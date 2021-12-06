Banco do Brasil S A : New Head of IR

Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

Banco do Brasil hereby informs that Ms. Janaína Marques Storti has been designated to the position of Head of Investor Relations.

2. Janaína Storti has worked in the Investor Relations area at Banco do Brasil for 11 years, performing technical and managerial functions in the areas of communication and relationship with the market, corporate information and compliance. Before that, she worked in the international business area of Banco Nossa Caixa. She has an MBA in Finance from IBMEC, and a master's and undergraduate degrees in International Relations from Unicamp and Unesp, respectively.

Brasília(DF), December 6th, 2021.

Daniel Alves Maria

Finance Officer