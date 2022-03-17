Banco do Brasil S A : Registration Form 2022
Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
Registration Form - 2022 - BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
1. General Data
Corporate Name
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Participant kind
Public Held Company
Constitution Date
10/12/1808
CNPJ (Corporate Taxpayers' ID)
00.000.000/0001-91
CVM Registration number
102-3
CVM Registration date
07/20/1977
CVM Registrations Status
Active
Beginning Date of Registration
Status
07/20/1977
Country of Origin
Brazil
Country where the securities
issued are kept in custody
Brazil
Foreign countries in which the securities issued are admitted to be traded
Activity Sector
Activity Description
Issuer Category
Register Date in the current Category
Issuer Status
Beginning Date of Status
Shares Ownership Nature
Day/Month of Fiscal Year closure
Issuer's Website on the Internet
Newspapers in which the issuer discloses its information
Country
Admission Date
United States of America
12/02/2009
Banking Industry
Multiple Bank
A
01/01/2010
Operational Stage
07/20/1977
State Owned
December 31
www.bb.com.br
Name of the Newspaper where the issuer discloses
information
State
www.cvm.gov.br
BR
ir.bb.com.br
BR
Portal Valor RI - www.valor.com.br/valor-ri/fatos-relevantes
SP
Correio Braziliense
DF
2. Address
Saun Quadra 05 Lote B Torre Norte - Ed. BB, 16° andar, Asa Norte, Brasília, DF,
Brasil, ZIP CODE 70040-912, Telephone (55 61) 34939002, Fax (55 61) 34931177
Mail Address
E-mail: secex@bb.com.br
SAUN Quadra 5, Lote B, Edifício BB, Setor de Autarquias, Asa Norte, Brasília, DF, ZIP
CODE 70040-912, Telephone (55 61) 34935601, Fax (55 61) 34935602
Headquarters Address
E-mail: dribb@bb.com.br
3. Securities
Shares
Negotiation
Listing
Negotiation Market
Code Neg.
Market Adm. Institution Beginning
End
Negotiation Segment Beginning End
Stock Exchange
B3
07/20/1977
Novo Mercado
05/31/2006
BBAS 3
4. Auditor
Does the Company have an Auditor?
YES
CVM code
385-9
Auditor - region of activity
National
Corporate Name
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes
CNPJ (Corporate Taxpayers' ID)
49.928.567/0008-98
Period of service
01/01/2019
Technical Responsible
Period of service
CPF
Luiz Carlos Oseliero Filho
03/22/2019
273.435.738-02
