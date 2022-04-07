Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - February

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public #Pública Audit Committee - Nº 2022/006 (*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting intended to disclose as § 5, art. 24, Law 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: February 02, 2022 - 2 p.m., videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Risks and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale, Ariosto Antunes Culau, Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni and Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima.

Vice-Presidency of Internal Controls and Risk Management (Vicri): Ana Paula Teixeira de Sousa, Adelar Valentim Dias, Felipe Guimarães Geissler Prince, Gerson Eduardo de Oliveira, Luiz Fernando Ferreira Martins and Rafael Machado Giovanella.

Accessory management team to the Statutory Committees I and II (Geace I and II):

Eduardo Almeida Teles, Giovani Luiz Nardi and Sandra Kiyoe Shimooka.

DISCUSSED MATTERS: CRO Reports; Risks Panel; Credit Portfolio; Operating Losses; Public Civil Action; Collor Plan; Rural Operations; STF Decision - ADC 58; Note 89.540 Economus; Topics to be guided in CA Reunion of February 11, 2022: Other topics at Vicri, Coaud or Coris discretion.

SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, February 02, 2022

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public #Pública Audit Committee - Nº 2022/007 (*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting intended to disclose as § 5, art. 24, Law 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND VENUE: February 02, 2022 - 6 p.m., videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Accessory management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Giovani Luiz Nardi, Alan Diego de Souza, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto, Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim and Leandro Dias Guia.

DISCUSSED MATTERS:

1. Matters for Deliberation: 1.01 - Note 90.791 - Cyber Security Policy and others

2. Subjects for debate / manifestation: 2.01 - Sample Minute 2022/005 - Internal Meeting; 2.02 - Follow-up of Recommendations to UGE; 2.03 - BB DTVM - Collegiate Self-Evaluation of the Audit Committee - 2021.

3. Subjects to take notice: 3.01 - Decree 10.892 - Global Expenditure Plan; 3.02 - Note 90.538 - Provision for Contingent Demands (PDC) December 2021; 3.03 - Note 91.184 - Credit Portfolio and Provision for Doubtful Debts (PCLD) December 2021; 3.04 - Management of Government Funds and Programs - IT Measures; 3.05 - Permanent Loss 4T2021 - Note 90.570; 3.06 - CTR Miscellaneous Creditors and Debtors - Note 91.160; 3.07 - Internal Audit Quarterly Summary ELBB - Ativos S.A. - 4T2021; 3.08 - Internal Audit Quarterly Summary ELBB - BB Leasing - 4T2021; 3.09 - Internal Audit Quarterly Summary ELBB - BB Consórcios - 4T2021; 3.10 - Internal Audit Quarterly Summary ELBB - BB DTVM - 4T2021; 3.11 - Internal Audit Quarterly Summary ELBB - BB Elo - 4T2021; 3.12 - Internal Audit Quarterly Summary ELBB - FBB - 4T2021; 3.13 - Internal Audit Quarterly Summary ELBB - BB Cartões - 4T2021; 3.14 - Internal Audit Quarterly Summary ELBB - BB BI - 4T2021; 3.15 - Monthly Report of Dicoi's Works - November/December 2021; 3.16 - Note 91.071 - Expenses with External Consultancy Contracts; 3.17 - Comparative BB x SFN - December 2021; 3.18 - Briefing Ranking Bacen - 4th quarterly of 2021.

4. Participations: 25/02/2022 - Coris and Diris Meeting; 01/02/2022 - Ativos S.A. CA Meeting; 02/02/2022 - Coris and Vicri Meeting.

5. Other topics at the discretion of the Committee.

SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, February 02, 2022

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public #Pública Audit Committee - Nº 2022/008 (*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting intended to disclose as § 5, art. 24, Law 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: February 07, 2022 - 09 a.m., videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Risks and Capital Committee (Coris): Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale.

Dicoi: Adelar Valentim Dias, Alberto Ronchi Neto, Leonardo Kazuyoshi Benassi Uno and Luiz Paulo Azevedo Bittencourt.

Accessory management to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Giovani Luiz Nardi, Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim and Leandro Dias Guia.

DISCUSSED MATTERS: BB financial statements - 12/31/2021.

SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, February 07, 2022

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public #Pública Audit Committee - Nº 2022/009 (*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting intended to disclose as § 5, art. 24, Law 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND VENUE: February 07, 2022 - 10h00, videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Internal Audit Unit (Audit): Iram Alves de Souza, Antônio Celso de Marchi Malatrasi, Carlos Henrique Mazieri, Jadir Silva Rocha, Rafael Canuto Silva, Sergio Henrique Mazza and Vanessa Mara da Silva.

Accessory management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Giovani Luiz Nardi, Alan Diego de Souza and Leandro Dias Guia.

DISCUSSED MATTERS: Accountancy Controls Management; Revenues, Costs and Expenses - Entities Linked to BB; Tax Credit; Asset Valuation; Actuarial Risk; Provision for Contingent Claims (PDC); Prevention of Operating Losses; Credit Portfolio Management; Related Party Transactions; CMN Resolution No. 4966; and Credit to public entities.

SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, February 07, 2022

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public #Pública Audit Committee - Nº 2022/010 (*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting intended to disclose as § 5, art. 24, Law 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND VENUE: February 07, 2022 - 2 p.m., videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Risks and Capital Committee (Coris): Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Independent Auditors (Deloitte): Luiz Carlos Oseliero Filho, Bruno Cunha Dutra da Silveira, Guilherme Batista Afonso Ferreira, João Paulo Stellfeld Passos, Luiz Fernando Oliveira da Silva, Vivian Manso and Wellington Moreno Alkmim.

Accessory management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Giovani Luiz Nardi, Andre Augusto Baracat Gomes and Leandro Dias Guia.

DISCUSSED MATTERS: BB financial statements - 12/31/2021.

SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, February 07, 2022

