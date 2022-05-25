Banco do Brasil S A : Institutional 1Q22

Institutional
Presentation
1Q22
For further info
Point your mobile for 1Q22 MD&A
Index
03 Company Profile
08 Strategic Agenda
20 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance
35 BB Figures
2
Company Profile
04 We are Banco do Brasil
05 Wide Platform of Channels
06 Ownership Structure
07 Ratings
Perfil Corporativo
We are Banco do Brasil
Founded in 1808
Businesses Diversification
Banking
Insurance
Capital
Asset
Payment
Non-financial
Services
Market
Management
Methods
Solid Financial
Funding Base
Performance
Diversified and Stable
4
Company Profile
Offering services on a wide platform of channels
Brazil
International
Physical
Service
Present in 96.8%
of brazilian municipalities
3,985 Branches
7,358 Service Posts
20,806 Correspondents
79.3 million customers
+ 6.2% over Mar/21
Digital
Transactions through digital channels
92.7%
24.2 million
Digital Customers
+12.4% over Mar/21
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 17:27:06 UTC.