Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/23 04:07:32 pm EDT
38.56 BRL   +4.22%
05/24BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/24BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Banco do Brasil S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco do Brasil S A : Institutional 1Q22

05/25/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Institutional

Presentation

1Q22

For further info

Point your mobile for 1Q22 MD&A

Index

03 Company Profile

08 Strategic Agenda

20 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

35 BB Figures

2

Company Profile

04 We are Banco do Brasil

05 Wide Platform of Channels

06 Ownership Structure

07 Ratings

Perfil Corporativo

We are Banco do Brasil

Founded in 1808

Businesses Diversification

Banking

Insurance

Capital

Asset

Payment

Non-financial

Services

Market

Management

Methods

Services

Solid Financial

Funding Base

Performance

Diversified and Stable

4

Company Profile

Offering services on a wide platform of channels

Brazil

  • Omnichannel
  • Integrated channels and unique customer experience

International

  • Since 1941
  • Service Units in 13 countries
  • BB Correspondents in 94 countries

Physical

Service

Present in 96.8%

of brazilian municipalities

3,985 Branches

7,358 Service Posts

20,806 Correspondents

79.3 million customers

+ 6.2% over Mar/21

Digital

Service

Transactions through digital channels

92.7%

24.2 million

Digital Customers

+12.4% over Mar/21

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 17:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
05/24BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/24BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Banco do Brasil S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/11Banco do Brasil reports 34.6% jump in quarterly profit
RE
05/11Banco do Brasil 1Q Net Income Rose to BRL6.7 Billion on Higher Fee Income
DJ
05/11BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : 1st quarter report
CO
05/11BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Press Release
CO
05/11BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/11Banco do Brasil S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/09Brazilian lender Itau reaffirms 2022 guidance as Q1 net income jumps
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 66 727 M 13 771 M 13 771 M
Net income 2022 25 681 M 5 300 M 5 300 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,31x
Yield 2022 9,49%
Capitalization 108 B 22 261 M 22 261 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 86 466
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 37,80 BRL
Average target price 48,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.33.66%22 261
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.31%371 126
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.87%287 228
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%240 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 420
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.77%164 084