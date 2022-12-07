Advanced search
Banco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - September
PU
06:24aFitch Rates Banco do Brasil's DPR Backed Series 2022 Notes 'BBB'; Affirms Outstanding
AQ
12/05Banco Do Brasil S A : BBSEG and Alelo
PU
Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - September

12/07/2022 | 02:12pm EST

12/07/2022 | 02:12pm EST
Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#públic

Audit Committee - Nº 2022/103

(*) Audit Committee Meeting Minute Extract for disclosure as per § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 09/02/2022 - 12h00, not in person.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, Alan Diego de Souza, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim.

MATTERS DISCUSSED:

  1. Matters for decision: there were no matters for decision.
  2. Subjects for debate / manifestation: 2.01 - Gedip Protocol - Start; 2.02 - Gedip Protocol
    - Start; 2.03 -Minutes 2022/098 - UGE; 2.04 - Minutes 2022/100 - Vicri; 2.05 - Minutes 2022/101 - Internal.
  3. Matters for acknowledgement: 3.01 - Ativos S.A. - Financial Statements 1S22; 3.02 - Ativos Gestão - Financial Statements 1S22; 3.03 - BB Cartões - Financial Statements 1H22; 3.04 - Decree 10.571/2020; 3.05 - Gedip Protocol - Closing; 3.06 - Provision for Contingent Demands (PDC) - July/2022; 3.07 - Credit Portfolio and PCLD - July/2022; 3.08 - Complaints Channel Protocol; 3.09 - Gedip Protocol - accrual update; 3.10 - Complaints Channel Protocol; 3.11 - Internal Audit Monthly Summary - August 2022; 3.12 - Audit Response: Gedip; 3.13 - Audit Resport: Gedip.
  4. Participations: in the period, represented by one or more of its members, Coaud participated in the following meetings: 08/29/2022 - Coaud and Bacen/Desup Meeting; 08/31/2022 - Board of Directors BB Consórcios S.A.; 08/31/2022 - Board of Directors Ativos S.A.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, September 02, 2022

(digitally signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#públic

Audit Committee - Nº 2022/104

(*) Audit Committee Meeting Minute Extract for disclosure as per § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 09/09/2022 - 09h00, BB Building - North Autarchies Sector, Block 5, Lot B, North Tower, 16th floor, North Wing - Brasília (DF).

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Fiscal Board (CF): Samuel Yoshiaki Oliveira Kinoshita, Aloisio Macário Ferreira de Souza, Lucas Pedreira do Couto Ferraz, Carlos Alberto Rechelo Neto and Renato da Motta Andrade Neto.

Advisory Management to Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: Financial Statements do BB 1H2022; Issues monitored by Coaud in 2022 and for the future; Entities Related to BB.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, September 09, 2022

(digitally signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#públic

Audit Committee - Nº 2022/105

(*) Audit Committee Meeting Minute Extract for disclosure as per § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 09/09/2022 - 12h00, not in person.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia, Alan Diego de Souza, André Augusto Baracat Gomes, Edmundo de França Pinto and Kátia de Melo Valente Couto Landim.

MATTERS DISCUSSED:

  1. Matters for decision: there were no matters for decision.
  2. Subjects for debate / manifestation: 2.01 - Minutes 2022/103 - Internal; 2.02 - Minutes 2022/102 - Bacen/Desup.
  3. Matters for acknowledgement: 3.01 - BB AG and the Austrian Central Bank; 3.02 - Sponsorship and Advertising Contracts; 3.03 - Direct Contracts; 3.04 - BB Consolidated - Accounting Analysis July/22; 3.05 - Bacen/Degef Official Letter No. 12986/2022 - Compe Inspection 2022; 3.06 - Ativos S/A - Accounting Analysis July/22; 07.3 - BB Consórcios - Accounting Analysis - July/22; 08.3 - BB Asset - Accounting Analysis - July/22; 09.3 - BB Leasing - Accounting Analysis July/22; 3.10 - BB BI - Accounting Analysis July/22; 3.11 - Dicoi Works - August/2022; 3.12 - Official Letter 17742/2022-BCB/DECON; 3.13 - Periodic Reporting Protocol.
  4. Participations: in the period, represented by one or more of its members, Coaud participated in the following gatherings/meetings: 09/05/2022 - KPMG and BB General Auditor Meeting; 09/09/2022 - Fiscal Council of Banco do Brasil S.A.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, September 09, 2022

(digitally signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#públic

Audit Committee - Nº 2022/106

(*) Audit Committee Meeting Minute Extract for disclosure as per § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 09/14/2022 - 16h00, videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Risk and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale, Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni and Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima.

  1. Chief Economist: Marcelo Rebelo Lopes.

Guest Participants: Daniel Siqueira Rondon, Chrystian Barbosa Noronha, Dyego dos Santos Viveiros and Fernanda Livero Torres Guimarães (Super Comercial Varejo Acre).

Advisory Management teams to the Statutory Committees I and II (Geace I and II): Leandro Dias Guia, Eduardo Almeida Teles and Sarah Lima Pondé.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: Macroeconomics update; Economic informations about Safra.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Brasília - DF, September 14, 2022

(digitally signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

Extract of Meeting Minutes (*)

#públic

Audit Committee - Nº 2022/107

(*) Audit Committee Meeting Minute Extract for disclosure as per § 5, art. 24, Law 13.303/2016

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: 09/14/2022 - 17h30, videoconference.

PARTICIPANTS:

Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias.

Risk and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora.

Internal Audit GA New York: Antonio Carlos Seibert dos Santos.

  1. Internal Audit: Iram Alves de Souza and Alessandro Brites de Maria.

Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and André Augusto Baracat Gomes.

MATTERS DISCUSSED: 2022 Job Planning; Audit Jobs and Recommendations; Points for Attention; Compliance; Coaud member mandate termination.

SIGNED: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias

Brasília - DF, September 14, 2022

(digitally signed)

Leandro Dias Guia

Solutions Manager

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 19:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
