% of the total balance).

3 - Funds remunerated by the Taxa Média Selic (average selic rate - TMS).

4 - Funds remunerated by Long-term interest rate (TJLP) for resources released until Dec 31,2017 and Long-Term Rate (TLP) for those released as of Jan 1st,2018.

FAT is a special accounting and financial fund, established by Law 7,998/1990, associated with the Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego (Ministry of Labor and Employment) and managed by the Executive Council of the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador (Fund for Workers' Assistance) - Codefat. Codefat is a collective, tripartite, equal level organization, composed of representatives of workers, employers and government, who acts as manager of the FAT.

The main actions to promote employment using FAT funds are structured around the Employment and Earnings Generating Program (Proger), which resources are invested through special deposits, established by Law 8,352/1991, in official federal financial institutions. These programs include, among others, the urban Proger program (Investment and Working Capital), Popular Entrepreneur, the National Program for Strengthening Family Farming - Pronaf, in addition to special lines such as FAT Taxista, FAT Turismo Investimento and FAT Turismo Capital de Giro.

The FAT special deposits invested in Banco do Brasil are daily accrued the Average Selic Rate (TMS), when not lent out. As they are invested in the financing, they will be remunerated by the Long Term Rate (TLP) as of January 1, 2018 and TJLP (Long Term Interest Rate) for funds released through December 31, 2017, until maturity. The accruals are paid to FAT on a monthly basis, as established in Codefat Resolutions 439/2005, 489/2006 and 801/2017.

) Endorsement fund for the generation of employment and income (Funproger)

The Endorsement fund for the generation of employment and income (Funproger) is a special accounting fund established on November 23, 1999 by Law 9,872/1999, amended by Law 10,360/2001 and by Law 11,110/2005 and regulated by Codefat Resolution 409/2004, and its amendments. It is managed by Banco do Brasil under the supervision of Codefat.

The objective of Funproger is to provide endorsement to entrepreneurs who do not have the necessary guarantees to contract financing by Proger Urbano and Programa Nacional de Microcrédito Produtivo Orientado, through the payment of a commission. The Funproger equity where incorporated from the spread between TMS and TJLP accrued over FAT special deposits. Other sources of funds are the operations accruals and the income paid by Banco do Brasil, the fund manager.

18 - Financial institutions resources

0. ) Breakdown

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Securities sold urder repurchase agreements (Note 18.b)

592,738,506

587,256,553

574,831,776

564,453,599

Borrowings and onlendings (Note 18.c)

