Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24

Presentation

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report (MD&A) presents Banco do Brasil's economic and financial situation. Addressed to market analysts, shareholders, and investors with quarterly periodicity. The reader can find information about profitability, productivity, loan portfolio quality, capital structure, capital market, structural data, among others.

The MD&A and other documents can be accessed on the Investor Relations' website, where additional information about Banco do Brasil is also available, such as: structural information, corporate governance and sustainability, material facts and information to the market, presentations, corporate events, among others. All documents related to the earnings release can be consulted in the Results Centeras well as download in the Investor's Kit.

Investor Relations

bb.com.br/ir

Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24

This report makes references and statements about expectations, planned synergies, growth estimates, earnings projections and future strategies projections regarding Banco do Brasil's Conglomerate. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of management about future eventsand financial trends that may affect the business of the Group.

These references and statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could extrapolate the control of management, and thus can result in balances and values different from those anticipated and discussed in this report. The expectations and projections depend on the market conditions (technological changes, competitive pressures on products, prices, among others), the macroeconomic performance of the country (interest and exchange rates, political and economic changes,inflation, changes in tax legislation, among others) and international markets.

Future expectations based in this report should consider the risks and uncertainties about the business of the Group. Banco do Brasil has no responsibility to update any estimate contained in reports published in previousperiods.

The tables and charts in this report shows, in addition to the accounting balances and values, financial and managerial numbers. The changes of relative rates are calculated before rounding procedure in millions of R$. Rounding utilized follows the rules established by Resolution 886/66 of IBGE's Foundation: if the decimal number is equal or greater than 0.5, it increases by one unit, if the decimal number is less than 0.5, there is noincrease.

Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24

Table of Contents

Performance Summary

9

Earnings Summary

10

Statement of Income

11

Financial Margin

12

Net Interest Income (NII)

12

Managerial NII

13

ALLL Expanded View

14

Fee Income

15

Administrative Expenses and Cost-to-Income Ratio

16

Capital Adequacy Ratio

17

Loan Portfolio

18

Guidance

20

1. Summary Consolidated Financial Information

21

Consolidated Balance Sheet

22

Consolidated Statement of Income

23

Reallocations Breakdown

24

2. Net Interest Income

27

Accounting NII

28

Financial Income from Loans Operations

29

Financial Expenses from Commercial Funding

31

Financial Expenses from Institutional Funding

32

Treasury Result

33

Managerial NII

36

Assets and Liabilities Analysis

38

Earnign Assets

38

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

39

Volume and Rate Analysis

40

Spreads

41

Net Interest Margin

41

Clients Spread

42

Managerial Credit Spread

43

Balance in Foreign Currencies

44

Balance Sheet by Index

45

3. Fee Income

47

4. Administrative Expenses

50

Customer Service Network

53

Automated Teller Machines (ATM)

54

Indicators

55

5. Other Operating Income and Expenses

56

Other Income and Expenses

57

Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24

Information on Subsidiaries and Affiliates

............................................................................................................ 58

6. Capital Management

59

7. Loan

65

Expanded Loan Portfolio

66

Individuals Loan Portfolio

76

Companies Loan Portfolio

83

Agribusiness Loan Portfolio

91

8. Funding

97

Balance and Market Share

98

Sources and Uses

100

9. Financial Services

102

Payment Methods

103

Asset Management

104

Custody

107

Capital Market

108

Consortium

109

Global Treasury

111

10. Other Information

112

Actuarial Assets and Liabilities

113

International Businesses

115

Strategic Books

119

CustomerExperience

120

Sustainability

135

Digital Strategy

141

Investment Advisory Services

150

Glossary

156

Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24

List of Tables

Table 1. Banco do Brasil - Summary of Income, Balance Sheet and Multiples

9

Table 2. Summary Statement of Income - R$ million

11

Table 3. Net Interest Income (NII) and Net Interest Margin (NIM) - R$ million

12

Table 4. Margin with Clients and with the Market - R$ million

13

Table 5. ALLL Expanded View - R$ million

14

Table 6. Fee Income - R$ million

15

Table 7. Balance Sheet - Assets, Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity - R$ million

22

Table 8. Statement of Income with Reallocations - R$ million

23

Table 9. Reallocations and One-Off Items Breakdown - R$ million

25

Table 10. Tax Effects and Profit Sharing on One-Off Items - R$ million

26

Table 11. Key Indicators

28

Table 12. Net Interest Income Breakdown - R$ million

28

Table 13. Loans Operations Income - R$ million

29

Table 14. Commercial Funding Result - R$ million

31

Table 15. Funding vs. Selic Rate - R$ million

31

Table 16. Institutional Funding Expenses - R$ million

32

Table 17. Treasury Result - R$ million

33

Table 18. Securities Income - R$ million

33

Table 19. Securities Portfolio by Category - Market Value - R$ million

34

Table 20. Securities Portfolio by Maturity - Market Value - R$ million

34

Table 21. Liquidity Balance - R$ million

35

Table 22. Open Market Funding Expenses - R$ million

35

Table 23. Margin with Clients and with the Market - R$ million

37

Table 24. Average Balances and Interest Rate - Earning Assets (YoY) - R$ million

38

Table 25. Average Balances and Interest Rate - Earning Assets (QoQ) - R$ million

38

Table 26. Average Balances and Interest Rates - Interest-Bearing Liabilities (YoY) - R$ million

