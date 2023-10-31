Rule 12g3-2 (b)

Reference Form

2023

Position

December 31, 2022

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023

Updates

Version/Date

Sections

1 - 05/30/2023

Reference Form published

2 - 06/15/2023

6.5, 7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8

3 - 06/20/2023

7.3/4 and 7.8

4 - 07/10/2023

7.1, 7.3/4 and 7.6

5 - 07/21/2023

7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8

6 - 08/15/2023

3.2, 7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8

7 - 09/01/2023

7.3/4 and 7.8

8 - 09/13/2023

7.1, 7.3/4 and 7.8

9 - 09/27/2023

7.3/4 and 7.8

10 - 10/31/2023

7.3/4 and 7.8

SUMMARY

1.

ISSUER'S ACTIVITIES

7

1.1

Background of the Issuer

8

1.2

Description of the main business of the issuer and its subsidiaries

10

1.3

Information relating to operating segments

11

1.4

Production/Sales/Markets

15

1.5

Customers responsible for more than 10% of total net revenue

26

1.6

Relevant effects of state regulation

27

1.7

Relevant Revenues in the Issuer's Headquarters and Overseas

61

1.8

Relevant Effects of Foreign Regulation

62

1.9

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG)

63

1.10 Stated-owned, publicly traded joint-stock company information

67

1.11 Acquisition or disposal of significant asset

73

1.12 Corporate operations/Capital increase or reduction

74

1.13 Shareholders agreements

75

1.14 Significant changes to conducting business

76

1.15 Relevant agreements executed by the issuer and its controlled companies

77

1.16 Other relevant information

78

2.

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS' COMMENTS

83

2.1

Select Financial Information

84

2.2

Operating and financial results

96

2.3

Changes in accounting practices/Changes of Opinion and Emphasis

105

2.4

Material effects in the financial statements

106

2.5

Non-accounting measures

108

2.6

Subsequent events to the financial statements

110

2.7

- Allocation of Results

111

2.8

Relevant items not reported in the financial statements

113

2.9

Comments on non-evidence items

114

2.10 Business plan

117

2.11 Other factors that significantly influenced the operating performance

122

3.

PROJECTIONS

123

3.1

Disclosed projections and assumptions

123

3.2.

Follow-up of Projections

125

4.

RISK FACTORS

127

4.1

Risk factors that may influence the investment decision

127

4.2

Description of the five main risk factors

157

4.3

Description of the main market risks

158

4.4

Non-confidential and relevant processes

162

4.5

Total accrued amount for relevant non-confidential lawsuits

173

4.6

Relevant confidential proceedings

174

4.7

Other relevant contingencies

175

5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS POLICY

176

5.2

Description of internal controls

197

5.3

Integrity Program

200

5.4

Significant Changes

206

5.5

Other Relevant Information

208

6.

CONTROL AND ECONOMIC GROUP

209

6.1

/ 6.2 Shareholding Position

209

6.3

Distribution of capital

210

6.4

Participation in companies

211

6.5

Organizational chart of the controlling shareholders

212

6.6

Other relevant information

215

7.

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT

216

7.1

Main characteristics of the Company's management bodies and supervisory board

217

7.2

Information related to the board of directors

231

7.3/7.4 Composition and professional experiences of management and supervisory board

241

7.5

Family relationships

304

7.6

Relations of subordination, service providing or control

305

7.7

Executive officers and directors agreements/insurance

309

7.8

Other relevant information

311

8.

OFFICERS' REMUNARATION

320

8.1

Compensation or practice compensation

320

8.2

Total compensation per body

328

8.3

Variable compensation per body

334

8.4

Share-Based Compensation

336

8.5

Share-based compensation (stock option plan)

338

8.6

Grant of Stock Option Plan

339

8.7

Outstanding Amounts

340

8.8

Share Options exercised and shares delivered

341

8.9

Share-based compensation to be delivered to the beneficiaries

342

8.10 Grant of shares

343

8.11 Shares delivered

344

8.12 Pricing of shares/options

345

8.13 Participations held by the body

346

8.14 Private pension plans

347

8.15

Minimum, average and maximum compensation

350

8.16

Indemnification/Compensation mechanisms

351

8.17

Percentage of related parties in the compensation

352

8.18

Compensation - Other positions

353

8.19

Compensation recognized by the controlling/controlled company

354

8.20

Other relevant information

356

9.

AUDITORS

361

9.1/ 9.2 Auditors Identification and remuneration

361

9.3 Independence and conflict of interests of auditors

362

9.4. Other relevant information

363

10.

HUMAN RESOURCES

364

10.1 Description of human resources

364

10.2

Material changes

367

10.3

Policies and practices for compensation of employees

368

10.4

Issuer and union relations

374

10.5

Other relevant information

375

11.

RELATED-PARTYTRANSACTIONS

376

11.1 Description of the rules, policies and practices of the issuer in relation to the performance of

Related-Party Transactions

377

11.2

Information about transactions with related parties

379

11.2

Information on transactions with related parties - Items "N" and "O"

391

11.3 Other relevant information

397

12.

