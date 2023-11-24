Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

MATERIAL FACT

Remuneration to the Shareholders

4th Quarter 2023

Banco do Brasil hereby informs that it approved on November 13th, 2023, the distribution to the shareholders of R$ 976,866,000.00 as advance payment of the Interest on Own Capital (IOC), related to the 4Q23, as follows:

IOC (R$) per share Banco do Brasil 0.34230647023

The IOC will be paid on December 28th, 2023, and the record date for the payment will be December 11th, 2023, and shares will be negotiated "ex" IOC from December 12th, 2023, on.

The payment procedure will be as follows:

The amount will be paid through deposit in current or savings accounts or at a branches' cashier. The shareholder whose file at Banco do Brasil is not updated will have his/her credit retained until the file is updated. The update can be done at any Banco do Brasil branch, presenting required documents.

To the shareholders whose shares are under custody of Central Depository of B3, the amounts will be paid to that organization, which will pay the shareholders through their depositary brokers.

The amount paid will be subject to withholding income tax according to the Brazilian legislation. The shareholders exempted from the payment of the income tax shall prove that condition up to December 13 th , 2023, at any Banco do Brasil's branch.

For questions and other information please access: www.bb.com.br/ir, call the Shareholder Services Line at 4004 0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 729 0001 (other locations), or go to a Banco do Brasil's branch.

Brasília (DF), November 24th, 2023.

Marco Geovanne Tobias da Silva

CFO & IRO

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.bb.com.br/ir

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000