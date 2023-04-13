Banco do Brasil S A : Officer Election

Public-held Company
INFORMATION TO THE MARKET
In addition to the Information to the Market released on March 28th, 2023, Banco do Brasil S.A. informs that the Board of Directors, in a meeting held on April 13th, 2023, based on article 21, item X, of BB's Bylaws, elected with effects as of today, Mr. Alan Carlos Guedes de Oliveira as Risk Management Officer.
Brasília (DF), April 13th, 2023.
Daniel Alves Maria
Finance and Investor Relations Officer
