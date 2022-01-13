Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2021

SUMMARY

DEFINITIONS ................................................................................................................................................. 5

1. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THE FORM. ......... 8

1.1. Declaration by the Chief Executive Officer ..................................................................................... 9

1.2. Declaration by the Investor Relations Officer ............................................................................... 10

2. AUDITORS............................................................................................................................................ 12

2.1/2.2. Identification and Compensation of Auditors ........................................................................ 12

2.3. Other relevant information............................................................................................................. 14

3. SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION ................................................................................................. 16

3.1. Main balance sheets and income statements .............................................................................. 16

3.2. Non-accounting measurements .................................................................................................... 16

3.3. Events subsequent to the latest financial statements for the fiscal year end.............................. 18

3.4. Profit allocation policy for the last three fiscal years..................................................................... 18

3.5. Allocation of net profit .................................................................................................................... 21

3.6. Dividends on retained earnings or established reserves account ............................................... 22

3.7. Level of Indebtedness ................................................................................................................... 22

3.8 Issuer's liabilities by maturity......................................................................................................... 22

3.9. Other relevant information............................................................................................................. 23

4. RISK FACTORS.................................................................................................................................... 25

4.1. Risk factors that may influence the investment decision ............................................................. 25

4.2. Main market risks to which Banco do Brasil is exposed .............................................................. 49

4.3. Non-confidential and material judicial, administrative, or arbitral proceedings ........................... 53

4.3.1. Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.3 ................. 64

4.4. Court proceedings and opposing parties ...................................................................................... 64

4.4.1. Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.4 ................. 66

4.5. Material confidential proceedings not disclosed in items 4.3 and 4.4 ......................................... 66

4.5.1. Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.4 ................. 66

4.6. Judicial, administrative, or arbitral proceedings that are repetitive or related ............................. 66

4.6.1. 1 Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.6¹............. 68

4.7. Other material contingencies ........................................................................................................ 68

4.8. Rules of the home country of the foreign issuer........................................................................... 68

5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS POLICY.......................................................... 69

5.1. Risk Factors Management Policy ................................................................................................. 69

5.2. Regarding the market risks indicated in item 4.2, state: .............................................................. 90

5.3. Internal controls ............................................................................................................................. 95

5.4. Internal integrity mechanisms and procedures............................................................................. 97

5.5. Comments on significant changes and expectations ................................................................. 102

5.6. Provide other information that Banco do Brasil deems relevant................................................ 102

6. ISSUER HISTORY.............................................................................................................................. 103

6.1. Issuer's Incorporation .................................................................................................................. 103

6.2. Term of duration .......................................................................................................................... 103

6.3. Brief history .................................................................................................................................. 103

6.4. Date of registration with the CVM ............................................................................................... 104