Banco do Brasil S A : OSM/ESM - 04.27.2023 - Handbook of Participation of Shareholders

Introduction

This handbook provides shareholders with information on the operation of the General Shareholders' Meetings of Banco do Brasil on April 27, 2023 and guidelines for their participation and voting.

In order to allow careful analysis for decision making, detailed and up- to-date information about each matter to be discussed is attached to this handbook.

The meeting will be held exclusively online, as authorized by article 124 paragraph 2-A, of Law 6,404/76, and by article 28 paragraph 3 of CVM Resolution 81/2022.

The Management proposals and other documentation related to the matters that will be deliberated on in accordance with CVM Resolution 81/2022 are available on the Investor Relations page of the Banco do Brasil (ri.bb.com.br), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br).

Information on the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings