1. ISSUER'S ACTIVITIES
1.1 Issuer's Background
Established as a private law legal entity, a mixed-economy, publicly traded joint-stock company, Banco do Brasil has the Federal Government as its controlling shareholder, holding 50.000% of its capital, while 49.6% of shares are freely traded and held by Brazilian and foreign individuals and legal entities, and 0.4% are treasury shares. Banco do Brasil was the first bank to operate in the country and the first company to carry out an initial public offering of shares in the Brazilian capital market.
Founded over 215 years ago, the Bank actively contributes to the development of Brazil. Its values constitute principles that guide the organization: Proximity, Innovation, Integrity, Efficiency, Commitment to Society and Diversity.
Furthermore, Banco do Brasil has a long history of evolving its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) agenda. Corporate Sustainability is a transversal aspect of business and process management. BB believes in the feasibility of reconciling shareholder interests with socially and environmentally sustainable businesses, generating positive externalities. Banco do Brasil also understands that it has a role in promoting the best sustainable practices by supporting its customers and society in the transition to greener and more inclusive business models.
In recognition of its contribution to a more sustainable economy, BB is once again classified as the most sustainable bank on the planet in the ranking of the 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World 2024 - Global 100, by Corporate Knights. In 2024, in addition to its leadership position among banks, BB is the only Brazilian company classified. In the last decade, it has been listed in eight editions, being recognized as the most sustainable bank in the world in five of them (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024).
Banco do Brasil is a financial conglomerate. In the banking segment, it serves individuals and legal entities throughout the country and stands out in its activities in agribusiness, contributing to the development of this sector. It also stands out as a relevant bank in the individual segment, with payroll loans as its strength. In addition, it is also the Public Sector client's Bank, supporting city halls, States and the Federal Executive in banking services and in the operationalization of programs. For companies, emphasis is on acting in the value chain, whether with large companies or with micro and small companies, which play an important role in generating employment and income.
In the investment segment, it structures and distributes variable income, fixed income and mergers and acquisitions operations through UBS BB, a joint venture created in partnership with UBS. In the resource management segment, through BB Asset, it is a national leader in the administration and management of investment funds with products aimed at different segments. Finally, it is worth highlighting the Bank's relevant participation in the Insurance, Pension and Capitalization sector, through BB Seguridade, with a vast portfolio of products offered and negotiated by the Bank.
Since 2006, Banco do Brasil has been listed and remains the only bank in the Novo Mercado of B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), a segment that brings together companies with the best and most advanced corporate governance practices. This reinforces its commitment to transparency, accountability, equity and corporate responsibility.
Main corporate events of the last five years (2019 to 2023)
In January 2019, the partial spin-off of the assets of BB-Banco de Investimento S.A. ("BB-BI") was approved, referring to the shareholding in Cielo S.A. ("Cielo") and the transfer of the spun-off part to BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A. ("BB Elo"). The corporate movement promoted the centralization of shares in companies in
Banco do Brasil S.A. | Investor Relations
5
Reference Form 2024
the payment method segment under a single holding company, BB Elo, seeking alignment with the strategy of simplifying the corporate organization of the Banco do Brasil Conglomerate.
In April 2019, the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil authorized the sale, within the scope of an initial public offering, of shares issued by Neoenergia S.A. ("Neoenergia"), held by its subsidiary BB-BI. The full sale of BB- BI's 9.35% stake in Neoenergia, carried out in the Offer, reached the amount of approximately R$1.8 billion.
In July 2019, BB Seguridade sold, through a public offering with restricted placement and distribution efforts, 15.23% of the shares it held in IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A, in an operation worth around 4.2 billion.
In October 2019, Banco do Brasil carried out a public offering for the secondary distribution of common shares, which it issued, and which were held in treasury. The resources obtained through the sale of shares were used to reinforce the Bank's liquidity and main capital. The Offer reached the value of R$2.8 billion.
At the end of 2019, BB-BI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, and UBS A.G. ("UBS") entered into an association agreement ("UBS BB Association") to form a strategic partnership, with the aim of boosting BB's performance in investment banking and securities brokerage activities in the segment in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. The association was duly formalized in September 2020, culminating in the start of operations as a complete investment banking platform, combining the Bank's network of relationships in Brazil and its strong distribution capacity for individuals, with the expertise and distribution capacity UBS global.
