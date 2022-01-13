Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2021
|
DEFINITIONS .................................................................................................................................................
|
5
|
1. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THE FORM. .........
|
8
|
|
1.1.
|
Declaration by the Chief Executive Officer .....................................................................................
|
9
|
|
1.2.
|
Declaration by the Investor Relations Officer ...............................................................................
|
10
|
2.
|
AUDITORS............................................................................................................................................
|
12
|
|
2.1/2.2.
|
Identification and Compensation of Auditors ........................................................................
|
12
|
|
2.3.
|
Other relevant information.............................................................................................................
|
14
|
3.
|
SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION .................................................................................................
|
16
|
|
3.1.
|
Main balance sheets and income statements ..............................................................................
|
16
|
|
3.2.
|
Non-accounting measurements ....................................................................................................
|
16
|
|
3.3.
|
Events subsequent to the latest financial statements for the fiscal year end..............................
|
18
|
|
3.4.
|
Profit allocation policy for the last three fiscal years.....................................................................
|
18
|
|
3.5.
|
Allocation of net profit ....................................................................................................................
|
21
|
|
3.6.
|
Dividends on retained earnings or established reserves account ...............................................
|
22
|
|
3.7.
|
Level of Indebtedness ...................................................................................................................
|
22
|
|
3.8
|
Issuer's liabilities by maturity.........................................................................................................
|
22
|
|
3.9.
|
Other relevant information.............................................................................................................
|
23
|
4.
|
RISK FACTORS....................................................................................................................................
|
25
|
|
4.1.
|
Risk factors that may influence the investment decision .............................................................
|
25
|
|
4.2.
|
Main market risks to which Banco do Brasil is exposed ..............................................................
|
49
|
|
4.3.
|
Non-confidential and material judicial, administrative, or arbitral proceedings ...........................
|
53
|
|
4.3.1. Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.3 .................
|
64
|
|
4.4.
|
Court proceedings and opposing parties ......................................................................................
|
64
|
|
4.4.1. Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.4 .................
|
66
|
|
4.5.
|
Material confidential proceedings not disclosed in items 4.3 and 4.4 .........................................
|
66
|
|
4.5.1. Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.4 .................
|
66
|
|
4.6.
|
Judicial, administrative, or arbitral proceedings that are repetitive or related .............................
|
66
|
|
4.6.1. 1 Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.6¹.............
|
68
|
|
4.7.
|
Other material contingencies ........................................................................................................
|
68
|
|
4.8.
|
Rules of the home country of the foreign issuer...........................................................................
|
68
|
5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS POLICY..........................................................
|
69
|
|
5.1.
|
Risk Factors Management Policy .................................................................................................
|
69
|
|
5.2.
|
Regarding the market risks indicated in item 4.2, state: ..............................................................
|
90
|
|
5.3.
|
Internal controls .............................................................................................................................
|
95
|
|
5.4.
|
Internal integrity mechanisms and procedures.............................................................................
|
97
|
|
5.5.
|
Comments on significant changes and expectations .................................................................
|
102
|
|
5.6.
|
Provide other information that Banco do Brasil deems relevant................................................
|
102
|
6.
|
ISSUER HISTORY..............................................................................................................................
|
103
|
|
6.1.
|
Issuer's Incorporation ..................................................................................................................
|
103
|
|
6.2.
|
Term of duration ..........................................................................................................................
|
103
|
|
6.3.
|
Brief history ..................................................................................................................................
|
103
|
|
6.4.
|
Date of registration with the CVM ...............................................................................................
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
1