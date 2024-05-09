Public-held Company
Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91
Company Registry No. 5330000063-8
Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
MATERIAL FACT
Additional Remuneration to the Shareholders
1st Quarter 2024
Banco do Brasil hereby informs that it approved in a meeting held on May 07, 2024, the distribution to the shareholders of R$ 940,587,022.62 as dividends and R$ 1,673,348,484.70 as Interest on Own Capital (IOC), both regarding the first quarter of 2024, as follows:
BB Voting Shares
Value per share
Dividends
R$ 0.16478568141
Additional IOC
R$ 0.29316146583
The amount will be paid on June 21, 2024, and the record date for the payment will be June 11, 2024, and shares will be negotiated "ex" from June 12, 2024, on.
The payment procedure will be as follows:
-
The amount will be paid through deposit in current or savings accounts or at a branches' cashier.
The shareholder whose file at Banco do Brasil is not updated will have the amounts retained until the file is updated. The update can be done at any Banco do Brasil branch, presenting the required documents.
- To the shareholders whose shares are under custody of Central Depository of B3, the amounts will be paid to that organization, which will pay the shareholders through their depositary brokers.
- There will be withholding of income tax based on the nominal value in accordance with the current legislation. The shareholders exempted from the payment of the income tax shall demonstrate that condition up to June 13, 2024, in any Banco do Brasil's branch.
Furthermore, R$ 1,170,153,000.00 were paid on March 27, 2024, as advanced payment IOC, as announced in the Material Fact released on February 23, 2024.
For further information please access our website: www.bb.com.br/ir or contact our call center (Portuguese only) - 4004 0001 (capital and metropolitan areas) / 0800 729 0001 (other locations) or go to any of Banco do Brasil's branch.
Brasília (DF), May 08, 2024.
Marco Geovanne Tobias da Silva
CFO & IRO
Banco do Brasil Investor Relations
www.bb.com.br/ir
ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 22:09:10 UTC.