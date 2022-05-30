Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Supervisory Board meeting
05/30/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
Free English Translation
04/2022
MINUTE OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD HELD ON APRIL EIGHT, TWO THOUSAND TWENTY-TWO
On April eight, two thousand twenty-two, starting at 8:45 am, at Setor de Autarquias Norte, Quadra 5, Lote B, Asa Norte, in the meeting room on the 16th floor - North Tower of the Banco do Brasil building in Brasilia - the Federal District, the ordinary meeting of the Banco do Brasil S.A. Supervisory Board was held, chaired by the Board Member Rafael Cavalcanti de Araújo. The meeting was attended, in person or through videoconference, by the Board Members Aloisio Macário Ferreira de Souza, Carlos Alberto Rechelo Neto, Lucas Pedreira do Couto Ferraz and Samuel Yoshiaki Oliveira Kinoshita. Invited by the Collegiate, participated in the meeting, in alternating moments, also in person or through videoconference, Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima and Fábio Rodrigo Machado, from the Technology and Innovation Committee - Cotei; Adelar Valentim Dias, Alberto Ronchi Neto and Luiz Paulo Azevedo Bittencourt, from the Internal Controls Board - Dicoi; Marco Túlio de Oliveira Mendonça, from the Risk Management Board - Diris; Iram Alves de Souza, from the Internal Audit Unit - Audit; and Marco Aurélio Picini de Moura, Júlio Cesar Amaral Chaves, and Raimundo Moreira, from the Associated Entities Governance Unit - UGE. The President started the meeting revisiting the text of the previously distributed Minute # 03/2022, which was approved by the Board Members. Then, the Collegiate started reviewing the topics in the agenda:
MEETING WITH COTEI
MEETING WITH DICOI
MEETING WITH DIRIS
MEETING WITH AUDIT
MEETING WITH UGE
ACCOUNTING REVIEW
BUDGET FOR FIXED INVESTMENTS - ORFIX.
PURCHASES AND CONTRACTING
Having nothing else to discuss, the President closed the meeting, and this minute was
- to be continued -
drafted and is signed by me (signature), Ranulfo de Moura Machado Neto, Secretary, and by the Council Members.
(signature) Aloisio Macário Ferreira de Souza, Samuel Yoshiaki Oliveira Kinoshita, Carlos Alberto Rechelo Neto, Rafael Cavalcanti de Araújo.
