    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:20 2023-05-23 pm EDT
44.48 BRL   +2.35%
Banco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - March
PU
08:43aBrazil stocks to keep drifting higher on mixed company results
RE
05/22Banco Do Brasil S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Movimentação Diretor Alto Varejo para a Unidade de Private Bank
PU
Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - March

05/23/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#public

Audit Committee - No. 2023/022

(*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 03/03/2023 - 12 PM, not in person.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim.

MATTERS DISCUSSED:

  1. Matters for decision: 1.01 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/14; 1.02 - ISSUE OF OPINION
    - Coaud 2023/15 and Corem 2023/785; 1.03 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/16 and Corem 2023/795; 1.04 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/18; 1.05 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/17.
  2. Matters for debate/manifestation: 2.01 - Ativos Gestão - Coaud Report of 2022; 2.02 - Minutes 2023/017 - Coger; 2.03 - Minutes 2023/021 - Internal; 2.04 - BB BI -Coaud Report of the 2nd semester/2022.
  3. Subjects for acknowledgement: 3.01 - CVM Circular Letter No. 1/2023; 3.02 - Ativos S.A.
    - Reporting Channel and CA Meeting; 3.03 - Notice of Completion - Gedip; 3.04 - Ativos Gestão - Financial Statements of 2022; 3.05 - Other Deloitte Services; 3.06 - BB Credit Portfolio and PCLD - January/2023; 3.07 - Provision for Contingent Claims - PDC - January/2023; 3.08 - Audit Report: Gedip; 3.09 - Commencement Notice - Gedip; 3.10 - Summary of Bacen Notes; 3.11 - New Accounting or Tax Regulations; 3.12 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.13 - Audit Report: Gedip; 3.14 - Executive Summary Internal Audit - February 2023; 3.15 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.16 - Reporting Channel Protocol.
  4. Other matters.
  5. Participations: during the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, participated in the following meetings: 02/24/2023 - Board of Directors of BB Asset Management; Board of Directors of Ativos S/A; and 03/01/2023 - Fiscal Council of Ativos S/A Gestão de Cobrança e Recuperação de Crédito.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Brasília - DF, March 03, 2023

(electronically signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#public

Audit Committee - No. 2023/023

(*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 03/08/2023 - 09 AM, BB Building - Northern Autarchy Sector, Block 5, Lot B, North Tower, 16th floor, North Wing - Brasília (DF).

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Risks and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale, Ariosto Antunes Culau, Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni and Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima.

Vice-Presidênciade Controles Internos e Gestão de Riscos (Vicri): Felipe Guimarães Geissler Prince, Giuliane Paulista Camara, Luiz Fernando Ferreira Martins, Marco Túlio de Oliveira Mendonça, Rafael de Morais Vargas and Rafael Machado Giovanella.

Statutory Committee Support Management I and II (Geace I and II): Leandro Dias Guia and Lisleine Pryjma Berbert.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: CRO Reports; Risk Panel; Operating Losses; 2022 Supervision Cycle; Crisis Management and Business Continuity; Frameworks; Matters to be ruled on by the Board of Directors; and Other Matters.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Brasília - DF, March 08, 2023

(electronically signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#public

Audit Committee - No. 2023/024

(*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 03/10/2023 - 12 PM, not in person.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim.

MATTERS DISCUSSED:

  1. Matters for decision: 1.01 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/19; 1.02 - ISSUE OF OPINION
    - Coaud 2023/20; 1.03 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/11.
  2. Subjects for debate/manifestation: 2.01 - BB Leasing - Coaud Report - Fiscal Year 2022; 2.02 - Amendment to the Deloitte Agreement.
  3. Subjects for acknowledgement: 3.01 - Resignation Letter from the Audit Committee; 3.02 - Deloitte - Amendment No. 19 to the Service Provision Agreement; 3.03 - Deloitte - Amendment No. 20 to the Service Provision Agreement; 3.04 - Audit Report: OFFICIAL LETTER 64663/2022-TCU/Seproc; 3.05 - Audit Report: PLR Ativos S/A; 3.06 - BB-BI - Financial Statements of 2022; 3.07 - BB Leasing - Financial Statements of 2022; 3.08 - Commencement Notice - Gedip; 3.09 - Reopening Announcement - Gedip; 3.10 - Official Letter Bacen/Decon 5592/2023; 3.11 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.12 - Summary of Bacen Notes; 3.13 - Commencement Notice - Gedip.
  4. Participations: during the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, participated in the following meetings: 03/08/2023 - Coaud, Coris and Vicri meeting; and 03/09/2023 - Fiscal Council of BB - Banco de Investimento S/A.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Brasília - DF, March 10, 2023

(electronically signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#public

Audit Committee - No. 2023/025

(*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 03/17/2023 - 12 PM, not in person.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, Alan Diego de Souza, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim.

MATTERS DISCUSSED:

  1. Matters for decision: 1.01 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/22 - Effectiveness Assessment Report of the PLD/FTP-C Policy, Procedures and Internal Controls and Verification of the Internal Risk Assessment of LD/FTP-C - 2022 Cycle; 1.02 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/23 - Annual Report on the Compliance Program and Integrity Activities; 1.03 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/24 - Inspection Recommendation of the Monetary Authority of the Cayman Islands; 1.04 - ISSUE OF OPINION - Coaud 2023/21 - BBC
    - AML/FT Policy Effectiveness Assessment Report.
  2. Subjects for debate/manifestation: 2.01 - Minutes 2023/022 - Internal; 2.02 - Minutes 2023/023 - Vicri; 2.03 - Minutes 2023/024 - Internal; 2.04 - BB Cartão - Coaud Report of 2022; 2.05 - Ativos S.A. - Coaud Report of 2022; 2.06 - BB Consórcios - Coaud Report of 2nd half of 2022.
  3. Subjects for acknowledgement: 3.01 - Irregularity Investigation Notice; 3.02 - BB Asset
    - Compliance Report - December/2022; 3.03 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.04 - BB Cartão - Financial Statements - Year 2022; 3.05 - Ativos S.A. - Financial Statements - Fiscal Year 2022; 3.06 - BB Consórcios - Financial Statements - Fiscal Year 2022; 3.07 - BB Code of Ethics - version 2023-2024; 3.08 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.09 - Audit Report - Reporting Channel Protocols; 3.10 - Notice of Completion - Gedip; 3.11 - Commencement Notice - Gedip; 3.12 - Bacen Requisition 2023/011;
  4. Participations: during the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, participated in the following meetings: 03/13/2023 - Board of Directors Banco do Brasil S/A; 03/16/2023 - Board of Directors Banco do Brasil S/A; BB Cards Audit Committee; and 03/17/2023 - Audit Board of BB Leasing S/A.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Brasília - DF, March 17, 2023

(electronically signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#public

Audit Committee - No. 2023/026

(*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 03/22/2023 - 09 AM, videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Auditoria Interna (Audit): Iram Alves de Souza (Auditor Geral), Aparecido José Isac, Everton Munhoz, Giovani Luiz Nardi, Luciane Gameiro Lopes Benatto and Sérgio Henrique Mazza.

Risks and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora, Antônio Gustavo Matos do Vale, Ariosto Antunes Culau, Ieda Aparecida de Moura Cagni, Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima.

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committee I (Geace I): Alan Diego de Souza and Sandra Kiyoe Shimooka.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: Reports of the General Auditor; Risk and Capital Management; Regulatory standards; Information Technology; Other relevant topics; Reference Lines of Defense Model (MRLD) and Operational Losses.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

Brasília - DF, March 22, 2023

(electronically signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:42:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
