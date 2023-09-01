Rule 12g3-2 (b)
Exemption # 82-35186
Reference Form
2023
Position
December 31, 2022
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
Updates
Version/Date
Sections
1 - 05/30/2023
Reference Form published
2 - 06/15/2023
6.5, 7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8
3 - 06/20/2023
7.3/4 and 7.8
4 - 07/10/2023
7.1, 7.3/4 and 7.6
5 - 07/21/2023
7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8
6 - 08/15/2023
3.2, 7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8
7 - 09/01/2023
7.3/4 and 7.8
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
SUMMARY
1.
ISSUER'S ACTIVITIES
7
1.1
Background of the Issuer
7
1.2
Description of the main business of the issuer and its subsidiaries
9
1.3
Information relating to operating segments
10
1.4
Production/Sales/Markets
14
1.5
Customers responsible for more than 10% of total net revenue
25
1.6
Relevant effects of state regulation
26
1.7
Relevant Revenues in the Issuer's Headquarters and Overseas
60
1.8
Relevant Effects of Foreign Regulation
61
1.9
Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG)
62
1.10 Stated-owned, publicly traded joint-stock company information
66
1.11 Acquisition or disposal of significant asset
72
1.12 Corporate operations/Capital increase or reduction
73
1.13 Shareholders agreements
74
1.14 Significant changes to conducting business
75
1.15 Relevant agreements executed by the issuer and its controlled companies
76
1.16 Other relevant information
77
2.
EXECUTIVE OFFICERS' COMMENTS
82
2.1
Select Financial Information
82
2.2
Operating and financial results
94
2.3
Changes in accounting practices/Changes of Opinion and Emphasis
103
2.4
Material effects in the financial statements
104
2.5
Non-accounting measures
106
2.6
Subsequent events to the financial statements
108
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
2.7
- Allocation of Results
109
2.8
Relevant items not reported in the financial statements
111
2.9
Comments on non-evidence items
112
2.10 Business plan
115
2.11 Other factors that significantly influenced the operating performance
120
3.
PROJECTIONS
121
3.1
Disclosed projections and assumptions
121
3.2.
Follow-up of Projections
123
4.
RISK FACTORS
125
4.1
Risk factors that may influence the investment decision
125
4.2
Description of the five main risk factors
155
4.3
Description of the main market risks
156
4.4
Non-confidential and relevant processes
160
4.5
Total accrued amount for relevant non-confidential lawsuits
171
4.6
Relevant confidential proceedings
172
4.7
Other relevant contingencies
173
5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS POLICY
174
5.2
Description of internal controls
195
5.3
Integrity Program
198
5.4
Significant Changes
204
5.5
Other Relevant Information
206
6.
CONTROL AND ECONOMIC GROUP
207
6.1
/ 6.2 Shareholding Position
207
6.3
Distribution of capital
208
6.4
Participation in companies
209
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
6.5
Organizational chart of the controlling shareholders
210
6.6
Other relevant information
213
7.
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT
214
7.1
Main characteristics of the Company's management bodies and supervisory board
214
7.2
Information related to the board of directors
228
7.3/7.4 Composition and professional experiences of management and supervisory board
238
7.5
Family relationships
301
7.6
Relations of subordination, service providing or control
302
7.7
Executive officers and directors agreements/insurance
306
7.8
Other relevant information
308
8.
OFFICERS' REMUNARATION
317
8.1
Compensation or practice compensation
317
8.2
Total compensation per body
325
8.3
Variable compensation per body
331
8.4
Share-Based Compensation
333
8.5
Share-based compensation (stock option plan)
335
8.6
Grant of Stock Option Plan
336
8.7
Outstanding Amounts
337
8.8
Share Options exercised and shares delivered
338
8.9
Share-based compensation to be delivered to the beneficiaries
339
8.10 Grant of shares
340
8.11 Shares delivered
341
8.12 Pricing of shares/options
342
8.13 Participations held by the body
343
8.14 Private pension plans
344
