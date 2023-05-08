Banco do Brasil S A : Officers Nominations

In accordance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976, and CVM Resolution 44, from August 23, 2021, Banco do Brasil S.A. ("BB") informs the following nominations according to article 30, item I, letter "b," of its bylaws.
Mr. Luiz Gustavo Braz Lage as Chief Agribusiness Officer, currently vacant.
Mr. Pedro Bramont as Payment Methods Officer replacing Mr. Rodrigo Felippe Afonso, who presented his resignation on this date, with effect as of May 31, 2023.
Mr. Rodrigo Costa Vasconcelos as Digital Business Officer replacing Mr. Pedro Bramont.
Mr. João Vagnes de Moura Silva as Finance Officer, currently vacant.
Mrs. Rosiane Barbosa Laviola as Controller Officer replacing Mr. João Vagnes de Moura Silva.
Mr. Julio Cesar Vezzaro as Corporate Bank Officer replacing Mr. Jayme Pinto Junior.
mr. Jayme Pinto Junior as Agribusiness Officer replacing Mr. Antonio Carlos Wagner Chiarello.
Mr. Antonio Carlos Wagner Chiarello as Financing Solutions Officer replacing Mrs. Daniela de Avelar Gonçalves.
Mr. Kamillo Tononi Oliveira Silva as Commercial Retail Officer replacing Mr. Thompson Soares Pereira Cesar, who presented his resignation on this date, with effect as of May 22, 2023.
Mr. Alberto Martinhago Vieira as Mass Affluent Customers Officer replacing Mr. Guilherme Alexandre Rossi.
2. Below are the resumes of the nominated officers.
Luiz Gustavo Braz Lage was a career employee at Banco do Brasil for 36 years (from 1981 to 2017). He holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Business Administration from Pontífica Universidade Católica de Minas Gerais, an MBA in Finance from IBMEC and an MBA in International Business from FIPECAFI/USP. Since 2021, he is an Officer at Cooperforte. From 2009 to 2017, he was Commercial Officer at Brasilveículos Cia de Seguros and, at Grupo Segurador Banco do Brasil and Mapfre, he was Officer and General Director of Risks, Actuary, Internal Controls, Governance and Legal. Prior to that, from 2004 to 2009, he was Credit Officer at BB.
Pedro Bramont has been a carrer employee at BB/BESC for 19 years. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from UFSC, a specialization in Business Engineering from Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Paraná, an MBA in Software Engineering from FIAP and a master's degree in Knowledge Management and IT from UCB-DF. Since 2021, he has been Digital Business Officer, where he leads digital transformation and open innovation initiatives. From 2019 to 2021, he was Technology Officer, Innovation and Business at BB Seguridade, where he also held the position of Executive Manager of Strategy and Finance. At BB, Pedro Bramont also worked in the Bank Acquisition Unit, the Strategic Partnerships Unit and the Strategy and Organization division. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors at BB Tecnologia e Serviços (BBTS) and of the Deliberative Board of the Codesc Social Security Foundation (Fusesc).
Rodrigo Costa Vasconcelos has been a career employee at Banco do Brasil for 20 years. He is a lawyer, with a bachelor's degree in Law from UDF. He holds an MBA in Financial Business, an MBA in Business Management from FGV, a postgraduate degree in Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure (Fortium) and Executive Training from INSPER. Since 2022, he has been General Manager of the Analytical Intelligence Unit (CDAO). At BB, he also worked as CEO at BB Consórcios S.A, Executive Manager in the Payment Methods Division and Executive Manager in the SME and Individuals Customers Division.
João Vagnes de Moura Silva has been a career employee at Banco do Brasil for 30 years. He is graduated in Electrical Engineering from Universidade de Brasilia, holds an MBA in Finance from FIA/FEA-USP and a master's degree in Economics from Universidade de Brasília. He started his career at BB in March 1993 and served as Executive Manager in the Finance and Credit Divisions. He also worked as Financial Managing Director at BB Previdência and at Economus Instituto de Seguridade Social. He was Executive Managing Director at BB Asset between 2016 and 2019 and CEO from BB Tecnologia e Serviços (BBTS) between 2019 and 2021. He is Chairman of the Deliberative Board of Economus - Instituto de Seguridade Social and member of the Deliberative Board of Previ - Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil.
