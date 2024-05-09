Management Discussion
Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24
The Management Discussion and Analysis Report (MD&A) presents Banco do Brasil's economic and financial situation. Addressed to market analysts, shareholders, and investors with quarterly periodicity. The reader can find information about profitability, productivity, loan portfolio quality, capital structure, capital market, structural data, among others.
The MD&A and other documents can be accessed on the Investor Relations' website, where additional information about Banco do Brasil is also available, such as: structural information, corporate governance and sustainability, material facts and information to the market, presentations, corporate events, among others. All documents related to the earnings release can be consulted in the Results Centeras well as download in the Investor's Kit.
Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24
This report makes references and statements about expectations, planned synergies, growth estimates, earnings projections and future strategies projections regarding Banco do Brasil's Conglomerate. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of management about future eventsand financial trends that may affect the business of the Group.
These references and statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could extrapolate the control of management, and thus can result in balances and values different from those anticipated and discussed in this report. The expectations and projections depend on the market conditions (technological changes, competitive pressures on products, prices, among others), the macroeconomic performance of the country (interest and exchange rates, political and economic changes,inflation, changes in tax legislation, among others) and international markets.
Future expectations based in this report should consider the risks and uncertainties about the business of the Group. Banco do Brasil has no responsibility to update any estimate contained in reports published in previousperiods.
The tables and charts in this report shows, in addition to the accounting balances and values, financial and managerial numbers. The changes of relative rates are calculated before rounding procedure in millions of R$. Rounding utilized follows the rules established by Resolution 886/66 of IBGE's Foundation: if the decimal number is equal or greater than 0.5, it increases by one unit, if the decimal number is less than 0.5, there is noincrease.
Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24
Table of Contents
Performance Summary
9
Earnings Summary
10
Statement of Income
11
Financial Margin
12
Net Interest Income (NII)
12
Managerial NII
13
ALLL Expanded View
14
Fee Income
15
Administrative Expenses and Cost-to-Income Ratio
16
Capital Adequacy Ratio
17
Loan Portfolio
18
Guidance
20
1. Summary Consolidated Financial Information
21
Consolidated Balance Sheet
22
Consolidated Statement of Income
23
Reallocations Breakdown
24
2. Net Interest Income
27
Accounting NII
28
Financial Income from Loans Operations
29
Financial Expenses from Commercial Funding
31
Financial Expenses from Institutional Funding
32
Treasury Result
33
Managerial NII
36
Assets and Liabilities Analysis
38
Earnign Assets
38
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
39
Volume and Rate Analysis
40
Spreads
41
Net Interest Margin
41
Clients Spread
42
Managerial Credit Spread
43
Balance in Foreign Currencies
44
Balance Sheet by Index
45
3. Fee Income
47
4. Administrative Expenses
50
Customer Service Network
53
Automated Teller Machines (ATM)
54
Indicators
55
5. Other Operating Income and Expenses
56
Other Income and Expenses
57
Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24
Information on Subsidiaries and Affiliates
............................................................................................................ 58
6. Capital Management
59
7. Loan
65
Expanded Loan Portfolio
66
Individuals Loan Portfolio
76
Companies Loan Portfolio
83
Agribusiness Loan Portfolio
91
8. Funding
97
Balance and Market Share
98
Sources and Uses
100
9. Financial Services
102
Payment Methods
103
Asset Management
104
Custody
107
Capital Market
108
Consortium
109
Global Treasury
111
10. Other Information
112
Actuarial Assets and Liabilities
113
International Businesses
115
Strategic Books
119
CustomerExperience
120
Sustainability
135
Digital Strategy
141
Investment Advisory Services
150
Glossary
156
Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24
List of Tables
Table 1. Banco do Brasil - Summary of Income, Balance Sheet and Multiples
9
Table 2. Summary Statement of Income - R$ million
11
Table 3. Net Interest Income (NII) and Net Interest Margin (NIM) - R$ million
12
Table 4. Margin with Clients and with the Market - R$ million
13
Table 5. ALLL Expanded View - R$ million
14
Table 6. Fee Income - R$ million
