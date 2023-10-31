Rule 12g3-2 (b)
Exemption # 82-35186
Reference Form
2023
Position
December 31, 2022
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
Updates
Version/Date
Sections
1 - 05/30/2023
Reference Form published
2 - 06/15/2023
6.5, 7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8
3 - 06/20/2023
7.3/4 and 7.8
4 - 07/10/2023
7.1, 7.3/4 and 7.6
5 - 07/21/2023
7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8
6 - 08/15/2023
3.2, 7.1, 7.3/4, 7.6 and 7.8
7 - 09/01/2023
7.3/4 and 7.8
8 - 09/13/2023
7.1, 7.3/4 and 7.8
9 - 09/27/2023
7.3/4 and 7.8
10 - 10/31/2023
7.3/4 and 7.8
1
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
SUMMARY
1.2
Description of the main business of the issuer and its subsidiaries
10
1.3
Information relating to operating segments
11
1.4
Production/Sales/Markets
15
1.5
Customers responsible for more than 10% of total net revenue
26
1.6
Relevant effects of state regulation
27
1.7
Relevant Revenues in the Issuer's Headquarters and Overseas
61
1.8
Relevant Effects of Foreign Regulation
62
1.9
Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG)
63
1.10 Stated-owned, publicly traded joint-stock company information
67
1.11 Acquisition or disposal of significant asset
73
1.12 Corporate operations/Capital increase or reduction
74
1.13 Shareholders agreements
75
1.14 Significant changes to conducting business
76
1.15 Relevant agreements executed by the issuer and its controlled companies
77
1.16 Other relevant information
78
2.
EXECUTIVE OFFICERS' COMMENTS
83
2.1
Select Financial Information
84
2.2
Operating and financial results
96
2.3
Changes in accounting practices/Changes of Opinion and Emphasis
105
2.4
Material effects in the financial statements
106
2.5
Non-accounting measures
108
2.6
Subsequent events to the financial statements
110
2
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
2.7
- Allocation of Results
111
2.8
Relevant items not reported in the financial statements
113
2.9
Comments on non-evidence items
114
2.10 Business plan
117
2.11 Other factors that significantly influenced the operating performance
122
3.
PROJECTIONS
123
3.1
Disclosed projections and assumptions
123
3.2.
Follow-up of Projections
125
4.
RISK FACTORS
127
4.1
Risk factors that may influence the investment decision
127
4.2
Description of the five main risk factors
157
4.3
Description of the main market risks
158
4.4
Non-confidential and relevant processes
162
4.5
Total accrued amount for relevant non-confidential lawsuits
173
4.6
Relevant confidential proceedings
174
4.7
Other relevant contingencies
175
5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS POLICY
176
5.2
Description of internal controls
197
5.3
Integrity Program
200
5.4
Significant Changes
206
5.5
Other Relevant Information
208
6.
CONTROL AND ECONOMIC GROUP
209
6.1
/ 6.2 Shareholding Position
209
6.3
Distribution of capital
210
6.4
Participation in companies
211
3
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
6.5
Organizational chart of the controlling shareholders
212
6.6
Other relevant information
215
7.
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT
216
7.1
Main characteristics of the Company's management bodies and supervisory board
217
7.2
Information related to the board of directors
231
7.3/7.4 Composition and professional experiences of management and supervisory board
241
7.5
Family relationships
304
7.6
Relations of subordination, service providing or control
305
7.7
Executive officers and directors agreements/insurance
309
7.8
Other relevant information
311
8.
OFFICERS' REMUNARATION
320
8.1
Compensation or practice compensation
320
8.2
Total compensation per body
328
8.3
Variable compensation per body
334
8.4
Share-Based Compensation
336
8.5
Share-based compensation (stock option plan)
338
8.6
Grant of Stock Option Plan
339
8.7
Outstanding Amounts
340
8.8
Share Options exercised and shares delivered
341
8.9
Share-based compensation to be delivered to the beneficiaries
342
8.10 Grant of shares
343
8.11 Shares delivered
344
8.12 Pricing of shares/options
345
8.13 Participations held by the body
346
8.14 Private pension plans
347
4
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
8.15
Minimum, average and maximum compensation
350
8.16
Indemnification/Compensation mechanisms
351
8.17
Percentage of related parties in the compensation
352
8.18
Compensation - Other positions
353
8.19
Compensation recognized by the controlling/controlled company
354
8.20
Other relevant information
356
9.
AUDITORS
361
9.1/ 9.2 Auditors Identification and remuneration
361
9.3 Independence and conflict of interests of auditors
362
9.4. Other relevant information
363
10.
HUMAN RESOURCES
364
10.1 Description of human resources
364
10.2
Material changes
367
10.3
Policies and practices for compensation of employees
368
10.4
Issuer and union relations
374
10.5
Other relevant information
375
11.
RELATED-PARTYTRANSACTIONS
376
11.1 Description of the rules, policies and practices of the issuer in relation to the performance of
Related-Party Transactions
377
11.2
Information about transactions with related parties
379
11.2
Information on transactions with related parties - Items "N" and "O"
391
11.3 Other relevant information
397
12.
