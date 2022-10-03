Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - July

|
Minutes of Meeting Extract (*)
#public
Audit Committee - No. 2022/078
(*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting for the disclosure of the form of § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: 07/01/2022 - 12h00, videoconference.
PARTICIPANTS:
Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, Alan Diego de Souza, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim.
TOPICS DISCUSSED:
-
Matters for deliberation: 1.01 - Issuance of Opinion nº 2022/43 - Note 96.064; 1.02 - Issuance of Opinion nº 2022/48 - Note 97.238.
-
Subjects for debate/manifestation: 2.01 - Minutes 2022/076 - Internal.
-
Subjects to take notice: 3.01 - Note 96.944, 06/09/2022; 3.02 - Note 97.355, of 06/17/2022; 3.03 - Bacen/Degef Official Letter 12986/2022; 3.04 - BB Complaints Channel - Complaint Protocol; 3.05 - Deloitte - Additives 14 and 15 of the Service Provision Agreement.
-
Matters for Debate during CA Meeting - there were no matters for discussion.
-
Other topics - no other topics were submitted.
-
Participations - in the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, participated in the following meetings: 06/28/2022 - Board of Directors of Ativos S.A.; 06/29/2022 - Meeting Coaud, Coris and Vicri; 06/30/2022 - Board of Directors BB Consórcios S.A.
SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Brasília - DF, July 01, 2022
(digitally signed)
Leandro Dias Guia
Solutions Manager
Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
Free English Translation
____________________________________________________________________________________________
Page 1 of 1
Audit Committee - No. 2022/079
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: 07/04/2022 - 09h00, videoconference.
PARTICIPANTS:
Internal Audit (Audit): Iram Alves de Souza (General Auditor), Alessandro Brites de Maria, Carlos Cesar de Camargo Nunes, Everton Munhoz, Luciane Gameiro Lopes Benatto and Sergio Henrique Mazza.
KPMG Consultants1: Phelipe E. S Linhares, Luiz F Marquetti, Lucio A. A. Anacleto, Rodrigo M. Africani, Raphael R. Sore and Ricardo D. Santana.
Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Risk and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora and Antônio Gustavo Matos do Vale.
Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and Alan Diego de Souza.
MATTERS DISCUSSED: KPMG External Consulting; Reports from the General Auditor; Bacen SRC; MRLD Maturity Assessment; Audit Work; TransformAudit; Paint 2022; Special Audits; Other matters.
SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Brasília - DF, July 04, 2022
(digitally signed)
Leandro Dias Guia
Solutions Manager
Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
Free English Translation
1 KPMG Consultants presented the first item on the agenda.
____________________________________________________________________________________________
Page 1 of 1
Audit Committee - No. 2022/080
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: 07/08/2022 - 12h00, video conference.
PARTICIPANTS:
Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, Alan Diego de Souza, André Augusto Baracat Gomes and Edmundo de França Pinto.
TOPICS DISCUSSED:
-
Matters for deliberation: there were no matters for discussion.
-
Subjects for debate/manifestation: 2.01 - Report to Coaud - Gedip; 2.02 - Complaints Channel BB - Protocol; 2.03 - BB Complaints Channel - Protocol; 2.04 - Report to Coaud - Gedip; 2.05 - Report to Coaud - Gedip; 2.06 - Report to Coaud - Gedip; 2.07 - Report to Coaud - Gedip; 2.08 - BB Complaints Channel - Protocol; 2.09 - BB Complaints Channel - Protocol; 2.10 - Minutes 2022/077 - Vicri; 2.11 - Minutes 2022/075 - BCB and Audit; 2.12 - Minutes 2022/078 - Internal.
-
Subjects to take notice: 3.01 - Internal Audit Summary - June 2022; 3.02 - BB Complaints Channel - Audit Evaluation; 3.03 - BB DTVM - Investment Funds Audit; 3.04 - BB - Accounting Analysis May/2022; 3.05 - Artificial Intelligence Event; 3.06 - Ativos S.A. - Accounting Analysis April/2022; 3.07 - BB Consórcios S.A. - Accounting Analysis April/2022; 3.08 - BB Complaints Channel - Protocol; 3.09 - MP 1. 128/2022; 3.10 - Ativos S.A. - Accounting Analysis May/2022.
-
Matters for Debate during CA Meeting - there were no matters for discussion.
-
Other topics - there was no presentation of other topics.
-
Participations - in the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, participated in the following meetings: 07/04/2022 - Audit Meeting; 08/07/2022 - Board of Directors Banco do Brasil S.A.
SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Brasília - DF, July 08, 2022
(digitally signed)
Leandro Dias Guia
Solutions Manager
Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
Free English Translation
____________________________________________________________________________________________
Page 1 of 1
Audit Committee - No. 2022/081
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: 07/12/2022 - 15h00, video conference.
PARTICIPANTS:
Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen)/ Department of Strategic Management and Specialized Supervision (Degef): Alexandre Nogueira Munhoz, Marilia Pinheiro Ohlson, Bruno Bravo Foroni and Letícia Lancia Noronha Bellato.
Risk and Capital Committee (Coris): Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale.
Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and André Augusto Baracat Gomes.
MATTERS DISCUSSED: Letter No. 8.360/2022-BCB/Degef.
SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias
Brasília - DF, July 12, 2022
(digitally signed)
Leandro Dias Guia
Solutions Manager
Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
Free English Translation
____________________________________________________________________________________________
Page 1 of 1
Audit Committee - No. 2022/082
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: 07/13/2022 - 15h00, video conference.
PARTICIPANTS:
Risk and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale, Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni and Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima.
Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Strategy and Organization Board (Direo): Paulo Eduardo da Silva Guimarães, Antonio Germano dos Santos Junior, Carla Sarkis Teixeira, Gabriela Regina Severiano Araújo and Jacqueline Resplandes Lacerda.
Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I and II (Geace I and II): Leandro
Dias Guia and Lisleine Pryjma Berbert.
MATTERS DISCUSSED: Strategy Risk - Induction Project; ECBB 2022-2026; ECBB 2033-2027; PAQ; and Digital Strategy.
SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Brasília - DF, July 13, 2022
(digitally signed)
Leandro Dias Guia
Solutions Manager
Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
Free English Translation
____________________________________________________________________________________________
Page 1 of 1
