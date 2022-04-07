Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - January

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public #Pública Audit Committee - Nº 2022/001 (*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting intended to disclose as § 5, art. 24, Law 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND VENUE: January 07, 2022 - 09 a.m., videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Accessory management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Giovani Luiz Nardi, Alan Diego de Souza, André Augusto Baracat Gomes and Leandro Dias Guia.

DISCUSSED MATTERS:

1. Matters for Deliberation: 1.01 - Coaud Opinion 2022/01 - Audit - Job Agreement

2022/2024.

2. Subjects for debate / manifestation: 2.01 - Sample Minute nº 190 - Internal Meeting -

12/30/2021.

3. Subjects to take notice: 3.01 - CyBBer Report - nº 6; 3.02 - Coris Opinion 2022/01 - Note

87.605 - Stress Test Program; 3.03 - Consolidated BB - Accounting Analysis - November

2021; 3.04 - Internal Audit Monthly Summary - December 2021; 3.05 - Internal Audit Panel - Data-Base 12/31/2021; 3.06 - Operating Losses - November 2021; 3.07 - Coaud Demand

2022/04 - Nota 89.755 - Previ - Mathematical Reserves; 3.08 - Coaud Demand 2022/03 - Audit of BB DTVM Funds - 09/30/21.

SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, January 07, 2022

Brasília - DF, January 07, 2022

(electronically signed)

Giovani Luiz Nardi

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public #Pública 002 Audit Committee - Nº 2022/002

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: January 12, 2022 - 2 p.m., videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Risks and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale, Ariosto Antunes Culau, Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni and Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima.

Vice-Presidency of Internal Controls and Risk Management (Vicri): Ana Paula Teixeira de Sousa, Adelar Valentim Dias, Felipe Guimarães Geissler Prince, Gerson Eduardo de Oliveira, Luiz Fernando Ferreira Martins and Rafael Machado Giovanella.

Accessory management team to the Statutory Committees I and II (Geace I and II): Giovani Luiz Nardi, Lisleine Pryjma Berbert and Sandra Kiyoe Shimooka.

DISCUSSED MATTERS: CRO Reports; Operating Losses; Risks Panel - main updates; Security Risk: Cycle GCN 2S2021; Topics to be guided in CA reunion of January 20, 2022: Other topics at Vicri, Coaud or Coris discretion.

SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, January 12, 2022

Brasília - DF, January 12, 2022

(electronically signed)

Giovani Luiz Nardi

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public #Pública Audit Committee - Nº 2022/003

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: January 12, 2022 - 6 p.m., videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Internal Audit Unit (Audit): Iram Alves de Souza, Alessandro Brites de Maria, Carlos Cesar de Camargo Nunes, Everton Munhoz and Luciane Gameiro Lopes Benatto.

Accessory management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Giovani Luiz Nardi and Alan Diego de Souza.

DISCUSSED MATTERS: Evaluation of the effectiveness of Internal Audit - 2021.

SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, January 12, 2022

Brasília - DF, January 12, 2022

(electronically signed)

Giovani Luiz Nardi

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public #Pública Audit Committee - Nº 2022/004

DATE, TIME, AND VENUE: January 12, 2022 - 6:30 p.m., videoconference

PARTICIPANTS:

Accessory management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Giovani Luiz Nardi, Alan Diego de Souza, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto and Leandro Dias Guia.

DISCUSSED MATTERS:

1. Matters for Deliberation: 1.01 - Coaud Opinion 2022/02 - Note 89.116 External Audit Contract - Extension for 2022; 1.02 - Coaud Opinion 2022/03 - Note 90.239 - Audit - Manager Designation.

2. Subjects for debate / manifestation: 2.01 - Evaluation of the Effectiveness of External Audit 2021; 2.02 - Sample Minute nº 2022/001 - Internal Meeting - 01/07/2022.

3. Subjects to take notice: 3.01 - Digov - Government Funds and Programs - IT Measures; 3.02 - Coris Report 2021; 3.03 - Coris Opinion 2022/02 - Note 88.264 - Capital Plan; 3.04 - Minutes Changes Proposal; 3.05 - Briefing Dicoi - Central Processing Environment; 3.06 - BB DTVM - Accounting Analysis November 2021.

4. Participations: 01/12/2022 - Meeting with Coris and Vicri; 01/12/2022 - Meeting with Audit.

SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, January 12, 2022

Brasília - DF, January 12, 2022

(electronically signed)

Giovani Luiz Nardi

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public #Pública Audit Committee - Nº 2022/005

DATE, TIME, AND VENUE: January 19, 2022 - 09 a.m., videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Accessory management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Giovani Luiz Nardi, Alan Diego de Souza, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto and Leandro Dias Guia.

DISCUSSED MATTERS:

1. Matters for Deliberation: there was no topics for deliberation.

2. Subjects for debate / manifestation: 2.01 - Sample Minutes 2022/003 - Audit; 2.02 -

Sample Minutes 2022/004 - Internal; 2.03 - Sample Minutes 2022/002 - Vicri.

3. Subjects to take notice: 3.01 - BCB/Decon Official Letter No. 1043/2022; 3.02 - BB DTVM - Compliance Report - November 2021; 3.03 - Capital Forum - 14.01.2022; 3.04 - Debt Renegotiation Campaign: Bora Brasil Renegociar - Final Result; 3.05 - Ethics Code 2022/2023; 3.06 - Coris Demand 2022/007 - Compensation Fund for Wage Variations (FCVS); 3.07 - Coaud/Coris Demand - ACP Report - Rural Credit.

SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, January 19, 2022

Brasília - DF, January 19, 2022

(electronically signed)

Giovani Luiz Nardi

