Banco do Brasil S A : OSM/ESM - 04.27.2023 - Management Proposal

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ 00.00.000/0001-91 NIRE 5330000063-8

Publicly Traded Company

CALL NOTICE

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS

The Shareholders of Banco do Brasil S.A. ("Company") are invited to attend the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings ("Meetings") to be held at 3:00 p.m. on April 27, 2023, exclusively online, at the Company's headquarters, located at SAUN, Quadra 5, Lote B - Ed. Banco do Brasil, at the Auditorium, 14th floor, Torre Sul, Brasilia (Federal District), to deliberate on the following agenda:

Annual General Meeting:

I - to elect members of the Board of Directors;

II - to elect members of the Supervisory Board;

- to review the accounts of the magement, examine, discuss and vote on the Company's financial statements for the year 2022;

IV - to resolve on the allocation of the net income for the 2022 fiscal year; and

V - to set the annual global amount for compensation of the members of the Company's management bodies, the Supervisory Board, the Audit Committee, the Risks and Capital Committee and the Humans, Remuneration and Eligibility Committee.

Extraordinary General Meeting:

I- to resolve on the increase of Banco do Brasil's capital stock by means of the incorporation of part of the balance recorded in the Statutory Reserve for Operating Margin and on the respective amendment to the Company's Bylaws to reflect the new capital.

II- to resolve on the proposal to amend the Company's Bylaws; and

III- to resolve on the proposed compensation of the members of the Technology and Innovation Committee and the Corporate Sustainability Committee.

As authorized by article 124, paragraph 2-A, of Law 6,404/76, and by article 28, paragraph 3 of CVM Resolution 81/2022, the Meetings herein convened will be held exclusively online, through an electronic system made available by the