In February 2021, BB-BI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, reduced its shareholding in Kepler Weber S.A., partially selling its shares.
On October 8, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the sale of the entire indirect shareholding held in Banco Digio S.A., by BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Banco do Brasil. The contract formalizing the purchase and sale of the 49.99% stake, for the value of R$625 million, was signed on that date with Bradescard Elo Participações S.A., a company belonging to Banco Bradesco S.A. The transaction was approved by the Administrative Defense Council Econômica ("Cade") on November 24, 2021, and by the Central Bank of Brazil ("Bacen") on February 4, 2022.
On February 25, 2022, the corporate reorganization ("demutualization") of CIP Associação (Interbank Payments Chamber) was approved, through its partial spin-off and incorporation of the spun-off assets by CIP S.A. CIP Associação is a non-profit civil association which is part of the Brazilian Payments System (SPB) and acts as financial market infrastructure, offering solutions and services that integrate technology, innovation and security into financial transactions carried out in the country. The Bank holds a 12.9062% stake in its share capital , recognized in accounting at the historical cost value of R$7,055 thousand.
On October 13, 2022, the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil approved the signing of the corporate documents necessary for the incorporation, jointly with Brasilseg Companhia de Seguros S.A. ("Brasilseg"), an indirect associated company, through BB Seguridade Participações S.A., from the company Broto S.A. ("Broto"), which conducts the business of the Broto Digital Platform ("Broto Platform").
On January 4, 2023, the incorporation of Broto S.A. (Broto) was approved, after obtaining regulatory authorizations from Bacen, Sest and Cade. Broto started to conduct the Broto Platform business, which operates in the agribusiness production chain, previously developed by Brasilseg. The Bank owns 100% of the preferred shares without voting rights, which are equivalent to 50% of Broto's total capital, and Brasilseg, 100% of the common shares, completing 100% of Broto's capital. Due to the 50% participation in the total share capital of the new company, Brasilseg was responsible for contributing a portion in cash and another part through the transfer of goods, rights and assets that were associated with the Broto Platform, previously held by the Insurance Company, totaling an investment of R$31.2 million.
Banco do Brasil S.A. | Investor Relations
6
Reference Form 2024
1.2 Description of the main activities of the issuer and its subsidiaries
Banco do Brasil is one of the largest financial conglomerates in the country, operating in several segments and offering a wide variety of services, through strategic partnerships, related and controlled companies.
Banco do Brasil has a significant presence in all Brazilian states, within its own network and with partners, in addition to developing activities in important global financial centers. It has a channel platform that offers the convenience of physical and digital presence, offering specialized service to people, companies, governments and the entire agribusiness chain. As of December 31, 2023, it had 86.2 thousand employees, 81.4% of whom had been working for more than 10 years.
The focus is to carry out business with profitability compatible with the risks of the markets in which it operates. To offer differentiated solutions and strengthen the bond, Banco do Brasil segments its customers into five major markets, with the agribusiness segment contained in each of them:
- individuals,
- companies,
- wholesale,
- private, and
- public sector.
Knowledge of the markets allows the development of value propositions suited to customer profiles: service model, channels, product and service portfolios, integrated communication approach and, when applicable, specific brand.
As of December 31, 2023, the Bank had 83 million customers, 45.1 million current accounts and one of the largest retail networks in Brazil, with 54 thousand service points, including 3,992 own branches.
Banco do Brasil S.A. | Investor Relations
7
Reference Form 2024
1.3 Information related to operating segments
- products and services available
The Bank's operations are basically divided into five segments: banking, investments, resource management, security (insurance, pension and capitalization) and means of payment. In addition to these, the Bank participates in other economic activities, such as consortiums and operational support, which were grouped under "Other Segments".
The measurement of managerial results and managerial equity by segments takes into account all revenues and expenses as well as all assets and liabilities calculated by the companies that make up each segment, according to the distribution presented in Explanatory Note 2 of the Financial Statements. There are no common revenues or expenses allocated between the segments by any distribution criteria.
