Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Extraordinary Meeting

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

2022/18

EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD

OF DIRECTORS HELD ON MAY 28th, 2022

On May 28th, 2022, 9a.m. it was held an extraordinary non-presential meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Banco do Brasil S.A. (CNPJ: 00,000,000/0001-91; NIRE: 5330000063-8), at Setor de Autarquias Norte, Quadra 5, Lote B, Torre Sul, 15º andar, Asa Norte, Brasília (DF), with Mrs. Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni, as chairwoman, with participation of the members Mr. Aramis Sá de Andrade, Mr. Ariosto Antunes Culau, Mr. Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro, Mr. Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima, Mrs. Rachel de Oliveira Maia and, Mr. Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

The Board of Directors (BoD):

(…)

02. REMUNERATION OF MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT BODIES, MEMBERS OF STATUTORY COMMITTEES AND SUPERVISORY BOARD - approved (i) the adjustment of the ceiling of the global amount, period from April/2022 to March/2023, and of the fees, period from June/2022 to March/2023, for remuneration of the members of Banco do Brasil's management bodies - Executive Board and Board of Directors; (ii) the maintenance of the compensation parameters for the members of the Supervisory Board, Audit Committee and Risk and Capital Committee; (iii) the maintenance of the compensation parameters for the members of the Humans, Remuneration and Eligibility Committee, the Technology and Innovation Committee and the Corporate Sustainability Committee; to be sent to the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State- Owned Companies (Sest) for review; (iv) the guidelines to be forwarded to the subsidiaries to ensure the internal alignment of the compensation of the BB's participated entities statutory positions.

(...)

Meeting held without the participation of the Counselor representing the employees