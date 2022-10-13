Banco do Brasil S A : Incorporation of Broto S.A.

Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

Following on from the Information to the Market released on June 27th, 2022 ("Information to the Market"), Banco do Brasil S.A. ("BB") informs that its Board of Directors approved the signature of the corporate documents necessary for the incorporation, jointly with Brasilseg Companhia de Seguros S.A. ("Brasilseg" or "Insurer"), an indirect affiliated company, through BB Seguridade Participações S.A., of the company Broto S.A. ("Broto"), which will conduct the business of the Broto Digital Platform ("Broto Platform").

2. The central guidelines established in the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") and disclosed in the Information to the Market were maintained, with Broto's capital represented by common and preferred shares without voting rights and distributed between Brasilseg and BB as follows:

Shareholding % Common Shares Preferred Shares Total Capital BB - 100% 50% Brasilseg 100% - 50%

Due to the 50% interest in the total capital of the new company, Brasilseg will be responsible for the contribution of a portion in cash and another part through the transfer of assets and rights that are associated with Broto Plataform, currently held by the Insurer, totaling an investment of R$ 31.2 million. This same amount will be paid by BB to subscribe the shares corresponding to the other 50% of the total capital of the new company. The corporate documents provide for the granting, by Brasilseg, of a call option to BB on the totality of the shares held by it in Broto, exercisable upon payment of the entire amount contributed by the Insurer to Broto, adjusted by the CDI accumulated in the period, within a period of up to 12 months from the date of signature of the shareholders' agreement, renewable for an equal period. As provided for in the corporate documents, Brasilseg will maintain access to the Broto Platform for the sale of its insurance products, which will be exclusively brokered by BB Corretora de Seguros e

Administradora de Bens S.A. ("BB Corretora"), a company controlled by BB Seguridade Participações S.A.

Brasília (DF), October 13th, 2022.

Daniel Alves Maria

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.bb.com.br/ir

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000