Intersegment transactions are carried out under conditions and rates compatible with those practiced with third parties, when applicable. These operations do not involve atypical collection risks.
Banking segment
The banking segment is responsible for the largest portion of our results, predominantly accrued in Brazil, and comprising a wide variety of products and services, such as deposits, credit operations and provision of services, which are made available to customers through the various distribution channels in the country and abroad.
Operations in the banking segment include business with the retail, wholesale and government markets carried out through the service network and teams, and business with micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector carried out by banking correspondents.
Investments segment
Business in this segment is carried out in the domestic capital market, with the intermediation and distribution of debt to the primary and secondary markets, in addition to equity investments and the provision of financial services.
The net interest income in this segment is obtained from income earned on investments in bonds and securities less expenses with raising funds from third parties. Revenues from financial services result from economic and financial advisory services, fixed and variable income underwriting, and services to related entities.
Asset management segment
This segment is essentially responsible for operations inherent to the purchase, sale and custody of bonds and securities, portfolio management, and the establishment, organization and management of funds and investment clubs. Revenues derive mainly from commissions and management fees charged to investors for providing these services.
Insurance segment
This segment offers products and services related to life, property and automobile insurance, supplementary pension plans and capitalization plans.
Revenues from this segment are mainly derived from fees and commissions and income from insurance premiums written, contributions from pension plans, capitalization bonds and investments in bonds and securities, less selling expenses, technical provisions and expenses with benefits and redemptions.
Banco do Brasil S.A. | Investor Relations
8
Reference Form 2024
Payment methods segment
This segment is primarily responsible for providing capture, transmission, processing and financial settlement services for electronic transactions (credit and debit cards), which generate revenue from management fees charged to commercial and banking establishments.
Other segments
They comprise the operational support and consortia segments, which were aggregated because they are not individually representative. These segments generate revenues mainly from providing services not included in the previous segments, such as credit recovery, consortium management, development, manufacturing, marketing, renting and integrating digital electronic equipment and systems, peripherals, software, consumables and computer supplies.
-
revenue from the segment and its share in the Company's net revenue
This information is described in the following table.
- profit or loss resulting from the segment and its share of the Company's net income
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2023
R$ million
%
R$ million
%
R$ million
%
Total Revenue
155,835
100,0
281,127
100,0
321,129
100,0
Banking Segment
142,550
91.5
263,412
93.7
300.828
93.7
Investments Segment
932
0.6
1,624
0.6
1,767
0.6
Asset Management Segment
3.,93
2.0
3,655
1.3
3,670
1.1
Insurance Segment
6,072
3.9
8,889
3.2
10,586
3.3
Payment Method Segment
1,015
0.7
2,678
1.0
2,785
0.9
Other Segments
4,164
2.7
4,856
1.7
6,228
1.9
Intersegment Transactions
(2,091)
(1.4)
(3,987)
(1.4)
(4,735)
(1.5)
Total Operating Expense
(74,643)
100.0
(179,032)
100.0
(210,713)
100.0
Banking Segment
(74,910)
100.4
(180,175)
100.6
(211,592)
100.4
Investments Segment
(93)
0.1
(609)
0.3
(637)
0,3
Asset Management Segment
-
-
-
-
-
-
Insurance Segment
-
-
-
-
-
-
Payment Method Segment
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
Other Segments
(197)
0.3
(281)
0.2
(716)
0,3
Intersegment Transactions
557
(0.8)
2,033
(1.1)
2,233
(1.0)
Non-Interest Expenses
(38,422)
100.0
(41,440)
Banking Segment
(37,570)
97.8
(40,436)
Investments Segment
(48)
0.1
(100)
Asset Management Segment
(212)
0.6
(266)
Insurance Segment
(503)
1.3
(599)
100.0
(44,356)
100.0
97.6
(43,595)
98.3
0.2
(129)
0.3
0.6
(332)
0.7
1.4
(438)
1.0
Banco do Brasil S.A. | Investor Relations
9
Disclaimer
Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 21:21:06 UTC.