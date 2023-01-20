Advanced search
Banco do Brasil S A : Nomination of Chief Officer

01/20/2023 | 05:31pm EST
Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

MATERIAL FACT

In accordance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976, and CVM Resolution 44, of August 23rd, 2021, Banco do Brasil S.A. ("BB") informs that according to article 30, item I, letter "b" of its bylaws, Mr. Marco Geovanne Tobias da Silva was nominated for the position of Chief Financial Management and Investor Relations Officer (CFO).

  1. Marco Geovanne Tobias da Silva was a career employee at Banco do Brasil for 23 years
    (1987 to 2010). He holds a degree in Economics from Universidade de Brasília (UnB) with MBA in Marketing from COPPEAD and Master degree in Business from Ibmec. He was Vice Chairman at Bank of America in Brazil from 2015 to 2022 and Managing Director at Previ from 2010 to 2015. At BB, he was Head of Investor Relations from 1999 to 2010, being awarded Best Investor Relations Professional by IR Magazine. Before that, he served in areas such as Finance, Capital Markets, Strategy and Marketing. He was Chairman of Neoenergia's Board of Directors and a Board member of Vale SA's (both from 2011 to 2015).
  2. The nomination are in the process of being approved by the governance in order to be elected by the Board of Directors.
  3. The Chief Officer currently occupying the respective position continue to exercise his functions regularly until the investiture of the nominee.
  4. Additional facts considered important will be promptly disclosed to the market.

Brasília (DF), January 20th, 2023.

Daniel Alves Maria

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.bb.com.br/ir

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 22:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
