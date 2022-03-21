Log in
Banco do Brasil S A : Reference Form 2021

03/21/2022
Banco do Brasil S.A.

Reference Form 2021 Position 12/31/2020

Rule 12g3-2 (b)

Exemption # 82-35186

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2021

Updates

Version/Date

Sections

1 - 05/28/2021

2 - 06/11/2021

12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.10 and 12.12.

3 - 06/22/2021

12.7/8.

4 - 07/01/2021

12.7/8.

5 - 07/13/2021

12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.9, 12.10 and 12.12.

6 - 07/26/2021

12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.10 and 12.12.

7 - 08/10/2021

11.2, 12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.10 and 12.12.

8 - 08/17/2021

12.5/6.

9 - 08/30/2021

12.2.

10

- 09/03/2021

12.7/8.

11

- 09/22/2021

12.5/6 and 12.7/8.

12

- 10/05/2021

12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.10 and 12.12.

13

- 10/20/2021

12.7/8.

14

- 11/17/2021

11.2 and 12.7/8.

15

- 11/23/2021

12.5/6, 12.7/8 and 12.12.

16

- 11/26/2021

12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.10 and 12.12.

17

- 12/172021

1.3 and 12.5/6.

18

- 12/272021

12.5/6 and 12.7/8.

19

- 01/05/2022

12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.10 and 12.12.

20

- 01/13/2022

12.5/6, 12.7/8 and 12.12.

21

- 02/22/2022

11.1, 11.2 and 12.7/8.

22

- 03/09/2022

12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.10 e 12.12.

23

- 03/21/2022

12.5/6, 12.7/8 and 12.12

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2021

SUMMARY

DEFINITIONS .................................................................................................................................................

4

1. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THE FORM. .........

7

1.1.

Declaration by the Chief Executive Officer .....................................................................................

8

1.2.

Declaration by the Investor Relations Officer .................................................................................

9

1.3.

Statement by the new occupant of the position of Investor Relations Officer .............................

10

2.

AUDITORS............................................................................................................................................

11

2.1/2.2.

Identification and Compensation of Auditors ........................................................................

11

2.3.

Other relevant information.............................................................................................................

13

3.

SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION .................................................................................................

15

3.1.

Main balance sheets and income statements ..............................................................................

15

3.2.

Non-accounting measurements ....................................................................................................

15

3.3.

Events subsequent to the latest financial statements for the fiscal year end..............................

17

3.4.

Profit allocation policy for the last three fiscal years.....................................................................

17

3.5.

Allocation of net profit ....................................................................................................................

20

3.6.

Dividends on retained earnings or established reserves account ...............................................

21

3.7.

Level of Indebtedness ...................................................................................................................

21

3.8

Issuer's liabilities by maturity.........................................................................................................

21

3.9.

Other relevant information.............................................................................................................

22

4.

RISK FACTORS....................................................................................................................................

24

4.1.

Risk factors that may influence the investment decision .............................................................

24

4.2.

Main market risks to which Banco do Brasil is exposed ..............................................................

48

4.3.

Non-confidential and material judicial, administrative, or arbitral proceedings ...........................

52

4.3.1.

Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.3................

63

4.4.

Court proceedings and opposing parties......................................................................................

63

4.4.1.

Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.4................

65

4.5.

Material confidential proceedings not disclosed in items 4.3 and 4.4 .........................................

65

4.5.1.

Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.4................

65

4.6.

Judicial, administrative, or arbitral proceedings that are repetitive or related .............................

65

4.6.1.

Indicate the total amount reserved, if any, for the proceedings described in item 4.6¹...............

67

4.7.

Other material contingencies ........................................................................................................

67

4.8.

Rules of the home country of the foreign issuer...........................................................................

67

5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS POLICY..........................................................

68

5.1.

Risk Factors Management Policy .................................................................................................

68

5.2.

Regarding the market risks indicated in item 4.2, state: ..............................................................

89

5.3.

Internal controls .............................................................................................................................

94

5.4.

Internal integrity mechanisms and procedures.............................................................................

96

5.5.

Comments on significant changes and expectations.................................................................

101

5.6.

Provide other information that Banco do Brasil deems relevant................................................

101

6.

ISSUER'S HISTORY ..........................................................................................................................

102

6.1.

Issuer's Incorporation ..................................................................................................................

102

6.2.

Term of duration ..........................................................................................................................

102

6.3.

Brief history ..................................................................................................................................

102

6.4.

Date of registration with the CVM ...............................................................................................

103

6.5.

Petition for bankruptcy.................................................................................................................

103

6.6.

Other material information...........................................................................................................

103

7.

ISSUER'S ACTIVITIES.......................................................................................................................

