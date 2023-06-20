Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:58 2023-06-20 pm EDT
50.40 BRL   -0.02%
05:27pBanco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - April
PU
06/16Banco Do Brasil S A : Institutional 1Q23
PU
06/16Banco Do Brasil S A : Earnings Live - 1Q23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - April

06/20/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#public

Audit Committee - No. 2023/030

(*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 04/05/2023 - 10:00 AM, BB Building - Northern Autarchy Sector, Block 5, Lot B, North Tower, 16th floor, North Wing - Brasília (DF).

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Risks and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale, Ariosto Antunes Culau, Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni and Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima.

Internal Controls and Risk Management Vice-Presidency(Vicri): Felipe Guimarães Geissler Prince, Alan Carlos Guedes de Oliveira, Adelar Valentim Dias, Eduardo Andrijic Petro1, Eduardo Barbosa Rigueira Cavalcanti2, Flavio Henrique de Souza Gonçalves3, Luciano Matarazzo Regno, Luiz Fernando Ferreira Martins, Rafael de Morais Vargas, Rafael Machado Giovanella and Sérgio Ziller de Faria4.

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I and II (Geace I and II): Leandro Dias Guia, Sandra Kiyoe Shimooka and Lisleine Pryjma Berbert.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: CRO Reports; Risk Panel; Operating Losses; Legal Risk; Cyber and Security Risk; CMN Resolution 4.966/2021; Risk Factors - Reference Form; Matters to be ruled on in the CA of 04/13/2023; and Other Matters.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Brasília - DF, April 05, 2023

(electronically signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

  1. Participated in the matters Risk Panel and Risk Factors - Reference Form
  2. Participated in the matter of Res. CMN 4,966
  3. Participated in the Matters to be ruled in the CA of 04/13/2023 and Other Matters
  4. Participated in the matter of Operating Losses
    ____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#public

Audit Committee - No. 2023/031

(*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 04/05/2023 - 2:30 PM, videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Internal Controls Board (Dicoi): Adelar Valentim Dias, Alberto Ronchi Neto, Leonardo Kazuyoshi Benassi Uno, Giuliane Paulista Camara and Michele Alencar Teixeira.

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: Dicoi 2023 Integrated Planning; Compliance and Integrity Program; Reporting Channel; Main Finished Jobs; Related Party Transactions (TPR); Funds and Programs; Provision for Contingent Claims (PDC); Customer and User Relationship Policy; Expired and/or Extended Recommendations; Other matters - Simplifique and Resolution 4.966/2021.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Brasília - DF, April 05, 2023

(electronically signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#public

Audit Committee - No. 2023/032

(*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 04/06/2023 - 12h00, not in person.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia.

MATTERS DISCUSSED:

  1. Matters for decision: 1.01 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/28 - TPR - New SIM Health Plan; 1.02 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/25 - BB Asset - Review of the Compliance Program; 1.03 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/26 - BB CVM Report 32, 33 and 35; 1.04 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/31 - Semiannual Report of the External Ombudsman - 2nd. semester/2022; 1.05 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/29 - Integrated Report of Supervision Activities - RIAS - Supervision Process of ELBBs; 1.06 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/30 - Review of Specific Policies for Disclosure of Relevant Acts or Facts, Trading of Bonds and Securities Issued by Banco do Brasil S.A. and TPR.
  2. Matters for debate / manifestation: 2.01 - Minutes 2023/029 - Internal; 2.02 - Minutes 2023/028 - Bacen/Desup.
  3. Subjects for acknowledgement: 3.01 - Notice to Coaud - Conclusion - Gedip; 3.02 - Notice of Conclusion - Gedip; 3.03 - Internal Audit Executive Summary - March 2023; 3.04
    - Official Letter Bacen/Desup 8477/2023; 3.05 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.06 - Securitization Assets and Management Assets: Documents Appraised in the 4Q 2022; 3.07 - BB Asset - Compliance Report - January/2023; 3.08 - BB Consolidated - Accounting Analysis - February/23.
  4. Participations: during the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, participated in the following meetings/events: 04/05/2023 - Coaud, Coris and Vicri; and Dicoi Meetings.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Brasília - DF, April 06, 2023

(electronically signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#public

Audit Committee - No. 2023/033

(*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 04/14/2023 - 12:00 PM, not in person.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia.

MATTERS DISCUSSED:

  1. Matters for decision: 1. 01 - ISSUE OF OPINIONS - Audit Activity Reports (RAINT) 2022 ELBBs.
  2. Matters for debate/manifestation: 2.01 - Minutes 2023/030 - Vicri; 2.02 - Minutes 2023/032 - Internal.
  3. Subjects for acknowledgement: 3.01 - Audit Report: Reporting Channel Protocols; 3.02
    - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.03 - Conclusion: Reporting Channel Protocols; 3.04 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.05 - Updating of the Senior Management in Focus Course; 3.06 - BB Asset - Accounting Analysis - February/23; 3.07 - Ativos S.A. - Accounting Analysis - February/23; 3.08 - BB Consórcios - Accounting Analysis - February/23; 3.09 - Final Audit Report - Complaints.
  4. Participations: during the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, participated in the following meeting: 04/13/2023 - Board of Directors Banco do Brasil S/A.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Brasília - DF, April 14, 2023

(electronically signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#public

Audit Committee - No. 2023/034

(*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 04/05/2023 - 10:00 AM, BB Building - Northern Autarchy Sector, Block 5, Lot B, North Tower, 16th floor, North Wing - Brasília (DF).

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Risks and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale, Ariosto Antunes Culau and Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni.

Financial Management and IR Vice-Presidency(Vifin): Marco Geovanne Tobias da Silva, Daniel Alves Maria, Marcelo da Silva Netto, Marco Aurelio Picini de Moura, Pedro Henrique Duarte Oliveira and Rodrigo Felippe Afonso.

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I and II (Geace I and II): Leandro Dias Guia, Rafael Vidigal Simões Silva and Sandra Kiyoe Shimooka.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: CRO Reports; CMN Resolution 4,966; Cost of Capital; Liquidity Risk; Market Risk and IRRBB; ECBB and Director Plan - BB Performance 1Q23; ELBB Follow-up and BB Partnership.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, April 05, 2023

(electronically signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 21:26:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
05:27pBanco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - April
PU
06/16Banco Do Brasil S A : Institutional 1Q23
PU
06/16Banco Do Brasil S A : Earnings Live - 1Q23
PU
06/13BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/11Brazil's Unipar seeks controlling stake in Braskem in proposal to Novonor
RE
06/05Banco Do Brasil S A : Officers Election
PU
06/05Banco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Extraordinary Meeting
PU
06/02BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/02BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/31Banco Do Brasil S A : 2023 Annual Letter - Base Year 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 101 B 21 031 M 21 031 M
Net income 2023 35 062 M 7 323 M 7 323 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,15x
Yield 2023 9,74%
Capitalization 144 B 30 047 M 30 047 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 85 953
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 50,41 BRL
Average target price 58,95 BRL
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Gabriel Muricca Galípolo Chairman
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.42.50%30 139
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.83%418 647
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.87%232 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%228 264
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 995
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.16%158 269
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer