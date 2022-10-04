Advanced search
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-04 pm EDT
39.23 BRL   -5.38%
05:52pBanco Do Brasil S A : Response to CVM/B3 Request - Notice #1091/2022
PU
10/03Banco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - July
PU
10/03Lightsource bp Raises $149 Million Funding for 210 MW Solar Project, Banco do Brasil provided debt financing of $78.6 million
AQ
Banco do Brasil S A : Response to CVM/B3 Request - Notice #1091/2022

10/04/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB) received Notice #B3 1091/2022-SLS, dated on October 3rd, 2022, from B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão with the following question:

"In view of the latest fluctuations recorded with the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the quantity traded, as below, we request that you inform, until 10/04/2022, if there is any fact of knowledge that can justify them."

SHARES ON

Prices (R$ per share)

Date

Open

Low

High

Medium

Last

Oscil.

No.

Quantity

Avarage

%

Business

Volume (R$)

09/20/2022

40.30

40.16

40.97

40.62

40.79

1.51

38,324

17,350,700

704,788,441.00

09/21/2022

40.97

40.27

41.05

40.63

40.50

-0.71

34,546

12,284,500

499,127,408.00

09/22/2022

40.75

40.09

41.43

40.73

41.24

1.82

41,200

14,399,000

586,514,770.00

09/23/2022

40.80

40.08

40.90

40.52

40.73

-1.23

29,738

17,071,200

691,764,550.00

09/26/2022

40.30

38.64

40.44

39.20

38.85

-4.61

47,702

16,871,600

661,426,380.00

09/27/2022

39.17

38.49

39.20

38.77

38.54

-0.79

32,475

11,119,800

431,084,278.00

09/28/2022

38.45

38.18

38.98

38.62

38.55

0.02

34,785

11,437,100

441,703,790.00

09/29/2022

38.10

37.86

38.49

38.17

38.34

-0.54

47,110

18,554,800

708,243,154.00

09/30/2022

38.26

37.72

39.03

38.52

38.52

0.46

60,540

20,547,800

791,428,420.00

10/03/2022*

41.05

41.05

42.20

41.57

41.54

7.84

50,446

27,208,100

1,131,268,356.00

*Updated until 11:43 am

  1. In the period presented in the table above, any eventual relevant acts or facts within the scope of BB's governance were duly disclosed to the market, as established by CVM Resolution No. 44/21.
  2. It should be noted that the recent volatility was not restricted to BB shares, being observed in other companies listed on B3.
  3. BB reinforces its commitment to promptly provide the market with information, while making itself available for additional clarifications that may be necessary.

Brasília (DF), October 4th, 2022.

Daniel Alves Maria

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.bb.com.br/ir

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
