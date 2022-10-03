Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - July

there were no matters for discussion.

Matters for Debate during CA Meeting -

Subjects to take notice:

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, Alan Diego de Souza, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim.

(*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting for the disclosure of the form of § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

1 KPMG Consultants presented the first item on the agenda.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: KPMG External Consulting; Reports from the General Auditor; Bacen SRC; MRLD Maturity Assessment; Audit Work; TransformAudit; Paint 2022; Special Audits; Other matters.

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and Alan Diego de Souza.

Risk and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora and Antônio Gustavo Matos do Vale.

(*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting for the disclosure of the form of § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

there were no matters for discussion.

Matters for Debate during CA Meeting -

Subjects to take notice:

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, Alan Diego de Souza, André Augusto Baracat Gomes and Edmundo de França Pinto.

(*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting for the disclosure of the form of § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and André Augusto Baracat Gomes.

Risk and Capital Committee (Coris): Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale.

Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen)/ Department of Strategic Management and Specialized Supervision (Degef): Alexandre Nogueira Munhoz, Marilia Pinheiro Ohlson, Bruno Bravo Foroni and Letícia Lancia Noronha Bellato.

(*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting for the disclosure of the form of § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

Minutes of Meeting Extract (*) #public Audit Committee - No. 2022/082

(*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting for the disclosure of the form of § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: 07/13/2022 - 15h00, video conference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Risk and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale, Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni and Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima.

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Strategy and Organization Board (Direo): Paulo Eduardo da Silva Guimarães, Antonio Germano dos Santos Junior, Carla Sarkis Teixeira, Gabriela Regina Severiano Araújo and Jacqueline Resplandes Lacerda.

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I and II (Geace I and II): Leandro

Dias Guia and Lisleine Pryjma Berbert.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: Strategy Risk - Induction Project; ECBB 2022-2026; ECBB 2033-2027; PAQ; and Digital Strategy.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, July 13, 2022

(digitally signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1