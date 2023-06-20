Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - April

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public Audit Committee - No. 2023/030 (*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 04/05/2023 - 10:00 AM, BB Building - Northern Autarchy Sector, Block 5, Lot B, North Tower, 16th floor, North Wing - Brasília (DF). PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Risks and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale, Ariosto Antunes Culau, Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni and Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima. Internal Controls and Risk Management Vice-Presidency(Vicri): Felipe Guimarães Geissler Prince, Alan Carlos Guedes de Oliveira, Adelar Valentim Dias, Eduardo Andrijic Petro1, Eduardo Barbosa Rigueira Cavalcanti2, Flavio Henrique de Souza Gonçalves3, Luciano Matarazzo Regno, Luiz Fernando Ferreira Martins, Rafael de Morais Vargas, Rafael Machado Giovanella and Sérgio Ziller de Faria4. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I and II (Geace I and II): Leandro Dias Guia, Sandra Kiyoe Shimooka and Lisleine Pryjma Berbert. MATTERS DISCUSSED: CRO Reports; Risk Panel; Operating Losses; Legal Risk; Cyber and Security Risk; CMN Resolution 4.966/2021; Risk Factors - Reference Form; Matters to be ruled on in the CA of 04/13/2023; and Other Matters. SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasília - DF, April 05, 2023 (electronically signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager Participated in the matters Risk Panel and Risk Factors - Reference Form Participated in the matter of Res. CMN 4,966 Participated in the Matters to be ruled in the CA of 04/13/2023 and Other Matters Participated in the matter of Operating Losses

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public Audit Committee - No. 2023/031 (*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 04/05/2023 - 2:30 PM, videoconference. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Internal Controls Board (Dicoi): Adelar Valentim Dias, Alberto Ronchi Neto, Leonardo Kazuyoshi Benassi Uno, Giuliane Paulista Camara and Michele Alencar Teixeira. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim. MATTERS DISCUSSED: Dicoi 2023 Integrated Planning; Compliance and Integrity Program; Reporting Channel; Main Finished Jobs; Related Party Transactions (TPR); Funds and Programs; Provision for Contingent Claims (PDC); Customer and User Relationship Policy; Expired and/or Extended Recommendations; Other matters - Simplifique and Resolution 4.966/2021. SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasília - DF, April 05, 2023 (electronically signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public Audit Committee - No. 2023/032 (*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 04/06/2023 - 12h00, not in person. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia. MATTERS DISCUSSED: Matters for decision: 1.01 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/28 - TPR - New SIM Health Plan; 1.02 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/25 - BB Asset - Review of the Compliance Program; 1.03 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/26 - BB CVM Report 32, 33 and 35; 1.04 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/31 - Semiannual Report of the External Ombudsman - 2 nd . semester/2022; 1.05 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/29 - Integrated Report of Supervision Activities - RIAS - Supervision Process of ELBBs; 1.06 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/30 - Review of Specific Policies for Disclosure of Relevant Acts or Facts, Trading of Bonds and Securities Issued by Banco do Brasil S.A. and TPR. Matters for debate / manifestation: 2.01 - Minutes 2023/029 - Internal; 2.02 - Minutes 2023/028 - Bacen/Desup. Subjects for acknowledgement: 3.01 - Notice to Coaud - Conclusion - Gedip; 3.02 - Notice of Conclusion - Gedip; 3.03 - Internal Audit Executive Summary - March 2023; 3.04

- Official Letter Bacen/Desup 8477/2023; 3.05 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.06 - Securitization Assets and Management Assets: Documents Appraised in the 4Q 2022; 3.07 - BB Asset - Compliance Report - January/2023; 3.08 - BB Consolidated - Accounting Analysis - February/23. Participations: during the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, participated in the following meetings/events: 04/05/2023 - Coaud, Coris and Vicri; and Dicoi Meetings. SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasília - DF, April 06, 2023 (electronically signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public Audit Committee - No. 2023/033 (*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 04/14/2023 - 12:00 PM, not in person. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia. MATTERS DISCUSSED: Matters for decision: 1. 01 - ISSUE OF OPINIONS - Audit Activity Reports (RAINT) 2022 ELBBs. Matters for debate/manifestation: 2.01 - Minutes 2023/030 - Vicri; 2.02 - Minutes 2023/032 - Internal. Subjects for acknowledgement: 3.01 - Audit Report: Reporting Channel Protocols; 3.02

- Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.03 - Conclusion: Reporting Channel Protocols; 3.04 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.05 - Updating of the Senior Management in Focus Course; 3.06 - BB Asset - Accounting Analysis - February/23; 3.07 - Ativos S.A. - Accounting Analysis - February/23; 3.08 - BB Consórcios - Accounting Analysis - February/23; 3.09 - Final Audit Report - Complaints. Participations: during the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, participated in the following meeting: 04/13/2023 - Board of Directors Banco do Brasil S/A. SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasília - DF, April 14, 2023 (electronically signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager