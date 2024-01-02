Extract of Meeting Minutes (*) #public Audit Committee - No. 2023/082 (*) Extract of Meeting Minute of Audit Committee destined for disclosure in the form of §5, art. 24, Law No. 13,303/2016 DATE, TIME AND VENUE: 09/01/2023 - 12:00 pm, remote. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia. DISCUSSED MATTERS: Matters for deliberation: 1.01 - ISSUANCE OF REPORT - 2023/67 - Program of Variable Compensation of Directors (RVA) 2023; 1.02 - ISSUANCE OF REPORT - 2023/68 - Profit Sharing and Participation Program (PLR) Payment 1S2023; 1.03 - ISSUANCE OF REPORT - 2023/69 - Program of Variable Compensation of Directors (RVA) of BB Asset - RVA Advance 2023. Matters for debate / manifestation: 2.01 - Minute 2023/079 - Chief Economist; 2.02 - Minute 2023/080 - Direo; 2.03 - Minute 2023/081 - Internal. Subjects for acknowledgement: 3.01 - Official Letter BCB/Desup 22108/2023; 3.02 - Direct Contracting - 2nd quarter/2023; 3.03 - Sponsorship and Advertising Agreements - 2nd quarter/2023; 3.04 - Final Report - Complaint; 3.05 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.06 - Monthly Alert Report - July/2023; 3.07 - IT Strategic Plan - Proposal ECBB; 3.08 - Commencement Notice - Gedip; 3.09 - Credit Portfolio and PCLD - July/2023; 3.10 - Provision for Contingent Demands - PDC - July/2023; 3.11 - BB Asset - Compliance Report - June/2023; 3.12 - Reporting of New Accounting and Tax Regulation - July/23. Participations: for the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, attended the following meetings: 08/28/2023 - Board of Directors Ativos S/A. SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasilia/DF, September 01, 2023 (digitally signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186 Free English Translation ____________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 1 of 1

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: 09/05/2023 - 02:30 pm, videoconference. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen)/Banking Supervision Department (Desup): Enzo Petrarca, George Ohara and Rubens Gandelman. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and André Augusto Baracat Gomes. DISCUSSED MATTERS: Relevant Matters that impacted the Financial Statements of BB Conglomerate in the 1st semester or 2023; Main Challanges Identified; Recommendations of Coaud in the 1S2023. SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasilia, DF, September 05, 2023

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: 09/06/2023 - 02:00 pm, videoconference. PARTICIPANTS: Internal Audit (Audit): Iram Alves de Souza, Alessandro Brites de Maria, Everton Munhoz, Luciane Gameiro Lopes Benatto and Sergio Henrique Mazza. Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and André Augusto Baracat Gomes. DISCUSSED MATTERS: Reports of the General Auditor; Audit jobs; Paint 2023; Inspection Entities; and Special Audits. SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasilia, DF, September 06, 2023

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: 09/06/2023 - 04:00 pm, videoconference. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. GA New York Internal Audit: Antonio Carlos Seibert dos Santos. Internal Audit: Iram Alves de Souza and Alessandro Brites de Maria. Advisory Management team to the Committee (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia and André Augusto Baracat Gomes. DISCUSSED MATTERS: 2023 jobs; Status of the jobs and recommendations of the Internal Audit and the Regulatory Bodies; Points of Attention; and Highlights. SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasilia, DF, September 06, 2023

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: 09/08/2023 - 12:00 pm, remote. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia. DISCUSSED MATTERS: Matters for deliberation: there were no matters for resolution. Matters for debate / manifestation: 2.01 - Minute 2023/083 - Bacen/Desup. Subjects for acknowledgement: 3.01 - Conclusion Notice - Gedip; 3.02 - Audit Report; 3.03 - Conclusion Notice - Gedip; 3.04 - Executive Summary of the Internal Audit - August/2023; 3.05 - BB Consolidated Accounting Analysis - July/23; 3.06 - BB's Reply to the Official Letter

Bacen/Derop No. 17582/2023; 3.07 - BB's Reply to the Official Letter Bacen/Decon No.