39

Table 27. Average Balances and Interest Rates - Interest-Bearing Liabilities (QoQ) - R$ million

39

Table 28. Change in Volume and Rate - R$ million

40

Table 29. NIM and NII - R$ million

41

Table 30. NIM and Risk-Adjusted NIM - %

41

Table 31. Clients Spread and Risk-Adjusted Clients Spread - R$ million

42

Table 32. Balance in Foreign Currencies - R$ million

44

Table 33. Maturity Mismatch (Multiple Bank) - R$ million

46

Table 34. Fee Income - R$ million

48

Table 35. Administrative Expenses - R$ million

51

Table 36. BB's Staff Profile

52

Table 37. Service Network

53

Table 38. Traditional and Specialized Service Network

53

Table 39. Adjusted Coverage Ratios - R$ million

55

Table 40. Adjusted Cost-to-Income Ratio - R$ million

55

Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24

Table 41. Other Operating Income/Expenses - R$ million

57

Table 42. Investments in associates and joint ventures in Brazil - R$ thousand

58

Table 43. Basel Index - R$ million

61

Table 44. PRMR Regarding the Portion of the RWACPAD1 - R$ million

63

Table 45. PRMR Regarding the RWAOPAD Portion - R$ million

63

Table 46. PRMR Regarding the RWAMPAD Portion - R$ million

63

Table 47. RWACPAD1 Segregated by Risk Weighting Factor - FPR - R$ million

64

Table 48. Loan Portfolio - Classified and Expanded¹ - R$ million

66

Table 49. 100 Largest Customers in Relation to the Classified Loan Portfolio and RE- R$ million

68

Table 50. Expanded ALLL- R$ million

69

Table 51. Credit Risk - R$ million

70

Table 52. Classified Loan Portfolio by Risk Level - %

70

Table 53. Renegotiated When Past Due Balance - Multiple Bank¹- R$ million

74

Table 54. Individuals Loan Portfolio - R$ million

76

Table 55. Individuals Classified Loan Portfolio by Risk Level - %

80

Table 56. Companies Loan Portfolio - R$ million

83

Table 57. SME Loan Portfolio ¹ - R$ million

86

Table 58. Concentration of Companies and Agro Companies Loan Portfolio by Macro-Sector - R$ million

87

Table 59. Companies Classified Loan Portfolio by Risk Level - %

88

Table 60. Agribusiness Loan Portfolio - R$ million

91

Table 61. Agribusiness Loan Portfolio by Customer Size - R$ million

91

Table 62. Agribusiness Loan Portfolio by Financed Item - R$ million

92

Table 63. Rural Credit Disbursements by Purpose - R$ million

92

Table 64. Insurance in the Working Capital for Input Purchase - R$ million

93

Table 65. Classified Agribusiness Loan Portfolio by Region - %

93

Table 66. Breakdown of the Sustainable Loan Portfolio - Agribusiness - R$ million

94

Table 67. Agribusiness Classified Loan Portfolio by Risk Level - %

94

Table 68. Commercial Funding - R$ million

98

Table 69. Institutional Funding - R$ million

99

Table 70. Commercial Funding Abroad - Modality - US$ million

99

Table 71. Commercial Funding Abroad - Product - US$ million

99

Table 72. Sources and Uses - R$ million

100

Table 73. Current Bonds Issued Abroad

101

Table 74. Cards Base - Recurring Use1 - million

103

Table 75. Cards Business Income* - R$ million

104

Table 76. Investment Funds by Segment - R$ million

105

Table 77. Investment Funds and Managed Portfolio by Anbima's Categories¹ - R$ million

105

Table 78. Investment Funds with Social Environmental Characteristics Management - R$ million

106

Table 79. Consortium - Active Quotas by Modality - Thousand

110

Table 80. Consortium - Average Ticket - R$

110

Table 81. Consortium - Average Term and Average Management Rate

110

Table 82. Assets Breakdown - %

113

Table 83. Main Actuarial Assumptions - %

113

Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24

Table 84. Effects of Previ (Plano 1) Accounting - CVM Deliberation No.110/2022 - R$ million

113

Table 85. Previ (Plano 1) - Fundos de Utilização1 - R$ million

114

Table 86. Effects of the Cassi Accounting - CVM Deliberation No.110/2022 - R$ million

114

Table 87. Foreign Service Network

115

Table 88. Consolidated Abroad - Assets - R$ million

116

Table 89. Consolidated Abroad - Liabilities - R$ million

116

Table 90. Consolidated Abroad - Statement of Income - R$ million

116

Table 91. Banco Patagonia - Balance Sheet Highlights - R$ million

117

Table 92. Banco Patagonia - Main Statement of Income Items - R$ million

118

Table 93. Banco Patagonia - Net Interest Income - R$ million

118

Table 94. Banco Patagonia - Profitability, Capital and Credit Indicators - %

118

Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24

List of Figures

Figure 1. Margin with Clients¹ and with the Market² - R$ million

13

Figure 2. Administrative Expenses - R$ million

16

Figure 3. Capital Adequacy Ratio - %

17

Figure 4. Changes in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)- %

17

Figure 5. Expanded Loan Portfolio - R$ billion

18

Figure 6. NPL +90d of Classified Loan Portfolio - %

19

Figure 7. Coverage Index of Classified Loan Portfolio - %

19

Figure 8. 2024's Guidance

20

Figure 9. Loan Operations Income Breakdown - %

30

Figure 10. Classified Loan Portfolio Breakdown - %

30

Figure 11. Securities Portfolio by Index (BB Multiple Bank) - %

34

Figure 12. Margin with Clients¹ and with the Market² - R$ million

36

Figure 13. Clients Spread and Risk-Adjusted Clients Spread - %¹

42

Figure 14. Managerial Credit Spread - %¹

43

Figure 15. Assets and Liabilities by Index and Net Position (Multiple Bank) - R$ billion¹

45

Figure 16. Quarterly Changes in Fee Income - R$ million

49

Figure 17. Annual Changes in Fee Income - R$ million

49

Figure 18. Automated Teller Machines (ATM)

54

Figure 19. Evolution of the Basel Index - %

60

Figure 20. RWA consumption - R$ billion

62

Figure 21. Composition of the RWA - %

62

Figure 22. Portfolio - Guidance View - R$ billion

67

Figure 23. Sustainable Business Portfolio - R$ billion

67

Figure 24. BB's Classified Loan Portfolio in Brazil by Contracted Period - %

68

Figure 25. Expanded ALLL- R$ million

69

Figure 26. ALLL - Classified Loan Portfolio - R$ million

71

Figure 27. NPL+90d - As % of the Classified Loan Portfolio

72

Figure 28. Classified Loan Portfolio Coverage Index

72

Figure 29. New NPL - % on the Classified Loan Portfolio

73

Figure 30. Credits Renegotiated When Past Due Disbursement - Multiple Bank¹- R$ million

73

Figure 31. Credit Regularization Rate Over Collection Period - %

74

Figure 32. Collection and Regularization before Write Off (Accumulated 12 months) - %

75

Figure 33. Accumulated Recovery (R$ billions) and Cash Recovery Index - %

75

Figure 34. Expanded Individuals Loan Portfolio Breakdown - R$ million

76

Figure 35. Payroll Loans - R$ million

77

Figure 36. Mortgage - R$ million

77

Figure 37. Non-Payroll Loan - R$ million

78

Figure 38. Credit Card - R$ million

79

Figure 39. Credit Card - Portfolio Composition - R$ million

79

Figure 40. Individuals NPL+90d and Classified Loan Portfolio Coverage Index - %

80

Management Discussion & Analysis 1Q24

Figure 41. NPL+90d Individuals Portfolio - % by Credit Line

81

Figure 42. New NPL - Individuals Loan Portfolio

81

Figure 43. Individuals Loan Portfolio - Annual Vintage

82

Figure 44. Expanded Companies Loan Portfolio Breakdown - R$ million

83

Figure 45. Expanded Companies Loan Portfolio Breakdown ¹ - R$ million

84

Figure 46. Expanded Corporate Portfolio - R$ million

85

Figure 47. Companies NPL+90d and Classified Loan Portfolio Coverage Index - %

88

Figure 48. NPL+90d Companies Portfolio - % by Credit Line

89

Figure 49. New NPL - Companies Loan Portfolio

89

Figure 50. SME Companies Loans Portfolio - Annual Vintage

90

Figure 51. Agribusiness NPL+90d and Classified Loan Portfolio Coverage Index - %

95

Figure 52. NPL+90d Agribusiness Portfolio - % by Credit Line

95

Figure 53. New NPL - Agribusiness Loan Portfolio

96

Figure 54. BB's Funding Market Share - R$ billion

98

Figure 55. BB's Cards Turnover - R$ billion

103

Figure 56. Resource Management and Market Share - R$ billion

104

Figure 57. Fiduciary Management and Market Share - R$ billion

105

Figure 58. Total Domestic Custody Assets and Market Share - R$ billion

107

Figure 59. Consortium - Fee Income¹ and Active Quotas

109

Figure 60. Banco Patagonia - Funding - US$ million

117

Figure 61. Commitments to Sustainability

137

Figure 62. Sustainable Portfolio - R$ billion

138

Figure 63. Additionality/Contribution - Sustainable Loan Portfolio

138

Figure 64. Investments in Technology - R$ billion - %

142

Figure 65. Evolution of Fixed Income and LCA Funds' Net Asset Value as of (Base 100) - Retail and Style Segment

..................................................................................................................................................................................

152

Figure 66. NPS High Income Investors (Base 100)

153

Figure 67. Balance High Income Retail Products (Base 100)

153

Figure 68. Volume Contracted by Robot Advisor and Investment Simulator (Accumulated) - R$ billion

154

