Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB) informs that it will release its 1Q24 earnings on May 8th 2024, Wednesday, after B3 stock exchange's closing.

Therefore, from April 23rd 2024 to May 8th 2024, BB will be in a quiet period. The initiative aims to meet the best corporate governance practices ensuring full disclosure.

On May 9th 2024, Thursday, at 11:00 am, Brasília time, the 1Q24 earnings will be released. The event will be broadcast live in Portuguese, with simultaneous translation into English, for all interested parties on the Investor Relations page: www.bb.com.br/ir.

Brasília (DF), April 22nd, 2024.

Janaína Storti

Head of IR

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.bb.com.br/ir

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000