CAPITAL

398

12.1

Information on Capital

398

12.2

Foreign issuers - Rights and rules

399

12.3

Other securities issued in Brazil

400

12.4

Number of securities holders

401

12.5

Markets of Negotiation in Brazil

402

12.6

Negociação em mercados estrangeiros

403

12.8

Proceeds of use of public offerings

418

12.9

Other relevant information

419

13.

IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE FORM

421

13.1

Declaration by the Chief Executive Officer

422

13.2

Declaration by the Investor Relations Officer

423

13.3

Declaration by the CEO / IRO

424

1. ISSUER'S ACTIVITIES

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023

1.1 Background of the Issuer

Established as a private law legal entity, a mixed-economy,publicly-tradedjoint-stock company, Banco do Brasil has the Federal Government as its controlling shareholder, holding 50.000% of its capital, while 49.581% of shares are freely traded and held by Brazilian and foreign individuals and legal entities, and 0.413% are treasury shares. Banco do Brasil was the first bank to operate in the country and the first company to carry out an initial public offering of shares in the Brazilian capital market.

Founded more than 214 years ago, Banco do Brasil has been an active contributor to the development of Brazil. Our values are laid out in the organization's principles: Proximity, Efficiency, Innovation, Commitment to Society, and Integrity.

In addition, Banco do Brasil has a long history of progress in our ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) agenda. Corporate Sustainability is a cross-cutting aspect of our business and process management. We believe in reconciling the interests of shareholders with socially and environmentally sustainable businesses that generate positive externalities. We also understand that we have a role in promoting the best sustainable practices by supporting our customers and society in transitioning to greener and more inclusive business models.

Banco do Brasil is a financial conglomerate. In the banking segment, we serve individuals and companies throughout the country and stand out in Agribusiness, contributing to the development of this sector. In the investment segment, we structure and distribute variable income, fixed income and mergers and acquisitions operations through UBS BB, our joint venture with UBS. In the asset management segment, through BB Asset, we are a national leader in administrating and managing investment funds with products directed at various segments. Finally, we highlight our relevant participation in the Insurance, Pension Plan and Capitalization sector through BB Seguridade, where we offer and negotiate a vast portfolio of products, and the payment medium sector, where we are leaders in offering cards, Pix, among other products.

Since 2006, Banco do Brasil has been the only bank listed on the Novo Mercado of B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), a segment that lists companies that are leaders in corporate governance practices. It demonstrates our commitment to transparency, accountability, equity and corporate responsibility, supported by monitoring tools to align organizational behavior with the interests of shareholders and society in general.

Main corporate movements since 2019

In January 2019, the partial spin-off of BB-Banco de Investimento S.A. ("BB-BI") was approved, referring to the equity interest in Cielo S.A. ("Cielo") and the transfer of the spun-off part to BB Elo Cartão Participações S.A. ("BB Elo"). This corporate reorganization helped centralize our interests in companies in the payment media segment under a single holding company, BB Elo, which aligns with our strategy of simplifying the corporate organization of the Banco do Brasil Conglomerate.

In April 2019, the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil authorized the sale, within the scope of an initial public offering, of the shares issued by Neoenergia S.A. ("Neoenergia"), held by our subsidiary BB-BI. The total sale of BB-BI's 9.35% interest in Neoenergia, carried out through the Offering, amounted to approximately R$1.8 billion.

In July 2019, BB Seguridade sold, through a public offering with restricted placement and distribution, 15.23% of its share interest in IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A., in operation amounting to approximately R$ 4.2 billion.

In October 2019, Banco do Brasil carried out a public offering for the secondary distribution of our common shares, then held in treasury. The proceeds from the sale of shares reinforced the Bank's liquidity and principal capital. The Offering amounted to R$ 2.8 billion.

At the end of 2019, BB-BI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, and UBS AG ("UBS") entered into an association agreement ("Association") to establish a strategic partnership to improve our performance in the investment banking and securities brokerage businesses in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. This association was formalized in September 2020, culminating in the start of operations as a complete investment banking platform, combining the Bank's network of relationships in Brazil and our strong distribution capacity for individuals with UBS' expertise and global distribution capacity.

In February 2021, BB-Banco de Investimento S.A. ("BB-BI "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, reduced its interest in Kepler Weber S.A. by partially selling its shares.

On October 8, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the sale of the entire indirect equity interest held in Banco Digio S.A. by BB Elo Cartão Participações S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco do Brasil. The contract formalizing the purchase and sale of the 49.99% interest, for R$ 625 million, was signed on that date with Bradescard Elo Participações S.A., a company owned by Banco Bradesco S.A. The transaction was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE") on November 24, 2021, and by the Central Bank of Brazil ("Bacen") on February 4, 2022.

On October 13, 2022, the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil approved the signing of the corporate documents do jointly incorporate with Brasilseg Companhia de Seguros S.A. ("Brasilseg")

  • an indirect affiliate through BB Seguridade Participações S.A. - of Broto S.A. ("Broto"), which operates the Broto Digital Platform ("Broto Platform").

