Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

MATERIAL FACT

Additional Remuneration to the Shareholders

1st Quarter 2024

Banco do Brasil hereby informs that it approved in a meeting held on May 07, 2024, the distribution to the shareholders of R$ 940,587,022.62 as dividends and R$ 1,673,348,484.70 as Interest on Own Capital (IOC), both regarding the first quarter of 2024, as follows:

BB Voting Shares Value per share Dividends R$ 0.16478568141 Additional IOC R$ 0.29316146583

The amount will be paid on June 21, 2024, and the record date for the payment will be June 11, 2024, and shares will be negotiated "ex" from June 12, 2024, on.

The payment procedure will be as follows:

The amount will be paid through deposit in current or savings accounts or at a branches' cashier.

The shareholder whose file at Banco do Brasil is not updated will have the amounts retained until the file is updated. The update can be done at any Banco do Brasil branch, presenting the required documents. To the shareholders whose shares are under custody of Central Depository of B3, the amounts will be paid to that organization, which will pay the shareholders through their depositary brokers.

There will be withholding of income tax based on the nominal value in accordance with the current legislation. The shareholders exempted from the payment of the income tax shall demonstrate that condition up to June 13, 2024, in any Banco do Brasil's branch.

Furthermore, R$ 1,170,153,000.00 were paid on March 27, 2024, as advanced payment IOC, as announced in the Material Fact released on February 23, 2024.

For further information please access our website: www.bb.com.br/ir or contact our call center (Portuguese only) - 4004 0001 (capital and metropolitan areas) / 0800 729 0001 (other locations) or go to any of Banco do Brasil's branch.

Brasília (DF), May 08, 2024.

Marco Geovanne Tobias da Silva

CFO & IRO

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.bb.com.br/ir

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000