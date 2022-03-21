Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2021
|
SUMMARY
|
|
|
DEFINITIONS .................................................................................................................................................
|
4
|
1. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THE FORM. .........
|
7
|
|
1.1.
|
Declaration by the Chief Executive Officer .....................................................................................
|
8
|
|
1.2.
|
Declaration by the Investor Relations Officer .................................................................................
|
9
|
|
1.3.
|
Statement by the new occupant of the position of Investor Relations Officer .............................
|
10
|
2.
|
AUDITORS............................................................................................................................................
|
11
|
|
2.1/2.2.
|
Identification and Compensation of Auditors ........................................................................
|
11
|
|
2.3.
|
Other relevant information.............................................................................................................
|
13
|
3.
|
SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION .................................................................................................
|
15
|
|
3.1.
|
Main balance sheets and income statements ..............................................................................
|
15
|
|
3.2.
|
Non-accounting measurements ....................................................................................................
|
15
|
|
3.3.
|
Events subsequent to the latest financial statements for the fiscal year end..............................
|
17
|
|
3.4.
|
Profit allocation policy for the last three fiscal years.....................................................................
|
17
|
|
3.5.
|
Allocation of net profit ....................................................................................................................
|
20
|
|
3.6.
|
Dividends on retained earnings or established reserves account ...............................................
|
21
|
|
3.7.
|
Level of Indebtedness ...................................................................................................................
|
21
|
|
3.8
|
Issuer's liabilities by maturity.........................................................................................................
|
21
|
|
3.9.
|
Other relevant information.............................................................................................................
|
22
|
4.
|
RISK FACTORS....................................................................................................................................
|
24
|
|
4.1.
|
Risk factors that may influence the investment decision .............................................................
|
24
|
|
4.2.
|
Main market risks to which Banco do Brasil is exposed ..............................................................
|
48
|
|
4.3.
|
Non-confidential and material judicial, administrative, or arbitral proceedings ...........................
|
52
|
|
4.3.1.
|
Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.3................
|
63
|
|
4.4.
|
Court proceedings and opposing parties......................................................................................
|
63
|
|
4.4.1.
|
Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.4................
|
65
|
|
4.5.
|
Material confidential proceedings not disclosed in items 4.3 and 4.4 .........................................
|
65
|
|
4.5.1.
|
Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.4................
|
65
|
|
4.6.
|
Judicial, administrative, or arbitral proceedings that are repetitive or related .............................
|
65
|
|
4.6.1.
|
Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.6¹...............
|
67
|
|
4.7.
|
Other material contingencies ........................................................................................................
|
67
|
|
4.8.
|
Rules of the home country of the foreign issuer...........................................................................
|
67
|
5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS POLICY..........................................................
|
68
|
|
5.1.
|
Risk Factors Management Policy .................................................................................................
|
68
|
|
5.2.
|
Regarding the market risks indicated in item 4.2, state: ..............................................................
|
89
|
|
5.3.
|
Internal controls .............................................................................................................................
|
94
|
|
5.4.
|
Internal integrity mechanisms and procedures.............................................................................
|
96
|
|
5.5.
|
Comments on significant changes and expectations.................................................................
|
101
|
|
5.6.
|
Provide other information that Banco do Brasil deems relevant................................................
|
101
|
6.
|
ISSUER'S HISTORY ..........................................................................................................................
|
102
|
|
6.1.
|
Issuer's Incorporation ..................................................................................................................
|
102
|
|
6.2.
|
Term of duration ..........................................................................................................................
|
102
|
|
6.3.
|
Brief history ..................................................................................................................................
|
102
|
|
6.4.
|
Date of registration with the CVM ...............................................................................................
|
103
|
|
6.5.
|
Petition for bankruptcy.................................................................................................................
|
103
|
|
6.6.
|
Other material information...........................................................................................................
|
103
|
7.
|
ISSUER'S ACTIVITIES.......................................................................................................................
|
104
|
|
7.1.
|
Activities carried out by Banco do Brasil and its controlled companies.....................................
|
104
|
|
7.1-A. Indicate, if the issuer is a government-controlled company:......................................................
|
104
|
|
7.2.
|
Information on each segment .....................................................................................................
|
109
|
|
7.3.
|
Description of products and services..........................................................................................
|
112
|
|
7.4.
|
Customers responsible for more than 10% of total net revenue ...............................................
|
119
|
|
7.5.
|
Relevant effects of state regulation on the activities of Banco do Brasil ...................................
|
119
|
|
7.6.
|
Countries from which Banco do Brasil obtains relevant revenues ............................................
|
145
|
|
7.7.
|
Regulations in other countries.....................................................................................................
|
145
|
|
7.8.
|
Social and Environmental Policies..............................................................................................
|
146
|
|
|
|
|
1