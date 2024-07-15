Reference Form 2024 Position December 31, 2023 Rule 12g3-2 (b) Exemption # 82-35186

Banco do Brasil S.A. | Investor Relations 1

Reference Form 2024 Summary 1. ISSUER'S ACTIVITIES 5 1.1 Issuer's Background 5 1.2 Description of the main activities of the issuer and its subsidiaries 7 1.3 Information related to operating segments 8 1.4 Production/Sales/Markets 11 1.5 Customers responsible for more than 10% of total net revenue 20 1.6 Relevant effects of state regulation 21 1.7 Relevant Revenues in the Issuer's Headquarters and Overseas 52 1.8 Relevant Effects of Foreign Regulation 53 1.9 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) 54 1.10 Stated-owned, publicly traded joint-stock company information 58 1.11 Acquisition or disposal of significant asset 63 1.12 Corporate operations/Capital increase or reduction 64 1.13 Shareholders agreements 66 1.14 Significant changes to conducting business 67 1.15 Relevant agreements executed by the issuer and its controlled companies 68 1.16 Other relevant information 69 2. EXECUTIVE OFFICERS' COMMENTS 80 2.1 Financial and asset conditions 80 2.2 Operating and financial results 91 2.3 Changes in accounting practices/Changes of Opinion and Emphasis 100 2.4 Material effects in the financial statements 102 2.5 Non-accounting measures 104 2.6 Subsequent events to the financial statements 106 2.7 Allocation of Results 107 2.8 Relevant items not reported in the financial statements 109 2.9 Comments on non-evidence items 110 2.10 Business plan 113 2.11 Other factors that significantly influenced the operating performance 118 3. PROJECTIONS 119 3.1 Disclosed projections and assumptions 119 3.2 Projections Follow-up 122 4. RISK FACTORS 125 4.1 Risk factors that may influence the investment decision 125 4.2 Description of the five main risk factors 156 4.3 Descrição dos principais riscos de mercado 160 4.4 Non-confidential and relevant processes 163 Banco do Brasil S.A. | Investor Relations 2

Reference Form 2024 4.5 Total accrued amount for relevant non-confidential lawsuits 174 4.6 Relevant confidential proceedings 175 4.7 Other relevant contingencies 176 5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS POLICY 177 5.1 Description of risk management and market risks 177 5.2 Description of internal controls 196 5.3 Integrity Program 199 5.4 Significant Changes 205 5.5 Other Relevant Information 206 6. SHAREHOLDERS AND ECONOMIC GROUP 207 6.1/6.2 Shareholding Position 207 6.3 Distribution of capital 208 6.4 Participation in companies 209 6.5 Organizational chart of the controlling shareholders 210 6.6 Other relevant information 213 7. SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT 214 7.1 Main characteristics of the Company's management bodies and supervisory board 214 7.2 Information related to the board of directors 228 7.3/7.4 Composition and professional experiences of management and supervisory board 236 7.5 Family relationships 297 7.6 Relations of subordination, service providing or control 298 7.7 Executive officers and directors agreements/insurance 304 7.8 Other relevant information 306 8. OFFICERS' COMPENSATION 318 8.1 Compensation policy or practice 318 8.2 Total compensation per body 324 8.3 Variable compensation per body 328 8.4 Share-Based Compensation 330 8.5 Share-based compensation (stock option plan) 332 8.6 Granting of Stock Option Plan 333 8.7 Outstanding Amounts 334 8.8 Share Options exercised and shares delivered 335 8.9 Potential dilution due to share granting 336 8.10 Granting of shares 337 8.11 Shares delivered 338 8.12 Summary description of the information necessary to understand the data disclosed in items 8.5 to 8.11, such as an explanation of the method for pricing the value of shares and options, indicating, at least: 339 8.13 Shares held per body 340 Banco do Brasil S.A. | Investor Relations 3

Reference Form 2024 8.14 Private pension plans 341 8.15 Minimum, average and maximum compensation 344 8.16 Remuneration/indemnity mechanisms 345 8.17 Percentage of related parties in the compensation 346 8.18 Compensation - Other positions 347 8.19 Compensation recognized by the controlling/controlled company 348 8.20 Other relevant information 350 9. AUDITORS 355 9.1/9.2 Auditors Identification and remuneration 355 9.3 Independence and conflict of interests of auditors 356 9.4 Other relevant information 357 10. HUMAN RESOURCES 358 10.1 Description of human resources 358 10.2 Relevant changes 361 10.3 Describe the issuer's employee compensation policies and practices, informing: 362 10.4 Issuer and union relations 368 10.5 Other relevant information 369 11. RELATED-PARTYTRANSACTIONS 370 11.1 BB's rules, policies and practices in transactions with related parties 370 11.2 Information about transactions with related parties 372 11.2 Information on transactions with related parties - Items "N" and "O" 389 11.3 Other relevant information 399 12. CAPITAL AND SECURITIES 400 12.1 Information on Capital 400 12.2 Foreign issuers - Rights and rules 401 12.3 Securities issued in Brazil 402 12.4 Number of securities holders 403 12.5 Markets of Negotiation in Brazil 404 12.6 Trading in foreign markets 405 12.7 Securities issued abroad 408 12.8 Destination of public offering resources 417 12.9 Other relevant information 418 13. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE FORM 420 13.0 Identification 420 13.1 Declaration by the Chief Executive Officer 421 13.1 Declaration by the Investor Relations Officer 422 13.2 Declaration by the CEO / IRO 423 Banco do Brasil S.A. | Investor Relations 4

