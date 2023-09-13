Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023

Updates

Version/Date

Sections

1 - 05/30/2023

Reference Form published

2 - 06/15/2023

6.5, 7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8

3 - 06/20/2023

7.3/4 and 7.8

4 - 07/10/2023

7.1, 7.3/4 and 7.6

5 - 07/21/2023

7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8

6 - 08/15/2023

3.2, 7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8

7 - 09/01/2023

7.3/4 and 7.8

8 - 09/13/2023

7.1, 7.3/4 and 7.8

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023

SUMMARY

1.

ISSUER'S ACTIVITIES

7

1.1

Background of the Issuer

8

1.2

Description of the main business of the issuer and its subsidiaries

10

1.3

Information relating to operating segments

11

1.4

Production/Sales/Markets

15

1.5

Customers responsible for more than 10% of total net revenue

26

1.6

Relevant effects of state regulation

27

1.7

Relevant Revenues in the Issuer's Headquarters and Overseas

61

1.8

Relevant Effects of Foreign Regulation

62

1.9

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG)

63

1.10

Stated-owned, publicly traded joint-stock company information

67

1.11 Acquisition or disposal of significant asset

73

1.12

Corporate operations/Capital increase or reduction

74

1.13

Shareholders agreements

75

1.14

Significant changes to conducting business

76

1.15

Relevant agreements executed by the issuer and its controlled companies

77

1.16

Other relevant information

78

2.

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS' COMMENTS

83

2.1

Select Financial Information

84

2.2

Operating and financial results

96

2.3

Changes in accounting practices/Changes of Opinion and Emphasis

105

2.4

Material effects in the financial statements

106

2.5

Non-accounting measures

108

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023

2.6

Subsequent events to the financial statements

110

2.7

- Allocation of Results

111

2.8

Relevant items not reported in the financial statements

113

2.9

Comments on non-evidence items

114

2.10 Business plan

117

2.11 Other factors that significantly influenced the operating performance

122

3.

PROJECTIONS

123

3.1

Disclosed projections and assumptions

123

3.2.

Follow-up of Projections

125

4.

RISK FACTORS

127

4.1

Risk factors that may influence the investment decision

127

4.2

Description of the five main risk factors

157

4.3

Description of the main market risks

158

4.4

Non-confidential and relevant processes

162

4.5

Total accrued amount for relevant non-confidential lawsuits

173

4.6

Relevant confidential proceedings

174

4.7

Other relevant contingencies

175

5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS POLICY

176

5.2

Description of internal controls

197

5.3

Integrity Program

200

5.4

Significant Changes

206

5.5

Other Relevant Information

208

6.

CONTROL AND ECONOMIC GROUP

209

6.1

/ 6.2 Shareholding Position

209

6.3

Distribution of capital

210

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023

6.4

Participation in companies

211

6.5

Organizational chart of the controlling shareholders

212

6.6

Other relevant information

215

7.

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT

216

7.1

Main characteristics of the Company's management bodies and supervisory board

217

7.2

Information related to the board of directors

231

7.3/7.4 Composition and professional experiences of management and supervisory board

241

7.5

Family relationships

304

7.6

Relations of subordination, service providing or control

305

7.7

Executive officers and directors agreements/insurance

309

7.8

Other relevant information

311

8.

OFFICERS' REMUNARATION

320

8.1

Compensation or practice compensation

320

8.2

Total compensation per body

328

8.3

Variable compensation per body

334

8.4

Share-Based Compensation

336

8.5

Share-based compensation (stock option plan)

338

8.6

Grant of Stock Option Plan

339

8.7

Outstanding Amounts

340

8.8

Share Options exercised and shares delivered

341

8.9

Share-based compensation to be delivered to the beneficiaries

342

8.10 Grant of shares

343

8.11 Shares delivered

344

8.12 Pricing of shares/options

345

8.13 Participations held by the body

346

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023

8.14

Private pension plans

347

8.15

Minimum, average and maximum compensation

350

8.16

Indemnification/Compensation mechanisms

351

8.17

Percentage of related parties in the compensation

352

8.18

Compensation - Other positions

353

8.19

Compensation recognized by the controlling/controlled company

354

8.20

Other relevant information

356

9.

AUDITORS

361

9.1/ 9.2 Auditors Identification and remuneration

361

9.3 Independence and conflict of interests of auditors

362

9.4. Other relevant information

363

10.

HUMAN RESOURCES

364

10.1 Description of human resources

364

10.2

Material changes

367

10.3

Policies and practices for compensation of employees

368

10.4

Issuer and union relations

374

10.5

Other relevant information

375

11.

RELATED-PARTYTRANSACTIONS

376

11.1 Description of the rules, policies and practices of the issuer in relation to the performance of

Related-Party Transactions

377

11.2

Information about transactions with related parties

379

11.2

Information on transactions with related parties - Items "N" and "O"

391

11.3 Other relevant information

397

12.

CAPITAL

398

12.1

Information on Capital

398

