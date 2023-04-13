Banco do Brasil S A : Officer Election

Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

In addition to the Information to the Market released on March 28th, 2023, Banco do Brasil S.A. informs that the Board of Directors, in a meeting held on April 13th, 2023, based on article 21, item X, of BB's Bylaws, elected with effects as of today, Mr. Alan Carlos Guedes de Oliveira as Risk Management Officer.

.

Brasília (DF), April 13th, 2023.

