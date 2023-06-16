|
Banco do Brasil S A : Institutional 1Q23
I N S T I T U T I O N A L P R E S E N T A T I O N
Index
03 Company Profile
09 Strategic Agenda
13 Environmental, Social and Governance
27 BB Figures
Company Profile
04 We are Banco do Brasil
05 Always present
06 Ownership Structure
07 Market Indexes
08 Ratings
Company Profile
We are
Banco do Brasil
Founded in 1808
Solid Financial
Performance
Funding Base Diversified
and Stable
Leadership In Several
Segments
Acting with Social and Environmental Responsibility
Omnichannel
platform
Businesses
Diversification
Banking
Services
Asset
Management
Non-financial
Services
Payment
Methods
Insurance
Capital
Market $
Company Profile
Always Present
|
Physical
|
3,980 Branches
|
7,084 Services Posts
|
Service
|
19,676 Correspondents
|
|
82.0 million
|
Employees
|
85,457
|
Customers
Transactions trough digital
|
27.1 million
|
• Omnichannel
|
|
Digital Customers
|
• Integrated
|
+ 18.9% over Mar/22
|
channels and
|
|
|
unique customer
|
|
experience
International since 1941 | Operations in 110 countries through its own network and banking correspondents
5
|
