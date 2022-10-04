Banco do Brasil S A : Response to CVM/B3 Request - Notice #1091/2022

Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB) received Notice #B3 1091/2022-SLS, dated on October 3rd, 2022, from B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão with the following question:
"In view of the latest fluctuations recorded with the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the quantity traded, as below, we request that you inform, until 10/04/2022, if there is any fact of knowledge that can justify them."
SHARES ON
Prices (R$ per share)
Date
Open
Low
High
Medium
Last
Oscil.
No.
Quantity
Avarage
%
Business
Volume (R$)
09/20/2022
40.30
40.16
40.97
40.62
40.79
1.51
38,324
17,350,700
704,788,441.00
09/21/2022
40.97
40.27
41.05
40.63
40.50
-0.71
34,546
12,284,500
499,127,408.00
09/22/2022
40.75
40.09
41.43
40.73
41.24
1.82
41,200
14,399,000
586,514,770.00
09/23/2022
40.80
40.08
40.90
40.52
40.73
-1.23
29,738
17,071,200
691,764,550.00
09/26/2022
40.30
38.64
40.44
39.20
38.85
-4.61
47,702
16,871,600
661,426,380.00
09/27/2022
39.17
38.49
39.20
38.77
38.54
-0.79
32,475
11,119,800
431,084,278.00
09/28/2022
38.45
38.18
38.98
38.62
38.55
0.02
34,785
11,437,100
441,703,790.00
09/29/2022
38.10
37.86
38.49
38.17
38.34
-0.54
47,110
18,554,800
708,243,154.00
09/30/2022
38.26
37.72
39.03
38.52
38.52
0.46
60,540
20,547,800
791,428,420.00
10/03/2022*
41.05
41.05
42.20
41.57
41.54
7.84
50,446
27,208,100
1,131,268,356.00
*Updated until 11:43 am
In the period presented in the table above, any eventual relevant acts or facts within the scope of BB's governance were duly disclosed to the market, as established by CVM Resolution No. 44/21.
It should be noted that the recent volatility was not restricted to BB shares, being observed in other companies listed on B3.
BB reinforces its commitment to promptly provide the market with information, while making itself available for additional clarifications that may be necessary.
Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 21:51:05 UTC.