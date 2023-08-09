Management Discussion and Analysis

2nd Quarter/2023

This report makes references and statements about expectations, planned synergies, growth estimates, earnings projections and future strategies projections regarding Banco do Brasil's Conglomerate. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of management about future events and financial trends that may affect the business of the Group.

These references and statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could extrapolate the control of management, and thus can result in balances and values different from those anticipated and discussed in this report. The expectations and projections depend on the market conditions (technological changes, competitive pressures on products, prices, among others), the macroeconomic performance of the country (interest and exchange rates, political and economic changes, inflation, changes in tax legislation, among others) and international markets.