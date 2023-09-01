Rule 12g3-2 (b)

Reference Form

2023

Position

December 31, 2022

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023

Updates

Version/Date

Sections

1 - 05/30/2023

Reference Form published

2 - 06/15/2023

6.5, 7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8

3 - 06/20/2023

7.3/4 and 7.8

4 - 07/10/2023

7.1, 7.3/4 and 7.6

5 - 07/21/2023

7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8

6 - 08/15/2023

3.2, 7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8

7 - 09/01/2023

7.3/4 and 7.8

1

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023

SUMMARY

1.

ISSUER'S ACTIVITIES

7

1.1

Background of the Issuer

7

1.2

Description of the main business of the issuer and its subsidiaries

9

1.3

Information relating to operating segments

10

1.4

Production/Sales/Markets

14

1.5

Customers responsible for more than 10% of total net revenue

25

1.6

Relevant effects of state regulation

26

1.7

Relevant Revenues in the Issuer's Headquarters and Overseas

60

1.8

Relevant Effects of Foreign Regulation

61

1.9

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG)

62

1.10 Stated-owned, publicly traded joint-stock company information

66

1.11 Acquisition or disposal of significant asset

72

1.12 Corporate operations/Capital increase or reduction

73

1.13 Shareholders agreements

74

1.14 Significant changes to conducting business

75

1.15 Relevant agreements executed by the issuer and its controlled companies

76

1.16 Other relevant information

77

2.

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS' COMMENTS

82

2.1

Select Financial Information

82

2.2

Operating and financial results

94

2.3

Changes in accounting practices/Changes of Opinion and Emphasis

103

2.4

Material effects in the financial statements

104

2.5

Non-accounting measures

106

2.6

Subsequent events to the financial statements

108

2

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023

2.7

- Allocation of Results

109

2.8

Relevant items not reported in the financial statements

111

2.9

Comments on non-evidence items

112

2.10 Business plan

115

2.11 Other factors that significantly influenced the operating performance

120

3.

PROJECTIONS

121

3.1

Disclosed projections and assumptions

121

3.2.

Follow-up of Projections

123

4.

RISK FACTORS

125

4.1

Risk factors that may influence the investment decision

125

4.2

Description of the five main risk factors

155

4.3

Description of the main market risks

156

4.4

Non-confidential and relevant processes

160

4.5

Total accrued amount for relevant non-confidential lawsuits

171

4.6

Relevant confidential proceedings

172

4.7

Other relevant contingencies

173

5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS POLICY

174

5.2

Description of internal controls

195

5.3

Integrity Program

198

5.4

Significant Changes

204

5.5

Other Relevant Information

206

6.

CONTROL AND ECONOMIC GROUP

207

6.1

/ 6.2 Shareholding Position

207

6.3

Distribution of capital

208

6.4

Participation in companies

209

3

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023

6.5

Organizational chart of the controlling shareholders

210

6.6

Other relevant information

213

7.

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT

214

7.1

Main characteristics of the Company's management bodies and supervisory board

214

7.2

Information related to the board of directors

228

7.3/7.4 Composition and professional experiences of management and supervisory board

238

7.5

Family relationships

301

7.6

Relations of subordination, service providing or control

302

7.7

Executive officers and directors agreements/insurance

306

7.8

Other relevant information

308

8.

OFFICERS' REMUNARATION

317

8.1

Compensation or practice compensation

317

8.2

Total compensation per body

325

8.3

Variable compensation per body

331

8.4

Share-Based Compensation

333

8.5

Share-based compensation (stock option plan)

335

8.6

Grant of Stock Option Plan

336

8.7

Outstanding Amounts

337

8.8

Share Options exercised and shares delivered

338

8.9

Share-based compensation to be delivered to the beneficiaries

339

8.10 Grant of shares

340

8.11 Shares delivered

341

8.12 Pricing of shares/options

342

8.13 Participations held by the body

343

8.14 Private pension plans

344

4

