  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Banco do Brasil S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:54 2022-12-14 pm EST
31.05 BRL   -2.54%
Banco do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Supervisory Board meeting

12/14/2022 | 03:46pm EST
#Pública

09/2022

EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE

SUPERVISORY BOARD HELD ON SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

On September 9, 2022, at 8:45 a.m., at Setor de Autarquias Norte, Quadra 5, Lote B, Asa Norte, in the meeting room located on the 16th floor - Torre Norte, of the Banco do Brasil Building, in Brasília - Federal District, under the chairmanship of Board Member Samuel Yoshiaki Oliveira Kinoshita, it was held an ordinary meeting of the Supervisory Board of Banco do Brasil S.A. The meeting was attended, either in person or by videoconferencing, by Board Members Aloisio Macário Ferreira de Souza, Carlos Alberto Rechelo Neto, Lucas Pedreira do Couto Ferraz and Renato da Motta Andrade Neto. By invitation of the Board of Directors, participated in the meeting, in alternating moments, also in person or by videoconference, Aramis Sá de Andrade, Egídio Otmar Ames, Marcos Tadeu de Siqueira and Vera Lúcia de Almeida Pereira, from the Audit Committee - Coaud; Leandro Dias Guia, from the Advisory Management to the Statutory Committees I of the Executive Secretary - Geace I/Secex; Iram Alves de Souza, from the Internal Audit Unit - Audit; Claudio Bispo de Oliveira and Marcos Martins Dutra, from the Legal Executive Office - Dijur; Marcelo Rebelo Lopes, form the Global Treasury Office - Tesou; and Felipe Guimarães Geissler Prince, form the Credit Executive Office. The President began the meeting by recording the approval of the Minutes No. 08/2022, previously distributed and analyzed by the Board Members. After that, the Board proceeded to the discussion of the matters on the agenda:

01. MEETING WITH THE AUDIT COMMITTEE (COAUD)

02. MEETING WITH INTERNAL AUDIT (AUDIT)

  1. MEETING WITH THE LEGAL EXECUTIVE OFFICE (DIJUR)
  2. MEETING WITH THE GLOBAL TREASURY UNIT (TESOU)
  3. MEETING WITH THE CREDIT EXECUTIVE OFFICE
  4. ACCOUNTING ANALYSIS
  5. FIXED INVESTMENT BUDGET - ORFIX

There being no further business to come before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting, and these minutes were drawn up and signed by me

- continued on next page -

#Pública#Public

Excerpt of the Minutes No. 09 - 09.07.2022

2

(signature), Luísa de Abreu Martino Rondon, Secretary, and by the Board Members.

(Signatures) Aloisio Macário Ferreira de Souza, Carlos Alberto Rechelo Neto, Lucas Pedreira do Couto Ferraz, Renato da Motta Andrade Neto, Samuel Yoshiaki Oliveira Kinoshita.

THIS DOCUMENT IS A TRANSCRIBED PART OF THE MINUTES BOOK

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 20:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
