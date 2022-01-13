Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco do Brasil S A : Reference Form 2021

01/13/2022 | 11:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Banco do Brasil S.A.

Reference Form 2021 Position 12/31/2020

Rule 12g3-2 (b)

Exemption # 82-35186

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2021

Updates

Version/Date

Sections

1 - 05/28/2021

2 - 06/11/2021

12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.10 and 12.12.

3 - 06/22/2021

12.7/8.

4 - 07/01/2021

12.7/8.

5 - 07/13/2021

12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.9, 12.10 and 12.12.

6 - 07/26/2021

12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.10 and 12.12.

7 - 08/10/2021

11.2, 12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.10 and 12.12.

8 - 08/17/2021

12.5/6.

9 - 08/30/2021

12.2.

10

- 09/03/2021

12.7/8.

11

- 09/22/2021

12.5/6 and 12.7/8.

12

- 10/05/2021

12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.10 and 12.12.

13

- 10/20/2021

12.7/8.

14

- 11/17/2021

11.2 and 12.7/8.

15

- 11/23/2021

12.5/6, 12.7/8 and 12.12.

16

- 11/26/2021

12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.10 and 12.12.

17

- 12/172021

1.3 and 12.5/6.

18

- 12/272021

12.5/6 and 12.7/8.

19

- 01/05/2022

12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.10 and 12.12

20

- 01/13/2022

12.5/6, 12.7/8 and 12.12

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2021

SUMMARY

DEFINITIONS .................................................................................................................................................

5

1. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THE FORM. .........

8

1.1.

Declaration by the Chief Executive Officer .....................................................................................

9

1.2.

Declaration by the Investor Relations Officer ...............................................................................

10

2.

AUDITORS............................................................................................................................................

12

2.1/2.2.

Identification and Compensation of Auditors ........................................................................

12

2.3.

Other relevant information.............................................................................................................

14

3.

SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION .................................................................................................

16

3.1.

Main balance sheets and income statements ..............................................................................

16

3.2.

Non-accounting measurements ....................................................................................................

16

3.3.

Events subsequent to the latest financial statements for the fiscal year end..............................

18

3.4.

Profit allocation policy for the last three fiscal years.....................................................................

18

3.5.

Allocation of net profit ....................................................................................................................

21

3.6.

Dividends on retained earnings or established reserves account ...............................................

22

3.7.

Level of Indebtedness ...................................................................................................................

22

3.8

Issuer's liabilities by maturity.........................................................................................................

22

3.9.

Other relevant information.............................................................................................................

23

4.

RISK FACTORS....................................................................................................................................

25

4.1.

Risk factors that may influence the investment decision .............................................................

25

4.2.

Main market risks to which Banco do Brasil is exposed ..............................................................

49

4.3.

Non-confidential and material judicial, administrative, or arbitral proceedings ...........................

53

4.3.1. Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.3 .................

64

4.4.

Court proceedings and opposing parties ......................................................................................

64

4.4.1. Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.4 .................

66

4.5.

Material confidential proceedings not disclosed in items 4.3 and 4.4 .........................................

66

4.5.1. Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.4 .................

66

4.6.

Judicial, administrative, or arbitral proceedings that are repetitive or related .............................

66

4.6.1. 1 Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.6¹.............

68

4.7.

Other material contingencies ........................................................................................................

68

4.8.

Rules of the home country of the foreign issuer...........................................................................

68

5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS POLICY..........................................................

69

5.1.

Risk Factors Management Policy .................................................................................................

69

5.2.

Regarding the market risks indicated in item 4.2, state: ..............................................................

90

5.3.

Internal controls .............................................................................................................................

95

5.4.

Internal integrity mechanisms and procedures.............................................................................

97

5.5.

Comments on significant changes and expectations .................................................................

102

5.6.

Provide other information that Banco do Brasil deems relevant................................................

102

6.

ISSUER HISTORY..............................................................................................................................

103

6.1.

Issuer's Incorporation ..................................................................................................................

103

6.2.

Term of duration ..........................................................................................................................

103

6.3.

