Banco do Brasil is among the main South American banking group. The activity is organized around 5 areas: - retail bank: sale of classic and specialized banking products and services (consumer credit, leasing, insurance, etc.); - businesses bank; - investments bank; - market bank; - assets management: EUR217.7 billion of assets under management at the end of 2017. At the end of 2017, the group managed EUR129.9 billion in current deposits and EUR147.4 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of more than 4,770 branches located in Brazil.

Sector Banks