Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
Updates
Version/Date
Sections
1 - 05/30/2023
Reference Form published
2 - 06/15/2023
6.5, 7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8
3 - 06/20/2023
7.3/4 and 7.8
4 - 07/10/2023
7.1, 7.3/4 and 7.6
5 - 07/21/2023
7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8
6 - 08/15/2023
3.2, 7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8
7 - 09/01/2023
7.3/4 and 7.8
8 - 09/13/2023
7.1, 7.3/4 and 7.8
SUMMARY
SUMMARY
1.
ISSUER'S ACTIVITIES
7
1.1
Background of the Issuer
8
1.2
Description of the main business of the issuer and its subsidiaries
10
1.3
Information relating to operating segments
11
1.4
Production/Sales/Markets
15
1.5
Customers responsible for more than 10% of total net revenue
26
1.6
Relevant effects of state regulation
27
1.7
Relevant Revenues in the Issuer's Headquarters and Overseas
61
1.8
Relevant Effects of Foreign Regulation
62
1.9
Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG)
63
1.10
Stated-owned, publicly traded joint-stock company information
67
1.11 Acquisition or disposal of significant asset
73
1.12
Corporate operations/Capital increase or reduction
74
1.13
Shareholders agreements
75
1.14
Significant changes to conducting business
76
1.15
Relevant agreements executed by the issuer and its controlled companies
77
1.16
Other relevant information
78
2.
EXECUTIVE OFFICERS' COMMENTS
83
2.1
Select Financial Information
84
2.2
Operating and financial results
96
2.3
Changes in accounting practices/Changes of Opinion and Emphasis
105
2.4
Material effects in the financial statements
106
2.5
Non-accounting measures
108
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
2.6
Subsequent events to the financial statements
110
2.7
- Allocation of Results
111
2.8
Relevant items not reported in the financial statements
113
2.9
Comments on non-evidence items
114
2.10 Business plan
117
2.11 Other factors that significantly influenced the operating performance
122
3.
PROJECTIONS
123
3.1
Disclosed projections and assumptions
123
3.2.
Follow-up of Projections
125
4.
RISK FACTORS
127
4.1
Risk factors that may influence the investment decision
127
4.2
Description of the five main risk factors
157
4.3
Description of the main market risks
158
4.4
Non-confidential and relevant processes
162
4.5
Total accrued amount for relevant non-confidential lawsuits
173
4.6
Relevant confidential proceedings
174
4.7
Other relevant contingencies
175
5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS POLICY
176
5.2
Description of internal controls
197
5.3
Integrity Program
200
5.4
Significant Changes
206
5.5
Other Relevant Information
208
6.
CONTROL AND ECONOMIC GROUP
209
6.1
/ 6.2 Shareholding Position
209
6.3
Distribution of capital
210
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
6.4
Participation in companies
211
6.5
Organizational chart of the controlling shareholders
212
6.6
Other relevant information
215
7.
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT
216
7.1
Main characteristics of the Company's management bodies and supervisory board
217
7.2
Information related to the board of directors
231
7.3/7.4 Composition and professional experiences of management and supervisory board
241
7.5
Family relationships
304
7.6
Relations of subordination, service providing or control
305
7.7
Executive officers and directors agreements/insurance
309
7.8
Other relevant information
311
8.
OFFICERS' REMUNARATION
320
8.1
Compensation or practice compensation
320
8.2
Total compensation per body
328
8.3
Variable compensation per body
334
8.4
Share-Based Compensation
336
8.5
Share-based compensation (stock option plan)
338
8.6
Grant of Stock Option Plan
339
8.7
Outstanding Amounts
340
8.8
Share Options exercised and shares delivered
341
8.9
Share-based compensation to be delivered to the beneficiaries
342
8.10 Grant of shares
343
8.11 Shares delivered
344
8.12 Pricing of shares/options
345
8.13 Participations held by the body
346
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
8.14
Private pension plans
347
8.15
Minimum, average and maximum compensation
350
8.16
Indemnification/Compensation mechanisms
351
8.17
Percentage of related parties in the compensation
352
8.18
Compensation - Other positions
353
8.19
Compensation recognized by the controlling/controlled company
354
8.20
Other relevant information
356
9.
AUDITORS
361
9.1/ 9.2 Auditors Identification and remuneration
361
9.3 Independence and conflict of interests of auditors
362
9.4. Other relevant information
363
10.
HUMAN RESOURCES
364
10.1 Description of human resources
364
10.2
Material changes
367
10.3
Policies and practices for compensation of employees
368
10.4
Issuer and union relations
374
10.5
Other relevant information
375
11.
RELATED-PARTYTRANSACTIONS
376
11.1 Description of the rules, policies and practices of the issuer in relation to the performance of
Related-Party Transactions
377
11.2
Information about transactions with related parties
379
11.2
Information on transactions with related parties - Items "N" and "O"
391
11.3 Other relevant information
397
12.
CAPITAL
398
12.1
Information on Capital
398
