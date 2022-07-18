Banco do Brasil S A : Related Party Transactions Policy
07/18/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
Related Party Transactions Policy
Scope: This policy aims to establish rules to assure that all decisions, especially those involving Related Party and other situations potentially conflicted, are made observing the interests of Banco do Brasil S.A. ("Bank" or "Company") and its shareholders. It is applicable to all stakeholders and directors of the Company. It is also expected that companies linked to Banco do Brasil define their directions based on these guidelines, taking into consideration the specific needs as well as legal and regulatory aspects to which they are subject.
Regulation: Law 6,404/1976, Law 13,303/2016, Decree 8,945/2016, Resolutions of Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) 44/2021, 80/2022 and 81/2022, Deliberation CVM 642/2010, Circular Letter/Annual-2022 of Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM/SEP), Resolution of National Monetary Council (CMN) 4,818/2020 and Resolution CMN 4,693/2018.
Revision Periodicity: At least annually, or extraordinary, at any time.
Introduction: In the context of this policy, as set forth below, related parties are individuals or companies to whom the Bank has the possibility of making a deal under conditions other than those regarding independence that characterize transactions with other parties that interact with the Bank.
4.1. Related Parties
4.1.1. Individuals or a family member (spouse or partner; children of the individual, of the spouse or of the partner; and dependents of the individual, of the spouse or of the partner), if:
have significant influence on the Bank, herein understood as the power to participate in the financial and operational decision of the Bank;
are part of the Bank key-management personnel or of its controller, herein understood as the corporation officers, according to the Law 6,404/1976 and Law 13,303/2016;
4.1.2. Companies, if they fall into any of the categories below:
4.1.2.1. they are members of the same economic group of the Bank. The economic group of the Bank comprises Banco do Brasil and all its directly or indirectly controlled companies;
4.1.2.2. the Federal Government, as Banco do Brasil's controller shareholder and all controlled entities by the Federal Government;
they are affiliated or are under joint venture of Bank or of Bank's controlled companies (companies linked to Banco do Brasil that comprise the economic group of the Bank);
they are under joint venture of a third company of which the Bank is an affiliated.
they are controlled, fully or jointly, by an individual characterized as a Related Party to the Bank.
they are companies linked to Banco do Brasil classified as sponsored by the Bank;
4.1.3. Exclusively for the purpose of the Resolution CMN 4,693/2018, it is considered as related parties:
the Federal Government, as Banco do Brasil's controller shareholder;
the members of the Supervisory Board, of the Board of Directors, of the Audit Committee, of the Risks and Capital Committee, of the Humans, Remuneration and Eligibility Committee, of the Technology, Strategy and Innovation Committee, of the Corporate Sustainability Committee and of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil;
the spouse, the partner and relatives, by consanguinity or affinity, up to the second degree of the mentioned individuals on item 4.1.3.2 above;
Individuals that hold interest in Banco do Brasil's share capital (direct or indirect) greater than or equal to 15% (fifteen percent).
Companies:
that hold interest in Banco do Brasil's share capital (direct or indirect) greater than or equal to 15% (fifteen percent).
in which Banco do Brasil holds interest in share capital (direct or indirect) greater than or equal to 15% (fifteen percent).
in which Banco do Brasil holds effective operational control or preponderance on the decisions, despite the interests held; and
that have Officers or Directors in common.
4.2 Related Party Transactions: transference of money, services or other obligations between the Bank and its related parties, whether or not there is a value allocated to the transaction.
4.2.1. Credit operations with Related Parties: It is considered credit operations, for purposes of the Resolution CMN 4,693/2018, the modalities previewed on the article 4 of the mentioned Resolution.
4.3. Conflict of Interest: it occurs when an individual is involved in a decision- making process in which he has the power to influence the decision, assuring any kind of gain to himself, to an immediate family member or to a third person with which is involved, or that is still able to interfere in his capacity of exempt judgment. That is, there is conflict of interest when someone is not independent in relation to the subject that is being discussed and is able to influence or make decisions motivated by other interests than those company's interests.
5. Statements:
We incentive the establishment of an independent environment for negotiation, analysis and approval of related party transactions in order to assure that they are reasonable, justified and balanced, and that the result is commutative and meet our interests.
We observe the institutional responsibilities, the decision-making process and the rules of procedures established for negotiation, analysis and approval of Related Party Transactions.
We condition the execution of Related Party Transaction to the formalization and specification of the operation characteristics, such as: contracting parties, motivation, price, duration, means, conditions, risks, and benefits that are expected for Banco do Brasil and the Related Parties.
We timely publish in a clear and accurate manner the Related Party Transactions whose disclosure is indicated by applicable legislation.
We adopt adequate internal controls to ensure the compliance of Related Party Transactions.
We evaluate Related Party Transactions performed recurrently, in order to verify the convenience of continuing these transactions.
We report to the Board of Directors information about Related Party Transactions analyzed, as well as the application adequacy of this Policy.
We forbid the participation of directors and employees in personal or private businesses that interfere in or conflict with our interests, or that result from the use of confidential information obtained from the position or function they occupy.
We guide the members of the management bodies of the Company in negotiating, analyzing or approving Related Party Transactions that are in conflict of interest, that they declare themselves impeded, explaining their involvement in the transaction, and also abstaining themselves from discussing the matter.
We adopt a governance structure compatible with our size, the nature of our business and the complexity of our Related Party Transactions.
We submit to the Audit Committee preview analysis, the Related Party Transactions whose responsibility for approval is of the Board of Directors.
We forbid Related Party Transactions under conditions other than those of the market or that may adversely affect our interests.
We observe the conditions and the limits defined on the Resolution CMN 4,693/2018, when granting credit to the Related Parties defined in mentioned regulation.
We forbid any kind of remuneration to advisors, consultants or intermediates that may generate conflict of interests with Banco do Brasil, our Officers, Directors and controlling shareholder.
We observe the principles of transparency and equity in corporate restructuring involving related parties.
This Policy was approved by the Board of Directors on 02.01.2017 and reviewed on 11.19.2018, 03.18.2019, 03.19.2020, 05.12.2021 and 07.08.2022.