Banco do Brasil S A : Officer Resignation

Public-held Company
Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91
Company Registry No. 5330000063-8
Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
INFORMATION TO THE MARKET
Banco do Brasil S.A. hereby informs the resignation of Mr. Marco Túlio de Oliveira Mendonça from the position of Risk Management Officer with effect from this date.
Brasília (DF), March 21st, 2023.
Janaína Storti
Head of IR
Banco do Brasil Investor Relations
www.bb.com.br/ir
ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000
Disclaimer
Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 22:30:07 UTC.