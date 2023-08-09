Management

Discussion

and Analysis

2Q23

Management Discussion and Analysis

2nd Quarter/2023

This report makes references and statements about expectations, planned synergies, growth estimates, earnings projections and future strategies projections regarding Banco do Brasil's Conglomerate. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of management about future events and financial trends that may affect the business of the Group.

These references and statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could extrapolate the control of management, and thus can result in balances and values different from those anticipated and discussed in this report. The expectations and projections depend on the market conditions (technological changes, competitive pressures on products, prices, among others), the macroeconomic performance of the country (interest and exchange rates, political and economic changes, inflation, changes in tax legislation, among others) and international markets.

Future expectations based in this report should consider the risks and uncertainties about the business of the Group. Banco do Brasil has no responsibility to update any estimate contained in reports published in previous periods.

The tables and charts in this report shows, in addition to the accounting balances and values, financial and managerial numbers. The changes of relative rates are calculated before rounding procedure in millions of R$. Rounding utilized follows the rules established by Resolution 886/66 of IBGE's Foundation: if the decimal number is equal or greater than 0.5, it increases by one unit, if the decimal number is less than 0.5, there is no increase.

Table of Contents

Earnings Summary

10

Statement of Income

11

Financial Margin

12

ALLL Expanded View

14

Fee Income

15

Administrative Expenses and Cost-to-Income Ratio

16

Capital Adequacy Ratio

17

Loan Portfolio

18

Guidance

20

Customer Experience

21

Sustainability

33

Digital Strategy

40

1. Summary Consolidated Financial Information

52

Consolidated Balance Sheet

53

Consolidated Statement of Income

54

Reallocations Breakdown

55

Glossary of Reallocations

57

Tax Effect and Profit Sharing on One-Off Items

57

2.Net Interest Income

58

Financial Income from Loans Operations

60

Financial Expenses from Commercial Funding

62

Financial Expenses from Institutional Funding

63

Treasury Result

63

Managerial Financial Margin

68

Assets and Liabilities Analysis

71

Assets Analysis

71

Liabilities Analysis

72

Net Interest Margin

76

Balance in Foreign Currencies

77

Maturity Mismatch Profile

79

3. Fee Income

80

4. Administrative Expenses

83

Customer Service Network

86

Indicators

88

5. Other Operating Income and Expenses

89

6. Capital Management

93

7. Loan

100

Risk of Credit

107

Individuals Loan Portfolio

117

Individuals Credit Risk

122

Companies Loan Portfolio

126

Companies Credit Risk

133

Agribusiness Loan Portfolio

138

Agribusiness Credit Risk

145

8. Funding

149

9. Investment Advisory Services

156

10. Financial Services

163

Payment Methods

164

Asset Management

166

Custody

170

Capital Market

171

Consortium

172

Global Treasury

173

11. Other Information

175

Actuarial Assets and Liabilities

176

International Businesses

181

Glossary

186

List of Tables

Table 1. Summary Statement of Income - R$ million

11

Table 2. Net Interest Income (NII) and Net Interest Margin (NIM) - R$ million

12

Table 3. Financial Margin with Clients and Market - R$ million

13

Table 4. ALLL Expanded View - R$ million

14

Table 5. Fee Income - R$ million

15

Table 6. 2023's Guidance¹

20

Table 7. Number of Partners and APIs

47

Table 8. Balance Sheet - Assets, Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity - R$ million

53

Table 9. Statement of Income with Reallocations - R$ million

54

Table 10. Reallocations and One-Off Items Breakdown - R$ million

56

Table 11. Tax effects and profit sharing on One-Off Items - R$ million

57

Table 12. Key Indicators

59

Table 13. Net Interest Income Breakdown - R$ million

59

Table 14. Loans Operations Income - R$ million

60

Table 15. Commercial Funding Result - R$ million

62

Table 16. Funding vs. Selic Rate - R$ million

62

Table 17. Institutional Funding Expenses - R$ million

63

Table 18. Treasury Result - R$ million

64

Table 19. Securities Income - R$ million

64

Table 20. Securities Portfolio by Category - Market Value - R$ million

65

Table 21. Securities Portfolio by Maturity - Market Value - R$ million

66

Table 22. Liquidity Balance - R$ million

66

Table 23. Open Market Funding Expenses - R$ million

67

Table 24. Financial Margin with Clients and Market- R$ million

69

Table 25. Risk Adjusted Clientes Spread- R$ milhões

69

Table 26. Average Balances and Interest Rate - Earning Assets (annual) - R$ million

71

Table 27. Average Balances and Interest Rate - Earning Assets (quarterly) - R$ million

71

Table 28. Average Balances and Interest Rate - Earning Assets (Accumulated) - R$ million

72

Table 29. Average Balances and Interest Rates - Interest Bearing Liabilities (annual) - R$ million

72

Table 30. Average Balances and Interest Rates - Interest Bearing Liabilities (quarterly) - R$ million

73

Table 31. Average Balances and Interest Rates - Interest Bearing Liabilities (Accumulated) - R$ million

73

Table 32. Change in Volume and Rate - R$ million

74

Table 33. Assets Synthetic Breakdown - R$ million

74

Table 34. Analysis of Volume (Earning Assets) - R$ million

75

Table 35. Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income - R$ million

76

Table 36. Net Interest Margin (NIM) - %

76

1

