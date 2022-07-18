Banco do Brasil S A : Related Party Transactions Policy

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Related Party Transactions Policy

Scope: This policy aims to establish rules to assure that all decisions, especially those involving Related Party and other situations potentially conflicted, are made observing the interests of Banco do Brasil S.A. ("Bank" or "Company") and its shareholders. It is applicable to all stakeholders and directors of the Company. It is also expected that companies linked to Banco do Brasil define their directions based on these guidelines, taking into consideration the specific needs as well as legal and regulatory aspects to which they are subject. Regulation: Law 6,404/1976, Law 13,303/2016, Decree 8,945/2016, Resolutions of Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) 44/2021, 80/2022 and 81/2022, Deliberation CVM 642/2010, Circular Letter/Annual-2022 of Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM/SEP), Resolution of National Monetary Council (CMN) 4,818/2020 and Resolution CMN 4,693/2018. Revision Periodicity: At least annually, or extraordinary, at any time. Introduction: In the context of this policy, as set forth below, related parties are individuals or companies to whom the Bank has the possibility of making a deal under conditions other than those regarding independence that characterize transactions with other parties that interact with the Bank.

4.1. Related Parties

4.1.1. Individuals or a family member (spouse or partner; children of the individual, of the spouse or of the partner; and dependents of the individual, of the spouse or of the partner), if:

have significant influence on the Bank, herein understood as the power to participate in the financial and operational decision of the Bank; are part of the Bank key-management personnel or of its controller, herein understood as the corporation officers, according to the Law 6,404/1976 and Law 13,303/2016;

4.1.2. Companies, if they fall into any of the categories below:

4.1.2.1. they are members of the same economic group of the Bank. The economic group of the Bank comprises Banco do Brasil and all its directly or indirectly controlled companies;

4.1.2.2. the Federal Government, as Banco do Brasil's controller shareholder and all controlled entities by the Federal Government;