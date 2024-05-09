The MD&A and other documents can be accessed on the Investor Relations' website, where additional information about Banco do Brasil is also available, such as: structural information, corporate governance and sustainability, material facts and information to the market, presentations, corporate events, among others. All documents related to the earnings release can be consulted in the Results Centeras well as download in the Investor's Kit.

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report (MD&A) presents Banco do Brasil's economic and financial situation. Addressed to market analysts, shareholders, and investors with quarterly periodicity. The reader can find information about profitability, productivity, loan portfolio quality, capital structure, capital market, structural data, among others.

Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24

This report makes references and statements about expectations, planned synergies, growth estimates, earnings projections and future strategies projections regarding Banco do Brasil's Conglomerate. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of management about future eventsand financial trends that may affect the business of the Group.

These references and statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could extrapolate the control of management, and thus can result in balances and values different from those anticipated and discussed in this report. The expectations and projections depend on the market conditions (technological changes, competitive pressures on products, prices, among others), the macroeconomic performance of the country (interest and exchange rates, political and economic changes,inflation, changes in tax legislation, among others) and international markets.

Future expectations based in this report should consider the risks and uncertainties about the business of the Group. Banco do Brasil has no responsibility to update any estimate contained in reports published in previousperiods.

The tables and charts in this report shows, in addition to the accounting balances and values, financial and managerial numbers. The changes of relative rates are calculated before rounding procedure in millions of R$. Rounding utilized follows the rules established by Resolution 886/66 of IBGE's Foundation: if the decimal number is equal or greater than 0.5, it increases by one unit, if the decimal number is less than 0.5, there is noincrease.