Rosiane Barbosa Laviola has been a career employee at Banco do Brasil for 30 years. She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, an MBA in Financial Management and a specialization in Planning and Business Management. She was qualified by the BB Executive Ascension Program in 2013 and has held the position of
Executive Manager in the Controlling Division since 2015, being responsible for budgetary and performance assessment of the wholesale market, cost management and administrative expenses of BB's Conglomerate. She serves as an alternate member of the Deliberative Board of Economus Instituto de Seguridade Social and an alternate member of the Supervisory Board at BB Mapfre Seguros and BB Elo Participações.
Julio Vezzaro has been a career employee at Banco do Brasil for 22 years. He holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in Economics from the Federal University of Paraná, a specialization in Management of Financial Institutions from FAE Business School and an MBA in Private Banking from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). Since 2022, he has been General Manager of the Private Bank Unit. Prior to that, he was Managing Director at BB Asset Management from 2020 to 2022. At BB, he also held the positions of Commercial Superintendent and Executive Manager. He is also a board member at Banco do Brasil Securities LLC.
Jayme Pinto Junior has been a BB employee for 37 years. He holds a degree in Business Administration, with an MBA in Agribusiness. Since 2021 he has been Corporate Banking Officer. Previously, he served as General Manager in the Foreign Trade Unit. In addition, he held the position of General Manager at BB Paraguay, Superintendent of Companies and Agribusiness at Banco Patagônia - Argentina, Executive Manager at Disat and Corporate Agribusiness Superintendent in the South and Midwest regions. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil Americas and Banco Patagonia in Argentina.
Antonio Carlos Wagner Chiarello has been a carrer employee at Banco do Brasil for 23 years. Since 2020 he has been Agribusiness Officer. He previously held the position of Executive Manager in the Business Solutions Division, having also served as Executive Manager in the Agribusiness Division. He holds a degree in Legal and Social Sciences from Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio Grande do Sul and an executive training in Financial Business from FIA/SP. He is a member of the Supervisory Board of BB Tecnologia e Serviços (BBTS) and BB Elo Cartões.
Kamillo Tononi Oliveira Silva has been a career employee at Banco do Brasil for 16 years, graduated in History, with an MBA in Banking Management and an MBA in Financial Business. He has an executive degree from Insper and a degree for Board Members and Corporate Governance from IBGC. He was qualified by the BB Executive Ascension Program in 2019. Since 2021 he has been the Midwest Retail Superintendent. At BB, he also served as Retail Superintendent Ceará, Commercial Superintendent Companies São Paulo Capital and Commercial Superintendent Companies Minas Gerais. He held several management positions in the branch network and tactical area in the Corporate, Individuals and Agribusiness markets. He is currently member from the Deliberative Board of Sebrae Goiás and from the Constitutional Fund for Financing the Midwest.
Alberto Marinhago Vieira has been a career employee at Banco do Brasil for 23 years. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundação Educacional Barriga Verde. He has a specialization in Consumer Experience Management from ESPM and
an MBA in Finance, Auditing and Controllership from FGV. Since March 2022 he has been General Manager of the SME Clients Unit, responsible for the strategy and management of the clients' experience of this segment. Prior to that, he served in the business, tactical and strategic areas of the Individual, Corporate and Government markets. He was qualified by the BB Executive Ascension Program in 2017 and became Executive in the Southeast Retail Division in 2018. He also served as Regional Superintendent of Companies and Superintendent of Individuals and Companies in the Mass Affluent segment. He has a board member training at IBGC and is currently a Supervisory Board member at Cassi and Counselor at Sebrae Nacional.
The nominations are being processed by the competent governance bodies to proceed with the deliberation by the Board of Directors.
The Officers currently occupying the respective positions continue to exercise their functions regularly until the investiture of the nominees.
BB register the appreciation for Mr. Rodrigo Felippe Afonso, Mr. Thompson Soares Pereira Cesar and Mrs. Daniela de Avelar Gonçalves valuable dedication and contribution during their entire career in this company, wishing them success in their new achievements.
Additional facts considered important will be promptly disclosed to the market.