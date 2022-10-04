Banco do Brasil S A : Response to CVM/B3 Request - Notice #1091/2022

Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB) received Notice #B3 1091/2022-SLS, dated on October 3rd, 2022, from B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão with the following question:

"In view of the latest fluctuations recorded with the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the quantity traded, as below, we request that you inform, until 10/04/2022, if there is any fact of knowledge that can justify them."

SHARES ON

Prices (R$ per share)

Date Open Low High Medium Last Oscil. No. Quantity Avarage % Business Volume (R$) 09/20/2022 40.30 40.16 40.97 40.62 40.79 1.51 38,324 17,350,700 704,788,441.00 09/21/2022 40.97 40.27 41.05 40.63 40.50 -0.71 34,546 12,284,500 499,127,408.00 09/22/2022 40.75 40.09 41.43 40.73 41.24 1.82 41,200 14,399,000 586,514,770.00 09/23/2022 40.80 40.08 40.90 40.52 40.73 -1.23 29,738 17,071,200 691,764,550.00 09/26/2022 40.30 38.64 40.44 39.20 38.85 -4.61 47,702 16,871,600 661,426,380.00 09/27/2022 39.17 38.49 39.20 38.77 38.54 -0.79 32,475 11,119,800 431,084,278.00 09/28/2022 38.45 38.18 38.98 38.62 38.55 0.02 34,785 11,437,100 441,703,790.00 09/29/2022 38.10 37.86 38.49 38.17 38.34 -0.54 47,110 18,554,800 708,243,154.00 09/30/2022 38.26 37.72 39.03 38.52 38.52 0.46 60,540 20,547,800 791,428,420.00 10/03/2022* 41.05 41.05 42.20 41.57 41.54 7.84 50,446 27,208,100 1,131,268,356.00

*Updated until 11:43 am

In the period presented in the table above, any eventual relevant acts or facts within the scope of BB's governance were duly disclosed to the market, as established by CVM Resolution No. 44/21. It should be noted that the recent volatility was not restricted to BB shares, being observed in other companies listed on B3. BB reinforces its commitment to promptly provide the market with information, while making itself available for additional clarifications that may be necessary.

Brasília (DF), October 4th, 2022.

Daniel Alves Maria

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

