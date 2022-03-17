Log in
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/17 04:07:47 pm EDT
33.79 BRL   +0.93%
06:21pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Registration Form 2022
03/15BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
03/11BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Reunião da Administração
Banco do Brasil S A : Registration Form 2022

03/17/2022 | 06:21pm EDT
#interna

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Registration Form - 2022 - BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

Version: 2

Index

Registration Data

General Data

1

Address

2

Securities

3

Auditor

4

Shares Trustee

5

IR Officer or Equivalent Person

6

Shareholders Departament

7

#interna

Version: 2

1. General Data

Corporate Name

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

Participant kind

Public Held Company

Constitution Date

10/12/1808

CNPJ (Corporate Taxpayers' ID)

00.000.000/0001-91

CVM Registration number

102-3

CVM Registration date

07/20/1977

CVM Registrations Status

Active

Beginning Date of Registration

Status

07/20/1977

Country of Origin

Brazil

Country where the securities

issued are kept in custody

Brazil

Foreign countries in which the securities issued are admitted to be traded

Activity Sector

Activity Description

Issuer Category

Register Date in the current Category

Issuer Status

Beginning Date of Status

Shares Ownership Nature

Day/Month of Fiscal Year closure

Issuer's Website on the Internet

Newspapers in which the issuer discloses its information

Country

Admission Date

United States of America

12/02/2009

Banking Industry

Multiple Bank

A

01/01/2010

Operational Stage

07/20/1977

State Owned

December 31

www.bb.com.br

Name of the Newspaper where the issuer discloses

information

State

www.cvm.gov.br

BR

ir.bb.com.br

BR

Portal Valor RI - www.valor.com.br/valor-ri/fatos-relevantes

SP

Correio Braziliense

DF

Page: 1 / 7

#interna

Version: 2

2. Address

Saun Quadra 05 Lote B Torre Norte - Ed. BB, 16° andar, Asa Norte, Brasília, DF,

Brasil, ZIP CODE 70040-912, Telephone (55 61) 34939002, Fax (55 61) 34931177

Mail Address

E-mail: secex@bb.com.br

SAUN Quadra 5, Lote B, Edifício BB, Setor de Autarquias, Asa Norte, Brasília, DF, ZIP

CODE 70040-912, Telephone (55 61) 34935601, Fax (55 61) 34935602

Headquarters Address

E-mail: dribb@bb.com.br

Page: 2 / 7

#interna

Version: 2

3. Securities

Shares

Negotiation

Listing

Negotiation Market

Code Neg.

Market Adm. Institution Beginning

End

Negotiation Segment Beginning End

Stock Exchange

B3

07/20/1977

Novo Mercado

05/31/2006

BBAS 3

Page: 3 / 7

#interna

Version: 2

4. Auditor

Does the Company have an Auditor?

YES

CVM code

385-9

Auditor - region of activity

National

Corporate Name

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes

CNPJ (Corporate Taxpayers' ID)

49.928.567/0008-98

Period of service

01/01/2019

Technical Responsible

Period of service

CPF

Luiz Carlos Oseliero Filho

03/22/2019

273.435.738-02

___

Page: 4 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 66 369 M 13 162 M 13 162 M
Net income 2022 23 048 M 4 571 M 4 571 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,15x
Yield 2022 9,80%
Capitalization 95 532 M 18 945 M 18 945 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 84 597
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 33,48 BRL
Average target price 45,71 BRL
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Hélio Lima Magalhães Chairman
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
