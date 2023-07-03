Public-held Company

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

Banco do Brasil hereby informs the resignation of Mr. Gabriel Muricca Galípolo as member of the Board of Director with effect from this date.

Brasília (DF), July 03rd, 2023.

Janaína Storti

Head of IR

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.bb.com.br/ir

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

