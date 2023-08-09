Management
This report makes references and statements about expectations, planned synergies, growth estimates, earnings projections and future strategies projections regarding Banco do Brasil's Conglomerate. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of management about future events and financial trends that may affect the business of the Group.
These references and statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could extrapolate the control of management, and thus can result in balances and values different from those anticipated and discussed in this report. The expectations and projections depend on the market conditions (technological changes, competitive pressures on products, prices, among others), the macroeconomic performance of the country (interest and exchange rates, political and economic changes, inflation, changes in tax legislation, among others) and international markets.
Future expectations based in this report should consider the risks and uncertainties about the business of the Group. Banco do Brasil has no responsibility to update any estimate contained in reports published in previous periods.
The tables and charts in this report shows, in addition to the accounting balances and values, financial and managerial numbers. The changes of relative rates are calculated before rounding procedure in millions of R$. Rounding utilized follows the rules established by Resolution 886/66 of IBGE's Foundation: if the decimal number is equal or greater than 0.5, it increases by one unit, if the decimal number is less than 0.5, there is no increase.
Table of Contents
Earnings Summary
10
Statement of Income
11
Financial Margin
12
ALLL Expanded View
14
Fee Income
15
Administrative Expenses and Cost-to-Income Ratio
16
Capital Adequacy Ratio
17
Loan Portfolio
18
Guidance
20
Customer Experience
21
Sustainability
33
Digital Strategy
40
1. Summary Consolidated Financial Information
52
Consolidated Balance Sheet
53
Consolidated Statement of Income
54
Reallocations Breakdown
55
Glossary of Reallocations
57
Tax Effect and Profit Sharing on One-Off Items
57
2.Net Interest Income
58
Financial Income from Loans Operations
60
Financial Expenses from Commercial Funding
62
Financial Expenses from Institutional Funding
63
Treasury Result
63
Managerial Financial Margin
68
Assets and Liabilities Analysis
71
Assets Analysis
71
Liabilities Analysis
72
Net Interest Margin
76
Balance in Foreign Currencies
77
Maturity Mismatch Profile
79
3. Fee Income
80
4. Administrative Expenses
83
Customer Service Network
86
Indicators
88
5. Other Operating Income and Expenses
89
6. Capital Management
93
7. Loan
100
Risk of Credit
107
Individuals Loan Portfolio
117
Individuals Credit Risk
122
Companies Loan Portfolio
126
Companies Credit Risk
133
Agribusiness Loan Portfolio
138
Agribusiness Credit Risk
145
8. Funding
149
9. Investment Advisory Services
156
10. Financial Services
163
Payment Methods
164
Asset Management
166
Custody
170
Capital Market
171
Consortium
172
Global Treasury
173
11. Other Information
175
Actuarial Assets and Liabilities
176
International Businesses
181
Glossary
186
List of Tables
Table 1. Summary Statement of Income - R$ million
11
Table 2. Net Interest Income (NII) and Net Interest Margin (NIM) - R$ million
12
Table 3. Financial Margin with Clients and Market - R$ million
13
Table 4. ALLL Expanded View - R$ million
14
Table 5. Fee Income - R$ million
15
Table 6. 2023's Guidance¹
20
Table 7. Number of Partners and APIs
47
Table 8. Balance Sheet - Assets, Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity - R$ million
53
Table 9. Statement of Income with Reallocations - R$ million
54
Table 10. Reallocations and One-Off Items Breakdown - R$ million
56
Table 11. Tax effects and profit sharing on One-Off Items - R$ million
57
Table 12. Key Indicators
59
Table 13. Net Interest Income Breakdown - R$ million
59
Table 14. Loans Operations Income - R$ million
60
Table 15. Commercial Funding Result - R$ million
62
Table 16. Funding vs. Selic Rate - R$ million
62
Table 17. Institutional Funding Expenses - R$ million
63
Table 18. Treasury Result - R$ million
64
Table 19. Securities Income - R$ million
64
Table 20. Securities Portfolio by Category - Market Value - R$ million
65
Table 21. Securities Portfolio by Maturity - Market Value - R$ million
66
Table 22. Liquidity Balance - R$ million
66
Table 23. Open Market Funding Expenses - R$ million
67
Table 24. Financial Margin with Clients and Market- R$ million
69
Table 25. Risk Adjusted Clientes Spread- R$ milhões
69
Table 26. Average Balances and Interest Rate - Earning Assets (annual) - R$ million
71
Table 27. Average Balances and Interest Rate - Earning Assets (quarterly) - R$ million
71
Table 28. Average Balances and Interest Rate - Earning Assets (Accumulated) - R$ million
72
Table 29. Average Balances and Interest Rates - Interest Bearing Liabilities (annual) - R$ million
72
Table 30. Average Balances and Interest Rates - Interest Bearing Liabilities (quarterly) - R$ million
73
Table 31. Average Balances and Interest Rates - Interest Bearing Liabilities (Accumulated) - R$ million
73
Table 32. Change in Volume and Rate - R$ million
74
Table 33. Assets Synthetic Breakdown - R$ million
74
Table 34. Analysis of Volume (Earning Assets) - R$ million
75
Table 35. Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income - R$ million
76
Table 36. Net Interest Margin (NIM) - %
76
