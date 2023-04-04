Banco do Brasil S A : OSM - 04.27.2023 - Distance Voting Ballot

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - BCO BRASIL S.A. to be held on 04/27/2023
Shareholder's Name
Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF
E-mail
Instructions on how to cast your vote
Pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, if the shareholder chooses to exercise their right to distance vote, they must complete this Remote Voting Ballot (Ballot), which will only be considered valid, and the votes cast here accounted for in the quorum of the Shareholders Meeting, if the following instructions are followed:
1.All fields must be duly filled;
2.Ballots received with erasures will be considered null; 3.Items not completed / blank votes will be considered null; 4.All pages must be initialed; and
5.The last page must be signed by the shareholder or by his/her legal representative(s), as the case may be, in accordance with current legislation.
The ballot must be submitted along with a copy of the identification document as follows: a.Individuals: identity document with photo and CPF;
b.Corporations: bylaw / articles of incorporation, documents evidencing the power to represent,and ID of the representative;
c.Investment Funds: bylaw / articles of incorporation / regulations, documents evidencing the power to represent, and ID of the representative;
d.Shareholders with tax domicile abroad: additionally, documents evidencing the source of resources, according to the CMN Resolution No. 4373/2014, Law No. 4131/1962, and other related laws.
Exceptionally, it is not necessary to certify the signature on the powers of attorney granted by the shareholders to their proxies, and the authentication of the documents submitted along with the remote voting ballot will be waived. The powers of attorney granted in electronic format by shareholders to their proxies must use certificates compliant with the standards of the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure - ICP-Brasil.
IMPORTANT: Shareholders who eventually have voted through remote voting ballot and wish to
participate in the Assembly must choose between: (i) participate as listeners or (ii) participate and vote during the meeting, observing that Remote Voting Ballots of shareholders opting for exercising their right to voting by the time of the meeting, shall be disregarded.
In case of doubt, please email to secex.assembleia@bb.com.br.
Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider
The Ballot must be received by April 20, 2023 (including), using one of the options described below:
1.shareholders holding shares deposited at Banco do Brasil as bookkeeper of the shares: the Ballot should be emailed to secex.assembleia@bb.com.br;
2. shareholders holding shares deposited at B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão: by means of voting instructions submitted by the shareholders to their respective custodians. In this case, the remote vote will be exercised by the shareholders in accordance with the procedures adopted by the Institutions and / or Brokers in where they maintain their positions in custody;
3 . b y s u b m i t t i n g v o t i n g i n s t r u c t i o n s d i r e c t l y t o B a n c o d o B r a s i l S . A , a t secex.assembleia@bb.com.br or by postal mail to SAUN, Block 5, Lot B - Ed. Bank of Brazil, 16th floor, Torre Norte, Brasília (DF).
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.
The remote voting ballot must be submitted signed and initialed on all its pages, along with the documentation referred to in the filling guidelines, to secex.assembleia@bb.com.br or by postal mail to SAUN, Block 5, Lot B - Ed. Bank of Brazil, 16th floor, Torre Norte, Brasília (DF).
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Bookkeeper: Banco do Brasil S.A.
Address: Avenida República do Chile, 330 - 9° Andar - Torre Oeste - Centro - Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
-
CEP: 20.031-170 Phone: (55 21) 3808-3715
E-mail: secex.assembleia@bb.com.br
Shareholders holding shares deposited at Banco do Brasil, as the bookkeeper of the shares, may transmit the voting instructions remotely by submitting the voting ballot exclusively by digital means, as follows:
a.Individuals: identity document with photo and CPF;
b.Corporations: bylaw / articles of incorporation, documents evidencing the power to represent, and ID of the representative (with photo and CPF);
c.Investment Funds: bylaw / articles of incorporation / regulation, documents evidencing the power to represent, and ID of the representative (with photo and CPF);
d.Shareholders with tax domicile abroad: additionally, documents evidencing the source of resources, according to the CMN Resolution No. 4373/14, Law No. 4131/62, and other related law.
Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BBAS12;BBAS3;BBAS11]
Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 8
1. Nomination of candidates to the board of directors (the shareholder can nominate as many candidates as the numbers of vacancies to be filled in the general election. The votes indicated in this filed will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place).
