Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - September

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #públic Audit Committee - Nº 2022/103 (*) Audit Committee Meeting Minute Extract for disclosure as per § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 09/02/2022 - 12h00, not in person. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, Alan Diego de Souza, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim. MATTERS DISCUSSED: Matters for decision: there were no matters for decision. Subjects for debate / manifestation: 2.01 - Gedip Protocol - Start; 2.02 - Gedip Protocol

- Start; 2.03 -Minutes 2022/098 - UGE; 2.04 - Minutes 2022/100 - Vicri; 2.05 - Minutes 2022/101 - Internal. Matters for acknowledgement: 3.01 - Ativos S.A. - Financial Statements 1S22; 3.02 - Ativos Gestão - Financial Statements 1S22; 3.03 - BB Cartões - Financial Statements 1H22; 3.04 - Decree 10.571/2020; 3.05 - Gedip Protocol - Closing; 3.06 - Provision for Contingent Demands (PDC) - July/2022; 3.07 - Credit Portfolio and PCLD - July/2022; 3.08 - Complaints Channel Protocol; 3.09 - Gedip Protocol - accrual update; 3.10 - Complaints Channel Protocol; 3.11 - Internal Audit Monthly Summary - August 2022; 3.12 - Audit Response: Gedip; 3.13 - Audit Resport: Gedip. Participations: in the period, represented by one or more of its members, Coaud participated in the following meetings: 08/29/2022 - Coaud and Bacen/Desup Meeting; 08/31/2022 - Board of Directors BB Consórcios S.A.; 08/31/2022 - Board of Directors Ativos S.A. SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Brasília - DF, September 02, 2022 (digitally signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186 Free English Translation ____________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #públic Audit Committee - Nº 2022/104 (*) Audit Committee Meeting Minute Extract for disclosure as per § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 09/09/2022 - 09h00, BB Building - North Autarchies Sector, Block 5, Lot B, North Tower, 16th floor, North Wing - Brasília (DF). PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Fiscal Board (CF): Samuel Yoshiaki Oliveira Kinoshita, Aloisio Macário Ferreira de Souza, Lucas Pedreira do Couto Ferraz, Carlos Alberto Rechelo Neto and Renato da Motta Andrade Neto. Advisory Management to Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia. MATTERS DISCUSSED: Financial Statements do BB 1H2022; Issues monitored by Coaud in 2022 and for the future; Entities Related to BB. SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Brasília - DF, September 09, 2022 (digitally signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186 Free English Translation ____________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #públic Audit Committee - Nº 2022/105 (*) Audit Committee Meeting Minute Extract for disclosure as per § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 09/09/2022 - 12h00, not in person. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, Alan Diego de Souza, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim. MATTERS DISCUSSED: Matters for decision: there were no matters for decision. Subjects for debate / manifestation: 2.01 - Minutes 2022/103 - Internal; 2.02 - Minutes 2022/102 - Bacen/Desup. Matters for acknowledgement: 3.01 - BB AG and the Austrian Central Bank; 3.02 - Sponsorship and Advertising Contracts; 3.03 - Direct Contracts; 3.04 - BB Consolidated - Accounting Analysis July/22; 3.05 - Bacen/Degef Official Letter No. 12986/2022 - Compe Inspection 2022; 3.06 - Ativos S/A - Accounting Analysis July/22; 07.3 - BB Consórcios - Accounting Analysis - July/22; 08.3 - BB Asset - Accounting Analysis - July/22; 09.3 - BB Leasing - Accounting Analysis July/22; 3.10 - BB BI - Accounting Analysis July/22; 3.11 - Dicoi Works - August/2022; 3.12 - Official Letter 17742/2022-BCB/DECON; 3.13 - Periodic Reporting Protocol. Participations: in the period, represented by one or more of its members, Coaud participated in the following gatherings/meetings: 09/05/2022 - KPMG and BB General Auditor Meeting; 09/09/2022 - Fiscal Council of Banco do Brasil S.A. SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Brasília - DF, September 09, 2022 (digitally signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186 Free English Translation ____________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #públic Audit Committee - Nº 2022/106 (*) Audit Committee Meeting Minute Extract for disclosure as per § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016 DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 09/14/2022 - 16h00, videoconference. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Risk and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale, Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni and Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima. Chief Economist: Marcelo Rebelo Lopes. Guest Participants: Daniel Siqueira Rondon, Chrystian Barbosa Noronha, Dyego dos Santos Viveiros and Fernanda Livero Torres Guimarães (Super Comercial Varejo Acre). Advisory Management teams to the Statutory Committees I and II (Geace I and II): Leandro Dias Guia, Eduardo Almeida Teles and Sarah Lima Pondé. MATTERS DISCUSSED: Macroeconomics update; Economic informations about Safra. SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Brasília - DF, September 14, 2022 (digitally signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186 Free English Translation ____________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 1 of 1