Brief history ..................................................................................................................................

103

6.4.

Date of registration with the CVM ...............................................................................................

104

1

Summary

6.5.

Petition for bankruptcy.................................................................................................................

104

6.6.

Other material information...........................................................................................................

104

7.

ISSUER'S ACTIVITIES.......................................................................................................................

105

7.1. Activities carried out by Banco do Brasil and its controlled companies.....................................

105

7.1-A. Indicate, if the issuer is a government-controlled company: ......................................................

105

7.2. Information on each segment......................................................................................................

110

7.3. Description of products and services ..........................................................................................

113

7.4. Customers responsible for more than 10% of total net revenue ...............................................

120

7.5. Relevant effects of state regulation on the activities of Banco do Brasil ...................................

120

7.6. Countries from which Banco do Brasil obtains relevant revenues ............................................

146

7.7. Regulations in other countries.....................................................................................................

146

7.8. Social and Environmental Policies..............................................................................................

147

7.9.

Other relevant information...........................................................................................................

147

8.

EXTRAORDINARY BUSINESS .........................................................................................................

148

8.1. Acquisition or disposal of any relevant non-operational asset...................................................

148

8.2. Indicate significant changes in the way the issuer conducts its business: ................................

148

8.3. Identify any relevant agreements entered into by the Issuer and its subsidiaries that are not .148

8.4.

Other relevant information...........................................................................................................

148

9.

MATERIAL ASSETS...........................................................................................................................

149

9.1. Non-current assets material to the development of activities ....................................................

149

9.2.

Other relevant information...........................................................................................................

161

10. COMMENTS FROM THE EXECUTIVE OFFICERS .....................................................................

162

10.1.

The Executive Officers should comment on: ..........................................................................

162

10.2.

The Executive Officers should comment on: ..........................................................................

175

10.3.

Material effects on the financial statements............................................................................

184

10.4.

Comments by the Officers .......................................................................................................

187

10.5.

Critical Accounting Policies .....................................................................................................

190

10.6. Relevant items not evidenced in Banco do Brasil's financial statements ....................................

199

10.7.

Comments on each item indicated in section 10.6.................................................................

200

10.8.

Main elements of Banco do Brasil's business plan ................................................................

202

10.9.

Other factors that influenced operational performance ..........................................................

205

11.

PROJECTIONS...............................................................................................................................

206

11.1.

Market's forecasts....................................................................................................................

206

11.2.

Projections on the evolution of indicators ...............................................................................

207

a. alterations or substitutions of projections ...........................................................................................

207

12. GENERAL MEETING AND MANAGEMENT.................................................................................

210

12.1.

Description of the issuer's administrative structure ................................................................

210

12.2.

Rules, policies, and practices relating to meetings.................................................................

230

12.3 Rules, policies, and practices related to the Board of Directors ...................................................

232

12.4.

Arbitration clause for dispute resolution..................................................................................

234

12.5/6. Composition and professional experience of management and the supervisory board..........

235

12.7/8.

Members of corporate committees, the audit, risk, financial, and compensation committees

281

12.9.

Marital relationship, stable union, or kinship up to the second degree between...................

318

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 16:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
11:11aBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Reference Form 2021
PU
01/10BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Individual Position - Company, controlled and affiliated - December ..
PU
01/06BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - November
PU
01/06BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Minutes of Humans, Remuneration and Eligibility Committee Meeting
PU
01/06BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Federal Government
PU
2021BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Ordinary Meeting
PU
2021BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Extraordinary Meeting
PU
2021BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Extraordinary Meeting
PU
2021BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Consolidated Position – November 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 59 026 M 10 717 M 10 717 M
Net income 2021 19 127 M 3 473 M 3 473 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,37x
Yield 2021 8,25%
Capitalization 83 262 M 14 975 M 15 118 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 85 069
Free-Float -
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 29,18 BRL
Average target price 43,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Hélio Lima Magalhães Chairman
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.1.39%14 975
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.37%497 785
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.82%399 874
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%251 468
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.55%224 880
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.16%199 218