Kelly Tatiane Martins Quirino - Indicada pelo Controlador na qualidade de representante eleita pelos empregados do Banco do Brasil
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Tarciana Paula Gomes Medeiros - Indicada pelo Controlador na qualidade de Presidente da Companhia
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Elisa Vieira Leonel - Indicada pelo Controlador
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva - Indicado pelos Minoritários
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Robert Juenemann - Indicado pelos Minoritários
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Anelize Lenzi Ruas de Almeida - Indicada pelo Controlador
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Indicado pelo Controlador (1)
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Indicado pelo Controlador (2)
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
2. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the candidates that you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
3. View of all the candidates to indicate the cumulative voting distribution.
Kelly Tatiane Martins Quirino - Indicada pelo Controlador na qualidade de representante eleita pelos empregados do Banco do Brasil [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %
Tarciana Paula Gomes Medeiros - Indicada pelo Controlador na qualidade de Presidente da Companhia [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %
Elisa Vieira Leonel - Indicada pelo Controlador [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ]
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BBAS12;BBAS3;BBAS11]
4. Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the cumulative voting request).
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BBAS12;BBAS3;BBAS11]
5. Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law 6,404, of 1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of the board of directors).
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BBAS12;BBAS3;BBAS11]
Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 5
6. Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as there are seats to be filled in the general election).
Gileno Gurgeão Barreto - Titular Indicado pelos Minoritários / Antônio Emílio Bastos Freire - Suplente Indicado pelos Minoritários
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Fernando Florêncio Campos - Titular Indicado pelos Minoritários / Andriei José Beber - Suplente Indicado pelos Minoritários
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Indicado pelo Controlador (1) - Titular / Indicado pelo Controlador (1) - Suplente
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Indicado pelo Controlador (2) - Titular / Indicado pelo Controlador (2) - Suplente
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Indicado pelo Controlador (3) - Titular / Indicado pelo Controlador (3) - Suplente
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BBAS12;BBAS3;BBAS11]
7. To examine the administrators rendering of accounts, to review, to discuss and to vote the Company´s financial statements for the fiscal year of 2022.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BBAS12;BBAS3;BBAS11]
8. Proposal on net profit allotment regarding the fiscal year of 2022, as follows (Amounts in R$): Net Income: 30,796,869,790.00
Accumulated Income (Losses): 9,964,566.54
Adjusted Net Income: 30,806,834,356.54
Legal Reserve: 1,539,843,489.50
Compensation to the shareholders: 11,807,588,413.06
- Interest on Own Capital: 9,635,342,571.45
- Dividends: 2,172,245,841.61
Statutory Reserves: 26,385,850,824.28
- For the Operating Margin: 18,470,095,577.00
- For the Capital Payout Equalization: 7,915,755,247.28
Utilization of Statutory Reserve - Equalization of Dividends: (8,926,448,370.30)
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BBAS12;BBAS3;BBAS11]
9. Proposed of setting the Overall Amount for payment of fees and benefits of the members of the Executive Board and the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB) at a maximum of ninety- four million, one hundred and eighty-one thousand, four hundred and seventy-four reais and twenty-nine cents (R$ 94,181,474.29), corresponding to the period from April 2023 to March 2024.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BBAS12;BBAS3;BBAS11]
10. Proposal of setting the monthly fees of the members of BBs Supervisory Board at one tenth of the monthly average received by the members of the Executive Board, excluding benefits other than fees, in the period from April 2023 to March 2024.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BBAS12;BBAS3;BBAS11]
11. Proposal of individual monthly compensation for the members of the Audit Committee for the period from April 2023 to March 2024, corresponding to ninety percent of the individual monthly compensation proposed for the position of Executive Officer.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BBAS12;BBAS3;BBAS11]
12. Proposal of individual monthly compensation for the members of the Risks and Capital
Committee for the period from April 2023 to March 2024, corresponding to ninety percent of the individual monthly compensation proposed for the position of Executive Officer.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BBAS12;BBAS3;BBAS11]
13. Proposal of individual monthly compensation for the members of the Humans, Remuneration and Eligibility Committee for the period from Apr 2023 to Mar 2024, corresponding to thirty percent
of the individual monthly compensation proposed for the position of Executive Officer.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BBAS12;BBAS3;BBAS11]
14. In the hypothesis of second call notice of the General Meeting, can the voting instructions contained in this Voting Ballot be also considered for the General Meeting held on second call notice?
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
City :__________________________________________________________________________
Date :__________________________________________________________________________
Signature :_____________________________________________________________________
Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________
Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________