19250/2023. Participations: for the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, attended the following meetings: 09/04/2023 - MRLD Interview - Coris/Coaud; 09/05/2023 - Bacen/Anef Meeting; 09/06/2023 - Audit Meeting; and Audit Meeting GA NY. SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasília/DF, September 08, 2023 (digitally signed) Leandro Dias Guia Solutions Manager Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186 Free English Translation ____________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 1 of 1

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: 09/15/2023 - 12:00 pm, remote. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Leandro Dias Guia. DISCUSSED MATTERS: Matters for deliberation: 1.01 - ISSUANCE OF REPORT - 2023/69 - Semi-annual Report of the BB Reporting Channel - 1S2023; 1.02 - ISSUANCE OF REPORT - 2023/70 - BB Compliance Program Review. Matters for debate/manifestation: 2.01 - Minute 2023/082 - Internal; 2.02 - Minute 2023/084 - Audit; 2.03 - Minute 2023/085 - Audit GA NY; 2.04 - Minute 2023/086 - Internal. Subjects for acknowledgement: 3.01 - Ativos S/A - Accounting Analysis - July/23; 3.02 - BB Asset - Accounting Analysis - July/23; 3.03 - BB Consórcios - Accounting Analysis - July/23; 3.04 - Reporting Channel Protocol; 3.05 - 3.05 - Circular Letter Bacen/Decon No. 23,518/2023; 3.06 - BB Leasing - Accounting Analysis - July/23; 3.07 - BB BI - Accounting Analysis - July/23; 3.08 - 3.08 - Securitization Assets and Asset Management: Documents Analysed in the 2Q2023. Participations - for the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, attended the following meetings: 09/13/2023 - Coris and Dicoi Meeting (Coaud was invited). SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasilia/DF, September 15, 2023

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: 09/20/2023 - 09:00 am, BB Building - Setor de Autarquias Norte, Quadra 5, Lot B, North Tower, 16th floor, Asa Norte - Brasília (DF). PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Risk and Capital Committee (Coris): Vilmar Gongora (Coordinator), Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale, Ariosto Antunes Culau, Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni and Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima. Vice Presidency of Internal Controls and Risk Management (Vicri): Felipe Guimarães Geissler Prince, Alan Carlos Guedes de Oliveira, Eduardo Barbosa Rigueira Cavalcanti, Luciano Matarazzo Regno, Luiz Fernando Ferreira Martins, Marcelo Henrique Leite Ferreira, Rafael Machado Giovanella, Rafael de Morais Vargas and Vivian da Silva Teodoro Tavares. Executive Secretariat Unit (Secex): Ranulfo de Moura Machado Neto, Sandra Kiyoe Shimooka and Lisleine Pryjma Berbert. DISCUSSED MATTERS: CRO Reports; Operating Losses; CMN Resolution nº 4,966/2021; Cybersecurity Risk; and Credit Risk. SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade and Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias. Brasilia, DF, September 20, 2023

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: 09/22/2023 - 12:00 pm, remote. PARTICIPANTS: Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames (Coordinator), Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Sandra Kiyoe Shimooka. DISCUSSED MATTERS: Matters for deliberation: 1.01 - ISSUANCE OF REPORT - 2023/71 - BB Consórcios S/A - Report of the Reporting Channel 1S23; 1.02 - ISSUANCE OF REPORT - 2023/72 - SRC Bacen - Audit Report; 1.03 - ISSUANCE OF REPORT - 2023/73 - BB Asset - Review of the TRP Policy. Matters for debate / manifestation: 2.01 - Minute 2023/087 - Internal. Subjects for acknowledgment: 3.01 - Dicoi Assessment Jobs - August/2023; 3.02 - Periodic Report - Gedip; 3.03 - Conclusion Notice - Gedip; 3.04 - Coger Note No. 116.550; 3.05 - Periodic Report: Complaints; 3.06 - BB-BI - Management Form - July/2023; 3.07 - ECBB 2024-2028 - Presentation to Committees. Participations - for the period, Coaud, represented by one or more of its members, attended the following meetings: 09/20/2023 - Coaud, Coris and Vicri Meeting; Coris and Diris Meeting (Coaud was invited); 09/22/2023 - Ativos S/A Board of Directors. SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia, Vera Lucia de Almeida Pereira Elias and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasilia/DF, September 22, 2023

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: 09/27/2023 - 09:00 pm, videoconference. PARTICIPANTS: Internal Audit (Audit): Iram Alves de Souza, Alessandro Brites de Maria, Carlos Cesar de Camargo Antunes, Everton Munhoz, Luciane Gameiro Lopes Benatto and Sergio Henrique Mazza. Audit Committee (Coaud): Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Advisory Management team to the Statutory Committees I (Geace I): Sandra Kiyoe Shimooka and Alan Diego de Souza. DISCUSSED MATTERS: Reports of the General Auditor; TI BB Ag; Audit Jobs; and Advanced Analysis of Information. SIGNED BY: Egidio Otmar Ames, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro. Brasília /DF, September 27, 2023