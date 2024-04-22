Public-held Company
Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91
Company Registry No. 5330000063-8
Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
INFORMATION TO THE MARKET
Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB) informs that it will release its 1Q24 earnings on May 8th 2024, Wednesday, after B3 stock exchange's closing.
Therefore, from April 23rd 2024 to May 8th 2024, BB will be in a quiet period. The initiative aims to meet the best corporate governance practices ensuring full disclosure.
On May 9th 2024, Thursday, at 11:00 am, Brasília time, the 1Q24 earnings will be released. The event will be broadcast live in Portuguese, with simultaneous translation into English, for all interested parties on the Investor Relations page: www.bb.com.br/ir.
Brasília (DF), April 22nd, 2024.
Janaína Storti
Head of IR
Banco do Brasil Investor Relations
www.bb.com.br/ir
ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 21:43:01 UTC.