Reference Form 2024 1. ISSUER'S ACTIVITIES 1.1 Issuer's Background Established as a private law legal entity, a mixed-economy, publicly traded joint-stock company, Banco do Brasil has the Federal Government as its controlling shareholder, holding 50.000% of its capital, while 49.6% of shares are freely traded and held by Brazilian and foreign individuals and legal entities, and 0.4% are treasury shares. Banco do Brasil was the first bank to operate in the country and the first company to carry out an initial public offering of shares in the Brazilian capital market. Founded over 215 years ago, the Bank actively contributes to the development of Brazil. Its values constitute principles that guide the organization: Proximity, Innovation, Integrity, Efficiency, Commitment to Society and Diversity. Furthermore, Banco do Brasil has a long history of evolving its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) agenda. Corporate Sustainability is a transversal aspect of business and process management. BB believes in the feasibility of reconciling shareholder interests with socially and environmentally sustainable businesses, generating positive externalities. Banco do Brasil also understands that it has a role in promoting the best sustainable practices by supporting its customers and society in the transition to greener and more inclusive business models. In recognition of its contribution to a more sustainable economy, BB is once again classified as the most sustainable bank on the planet in the ranking of the 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World 2024 - Global 100, by Corporate Knights. In 2024, in addition to its leadership position among banks, BB is the only Brazilian company classified. In the last decade, it has been listed in eight editions, being recognized as the most sustainable bank in the world in five of them (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024). Banco do Brasil is a financial conglomerate. In the banking segment, it serves individuals and legal entities throughout the country and stands out in its activities in agribusiness, contributing to the development of this sector. It also stands out as a relevant bank in the individual segment, with payroll loans as its strength. In addition, it is also the Public Sector client's Bank, supporting city halls, States and the Federal Executive in banking services and in the operationalization of programs. For companies, emphasis is on acting in the value chain, whether with large companies or with micro and small companies, which play an important role in generating employment and income. In the investment segment, it structures and distributes variable income, fixed income and mergers and acquisitions operations through UBS BB, a joint venture created in partnership with UBS. In the resource management segment, through BB Asset, it is a national leader in the administration and management of investment funds with products aimed at different segments. Finally, it is worth highlighting the Bank's relevant participation in the Insurance, Pension and Capitalization sector, through BB Seguridade, with a vast portfolio of products offered and negotiated by the Bank. Since 2006, Banco do Brasil has been listed and remains the only bank in the Novo Mercado of B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), a segment that brings together companies with the best and most advanced corporate governance practices. This reinforces its commitment to transparency, accountability, equity and corporate responsibility. Main corporate events of the last five years (2019 to 2023) In January 2019, the partial spin-off of the assets of BB-Banco de Investimento S.A. ("BB-BI") was approved, referring to the shareholding in Cielo S.A. ("Cielo") and the transfer of the spun-off part to BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A. ("BB Elo"). The corporate movement promoted the centralization of shares in companies in Banco do Brasil S.A. | Investor Relations 5