118,986,828

126,040,364

62,495,048

64,386,265

Interbank deposits

25,241,424

23,431,548

24,831,616

23,921,286

Liabilities for operations linked to assignments

146,319

161,571

146,319

161,571

Total

737,113,077

736,890,036

662,304,759

652,922,721

Current liabilities

667,736,890

646,829,144

630,572,428

616,608,090

Non-current liabilities

69,376,187

90,060,892

31,732,331

36,314,631

) Securities sold under repurchase agreements

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Own portfolio

212,157,007

232,532,806

194,485,622

209,729,852

Treasury financial bills

196,392,437

212,925,699

182,679,240

194,439,807

National Treasury bills

--

7

--

7

Securities abroad

8,144,429

9,082,607

4,186,241

4,765,545

Private securities

7,620,141

10,524,493

7,620,141

10,524,493

Third-party portfolio

380,581,499

354,723,747

380,346,154

354,723,747

National Treasury notes

217,616,434

247,312,446

217,575,076

247,312,446

National Treasury bills

83,126,363

107,411,301

83,126,363

107,411,301

Treasury financial bills

79,838,702

--

79,644,715

--

Total

592,738,506

587,256,553

574,831,776

564,453,599

Current liabilities

576,962,600

567,116,216

563,014,058

548,630,323

Non-current liabilities

15,775,905

20,140,337

11,817,717

15,823,276

) Borrowings and onlendings

Borrowings

Banco do Brasil

up to 90 days

from 91 to 360 days

from 1 to 3 years

from 3 to 5 years

over 5 years

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Overseas

Borrowings from BB Group companies abroad

24,507

16,213,087

14,840,090

--

--

31,077,684

32,910,406

Borrowings from bankers abroad

2,721,143

10,644,707

4,873,843

1,475,626

--

19,715,319

19,747,625

Imports

130,676

150,402

33,821

47,481

9,965

372,345

382,413

Exports

--

--

--

--

--

--

3,286

Total

2,876,326

27,008,196

19,747,754

1,523,107

9,965

51,165,348

53,043,730

Current liabilities

29,884,522

18,700,197

Non-current liabilities

21,280,826

34,343,533

Consolidated

up to 90 days

from 91 to 360 days

from 1 to 3 years

from 3 to 5 years

over 5 years

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Overseas

Borrowings from bankers abroad

2,863,179

10,646,354

4,895,791

1,475,626

--

19,880,950

20,009,370

Imports

130,676

150,402

33,821

47,481

9,965

372,345

382,413

Exports

--

--

--

--

--

--

3,286

Total

2,993,855

10,796,756

4,929,612

1,523,107

9,965

20,253,295

20,395,069

Current liabilities

13,790,611

14,445,189

Non-current liabilities

6,462,684

5,949,880

Onlendings

Domestic - official institutions

Programs

Finance charges

Banco do Brasil

Consolidado

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

National Treasury - rural credits resources

170,930

132,828

170,930

132,828

Pronaf

TMS (if available) or

Fixed 0.50% p.a. to 4.00% p.a. (if applied)

40,369

6,900

40,369

6,900

Cacau (cocoa)

IGP-M + 8.00% p.a. or

TJLP + 0.60% p.a. or

Fixed 6.35% p.a.

106,691

111,388

106,691

111,388

Recoop

Fixed 5.75% p.a. to 8.25% p.a. or

IGP-DI + 1.00% p.a. or

IGP-DI + 2.00% p.a.

9,845

9,842

9,845

9,842

Other

14,025

4,698

14,025

4,698

BNDES

Fixed 0.00% p.a. to 8.12% p.a.

TJLP + 0.50% p.a. to 1.13% p.a.

IPCA + 4.20% p.a. to 7.77% p.a.

IGPM +2.00 p.a. to 7.26% p.a.

Selic + 2.08% p.a.

FX Variation + 1.40% p.a. to 2.30% p.a.

12,595,167

13,318,066

12,595,167

13,318,066

Caixa Econômica Federal

Fixed 4.85% p.a. (average)

27,129,287

27,332,771

27,129,287

27,332,771

Finame

Fixed 0.00% p.a. to 10.72% p.a.

TJLP + 0.90% p.a. to 2.10% p.a.

Selic + 1.70% p.a. to 2.45% p.a.

IGPM + 5.00% p.a. to 6,50% p.a.

FX Variation + 1.40% p.a. to 3.00% p.a.

2,068,964

2,933,975

2,068,964

2,933,975

Other official institutions

277,405

273,557

277,405

273,557

Funcafé

TMS (if available)

Fixed 7.00% p.a. and 11.00% p.a.

Funding 4.00% p.a. and 8.00% p.a.

277,379

273,530

277,379

273,530

Other

26

27

26

27

Total

42,241,753

43,991,197

42,241,753

43,991,197

Current liabilities

31,189,244

32,158,951

31,189,244

32,158,951

Non-current liabilities

11,052,509

11,832,246

11,052,509

11,832,246

Overseas

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Funds obtained under the terms of Resolution BCB 278/2022

25,579,727

29,005,438

--

--

Total

25,579,727

29,005,438

--

--

Current liabilities

6,845,127

7,776,584

--

--

Non-current liabilities

18,734,600

21,228,854

--

--

) Expenses from financial institutions resources

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

1st half/2023

1st half/2022

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

(41,153,125)

(37,548,732)

(40,071,241)

(36,785,483)

Third-party portfolio

(27,286,319)

(28,982,720)

(27,131,177)

(28,399,957)

Own portfolio

(13,866,806)

(8,566,012)

(12,940,064)

(8,385,526)

Interbank deposits ¹

156,109

(1,841,313)

1,290,034

(7,370,227)

Borrowings ¹

2,220,773

2,785,394

3,339,177

3,918,833

Onlendings ¹

(820,456)

(97,310)

403,791

608,542

Overseas ¹

743,227

1,416,064

1,967,474

2,121,916

Caixa Econômica Federal

(951,604)

(844,917)

(951,604)

(844,917)

BNDES

(515,987)

(557,741)

(515,987)

(557,741)

Finame

(43,213)

(73,032)

(43,213)

(73,032)

National Treasury

(4,551)

(7,736)

(4,551)

(7,736)

Other

(48,328)

(29,948)

(48,328)

(29,948)

Foreign exchange profit/(loss) on overseas investments ²

(987,661)

(1,095,134)

(1,161,589)

(1,395,094)

Total

(40,584,360)

(37,797,095)

(36,199,828)

(41,023,429)

1 - The credit balances presented arise from the negative exchange variation of the period (the appreciation of the Real against the Dollar).

