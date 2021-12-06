Log in
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/03
32.2 BRL   +0.12%
04:52pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : New Head of IR
PU
04:42pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Designação de Gerente Geral de Relações com Investidores
PU
12/02BANCO DO BRASIL S A : 3Q21 Risk Management Report
PU
Banco do Brasil S A : New Head of IR

12/06/2021 | 04:52pm EST
Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

Banco do Brasil hereby informs that Ms. Janaína Marques Storti has been designated to the position of Head of Investor Relations.

2. Janaína Storti has worked in the Investor Relations area at Banco do Brasil for 11 years, performing technical and managerial functions in the areas of communication and relationship with the market, corporate information and compliance. Before that, she worked in the international business area of Banco Nossa Caixa. She has an MBA in Finance from IBMEC, and a master's and undergraduate degrees in International Relations from Unicamp and Unesp, respectively.

Brasília(DF), December 6th, 2021.

Daniel Alves Maria

Finance Officer

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations www.bb.com.br/ir ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 21:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
