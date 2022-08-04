Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:36 2022-08-04 pm EDT
36.97 BRL   +1.54%
01:38pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - May
PU
08/02Brazil's Cielo Q2 net profit doubles, beating forecasts
RE
07/28Brazil's Petrobras will stick to its dividend policy -Treasury
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - May

08/04/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
Minutes of Meeting Extract (*)

#public

Audit Committee - No. 2022/053

(*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting for the disclosure of the form of § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: 05/05/2022 - 09h00, videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Internal Audit (Audit): Iram Alves de Souza, Aparecido Jose Isac, Everton Munhoz, Jadir Silva Rocha, Rafael Canuto Silva, Rosinei Germana Buzolin Luduwing, Sergio Henrique Mazza and Vanessa Mara da Silva.

Advisory Management Team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and Alan Diego de Souza.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: Asset Impairment; Accounting Reconciliation; Transitional Accounts (CTR); Financial Statements in BRGAAP and IFRS standards; Provisions for Doubtful Settlement Credits (PCLD); Business Relationship Funds; Provisions for Contingent Demands (PDC); Securities (TVM); Actuarial Risk; and CMN Resolution nº 4.966/2021.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, 05 May 2022

(digitally signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Minutes of Meeting Extract (*)

#public

Audit Committee - No. 2022/054

(*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting for the disclosure of the form of § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: 05/05/2022 - 10h30, videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Internal Controls Board (Dicoi): Marco Tulio de Oliveira Mendonça, Leonardo Kazuyoshi Benassi Uno, Luiz Paulo Azevedo Bittencourt and Roberta Cristina Formiga de Castro.

Advisory Management Team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: Jobs completed in the 1st quarter/2022 related to the BB Financial Statements - 03/31/2022.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, May 05, 2022

(digitally signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Minutes of Meeting Extract (*)

#public

Audit Committee - No. 2022/055

(*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting for the disclosure of the form of § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: 05/05/2022 - 14h00, videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Independent Auditors (Deloitte): Luiz Carlos Oseliero Filho, Alexandre Borges de Silveira, Bruno Cunha Dutra da Silveira, João Paulo Stellfeld Passos and Luiz Fernando Oliveira da Silva.

Advisory Management Team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and Alan Diego de Souza.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: BB's Financial Statements in BRGAAP - 03/31/2022; BB's Financial Statements in IFRS - 03/31/2022; and Other Matters to be Notified to Coaud.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias

Brasília - DF, May 05, 2022

(digitally signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Minutes of Meeting Extract

Audit Committee - No. 2022/056

#public

#Pública

(*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting for the disclosure of the form of § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: 05/05/2022 - 15h30, videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Accounting Board (Coger): Eduardo Cesar Pasa, Alberto Luiz Sari, Eliande de Jesus Santos Lindoso Filho, Ilenor Elemar Zingler, Pedro Henrique Duarte Oliveira, Rafael Nardi, Luiz Josetti da Conceião, Fernando Castelar Torres Silva.

Advisory Management Team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and Alan Diego de Souza.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: BB's financial statements of 03/31/2022.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, 05 May 2022

(digitally signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Minutes of Meeting Extract (*)

#public

Audit Committee - No. 2022/057

#Pública

(*) Extract from the Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting for the disclosure of the form of § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: 05/05/2022 - 18h00, videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Risk and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora.

Finance Board (Difin): Daniel Alves Maria.

Investor Relations Unit (URI): Janaina Marques Storti.

Advisory Management Team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: BB's results - 1st quarter/2022 - Expectations of the market.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, May 5, 2022

(digitally signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