15
Table 7. Balance Sheet - Assets, Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity - R$ million
22
Table 8. Statement of Income with Reallocations - R$ million
23
Table 9. Reallocations and One-Off Items Breakdown - R$ million
25
Table 10. Tax Effects and Profit Sharing on One-Off Items - R$ million
26
Table 11. Key Indicators
28
Table 12. Net Interest Income Breakdown - R$ million
28
Table 13. Loans Operations Income - R$ million
29
Table 14. Commercial Funding Result - R$ million
31
Table 15. Funding vs. Selic Rate - R$ million
31
Table 16. Institutional Funding Expenses - R$ million
32
Table 17. Treasury Result - R$ million
33
Table 18. Securities Income - R$ million
33
Table 19. Securities Portfolio by Category - Market Value - R$ million
34
Table 20. Securities Portfolio by Maturity - Market Value - R$ million
34
Table 21. Liquidity Balance - R$ million
35
Table 22. Open Market Funding Expenses - R$ million
35
Table 23. Margin with Clients and with the Market - R$ million
37
Table 24. Average Balances and Interest Rate - Earning Assets (YoY) - R$ million
38
Table 25. Average Balances and Interest Rate - Earning Assets (QoQ) - R$ million
38
Table 26. Average Balances and Interest Rates - Interest-Bearing Liabilities (YoY) - R$ million
39
Table 27. Average Balances and Interest Rates - Interest-Bearing Liabilities (QoQ) - R$ million
39
Table 28. Change in Volume and Rate - R$ million
40
Table 29. NIM and NII - R$ million
41
Table 30. NIM and Risk-Adjusted NIM - %
41
Table 31. Clients Spread and Risk-Adjusted Clients Spread - R$ million
42
Table 32. Balance in Foreign Currencies - R$ million
44
Table 33. Maturity Mismatch (Multiple Bank) - R$ million
46
Table 34. Fee Income - R$ million
48
Table 35. Administrative Expenses - R$ million
51
Table 36. BB's Staff Profile
52
Table 37. Service Network
53
Table 38. Traditional and Specialized Service Network
53
Table 39. Adjusted Coverage Ratios - R$ million
55
Table 40. Adjusted Cost-to-Income Ratio - R$ million
55
Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24
Table 41. Other Operating Income/Expenses - R$ million
57
Table 42. Investments in associates and joint ventures in Brazil - R$ thousand
58
Table 43. Basel Index - R$ million
61
Table 44. PRMR Regarding the Portion of the RWACPAD1 - R$ million
63
Table 45. PRMR Regarding the RWAOPAD Portion - R$ million
63
Table 46. PRMR Regarding the RWAMPAD Portion - R$ million
63
Table 47. RWACPAD1 Segregated by Risk Weighting Factor - FPR - R$ million
64
Table 48. Loan Portfolio - Classified and Expanded¹ - R$ million
66
Table 49. 100 Largest Customers in Relation to the Classified Loan Portfolio and RE- R$ million
68
Table 50. Expanded ALLL- R$ million
69
Table 51. Credit Risk - R$ million
70
Table 52. Classified Loan Portfolio by Risk Level - %
70
Table 53. Renegotiated When Past Due Balance - Multiple Bank¹- R$ million
74
Table 54. Individuals Loan Portfolio - R$ million
76
Table 55. Individuals Classified Loan Portfolio by Risk Level - %
80
Table 56. Companies Loan Portfolio - R$ million
83
Table 57. SME Loan Portfolio ¹ - R$ million
86
Table 58. Concentration of Companies and Agro Companies Loan Portfolio by Macro-Sector - R$ million
87
Table 59. Companies Classified Loan Portfolio by Risk Level - %
88
Table 60. Agribusiness Loan Portfolio - R$ million
91
Table 61. Agribusiness Loan Portfolio by Customer Size - R$ million
91
Table 62. Agribusiness Loan Portfolio by Financed Item - R$ million
92
Table 63. Rural Credit Disbursements by Purpose - R$ million
92
Table 64. Insurance in the Working Capital for Input Purchase - R$ million
93
Table 65. Classified Agribusiness Loan Portfolio by Region - %
93
Table 66. Breakdown of the Sustainable Loan Portfolio - Agribusiness - R$ million
94
Table 67. Agribusiness Classified Loan Portfolio by Risk Level - %
94
Table 68. Commercial Funding - R$ million
98
Table 69. Institutional Funding - R$ million
99
Table 70. Commercial Funding Abroad - Modality - US$ million
99
Table 71. Commercial Funding Abroad - Product - US$ million
99
Table 72. Sources and Uses - R$ million
100
Table 73. Current Bonds Issued Abroad
101
Table 74. Cards Base - Recurring Use1 - million
103
Table 75. Cards Business Income* - R$ million
104
Table 76. Investment Funds by Segment - R$ million
105
Table 77. Investment Funds and Managed Portfolio by Anbima's Categories¹ - R$ million
105
Table 78. Investment Funds with Social Environmental Characteristics Management - R$ million
106
Table 79. Consortium - Active Quotas by Modality - Thousand
110
Table 80. Consortium - Average Ticket - R$
110
Table 81. Consortium - Average Term and Average Management Rate
110
Table 82. Assets Breakdown - %
113
Table 83. Main Actuarial Assumptions - %
113
Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24
Table 84. Effects of Previ (Plano 1) Accounting - CVM Deliberation No.110/2022 - R$ million
113
Table 85. Previ (Plano 1) - Fundos de Utilização1 - R$ million
114
Table 86. Effects of the Cassi Accounting - CVM Deliberation No.110/2022 - R$ million
114
Table 87. Foreign Service Network
115
Table 88. Consolidated Abroad - Assets - R$ million
116
Table 89. Consolidated Abroad - Liabilities - R$ million
116
Table 90. Consolidated Abroad - Statement of Income - R$ million
116
Table 91. Banco Patagonia - Balance Sheet Highlights - R$ million
117
Table 92. Banco Patagonia - Main Statement of Income Items - R$ million
118
Table 93. Banco Patagonia - Net Interest Income - R$ million
118
Table 94. Banco Patagonia - Profitability, Capital and Credit Indicators - %
118
Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24
List of Figures
Figure 1. Margin with Clients¹ and with the Market² - R$ million
13
Figure 2. Administrative Expenses - R$ million
16
Figure 3. Capital Adequacy Ratio - %
17
Figure 4. Changes in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)- %
17
Figure 5. Expanded Loan Portfolio - R$ billion
18
Figure 6. NPL +90d of Classified Loan Portfolio - %
19
Figure 7. Coverage Index of Classified Loan Portfolio - %
19
Figure 8. 2024's Guidance
20
Figure 9. Loan Operations Income Breakdown - %
30
Figure 10. Classified Loan Portfolio Breakdown - %
30
Figure 11. Securities Portfolio by Index (BB Multiple Bank) - %
34
Figure 12. Margin with Clients¹ and with the Market² - R$ million
36
Figure 13. Clients Spread and Risk-Adjusted Clients Spread - %¹
42
Figure 14. Managerial Credit Spread - %¹
43
Figure 15. Assets and Liabilities by Index and Net Position (Multiple Bank) - R$ billion¹
45
Figure 16. Quarterly Changes in Fee Income - R$ million
49
Figure 17. Annual Changes in Fee Income - R$ million
49
Figure 18. Automated Teller Machines (ATM)
54
Figure 19. Evolution of the Basel Index - %
60
Figure 20. RWA consumption - R$ billion
62
Figure 21. Composition of the RWA - %
62
Figure 22. Portfolio - Guidance View - R$ billion
67
Figure 23. Sustainable Business Portfolio - R$ billion
67
Figure 24. BB's Classified Loan Portfolio in Brazil by Contracted Period - %
68
Figure 25. Expanded ALLL- R$ million
69
Figure 26. ALLL - Classified Loan Portfolio - R$ million
71
Figure 27. NPL+90d - As % of the Classified Loan Portfolio
72
Figure 28. Classified Loan Portfolio Coverage Index
72
Figure 29. New NPL - % on the Classified Loan Portfolio
73
Figure 30. Credits Renegotiated When Past Due Disbursement - Multiple Bank¹- R$ million
73
Figure 31. Credit Regularization Rate Over Collection Period - %
74
Figure 32. Collection and Regularization before Write Off (Accumulated 12 months) - %
75
Figure 33. Accumulated Recovery (R$ billions) and Cash Recovery Index - %
75
Figure 34. Expanded Individuals Loan Portfolio Breakdown - R$ million
76
Figure 35. Payroll Loans - R$ million
77
Figure 36. Mortgage - R$ million
77
Figure 37. Non-Payroll Loan - R$ million
78
Figure 38. Credit Card - R$ million
79
Figure 39. Credit Card - Portfolio Composition - R$ million
79
Figure 40. Individuals NPL+90d and Classified Loan Portfolio Coverage Index - %
80
Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24
Figure 41. NPL+90d Individuals Portfolio - % by Credit Line
81
Figure 42. New NPL - Individuals Loan Portfolio
81
Figure 43. Individuals Loan Portfolio - Annual Vintage
82
Figure 44. Expanded Companies Loan Portfolio Breakdown - R$ million
83
Figure 45. Expanded Companies Loan Portfolio Breakdown ¹ - R$ million
84
Figure 46. Expanded Corporate Portfolio - R$ million
85
Figure 47. Companies NPL+90d and Classified Loan Portfolio Coverage Index - %
88
Figure 48. NPL+90d Companies Portfolio - % by Credit Line
89
Figure 49. New NPL - Companies Loan Portfolio
89
Figure 50. SME Companies Loans Portfolio - Annual Vintage
90
Figure 51. Agribusiness NPL+90d and Classified Loan Portfolio Coverage Index - %
95
Figure 52. NPL+90d Agribusiness Portfolio - % by Credit Line
95
Figure 53. New NPL - Agribusiness Loan Portfolio
96
Figure 54. BB's Funding Market Share - R$ billion
98
Figure 55. BB's Cards Turnover - R$ billion
103
Figure 56. Resource Management and Market Share - R$ billion
104
Figure 57. Fiduciary Management and Market Share - R$ billion
105
Figure 58. Total Domestic Custody Assets and Market Share - R$ billion
107
Figure 59. Consortium - Fee Income¹ and Active Quotas
109
Figure 60. Banco Patagonia - Funding - US$ million
117
Figure 61. Commitments to Sustainability
137
Figure 62. Sustainable Portfolio - R$ billion
138
Figure 63. Additionality/Contribution - Sustainable Loan Portfolio
138
Figure 64. Investments in Technology - R$ billion - %
142
Figure 65. Evolution of Fixed Income and LCA Funds' Net Asset Value as of (Base 100) - Retail and Style Segment
..................................................................................................................................................................................
152
Figure 66. NPS High Income Investors (Base 100)
153
Figure 67. Balance High Income Retail Products (Base 100)
153
Figure 68. Volume Contracted by Robot Advisor and Investment Simulator (Accumulated) - R$ billion
154
