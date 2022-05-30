Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Banco do Brasil S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/30 02:45:01 pm EDT
35.85 BRL   -3.24%
11:09aBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Transcript 1Q22
PU
08:39aBANCO DO BRASIL S A : ESM - 06.29.2022 - Distance Voting Ballot
PU
05/25BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Institutional 1Q22
PU
Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Supervisory Board meeting

05/30/2022
#Public

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

04/2022

MINUTE OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD HELD ON APRIL EIGHT, TWO THOUSAND TWENTY-TWO

On April eight, two thousand twenty-two, starting at 8:45 am, at Setor de Autarquias Norte, Quadra 5, Lote B, Asa Norte, in the meeting room on the 16th floor - North Tower of the Banco do Brasil building in Brasilia - the Federal District, the ordinary meeting of the Banco do Brasil S.A. Supervisory Board was held, chaired by the Board Member Rafael Cavalcanti de Araújo. The meeting was attended, in person or through videoconference, by the Board Members Aloisio Macário Ferreira de Souza, Carlos Alberto Rechelo Neto, Lucas Pedreira do Couto Ferraz and Samuel Yoshiaki Oliveira Kinoshita. Invited by the Collegiate, participated in the meeting, in alternating moments, also in person or through videoconference, Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima and Fábio Rodrigo Machado, from the Technology and Innovation Committee - Cotei; Adelar Valentim Dias, Alberto Ronchi Neto and Luiz Paulo Azevedo Bittencourt, from the Internal Controls Board - Dicoi; Marco Túlio de Oliveira Mendonça, from the Risk Management Board - Diris; Iram Alves de Souza, from the Internal Audit Unit - Audit; and Marco Aurélio Picini de Moura, Júlio Cesar Amaral Chaves, and Raimundo Moreira, from the Associated Entities Governance Unit - UGE. The President started the meeting revisiting the text of the previously distributed Minute # 03/2022, which was approved by the Board Members. Then, the Collegiate started reviewing the topics in the agenda:

  1. MEETING WITH COTEI
  2. MEETING WITH DICOI
  3. MEETING WITH DIRIS
  4. MEETING WITH AUDIT
  5. MEETING WITH UGE
  6. ACCOUNTING REVIEW
  7. BUDGET FOR FIXED INVESTMENTS - ORFIX.
  8. PURCHASES AND CONTRACTING

Having nothing else to discuss, the President closed the meeting, and this minute was

- to be continued -

#Public

Minute nº 04 - April 08, 20222

drafted and is signed by me (signature), Ranulfo de Moura Machado Neto, Secretary, and by the Council Members.

(signature) Aloisio Macário Ferreira de Souza, Samuel Yoshiaki Oliveira Kinoshita, Carlos Alberto Rechelo Neto, Rafael Cavalcanti de Araújo.

THIS DOCUMENT IS PART TRANSCRIBED FROM THE PROPER LOG

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 18:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
