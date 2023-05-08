Banco do Brasil S A : Officers Nominations

Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Executive Manager in the Controlling Division since 2015, being responsible for budgetary and performance assessment of the wholesale market, cost management and administrative expenses of BB's Conglomerate. She serves as an alternate member of the Deliberative Board of Economus Instituto de Seguridade Social and an alternate member of the Supervisory Board at BB Mapfre Seguros and BB Elo Participações.

Julio Vezzaro has been a career employee at Banco do Brasil for 22 years. He holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in Economics from the Federal University of Paraná, a specialization in Management of Financial Institutions from FAE Business School and an MBA in Private Banking from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). Since 2022, he has been General Manager of the Private Bank Unit. Prior to that, he was Managing Director at BB Asset Management from 2020 to 2022. At BB, he also held the positions of Commercial Superintendent and Executive Manager. He is also a board member at Banco do Brasil Securities LLC.

Jayme Pinto Junior has been a BB employee for 37 years. He holds a degree in Business Administration, with an MBA in Agribusiness. Since 2021 he has been Corporate Banking Officer. Previously, he served as General Manager in the Foreign Trade Unit. In addition, he held the position of General Manager at BB Paraguay, Superintendent of Companies and Agribusiness at Banco Patagônia - Argentina, Executive Manager at Disat and Corporate Agribusiness Superintendent in the South and Midwest regions. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil Americas and Banco Patagonia in Argentina.

Antonio Carlos Wagner Chiarello has been a carrer employee at Banco do Brasil for 23 years. Since 2020 he has been Agribusiness Officer. He previously held the position of Executive Manager in the Business Solutions Division, having also served as Executive Manager in the Agribusiness Division. He holds a degree in Legal and Social Sciences from Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio Grande do Sul and an executive training in Financial Business from FIA/SP. He is a member of the Supervisory Board of BB Tecnologia e Serviços (BBTS) and BB Elo Cartões.

Kamillo Tononi Oliveira Silva has been a career employee at Banco do Brasil for 16 years, graduated in History, with an MBA in Banking Management and an MBA in Financial Business. He has an executive degree from Insper and a degree for Board Members and Corporate Governance from IBGC. He was qualified by the BB Executive Ascension Program in 2019. Since 2021 he has been the Midwest Retail Superintendent. At BB, he also served as Retail Superintendent Ceará, Commercial Superintendent Companies São Paulo Capital and Commercial Superintendent Companies Minas Gerais. He held several management positions in the branch network and tactical area in the Corporate, Individuals and Agribusiness markets. He is currently member from the Deliberative Board of Sebrae Goiás and from the Constitutional Fund for Financing the Midwest.