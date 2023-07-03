Public-held Company
Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91
Company Registry No. 5330000063-8
Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
INFORMATION TO THE MARKET
Banco do Brasil hereby informs the resignation of Mr. Gabriel Muricca Galípolo as member of the Board of Director with effect from this date.
Brasília (DF), July 03rd, 2023.
Janaína Storti
Head of IR