Reference Form 2024 the payment method segment under a single holding company, BB Elo, seeking alignment with the strategy of simplifying the corporate organization of the Banco do Brasil Conglomerate. In April 2019, the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil authorized the sale, within the scope of an initial public offering, of shares issued by Neoenergia S.A. ("Neoenergia"), held by its subsidiary BB-BI. The full sale of BB- BI's 9.35% stake in Neoenergia, carried out in the Offer, reached the amount of approximately R$1.8 billion. In July 2019, BB Seguridade sold, through a public offering with restricted placement and distribution efforts, 15.23% of the shares it held in IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A, in an operation worth around 4.2 billion. In October 2019, Banco do Brasil carried out a public offering for the secondary distribution of common shares, which it issued, and which were held in treasury. The resources obtained through the sale of shares were used to reinforce the Bank's liquidity and main capital. The Offer reached the value of R$2.8 billion. At the end of 2019, BB-BI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, and UBS A.G. ("UBS") entered into an association agreement ("UBS BB Association") to form a strategic partnership, with the aim of boosting BB's performance in investment banking and securities brokerage activities in the segment in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. The association was duly formalized in September 2020, culminating in the start of operations as a complete investment banking platform, combining the Bank's network of relationships in Brazil and its strong distribution capacity for individuals, with the expertise and distribution capacity UBS global. In February 2021, BB-BI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, reduced its shareholding in Kepler Weber S.A., partially selling its shares. On October 8, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the sale of the entire indirect shareholding held in Banco Digio S.A., by BB Elo Cartões Participações S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Banco do Brasil. The contract formalizing the purchase and sale of the 49.99% stake, for the value of R$625 million, was signed on that date with Bradescard Elo Participações S.A., a company belonging to Banco Bradesco S.A. The transaction was approved by the Administrative Defense Council Econômica ("Cade") on November 24, 2021, and by the Central Bank of Brazil ("Bacen") on February 4, 2022. On February 25, 2022, the corporate reorganization ("demutualization") of CIP Associação (Interbank Payments Chamber) was approved, through its partial spin-off and incorporation of the spun-off assets by CIP S.A. CIP Associação is a non-profit civil association which is part of the Brazilian Payments System (SPB) and acts as financial market infrastructure, offering solutions and services that integrate technology, innovation and security into financial transactions carried out in the country. The Bank holds a 12.9062% stake in its share capital , recognized in accounting at the historical cost value of R$7,055 thousand. On October 13, 2022, the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil approved the signing of the corporate documents necessary for the incorporation, jointly with Brasilseg Companhia de Seguros S.A. ("Brasilseg"), an indirect associated company, through BB Seguridade Participações S.A., from the company Broto S.A. ("Broto"), which conducts the business of the Broto Digital Platform ("Broto Platform"). On January 4, 2023, the incorporation of Broto S.A. (Broto) was approved, after obtaining regulatory authorizations from Bacen, Sest and Cade. Broto started to conduct the Broto Platform business, which operates in the agribusiness production chain, previously developed by Brasilseg. The Bank owns 100% of the preferred shares without voting rights, which are equivalent to 50% of Broto's total capital, and Brasilseg, 100% of the common shares, completing 100% of Broto's capital. Due to the 50% participation in the total share capital of the new company, Brasilseg was responsible for contributing a portion in cash and another part through the transfer of goods, rights and assets that were associated with the Broto Platform, previously held by the Insurance Company, totaling an investment of R$31.2 million. Banco do Brasil S.A. | Investor Relations 6

Reference Form 2024 1.2 Description of the main activities of the issuer and its subsidiaries Banco do Brasil is one of the largest financial conglomerates in the country, operating in several segments and offering a wide variety of services, through strategic partnerships, related and controlled companies. Banco do Brasil has a significant presence in all Brazilian states, within its own network and with partners, in addition to developing activities in important global financial centers. It has a channel platform that offers the convenience of physical and digital presence, offering specialized service to people, companies, governments and the entire agribusiness chain. As of December 31, 2023, it had 86.2 thousand employees, 81.4% of whom had been working for more than 10 years. The focus is to carry out business with profitability compatible with the risks of the markets in which it operates. To offer differentiated solutions and strengthen the bond, Banco do Brasil segments its customers into five major markets, with the agribusiness segment contained in each of them: individuals, companies, wholesale, private, and public sector. Knowledge of the markets allows the development of value propositions suited to customer profiles: service model, channels, product and service portfolios, integrated communication approach and, when applicable, specific brand. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank had 83 million customers, 45.1 million current accounts and one of the largest retail networks in Brazil, with 54 thousand service points, including 3,992 own branches. Banco do Brasil S.A. | Investor Relations 7

Reference Form 2024 1.3 Information related to operating segments products and services available The Bank's operations are basically divided into five segments: banking, investments, resource management, security (insurance, pension and capitalization) and means of payment. In addition to these, the Bank participates in other economic activities, such as consortiums and operational support, which were grouped under "Other Segments". The measurement of managerial results and managerial equity by segments takes into account all revenues and expenses as well as all assets and liabilities calculated by the companies that make up each segment, according to the distribution presented in Explanatory Note 2 of the Financial Statements. There are no common revenues or expenses allocated between the segments by any distribution criteria. Intersegment transactions are carried out under conditions and rates compatible with those practiced with third parties, when applicable. These operations do not involve atypical collection risks. Banking segment The banking segment is responsible for the largest portion of our results, predominantly accrued in Brazil, and comprising a wide variety of products and services, such as deposits, credit operations and provision of services, which are made available to customers through the various distribution channels in the country and abroad. Operations in the banking segment include business with the retail, wholesale and government markets carried out through the service network and teams, and business with micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector carried out by banking correspondents. Investments segment Business in this segment is carried out in the domestic capital market, with the intermediation and distribution of debt to the primary and secondary markets, in addition to equity investments and the provision of financial services. The net interest income in this segment is obtained from income earned on investments in bonds and securities less expenses with raising funds from third parties. Revenues from financial services result from economic and financial advisory services, fixed and variable income underwriting, and services to related entities. Asset management segment This segment is essentially responsible for operations inherent to the purchase, sale and custody of bonds and securities, portfolio management, and the establishment, organization and management of funds and investment clubs. Revenues derive mainly from commissions and management fees charged to investors for providing these services. Insurance segment This segment offers products and services related to life, property and automobile insurance, supplementary pension plans and capitalization plans. Revenues from this segment are mainly derived from fees and commissions and income from insurance premiums written, contributions from pension plans, capitalization bonds and investments in bonds and securities, less selling expenses, technical provisions and expenses with benefits and redemptions. Banco do Brasil S.A. | Investor Relations 8