1.1 Background of the Issuer

Established as a private law legal entity, a mixed-economy,publicly-tradedjoint-stock company, Banco do Brasil has the Federal Government as its controlling shareholder, holding 50.000% of its capital, while 49.581% of shares are freely traded and held by Brazilian and foreign individuals and legal entities, and 0.413% are treasury shares. Banco do Brasil was the first bank to operate in the country and the first company to carry out an initial public offering of shares in the Brazilian capital market.

Founded more than 214 years ago, Banco do Brasil has been an active contributor to the development of Brazil. Our values are laid out in the organization's principles: Proximity, Efficiency, Innovation, Commitment to Society, and Integrity.

In addition, Banco do Brasil has a long history of progress in our ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) agenda. Corporate Sustainability is a cross-cutting aspect of our business and process management. We believe in reconciling the interests of shareholders with socially and environmentally sustainable businesses that generate positive externalities. We also understand that we have a role in promoting the best sustainable practices by supporting our customers and society in transitioning to greener and more inclusive business models.

Banco do Brasil is a financial conglomerate. In the banking segment, we serve individuals and companies throughout the country and stand out in Agribusiness, contributing to the development of this sector. In the investment segment, we structure and distribute variable income, fixed income and mergers and acquisitions operations through UBS BB, our joint venture with UBS. In the asset management segment, through BB Asset, we are a national leader in administrating and managing investment funds with products directed at various segments. Finally, we highlight our relevant participation in the Insurance, Pension Plan and Capitalization sector through BB Seguridade, where we offer and negotiate a vast portfolio of products, and the payment medium sector, where we are leaders in offering cards, Pix, among other products.

Since 2006, Banco do Brasil has been the only bank listed on the Novo Mercado of B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), a segment that lists companies that are leaders in corporate governance practices. It demonstrates our commitment to transparency, accountability, equity and corporate responsibility, supported by monitoring tools to align organizational behavior with the interests of shareholders and society in general.

Main corporate movements since 2019

In January 2019, the partial spin-off of BB-Banco de Investimento S.A. ("BB-BI") was approved, referring to the equity interest in Cielo S.A. ("Cielo") and the transfer of the spun-off part to BB Elo Cartão Participações S.A. ("BB Elo"). This corporate reorganization helped centralize our interests in companies in the payment media segment under a single holding company, BB Elo, which aligns with our strategy of simplifying the corporate organization of the Banco do Brasil Conglomerate.

In April 2019, the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil authorized the sale, within the scope of an initial public offering, of the shares issued by Neoenergia S.A. ("Neoenergia"), held by our subsidiary BB-BI. The total sale of BB-BI's 9.35% interest in Neoenergia, carried out through the Offering, amounted to approximately R$1.8 billion.

In July 2019, BB Seguridade sold, through a public offering with restricted placement and distribution, 15.23% of its share interest in IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A., in operation amounting to approximately R$ 4.2 billion.