CAPITAL
398
12.1
Information on Capital
398
12.2
Foreign issuers - Rights and rules
399
5
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
12.3
Other securities issued in Brazil
400
12.4
Number of securities holders
401
12.5
Markets of Negotiation in Brazil
402
12.6
Negociação em mercados estrangeiros
403
12.8
Proceeds of use of public offerings
418
12.9
Other relevant information
419
13.
IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE FORM
421
13.1
Declaration by the Chief Executive Officer
422
13.2
Declaration by the Investor Relations Officer
423
13.3
Declaration by the CEO / IRO
424
6
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
1. ISSUER'S ACTIVITIES
7
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
1.1 Background of the Issuer
Established as a private law legal entity, a mixed-economy,publicly-tradedjoint-stock company, Banco do Brasil has the Federal Government as its controlling shareholder, holding 50.000% of its capital, while 49.581% of shares are freely traded and held by Brazilian and foreign individuals and legal entities, and 0.413% are treasury shares. Banco do Brasil was the first bank to operate in the country and the first company to carry out an initial public offering of shares in the Brazilian capital market.
Founded more than 214 years ago, Banco do Brasil has been an active contributor to the development of Brazil. Our values are laid out in the organization's principles: Proximity, Efficiency, Innovation, Commitment to Society, and Integrity.
In addition, Banco do Brasil has a long history of progress in our ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) agenda. Corporate Sustainability is a cross-cutting aspect of our business and process management. We believe in reconciling the interests of shareholders with socially and environmentally sustainable businesses that generate positive externalities. We also understand that we have a role in promoting the best sustainable practices by supporting our customers and society in transitioning to greener and more inclusive business models.
Banco do Brasil is a financial conglomerate. In the banking segment, we serve individuals and companies throughout the country and stand out in Agribusiness, contributing to the development of this sector. In the investment segment, we structure and distribute variable income, fixed income and mergers and acquisitions operations through UBS BB, our joint venture with UBS. In the asset management segment, through BB Asset, we are a national leader in administrating and managing investment funds with products directed at various segments. Finally, we highlight our relevant participation in the Insurance, Pension Plan and Capitalization sector through BB Seguridade, where we offer and negotiate a vast portfolio of products, and the payment medium sector, where we are leaders in offering cards, Pix, among other products.
Since 2006, Banco do Brasil has been the only bank listed on the Novo Mercado of B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), a segment that lists companies that are leaders in corporate governance practices. It demonstrates our commitment to transparency, accountability, equity and corporate responsibility, supported by monitoring tools to align organizational behavior with the interests of shareholders and society in general.
Main corporate movements since 2019
In January 2019, the partial spin-off of BB-Banco de Investimento S.A. ("BB-BI") was approved, referring to the equity interest in Cielo S.A. ("Cielo") and the transfer of the spun-off part to BB Elo Cartão Participações S.A. ("BB Elo"). This corporate reorganization helped centralize our interests in companies in the payment media segment under a single holding company, BB Elo, which aligns with our strategy of simplifying the corporate organization of the Banco do Brasil Conglomerate.
In April 2019, the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil authorized the sale, within the scope of an initial public offering, of the shares issued by Neoenergia S.A. ("Neoenergia"), held by our subsidiary BB-BI. The total sale of BB-BI's 9.35% interest in Neoenergia, carried out through the Offering, amounted to approximately R$1.8 billion.
In July 2019, BB Seguridade sold, through a public offering with restricted placement and distribution, 15.23% of its share interest in IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A., in operation amounting to approximately R$ 4.2 billion.
8
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Reference Form/2023
In October 2019, Banco do Brasil carried out a public offering for the secondary distribution of our common shares, then held in treasury. The proceeds from the sale of shares reinforced the Bank's liquidity and principal capital. The Offering amounted to R$ 2.8 billion.
At the end of 2019, BB-BI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, and UBS AG ("UBS") entered into an association agreement ("Association") to establish a strategic partnership to improve our performance in the investment banking and securities brokerage businesses in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. This association was formalized in September 2020, culminating in the start of operations as a complete investment banking platform, combining the Bank's network of relationships in Brazil and our strong distribution capacity for individuals with UBS' expertise and global distribution capacity.
In February 2021, BB-Banco de Investimento S.A. ("BB-BI "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, reduced its interest in Kepler Weber S.A. by partially selling its shares.
On October 8, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the sale of the entire indirect equity interest held in Banco Digio S.A. by BB Elo Cartão Participações S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco do Brasil. The contract formalizing the purchase and sale of the 49.99% interest, for R$ 625 million, was signed on that date with Bradescard Elo Participações S.A., a company owned by Banco Bradesco S.A. The transaction was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE") on November 24, 2021, and by the Central Bank of Brazil ("Bacen") on February 4, 2022.
On October 13, 2022, the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil approved the signing of the corporate documents do jointly incorporate with Brasilseg Companhia de Seguros S.A. ("Brasilseg")
- an indirect affiliate through BB Seguridade Participações S.A. - of Broto S.A. ("Broto"), which operates the Broto Digital Platform ("Broto Platform").
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 12:12:12 UTC.