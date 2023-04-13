Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:37 2023-04-13 pm EDT
42.70 BRL   -0.05%
05:25pBanco Do Brasil S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Eleição de Diretor
PU
05:25pBanco Do Brasil S A : Officer Election
PU
03:55pBanco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - February
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco do Brasil S A : Officer Election

04/13/2023 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

In addition to the Information to the Market released on March 28th, 2023, Banco do Brasil S.A. informs that the Board of Directors, in a meeting held on April 13th, 2023, based on article 21, item X, of BB's Bylaws, elected with effects as of today, Mr. Alan Carlos Guedes de Oliveira as Risk Management Officer.

.

Brasília (DF), April 13th, 2023.

Daniel Alves Maria

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.bb.com.br/ir

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 21:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
05:25pBanco Do Brasil S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Eleição de Diretor
PU
05:25pBanco Do Brasil S A : Officer Election
PU
03:55pBanco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - February
PU
03:55pBanco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - January
PU
04/12Fitch Assigns 'BB-' Final Rating to Banco do Brasil's USD 750MM Senior Notes Due 2030
AQ
04/10Banco Do Brasil S A : Officers Nomination
PU
04/10Payfy S/A announced that it has received BRL 4 million in funding from Banco do Brasil ..
CI
04/06Banco Do Brasil S A : 2023 Social Bond Report Release
PU
04/04Banco Do Brasil S A : OSM/ESM - 04.27.2023 - Management Proposal
PU
04/04Banco Do Brasil S A : OSM/ESM - 04.27.2023 - Handbook of Participation of Shareholders
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 87 789 M 17 895 M 17 895 M
Net income 2023 34 536 M 7 040 M 7 040 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,50x
Yield 2023 11,5%
Capitalization 122 B 24 849 M 24 849 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 85 953
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 42,72 BRL
Average target price 55,48 BRL
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.15.00%24 701
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.18%376 693
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.01%227 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%227 549
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.09%148 024
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer