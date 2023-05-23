Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - March

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public Audit Committee - No. 2023/022 (*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 03/03/2023 - 12 PM, not in person. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim. MATTERS DISCUSSED: Matters for decision: 1.01 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/14; 1.02 - ISSUE OF OPINION

- Coaud 2023/15 and Corem 2023/785; 1.03 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/16 and Corem 2023/795; 1.04 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/18; 1.05 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/17. Matters for debate/manifestation: 2.01 - Ativos Gestão - Coaud Report of 2022; 2.02 - Minutes 2023/017 - Coger; 2.03 - Minutes 2023/021 - Internal; 2.04 - BB BI -Coaud Report of the 2 nd semester/2022. Subjects for acknowledgement: 3.01 - CVM Circular Letter No. 1/2023; 3.02 - Ativos S.A.

- Reporting Channel and CA Meeting; 3.03 - Notice of Completion - Gedip; 3.04 - Ativos Gestão - Financial Statements of 2022; 3.05 - Other Deloitte Services; 3.06 - BB Credit Portfolio and PCLD - January/2023; 3.07 - Provision for Contingent Claims - PDC - January/2023; 3.08 - Audit Report: Gedip; 3.09 - Commencement Notice - Gedip; 3.10 - Summary of Bacen Notes; 3.11 - New Accounting or Tax Regulations; 3.12 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.13 - Audit Report: Gedip; 3.14 - Executive Summary Internal Audit - February 2023; 3.15 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.16 - Reporting Channel Protocol. Other matters. Participations: during the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, participated in the following meetings: 02/24/2023 - Board of Directors of BB Asset Management; Board of Directors of Ativos S/A; and 03/01/2023 - Fiscal Council of Ativos S/A Gestão de Cobrança e Recuperação de Crédito. SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasília - DF, March 03, 2023 (electronically signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public Audit Committee - No. 2023/023 (*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 03/08/2023 - 09 AM, BB Building - Northern Autarchy Sector, Block 5, Lot B, North Tower, 16th floor, North Wing - Brasília (DF). PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Risks and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale, Ariosto Antunes Culau, Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni and Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima. Vice-Presidênciade Controles Internos e Gestão de Riscos (Vicri): Felipe Guimarães Geissler Prince, Giuliane Paulista Camara, Luiz Fernando Ferreira Martins, Marco Túlio de Oliveira Mendonça, Rafael de Morais Vargas and Rafael Machado Giovanella. Statutory Committee Support Management I and II (Geace I and II): Leandro Dias Guia and Lisleine Pryjma Berbert. MATTERS DISCUSSED: CRO Reports; Risk Panel; Operating Losses; 2022 Supervision Cycle; Crisis Management and Business Continuity; Frameworks; Matters to be ruled on by the Board of Directors; and Other Matters. SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasília - DF, March 08, 2023 (electronically signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public Audit Committee - No. 2023/024 (*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 03/10/2023 - 12 PM, not in person. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim. MATTERS DISCUSSED: Matters for decision: 1.01 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/19; 1.02 - ISSUE OF OPINION

- Coaud 2023/20; 1.03 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/11. Subjects for debate/manifestation: 2.01 - BB Leasing - Coaud Report - Fiscal Year 2022; 2.02 - Amendment to the Deloitte Agreement. Subjects for acknowledgement: 3.01 - Resignation Letter from the Audit Committee; 3.02 - Deloitte - Amendment No. 19 to the Service Provision Agreement; 3.03 - Deloitte - Amendment No. 20 to the Service Provision Agreement; 3.04 - Audit Report: OFFICIAL LETTER 64663/2022-TCU/Seproc; 3.05 - Audit Report: PLR Ativos S/A; 3.06 - BB-BI - Financial Statements of 2022; 3.07 - BB Leasing - Financial Statements of 2022; 3.08 - Commencement Notice - Gedip; 3.09 - Reopening Announcement - Gedip; 3.10 - Official Letter Bacen/Decon 5592/2023; 3.11 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.12 - Summary of Bacen Notes; 3.13 - Commencement Notice - Gedip. Participations: during the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, participated in the following meetings: 03/08/2023 - Coaud, Coris and Vicri meeting; and 03/09/2023 - Fiscal Council of BB - Banco de Investimento S/A. SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasília - DF, March 10, 2023 (electronically signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public Audit Committee - No. 2023/025 (*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 03/17/2023 - 12 PM, not in person. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, Alan Diego de Souza, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim. MATTERS DISCUSSED: Matters for decision: 1.01 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/22 - Effectiveness Assessment Report of the PLD/FTP-C Policy, Procedures and Internal Controls and Verification of the Internal Risk Assessment of LD/FTP-C - 2022 Cycle; 1.02 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/23 - Annual Report on the Compliance Program and Integrity Activities; 1.03 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/24 - Inspection Recommendation of the Monetary Authority of the Cayman Islands; 1.04 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/21 - BBC

- AML/FT Policy Effectiveness Assessment Report. Subjects for debate/manifestation: 2.01 - Minutes 2023/022 - Internal; 2.02 - Minutes 2023/023 - Vicri; 2.03 - Minutes 2023/024 - Internal; 2.04 - BB Cartão - Coaud Report of 2022; 2.05 - Ativos S.A. - Coaud Report of 2022; 2.06 - BB Consórcios - Coaud Report of 2 nd half of 2022. Subjects for acknowledgement: 3.01 - Irregularity Investigation Notice; 3.02 - BB Asset

- Compliance Report - December/2022; 3.03 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.04 - BB Cartão - Financial Statements - Year 2022; 3.05 - Ativos S.A. - Financial Statements - Fiscal Year 2022; 3.06 - BB Consórcios - Financial Statements - Fiscal Year 2022; 3.07 - BB Code of Ethics - version 2023-2024; 3.08 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.09 - Audit Report - Reporting Channel Protocols; 3.10 - Notice of Completion - Gedip; 3.11 - Commencement Notice - Gedip; 3.12 - Bacen Requisition 2023/011; Participations: during the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, participated in the following meetings: 03/13/2023 - Board of Directors Banco do Brasil S/A; 03/16/2023 - Board of Directors Banco do Brasil S/A; BB Cards Audit Committee; and 03/17/2023 - Audit Board of BB Leasing S/A. SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasília - DF, March 17, 2023 (electronically signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager