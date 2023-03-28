Banco do Brasil S A : OSM/ESM - 04.27.2023 - Call Notice

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ 00.00.000/0001-91 NIRE 5330000063-8

Publicly Traded Company

CALL NOTICE

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS

The Shareholders of Banco do Brasil S.A. ("Company") are invited to attend the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings ("Meetings") to be held at 3:00 p.m. on April 27, 2023, exclusively online, at the Company's headquarters, located at SAUN, Quadra 5, Lote B - Ed. Banco do Brasil, at the Auditorium, 14th floor, Torre Sul, Brasilia (Federal District), to deliberate on the following agenda:

Annual General Meeting:

I - to elect members of the Board of Directors; II - to elect members of the Supervisory Board; III - to review the accounts of the magement, examine, discuss and vote on the Company's financial statements for the year 2022; IV - to resolve on the allocation of the net income for the 2022 fiscal year; and V- to set the annual global amount for compensation of the members of the Company's management bodies, the Supervisory Board, the Audit Committee, the Risks and Capital Committee and the Humans, Remuneration and Eligibility Committee.

Extraordinary General Meeting:

I- to resolve on the increase of Banco do Brasil's capital stock by means of the incorporation of part of the balance recorded in the Statutory Reserve for Operating Margin and on the respective amendment to the Company's Bylaws to reflect the new capital.

II- to resolve on the proposal to amend the Company's Bylaws; and

III- to resolve on the proposed compensation of the members of the Technology and Innovation Committee and the Corporate Sustainability Committee.

As authorized by article 124, paragraph 2-A, of Law 6,404/76, and by article 28, paragraph 3 of CVM Resolution 81/2022, the Meetings herein convened will be held exclusively online, through an electronic system made available by the

Company to its shareholders for them to follow and vote at a distance, without prejudice to the use of the distance voting form as a means to exercise their voting rights.

The documents related to the proposals to be considered are available on the Investor Relations webpage (www.bb.com.br/ri) and on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (www.cvm.gov.br) and the website of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br).

To participate and make decisions at the Meetings, shareholders must observe the following guidelines, which are detailed in the Banco do Brasil Shareholder's Handbook:

a) participation via electronic system will occur upon prior accreditation made up to two (2) days before the date of the Meetings, that is, until April 25, 2023, in accordance with the provisions of CVM Resolution 81/2022, article 6, paragraph 3;

b) the shareholder, either by himself or by his attorney, must, within the period described above, access the electronic addresswww.bb.com.br/rito be accredited and send the following documents: i. Shareholder - ID document and, in case of holders of shares without certificate or in custody, proof of identity issued by the depositary financial institution. The following identification documents, with photo, will be accepted: ID card; Brazilian Registry of Foreigners (Registro Nacional de Estrangeiro) - RNE; Brazilian Driver's License - CNH; Passport or Professional ID card issued by the councils of liberal professionals or similar entities; ii. Proxy - the shareholder must legally authorize a representative to vote, according to his/her voting intentions, as per the proxy model made available in the Banco do Brasil Shareholder's Handbook, whose compliance will be previously examined;

c) access to the Meetings will be restricted to shareholders and their representatives or attorneys-in-fact who have registered in the period and according to the procedures set forth in this Call Notice;

d) sending remote voting ballots through B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão S.A. waives the need for prior accreditation of the shareholder. For participation in the distance voting format, the ballot must be filled out and sent by April 24, 2023 (inclusive): 1) to the custodians that provide this service, in the case of shareholders holding shares deposited with a central depository; or 2) to the Company's share bookkeeping agent; or 3) directly to the Company, by mail or electronic mail. For additional information, please observe the rules set forth in CVM Resolution No. 81/2022 and the procedures described in the distance voting ballot;

e) for the Meetings herein convened, it will not be necessary to notarize the powers of attorney granted by shareholders to their proxies or attorneys-in-fact, and the authentication of documents accompanying the distance voting ballot will be waived. The powers of attorney granted electronically by shareholders to their proxies or attorneys-in-fact must use certificates issued by the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure - ICP-Brazil;

f) under the terms of article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, together with article 3 of CVM Resolution 70/2022, shareholders representing at least five percent (5%) of the voting capital may request the adoption of the multiple vote process up to forty-eight (48) hours before the Meeting, that is, up to 3:00 p.m. on April 25, 2023;

g) any further clarifications, including information on access and use of the electronic system made available by the Company to its shareholders for them to follow and vote at the Meetings, may be obtained from the Banco do Brasil Shareholder's Handbook, available on the Investor Relations page (www.bb.com.br/ri), or through the electronic addresssecex.assembleia@bb.com.br.

Brasília (Federal District), March 28, 2023.

Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni

Chairwoman of the Board of Directors