Minute of Meeting (*)
Audit Committee - No. 2024/055
(*) Minute of the Audit Committee for disclosure pursuant to paragraph 5 article 24 Law 13.303/2016
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: 06/05/2024 - 09:00, video conference.
PARTICIPANTS:
Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcelo Gasparino da Silva, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Risk and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Anelize Lenzi Ruas de Almeida, Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni and Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima.
Vice-Presidencyof Internal Controls and Risk Management (Vicri): Alan Carlos Guedes de Oliveira, Luciano Matarazzo Regno, Luiz Paulo Azevedo Bittencourt, Rafael Machado Giovanella, Ana Lara Pimentel Vieira and Vivian da Silva Teodoro Tavares.
Advisory Management team for the Statutory Committees (Geace): Leandro Dias Guia, Lisleine Pryjma Berbert and Rafael Vidigal Simões Silva.
MATTERS DISCUSSED: Social, Environmental and Climate Risk (RSAC); Risk Panel; Credit Portfolio; CMN Resolution 4,966/2021; Operating Losses; and Matters to be discussed in the CA of 06/13/2024.
SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcelo Gasparino da Silva, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Brasília - DF, June 5, 2024
(electronically signed)
Leandro Dias Guia
Solutions Manager
Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
Free English Translation
Minute of Meeting (*)
Audit Committee - No. 2024/056
(*) Minute of the Audit Committee for disclosure pursuant to paragraph 5 article 24 Law 13.303/2016
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: 06/05/2024 - 2:00 pm, video conference.
PARTICIPANTS:
Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Risk and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Anelize Lenzi Ruas de Almeida, Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni and Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima.
Internal Audit Unit (Audit): Iram Alves de Souza, Alessandro Brites de Maria, Carlos Cesar de Camargo Nunes, Everton Munhoz, Luciane Gameiro Lopes Benatto and Sergio Henrique Mazza.
Advisory Management team for the Statutory Committees (Geace): Leandro Dias Guia, André Augusto Baracat Gomes and Márcio Costa Oliveira.
MATTERS DISCUSSED: Reports from the Auditor General; Risk and Control Assessment System (SRC); Risk Management and Controls; CMN Resolution 4966; and Other Relevant Works.
SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Brasília - DF, June 5, 2024
(electronically signed)
Leandro Dias Guia
Solutions Manager
Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
Free English Translation
Minute of Meeting (*)
Audit Committee - No. 2024/057
(*) Minute of the Audit Committee for disclosure pursuant to paragraph 5 article 24 Law 13.303/2016
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: 06/07/2024 - 12:00 pm, not-in-person.
PARTICIPANTS:
Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcelo Gasparino da Silva, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Advisory Management team for the Statutory Committees (Geace): Leandro Dias Guia.
MATTERS DISCUSSED:
- Matters for deliberation: 1.01 - ISSUE OF OPINION - 2024-44 - BBC Note 2024/49 - BBC Specific Corporate Governance Policy; 1.02 - ISSUANCE OF OPINION - 2024-51 - Audit Note 128.231 - SRC Bacen.
- Matters for debate/manifestation: 2.01 - Minutes 2024/053 - Internal; 2.02 - Minutes 2024/054 - Internal; 2.03 - Minutes 2024/052 - Dijur.
- Matters for acknowledgement: 3.01 - Audit Executive Summary - May/2024; 3.02 - Audit Report; 3.03 - Ativos S/A - Accounting Analysis - April/2024; 3.04 - BB Asset - Accounting Analysis - April/2024; 3.05 - Report of Accounting or Tax Regulations - April/24; 3.06 - Assets S/A - Provision for Contingent Demands (PDC); 3.07 - BB Asset - Compliance Report - February/2024; 3.08 - Discec Report: Quarterly Purchasing and Contracting Report 1st. quarter/2024; 3.09 - Discec Report: Quarterly Report Sponsorship and Advertising Contracts 1st. quarter/2024; 3.10 - BB Asset - Compliance Report - March/2024.
- Participations: during the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, participated in the following meetings: 06/03/2024 - BB Asset Management Board of Directors; and 06/05/2024 - Coaud, Coris and Vicri Meeting; and Meeting Coaud, Coris and Audit.
SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcelo Gasparino da Silva, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.
Brasília - DF, June 7, 2024
(electronically signed)
Leandro Dias Guia
Solutions Manager
Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
Free English Translation