2 - Foreign exchange on assets and liabilities of branches and subsidiaries abroad, reclassified to expenses with funds from financial institutions aiming to hedge foreign exchange variation on financial liability instruments contracted to protect the Bank's net income over exchange rate fluctuations.

19 - Resources from issuance of debt securities

0. ) Breakdown

Banco do Brasil

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Funds from issuance of securities (Note 19.b)

213,373,782

166,468,848

222,591,920

174,913,838

Subordinated debt abroad (Note 19.c)

46,520,637

61,962,671

39,420,637

54,832,126

Total

259,894,419

228,431,519

262,012,557

229,745,964

Current liabilities

122,775,195

72,843,784

122,795,945

72,864,685

Non-current liabilities

137,119,224

155,587,735

139,216,612

156,881,279

) Funds from issuance of securities

Funding

Currency

Issued value

Remuneration p.a.

Issue date

Maturity

Consolidated

June 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Banco do Brasil

213,373,782

166,468,848

Global Medium - Term Notes Program ¹

20,222,183

21,530,405

USD

1,000,000

4.63%

2017

2025

4,914,424

5,318,171

BRL

293,085

10.15%

2017

2027

304,107

279,647

USD

750,000

4.88%

2018

2023

--

3,951,059

COL

160,000,000

8.51%

2018

2025

192,116

160,824

USD

750,000

4.75%

2019

2024

3,661,527

3,963,523

BRL

398,000

9.50%

2019

2026

400,566

373,471

MXN

1,900,000

8.50%

2019

2026

547,523

516,440

COL

520,000,000

6.50%

2019

2027

594,610

486,600

USD

750,000

3.25%

2021

2026

3,548,720

3,826,343

USD

500,000

4.88%

2022

2029

2,452,714

2,654,327

USD

750,000

6.25%

2023

2030

3,605,876

--

Certificates of deposits ²

8,673,008

5,967,236

Short term

0 to 6.51%

7,514,456

5,826,764

Long term

0 to 6.52%

2026

1,158,552

140,472

Certificates of structured operations

16,183

38,486

Short term

9.39% to 14.37% of DI

15,771

38,156

Long term

11.65% to 12.75% of DI

2024

412

330

Letters of credit - real estate

70.00% to 98.00% of DI

100.00% dto TR + 7.7151%

13,974,361

12,197,438

Short term

3,076,609

2,167,110

Long term

2026

10,897,752

10,030,328

Letters of credit agribusiness

75.00% to 103.50% of DI

Fixed 5.36 to 13.32%

161,467,922

122,248,775

Short term

84,123,996

55,703,522

Long term

2025

77,343,926

66,545,253

Financial letters

98.25 of DI

100.00% of DI + 0.65%

9,020,125

4,486,508

Short term

4,791,274

--

Long term

2026

4,228,851

4,486,508

Banco Patagonia

Badlar

20,750

31,910

Short term

20,750

31,910

Special purpose entities SPE abroad ³

9,218,916

8,434,779

Securitization of future flow of payment orders from abroad ³

USD

200,000

Libor 3M + 1.20%

2019

2024

320,442

520,283

USD

200,000

3.70%

2019

2026

579,088

727,813

USD

750,000

Sofr 3m + 2.75%

2022/2023

2029

3,608,971

2,084,623

USD

150,000

6.65%

2022

2032

721,838

784,998

Structured notes ³

USD

500,000

Libor 6m + 2.50%

2014/2015

2034

2,440,746

2,641,160

USD

320,000

Libor 6m + 3.20%

2015

2030

1,547,831

1,675,902

Eliminated amount on consolidation ⁴

(21,528)

(21,699)

Total

222,591,920

174,913,838

Current liabilities

103,941,730

68,540,766

Non-current liabilities

118,650,190

106,373,072

1 - In September 2021, there was an exchange of securities with the repurchase of "Senior Notes" and an issue included in the "Global Medium - Term Notes" Program. The Issues are presented by their outstanding value since partial repurchases occurred.

2-Securities issued abroad in USD.

3