104

7.1.

Activities carried out by Banco do Brasil and its controlled companies.....................................

104

7.1-A. Indicate, if the issuer is a government-controlled company:......................................................

104

7.2.

Information on each segment .....................................................................................................

109

7.3.

Description of products and services..........................................................................................

112

7.4.

Customers responsible for more than 10% of total net revenue ...............................................

119

7.5.

Relevant effects of state regulation on the activities of Banco do Brasil ...................................

119

7.6.

Countries from which Banco do Brasil obtains relevant revenues ............................................

145

7.7.

Regulations in other countries.....................................................................................................

145

7.8.

Social and Environmental Policies..............................................................................................

146

1

Summary

7.9.

Other relevant information...........................................................................................................

146

8. EXTRAORDINARY BUSINESS .........................................................................................................

147

8.1. Acquisition or disposal of any relevant non-operational asset...................................................

147

8.2.

Indicate significant changes in the way the issuer conducts its business: ................................

147

8.3. Identify any relevant agreements entered into by the Issuer and its subsidiaries that are not.147

8.4.

Other relevant information...........................................................................................................

147

9.

MATERIAL ASSETS...........................................................................................................................

148

9.1.

Non-current assets material to the development of activities ....................................................

148

9.2.

Other relevant information...........................................................................................................

160

10. COMMENTS FROM THE EXECUTIVE OFFICERS .....................................................................

161

10.1.

The Executive Officers should comment on:..............................................................................

161

10.2.

The Executive Officers should comment on:..............................................................................

174

10.3.

Material effects on the financial statements ...............................................................................

183

10.4.

Comments by the Officers...........................................................................................................

186

10.5.

Critical Accounting Policies .........................................................................................................

189

10.6.

Relevant items not evidenced in Banco do Brasil's financial statements..................................

198

10.7.

Comments on each item indicated in section 10.6.....................................................................

199

10.8.

Main elements of Banco do Brasil's business plan ....................................................................

201

10.9.

Other factors that influenced operational performance..............................................................

204

11.

PROJECTIONS...............................................................................................................................

205

11.1.

Market's forecasts .......................................................................................................................

205

11.2.

Projections on the evolution of indicators ...................................................................................

206

12. GENERAL MEETING AND MANAGEMENT.................................................................................

209

12.1.

Description of the issuer's administrative structure ....................................................................

209

12.2.

Rules, policies, and practices relating to meetings ....................................................................

229

12.3.

Rules, policies, and practices related to the Board of Directors ................................................

231

12.4.

Arbitration clause for dispute resolution......................................................................................

233

12.5/6.Composition and professional experience of management and the supervisory board...........

234

12.7/8.

Members of corporate committees, the audit, risk, financial, and compensation committees

..............................................................................................................................................

279

12.9.

Marital relationship, stable union, or kinship up to the second degree between.......................

317

12.10. Relationships of subordination, provision of services, or control ...............................................

318

12.11. Agreements signed by officers and directors .............................................................................

322

12.12. Provide other information that the issuer deems relevant..........................................................

323

13. COMPENSATION OF THE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS.........................................................

336

13.1.

Remuneration policy or practice for officers and directors.........................................................

336

13.2.

Remuneration of officers and directors recognized in profit or loss...........................................

344

13.3.

Variable compensation of officers and directors ........................................................................

349

13.4.

Stock-based compensation plan for officers and directors ........................................................

351

13.5.

Compensation of officers and directors based on shares recognized in the income statement ....

......................................................................................................................................................

353

13.6.

Compensation of officers and directors based on options.........................................................

354

13.7.

Options exercised and shares delivered ....................................................................................

354

13.8.

Summary description of share-based compensation or options ...............................................

354

13.9.

Number of shares or quotas directly or indirectly held by officers and directors.......................

355

13.10.

Pension plans of officers and directors.......................................................................................

355

13.11.

Additional information relating to the Board of Directors, Executive Board, and the Supervisory

Board

......................................................................................................................................................

356

13.12.

Benefits to officers and directors in the event of removal from office or retirement ..................

357

13.13.

Percentage of total compensation of each body recognized in profit or loss ............................

357

13.14.

Other amounts recognized as compensation of officers and directors .....................................

358

13.15.

Compensation of officers and directors in related parties..........................................................

358

13.16.

Other relevant information...........................................................................................................

359

14.1.

HUMAN RESOURCES ...............................................................................................................

362

14.1.

Description of the human resources of Banco do Brasil ............................................................

362

14.2.

Relevant changes occurring with respect to the figures disclosed in item 14.1........................

364

14.3.

Compensation policies of the employees of Banco do Brasil ....................................................

365

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
