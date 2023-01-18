Banco do Brasil S A : Nomination of Chief Officers

Public-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

In accordance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976, and CVM Resolution 44, of August 23rd, 2021, Banco do Brasil S.A. ("BB") informs that according to article 30, item I, letter "b" of its bylaws, Mrs. Carla Nesi was nominated for the position of Chief Retail Business Officer, Mr. Felipe Guimarães Geissler Prince was nominated for the position of Chief Internal Controls And Risk Management Officer (CRO) and Mrs. Marisa Reghini Ferreira Mattos was nominated for the position of Chief Technology and Digital Business Officer (CTO).

Carla Nesi was a career employee at Banco do Brasil for 30 years, since 1992. She holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Fundação Armando Álvares Penteado (FAAP/SP) and MBA in Marketing from Pontifícia Universidade Católica (PUC) of Rio de Janeiro. At BB, she was responsible for the company's retail customer strategy, including CRM, segmentation and relationship models for Individuals and SMEs, in addition to the development, execution and management of products, partnerships in the loyalty segment and commercial strategy. She managed physical channels, proprietary and correspondants network, and digital channels. In 2017, she was appointed Retail Business Officer (for Individuals and SMEs), working in this area until her retirement in 2022. In the last five years, she has been serving as member of the Board of Directors of BB afilliated companies for payments - Elo Serviços, loyalty - Livelo and consortiums - BB Consórcios.

Felipe Guimarães Geissler Prince has been a career employee at Banco do Brasil for 22 years. He holds a law degree from Faculdade de Direito de Varginha (FADIVA), a specialization in finance from the Universidade de Brasília (UnB) and an MBA in Credit Management from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). He is Credit Officer since 2020, where he has served in several positions since 2008, including responding for the Corporate and Large Corporate loan portfolios. He also served in the Minas Gerais Superintendence, in the Agribusiness Division and International Division. At Banco Votorantim he was a member of the Finance Committee from 2017 to 2018 and at the Advisory Committee from 2018 to 2019.

Marisa Reghini Ferreira Mattos has been a career employee at Banco do Brasil for 23 years. She holds a degree in Information Systems from Universidade Estadual Paulista (UNESP), an MBA in Software Engineering and IT Governance and a graduate degree in Business Management. She has training for Executives from Insper and training for Board of Directors' members and Corporate Governance from IBGC. She is Head of App Development at the Technology Division since 2021, where she previously held several positions. She is also Cassi's Supervisory Board member.