  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:59 2023-04-17 pm EDT
43.53 BRL   +0.23%
05:36pBanco Do Brasil S A : Officer Election
PU
04/14Banco Do Brasil S A : OSM/ESM - 04.27.2023 - Handbook of Participation of Shareholders
PU
04/14Banco Do Brasil S A : OSM/ESM - 04.27.2023 - Management Proposal
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco do Brasil S A : Officer Election

04/17/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

In addition to the Information to the Market released on March 28th, 2023, Banco do Brasil S.A. informs that the Board of Directors, in a meeting held on April 17th, 2023, based on article 21, item X, of BB's Bylaws, elected with effects on May 08th, 2023, Mr. Luciano Matarazzo Regno as Credit Officer.

Brasília (DF), April 17th, 2023.

Daniel Alves Maria

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.bb.com.br/ir

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 21:35:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 99 459 M 20 077 M 20 077 M
Net income 2023 34 536 M 6 971 M 6 971 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,56x
Yield 2023 11,3%
Capitalization 124 B 25 017 M 25 017 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 85 953
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 43,43 BRL
Average target price 55,48 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.25.05%25 006
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.45%406 682
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.87%236 139
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%228 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.57%169 741
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%149 174
