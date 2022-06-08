Log in
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:26 2022-06-08 pm EDT
35.12 BRL   -1.10%
02:12pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Meeting with Investors - 1Q22 - Retail
PU
01:52pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Social, Environmental and Climate Responsability Policy
PU
06/07BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Meeting with Investors - AGRI
PU
Banco do Brasil S A : Meeting with Investors - 1Q22 - Retail

06/08/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
Meeting with Analysts

1Q22

Retail

We are Banco do Brasil

Stablished in 1808

Constantly evolving to better serve the

customer needs

Growth

Organization

Growth

1808

1964

1986

2000

2005

2010

2010

2011

2015

2021

2026

Start Banking Industry

Conta

12MM

25MM

57MM

Empresa

Individuals

New retail

100%

Customers

Movimento

Govern. Agent

Customers

Customers

Customers

Branches

and SME

Offices

with a manager

basis

closure

Directorship

assigned

expansion

Retail

Our Identity - Retail

79 million customers

Companies (1)

Large Corporate

Corporate

Empresarial Upper Middle

Empresarial Middle

RetailEmpresa

Pequena Empresa

Microempresa

Empreendedor

  1. 2.7 million customers (1Q22)

  2. Based on Companies annual revenues; (2) It does not apply to Rural Producer.

Individuals (2)

Private

Retail

Estilo

Personalizado/Exclusivo

Varejo

Mercado Emergente

76.5 million customers (1Q22)

#interna

Where, how and when the customer wishes

Omnipresence of channels with the best convenience

9.7 million

Users served

56.7k

by WhatsApp

+ 188.1%

Service

Points1

1Q22 / 1Q21

24.2 million

+ 13.0%

Active customers

Mar22 / Mar21

8 million

on digital

Present in

channels

96.8%

daily hits in our

+ 12.4%

of Brazilian

App

Mar22 / Mar21

municipalities

+ 22.6%

+ 190bps

1Q22 / 1Q21

Mar22 / Mar21

Quality and effectiveness

4.8

3.3 million

93.8%

Digital and Physical

evaluations (grades 1 to 5)

AI Resoluteness in

Service Evaluation 1Q22

the 1Q22

(1) Branches, service posts, automated service posts, MaisBB network and shared

4

network channels.

Individuals Retail Presence

Cost structure with lighter and more optimized models

Retails Network

4,161Points of Service

3,172

1,671

Mixed Branches

Retail Points of

and Service

Service/ Loja BB

Specialized

Advisory:

Investment

Insurance

Consortium

Pension Plans

Individuals Specialized Network

429Branches and offices

199 46

EstiloInvestor

BranchesEstilo

18

166

Agro

Offices

15

135

16

Estilo

Exclusivo

Leve

7.2million

Customers with a manager assigned

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 18:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 68 108 M 13 999 M 13 999 M
Net income 2022 25 759 M 5 295 M 5 295 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,01x
Yield 2022 9,32%
Capitalization 101 B 20 828 M 20 828 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 86 466
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 35,51 BRL
Average target price 49,08 BRL
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.23.95%20 677
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.07%382 022
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.30%292 868
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%237 340
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.93%183 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.96%172 347