  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:58 2023-04-14 pm EDT
43.43 BRL   +1.71%
Banco do Brasil S A : OSM/ESM - 04.27.2023 - Handbook of Participation of Shareholders

04/14/2023 | 07:17pm EDT
Shareholders'

Handbook

OGM/EGM 2023

Summary

Introduction

3

General Meeting Information

3

Quorums for Holding Meetings and Deliberation

4

General Instructions

5

Shareholder Participation

6

Distance Voting

6

Accreditation

7

Remote Participation

8

Election

9

Abuse of Voting Rights and Conflict of Interest

11

Annex 1 - Management Proposal……………………………………………………………………………………………………………

12

Annex 2 - Power of Attorney Template…………………………………………………..…………………………………………… 210

Annex 3 - Bylaws and Appointment and Succession Policy ………………………………………………………………… 213

Annex 4 - Registration Forms - Board of Directors …….………………………………..…………………..………………... 267

Annex 5 - Registration Forms - Supervisory Board………………………………………………………………………....…… 273

Annex 6 - Declaration of no Impediment .................................……………………………………………………………… 279

Annex 7 - Affidavit of Parentage and Ownership Interest in Companies……………………….…………………… 281

Annex 8 - Reference Forms………………………………………………….........………………………………………………………… 285

Annex 9 - Sustainability Handbook………………………………………………………………………..……………………………… 294

#Pública

Introduction

This handbook provides shareholders with information on the operation of the General Shareholders' Meetings of Banco do Brasil on April 27, 2023 and guidelines for their participation and voting.

In order to allow careful analysis for decision making, detailed and up- to-date information about each matter to be discussed is attached to this handbook.

The meeting will be held exclusively online, as authorized by article 124 paragraph 2-A, of Law 6,404/76, and by article 28 paragraph 3 of CVM Resolution 81/2022.

The Management proposals and other documentation related to the matters that will be deliberated on in accordance with CVM Resolution 81/2022 are available on the Investor Relations page of the Banco do Brasil (ri.bb.com.br), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br).

Information on the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings

In accordance with article 132 of Law 6,404/1976, Corporations must hold an Annual General Meeting within the first four (4) months following the end of their fiscal year.

Matters of the Corporation's interest will be discussed and deliberated in an Extraordinary General Meeting, called simultaneously to the Annual General Meeting, on the same date, place, and time, with the drafting of only one set of minutes, as provided in art. 131, sole paragraph, of Law 6,404/1976.

Banco do Brasil will hold Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings on April 27, 2023, according to the Call Notice published in the Correio Braziliense

newspaper on March 28, 29 and 30, 2023 and on the websites of Investor Relations of Banco do Brasil and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM).

The matters to be addressed are detailed in the Management Proposal (Annex 1).

Participation by means of an electronic system will occur upon prior accreditation made up to two (2) days before the date of the Meeting, that is, up to April 25, 2023, as provided in article 6, paragraph 3, of CVM Resolution 81/2022.

3

Quorums for Holding Meetings and Deliberation

#Pública

The General Meeting is held, on first call, with the presence of shareholders representing at least one-fourth (1/4) of the total votes granted by the voting shares, and on second call, with any number, subject to the exceptions provided for by law, in accordance with article 125 of Law 6,404/1976.

The Extraordinary General Meeting that aims to alter the Bylaws is held, on first call, with the presence of shareholders representing at least two-thirds (2/3) of the total votes of the voting shares, and, on second call, with any number, in accordance with article 135 of Law 6,404/1976.

Under the terms of art. 9, paragraph 4, of Banco do Brasil's Bylaws (available at https://ri.bb.com.br/en/corporate- governance-and-sustainability/bylaws-

policies-and-code-of-ethics/),in General Shareholders' Meetings, only

the purpose stated in the call notice shall be discussed, and general matters are not allowed to be included in the agenda.

The resolutions, subject to exceptions provided by law, will be taken by absolute majority of votes, and blank votes will not be counted, as per article 129 of Law 6,404/1976. It should be noted that for counting purposes, null votes will not be counted.

4

#Pública

General Instructions

For the General Meetings called herein, the obligation to send physical copies of the shareholders' proxy documents to Banco do Brasil's head office, as well as the signature notarization and authentication of the documents that accompany the distance voting ballot, will be waived, and it will only be necessary to send a simple copy of the original shareholder's proxy documents by electronic means.

The powers of attorney granted electronically by shareholders to their representatives must use certificates issued in accordance with the standards of the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure - ICP-Brazil.

The Company will not require a sworn translation of documents drawn up in a foreign language.

As stated in the Call Notice, the Meetings will be held exclusively online, which is why shareholders can only participate via Distance Voting Ballot and/or remotely, via the electronic system made available by the Company (digital platform).

5

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 23:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
