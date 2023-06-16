Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:27:01 2023-06-16 pm EDT
49.30 BRL   -1.12%
Banco Do Brasil S A : Institutional 1Q23
PU
Banco Do Brasil S A : Earnings Live - 1Q23
PU
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Banco do Brasil S A : Institutional 1Q23

06/16/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
#interna

I N S T I T U T I O N A L P R E S E N T A T I O N

For further info

Point your mobile for MD&A 1Q23

Index

03 Company Profile

09 Strategic Agenda

13 Environmental, Social and Governance

27 BB Figures

2

#interna

Company Profile

04 We are Banco do Brasil

05 Always present

06 Ownership Structure

07 Market Indexes

08 Ratings

3

Company Profile

We are

Banco do Brasil

Founded in 1808

Solid Financial

Performance

Funding Base Diversified

and Stable

Leadership In Several

Segments

Acting with Social and Environmental Responsibility

Omnichannel

platform

#interna

Businesses

Diversification

Banking

Services

Asset

Management

Non-financial

Services

Payment

Methods

Insurance

Capital

Market $

4

Company Profile

Always Present

Physical

3,980 Branches

7,084 Services Posts

Service

19,676 Correspondents

82.0 million

Employees

85,457

Customers

  • 3.4% over Mar/22

Digital

Transactions trough digital

27.1 million

• Omnichannel

Servicechannels

92.4%

Digital Customers

• Integrated

+ 18.9% over Mar/22

channels and

unique customer

experience

International since 1941 | Operations in 110 countries through its own network and banking correspondents

5

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 19:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 101 B 20 839 M 20 839 M
Net income 2023 35 108 M 7 266 M 7 266 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,10x
Yield 2023 9,86%
Capitalization 142 B 29 594 M 29 448 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 85 953
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 49,86 BRL
Average target price 58,64 BRL
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Gabriel Muricca Galípolo Chairman
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.40.69%29 594
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.51%418 150
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.32%234 054
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%231 864
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.86%163 149
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.59%158 944
