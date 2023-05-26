Banco do Brasil S A : IOC 2Q13 Payment

Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

MATERIAL FACT

Payment of the Interest on Own Capital

2nd Quarter 2023

Banco do Brasil hereby informs that it approved on May 22nd, 2023, the distribution to the shareholders of R$ 966,378,000.00 as advance payment of the Interest on Own Capital (IOC), related to the 2Q23, as follows:

IOC (R$) per share Banco do Brasil 0.33863133949

The IOC will be paid on June 30th, 2023, and the record date for the payment will be June 12th, 2023, and shares will be negotiated "ex" IOC from June 13th, 2023, on.

The payment procedure will be as follows:

The amount will be paid through deposit in current or savings accounts or at a branches' cashier. The shareholder whose file at Banco do Brasil is not updated will have his/her credit retained until the file is updated. The update can be done at any Banco do Brasil branch, presenting required documents.

To the shareholders whose shares are under custody of CBLC - Brazilian Clearing and Depositary Corporation, the amounts will be paid to that organization, which will pay the shareholders through their depositary brokers.

The amount paid will be subject to withholding income tax according to the Brazilian legislation. The shareholders exempted from the payment of the income tax shall prove that condition up to June 14 th , 2023, at any Banco do Brasil's branch.

For questions and other information please access: www.bb.com.br/ir, call the Shareholder Services Line at 4004 0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 729 0001 (other locations), or go to a Banco do Brasil's branch.

Brasília (DF), May 26th, 2023.

Marco Geovanne Tobias da Silva

CFO & IRO

