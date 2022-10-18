Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - August

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public Audit Committee - Nº 2022/087 (*) Extract of the Audit Committee Meeting Minutes for publication as per Law 13303/2016 art. 24-5 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 08/03/2022 - 2:00 PM, videoconference. PARTICIPANTS: Risks and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale, Ariosto Antunes Culau, Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni and Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima. Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Vice-Presidencyof Internal Controls and Risk Management (Vicri): Ana Paula Teixeira de Sousa, Adelar Valentim Dias, Felipe Guimarães Geissler Prince, Luiz Fernando Ferreira Martins, Marco Tulio de Oliveira Mendonça and Rafael Machado Giovanella. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I & II (Geace I & II): Lisleine Pryjma Berbert and Sandra Kiyoe Shimooka. MATTERS DISCUSSED: CRO Reports; Risks Panel; Operating Losses; Cyber and Security Risks; Safety and GCN Risks; Credit Portfolio; Risk and Control Management; MP 1,128 of 07/05/2022; Decree 11,129 of 07/11/2022. SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Brasília - DF, August 03, 2022 (digitally signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186 Free English Translation ____________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public Audit Committee - Nº 2022/088 (*) Extract of the Audit Committee Meeting Minutes for publication as per Law 13303/2016 art. 24-5 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 08/04/2022 - 9:00 AM, videoconference. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Risks and Capital Committee (Coris): Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale. Mirador Assessoria Atuarial Ltda (Mirador): Brenda Trajano and Michel Lerpinière Rosa Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and André Augusto Baracat Gomes. MATTER DISCUSSED: Actuarial valuation for the Financial Statements of 06/30/2022. SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Brasília - DF, August 04, 2022 (digitally signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186 Free English Translation ____________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public Audit Committee - Nº 2022/089 #Pública (*) Extract of the Audit Committee Meeting Minutes for publication as per Law 13303/2016 art. 24-5 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 08/04/2022 - 10:00 AM, videoconference. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Internal Audit Unit (Audit): Iram Alves de Souza, Antonio Celso De Marchi Malatrasi, Aparecido Jose Isac, Jadir Silva Rocha, Sergio Henrique Mazza and Vanessa Mara da Silva. Risks and Capital Committee (Coris): Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, Alan Diego de Souza and André Augusto Baracat Gomes. MATTERS DISCUSSED: External Network Accounting; ELBB Accounting Process; BCB Resolution No. 120; CTR and Operating Losses; Accounting Reconciliation; Provisions for Doubtful Accounts (PCLD); Provisions for Contingent Demands (PCD); Judicial Deposits; Marketable Securities; Marking to market. SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Brasília - DF, August 04, 2022 (digitally signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186 Free English Translation ____________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public Audit Committee - Nº 2022/090 (*) Extract of the Audit Committee Meeting Minutes for publication as per Law 13303/2016 art. 24-5 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 04/08/2022 - 11:00 AM, videoconference. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Internal Controls Board (Dicoi): Adelar Valentim Dias, Alberto Ronchi Neto, Giuliane Paulista Camara, Leonardo Kazuyoshi Benassi Uno and Michele Alencar Teixeira. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim. MATTERS DISCUSSED: Jobs completed in the 1st Semester/2022 related to the BB Financial Statements - 06/30/2022. SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Brasília - DF, August 04, 2022 (digitally signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186 Free English Translation ____________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 1 of 1